Filings
The following filings were reported by the Webster County Circuit Clerk’s Office.
CIVIL
Oct. 7
Miscellaneous Actions
J.G. Wentworth Originations, LLC V
REAL ESTATE REPORTS
Oct. 8
Darrell Derks v Jo L Woods ET AL
TORT – REPORTS
Personal Injury – Other
Oct. 8
James A Fuller v Towers Consultants, Inc ET AL
Personal Injury – Vehicular
Oct. 8
Hardee County, Florida v Meredith Johnson
Oct. 12
Michael Seel v Cody Gathright
DOMESTIC RELATIONS
Change of Name
Oct. 9
In the matter of Isaiah Isreal Wayne Rojas
Dissolution – w/o Children
Oct. 7
Gaila R Wester v Gregory A Wester
Oct. 8
Angela J Anderson v Tiffany L Anderson
PROTECTION ORDERS – REPORTS
Adult Abuse w/o Stalking
Oct. 7
X v Gregory A Wester
CRIMINAL – REPORTS
Felony
Oct. 8
St v Jason E Long
Oct. 13
St v Robert D Johnston
St v Nakoha Brent Jensen
St v Shelly Williams
St v Megan Smith
St v Megan Smith
St v Billy Joe Gibson
St v Blake Robert Sopp
CIVIL NON-CASES
CS Administrative Order
Oct. 7
Patcheli Elizabeth Holmes v Kyle Richard Holmes.
Dispositions
The following dispositions were reported by the Webster County Circuit Clerk’s Office.
CIVIL NON-CASES
CS Administrative Order
Oct. 7
Patcheli Elizabeth Holmes v Kyle Richard Holmes. Other final Disposition.
DOMESTIC RELATIONS – REPORTS
Motion to Modify
Oct. 7
Bobby C Laver v Tammy L Laver Williams. Default Judgement.
Oct. 8
Michael D Grim v Annemarie Grim. Tried by Court-Civil.
Dissolution w/o Children
Oct. 13
Brooke R Hays v Jacob Hays. Uncontested.
Dissolution w/ Children
Oct. 9
Kimberly D Hardie v Kenneth D Hardie. Consent Judgement.
Motion to Modify
Oct. 7
Korey Stiles v April Stiles. Consent Judgement.
Family Access Motion
Oct. 7
Steven Matthew Wells v Rhonda Leanne Wells. Tried by Court-Civil.
Judgments
The following judgments were reported by the Webster County Circuit Clerk’s Office.
Oct. 5
St v Cameron D Moore. For July 17, 2017 charges of forgery and financial exploitation of an elder/disabled person. Suspended Imposition of sentence in favor of 5 years probation, $800 restitution to be paid by 4/5/2021 and no contact with victim.
Oct. 6
State v Aaron R Gobble. For May 15, 2019 charges of manufacturing a controlled substance except 35 grams or less marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid. Suspended Imposition of sentence in favor of five years probation, $150 LAB fee, $200 to the Law Enforcement Restitution Fund, 50 hours community service and drug evaluation and treatment per P&P.
Oct. 7
Bobby C Laver v Tammy L Laver Williams. Court dissolves marriage, property and debt divided.
Kory Stiles v April Stiles. Court grants modification with agreement by affidavit.
Steven Matthew Wells v Rhonda Leanne Wells. Family access motion denied.
Patcheli Elizabeth Holmes v Kyle Richard Holmes. Respondent owes the children a duty of support and medical insurance.
Oct. 8
Michael D Grim v Annemarie Grim. Court grants termination of child support.
Kimberly D Hardie v Kenneth D Hardie. Court dissolves Marriage, property and debts divided.
Oct. 13
State v Misty R Rifenburg. For May 1, 2018 charge of non-support. Suspended imposition of sentence in favor of 2 years unsupervised probation, pay current obligation plus $25 towards appears until paid.
Brooke R Hays v Jacob B Hays. Court dissolves marriage, property and debt divided.
Marriage licenses
The following marriage licenses were reported by the Webster County Recorder’s Office.
Oct. 15
Kyle Dean Schreffler, 21 and Lanie Dawn Ipock, 18, of Seymour
Samuel K Hilty, 22 and Barbara J B Schwartz, 20, of Seymour
Terry Russell Thurman, 70 of Strafford and Betty Lou Costello, 68 of Marshfield
Coleton Deloy Atnip, 23 of Seymour and Kaytlyn Ann Marie Lawson, 21 of Fordland
Jordan Michael Jones, 29 and Rebecca Kathleen Thurman, 21, 30 of Marshfield
Oct. 19
Dustin Bradley Roberts, 43 and Tisha Darlene Grable, 35, of Rogersville
Lucas Collins Bouldin, 27 and Cheyenne Adele Arthur, 29, of Phillipsburg
Donald Glen Lee, 45 and Kaia Nicole Fields, 36, of Marshfield
Austin Addison Miller, 36 and Gretchen Ann Bemis, 49, of Marshfield
Darren Kenneth D Hume, 25 and Shyann Nicole Lindsey, 23, of Seymour
Jeffrey Tyler Harmon, 26 of Marshfield and Audrey May Snider, 26 of Linn City.
Oct. 20
Sammy W Schwartz, 20 and Barbara A Schwartz, 22 of Seymour.
Oct. 21
John Tesco Livingston, 52 of Marshfield and Beveryly Elaine O’Dell, 50 of Seymour
Christopher Charles York, 40 of Rogersville and Kali Mai Rollman, 26 of Dansville, NY
Oct. 26
Matthew Randall Ince, 36 and Amy Marie Smith, 28 of Rogersville
Reuben D Hilty, 23 and Sarah S Wittman, 19 of Seymour
Tyler Lee Ashburn, 21 and Madison Paige McCall, 22 of Marshfield
Logan Andrew Del Fante, 21 and Shaelyn Dawn Butler, 20 of Marshfield
Daniel Allen Null, 28 and Hailey Leellen Mease, 24 of Marshfield
Oct. 28
Jacob Allen Shelton, 27 and Afton Elizabeth Bulen, 32 of Marshfield
Oct. 29
Jared Joseph James Starnes, 36 and Amanda Joyce Kurek, 28 of Niangua
Austin Lee Chastain, 24 and Cheyenne Louise Sawyer, 20 of Marshfield
Curtis Wayne II Brockman, 28 and Corey Leanne Street, 25 of Springfield
Marshfield P.D.
The following calls were handled by the Marshfield Police Department.
Sept. 20
Checked suspicious activity in the 400 block of West Washington
Checked suspicious activity in the 300 block of Banning
Checked suspicious activity in the 14000 block of Hwy 38
Checked suspicious activity in the 1400 block of North Elm
Responded to noise complaint in the 500 block of South Walnut
Checked suspicious activity in the 500 block of Maple
Checked suspicious activity in the 500 block of Maple
Responded to noise complaint in the 200 block of North Pitts
Checked suspicious activity in the 1400 block of North Elm
Checked suspicious subject in the 300 block of Banning
Responded to noise complaint in the 500 block of South Walnut
Checked suspicious subject in the 400 block of West Washington
Checked suspicious activity in the 600 block of North Marshall
Checked suspicious activity in the 100 block of Garst
Responded to disturbance in the 1300 block of Hereford
Responded to 911 call in the 1300 block of Spur
Assisted citizen in the 600 block of South Walnut
Checked well being in the 500 block of Pine Ridge
Assisted agency in the 700 block of West Jackson
Assisted agency in the 200 block of East Madison
Checked suspicious activity in the 400 block of West Washington
Sept. 21
Checked suspicious activity in the 300 block of Banning
Checked suspicious activity in the 100 block of Garst
Checked suspicious subject in the 300 block of North Buffalo
Checked suspicious activity in the 400 block of West Washington
Responded to 911 call in the 1100 block of Hwy A
Checked suspicious activity in the 700 block of South Marshall
Responded to disturbance in the 1300 block of Spur
Responded to animal complaint in the 200 block of South Oak Grove
Responded to theft in the 14000 block of Hwy 38
Checked well being in the 500 block of South Pine
Checked suspicious subject in the 500 block of South Prairie Lane
Assisted citizen in the 200 block of North Buffalo
Assisted citizen in the 1300 block of Hereford
Checked well being in the 100 block of Hwy W
Responded to motor vehicle accident in the 1200 block of Banning
Assisted citizen in the 600 block of Maple
Checked suspicious activity in the 700 block of South Marshall
Checked suspicious activity in the 1400 block of North Elm
Assisted citizen in the area of West Hubble & Banning
Checked suspicious subject in the 200 block of East Jackson
Checked suspicious activity in the 1400 block of North Elm
Sept. 22
Assisted agency in the 800 block of East Bedford
Checked suspicious subject in the 600 block of North Marshall
Checked suspicious activity in the 300 block of Banning
Checked suspicious activity in the 700 block of South Marshall
Checked suspicious activity in the 1400 block of North Elm
Checked suspicious subject in the 400 block of West Washington
Responded to 911 call in the 200 block of Wilson Way
Assisted motorist in the area of Elm & Golf Course
Motorist assisted in the 1200 block of Banning
Motorist assisted in the 1000 block of Spur
Assisted agency in the 800 block of East Bedford
Responded to report of property damage in the 300 block of South Oak Grove
Motorist assisted in the 1300 block of Banning
Responded to alarm in the 400 block of West Jackson
Checked suspicious activity in the 300 block of Banning
Checked suspicious subject in the 100 block of Garst
Checked suspicious activity in the 200 block of West Washington
Sept. 23
Checked suspicious activity in the 700 block of South Marshal
Checked suspicious activity in the 1400 block of North Elm
Checked suspicious activity in the 300 block of Banning
Assisted agency in the 700 block of Stanford
Checked suspicious activity in the 100 block of Garst
Responded to animal complaint in the 1300 block of Banning
Responded to alarm in the 1300 block of Spur
Responded to motor vehicle accident in the area of West Hubble & Banning
Responded to alarm in the 1300 block of Spur
Assisted paramedics in the 1200 block of Spur
Responded to disturbance in the 500 block of East Madison
Checked suspicious activity in the 300 block of Banning
Checked suspicious activity in the 600 block of North Marshall
Assisted citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Assisted agency in the 100 block of North Oak Grove
Assisted citizen in the 800 block of West Washington
Assisted agency in the 600 block of North Locust
Checked suspicious activity in the 600 block of North Marshall
Checked suspicious activity in the 700 block of South Marshall
Checked suspicious activity in the 1400 block of North Elm
Checked suspicious activity in the 200 block of East Madison
Assisted agency in the 200 block of Hwy W
Responded to motor vehicle accident in the area of West Hubble & Banning
Responded to theft in the 1200 block of Banning
Sept. 24
Assisted citizen in the 500 block of Maple
Responded to report of property damage in the 700 block of West Hubble
Responded to motor vehicle accident in the area of Spur & I-44
Assisted agency in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Checked suspicious activity in the 600 block of North Marshall
Checked suspicious activity in the 200 block of Pine Ridge
Checked suspicious activity in the 300 block of Banning
Checked suspicious activity in the 1400 block of North Elm
Checked suspicious activity in the 700 block of South Marshall
Responded to alarm in the 300 block of Hwy DD
Responded to alarm in the 200 block of North White Oak
Responded to alarm in the 300 block of Hwy DD
Assisted paramedics in the 1200 block of Banning
Checked suspicious activity in the area of West Jackson & South White Oak
Assisted citizen in the area of West Washington & Spur
Responded to report of property damage in the area of Commercial & South Walnut
Assisted citizen in the area of East McVay & South Vine
Checked suspicious vehicle in the 1300 block of Spur
Checked suspicious subject in the 600 block of North Locust
Checked suspicious activity in the 200 block of East Jackson
Responded to disturbance in the 800 block of West Washington
Checked suspicious activity in the area of West Jackson & South White Oak
Checked suspicious activity in the 200 block of East Madison
Checked suspicious activity in the 300 block of Banning
Checked suspicious activity in the 900 block of West Washington
