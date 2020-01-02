The following minutes were submitted by Stan Whitehurst, county clerk.
Nov. 5
Present were Paul Ipock, presiding commissioner, and Randy Owens (Southern District) and Dale Fraker (Northern District), associate commissioners.
Fraker moved to go into closed session pursuant to Section 610.021(3) to discuss personnel issues. Owens seconded. The vote in favor was unanimous; motion carried. Mike Sturdefant was also present.
At the conclusion of the meeting, Owens moved to return to open session. Fraker seconded. The vote in favor was unanimous; motion carried.
Sheriff Cole requested the Commission re-sign an intergovernmental agreement with Greene County concerning the housing of inmates, as the previous copy had been lost.
Robbie Marks and Julie Moore, representing HM Benefits, presented options for employee group health insurance. Shelly Clift, deputy county clerk, and Missy Pickel, payroll specialist, were also present.
Nathan Morris, IT director, presented a list of furniture and other items to be purchased from Moseley’s Office Supply for the new jail/justice center pursuant to a request for qualifications of Aug. 19. Owens moved to proceed. Fraker seconded. The vote in favor was unanimous; motion carried.
David Marlin reported damage to county right-of-way adjoining his property near the intersection of Beach Road and State Hwy WW.
No further business appearing, the Commission adjourned at approximately noon.
Nov. 8
Owens and Ipock met on-site near the rail crossing at Oak Lawn Road (east of Seymour) to discuss potential safety improvements. Also present were Larry Scheperle and Jack Wright, MoDOT Rail Safety (Multi-Modal) Division; John Caufield, Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway (BNSF); Garrett Pittman, Mark Nichols and Matt Lamb, commissioners of the Seymour Special Road District; and Tony Boring, road supervisor for the Seymour Special Road District.
Nov. 12
Present were Paul Ipock, presiding commissioner, and Randy Owens (Southern District) and Dale Fraker (Northern District), associate commissioners.
Todd Hungerford, treasurer, presented invoices from officeholder side funds for Commission review. He also presented a report of sales tax revenues received for the first 11 months of 2019.
Dale Hartwell, maintenance supervisor, reported on progress of roof repairs on the Courthouse.
Ben Berkstresser, prosecuting attorney, provided counsel on legal issues.
Shelly Clift, deputy county clerk, presented invoices under commission supervision. The invoices were reviewed and approved.
Shelly Clift and Missy Pickel, payroll specialist, presented information regarding alternatives for group health insurance and ancillary benefits. The matter was tabled, pending further review.
Allen Dennis reported that a property tax billing error for one parcel of real estate occurred again for a second consecutive year, and that the collector’s office had declined to assist. (Postscript: the cause of the billing error was subsequently found, and is believed to be resolved.)
Requests for qualifications were opened for IT services for the Sheriff’s Office (including purchase of hardware for the new jail/justice center). One submission was received: Computer Geeks (Springfield). Fraker moved to accept it as presented. Owens seconded. The vote in favor was unanimous; motion carried.
Requests for qualifications were opened for lease/purchase of office equipment (including copiers for the new jail/justice center). Three submissions were received: American Business Systems, GFI Digital and Lakeland Office Systems (formerly Inland Printing Company). Selection was tabled, pending review.
Gail Bridgewater, representing Webster County 911 Administrative Services, conveyed a request from the 911 Board that the Commission rescind Order #2018-03 (also requested by the Board), and adopt a new order opting in and imposing a 3% charge on prepaid wireless plans to help fund 911 services.
Owens moved to adopt Order #2019-01. Fraker seconded. The vote in favor was unanimous; motion carried.
Todd Hungerford returned, and with Stan Whitehurst, county clerk, participated in a review of county finance as it relates to employee compensation. At the conclusion of the discussion, Fraker moved to a) accept a proposal from the county’s current health insurance broker (HM Benefits) for a three-plan option with United Health Care (coupled with dental, vision and group life insurance through Mutual of Omaha), effective Jan. 1; b) to increase the county’s contribution to employee health insurance to $400 per month (approximately 90% of the employee-only premium for the standard plan); and c) grant a wage increase of 75 cents per hour across the board for all positions on the employee wage scale. Owens seconded. The vote in favor was unanimous; motion carried.
The Commission participated in a meeting concerning the jail construction project. Also present were Nick Smith and Jeff Harrelson, Septagon Construction Management; Ben Berkstresser, prosecuting attorney; Sheriff Roye Cole; Tiffany Knight, office manager for the Sheriff’s Office; Nathan Morris, IT director; and Stan Whitehurst, county clerk.
Smith reported that the long-awaited elevators arrived earlier in the day, with an estimated installation time of six weeks.
There was a lengthy discussion related to a conflict between subcontractors (Sweeper Metal v. Noah Detention) involving alleged expenses caused to one sub-contractor by delays on the part of another. Septagon is working to resolve the dispute. Smith indicated it could be helpful if the county were to consider its options as to liquidated damages. Collateral issues were discussed, as in the event litigation is required, the county would be a necessary party.
Smith pressed Berkstresser for an indication of whether the county would be willing to forego seeking liquidated damages with other contractors for delays not related to the dispute above, but rather from setbacks from the elevators and other issues. However, no answers were given, pending resolution of other points of dissatisfaction, including quality of installation of wood panels and trim work and polished concrete flooring in the public lobby areas.
The Commission held a hastily called meeting of elected officials and department heads to discuss employee health insurance and compensation. Those able to attend were Austin Graybill, assessor; Kevin Farr, collector; Todd Hungerford, treasurer; Sheriff Roye Cole; Gary Don Letterman, recorder; Tom Simmons, emergency management director; Nathan Morris; and Dale Hartwell, maintenance supervisor.
Afterward, Owens traveled to the Fordland Road Maintenance Facility to meet with road employees there. Fraker and Ipock went to the Marshfield Road Maintenance Facility for the same purpose.
No further business appearing, the Commission adjourned.
Ipock and Owens attended a public meeting hosted by Crawford Murphy & Tilley (CMT) regarding the long-range study of the U.S. Highway 60 corridor. The meeting was held at the Diggins Baptist Church. Also present were Steve Prange and Matt DeMoss, CMT; Beth Schaller, Southwest District Office, MoDOT; Jack Wright, MoDOT Rail Safety (Multi-Modal) Division; Barbara Holmes and David Wells, Village of Diggins Board of Trustees; approximately 40 other members of the general public (including approximately 15 members of the Amish community); and Stan Whitehurst, county clerk. Karen Craigo, editor of The Marshfield Mail, observed the proceedings.
Nov. 12
Owens attended a meeting of the Transportation Advisory Committee (TAC), hosted by the Southwest Missouri Council of Governments (SMCOG) at the Greene County Library on South Campbell Avenue, Springfield. Also representing the county were John Benson, city administrator for the City of Marshfield, and Stan Whitehurst, county clerk.
Nov. 15
Ipock attended a meeting of the Council of Local Elected Officials (CLEO) of the Workforce Investment Board (WIB), held at the Greene County Courthouse, Springfield.
Nov. 17-19
The Commission attended the annual conference of the Missouri Association of Counties (MAC), held at the Lake of the Ozarks. The conference began on Sunday, Nov. 17, and ended midday on Tuesday, Nov. 19. Also representing the county at the conference were: Kevin Farr, collector; Todd Hungerford, treasurer; Austin Graybill, assessor; Gary Don Letterman, recorder; and Stan Whitehurst, county clerk.
On Monday morning, Nov. 18, 2019, the three commissioners (along with Gary Don Letterman, recorder, and Stan Whitehurst, county clerk) returned briefly from the MAC conference to attend a groundbreaking ceremony hosted by the City of Marshfield at the construction site of the second Marshfield interchange on I-44 (near mile marker 103). Sheriff Roye Cole and prosecuting attorney Ben Berkstresser also represented the County at the event.
The ceremony featured remarks by Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe and State Senator Mike Cunningham, among others. Other officials in attendance included Michael Pace, chairman of the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission; Gregg Smith, vice chair, assistant district engineer of the Southwest District office of the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT); former State Representative Lyndall Fraker; State Representatives John Black and Hannah Kelly; and Mayor Robert Williams (who also acted as master of ceremonies for the event).
Nov. 19
Present were Paul Ipock, presiding commissioner, and Randy Owens (Southern District), associate commissioner.
Ipock and Owens participated in the following proceedings:
Shelly Clift, deputy county clerk, presented invoices under commission supervision. The invoices were reviewed and approved.
Requests for qualifications were received for a firm to provide kitchen equipment and small wares for the kitchen in the new jail/justice center. One submission was received: Fellers Food Service Equipment (of Springfield). Owens moved to accept the submission as presented. Ipock seconded. The vote was two in favor, none against. Motion carried.
Nathan Morris, IT director, requested permission to purchase certain computer hardware as required by the Office of State Courts Administrator (OSCA) for the criminal hearing room/support offices in the new jail/justice center (estimated cost: $6,533.61). Owens moved to proceed. Ipock seconded. The vote was two in favor, none against. Motion carried.
No further business appearing, the Commission adjourned.
The evening of Tuesday, Nov. 19, Ipock and Owens attended a public meeting hosted by Crawford Murphy & Tilley (CMT) regarding the long-range study of the U.S. Highway 60 corridor. The meeting was held at Seymour Senior Center. Also present were Steve Prange and Matt DeMoss, CMT; John Sanders, project manager with the MoDOT Southwest District Office; Larry Scheperle and Jack Wright, MoDOT Rail Safety (Multi-Modal) Division; Megan Clark, representing the Southwest Missouri Council of Governments (SMCOG); Richard Vinson, Seymour Mayor; aldermen William Pogue and Dan Wehmer; Hillary Gintz, Seymour city administrator; Chase Davis, representing the Seymour Police Department; Drew Cannon, field representative for U.S. Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler’s office; approximately 35 members of the general public (including two elder members of the Amish community); and Stan Whitehurst, county clerk.
Nov. 25
Present were Paul Ipock, presiding commissioner, and Randy Owens (Southern District) and Dale Fraker (Northern District), associate commissioners.
Ben Berkstresser, prosecuting attorney, requested the Commission go into closed session to discuss personnel issues pursuant to Section 610.021(3). Fraker made the motion; Owens seconded. The vote in favor was unanimous; motion carried.
Owens moved to return to open session. Fraker seconded. The vote in favor was unanimous; motion carried.
Dale Hartwell, maintenance supervisor, gave a department update.
Todd Hungerford, treasurer, presented invoices from officeholder side funds for Commission review.
Shelly Clift, deputy county clerk, presented invoices under commission supervision. The invoices were reviewed and approved.
Wayne Turner, special projects manager for the Road Department, reported on bridge inspections for Gourley Ford (Beach Road) and Matney Hollow Road.
Owens and Ipock inspected White Oak Road (Rogersville).
Fraker moved to approve the purchase of kitchen equipment and small wares (furniture, fixtures & equipment for the new justice center) from Fellers Food Service Equipment pursuant to a selection process of Nov. 19 for a total of $20,974.52. Owens seconded. The vote in favor was unanimous; motion carried.
Owens exited.
Spencer Jones, representing Great River Engineering, reviewed a list of proposed bridge projects. He reported that his firm is currently working on obtaining right of way for projects on Red Oak Road and Wester Bluff Road. Programming forms for future projects on Beach Road and Greenwood Road have been prepared. However, Jones advised delaying submission of those projects to the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT), pending possible changes to MoDOT’s bridge replacement-offsystem (BRO) program.
At approximately 4:15pm, Fraker and Ipock attended a meeting at Marshfield City Hall to discuss proposed joint improvement projects. Also in attendance were Mayor Robert Williams; Marshfield city administrator John Benson; deputy city administrator Sam Rost; Mel Eakins and Spencer Jones, Great River Engineering; and Stan Whitehurst, county clerk.
No further business appearing, the Commission adjourned.
Nov. 26
Present were Paul Ipock, presiding commissioner, and Randy Owens (Southern District) and Dale Fraker (Northern District), associate commissioners.
Gary Drennan, representing Drennan Surveying Services, introduced himself to the Commission.
Bids were received for the purchase of bulk fuel for the Fordland and Marshfield Road Maintenance Facilities. Two bids were received: Ozark Mountain Energy (OME) and Rex Smith Oil Company. World Fuel Service (formerly Carter Energy) submitted a statement of no bid. Mike Sturdefant, road supervisor, was also present.
Fraker moved to purchase from the low bidder, OME. Owens seconded. The vote in favor was unanimous; motion carried.
Nathan Morris, IT director, and Stan Whitehurst, county clerk, gave a report on issues related to the jail construction project.
At approximately 10:30 a.m., the Commission participated in a meeting on site in the new justice center (currently under construction). Others present included Tom Wright, John Stokes and John West with Wright Construction Co.; Adam Kuehl, HMN Architects; Nick Smith and Jeff Harrelson, Septagon Construction Management; Stan Whitehurst; and Nathan Morris. Ben Berkstresser, prosecuting attorney, joined the meeting in progress.
A number of conflict points were reviewed, including quality of installation of wood panels and trim work and polished concrete flooring in the public lobby areas. The meeting ended at approximately 12:30 p.m.
A portion of the group reconvened at 1:30 p.m. In addition to the Commission, those present were Adam Kuehl; Nick Smith and Jeff Harrelson; Ben Berkstresser; Nathan Morris; Stan Whitehurst; and Tiffany Knight, office manager for the sheriff.
Harrelson opened with a project manager’s report. Work on the elevators continues; however, there are a number of unfinished items throughout the building. The decision was made to postpone training on the security system (previously scheduled for Dec. 4) to an undetermined date, closer to project completion.
The budget was reviewed. Fraker moved to approve invoice packet #25, totaling $95,450.00. Owens seconded. The vote in favor was unanimous; motion carried.
Smith led the discussion of pending items. He stated a meeting concerning a damage claim between subcontractors (including Sweeper Metals & Noah Detention) has not occurred yet due to a health emergency involving one of the individuals involved. A rough cost range for making proposed changes to the polished concrete floor in the two public lobbies (stemming from a meeting earlier in the day) was offered ($32,000-$45,000); it was determined to seek other options. The issue was not resolved.
Tina Davis, jail administrator, joined the meeting near its conclusion. One of the remaining items discussed was a disagreement over the design of the operation of the security doors for the jail administrator’s office. A cost estimate of $7,979 had been received for the installation/programming of a request to exit button in the jail administrator’s office. That cost was rejected; the issue was not resolved.
Whitehurst requested a cost estimate for replacing wood veneer in certain areas of the courtroom (top of railings, gate doors and other hard-use areas) with more durable material for the Commission to review in the coming weeks.
No firm estimate of a completion date was available. A consensus of speculation settled upon completion of construction in early February, with the facility available to go operational sometime in March 2020.
No further business appearing, the Commission adjourned at approximately 3:15 p.m.
Dec. 2
Present were Paul Ipock, presiding commissioner, and Randy Owens (Southern District) and Dale Fraker (Northern District), associate commissioners.
Dale Hartwell, maintenance supervisor, gave a department update.
Todd Hungerford, treasurer, presented invoices from officeholder side funds for Commission review.
Dorisel Bennett, Fordland crew chief, requested additional security equipment for the Fordland Road Maintenance Facility.
Shelly Clift, deputy county clerk, presented invoices under commission supervision. The invoices were reviewed and approved.
Nathan Morris, IT director, requested approval for the purchase of telephones for the new justice center from Rayfield Communications (pursuant to selection process/bids from May 15, 2018) at an estimated cost of $3,855. Fraker made the motion, which was seconded by Owens. The vote in favor was unanimous; motion carried.
No further business appearing, the Commission adjourned at midday.
Dec. 3
Present were Paul Ipock, presiding commissioner, and Randy Owens (Southern District) and Dale Fraker (Northern District), associate commissioners.
The Commission reviewed and approved lists of changes to the property tax book performed by the assessor’s and collector’s offices during the month of November 2019, including personal property abatements and additions and real estate abatements and additions.
Todd Hungerford, treasurer, presented additional invoices for the Commission to review.
Mike Sturdefant, road supervisor, reviewed equipment needs for calendar year 2020.
Representatives of the University of Missouri Extension Council for Webster County presented their 2020 budget request. Those present included Terry Penner, Mel Troyer and Kyle Whittaker.
Debbie Giberson presented the 2020 budget request for the 30th Circuit Juvenile Office.
Fraker moved to link the county mileage reimbursement rate to the state’s reimbursement rate, effective Jan. 1. Owens seconded. The vote in favor was unanimous; motion carried.
Fraker moved to approve the purchase of cellphone boosters to improve connectivity in the detention (basement) areas of the new justice center from Rayfield Communications at a cost of $21,170. Owens seconded. The vote in favor was unanimous; motion carried.
Ron Houseman, representing Computer Information Concepts, Inc. (CIC), paid a sales call.
Fraker exited around noon.
Brad Parker, representing Summit Truck Group, paid a sales call regarding the International line of dump trucks. Mike Sturdefant was also present.
The Commission adjourned at approximately 3 p.m.
Dec. 4
Owens attended a meeting of the Southwest Missouri Council of Governments (SMCOG), held at the Library Center on South Campbell Avenue, Springfield. Among the approximately 50 leaders from SMCOG’s 10-county region were the following from Webster County: State Representative John Black; Barbara Holmes, chair of the Diggins Board of Trustees; John Benson, Marshfield city administrator; Duane Lavery, CEO of GRO Marshfield; and Stan Whitehurst, county clerk.
Also on Dec. 4, Ipock attended a luncheon of the Ozarks Headwaters Recycling District (OHRD) held at the Greene County Public Safety Center (Emergency Management) in downtown Springfield. Approximately 25 people were present, representing the five counties of the district.
Dec. 5
Pursuant to Section 610.020(4), the Commission conferred by telephone concerning an offer by the subcontractor (Journagan Construction) who will be bidding paving services for the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) in southern Webster County in 2020. The contractor wished to negotiate a trade whereby Journagan would give the County asphalt millings from the repaving of the US Highway in exchange for a) allowing said material to be stockpiled on county property and b) some limited assistance in the hauling of the millings. Should Journagan be successful in obtaining the bid, this proposed arrangement was deemed to be of significant value and in the best interests of the public. As time would not allow for postponing a decision until a regular meeting (due to deadline for submitting bids), Owens moved to accept the proposal. Fraker seconded. The vote in favor was unanimous; motion carried.
Dec. 9
Present were Paul Ipock, presiding commissioner, and Randy Owens (Southern District) and Dale Fraker (Northern District), associate commissioners.
Dale Hartwell, maintenance supervisor, gave a department update.
Todd Hungerford, treasurer, presented invoices from officeholder side funds for Commission review. He also presented a report of sales tax revenues received during the calendar year 2019. Said revenues increased more than 7% over that received in 2018.
Shelly Clift, deputy county clerk, presented invoices under commission supervision. The invoices were reviewed and approved.
Stan Whitehurst, county clerk, submitted a pay schedule for election judges and rent for polling places for 2020. The sole change was to increase rent from $75 to $100 per day (unless otherwise set by contract). The schedule was approved as presented.
Ben Berkstresser, Prosecuting Attorney, reviewed preparations for a public meeting later in the evening concerning the possibility of forming a Neighborhood Improvement District (NID) for Springhill subdivision.
By telephone, Jeff Harrelson, Septagon Construction Management, requested a decision regarding carpet for the entrance to the new Justice Center.
Ben Berkstresser returned to discuss his 2020 budget request.
Owens moved to honor past practice and close the Courthouse at noon on Christmas Eve. All full-time county employees will be given an additional four hours of paid leave. Offices/employees wishing to close for the entire day may do so, but would be required to use vacation or comp time in order to be paid for the additional time off. Fraker seconded. The vote in favor was unanimous; motion carried.
No further business appearing, the Commission adjourned at approximately 3:30 p.m.
At 6:30 p.m., the Commission hosted a meeting with property owners of Springhill subdivision (consisting of Williams Way, Katie Lane and Klemme Drive). The meeting was held in the large court room on the Courthouse second floor. Among the owners present were Douglas Leland, Dorothy Leland, Jeff Baker, Crystal Baker, Nick Lesmeister, Jarid Lesmeister, Robert Eaden, Anielia Eaden, Judi Eaden, Ronald Defenbaugh and Kimberly Stoll.
Ben Berkstresser opened the meeting by explaining the structure of Neighborhood Improvement Districts (NIDs). Cost estimates for hot mix asphalt (2 inches of asphalt over 2 inches of black base) were reviewed. The possibility of using a chip-and-seal surfacing, without the benefit of an NID, was also discussed.
Stan Whitehurst, county clerk, was also present.
The result of the meeting was that owners declined to pursue the option of forming an NID due to the costs involved in hot mix asphalt paving. They may pursue the second option (chip-and-seal), depending upon the interest of owners who were unable to attend.
Dec. 10
Present were Paul Ipock, presiding commissioner, and Dale Fraker (Northern District), associate commissioner.
The Commission reviewed and approved 2020 bid specifications for electrician, plumber, general contractor, HVAC contractor, and pest control. Dale Hartwell, maintenance supervisor, was also present.
Mike Sturdefant, road supervisor, and Chris Young, representing Murphy Tractor & Equipment Co., reviewed heavy equipment needs for the Road Department.
Pursuant to Sourcewell (formerly NJPA, or National Joint Purchasing Alliance, a public entity buying cooperative) contract #032515-WAI, Fraker moved to purchase a Hamm HD12VV tandem roller and receive $15,000 credit off the new price due to previous rental of said machine (a 2017 model with 37 machine hours). Ipock seconded. The vote was two in favor, none against. Motion carried.
After discussion, during which Southern District Associate Commissioner Randy Owens was contacted by telephone, Fraker moved to purchase new 2020 John Deere 325G Track Skid Loader pursuant to Sourcewell contract #032515-KEV. The purchase included a 78-inch smooth bucket and pallet forks. Owens seconded. The vote was unanimous; motion carried.
Ipock then moved to purchase an additional bucket (with teeth) at an added cost of $1,600. Fraker seconded. The vote was two in favor, none against. Motion carried.
Todd Hungerford, treasurer, and Stan Whitehurst, county clerk, reviewed the schedule for preparation of the 2020 Budget. The date for a public hearing to approve the budget was set for Tuesday, January 14.
Fraker moved to reappoint Paul Farnsworth to the Senior Services Board for a four-year term ending Dec. 31, 2023. Ipock seconded. There were two votes in favor, none against. Motion carried.
No further business appearing, the Commission adjourned at approximately noon.
Dec. 11
Ipock attended a meeting of the Council of Local Elected Officials (CLEO) of the Workforce Investment Board (WIB), held at the Missouri Career Center on East Sunshine Street in Springfield.
Marshfield P.D.
The following calls were handled by the Marshfield Police Department.
Oct. 13
Performed a wellbeing check in the 400 block of East Third.
Assisted a citizen in the 800 block of Willow.
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden.
Checked a suspicious subject in the 200 block of East Jackson.
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden.
Checked a suspicious subject in the 200 block of East Jackson.
Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of South Walnut.
Responded to a 911 call in the 800 block of Fox Hill.
Assisted an agency in the 500 block of South Marshall.
Assisted an agency in the 1600 block of West Washington.
Oct. 14
Assisted a citizen in the 14000 block of Highway 38.
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden.
Responded to a noise complaint in the area of North Locust and East Washington.
Checked a suspicious subject in the area of Smith and Welch.
Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of Church.
Responded to a juvenile complaint in the area of Massey and North Buffalo.
Assisted motorist in the area of East Bedford and North Elm.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 500 block of South Walnut.
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of East Hubble and North Elm.
Checked a suspicious subject in the 200 block of East Third.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 500 block of South Walnut.
Responded to a disturbance in the area of South Vine and Commercial.
Assisted an agency in the 300 block of Lura.
Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 600 block of Church.
Assisted an agency in the 600 block of North Locust.
Checked suspicious activity in the 300 block of North Pitts.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 800 block of West Washington.
Responded to a 911 call in the 200 block of North.
Assisted an agency in the 300 block of Highway DD.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of Elm and Golf Course.
Responded to a disturbance in the 300 block of South Walnut.
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of South White Oak and West Jackson. Responded to an alarm in the 1300 block of Spur.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 18000 block of Highway 38.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 400 block of East Second.
Oct. 15
Checked a suspicious subject in the 800 block of West Washington.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of East Second and South Olive.
Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 500 block of Dill.
Responded to an alarm in the 14000 block of Highway 38.
Responded to a 911 call in the 100 block of South Elm.
Responded to a theft in the 100 block of Maple.
Assisted a motorist in the 200 block of Commercial.
Responded to an alarm in the 100 block of West Jefferson.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 500 block of North Buffalo.
Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of South Walnut.
Assisted a motorist in the 900 block of West Washington.
Assisted an agency in the 300 block of South Crittenden.
Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 500 block of Julian.
Assisted motorist in the area of West Jefferson and Spur.
Responded to a disturbance in the 400 block of East Burford.
Responded to a noise complaint in the 400 block of South Olive.
Responded to an alarm in the 1300 block of Spur.
Responded to a 911 call in the 800 block of East Burford.
Responded to an alarm in the 1300 block of Spur.
Oct. 16
Responded to an alarm in the 100 block of South Prairie Lane.
Responded to a disturbance in the 700 block of East Washington.
Checked suspicious activity in the 500 block of North White Oak.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 1300 block of Spur.
Checked a suspicious subject in the 1300 block of Spur.
Responded to a 911 call in the 1700 block of Woodridge.
Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of Dill.
Responded to a disturbance in the 200 block of St. Charles.
Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of St. Charles.
Assisted a citizen in the 14000 block of Highway 38.
Responded to a theft in the 1300 block of Spur.
Responded to a theft in the 400 block of South Pltts.
Assisted an agency in the 1300 block of North Clay.
Assisted an agency in the 300 block of South Crittenden.
Oct. 17
Assisted a citizen in the area of North Pitts and East Burford.
Responded to an alarm in the 1300 block of West Jefferson.
Responded to a disturbance in the area of East McVay and South Vine.
Assisted motorist in the area of Spur and Interstate 44.
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 300 block of North Marshall.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 800 block of South White Oak.
Responded to a disturbance in the 700 block of West Hubble.
Responded to a theft in the 500 block of Pine Ridge.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 200 block of South Pine.
Checked a suspicious subject in the 600 block of North Locust.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 500 block of South Vine.
Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of North White Oak.
Assisted an agency in the 100 block of Kari.
Responded to a theft in the 800 block of West Washington.
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 800 block of South Marshall.
Oct. 18
Performed a wellbeing check in the 500 block of East Bedford.
Checked suspicious activity in the 500 block of South Elm.
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of North Marshall.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 400 block of South Marshall.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of West Hubble and Banning.
Assisted an agency in the 300 block of South Crittenden.
Checked suspicious activity in the area of Sunshine and St. Charles.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 14000 block of Highway 38.
Assisted paramedics in the 1200 block of Banning.
Assisted a citizen in the 1100 block of Highway A.
Assisted motorist in the area of West Jackson and South Clay.
Assisted motorist in the area of South Crittenden and East Jackson.
Responded to a 911 call in the 900 block of West Washington.
Assisted a citizen in the 400 block of Lucas.
Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 300 block of Highway DD.
Oct. 19
Responded to a disturbance in the 1100 block of Smith.
Responded to a noise complaint in the 500 block of North White Oak
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 14000 block of Highway 38.
Responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of Church.
Assisted a motorist in the 700 block of Cambridge.
Responded to an alarm in the 700 block of West Jackson.
Assisted a motorist in the 200 block of Highway W.
Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 500 block of North Buffalo.
Responded to a theft in the 900 block of West Washington.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 900 block of West Washington
Checked a suspicious subject in the 400 block of South Vine.
Responded to a disturbance in the 1100 block of Smith.
Oct. 20
Checked suspicious activity in the 400 block of George.
Responded to a noise complaint in the 300 block of Maple.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 14000 block of Highway 38.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 500 block of Commercial.
Assisted a motorist in the 1300 block of Spur.
Responded to a 911 call in the 200 block of Highway W.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 700 block of West Jackson.
Responded to a 911 call in the 800 block of Commercial.
Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of North White Oak.
Responded to an alarm in the 1300 block of Spur.
Oct. 21
Assisted an agency in the 400 block of South Vine.
Checked suspicious activity in the 900 block of West Washington Assisted a motorist in the area of South Crittenden and East Jackson.
Assisted motorist in the area of Spur and Interstate 44.
Responded to an alarm in the 600 block of North Marshall.
Assisted a citizen in the 600 block of North Marshall.
Assisted an agency in the area of West Third and South Marshall.
Responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of South Marshall.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 300 block of South Crittenden.
Checked suspicious activity in the 300 block of South Crittenden.
Assisted motorist in the 500 block of Pine Ridge.
Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 200 block of Sunshine.
Checked suspicious activity in the 200 block of Commercial.
Assisted a citizen in the 600 block of South Vine.
Assisted a motorist in the 14000 block of Highway 38.
Checked a suspicious subject in the 400 block of South Pitts.
Oct. 22
Assisted motorist in the area of South Crittenden and East Jackson.
Assisted a motorist in the 500 block of South Vine.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 500 block of Commercial.
Assisted a motorist in the 500 block of North Buffalo.
Checked suspicious activity in the 700 block of Birchwood.
Assisted an agency in the 500 block of Chestnut.
Checked suspicious activity in the 400 block of George.
Assisted a citizen in the 14000 block of Highway 38.
Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of Church.
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of North Marshall.
Responded to a disturbance in the 200 block of North.
Assisted a motorist in the 900 block of West Washington.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 300 block of North Marshall.
Responded to a theft in the 900 block of West Washington.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 600 block of South Pine.
Assisted an agency in the 200 block of East Washington.
Assisted an agency in the 300 block of South Crittenden.
Oct. 23
Performed a wellbeing check in the 500 block of Church.
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of North Marshall.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 1400 block of Spur.
Responded to a report of property damage in the 600 block of East Second.
Checked suspicious activity in the 700 block of Birchwood.
Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of Wildwood.
Assisted an agency in the area of Interstate 44.
Checked a suspicious subject in the area of East Jackson and South Locust.
Responded to a 911 call in the 200 block of South Walnut.
Responded to an alarm in the 1200 block of Banning.
Assisted a citizen in the 600 block of East Burford.
Responded to a report of property damage in the 700 block of South Marshall.
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 600 block of South Marshall.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 500 block of Church.
Oct. 24
Responded to a theft in the 800 block of West Washington.
Responded to property damage in the 1200 block of Spur.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 100 block of Alford.
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 1500 block of West Washington.
Responded to report of property damage in the 1200 block of Spur.
Assisted motorist in the 1100 block of Spur.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 300 block of North Marshall.
Assisted a motorist in the 100 block of Vivian.
Assisted a citizen in the 800 block of South White Oak.
Checked suspicious activity in the 1200 block of Spur.
Oct. 25
Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 300 block of North Marshall.
Responded to a disturbance in the 400 block of South Mill.
Responded to a theft in the 300 block of North Locust.
Checked a suspicious subject in the 1300 block of Spur.
Responded to a noise complaint in the area of East Washington and North Locust.
Responded to an alarm in the 700 block of Aspen.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of Interstate 44.
Checked a suspicious subject in the 1300 block of Spur.
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of West Washington and George.
Responded to a disturbance in the 400 block of South Mill.
Checked a suspicious subject in the 1300 block of Spur.
Assisted an agency in the 100 block of Eastbrook Drive.
Responded to an alarm in the 700 block of Aspen.
Checked a suspicious subject in the 1300 block of Spur.
Responded to a disturbance in the 400 block of South Mill.
Responded to a 911 call in the 1300 block of Banning.
Assisted an agency m the 300 block of South Crittenden.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of Highway W and Spur.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 200 block of East Madison.
Checked suspicious activity in the 400 block of West Jackson.
Responded to a disturbance in the 100 block of North Clay.
Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 200 block of North Pine.
Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 300 block of North Marshall.
Assisted a citizen in the 700 block of West Washington.
Responded to a disturbance in the 400 block of South Mill.
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of West Washington and George.
Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 300 block of North Marshall.
Responded to a disturbance in the 400 block of South Mill.
Checked a suspicious subject in the 1300 block of Spur.
Responded to a noise complaint in the area of East Washington and North Locust.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 200 block of East Madison.
Checked suspicious activity in the 400 block of West Jackson.
Assisted a motorist in the 1200 block of Spur.
Responded to a disturbance in the 100 block of North Clay.
Oct. 26
Performed a wellbeing check in the 600 block of Maple.
Assisted a citizen in the 700 block of South Olive.
Responded to a report of property damage in the 300 block of Sunshine.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 700 block of East Bedford.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 600 block of Maple.
Checked suspicious activity in the 1300 block of Spur.
Responded to a disturbance in the area of East Jackson and South Pine.
Responded to a theft in the 1300 block of Spur.
Performed a wellbeing check in the area of Highway A and Dry Creek Road.
Responded to an alarm in the 200 block of East Madison.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 1300 block of Spur.
Assisted an agency in the area of Highway A and Dry Creek Road.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 200 block of South Walnut.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 700 block of East Bedford.
Responded to a noise complaint in the area of North Locust and East Washington.
Responded to an alarm in the 300 block of McNabb.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 500 block of Commercial.
Checked a suspicious subject in the 300 block of North Buffalo.
Oct. 27
Responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of Church.
Performed a wellbeing check rn the 500 block of South Walnut.
Responded to a disturbance in the 1300 block of Spur.
Assisted paramedics in the 500 block of East McVay.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 200 block of North Pine.
Responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of Commercial.
Responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of Church.
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden.
Responded to animal complaint in the 500 block of Church.
Checked suspicious activity in the 200 block of East Jackson.
Performed a wellbeing check m the 200 block of North Pine.
Assisted paramedics in the 500 block of East McVay.
Responded to a disturbance in the 1300 block of Spur.
Oct. 28
Responded to a report of property damage in the 300 block of Young.
Assisted a motorist in the 200 block of East Washington.
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden.
Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of North White Oak.
Assisted a motorist in the 14000 block of Highway 38.
Assisted an agency in the 800 block of Fraker.
Responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of East Madison.
Responded to a disturbance in the 200 block of North Pine.
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of Hubble and Banning.
Assisted paramedics in the 400 block of Warren Court.
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of West Hubble and Banning.
Assisted a motorist in the 200 block of East Washington.
Responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of East Madison.
Responded to a disturbance in the 200 block of North Pine.
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of West Hubble and Banning.
Responded to a 911 call in the 800 block of Tomahawk.
Responded to a report of property damage in the 100 block of North Oak Grove.
Assisted paramedics in the 500 block of Church.
Oct. 29
Assisted motorist in the 200 block of North White Oak.
Responded to a theft in the 400 block of South Marshall.
Assisted motorist in the 200 block of North White Oak.
Responded to a theft in the 400 block of South Marshall.
Responded to a disturbance in the 200 block of North White Oak.
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of Spur and Interstate 44.
Responded to a disturbance in the 200 block of North White Oak.
Checked a suspicious subject in the area of North Fulton and East Jefferson.
Responded to a disturbance in the 200 block of North White Oak.
Responded to a report of property damage in the 1000 block of West Washington.
Responded to a theft in the 800 block of West Washington.
Assisted an agency in the 700 block of Tomahawk.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of North Fulton and East Jefferson.
Responded to a disturbance in the 200 block of North White Oak.
Assisted a motorist in the area of North Marshall and East Jefferson.
Oct. 30
Responded to a report of property damage In the 300 block of North Fulton.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 600 block of South Elm.
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of Banning and Spur.
Assisted a motorist in the 200 block of North Clay.
Responded to a theft in the 600 block of South Elm.
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden.
Assisted a motorist in the 800 block of West Washington.
Responded to a report of property damage in the 300 block of North Fulton.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 600 block of South Elm.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 600 block of North Marshall.
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of Spur and Interstate 44.
Responded to an alarm in the 800 block of Commercial.
Responded to a report of property damage in the 300 block of North Fulton.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 600 block of South Elm.
Responded to a noise complaint in the 400 block of George.
Assisted a citizen in the 400 block of Hillcrest.
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of Hubble and Banning.
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of West Bedford and North Clay.
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of West Hubble and Banning.
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 100 block of Highway W.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 600 block of South Elm.
Responded to a theft in the 500 block of South Walnut.
Assisted motorist in the area of East Hubble and North Marshall.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 100 block of North Blair.
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of West Bedford and North Clay.
Oct. 31
Assisted a motorist in the 1200 block of Banning.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 600 block of East Madison.
Assisted an agency in the 700 block of South White Oak.
Assisted an agency in the 200 block of North White Oak.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of East Washington and North Walnut.
Assisted an agency in the 600 block of West Washington.
Responded to a disturbance in the 300 block of South Crittenden.
Assisted a motorist in the 500 block of Welch.
Checked suspicious activity in the 1300 block of Spur.
Responded to a disturbance in the 400 block of Church.
Checked suspicious activity in the 300 block of North Buffalo.
Checked suspicious activity in the 14000 block of Highway 38.
Assisted a motorist in the 1200 block of Banning.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 600 block of East Madison.
Assisted an agency in the 700 block of South White Oak.
Assisted an agency in the 200 block of North White Oak.
Assisted an agency in the 1000 block of Bond Court.
Assisted an agency in the 300 block of East Burford.
Assisted an agency m the 200 block of North.
Assisted an agency in the 600 block of East Washington.
Assisted a motorist in the 500 block of Welch.
Responded to a disturbance in the 400 block of Church.
Checked suspicious activity in the 600 block of North Marshall.
Assisted an agency in the 300 block of Lura.
Assisted an agency in the 100 block of North Locust.
Nov. 15
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden.
Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of South Walnut.
Assisted a motorist in the 100 block of Pleasant Prairie.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 700 block of Birchwood.
Assisted an agency in the 200 block of South Oak Grove.
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden.
Assisted a citizen in the 900 block of West Washington.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 600 block of Church.
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of North Buffalo.
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of Interstate 44.
Checked a suspicious subject in the 300 block of Highway DD.
Checked a suspicious subject in the 800 block of South Marshall.
Checked suspicious activity in the 800 block of Shaffer.
Assisted a motorist in the 900 block of West Washington.
Assisted a citizen in the 600 block of East Washington.
Assisted a motorist in the 900 block of West Washington.
Responded to an alarm in the 1100 block of Spur.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 14000 block of Highway 38.
Performed a wellbeing check in the area of East Bedford and North Fulton.
Nov. 16
Assisted motorist in the area of Banning and Spur.
Assisted a citizen in the 400 block of East Third.
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of Pleasant Prairie and Highway W.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 200 block of East Jackson.
Assisted an agency in the 400 block of Church.
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of Banning and Church.
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden.
Responded to a theft in the 14000 block of Highway 38.
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden.
Performed a wellbeing check in the area of Spur and Interstate 44.
Assisted a motorist in the 1300 block of Spur.
Responded to a 911 call in the 100 block of Kari.
Responded to a theft in the 900 block of West Washington.
Responded to a 911 call in the 800 block of North Marshall.
Assisted a citizen in the 100 block of Highway W.
Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of Church.
Responded to a disturbance in the 300 block of East Third.
Nov. 17
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of North Pitts.
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden.
Checked a suspicious subject in the 14000 block of Highway 38.
Assisted a citizen in the 14000 block of Highway 38.
Assisted a motorist in the 500 block of South Locust.
Responded to a 911 call in the 100 block of Commercial.
Responded to animal complaint in the 200 block of North Buffalo.
Responded to a theft in the 14000 block of Highway 38.
Nov. 18
Performed a wellbeing check in the 200 block of Towne Loop.
Responded to a disturbance in the 400 block of Church.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 1100 block of Highway A.
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of Banning.
Assisted a citizen in the 800 block of South White Oak.
Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 700 block of South Marshall.
Checked suspicious activity in the 1300 block of Spur.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 400 block of North Fulton.
Responded to a report of property damage in the 500 block of South Walnut.
Responded to an alarm in the 100 block of York.
Nov. 19
Assisted a motorist in the 1200 block of Banning
Responded to animal complaint in the area of East Hubbie and North Pine.
Responded to a theft in the 100 block of Highway DD.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 200 block of Wildwood.
Responded to a disturbance in the 700 block of South Locust.
Assisted motorist in the area of Church and Smith Avenue.
Assisted a motorist in the 200 block of North.
Assisted a motorist in the 1300 block of Spur.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 300 block of Lura.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 700 block of East Burford.
Responded to animal complaint in the area of Price and North Clay.
Assisted a motorist in the 1100 block of Spur.
Responded to a 911 call in the 100 block of Senior Drive.
Nov. 20
Responded to a theft in the 200 block of North White Oak.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 400 block of East Second.
Checked a suspicious subject in the area of East Second and South Walnut.
Checked a suspicious subject in the area of East Third and South Marshall.
Responded to a report of property damage in the 600 block of South Elm.
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden.
Responded to an alarm in the 1200 block of Spur.
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden.
Assisted a citizen in the 14000 block of Highway 38.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 500 block of Pine Ridge.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 400 block of South Mill.
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of Maple and South Marshall.
Assisted motorist in the area of Spur and Interstate 44.
Responded to a theft in the 800 block of East Washington.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 600 block of South Elm.
Responded to an alarm in the 700 block of South White Oak.
Assisted a motorist in the area of Spur and Interstate 44.
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of Maple and Marshall.
Responded to a theft in the 800 block of East Washington.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 600 block of South Elm.
Responded to an alarm in the 700 block of South White Oak.
Assisted motorist in the 100 block of East Jefferson.
Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of Elizabeth.
Responded to a report of property damage in the 400 block of Church.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 1300 block of Spur.
Checked a suspicious subject in the area of East Third and South Marshall.
Responded to a report of property damage in the 400 block of Church.
Checked a suspicious subject in the area of East Second and South Walnut.
Responded to a report of property damage in the 400 block of Church.
Checked a suspicious subject in the area of East Second and South Walnut.
Nov. 21
Performed a wellbeing check in the 500 block of Church.
Checked suspicious activity in the 300 block of Lura.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 500 block of Church.
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of Blackhorse and Long State Highway Y.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of Highway 38 and Highway E.
Responded to a disturbance in the 100 block of Kman.
Assisted a citizen in the 1000 block of South White Oak.
Responded to a disturbance in the 100 block of Kman.
Responded to a report of property damage in the 14000 block of Highway 38.
Responded to a noise complaint in the area of North Locust and East Washington.
Assisted a citizen in the area of Banning and Spur.
Responded to an alarm in the 300 block of McNabb.
Assisted an agency in the 200 block of East Washington.
Assisted an agency in the 300 block of North Locust.
