Compsing: FTR material can go with legals on pages 3-4B, but there should also be some room on the bottom of 5B to fit more in with the two stories and one photo I’ve put there. Thanks!
Arrests
The following arrests were reported by the Webster County Sheriff’s Office.
April 21
Kristina A.M. Vasquez, 37, was placed on 24-hour hold for driving while revoked.
April 22
Thelmer R. Davis, 31, came in for driving while intoxicated, property damage, resisting arrest and speeding.
Daniel V. Cox, 36, was transported in on a writ.
Aaron K. Sutherland, 59, came in for driving while intoxicated and endangering the welfare of a child (three counts).
April 23
Nicholas T. King, 32, came in on a Webster County warrant or driving while intoxicated with injury.
Debra K. Wiese, 63, was booked and released for stealing.
Rachel E. Privett, 20, was placed on 24-hour hold for a third-degree domestic dispute.
Kendra M. Johnson, 30, was placed on 24-hour hold for a third-degree domestic dispute.
April 24
Ian W. Hurt, 22, came in on a Webster County warrant for a seat belt violation.
Wayne J. Eickhoff, 48, was brought in for a parole violation.
Brian M. Schroeder, 53, was brought in for possession of a controlled substance, driving while intoxicated and driving while revoked.
April 25
Garrett C. Brookshire, 22, was brought in for speeding.
Randy G. Christian, 59, was brought in for possession of paraphernalia, resisting, no license, no insurance and failure to register a motor vehicle.
April 26
Neil E. Shirley, 21, was brought in for no plates, no seat belt (two counts) and no insurance.
Craig L. Mayo, 30, was brought in for possession of a controlled substance.
Chad A. Ipock, 41, was brought in for possession of a controlled substance, no valid driver’s license, driving while revoked and no insurance.
Ashley D. Combs, 28, was brought in for possession of narcotic equipment.
Gregory A. Smith, 51, was placed on 12-hour detox.
Cory W. Richerson, 42, was brought in for third-degree domestic assault.
Justin K. Tatum, 28, was brought in for third-degree and fourth-degree domestic assault.
April 27
Jordan A. Humbyrd, 26, was transported in for possession of a controlled substance.
Cali R. Spilman, 27, was transported in for delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jessie D. Doherty, 40, was transported in for a probation violation, non-support and third-degree assault.
Caleb M. Moriarity, 34, was booked and released for driving while suspended, financial responsibility and speeding.
Logan A. Stewart, 20, was placed on 24-hour hold for fourth-degree assault and property damage.
Sandra D. Woodruff, 56, was brought in for no seat belt.
Tabitha K. McGlothlin, 31, was placed on 24-hour hold for fourth-degree assault and no seat belt.
April 28
Lourian J. Pennington, 68, was brought in for failure to register (two counts), no insurance and no proof of insurance.
Lesley D. Johnson, 38, was brought in for failure to appear for unsecured dog and failure to appear for failure to register.
Harold N. Harris, 42, was brought in for driving while intoxicated and driving while suspended.
Harvey L. Newburn, 37, was transported in for third-degree domestic assault.
Shannon M. Drake, 36, was brought in for third-degree domestic assault.
April 29
Stephanie L. Mansfield, 53, was brought in for a traffic violation.
April 30
Mark P. Alves, 31, was brought in on a traffic violation.
David M. Barclay, 42, was booked and released for stealing and driving while suspended.
Scotty R. Cole, 47, was booked and released for child molestation and sexual misconduct.
Tyler D. Brader, 19, was brought in for failure to appear for failure to register and possession of drug paraphernalia.
May 1
Lucas W. Kinkade, 20, was booked and released for stealing.
Brady L. Storment, 38, was brought in for failure of ignition interlock, no insurance and failure to register.
Cathy J. Farr, 62, was booked and released for driving under the influence.
Eric S. Burchfield, 60, was booked and released for violation of ex parte.
Christopher L. Grabher, 27, was booked and released for possession of paraphernalia.
Regan M. Burks, 24, was booked and released for possession of paraphernalia.
Louis E. Matney, 44, was brought in for failure to appear for non-support and on five warrants from the Seymour municipal court.
Ashley N. Caudill, 35, was brought in for failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance.
Joshua M. Simmons, 30, was booked and released for driving while intoxicated, no insurance, careless and imprudent driving and open title.
May 2
Ashley M. Miller, 31, was booked and released for driving while suspended.
Robert D. Johnston, 23, was brought in for a probation violation.
May 3
Miranda L. Russell, 25, was brought in on a Rogersville warrant for no license and Seymour warrants for no license and expired registration.
Douglas R. Anderson, 58, was placed on 24-hour hold for third-degree domestic assault.
John J. Vollmer, 20, was placed on 24-hour hold for third-degree assault, first-degree burglary and no valid license.
Pamela S. Standfield, 26, was transported in on a probation violation.
May 4
Jacob W. Morgan, 22, was transported in for possession of a controlled substance and second-degree burglary.
Steven L. Bennett, 30, was transported in for possession of a controlled substance and hindering prosecution.
Nicholas A. Claghorn, 23, was brought in for driving while suspended.
May 5
Joseph C. Choate, 37, was brought in for driving while revoked/suspended.
Jevazz J. Podurgiel, 21, was brought in for possession of marijuana.
Wesley C. Moore, 19, was brought in for failure to wear seat belt.
Justin D. White, 38, was transported in for possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of marijuana.
May 6
Sean T. Hardwick, 25, was brought in for failure to appear for driving while intoxicated.
Jace D. Staples, 19, was placed on 24-hour hold for second-degree tampering.
Christy A. Sarginson, 45, was booked and released for animal neglect.
Lacy L. Staples, 37, was brought in on a drug court warrant.
Heather D. Shelby-McAdams, 29, was brought in for a parole violation.
Jake E. Patterson, 24, was brought in for failure to appear for speeding.
Tammy D. Frizzell, 47, was brought in for failure to appear for fourth-degree domestic assault.
May 7
Rachael P. Clark, 55, was booked and released for possession of paraphernalia, driving while revoked (second offense) and no insurance.
Mikayla B. Lambert, 20, was brought in for failure to appear for no insurance.
Ashley M. Davis, 30, was placed on 24-hour hold for fourth-degree assault.
Jamie A. Kintner, 43, was placed on 24-hour hold for possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia (two counts), driving while suspended and failure to disperse.
Christopher C. Phillips, 45, was booked and released for driving while suspended.
Megan M. Smith, 37, was placed on 12-hour detox and had a warrant from the Republic police department.
Joseph B. Hardy, 24, was booked and released for fourth-degree domestic assault.
Nicholas R. Primm, 24, was brought in for failure to appear for manufacture of marijuana.
May 8
Steven W. Yost, 36, was brought in for failure to appear for driving while suspended.
David L. Ireland, 50, was brought in for unlawful possession of a firearm and for failure to appear for fourth-degree assault.
May 9
Karlos X. Ramirez, 40, was placed on 12-hour detox.
Christina M. Townlian, 41, was brought in for operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility.
Sierra N. Sawyer, 23, was placed on 24-hour hold for possession of a controlled substance, resisting and possession of paraphernalia.
Stephen W. Stearns, 36, was placed on 24-hour hold for resisting, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia and unlawful weapon.
Rodney A. Morris, 46, was brought on for driving while intoxicated with a prior.
May 10
L. Wright, 24, was booked and released for harassment.
Megan M. Smith, 37, was brought in for stealing an animal and first-degree trespassing.
May 11
Nicholas D. Knapp, 32, was placed on 24-hour hold for possession of a controlled substance.
Brianna T. Delong, 28, was placed on 24-hour hold for possession of a controlled substance.
David D. Havens, 39, was transported in for parole violation and possession of a controlled substance.
Shawn L. Shockley, 30, was brought in for possession of a controlled substance.
Kassie J. Rogers, 30, was placed on 24-hour hold for possession of marijuana.
Chula K. Roberts, 39, was brought in for failure to appear for a seat belt violation (two counts).
Jason M. Hunsaker, 38, was placed on 24-hour hold for third-degree domestic violence.
Joseph L. Wright, 31, was brought in for third-degree domestic violence, possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
May 12
Christian M. Townlian, 41, was placed on 24-hour hold for no valid license and possession of paraphernalia.
Daren W. Smile, 41, was brought in for deer hunting during closed season.
Chase R. Amador, 47, was brought in for possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of paraphernalia.
Kaden L. Hashagen, 25, was brought in for no valid license.
May 13
Shane A. Stewart, 29, was brought in for a traffic violation.
Kevin G. Clark, 51, was brought in for failure to register as a sex offender.
Jeanna M. Tiedemann, 53, was placed under court arrest for forgery, possession of a controlled substance and fraudulent use of a credit card.
Harley R. Hecke, 25, was transported in on second-degree robbery, resisting arrest and probation violation.
May 14
Sativa C. Hale, 28, was brought in for driving while intoxicated and careless and imprudent driving and was placed on 12-hour detox.
Dustin W. Frink, 37, was transported in for non-support.
Justin A. Moore, 30, was brought in for a probation violation.
May 15
Marc H. Justice, 38, was brought in for second-degree burglary.
May 16
John W. Cooper III, 47, was brought in for failure to appear for a stop sign violation and possession of marijuana and was booked and released for no valid license.
Clint R. Terrell, 29, was brought in for a seat belt violation and failure to secure child.
May 17
Nicholas K. McNabb, 29, was placed on 24-hour hold for first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property, driving while suspended and failure to register a motor vehicle.
Robert L. Brosam, 43, was brought in for larceny.
Alexander S. Chiusolo, 17, was booked and released for no license and defective equipment.
Filings
The following filings were reported by the Webster County Circuit Clerk’s Office.
DISSOLUTION WITH CHILDREN
May 18
Andrew Wooden v. Tiffany A. Wooden
Leanna M. Vanderbogart v. Isaiah F. Vanderbogart
DISSOLUTION WITHOUT CHILDREN
May 15
Collyn M. Rippee v. Raevyn S. Rippee
May 18
Wyatt Dean Berry v. Kellie Ann Berry
ADULT ABUSE WITHOUT STALKING
May 13
X v. Joseph L. Wright
FELONY
May 15
State v. Lance Bahnmiller (two cases)
May 19
State v. Matthew Suter
State v. Aaron E. Cornelison
Dispositions
The following dispositions were reported by the Webster County Circuit Clerk’s Office.
FELONY
May 18
State v. John Comstock. Change of venue.
State v. Amanda Nicole Depriest. Guilty plea.
State v. Matthew S. McCarty. Guilty plea.
PERSONAL INJURY — VEHICULAR
May 18
Alexis Skiles v. Billie Fields. Dismissed by court with prejudice.
BREACH OF CONTRACT
May 18
American Express National Bank v. Cody Mays et al. Change of venue.
CHANGE OF NAME
May 19
In re: Caleb Lynn Brown. Tried by court — civil.
DISSOLUTION WITHOUT CHILDREN
May 13
Lonnie D. Hawkins v. Stephanie E. Hawkins. Consent judgment.
May 18
Emily M. Rattenborg v. Jason R. Rattenborg. Default judgment.
Lisa K. Brown v. Rodney J. Brown. Consent judgment.
DISSOLUTION WITH CHILDREN
May 13
Lucinda D. Davis v. Randy L. Holland. Uncontested.
May 15
Amanda H. Dorris v. Andrew W. Dorris. Consent judgment.
ADULT ABUSE WITHOUT STALKING
May 13
X v. Jack B. Conners. Tried by court — civil.
X v. Thomas Bell. Dismissed by court without prejudice.
X v. David J. Blase. Tried by court — civil.
X v. Miranda L. Russell. Tried by court — civil.
Judgments
The following judgments were reported by the Webster County Circuit Clerk’s Office.
May 13
X v. David J. Blasé. Judgment full order protection.
X v. Jack B. Conners. Judgment full order protection.
X v. Miranda L. Russell. Judgment full order protection.
May 14
Deanna Akin v. Michael M. Akin. Court dissolves marriage. Debts and property divided. Judgment entered and signed.
Lonnie d. Hawkins v. Stephanie E. Hawkins. Court dissolves marriage. Debts and property divided. Judgment entered and signed.
Lucinda D. Davis v. Randy L. Holland. Court dissolves marriage. Debts and property divided. Judgment entered and signed.
May 15
Amanda H. Dorris v. Andrew W. Dorris. Court dissolves marriage. Debts and property divided. Judgment entered and signed.
State v. Jean Frierdich. For Sept. 27, 2017, sentence in May 6, 2016, charge of fraudulently stopping payment of an instrument with value of $500 or more, probation revoked for violation of non-payment of restitution, defendant ordered to serve 120 days of court-ordered detention sanction and probation continued.
May 18
Lisa K. Brown v. Rodney J. Brown. Court dissolves marriage. Debts and property divided. Judgment entered and signed.
State v. Amanda Nicole Depriest. For July 5, 2019, charge of driving while intoxicated — persistent, sentenced to four years in Department of Corrections with suspended execution of sentence in favor of five years probation; must pay $200 to Law Enforcement Restitution Fund, serve 480 hours of community service and obtain alcohol evaluation and treatment as directed by Probation and Parole. For July 5, 2019, charge of operating vehicle on highway without a valid license, second offense, fined $100.
State v. Harley Robin Hecke. For June 16, 2016, sentence in Dec. 8, 2015, charges of second-degree robbery and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony, probation revoked for violating conditions (drugs, residency and reporting), probation ordered revoked and sentence of five years on count one previously imposed but suspended is ordered executed.
State v. Matthew S. McCarty. For Oct. 12, 2018, sentence in June 11, 2018, charges of second-degree domestic assault and possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, probation revoked for violations (reporting and residency); defendant sentenced to five years in Department of Corrections, to be served concurrently with any other sentence.
State v. Matthew McCarty. For July 29, 2019, sentence in two Oct. 30, 2018, charges of delivery of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid, probation revoked for violating conditions (residency and reporting), sentenced to seven years in Department of Corrections, to be served concurrently with any other sentence.
State v. Matthew S. McCarty. For Sept. 16, 2019, charge of possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, sentenced to five years in Department of Corrections, to be served concurrently with any other sentence.
Emily M. Rattenborg v. Jason R. Rattenborg. Court dissolves marriage. Debts and property divided. Judgment entered and signed.
May 19
In re: Caleb Lynn Brown. Judgment in favor of petitioner. Name changed.
Marshfield P.D.
The following calls were handled by the Marshfield Police Department.
April 8
Assisted an agency in the 400 block of Haymes Court
Checked a suspicious subject in the 700 block of West Washington
Assisted a citizen in the 400 block of Haymes Court
Responded to an alarm in the 400 block of Pomme De Terre
Motorist assisted in the 200 block of North Clay
Assisted paramedics in the 1000 block of West Washington
Responded to an alarm in the 1100 block of Spur
Assisted a citizen in the 800 block of Commercial
Assisted a citizen in the 600 block of North Marshall
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 400 block of South Pine
Checked suspicious activity in the 1000 block of North Marshall
Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 600 block of West Jackson
Responded to a report of property damage in the 1500 block of West Washington
Responded to a theft in the 1300 block of Spur
Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of Maple
April 9
Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 400 block of South Pine
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 500 block of Welch
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 1300 block of Spur
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Walnut
Checked a suspicious subject in the 700 block of South Marshall
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of North Buffalo
Assisted an agency in the 1200 block of Banning
Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of North White Oak
Assisted paramedics in the 900 block of George
Performed a wellbeing check in the 200 block of North Pitts
Assisted paramedics in the 200 block of South Walnut
Responded to an animal complaint in the 400 block of North Crittenden
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of West Hubble and North Buffalo
Responded to a 911 call in the 200 block of North
Responded to a disturbance in the 400 block of North Crittenden
April 10
Checked suspicious activity in the 100 block of North Blair
Responded to a noise complaint in the 1500 block of West Brook
Checked suspicious activity in the 400 block of West Washington
Assisted paramedics in the 700 block of Aspen
Assisted a citizen in the 600 block of West Jackson
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Responded to a report of property damage in the 700 block of St. Charles
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 400 block of South Pine
Responded to a theft in the 500 block of East Jackson
Responded to an animal complaint in the 800 block of Joann
Responded to a disturbance in the 100 block of Kari Drive
Performed a wellbeing check in the 1200 block of North Marshall
Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of North Pitts
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of West Washington and George
Performed a wellbeing check in the 200 block of South Walnut
Assisted paramedics in the 800 block of South White Oak
Assisted paramedics in the 400 block of South Vine
April 11
Responded to a disturbance in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Responded to a report of property damage in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Assisted motorist in the 900 block of Ryan Court
Responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of North Buffalo
Assisted paramedics in the 600 block of East Third
Responded to a disturbance in the 600 block of Woodlawn
Performed a wellbeing check in the area of Interstate 44
Responded to a noise complaint in the 1300 block of Spur
Performed a wellbeing check in the 900 block of George
Responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of South Vine
April 12
Assisted paramedics in the 600 block of North Olive
Assisted paramedics in the 200 block of East Jackson
Checked a suspicious subject in the 200 block of North Fulton
Responded to a disturbance in the 200 block of North Pine
Assisted a citizen in the 400 block of Alexander Court
Assisted motorist in the area of Interstate 44
Assisted a citizen in the 700 block of East Washington
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Responded to an alarm in the 400 block of Pomme De Terre
Assisted paramedics in the 300 block of North Buffalo
Checked suspicious activity in the 400 block of Maple
April 13
Responded to an alarm in the 400 block of Pomme De Terre
Responded to a theft in the 800 block of Washington
Performed a wellbeing check in the 100 block of Wilson Way
Responded to a theft in the 100 block of Wilson Way
Assisted paramedics in the 800 block of South White Oak
Responded to a theft in the 400 block of North Olive
Assisted a citizen in the 1000 block of Smith
Checked suspicious activity in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Responded to a 911 call in the 100 block of Vivian
Responded to a disturbance in the 700 block of St. Charles
Responded to a 911 call in the 200 block of South Walnut
Assisted a citizen in the 400 block of Maple
Responded to a theft in the 700 block of West Washington
Checked suspicious activity in the 700 block of West Washington
April 14
Responded to an animal complaint in the 600 block of First
Responded to a disturbance in the 700 block of Willow
Checked a suspicious subject in the 800 block of West Washington
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of West Washington and Spur
Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of South Buffalo
Responded to a 911 call in the 500 block of East Jackson
Responded to paramedics in the 800 block of South White Oak
Assisted a citizen in the 400 block of North Olive
Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 400 block of South Pine
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of Towne Loop
Responded to a 911 call in the 500 block of East Jackson
Assisted paramedics in the 800 block of South White Oak
Assisted a citizen in the 400 block of North Olive
Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 400 block of South Pine
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of Towne Loop
Responded to a 911 call in the 700 block of St. Charles
Checked a suspicious subject in the 500 block of South Buffalo
Performed a wellbeing check in the 500 block of Pine Ridge
Assisted a citizen in the 400 block of West Washington
Assisted motorist in the 1300 block of Spur
Responded to an alarm in the 1100 block of Banning
Assisted an agency in the 100 block of East Third Street
April 15
Performed a wellbeing check in the area of North Locust and East Washington
Responded to a disturbance in the 400 block of South Mill
Responded to an animal complaint in the 400 block of Massey
Responded to an alarm in the 200 block of South Marshall
Assisted paramedics in the 200 block of East Bedford
Responded to a theft in the 1400 block of Spur
Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 600 block of North Marshall
Responded to a report of property damage in the 400 block of South Pine
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 900 block of West Washington
Assisted a citizen the 400 block of West Washington
Assisted paramedics in the 500 block of Church
Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of East Jackson
Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of East Jackson
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of North Buffalo
April 16
Checked a suspicious subject in the area of West Jackson and West Hubble
Checked suspicious activity in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Assisted an agency in the 700 block of South Olive
Assisted a citizen in the 1000 block of North Marshall
Performed a wellbeing check in the area of North White Oak and West Washington
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 1300 block of Spur
Assisted paramedics in the 1100 block of Banning
Checked suspicious activity in the area of Highway A and Commerce
Assisted an agency in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Assisted paramedics in the 1400 block of Hereford
Assisted paramedics in the 200 block of North Buffalo
April 17
Assisted a citizen in the 400 block of South Mill
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Checked a suspicious subject in the 1000 block of Spur
Assisted a citizen in the 1000 block of Spur
Assisted an agency in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Performed a wellbeing check in the 500 block of East McVay
Responded to a 911 call in the 200 block of North White Oak
April 18
Performed a wellbeing check in the 400 block of North Fulton
Responded to a noise complaint in the 200 block of North Locust
Checked a suspicious subject in the 200 block of North White Oak
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of Maple
Checked a suspicious subject in the 200 block of Highway W
Responded to a theft in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Responded to an alarm in the 600 block of George
Checked a suspicious subject in the area of Banning and North Marshall
Assisted a motorist in the area of Banning and Spur
Responded to a disturbance in the 700 block of West Hubble
Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 300 block of North Marshall
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 100 block of North Pitts
Responded to an animal complaint in the 400 block of Lee Drive
Responded to an animal complaint in the area of Elm Branch and North Elm
Responded to a disturbance in the 200 block of North Pine
Responded to an alarm in the 1100 block of Spur
April 19
Checked suspicious activity in the 600 block of South White Oak
Performed a wellbeing check in the 800 block of East McVay
Responded to a disturbance in the 300 block of North Marshall
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of Elm and Golf Course
Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of East Second
Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of South Locust
Responded to a 911 call in the 100 block of East Hubble
Responded to a theft in the 200 block of North Blair
Performed a wellbeing check in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 300 block of North Crittenden
Assisted a citizen in the 100 block of Brook Hills Drive
Checked a suspicious subject in the 300 block of North Pitts
Responded to an alarm in the 1300 block of Spur
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 1300 block of Spur
Checked a suspicious subject in the area of North Fulton and St. Charles
April 20
Checked a suspicious subject in the 1300 block of Banning
Checked a suspicious subject in the 200 block of East Jackson
Responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of South Vine
Assisted a motorist in the area of Maple and South Clay
Checked suspicious activity in the 1000 block of South White Oak
Responded to a theft in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Responded to a theft in the 600 block of North Pine
Checked suspicious activity in the 300 block of Banning
Checked a suspicious subject in the 300 block of McNabb
April 21
Responded to a disturbance in the 700 block of East Washington
Checked a suspicious subject in the 300 block of North Fulton
Responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of West Jackson
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 1200 block of Banning
Checked suspicious activity in the 1000 block of Banning
April 22
Checked suspicious activity in the 400 block of East Burford
Assisted a citizen in the 600 block of East Washington
Checked suspicious activity in the 400 block of South Pine
Checked suspicious activity in the area of Sunshine and East Burford
Responded to an alarm in the 1300 block of Spur
Responded to a theft in the 800 block of West Washington
Performed a wellbeing check in the 300 block of North Buffalo
Performed a wellbeing check in the 300 block of South Prairie Lane
Responded to a theft in the 1300 block of Spur
Responded to report of property damage in the 400 block of West Washington
Responded to an animal complaint in the 200 block of North Buffalo
Checked suspicious activity in the 700 block of West Jackson
Responded to a 911 call in the 1100 block of Spur
Responded to an alarm in the 500 block of West Hubble
April 23
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 600 block of North Marshall
Assisted a citizen in the 700 block of North Elm
Responded to a disturbance in the 200 block of North White Oak
Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 300 block of North Marshall
Assisted a motorist in the 1200 block of Spur
Assisted an agency in the area of West Washington and West Hubble
Checked a suspicious subject in the area of West Washington and South Prairie Lane
Checked suspicious activity in the 600 block of North Marshall
Performed a wellbeing check in the 200 block of South Crittenden
Checked a suspicious subject in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Checked suspicious activity in the 600 block of North Locust
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 1000 block of Spur
Checked suspicious activity in the 700 block of Tomahawk
Checked a suspicious subject in the 300 block of North Buffalo
Checked suspicious activity in the 300 block of North Marshall
April 24
Assisted a citizen in the 600 block of East Washington
Responded to an alarm in the 1100 block of Spur
Assisted a citizen in the 600 block of East Washington
Checked suspicious activity in the area of Interstate 44
Assisted a citizen in the 600 block of East Washington
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Assisted a motorist in the area of Interstate 44
Performed a wellbeing check in the 400 block of East Washington
Responded to a theft in the 500 block of Pine Ridge
Checked a suspicious subject in the 800 block of North Olive
Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of North Mill
Assisted paramedics in the 400 block of East Second
April 25
Responded to a disturbance in the 300 block of North Buffalo
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 100 block of Pleasant Prairie
Checked a suspicious subject in the 1300 block of Banning
Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of West Third
Responded to a disturbance in the 700 block of West Washington
Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of East Washington
Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of St. Charles
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Checked suspicious activity in the 200 block of Church
April 26
Responded to an animal complaint in the 100 block of North Blair
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 700 block of South Marshall
Checked suspicious activity in the 600 block of Church
Checked a suspicious subject in the 1400 block of North Elm
Responded to a theft in the 400 block of South Vine
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of Lucas and South White Oak
Assisted paramedics in the 700 block of South Olive
Performed a wellbeing check in the 400 block of Dill
Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 400 block of East Second
Responded to an animal complaint in the 500 block of South Vine
Responded to an alarm in the 1300 block of Spur
April 27
Checked a suspicious subject in the area of East Jackson and South Crittenden
Assisted paramedics in the 300 block of North Mill
Performed a wellbeing check in the 1000 block of Bond Court
Responded to an animal complaint in the 500 block of South Vine
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Responded to a theft in the 300 block of North Buffalo
Responded to a theft in the 100 block of South Pine
Responded to an animal complaint in the 500 block of South Vine
Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 800 block of Commercial
April 28
Responded to an alarm in the 1300 block of West Jefferson
Responded to an alarm in the 1300 block of Spur
Checked a suspicious subject in the 900 block of West Washington
Responded to a 911 call in the 200 block of North White Oak
Performed a wellbeing check in the 1200 block of West Washington
Checked a suspicious subject in the 400 block of Forest Drive
Responded to a 911 call in the 1500 block of Spring Hills
Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 400 block of South Pine
Responded to a theft in the 300 block of McNabb
Responded to a theft in the 800 block of West Washington
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Assisted an agency in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 400 block of First
Assisted an agency in the 400 block of West Burford
April 29
Checked suspicious activity in the area of Highway A and Commerce
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of East Washington
Checked a suspicious subject in the area of Spur and Interstate 44
Assisted a citizen I the 300 block of South Crittenden
Responded to an alarm in the 1100 block of Spur
Assisted an agency in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of Highway 38 and Truman
Performed a wellbeing check in the 800 block of South White Oak
Assisted paramedics in the 600 block of East Washington
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Performed a wellbeing check in the 1300 block of Banning
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of Highway A and Commerce
April 30
Responded to an alarm in the 1300 block of Spur
Checked suspicious activity in the 900 block of West Washington
Responded to a noise complaint in the area of Lucas and South White Oak
Checked suspicious activity in the 500 block of Maple
Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 400 block of McNabb
Responded to a disturbance in the 400 block of South Pine
Responded to a 911 call in the 200 block of East Second
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of West Washington and Spur
Performed a wellbeing check in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Checked a suspicious subject in the 300 block of North Buffalo
Responded to a theft in the 1300 block of Spur
Responded to a 911 call in the 500 block of East Washington
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Assisted a citizen in the 400 block of South White Oak
May 1
Responded to a theft in the 200 block of Ash
Performed a wellbeing check in the 800 block of South White Oak
Responded to an alarm in the 200 block of East Washington
Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of North Pitts
Checked suspicious activity in the 900 block of West Washington
Responded to an alarm in the 1100 block of Spur
Assisted a citizen in the 400 block of East Burford
Responded to a theft in the 300 block of Ash
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 800 block of Willow
Responded to animal complaint in the 14000 block of Hwy 38
Assisted an agency in the 500 block of Maple
Performed a wellbeing check in the 200 block of East Burford
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Assisted a citizen in the 400 block of West Jackson
Responded to a disturbance in the 200 block of North White Oak
Responded to a theft in the 800 block of South White Oak
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 800 block of Willow
Assisted paramedics in the 600 block of Mollie
Assisted an agency in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Checked a suspicious subject in the 100 block of West Madison
Performed a wellbeing check in the 200 block of North White Oak
Responded to a 911 call in the 300 block of West Jackson
May 2
Responded to an alarm in the 200 block of East Washington
Assisted an agency in the 200 block of Commercial
Assisted paramedics in the 500 block of West Hubble
Assisted a citizen in the area of Hwy A & Commerce
Assisted a citizen in the 800 block of Willow
Responded to a report of property damage in the 1300 block of West Jefferson
Assisted a citizen in the 1300 block of Spur
Performed a wellbeing check in the 14000 block of Hwy 38
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 1200 block of Spur
Checked a suspicious subject in the 800 block of West Washington
Performed a wellbeing check in the 500 block of East Madison
Assisted an agency in the 1600 block of North Pine
May 3
Performed a wellbeing check in the 600 block of South Elm
Performed a wellbeing check in the 200 block of South Walnut
Checked a suspicious subject in the 300 block of North Marshall
Responded to a disturbance in the 1300 block of Spur
Assisted a citizen in the 400 block of East Madison
Responded to a disturbance in the 400 block of East Washington
Responded to a 911 call in the 900 block of Lewis
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 14000 block of Hwy 38
Responded to a disturbance in the 700 block of West Washington
Checked suspicious activity in the 400 block of Lucas
Responded to a disturbance in the 400 block of West McVay
Responded to a report of property damage in the 200 block of North Pine
Responded to a theft in the 1000 block of Banning
Checked suspicious activity in the area of East Bedford & North Marshall
Responded to an alarm in the 200 block of East Madison
Responded to a noise complaint in the 400 block of Lucas
May 4
Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 300 block of North Marshall
Assisted paramedics in the 800 block of East Second
Checked a suspicious subject in the 600 block of North Locust
Assisted a citizen in the 1200 block of West Washington
Assisted a citizen in the 1100 block of Sunset
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Assisted an agency in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Assisted a motorist in the 100 block of Pleasant Prairie
Assisted an agency in the 200 block of North
Performed a wellbeing check in the 200 block of North
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of Crestwood & North Marshall
Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 500 block of West Jackson
May 5
Assisted paramedics in the 400 block of South White Oak
Checked a suspicious subject in the 300 block of North Buffalo
Checked a suspicious subject in the area of East Jackson & South Pine
Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 700 block of East Bedford
Responded to a 911 call in the 700 block of South Buffalo
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of Chestnut & East Second
Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 500 block of Maple
Responded to a 911 call in the 100 block of Senior
Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 300 block of North Marshall
Assisted a citizen in the 14000 block of Hwy 38
Checked suspicious activity in the 1300 block of Banning
Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of Chestnut
Assisted an agency in the 400 block of Jump
May 6
Responded to an alarm in the 400 block of Commercial
Responded to a theft in the 700 block of East Washington
Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of East Madison
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Assisted an agency in the 1300 block of Spur
Performed a wellbeing check in the 14000 block of Hwy 38
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden
May 7
Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of Oak Grove
Responded to a disturbance in the area of East McVay & South Elm
Performed a wellbeing check in the 14000 block of Hwy 38
Responded to a disturbance in the 700 block of South Buffalo
Checked suspicious activity in the 1300 block of Spur
Checked a suspicious subject in the 400 block of North Olive
Responded to an alarm in the 1000 block of Spur
Checked a suspicious subject in the 300 block of North Buffalo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.