Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Webster County Sheriff’s Office.

April 21

Kristina A.M. Vasquez, 37, was placed on 24-hour hold for driving while revoked.

April 22

Thelmer R. Davis, 31, came in for driving while intoxicated, property damage, resisting arrest and speeding.

Daniel V. Cox, 36, was transported in on a writ.

Aaron K. Sutherland, 59, came in for driving while intoxicated and endangering the welfare of a child (three counts).

April 23

Nicholas T. King, 32, came in on a Webster County warrant or driving while intoxicated with injury.

Debra K. Wiese, 63, was booked and released for stealing.

Rachel E. Privett, 20, was placed on 24-hour hold for a third-degree domestic dispute.

Kendra M. Johnson, 30, was placed on 24-hour hold for a third-degree domestic dispute.

April 24

Ian W. Hurt, 22, came in on a Webster County warrant for a seat belt violation.

Wayne J. Eickhoff, 48, was brought in for a parole violation.

Brian M. Schroeder, 53, was brought in for possession of a controlled substance, driving while intoxicated and driving while revoked.

April 25

Garrett C. Brookshire, 22, was brought in for speeding.

Randy G. Christian, 59, was brought in for possession of paraphernalia, resisting, no license, no insurance and failure to register a motor vehicle.

April 26

Neil E. Shirley, 21, was brought in for no plates, no seat belt (two counts) and no insurance.

Craig L. Mayo, 30, was brought in for possession of a controlled substance.

Chad A. Ipock, 41, was brought in for possession of a controlled substance, no valid driver’s license, driving while revoked and no insurance.

Ashley D. Combs, 28, was brought in for possession of narcotic equipment.

Gregory A. Smith, 51, was placed on 12-hour detox.

Cory W. Richerson, 42, was brought in for third-degree domestic assault.

Justin K. Tatum, 28, was brought in for third-degree and fourth-degree domestic assault.

April 27

Jordan A. Humbyrd, 26, was transported in for possession of a controlled substance.

Cali R. Spilman, 27, was transported in for delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jessie D. Doherty, 40, was transported in for a probation violation, non-support and third-degree assault.

Caleb M. Moriarity, 34, was booked and released for driving while suspended, financial responsibility and speeding.

Logan A. Stewart, 20, was placed on 24-hour hold for fourth-degree assault and property damage.

Sandra D. Woodruff, 56, was brought in for no seat belt.

Tabitha K. McGlothlin, 31, was placed on 24-hour hold for fourth-degree assault and no seat belt.

April 28

Lourian J. Pennington, 68, was brought in for failure to register (two counts), no insurance and no proof of insurance.

Lesley D. Johnson, 38, was brought in for failure to appear for unsecured dog and failure to appear for failure to register.

Harold N. Harris, 42, was brought in for driving while intoxicated and driving while suspended.

Harvey L. Newburn, 37, was transported in for third-degree domestic assault.

Shannon M. Drake, 36, was brought in for third-degree domestic assault.

April 29

Stephanie L. Mansfield, 53, was brought in for a traffic violation.

April 30

Mark P. Alves, 31, was brought in on a traffic violation.

David M. Barclay, 42, was booked and released for stealing and driving while suspended.

Scotty R. Cole, 47, was booked and released for child molestation and sexual misconduct.

Tyler D. Brader, 19, was brought in for failure to appear for failure to register and possession of drug paraphernalia.

May 1

Lucas W. Kinkade, 20, was booked and released for stealing.

Brady L. Storment, 38, was brought in for failure of ignition interlock, no insurance and failure to register.

Cathy J. Farr, 62, was booked and released for driving under the influence.

Eric S. Burchfield, 60, was booked and released for violation of ex parte.

Christopher L. Grabher, 27, was booked and released for possession of paraphernalia.

Regan M. Burks, 24, was booked and released for possession of paraphernalia.

Louis E. Matney, 44, was brought in for failure to appear for non-support and on five warrants from the Seymour municipal court.

Ashley N. Caudill, 35, was brought in for failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance.

Joshua M. Simmons, 30, was booked and released for driving while intoxicated, no insurance, careless and imprudent driving and open title.

May 2

Ashley M. Miller, 31, was booked and released for driving while suspended.

Robert D. Johnston, 23, was brought in for a probation violation.

May 3

Miranda L. Russell, 25, was brought in on a Rogersville warrant for no license and Seymour warrants for no license and expired registration.

Douglas R. Anderson, 58, was placed on 24-hour hold for third-degree domestic assault.

John J. Vollmer, 20, was placed on 24-hour hold for third-degree assault, first-degree burglary and no valid license.

Pamela S. Standfield, 26, was transported in on a probation violation.

May 4

Jacob W. Morgan, 22, was transported in for possession of a controlled substance and second-degree burglary.

Steven L. Bennett, 30, was transported in for possession of a controlled substance and hindering prosecution.

Nicholas A. Claghorn, 23, was brought in for driving while suspended.

May 5

Joseph C. Choate, 37, was brought in for driving while revoked/suspended.

Jevazz J. Podurgiel, 21, was brought in for possession of marijuana.

Wesley C. Moore, 19, was brought in for failure to wear seat belt.

Justin D. White, 38, was transported in for possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of marijuana.

May 6

Sean T. Hardwick, 25, was brought in for failure to appear for driving while intoxicated.

Jace D. Staples, 19, was placed on 24-hour hold for second-degree tampering.

Christy A. Sarginson, 45, was booked and released for animal neglect.

Lacy L. Staples, 37, was brought in on a drug court warrant.

Heather D. Shelby-McAdams, 29, was brought in for a parole violation.

Jake E. Patterson, 24, was brought in for failure to appear for speeding.

Tammy D. Frizzell, 47, was brought in for failure to appear for fourth-degree domestic assault.

May 7

Rachael P. Clark, 55, was booked and released for possession of paraphernalia, driving while revoked (second offense) and no insurance.

Mikayla B. Lambert, 20, was brought in for failure to appear for no insurance.

Ashley M. Davis, 30, was placed on 24-hour hold for fourth-degree assault.

Jamie A. Kintner, 43, was placed on 24-hour hold for possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia (two counts), driving while suspended and failure to disperse.

Christopher C. Phillips, 45, was booked and released for driving while suspended.

Megan M. Smith, 37, was placed on 12-hour detox and had a warrant from the Republic police department.

Joseph B. Hardy, 24, was booked and released for fourth-degree domestic assault.

Nicholas R. Primm, 24, was brought in for failure to appear for manufacture of marijuana.

May 8

Steven W. Yost, 36, was brought in for failure to appear for driving while suspended.

David L. Ireland, 50, was brought in for unlawful possession of a firearm and for failure to appear for fourth-degree assault.

May 9

Karlos X. Ramirez, 40, was placed on 12-hour detox.

Christina M. Townlian, 41, was brought in for operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility.

Sierra N. Sawyer, 23, was placed on 24-hour hold for possession of a controlled substance, resisting and possession of paraphernalia.

Stephen W. Stearns, 36, was placed on 24-hour hold for resisting, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia and unlawful weapon.

Rodney A. Morris, 46, was brought on for driving while intoxicated with a prior.

May 10

L. Wright, 24, was booked and released for harassment.

Megan M. Smith, 37, was brought in for stealing an animal and first-degree trespassing.

May 11

Nicholas D. Knapp, 32, was placed on 24-hour hold for possession of a controlled substance.

Brianna T. Delong, 28, was placed on 24-hour hold for possession of a controlled substance.

David D. Havens, 39, was transported in for parole violation and possession of a controlled substance.

Shawn L. Shockley, 30, was brought in for possession of a controlled substance.

Kassie J. Rogers, 30, was placed on 24-hour hold for possession of marijuana.

Chula K. Roberts, 39, was brought in for failure to appear for a seat belt violation (two counts).

Jason M. Hunsaker, 38, was placed on 24-hour hold for third-degree domestic violence.

Joseph L. Wright, 31, was brought in for third-degree domestic violence, possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

May 12

Christian M. Townlian, 41, was placed on 24-hour hold for no valid license and possession of paraphernalia.

Daren W. Smile, 41, was brought in for deer hunting during closed season.

Chase R. Amador, 47, was brought in for possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of paraphernalia.

Kaden L. Hashagen, 25, was brought in for no valid license.

May 13

Shane A. Stewart, 29, was brought in for a traffic violation.

Kevin G. Clark, 51, was brought in for failure to register as a sex offender.

Jeanna M. Tiedemann, 53, was placed under court arrest for forgery, possession of a controlled substance and fraudulent use of a credit card.

Harley R. Hecke, 25, was transported in on second-degree robbery, resisting arrest and probation violation.

May 14

Sativa C. Hale, 28, was brought in for driving while intoxicated and careless and imprudent driving and was placed on 12-hour detox.

Dustin W. Frink, 37, was transported in for non-support.

Justin A. Moore, 30, was brought in for a probation violation.

May 15

Marc H. Justice, 38, was brought in for second-degree burglary.

May 16

John W. Cooper III, 47, was brought in for failure to appear for a stop sign violation and possession of marijuana and was booked and released for no valid license.

Clint R. Terrell, 29, was brought in for a seat belt violation and failure to secure child.

May 17

Nicholas K. McNabb, 29, was placed on 24-hour hold for first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property, driving while suspended and failure to register a motor vehicle.

Robert L. Brosam, 43, was brought in for larceny.

Alexander S. Chiusolo, 17, was booked and released for no license and defective equipment.

 

Filings

The following filings were reported by the Webster County Circuit Clerk’s Office.

DISSOLUTION WITH CHILDREN

May 18

Andrew Wooden v. Tiffany A. Wooden

Leanna M. Vanderbogart v. Isaiah F. Vanderbogart

DISSOLUTION WITHOUT CHILDREN

May 15

Collyn M. Rippee v. Raevyn S. Rippee

May 18

Wyatt Dean Berry v. Kellie Ann Berry

ADULT ABUSE WITHOUT STALKING

May 13

X v. Joseph L. Wright

FELONY

May 15

State v. Lance Bahnmiller (two cases)

May 19

State v. Matthew Suter

State v. Aaron E. Cornelison

 

Dispositions

The following dispositions were reported by the Webster County Circuit Clerk’s Office.

FELONY

May 18

State v. John Comstock. Change of venue.

State v. Amanda Nicole Depriest. Guilty plea.

State v. Matthew S. McCarty. Guilty plea.

PERSONAL INJURY — VEHICULAR

May 18

Alexis Skiles v. Billie Fields. Dismissed by court with prejudice.

BREACH OF CONTRACT

May 18

American Express National Bank v. Cody Mays et al. Change of venue.

CHANGE OF NAME

May 19

In re: Caleb Lynn Brown. Tried by court — civil.

DISSOLUTION WITHOUT CHILDREN

May 13

Lonnie D. Hawkins v. Stephanie E. Hawkins. Consent judgment.

May 18

Emily M. Rattenborg v. Jason R. Rattenborg. Default judgment.

Lisa K. Brown v. Rodney J. Brown. Consent judgment.

DISSOLUTION WITH CHILDREN

May 13

Lucinda D. Davis v. Randy L. Holland. Uncontested.

May 15

Amanda H. Dorris v. Andrew W. Dorris. Consent judgment.

ADULT ABUSE WITHOUT STALKING

May 13

X v. Jack B. Conners. Tried by court — civil.

X v. Thomas Bell. Dismissed by court without prejudice.

X v. David J. Blase. Tried by court — civil.

X v. Miranda L. Russell. Tried by court — civil.

 

Judgments

The following judgments were reported by the Webster County Circuit Clerk’s Office.

May 13

X v. David J. Blasé. Judgment full order protection.

X v. Jack B. Conners. Judgment full order protection.

X v. Miranda L. Russell. Judgment full order protection.

May 14

Deanna Akin v. Michael M. Akin. Court dissolves marriage. Debts and property divided. Judgment entered and signed.

Lonnie d. Hawkins v. Stephanie E. Hawkins. Court dissolves marriage. Debts and property divided. Judgment entered and signed.

Lucinda D. Davis v. Randy L. Holland. Court dissolves marriage. Debts and property divided. Judgment entered and signed.

May 15

Amanda H. Dorris v. Andrew W. Dorris. Court dissolves marriage. Debts and property divided. Judgment entered and signed.

State v. Jean Frierdich. For Sept. 27, 2017, sentence in May 6, 2016, charge of fraudulently stopping payment of an instrument with value of $500 or more, probation revoked for violation of non-payment of restitution, defendant ordered to serve 120 days of court-ordered detention sanction and probation continued.

May 18

Lisa K. Brown v. Rodney J. Brown. Court dissolves marriage. Debts and property divided. Judgment entered and signed.

State v. Amanda Nicole Depriest. For July 5, 2019, charge of driving while intoxicated — persistent, sentenced to four years in Department of Corrections with suspended execution of sentence in favor of five years probation; must pay $200 to Law Enforcement Restitution Fund, serve 480 hours of community service and obtain alcohol evaluation and treatment as directed by Probation and Parole. For July 5, 2019, charge of operating vehicle on highway without a valid license, second offense, fined $100.

State v. Harley Robin Hecke. For June 16, 2016, sentence in Dec. 8, 2015, charges of second-degree robbery and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony, probation revoked for violating conditions (drugs, residency and reporting), probation ordered revoked and sentence of five years on count one previously imposed but suspended is ordered executed.

State v. Matthew S. McCarty. For Oct. 12, 2018, sentence in June 11, 2018, charges of second-degree domestic assault and possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, probation revoked for violations (reporting and residency); defendant sentenced to five years in Department of Corrections, to be served concurrently with any other sentence.

State v. Matthew McCarty. For July 29, 2019, sentence in two Oct. 30, 2018, charges of delivery of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid, probation revoked for violating conditions (residency and reporting), sentenced to seven years in Department of Corrections, to be served concurrently with any other sentence.

State v. Matthew S. McCarty. For Sept. 16, 2019, charge of possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, sentenced to five years in Department of Corrections, to be served concurrently with any other sentence.

Emily M. Rattenborg v. Jason R. Rattenborg. Court dissolves marriage. Debts and property divided. Judgment entered and signed.

May 19

In re: Caleb Lynn Brown. Judgment in favor of petitioner. Name changed.

 

Marshfield P.D.

The following calls were handled by the Marshfield Police Department.

April 8

Assisted an agency in the 400 block of Haymes Court

Checked a suspicious subject in the 700 block of West Washington

Assisted a citizen in the 400 block of Haymes Court

Responded to an alarm in the 400 block of Pomme De Terre

Motorist assisted in the 200 block of North Clay

Assisted paramedics in the 1000 block of West Washington

Responded to an alarm in the 1100 block of Spur

Assisted a citizen in the 800 block of Commercial

Assisted a citizen in the 600 block of North Marshall

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 400 block of South Pine

Checked suspicious activity in the 1000 block of North Marshall

Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 600 block of West Jackson

Responded to a report of property damage in the 1500 block of West Washington

Responded to a theft in the 1300 block of Spur

Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of Maple

April 9

Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 400 block of South Pine

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 500 block of Welch

Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 1300 block of Spur

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Walnut

Checked a suspicious subject in the 700 block of South Marshall

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of North Buffalo

Assisted an agency in the 1200 block of Banning

Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of North White Oak

Assisted paramedics in the 900 block of George

Performed a wellbeing check in the 200 block of North Pitts

Assisted paramedics in the 200 block of South Walnut

Responded to an animal complaint in the 400 block of North Crittenden

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of West Hubble and North Buffalo

Responded to a 911 call in the 200 block of North

Responded to a disturbance in the 400 block of North Crittenden

April 10

Checked suspicious activity in the 100 block of North Blair

Responded to a noise complaint in the 1500 block of West Brook

Checked suspicious activity in the 400 block of West Washington

Assisted paramedics in the 700 block of Aspen

Assisted a citizen in the 600 block of West Jackson

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Responded to a report of property damage in the 700 block of St. Charles

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 400 block of South Pine

Responded to a theft in the 500 block of East Jackson

Responded to an animal complaint in the 800 block of Joann

Responded to a disturbance in the 100 block of Kari Drive

Performed a wellbeing check in the 1200 block of North Marshall

Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of North Pitts

Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of West Washington and George

Performed a wellbeing check in the 200 block of South Walnut

Assisted paramedics in the 800 block of South White Oak

Assisted paramedics in the 400 block of South Vine

April 11

Responded to a disturbance in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Responded to a report of property damage in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Assisted motorist in the 900 block of Ryan Court

Responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of North Buffalo

Assisted paramedics in the 600 block of East Third

Responded to a disturbance in the 600 block of Woodlawn

Performed a wellbeing check in the area of Interstate 44

Responded to a noise complaint in the 1300 block of Spur

Performed a wellbeing check in the 900 block of George

Responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of South Vine

April 12

Assisted paramedics in the 600 block of North Olive

Assisted paramedics in the 200 block of East Jackson

Checked a suspicious subject in the 200 block of North Fulton

Responded to a disturbance in the 200 block of North Pine

Assisted a citizen in the 400 block of Alexander Court

Assisted motorist in the area of Interstate 44

Assisted a citizen in the 700 block of East Washington

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Responded to an alarm in the 400 block of Pomme De Terre

Assisted paramedics in the 300 block of North Buffalo

Checked suspicious activity in the 400 block of Maple

April 13

Responded to an alarm in the 400 block of Pomme De Terre

Responded to a theft in the 800 block of Washington

Performed a wellbeing check in the 100 block of Wilson Way

Responded to a theft in the 100 block of Wilson Way

Assisted paramedics in the 800 block of South White Oak

Responded to a theft in the 400 block of North Olive

Assisted a citizen in the 1000 block of Smith

Checked suspicious activity in the 14000 block of Highway 38 

Responded to a 911 call in the 100 block of Vivian

Responded to a disturbance in the 700 block of St. Charles

Responded to a 911 call in the 200 block of South Walnut

Assisted a citizen in the 400 block of Maple

Responded to a theft in the 700 block of West Washington

Checked suspicious activity in the 700 block of West Washington

April 14

Responded to an animal complaint in the 600 block of First

Responded to a disturbance in the 700 block of Willow

Checked a suspicious subject in the 800 block of West Washington

Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of West Washington and Spur

Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of South Buffalo

Responded to a 911 call in the 500 block of East Jackson

Responded to paramedics in the 800 block of South White Oak

Assisted a citizen in the 400 block of North Olive

Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 400 block of South Pine

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of Towne Loop

Responded to a 911 call in the 500 block of East Jackson

Assisted paramedics in the 800 block of South White Oak

Assisted a citizen in the 400 block of North Olive

Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 400 block of South Pine

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of Towne Loop

Responded to a 911 call in the 700 block of St. Charles

Checked a suspicious subject in the 500 block of South Buffalo

Performed a wellbeing check in the 500 block of Pine Ridge

Assisted a citizen in the 400 block of West Washington

Assisted motorist in the 1300 block of Spur

Responded to an alarm in the 1100 block of Banning

Assisted an agency in the 100 block of East Third Street

April 15

Performed a wellbeing check in the area of North Locust and East Washington

Responded to a disturbance in the 400 block of South Mill

Responded to an animal complaint in the 400 block of Massey

Responded to an alarm in the 200 block of South Marshall

Assisted paramedics in the 200 block of East Bedford

Responded to a theft in the 1400 block of Spur

Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 600 block of North Marshall

Responded to a report of property damage in the 400 block of South Pine

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 900 block of West Washington

Assisted a citizen the 400 block of West Washington

Assisted paramedics in the 500 block of Church

Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of East Jackson

Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of East Jackson

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of North Buffalo

April 16

Checked a suspicious subject in the area of West Jackson and West Hubble

Checked suspicious activity in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Assisted an agency in the 700 block of South Olive

Assisted a citizen in the 1000 block of North Marshall

Performed a wellbeing check in the area of North White Oak and West Washington

Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 1300 block of Spur

Assisted paramedics in the 1100 block of Banning

Checked suspicious activity in the area of Highway A and Commerce

Assisted an agency in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Assisted paramedics in the 1400 block of Hereford

Assisted paramedics in the 200 block of North Buffalo

April 17

Assisted a citizen in the 400 block of South Mill

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Checked a suspicious subject in the 1000 block of Spur

Assisted a citizen in the 1000 block of Spur

Assisted an agency in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Performed a wellbeing check in the 500 block of East McVay

Responded to a 911 call in the 200 block of North White Oak

April 18

Performed a wellbeing check in the 400 block of North Fulton

Responded to a noise complaint in the 200 block of North Locust

Checked a suspicious subject in the 200 block of North White Oak

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of Maple

Checked a suspicious subject in the 200 block of Highway W

Responded to a theft in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Responded to an alarm in the 600 block of George

Checked a suspicious subject in the area of Banning and North Marshall

Assisted a motorist in the area of Banning and Spur

Responded to a disturbance in the 700 block of West Hubble

Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 300 block of North Marshall

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 100 block of North Pitts

Responded to an animal complaint in the 400 block of Lee Drive

Responded to an animal complaint in the area of Elm Branch and North Elm

Responded to a disturbance in the 200 block of North Pine

Responded to an alarm in the 1100 block of Spur

April 19

Checked suspicious activity in the 600 block of South White Oak

Performed a wellbeing check in the 800 block of East McVay

Responded to a disturbance in the 300 block of North Marshall

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of Elm and Golf Course

Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of East Second

Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of South Locust

Responded to a 911 call in the 100 block of East Hubble

Responded to a theft in the 200 block of North Blair

Performed a wellbeing check in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 300 block of North Crittenden

Assisted a citizen in the 100 block of Brook Hills Drive

Checked a suspicious subject in the 300 block of North Pitts

Responded to an alarm in the 1300 block of Spur

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 1300 block of Spur

Checked a suspicious subject in the area of North Fulton and St. Charles

April 20

Checked a suspicious subject in the 1300 block of Banning

Checked a suspicious subject in the 200 block of East Jackson

Responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of South Vine

Assisted a motorist in the area of Maple and South Clay

Checked suspicious activity in the 1000 block of South White Oak

Responded to a theft in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Responded to a theft in the 600 block of North Pine

Checked suspicious activity in the 300 block of Banning

Checked a suspicious subject in the 300 block of McNabb

April 21

Responded to a disturbance in the 700 block of East Washington

Checked a suspicious subject in the 300 block of North Fulton

Responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of West Jackson

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 1200 block of Banning

Checked suspicious activity in the 1000 block of Banning

April 22

Checked suspicious activity in the 400 block of East Burford

Assisted a citizen in the 600 block of East Washington

Checked suspicious activity in the 400 block of South Pine

Checked suspicious activity in the area of Sunshine and East Burford

Responded to an alarm in the 1300 block of Spur

Responded to a theft in the 800 block of West Washington

Performed a wellbeing check in the 300 block of North Buffalo

Performed a wellbeing check in the 300 block of South Prairie Lane

Responded to a theft in the 1300 block of Spur

Responded to report of property damage in the 400 block of West Washington

Responded to an animal complaint in the 200 block of North Buffalo

Checked suspicious activity in the 700 block of West Jackson

Responded to a 911 call in the 1100 block of Spur

Responded to an alarm in the 500 block of West Hubble

April 23

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 600 block of North Marshall

Assisted a citizen in the 700 block of North Elm

Responded to a disturbance in the 200 block of North White Oak

Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 300 block of North Marshall

Assisted a motorist in the 1200 block of Spur

Assisted an agency in the area of West Washington and West Hubble

Checked a suspicious subject in the area of West Washington and South Prairie Lane

Checked suspicious activity in the 600 block of North Marshall

Performed a wellbeing check in the 200 block of South Crittenden

Checked a suspicious subject in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Checked suspicious activity in the 600 block of North Locust

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 1000 block of Spur

Checked suspicious activity in the 700 block of Tomahawk

Checked a suspicious subject in the 300 block of North Buffalo

Checked suspicious activity in the 300 block of North Marshall

April 24

Assisted a citizen in the 600 block of East Washington

Responded to an alarm in the 1100 block of Spur

Assisted a citizen in the 600 block of East Washington

Checked suspicious activity in the area of Interstate 44

Assisted a citizen in the 600 block of East Washington

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Assisted a motorist in the area of Interstate 44

Performed a wellbeing check in the 400 block of East Washington

Responded to a theft in the 500 block of Pine Ridge

Checked a suspicious subject in the 800 block of North Olive

Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of North Mill

Assisted paramedics in the 400 block of East Second

April 25

Responded to a disturbance in the 300 block of North Buffalo 

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 100 block of Pleasant Prairie 

Checked a suspicious subject in the 1300 block of Banning

Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of West Third 

Responded to a disturbance in the 700 block of West Washington

Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of East Washington

Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of St. Charles

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Checked suspicious activity in the 200 block of Church

April 26

Responded to an animal complaint in the 100 block of North Blair

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 700 block of South Marshall

Checked suspicious activity in the 600 block of Church

Checked a suspicious subject in the 1400 block of North Elm

Responded to a theft in the 400 block of South Vine

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of Lucas and South White Oak

Assisted paramedics in the 700 block of South Olive

Performed a wellbeing check in the 400 block of Dill

Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 400 block of East Second

Responded to an animal complaint in the 500 block of South Vine

Responded to an alarm in the 1300 block of Spur

April 27

Checked a suspicious subject in the area of East Jackson and South Crittenden

Assisted paramedics in the 300 block of North Mill

Performed a wellbeing check in the 1000 block of Bond Court

Responded to an animal complaint in the 500 block of South Vine

Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Responded to a theft in the 300 block of North Buffalo

Responded to a theft in the 100 block of South Pine 

Responded to an animal complaint in the 500 block of South Vine

Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 800 block of Commercial

April 28

Responded to an alarm in the 1300 block of West Jefferson

Responded to an alarm in the 1300 block of Spur

Checked a suspicious subject in the 900 block of West Washington

Responded to a 911 call in the 200 block of North White Oak

Performed a wellbeing check in the 1200 block of West Washington

Checked a suspicious subject in the 400 block of Forest Drive

Responded to a 911 call in the 1500 block of Spring Hills

Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 400 block of South Pine

Responded to a theft in the 300 block of McNabb

Responded to a theft in the 800 block of West Washington

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Assisted an agency in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 400 block of First 

Assisted an agency in the 400 block of West Burford

April 29

Checked suspicious activity in the area of Highway A and Commerce

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of East Washington

Checked a suspicious subject in the area of Spur and Interstate 44

Assisted a citizen I the 300 block of South Crittenden

Responded to an alarm in the 1100 block of Spur

Assisted an agency in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of Highway 38 and Truman

Performed a wellbeing check in the 800 block of South White Oak

Assisted paramedics in the 600 block of East Washington

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Performed a wellbeing check in the 1300 block of Banning

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of Highway A and Commerce

April 30

Responded to an alarm in the 1300 block of Spur

Checked suspicious activity in the 900 block of West Washington

Responded to a noise complaint in the area of Lucas and South White Oak

Checked suspicious activity in the 500 block of Maple

Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 400 block of McNabb

Responded to a disturbance in the 400 block of South Pine 

Responded to a 911 call in the 200 block of East Second

Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of West Washington and Spur

Performed a wellbeing check in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Checked a suspicious subject in the 300 block of North Buffalo

Responded to a theft in the 1300 block of Spur

Responded to a 911 call in the 500 block of East Washington

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Assisted a citizen in the 400 block of South White Oak

May 1

Responded to a theft in the 200 block of Ash

Performed a wellbeing check in the 800 block of South White Oak

Responded to an alarm in the 200 block of East Washington

Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of North Pitts

Checked suspicious activity in the 900 block of West Washington

Responded to an alarm in the 1100 block of Spur 

Assisted a citizen in the 400 block of East Burford

Responded to a theft in the 300 block of Ash

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 800 block of Willow

Responded to animal complaint in the 14000 block of Hwy 38

Assisted an agency in the 500 block of Maple

Performed a wellbeing check in the 200 block of East Burford

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Assisted a citizen in the 400 block of West Jackson

Responded to a disturbance in the 200 block of North White Oak

Responded to a theft in the 800 block of South White Oak

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 800 block of Willow

Assisted paramedics in the 600 block of Mollie

Assisted an agency in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Checked a suspicious subject in the 100 block of West Madison

Performed a wellbeing check in the 200 block of North White Oak

Responded to a 911 call in the 300 block of West Jackson

May 2

Responded to an alarm in the 200 block of East Washington

Assisted an agency in the 200 block of Commercial

Assisted paramedics in the 500 block of West Hubble

Assisted a citizen in the area of Hwy A & Commerce

Assisted a citizen in the 800 block of Willow

Responded to a report of property damage in the 1300 block of West Jefferson

Assisted a citizen in the 1300 block of Spur 

Performed a wellbeing check in the 14000 block of Hwy 38

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 1200 block of Spur

Checked a suspicious subject in the 800 block of West Washington

Performed a wellbeing check in the 500 block of East Madison

Assisted an agency in the 1600 block of North Pine

May 3

Performed a wellbeing check in the 600 block of South Elm

Performed a wellbeing check in the 200 block of South Walnut

Checked a suspicious subject in the 300 block of North Marshall

Responded to a disturbance in the 1300 block of Spur

Assisted a citizen in the 400 block of East Madison

Responded to a disturbance in the 400 block of East Washington

Responded to a 911 call in the 900 block of Lewis

Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 14000 block of Hwy 38

Responded to a disturbance in the 700 block of West Washington

Checked suspicious activity in the 400 block of Lucas

Responded to a disturbance in the 400 block of West McVay

Responded to a report of property damage in the 200 block of North Pine

Responded to a theft in the 1000 block of Banning

Checked suspicious activity in the area of East Bedford & North Marshall

Responded to an alarm in the 200 block of East Madison

Responded to a noise complaint in the 400 block of Lucas

May 4

Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 300 block of North Marshall

Assisted paramedics in the 800 block of East Second

Checked a suspicious subject in the 600 block of North Locust

Assisted a citizen in the 1200 block of West Washington

Assisted a citizen in the 1100 block of Sunset

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Assisted an agency in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Assisted a motorist in the 100 block of Pleasant Prairie

Assisted an agency in the 200 block of North 

Performed a wellbeing check in the 200 block of North

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of Crestwood & North Marshall

Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 500 block of West Jackson

May 5

Assisted paramedics in the 400 block of South White Oak

Checked a suspicious subject in the 300 block of North Buffalo

Checked a suspicious subject in the area of East Jackson & South Pine

Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 700 block of East Bedford

Responded to a 911 call in the 700 block of South Buffalo

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of Chestnut & East Second

Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 500 block of Maple

Responded to a 911 call in the 100 block of Senior

Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 300 block of North Marshall

Assisted a citizen in the 14000 block of Hwy 38

Checked suspicious activity in the 1300 block of Banning

Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of Chestnut

Assisted an agency in the 400 block of Jump

May 6

Responded to an alarm in the 400 block of Commercial

Responded to a theft in the 700 block of East Washington

Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of East Madison

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Assisted an agency in the 1300 block of Spur

Performed a wellbeing check in the 14000 block of Hwy 38

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden

May 7

Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of Oak Grove

Responded to a disturbance in the area of East McVay & South Elm

Performed a wellbeing check in the 14000 block of Hwy 38

Responded to a disturbance in the 700 block of South Buffalo

Checked suspicious activity in the 1300 block of Spur

Checked a suspicious subject in the 400 block of North Olive

Responded to an alarm in the 1000 block of Spur

Checked a suspicious subject in the 300 block of North Buffalo

