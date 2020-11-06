Filings

The following filings were reported by the Webster County Circuit Clerk’s Office.

CIVIL

Oct. 7

Miscellaneous Actions

J.G. Wentworth Originations, LLC V

REAL ESTATE REPORTS

Oct. 8

Darrell Derks v Jo L Woods ET AL

TORT – REPORTS

Personal Injury – Other

Oct. 8

James A Fuller v Towers Consultants, Inc ET AL

Personal Injury – Vehicular

Oct. 8

Hardee County, Florida v Meredith Johnson

Oct. 12

Michael Seel v Cody Gathright

DOMESTIC RELATIONS

Change of Name

Oct. 9

In the matter of Isaiah Isreal Wayne Rojas

Dissolution – w/o Children

Oct. 7

Gaila R Wester v Gregory A Wester

Oct. 8

Angela J Anderson v Tiffany L Anderson

PROTECTION ORDERS – REPORTS

Adult Abuse w/o Stalking

Oct. 7

X v Gregory A Wester

CRIMINAL – REPORTS

Felony

Oct. 8

St v Jason E Long

Oct. 13

St v Robert D Johnston

St v Nakoha Brent Jensen

St v Shelly Williams

St v Megan Smith

St v Megan Smith

St v Billy Joe Gibson

St v Blake Robert Sopp

CIVIL NON-CASES

CS Administrative Order

Oct. 7

Patcheli Elizabeth Holmes v Kyle Richard Holmes.

Dispositions

The following dispositions were reported by the Webster County Circuit Clerk’s Office.

CIVIL NON-CASES

CS Administrative Order

Oct. 7

Patcheli Elizabeth Holmes v Kyle Richard Holmes. Other final Disposition.

DOMESTIC RELATIONS – REPORTS

Motion to Modify

Oct. 7

Bobby C Laver v Tammy L Laver Williams. Default Judgement.

Oct. 8

Michael D Grim v Annemarie Grim. Tried by Court-Civil.

Dissolution w/o Children

Oct. 13

Brooke R Hays v Jacob Hays. Uncontested.

Dissolution w/ Children

Oct. 9

Kimberly D Hardie v Kenneth D Hardie. Consent Judgement.

Motion to Modify

Oct. 7

Korey Stiles v April Stiles. Consent Judgement.

Family Access Motion

Oct. 7

Steven Matthew Wells v Rhonda Leanne Wells. Tried by Court-Civil.

Judgments

The following judgments were reported by the Webster County Circuit Clerk’s Office.

Oct. 5

St v Cameron D Moore. For July 17, 2017 charges of forgery and financial exploitation of an elder/disabled person. Suspended Imposition of sentence in favor of 5 years probation, $800 restitution to be paid by 4/5/2021 and no contact with victim.

Oct. 6

State v Aaron R Gobble. For May 15, 2019 charges of manufacturing a controlled substance except 35 grams or less marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid. Suspended Imposition of sentence in favor of five years probation, $150 LAB fee, $200 to the Law Enforcement Restitution Fund, 50 hours community service and drug evaluation and treatment per P&P.

Oct. 7

Bobby C Laver v Tammy L Laver Williams. Court dissolves marriage, property and debt divided.

Kory Stiles v April Stiles. Court grants modification with agreement by affidavit.

Steven Matthew Wells v Rhonda Leanne Wells. Family access motion denied.

Patcheli Elizabeth Holmes v Kyle Richard Holmes. Respondent owes the children a duty of support and medical insurance.

Oct. 8

Michael D Grim v Annemarie Grim. Court grants termination of child support.

Kimberly D Hardie v Kenneth D Hardie. Court dissolves Marriage, property and debts divided.

Oct. 13

State v Misty R Rifenburg. For May 1, 2018 charge of non-support. Suspended imposition of sentence in favor of 2 years unsupervised probation, pay current obligation plus $25 towards appears until paid.

Brooke R Hays v Jacob B Hays. Court dissolves marriage, property and debt divided.

Marriage licenses

The following marriage licenses were reported by the Webster County Recorder’s Office.

Oct. 15

Kyle Dean Schreffler, 21 and Lanie Dawn Ipock, 18, of Seymour

Samuel K Hilty, 22 and Barbara J B Schwartz, 20, of Seymour

Terry Russell Thurman, 70 of Strafford and Betty Lou Costello, 68 of Marshfield

Coleton Deloy Atnip, 23 of Seymour and Kaytlyn Ann Marie Lawson, 21 of Fordland

Jordan Michael Jones, 29 and Rebecca Kathleen Thurman, 21, 30 of Marshfield

Oct. 19

Dustin Bradley Roberts, 43 and Tisha Darlene Grable, 35, of Rogersville

Lucas Collins Bouldin, 27 and Cheyenne Adele Arthur, 29, of Phillipsburg

Donald Glen Lee, 45 and Kaia Nicole Fields, 36, of Marshfield

Austin Addison Miller, 36 and Gretchen Ann Bemis, 49, of Marshfield

Darren Kenneth D Hume, 25 and Shyann Nicole Lindsey, 23, of Seymour

Jeffrey Tyler Harmon, 26 of Marshfield and Audrey May Snider, 26 of Linn City.

Oct. 20

Sammy W Schwartz, 20 and Barbara A Schwartz, 22 of Seymour.

Oct. 21

John Tesco Livingston, 52 of Marshfield and Beveryly Elaine O’Dell, 50 of Seymour

Christopher Charles York, 40 of Rogersville and Kali Mai Rollman, 26 of Dansville, NY

Oct. 26

Matthew Randall Ince, 36 and Amy Marie Smith, 28 of Rogersville

Reuben D Hilty, 23 and Sarah S Wittman, 19 of Seymour

Tyler Lee Ashburn, 21 and Madison Paige McCall, 22 of Marshfield

Logan Andrew Del Fante, 21 and Shaelyn Dawn Butler, 20 of Marshfield

Daniel Allen Null, 28 and Hailey Leellen Mease, 24 of Marshfield

Oct. 28

Jacob Allen Shelton, 27 and Afton Elizabeth Bulen, 32 of Marshfield

Oct. 29

Jared Joseph James Starnes, 36 and Amanda Joyce Kurek, 28 of Niangua

Austin Lee Chastain, 24 and Cheyenne Louise Sawyer, 20 of Marshfield

Curtis Wayne II Brockman, 28 and Corey Leanne Street, 25 of Springfield

Marshfield P.D.

The following calls were handled by the Marshfield Police Department.

Sept. 20

Checked suspicious activity in the 400 block of West Washington

Checked suspicious activity in the 300 block of Banning

Checked suspicious activity in the 14000 block of Hwy 38

Checked suspicious activity in the 1400 block of North Elm

Responded to noise complaint in the 500 block of South Walnut

Checked suspicious activity in the 500 block of Maple

Checked suspicious activity in the 500 block of Maple

Responded to noise complaint in the 200 block of North Pitts

Checked suspicious activity in the 1400 block of North Elm

Checked suspicious subject in the 300 block of Banning

Responded to noise complaint in the 500 block of South Walnut

Checked suspicious subject in the 400 block of West Washington

Checked suspicious activity in the 600 block of North Marshall

Checked suspicious activity in the 100 block of Garst

Responded to disturbance in the 1300 block of Hereford

Responded to 911 call in the 1300 block of Spur

Assisted citizen in the 600 block of South Walnut

Checked well being in the 500 block of Pine Ridge

Assisted agency in the 700 block of West Jackson

Assisted agency in the 200 block of East Madison

Checked suspicious activity in the 400 block of West Washington

Sept. 21

Checked suspicious activity in the 300 block of Banning

Checked suspicious activity in the 100 block of Garst

Checked suspicious subject in the 300 block of North Buffalo

Checked suspicious activity in the 400 block of West Washington

Responded to 911 call in the 1100 block of Hwy A

Checked suspicious activity in the 700 block of South Marshall

Responded to disturbance in the 1300 block of Spur

Responded to animal complaint in the 200 block of South Oak Grove

Responded to theft in the 14000 block of Hwy 38

Checked well being in the 500 block of South Pine

Checked suspicious subject in the 500 block of South Prairie Lane

Assisted citizen in the 200 block of North Buffalo

Assisted citizen in the 1300 block of Hereford

Checked well being in the 100 block of Hwy W

Responded to motor vehicle accident in the 1200 block of Banning

Assisted citizen in the 600 block of Maple

Checked suspicious activity in the 700 block of South Marshall

Checked suspicious activity in the 1400 block of North Elm

Assisted citizen in the area of West Hubble &amp; Banning

Checked suspicious subject in the 200 block of East Jackson

Checked suspicious activity in the 1400 block of North Elm

Sept. 22

Assisted agency in the 800 block of East Bedford

Checked suspicious subject in the 600 block of North Marshall

Checked suspicious activity in the 300 block of Banning

Checked suspicious activity in the 700 block of South Marshall

Checked suspicious activity in the 1400 block of North Elm

Checked suspicious subject in the 400 block of West Washington

Responded to 911 call in the 200 block of Wilson Way

Assisted motorist in the area of Elm &amp; Golf Course

Motorist assisted in the 1200 block of Banning

Motorist assisted in the 1000 block of Spur

Assisted agency in the 800 block of East Bedford

Responded to report of property damage in the 300 block of South Oak Grove

Motorist assisted in the 1300 block of Banning

Responded to alarm in the 400 block of West Jackson

Checked suspicious activity in the 300 block of Banning

Checked suspicious subject in the 100 block of Garst

Checked suspicious activity in the 200 block of West Washington

Sept. 23

Checked suspicious activity in the 700 block of South Marshal

Checked suspicious activity in the 1400 block of North Elm

Checked suspicious activity in the 300 block of Banning

Assisted agency in the 700 block of Stanford

Checked suspicious activity in the 100 block of Garst

Responded to animal complaint in the 1300 block of Banning

Responded to alarm in the 1300 block of Spur

Responded to motor vehicle accident in the area of West Hubble &amp; Banning

Responded to alarm in the 1300 block of Spur

Assisted paramedics in the 1200 block of Spur

Responded to disturbance in the 500 block of East Madison

Checked suspicious activity in the 300 block of Banning

Checked suspicious activity in the 600 block of North Marshall

Assisted citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Assisted agency in the 100 block of North Oak Grove

Assisted citizen in the 800 block of West Washington

Assisted agency in the 600 block of North Locust

Checked suspicious activity in the 600 block of North Marshall

Checked suspicious activity in the 700 block of South Marshall

Checked suspicious activity in the 1400 block of North Elm

Checked suspicious activity in the 200 block of East Madison

Assisted agency in the 200 block of Hwy W

Responded to motor vehicle accident in the area of West Hubble &amp; Banning

Responded to theft in the 1200 block of Banning

Sept. 24

Assisted citizen in the 500 block of Maple

Responded to report of property damage in the 700 block of West Hubble

Responded to motor vehicle accident in the area of Spur &amp; I-44

Assisted agency in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Checked suspicious activity in the 600 block of North Marshall

Checked suspicious activity in the 200 block of Pine Ridge

Checked suspicious activity in the 300 block of Banning

Checked suspicious activity in the 1400 block of North Elm

Checked suspicious activity in the 700 block of South Marshall

Responded to alarm in the 300 block of Hwy DD

Responded to alarm in the 200 block of North White Oak

Responded to alarm in the 300 block of Hwy DD

Assisted paramedics in the 1200 block of Banning

Checked suspicious activity in the area of West Jackson &amp; South White Oak

Assisted citizen in the area of West Washington &amp; Spur

Responded to report of property damage in the area of Commercial &amp; South Walnut

Assisted citizen in the area of East McVay &amp; South Vine

Checked suspicious vehicle in the 1300 block of Spur

Checked suspicious subject in the 600 block of North Locust

Checked suspicious activity in the 200 block of East Jackson

Responded to disturbance in the 800 block of West Washington

Checked suspicious activity in the area of West Jackson &amp; South White Oak

Checked suspicious activity in the 200 block of East Madison

Checked suspicious activity in the 300 block of Banning

Checked suspicious activity in the 900 block of West Washington

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.