Arrests
The following arrests were reported by the Webster County Sheriff’s Office. An arrest is not an indication of guilt.
Sept. 24
Geoffrey K. Kammerer, 47, was placed under court arrest for a probation violation.
John R. Eslick, 44, was placed on 12-hour detox.
Joseph G.L. Hall, 40, was brought in for failure to register a motor vehicle, no insurance and driving while revoked/suspended.
Adin W. Millican, 19, was brought in for possession of a controlled substance (four counts).
Leslie A. Collins, 34, was placed under court arrest for a Webster County warrant for first-degree burglary, a Texas County warrant for possession of a controlled substance and a Howell County warrant for burglary.
Timothy A. Thurman, 56, was brought in on Webster County warrants for third-degree domestic assault and fourth-degree domestic assault.
Carla J. Hill, 47, was placed on 24-hour hold for fourth-degree domestic assault.
Sept. 25
Ronald J. Lesh, 47, was transported in on a Webster County warrant for tampering with a motor vehicle and a Christian County warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
William R. Harmon, 33, was brought in on Marshfield warrants for speeding, no insurance (two counts), no animal license (two counts), failure to register a motor vehicle, driving while revoked (two counts), stealing and no operator’s license (two counts).
Steven C. Keithly, 53, was transported in on a Webster County warrant for writing bad checks.
Megan M. Smith, 36, was brought in on Webster County warrants for fourth-degree domestic assault and resisting arrest.
Kaleb L. Shane, 19, was brought in on Webster County warrants for no seat belt and no insurance and on a Greene County warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
Sarah M. McFarland, 31, was brought in on a Seymour warrant for defective equipment (two counts).
Sept. 26
Daniel D. Campbell, 35, was brought in on Fordland warrants for no insurance and no valid driver’s lichen.
Gwendolyn L. Jackson, 25, was brought in on Webster County charges of possession of a controlled substance and animal abuse.
Mandi N. Yeiser, 42, was brought in on a Webster County warrant for violation of a protective order.
Genisa D. Keith, 32, was transported in on a writ.
Randall C. Spencer, 37, was transported in on a writ.
Daniel D. Coursey, 34, was transported in on a writ.
Nickoal K. Blauwkamp, 26, was brought in on a Rogersville warrant for speeding.
Leslie S. Champman, 31, was brought in for driving while revoked or suspended.
Candy L. Hostetter, 36, came in on a Webster County warrant for first-degree burglary.
David A. Royalty, 52, was brought in on a Webster County warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
Carolyn D. Bracken, 36, was brought in for persistent driving while intoxicated.
Sept. 27
Willie R. Hodges, 33, was placed under court arrest on a Webster County warrant for second-degree burglary.
Michelle L. Lachney, 30, was placed under court arrest on a Webster County warrant for a probation violation.
Thomas E. Brasher, 21, was brought in on Marshfield warrants for no insurance, failure to register a motor vehicle and no vehicle license.
Rick L. Manes, 30, was transported in for a probation violation.
Jesse W. Lafferty, 34, was brought in on Webster County warrants for fourth-degree domestic assault, property damage and unlawful use of a weapon.
Sept. 28
Dennis R. Break, 68, was brought in on a Webster County warrant for second-degree statutory rape.
Tai L. Keowan-Holmes, 19, was brought in on Marshfield warrants for peace disturbance and possession of marijuana.
Bryan E. Humphrey, 27, was brought in on a Webster County warrant for stealing.
Terracotta M. Warren, 42, was brought in for trespassing.
Ashley S. Floid, 34, was brought in on a Springfield warrant for larceny.
Sept. 29
Nicole R. Chrismon, 51, was brought in on a Marshfield warrant for failure to register a motor vehicle.
Joseph G. Hall, 40, was brought in for driving while suspended.
Trinity J. Rust, 42, was brought in for driving while revoked/suspended.
Thomas A. Cash, 44, came in on a Webster County warrant for fourth-degree child molestation.
Sept. 30
Austin C. Williams, 30, was transported in on a writ.
Austin E. Flim, 43, was brought in on a Newton County warrant for stealing.
Lyndon T. Tutor, 28, was placed under court arrest on a Webster County warrant for non-support.
Anthony P. Fronce, 51, was placed on 24-hour hold for fourth-degree domestic assault.
Oct. 1
Haillie R.B. Wofford, 23, was brought in on a Camden County warrant for a parole violation.
Timothy G. Brown, 27, was transported in on a writ.
Fredrick L. Taylor, 48, was brought in for trespassing.
Michael L. Werner, 19, was brought in on a Laclede County warrant for passing a bad check.
Steven L. Bennett, 29, was brought in on Seymour warrants for expired tags (two counts), no insurance and displaying the plates of another.
Nicholas K. McNabb, 28, was brought in for no valid license and had a Springfield warrant for failure to appear for no registration.
Tyler A. Wolfe, 19, was placed under court arrest on a Webster County warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
Leslie A. Collins, 34, was brought in on bond surrender on a Webster County warrant for first-degree burglary.
Thomas E. Brasher, 21, was placed under court arrest on a Webster County warrant for possession of a controlled substance (four counts).
Jessica N. Roberts, 25, was brought in on a Webster County warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
Marshfield P.D.
The following calls were handled by the Marshfield Police Department.
Aug. 23
Assisted a motorist in the 800 block of East Madison.
Responded to a disturbance in the 600 block of South Elm.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 800 block of South White Oak.
Checked suspicious activity in the 300 block of North Buffalo.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 1300 block of Spur.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 400 block of East Madison.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 200 block of East Jackson.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 200 block of East Third.
Assisted a motorist in the 14000 block of Highway 38.
Assisted a citizen in the 600 block of Church.
Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of North White Oak.
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 300 block of West Jackson.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 200 block of East Jefferson.
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of East Bedford & North Locust.
Checked a suspicious subject in the 600 block of North Marshall.
Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of North White Oak.
Assisted paramedics in the 800 block of South White Oak.
Checked suspicious activity in the 200 block of North.
Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of South Walnut.
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of Interstate 44.
Assisted a motorist in the 1200 block of Spur.
Responded to a disturbance in the 600 block of South Elm.
Aug. 24
Responded to the disturbance in the 700 block of West Washington.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 500 block of East Burford.
Checked a disturbance in the 500 block of East Bedford.
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 100 block of Highway W.
Responded to an animal complaint in the 200 block of Pine Ridge.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of I-44.
Assisted a citizen in the area of Banning and Spur.
Checked suspicious activity in the 500 block of Commercial.
Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 400 block of Warren.
Checked suspicious activity in the area of Garst and North Marshall.
Assisted paramedics in the 800 block of South White Oak.
Aug. 25
Assisted a citizen in the area of Banning and Spur.
Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of South Marshall.
Checked suspicious activity in the 200 block of North White Oak.
Responded to a 911 call in the 500 block of South Vine.
Checked suspicious subject in the 14000 block of Highway 38.
Assisted an agency in the 300 block of South Crittenden.
Assisted a motorist in the area of Banning and Spur.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 400 block of Lucas.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 14000 block of Highway 38.
Responded to disturbance in the 900 block of South Prairie Lane.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of I-44.
Aug. 26
Performed a wellbeing check in the 400 block of South Vine.
Assisted a citizen in the 600 block of North Locust.
Responded to disturbance in the 700 block of South Marshall.
Assisted an agency in the area of McNabb Road and Highway 38.
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of Highway 38 and McNabb.
Assisted an agency in the 700 block of Willow.
Assisted an agency in the 500 block of South Marshall.
Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of St. Charles.
Assisted a motorist in the 14000 block of Highway 38.
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of North Marshall and East Jefferson.
Assisted an agency in the 700 block of Willow.
Responded to a report of property damage in the 100 block of North Oak Grove.
Checked a suspicious subject in the 300 block of South Crittenden.
Assisted a motorist in the 14000 block of Highway 38.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 200 block of East Burford.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 600 block of North Locust.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 400 block of East Burford.
Responded to a theft in the 14000 block of Highway 38.
Responded to an alarm in the 100 block of South Prairie Lane.
Aug. 27
Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 500 block of East Washington.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 100 block of Dogwood.
Responded to a disturbance in the 400 block of Church.
Assisted paramedics in the 800 block of South White Oak.
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden.
Responded to a disturbance in the 300 block of Highway DD.
Assisted a motorist in the area of East Washington and South Crittenden.
Responded to a 911 call in the 800 block of South White Oak.
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden.
Assisted a citizen in the 1300 block of Spur.
Assisted an agency in the 300 block of South Crittenden.
Assisted a motorist in the area of Highway 38 and Truman.
Assisted a citizen in the 400 block of East Madison.
Assisted a motorist in the area of West Jefferson and Spur.
Responded to an alarm in the 900 block of West Washington.
Aug. 28
Checked suspicious activity in the area of East Hubble and North Pine.
Responded to a disturbance in the 100 block of Kari.
Assisted a motorist in the 900 block of West Washington.
Assisted a citizen in the 100 block of Allen.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 100 block of North Maple.
Assisted an agency in the 300 block of South Crittenden.
Assisted a citizen in the 100 block of Highway W.
Checked suspicious subject in the 300 block of Banning.
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 900 block of George.
Responded to a theft in the 300 block of South Crittenden.
Checked a suspicious subject in the 600 block of Maple.
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of West Jefferson and Spur.
Assisted a motorist in the 1200 block of Banning.
Assisted an agency in the 200 block of East Washington.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 1200 block of Banning.
Assisted an agency in the 800 block of West Washington.
Checked a suspicious subject in the 300 block of South Crittenden.
Responded to a theft in the 1000 block of Spur.
Responded to an alarm in the 1100 block of South White Oak.
Aug. 29
Assisted a motorist in the 100 block of Vivian.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 14000 block of Highway 38.
Assisted paramedics in the 800 block of South White Oak.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 700 block of South Buffalo.
Responded to a theft in the 900 block of West Washington.
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden.
Assisted a citizen in the area of Price and North Marshall.
Responded to a a motor vehicle accident in the 900 block of West Washington.
Assisted a citizen in the 400 block of Church.
Responded to a theft in the 800 block of West Washington.
Assisted paramedics in the 1200 block of Banning.
Assisted a citizen in the 1300 block of Spur.
Aug. 30
Responded to a 911 call in the area of West Washington and Pomme De Terre.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 800 block of South Marshall.
Assisted citizen in the 400 block of East Madison.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 14000 block of Highway 38.
Responded to an alarm in the 800 block of South Marshall.
Responded to an alarm in the 800 block of South Marshall.
Assisted a citizen in the 14000 block of Highway 38.
Responded to a disturbance in the 100 block of North Blair.
Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of South Walnut.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 200 block of East Jackson.
Assisted an agency in the 300 block of North Marshall.
Aug. 31
Assisted a motorist in the 500 block of Church.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 200 block of East Third.
Responded to a disturbance in the 100 block of North Blair.
Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of South Vine.
Responded to a theft in the 14000 block of Highway 38.
Responded to a noise complaint in the area of North Locust and East Washington.
Checked suspicious activity in the 1300 block of Spur.
Assisted a citizen in the 400 block of South Elm.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 1000 block of Banning.
Sept. 1
Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of North.
Checked a suspicious subject in the 14000 block of Highway 38.
Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of North.
Responded to a noise complaint in the 1300 block of Cherokee.
Checked suspicious activity in the 300 block of North Buffalo.
Responded to a disturbance in the 1300 block of Spur.
Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 700 block of South Marshall.
Responded to a disturbance in the 300 block of Maple.
Assisted a motorist in the are of West Washington and Spur.
Assisted a motorist in the 200 block of Sunshine.
Checked suspicious activity in the 400 block of South Pine.
Responded to a 911 call in the 100 block of Allen.
Responded to an alarm in the 300 block of Hillcrest.
Sept. 2
Responded to a noise complaint in the area of North Locust and East Washington.
Responded to a disturbance in the 1600 block of North Pine.
Checked a suspicious subject in the 1300 block of Spur (two times).
Checked suspicious activity in the 1300 block of Spur.
Assisted a citizen in the 14000 block of Highway 38.
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden.
Assisted a motorist in the 700 block of South Marshall.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 300 block of Banning.
Assisted a citizen in the 3200 block of Highway CC.
Responded to a 911 call in the 900 block of West Washington.
Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 500 block of North Buffalo.
Checked suspicious activity in the 400 block of West Washington.
Responded to a report of property damage in the 1200 block of Spur.
Assisted a motorist in the 100 block of Brook Hills Drive.
Responded to a theft in the 200 block of South Walnut.
Responded to a report of property damage in the 500 block of Welch.
Checked suspicious activity in the 1300 block of Spur.
Checked suspicious activity in the 1500 block of West Washington.
Sept. 3
Responded to a report of property damage in the 1200 block of Spur.
Assisted a motorist in the 300 block of South Walnut.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 1200 block of Spur.
Assisted a motorist in the 1300 block of Spur.
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of North Buffalo.
Checked a suspicious subject in the 1300 block of West Jefferson.
Checked a suspicious subject in the 14000 block of Highway 38.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 400 block of Meadowview.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 700 block of South Olive.
Performed a wellbeing check in the area of Spur and Interstate 44.
Assisted a motorist in the 500 block of Pine Ridge.
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 300 block of Maple.
Responded to a report of property damage in the 400 block of South Marshall.
Responded to a 911 call in the 1200 block of Banning.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of Spur and Interstate 44.
Responded to a theft in the 300 block of South Crittenden.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 300 block McNabb.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 100 block of North Blair.
Assisted a motorist in the 14000 block of Highway 38.
Assisted an agency in the 200 block of East Washington.
Responded to a report of property damage in the 1200 block of Spur.
Sept. 4
Assisted paramedics in the 500 block of West Hubble.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 1500 block of West Brook.
Checked a suspicious subject in the 700 block of South Marshall.
Assisted a motorist in the area of West Washington and Spur.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 14000 block of Highway 38.
Assisted a motorist in the 700 block of West Jackson.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 500 block of South Walnut.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 200 block of South Walnut.
Responded to a 911 call in the 300 block of Highway DD.
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 600 block of North Locust.
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden.
Assisted a motorist in the 500 block of Commercial.
Responded to a 911 call in the 400 block of Meadowview.
Responded to a theft in the 700 block of West Jackson.
Checked a suspicious subject in the 300 block of South Crittenden.
Responded to an alarm in the 700 block of West Washington.
Responded to an animal complaint in the 200 block of Pine Ridge.
Checked a suspicious subject in the 14000 block of Highway 38.
Assisted an agency in the area of Highway W and Brinkley.
Sept. 5
Responded to a juvenile complaint int eh 100 block of Highway W.
Responded to a noise complaint in the 300 block of East Washington.
Responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of East Madison.
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 300 block of South Crittenden.
Responded to an alarm in the 1200 block of Spur.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 200 block East Bedford.
Performed a wellbeing check the 300 block of North Fulton.
Assisted an agency in the 300 block of North Pitts.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of Birchwood and Woodlawn.
Assisted a motorist in the 100 block of Pleasant Prairie.
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden.
Responded to a disturbance in the 100 block of South Elm.
Responded to a juvenile complaint in the area of West Jefferson and Spur.
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 200 block of Terrace.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 700 block South Marshall.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in 600 block of Church.
Assisted amotorist in the 900 block of West Washington.
Responded to an alarm in the 1300 block of West Jefferson.
Food inspections
The following food inspections were reported by the Webster County Health Unit.
Sept. 27
Shook Elementary, 118 State Highway DD, Marshfield. Routine inspection. Priority violations: None observed. Core violations: Back entrance door has daylight showing from under door. Door seal needs to be adjusted or replaced. Correct by next routine inspection.
Marshfield Junior High School, 660 N. Locust St., Marshfield. Routine inspection. Priority violations: None observed. Core violations: Walk-in freezer door does not self-close and seal; ice buildup just inside door indicates door sits ajar. Several dead bugs seen along edges of walls in dry storage. Correct by next routine inspection.
Price Cutter Deli, 759 W. Washington St., Marshfield. Routine inspection. Priority violations: Evidence of recent presence of mice and several flies present. Three-compartment sink requires back flow prevention device or air gap. Ice dispenser in need of more frequent cleaning. Correct by Oct. 27. Bucket used for sanitizer not labeled. Corrected at time of inspection. Core violations: Two dead trapped mice in cabinet under drink station (one is severely decomposed). Correct by Oct. 27. Common and hard-to-reach areas in need of more frequent cleaning. Ventilation/fan unit in walk-in cooler had dust and grime accumulation. Correct by next routine inspection. Pizza Hut box with pizza stored on shelf with food for sale. Corrected at time of inspection.
Marriage licenses
The following marriage licenses were reported by the Webster County Recorder’s Office.
Sept. 13
Bobby Joe Wilson, 41, Marshfield, and Susan Gay Burney, 48, Marshfield
Justin Lee Reiter, 31, Marshfield, and Paige Marie Stoner, 28, Marshfield
Peter J.Z. Schwartz, 20, Seymour, and Priscilla J.P. Borntreger, 18, Seymour
James Lamont Saunders, 39, St. Louis, and Romona Lynn Williams, 47, Laveen, Arizona
Sept. 17
Donald Dean Kensinger, 83, Springfield, and Barbara Sue Herron, 82, Marshfield
Adam Lee Pogue, 24, Seymour, and Lacey Dayle Taylor, 22, Marshfield
Philip Michael Applegate, 27, Hartville, and Melissa Ann Hutson, 25, Hartville
Steven Andrew Burgher, 34, Rogersville, and Jennifer Lynn Richards, 36, Rogersville
Sept. 19
Jimmy Allen Maglone, 39, Fordland, and Keyonna Latrice Hicks, 36, Pleasant Hope
Sept. 20
David C. Schwartz, 21, Seymour, and Martha J. Schwartz, 19, Seymour
Justin Eugene Ray Harrison, 21, Marshfield, and Marlana Jean Gasparich, 21, Marshfield
Sept. 23
Klinton Louis Cowan, 34, Rogersville, and Suzanne Noel Cantrell, 29, Rogersville
Melvin K. Hilty, 24, Seymour, and Saloma A.E. Schwartz, 20, Seymour
Jesse Meril Redmond, 38, Kansas City, and Diana Kiandra Allen, 40, Kansas City
Romyn Joshua Curtis Smith, 24, Marshfield, Jerica Magno Bondoc, 23, Marshfield
Sept. 24
Alexander David Johnson, 24, Seymour, and Cassey Elizabeth McFarland, 24, Seymour
Dennis Wayne Hudson, 55, Hartville, and Angela Caroll Nuckels, 50, Hartville
Sept. 26
Nicholas Ryan Hill, 19, Marshfield, and Alyson Nichole Ayers, 19, Marshfield
Oct. 1
Tommy Earl Woodruff, 26, Fordland, and Kiley Lynn Cummins, 26, Fordland
Jerel Lamar Bear, 24, Lake Butler, Florida, and Melissa Grace Schrock, 22, Seymour
Oct. 3
Tim Alan Ballard, 58, Niangua, and Lori Ann Eiserle, 45, Niangua
