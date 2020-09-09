Judgments
The following judgments were reported by the Webster County Circuit Clerk’s Office.
Aug. 3
State v. Douglas Ray Anderson. For May 4, 2020, charge of third-degree domestic assault, suspended imposition of sentence in favor of five years probation; ordered to have no contact with victim and to stay at least 1,000 feet away; must obtain anger management counseling and have GPS monitoring for six months.
State v. Elijah L. Brown. For March 1, 2019, charge of possession of controlled substance except 35 gras or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, suspended imposition of sentence in favor of five years probation; must complete 50 hours of public service and pay $150 to the Law Enforcement Restitution Fund and $150 lab fee.
State v. Bradly Folsom. For Aug. 16, 2019, charge of third-degree domestic assault, sentenced to four years in Department of Corrections with suspended execution of sentence in favor of five years probation.
State v. Eldora A. Frye. For Dec. 9, 2019, charge of failure to register as a sex offender, sentenced to four years in Department of Corrections with suspended execution of sentence in favor of five years probation; must pay $200 to the Law Enforcement Restitution Fund, have no weapons and remain registered properly.
State v. Rockland D. Gleason. For Dec. 9, 2019, charge of unlawful possession of a firearm, suspended imposition of sentence in favor of five years probation with four days shock incarceration in Webster County Jail.
State v. Jarrod Ryan Hicks. For July 1, 2019, charge of non-support, total arrears in excess of 12 monthly payments due under order of support, suspended imposition of sentence in favor of five years unsupervised probation; must pay child support plus $100 per month.
State v. James Irwin McCabe. For June 22, 2019, charge of driving while intoxicated with serious physical injury, suspended imposition of sentence in favor of five years probation; must pay $300 to the Law Enforcement Restitution Fund, serve 480 hours of community service and complete Substance Awareness Traffic Offender Program.
State v. Jeffrey Parsons. For Aug. 30, 2019, charge of third-degree assault, suspended imposition of sentence in favor of five years probation; must pay $200 to the Law Enforcement Restitution Fund, seek anger management counseling and have no contact with victims.
State v. Rhiannon J. Rymer. For April 16, 2018, sentencing in Oct. 20, 2016, charge of first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, probation revoked for violation (supervision); sentence of five years in Department of Corrections is ordered executed.
State v. Brian Schroeder. For Jan. 20, 2020, charge of persistent driving while intoxicated, suspended imposition of sentence in favor of five years probation; must serve 480 hours of community service, attend Substance Abuse Traffic Offender Program and pay $200 to the Law Enforcement Restitution Fund.
State v. John Sheets. For July 23, 2018, sentence in July 22, 2017, charge of possession of controlled substance except 35 gras or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, probation revoked for violation (reporting); sentenced to four years in Department of Corrections with suspended execution of sentence in favor of five years probation.
State v. John L. Sheets. For Jan. 31, 2019, sentence in Dec. 13, 2018, charge of possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, probation revoked for violating condition (reporting); sentenced to four years in Department of Corrections with suspended execution of sentence in favor of five years probation with standard conditions.
State v. Michael S. Williams. For April 1, 2020, charge of third-degree domestic assault, sentenced to four years in Department of Corrections with suspended execution of sentence in favor of five years probation; must have no offensive contact with victim. For April 1, 2020, charge of possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, sentenced to seven years in Department of Corrections with suspended execution of sentence in favor of five years probation.
Aug. 4
State v. Timothy Reeves Jr. For Sept. 15, 2018, charge of possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, sentenced to seven years in Department of Corrections, to be served concurrently with any other sentence, with suspended execution of sentence in favor of five years probation; must obtain substance abuse evaluation and treatment as determined by Probation and Parole.
State v. Timothy Reeves Jr. For April 6, 2018, charge of first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, sentenced to seven years in Department of Corrections, to be served concurrently with any other sentence, with suspended execution of sentence in favor of five years probation; must obtain substance abuse evaluation and treatment as determined by Probation and Parole.
State v. Meria S. Wilson. For Jan. 21, 2020, charge of possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, suspended imposition of sentence in favor of five years probation; must obtain substance abuse evaluation and treatment as directed by Probation and Parole; must pay $200 to the Law Enforcement Restitution Fund and report to Probation and Parole within seven days.
Aug. 10
State v. Billie R. Haden. For March 6, 2019, charge of possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, suspended imposition of sentence in favor of five years probation; must complete Douglas County treatment court program successfully.
State v. James Joseph Hannagan. For Oct. 30, 2017, sentence in Nov. 12, 2015, charge of possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, probation revoked for violations (residency and reporting/directives); probation ordered revoked and sentence of five years in Department of Corrections is ordered executed.
State v. James J. Hannagan. For Oct. 30, 2017, sentence in Aug. 23, 2016, charge of possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, probation revoked for violations (residency and reporting/directives); sentence of five years in Department of Corrections is ordered executed.
State v. James J. Hannagan. For April 30, 2018, sentence in Aug. 21, 2016, charge of receiving stolen property, probation revoked for violating conditions (residency and reporting/directives); sentence of five years in Department of Corrections is ordered executed.
State v. Shannon D. Hicks. For March 29, 2019, charge of forgery, sentenced to four years in Department of Corrections with suspended execution of sentence in favor of five years probation; must pay $150 to the Law Enforcement Restitution Fund and serve 100 hours community service; ordered not to be the sole owner of a checking account.
Aug. 17
State v. Sydney Perry. For July 7, 2019, charge of fourth-degree domestic assault, sentenced to 30 days in jail with suspended execution of sentence in favor of two years probation; ordered to have no offensive contact with two victims.
State v. Brittany N. Persinger. For Dec. 15, 2018, charge of second-degree burglary, suspended imposition of sentence in favor of five years probation; must serve 75 hours community service and pay $150 to the Law Enforcement Restitution Fund. For Dec. 15, 2018, charge of stealing, suspended imposition of sentence in favor of two years probation; must serve 75 hours community service.
Aug. 24
State v. Jessica Anne Estrada. For July 25, 2019, charge of driving while intoxicated with prior, sentenced to one year in jail with suspended execution of sentence in favor of two years probation; must complete driving while intoxicated court in Taney County, complete 400 hours community service (service in Taney County can be used for Webster County), and have ignition interlock on any vehicle she is driving.
State v. Albert L. Herndon. For July 1, 2019, sentence in April 25, 2019, charge of possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, probation revoked for violations (reporting/directives); sentence of six years in Department of Corrections is ordered executed.
State v. Rick Lee Manes. For April 30, 2018, sentence in Nov. 12, 2015, charge of possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, probation revoked for violating conditions (residency, reporting/directives); sentence of four years in Department of Corrections is ordered executed.
State v. Rick Lee Manes. For April 30, 2018, sentence in Jan. 11, 2016, charge of possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, robation revoked for violating conditions (residency, reporting/directives); sentence of four years in Department of Corrections is ordered executed.
Marshfield P.D.
The following calls were handled by the Marshfield Police Department.
Aug. 2
Assisted a citizen in the 400 block of Commercial
Responded to a 911 call in the 400 block of North Olive
Responded to a theft in the 200 block of Pine Ridge
Checked suspicious activity in the 300 block of East Third
Performed a wellbeing check in the 500 block of Church
Checked a suspicious subject in the 1300 block of Spur
Responded to a report of property damage in the 100 block of Senior Drive
Responded to a 911 call in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Motorist assisted in the 1300 block of Spur
Checked suspicious activity in the 1700 block of Woodridge
Performed a wellbeing check in the 300 block of Lura
Responded to a disturbance in the 200 block of North Pine
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 600 block of North Locust
Performed a wellbeing check in the 600 block of North Marshall
Performed a wellbeing check in the 300 block of Banning
Performed a wellbeing check in the 1400 block of North Elm
Performed a wellbeing check in the 400 block of Creekside Place
Responded to an alarm in the 1100 block of Spur
Responded to a theft in the 300 block of Hillcrest
Aug. 3
Assisted a citizen in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of Forest Drive and North Pine
Performed a wellbeing check in the 900 block of West Washington
Assisted an agency in the 1400 block of South Elm
Assisted a citizen in the 1100 block of Spur
Responded to a theft in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Assisted motorist in the 1000 block of Bond Court
Responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of East Madison
Performed a wellbeing check in the 600 block of North Marshall
Performed a wellbeing check in the 300 block of Banning
Performed a wellbeing check in the 1400 block of North Elm
Performed a wellbeing check in the 700 block of South Marshall
Aug. 4
Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 200 block of North Olive
Assisted paramedics in the 900 block of North Elm
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of East Jackson and South Walnut
Responded to an alarm in the 1000 block of Schoolview
Assisted a citizen in the 800 block of South White Oak
Assisted motorist in the area of West Third and South Marshall
Motorist assisted in the 500 block of East Washington
Responded to a theft in the 1300 block of Banning
Responded to a disturbance in the 1200 block of Banning
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 400 block of West Washington
Assisted a citizen in the 400 block of East Third
Responded to a disturbance in the 700 block of South Buffalo
Aug. 5
Performed a wellbeing check in the 600 block of North Marshall
Performed a wellbeing check in the 300 block of Banning
Performed a wellbeing check in the 1400 block of North Elm
Performed a wellbeing check in the 700 block of South Marshall
Assisted an agency in the 600 block of South Vine
Assisted a citizen in the 1200 block of Spur
Responded to a disturbance in the 200 block of East Jackson
Motorist assisted in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 600 block of North Locust
Assisted a citizen in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Performed a wellbeing check in the 600 block of North Marshall
Performed a wellbeing check in the 300 block of Banning
Performed a wellbeing check in the 1400 block of North Elm
Performed a wellbeing check in the 700 block of South Marshall
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of East Jackson and South Crittenden
Checked a suspicious subject in the 400 block of West Washington
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 400 block of South Walnut
Responded to a 911 call in the 1000 block of Banning
Responded to a report of property damage in the 100 block of Alford
Responded to a disturbance in the 1300 block of Banning
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 1300 block of Spur
Aug. 6
Assisted a citizen in the 900 block of West Washington
Responded to a theft in the 1300 block of Spur
Performed a wellbeing check in the 500 block of South Mill
Checked a suspicious subject in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Motorist assisted in the 300 block of West Washington
Assisted a citizen in the 1200 block of Spur
Assisted a citizen in the 700 block of South White Oak
Assisted an agency in the 200 block of East Washington
Performed a wellbeing check in the 1400 block of North Elm
