Arrests
The following arrests were reported by the Webster County Sheriff’s Office.
Sept. 11
Matthew S. Cole, 39, was brought in on a Webster County warrant for no seat belt.
Deanna R. Foster, 42, was brought in for driving while revoked/suspended.
Dylan S. Baker, 26, was brought in for driving while intoxicated.
Jessica N. Robert, 25, was brought in.
Sept. 12
Derek D. Deckard, 26, was brought in on a Jefferson City warrant for a parole violation and had a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Cody M. Vanantwerp, 32, was placed on 24-hour hold for possession of a controlled substance and receiving stolen property.
Andrew J. Black, 27, was brought in on a Greene County warrant for failure to appear for no insurance.
Darren W. Cummins, 51, was brought in for driving while revoked/suspended.
Steben E. Johnson,49, was transported in on a Webster County warrant for failure to register as a sex offender and unlawful use of a weapon and on a Christian County warrant for driving while intoxicated.
Jill R. Bullock, 49, was brought in on a Webster County warrant for probation violation and possession of a controlled substance.
Sept. 13
Dakota J.A. Northern, 24, was brought in on a Webster County warrant for passing bad checks (two counts).
Chelsea D. Gower, 26, was transported in on a Webster County warrant for second-degree burglary.
Jimmy L. Rebuura, 34, was transported in on a Webster County warrant for driving while intoxicated.
Caleb J. Dunning, 22, was transported in on a Webster County warrant for a probation violation and a Rogersville warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Timothy J. Strickland, 19, was placed on 24-hour hold for second-degree robbery and had a Laclede County warrant for stealing.
Sydney M. Green, 17, was placed on 24-hour hold for stealing.
Sept. 14
Christopher L. Siwek, 29, was brought in on a Fordland warrant for speeding.
Donalyn A. Holmes, 40, was booked and released for possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Sept. 15
Timothy A. Thurman, 58, was booked and released for fourth-degree domestic assault.
Garry E. Gowin, 40, was booked and released for driving while revoked.
Michael A. Verdugo, 36, was brought in on a Greene County warrant for failure to display plates.
Brad A. Guthrie, 43, was booked and released for driving while revoked and had a Greene County warrant for larceny.
Justin E. Ince, 31, was placed on 24-hour hold for resisting, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to register a motor vehicle, driving while revoked and careless and imprudent driving.
Sept. 16
Shane H. Hoyt, 45, was placed on 24-hour hold for possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.
Robert A. Ireland, 39, was placed under court arrest and sentenced to the Department of Corrections.
William W. Morton, 25, was brought in on a Seymour warrant for shoplifting and a Wright County warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
Lucas W. Moore, 37, was brought in on a Webster County warrant for failure to register a motor vehicle and no insurance.
Timothy M. Reeves, 24, was brought in on a Fordland warrant for speeding, a Seymour warrant for driving while suspended and a Webster County warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
Patrick P. Simpson, 26, was brought in on a Rogersville warrant for defective equipment and failure to register a motor vehicle and on a Webster County warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
Bryant L. Wilson, 24, was brought in on a Webster County warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
William H. Rice, 51, was brought in on a Webster County warrant for fourth-degree domestic assault.
Sept. 17
Sara M. Reser, 21, was brought in on a Webster County warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
Chance L. Smith, 21, was placed on 24-hour hold for possession of a controlled substance and larceny.
Matthew S. McCarty, 25, was brought in on a Webster County warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
Esther L. Smothers, 52, was brought in on a Webster County warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
Ariell M. Sportsman, 29, was brought in on a Webster County warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
Joseph F. Lorenz, 25, was placed on 24-hour hold for possession of a controlled substance.
Logan D. Benson, 20, was brought in on a Webster County warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
Jeana M. Tiedemann, 52, was placed on court commit for seven-day shock incarceration.
Steven D. Thocker, 32, was transported in on a writ.
Cory C. Williams, 29, was placed under court arrest on a Lebanon warrant for larceny.
Cody D. Baker, 25, was brought in on a Webster County warrant for first-degree burglary and forgery.
Sept. 18
Austin W. Chambers, 23, was brought in for driving while suspended.
Tara M. Junte, 31, was brought in on a Webster County warrant for no seat belt (two counts).
Mackinzy F. Warren, 27, was brought in on a Webster County warrant for a probation violation.
Patrick S. Holt, 26, was booked and released for first-degree trespassing and had a Barry County warrant for a probation violation.
Taylor A. Wolfe, 19, was booked and released for possession of a controlled substance and had a Greene County warrant for failure to appear for no insurance.
Charles D. Knight, 36, came in on a Webster County warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
Melissa D. Brown, 41, was transported in on a Webster County warrant for driving while revoked/suspended.
Dustin R. Day, 34, was transported in on a Webster County warrant for resisting.
Jeremiah A. Kaberlein, 25, was placed under court arrest on a Webster County warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
Filings
The following filings were reported by the Webster County Circuit Clerk’s Office.
BREACH OF CONTRACT
Sept. 6
Darla Coble v. Jesse Younger
QUIET TITLE
Michael Sturdefant v. Johnny Heckman
ADULT ABUSE STALKING
Sept. 4
X v. Chris R. Cable
Sept. 5
X v. Chris R. Cable
Sept. 9
X v. Terrie L. Rice
Sept. 10
X v. John Crawford
Sept. 16
X v. Orien W. Duggar
X v. Samuel H. Medlock
ADULT ABUSE WITHOUT STALKING
Sept. 16
X v. Carla J. Hill
Sept. 17
X v. William Rice
FELONY
Sept. 10
State v. Joshua Golden
State v. Timothy L. Smith
State v. Joseph P. Riggs
State v. James T. Wilkerson
State v. Bobby L. Soper
State v. Anthony S. Schmutzler
Sept. 17
State v. Amy R. Eli
State v. Karlton C. Kinnick
State v. Timothy Reeves, Jr.
State v. Timothy Reeves, Jr.
State v. Jonathan W. Lynn
State v. Matthew D. Henricks
State v. Elizabeth J. Blasé
State v. Derrick McKinzie
State v. Timothy Michael A. Reeves
State v. Robert A. Ireland
State v. Joshua U. Hoover
TRANSCRIPT JUDGMENT
Sept. 6
Division of Employment Security v. Jason J. Cain
DECLARATORY JUDGMENT
Sept. 16
Century Bank of the Ozarks v. Safeco Insurance et al.
EMINENT DOMAIN/CONDEMN
Sept. 12
Lewis Childress et al. v. Allan S. Lovins et al.
PERSONAL INJURY — VEHICULAR
Sept. 12
Ronnie M. McHafie v. Austin B. Rippee
DISSOLUTION WITH CHILDREN
Sept. 16
Sondra L. Duggar v. Orien W. Duggar
Charles M. Penberthy v. Taylor L. Penberthy
MOTION TO MODIFY
Sept. 13
Mark Boring v. Petia Boring Ivanov
REGISTRATION OF FOREIGN JUDGMENT — DISSOLUTION
Sept. 11
Melissa McLaughlin v. Michael Rosdahl
CHILD SUPPORT ADMINISTRATIVE ORDER
Sept. 13
Webster County Children’s Division v. Rebecca Lynn Cheek
Dispositions
The following dispositions were reported by the Webster County Circuit Clerk’s Office.
TRANSCRIPT JUDGMENT
Sept. 6
Division of Employment Security v. Jason J. Cain. Other final disposition.
FELONY
Sept. 9
State v. Douglas C. Heath. Guilty plea.
State v. Stephanie J. Nerkeliunas. Guilty plea.
State v. Douglas C. Heath. Guilty plea.
State v. Robin J. Moore. Guilty plea.
State v. James A. Choate, Jr. Alford plea.
PERSONAL INJURY — VEHICULAR
Sept. 4
Carolyn Coonce v. Michael Allen. Dismissed by parties.
BREACH OF CONTRACT
Sept. 6
Darla Coble v. Jesse Younger. Other final disposition.
DISSOLUTION WITHOUT CHILDREN
Sept. 6
Chrisman C. Ellis v. Rebecca L. Ellis. Consent judgment.
Sept. 16
Shyann N. Bridges v. Justin A. Bridges. Consent judgment.
Sept. 17
Keagan M. Maples v. Tori J. Maples.
MOTION TO MODIFY
Sept. 4
Destiny Winkler v. Benjamin Benton. Consent judgment.
Sept. 5
Derek O’Dell v. Danielle Hampton. Consent judgment.
Sept. 11
Stacie Porter v. Shannon Porter. Consent judgment.
Sept. 13
Jerry D. Clark v. Linda (Clark) Hibner. Consent judgment.
ADULT ABUSE WITHOUT STALKING
Sept. 4
X v. Kristina A. Vasquez. Dismissed by court without prejudice.
X v. Dana M. Elliot. Tried by court — civil.
Sept. 12
X v. Ian W. Harmon. Dismissed by parties.
Sept. 17
X v. William Rice. Dismissed by parties.
ADULT ABUSE STALKING
Sept. 4
X v. Chris R. Cable. Dismissed by court without prejudice.
Sept. 9
X v. Terrie L. Rice. Dismissed by court without prejudice.
Sept. 16
X v. Kyle A. Hartwell. Dismissed by court without prejudice.
X v. Orien W. Duggar. Dismissed by court without prejudice.
CHILD SUPPORT ADMINISTRATIVE ORDER
Sept. 13
Webster County Children’s Division v. Rebecca Lynn Cheek. Other final disposition.
CHANGE OF NAME
Sept. 17
In re. Shane M. Babcock. Consent judgment.
REGISTRATION OF FOREIGN JUDGMENT — DISSOLUTION
Sept. 11
Melissa McLaughlin v. Michael Rosdahl. Other final disposition.
Judgment
The following judgments were reported by the Webster County Circuit Clerk’s Office.
Sept. 4
Destiny Winkler v. Benjamin Benton. Modification granted.
Sept. 5
Derek O’Dell v. Danielle Hampton. Modification granted.
Sept. 6
Division of Employment Security v. Jason J. Cain. Certificate of assessment of overpaid benefits. Judgment for petitioner in the amount of $3,237.50 together with all costs and penalties.
Darla Coble v. Jesse Younger. In dispute regarding repair of a tractor, court renders judgment in favor of plaintiff in amount of $3,007.
Sept. 9
Chrisman C. Ellis v. Rebecca L. Ellis. Dissolution granted. Judgment signed.
State v. Douglas C. Heath. For Oct. 15, 2018, charge of stealing $750 or more, suspended imposition of sentence in favor of five years’ probation; must pay $2,000 in restitution and a $75 prosecutor fee and have no contact with victims or their residences or places of employment.
State v. Robin J. Moore. For Sept. 22, 2018, charge of driving while intoxicated — persistent, suspended imposition of sentence in favor of five years probation and 480 hours of community service.
State v. Stephanie J. Nerkeliunas. For Sept. 16, 2017, charge of possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid, suspended imposition of sentence in favor of five years probation, $150 lab fee, $150 to the Law Enforcement Restitution Fund and must complete Jackson County drug court.
Sept. 13
Jerry D. Clark v. Linda (Clark) Hibner. Court grants modification by agreement of all parties. Judgment entered and signed.
Stacie Porter v. Shannon Porter. Judgment entered.
Sept. 16
Shyann N. Bridges v. Justin A. Bridges. Dissolution granted.
State v. James A. Choate, Jr. For July 5, 2016, charge of forgery, suspended imposition of sentence in favor of five years probation; must pay $150 to the Law Enforcement Restitution Fund and $215 restitution plus a $50 prosecuting attorney fee.
State v. Jamie L. Hance. Following probation violation hearing, sentenced to 120 days court-ordered detention sanction for July 26, 2017, charge of first-degree tampering with motor vehicle.
State v. Robert Ireland. Following probation violation report, sentenced to seven years in Department of Corrections for Sept. 18, 2016, charge of second-degree burglary.
State v. Robert Ireland. Following probation violation report, sentenced to seven years in Department of Corrections for Oct. 6, 2017, charge of second-degree assault.
State v. Mark McKnight. Following probation violation report, sentenced to 120 days court-ordered detention sanction for Feb. 1, 2019, charge of possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid.
Sept. 17
Keagan M. Maples v. Tori J. Maples. Court dissolves marriage. Debts and property divided by agreement. Judgment entered and signed.
In re. Shane M. Babcock. Judgment entered. Name changed.
Marshfield P.D.
The following calls were handled by the Marshfield Police Department.
Aug. 16
Assisted paramedics in the 1600 block of West Washington.
Assisted an agency in the 500 block of West Hubble.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 1100 block of Banning.
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of Highway 38 and Truman.
Responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of South Buffalo.
Checked suspicious activity in the 14000 block of Highway 38.
Responded to a theft in the 200 block of North Pine.
Responded to a theft in the 400 block of North Mill.
Assisted a citizen in the 100 block of North Pitts.
Checked suspicious activity in the 14000 block of Highway 38.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 1300 block of Spur.
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden (two incidents).
Assisted a motorist in the 600 block of North Locust (two incidents).
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of South Locust and Commercial.
Assisted a citizen in the area of Banning and Spur.
Responded to an alarm in the 1100 block of Spur.
Aug. 17
Checked suspicious activity in the 400 block of South Walnut.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 600 block of South Elm.
Responded to an animal complaint in the 400 block of Forest.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 800 block of West Washington.
Assisted a citizen in the 14000 block of Highway 38.
Assisted a motorist in the 14000 block of Highway 38.
Responded to an alarm in the 300 block of South Pitts.
Responded to a 911 call in the 900 block of North Pine.
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of Lura.
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden.
Assisted paramedics in the 200 block of North White Oak.
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden.
Responded to a disturbance in the 600 block of South Elm.
Assisted a motorist in the 100 block of Highway DD.
Responded to a report of property damage in the 200 block of Ash.
Checked suspicious activity in the 200 block of East Jackson.
Aug. 18
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 600 block of North Marshall.
Responded to a report of property damage in the 400 block of South Pine.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 500 block of East Burford.
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of Vivian and Spur.
Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 300 block of North Marshall.
Responded to a disturbance in the 800 block of Willow.
Responded to an alarm in the 800 block of Commercial.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 400 block of South Pine.
Assisted a motorist in the 300 block of North Marshall.
Checked suspicious activity in the 1300 block of Spur.
Responded to a 911 call in the 500 block of Church.
Checked suspicious activity in the 300 block of North Clay.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 200 block of Highway W.
Checked suspicious activity in the 1300 block of Spur.
Checked suspicious activity in the area of East Jackson and South Walnut.
Checked suspicious activity in the 1200 block of Spur.
Checked suspicious activity in the 400 block of Church.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 600 block of North Marshall.
Assisted paramedics in the 400 block of East Third.
Aug. 19
Responded to noise complaint in the 200 block of North Pitts.
Responded to an alarm in the 500 block of George.
Assisted a motorist in the 400 block of Church.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 300 block of Highway DD.
Responded to a disturbance in the 300 block of North Pitts.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 300 block of North Pitts.
Performed a wellbeing check in the area of North and East Jefferson.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 700 block of West Washington.
Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 400 block of Warren.
Assisted a citizen in the 14000 block of Highway 38.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 700 block of Poplar.
Checked a suspicious subject in the 14000 block of Highway 38.
Checked suspicious activity in the 14000 block of Highway 38.
Responded to an animal complaint in the 200 block of Commercial.
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of Lura.
Responded to an animal complaint in the 300 block of West Jefferson.
Responded to a report of property damage in the 300 block of Young.
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Clay.
Assisted an agency in the 200 block of North Pitts.
Assisted paramedics in the 200 block of North White Oak.
Checked suspicious activity in the 1100 block of North Pine.
Checked suspicious activity in the 200 block of North Pitts.
Assisted an agency in the 300 block of Banning.
Aug. 20
Responded to a theft in the 300 block of South Crittenden.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 1300 block of Spur.
Checked suspicious activity in the 800 block of East Third.
Assisted an agency in the 300 block of South Crittenden.
Assisted a motorist in the 300 block of McNabb.
Checked suspicious activity in the 300 block of South Crittenden (two incidents).
Assisted a motorist in the 700 block of West Washington.
Assisted a motorist in the 300 block of Highway DD.
Responded to an alarm in the 700 block of West Jackson.
Responded to a report of property damage in the 200 block of North Pitts.
Checked suspicious activity in the 200 block of North Pitts.
Responded to a theft in the 900 block of West Washington.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 500 block of East McVay.
Assisted a motorist in the 1300 block of Spur.
Responded to a 911 call in the 500 block of West Jackson.
Responded to an alarm in the 1000 block of North Pine.
Checked a suspicious subject in the area of West Jackson and South Clay.
Checked suspicious activity in the 800 block of West Washington.
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden.
Aug. 21
Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 200 block of North Pitts.
Assisted a citizen in the 800 block of East Third.
Checked suspicious activity in the 600 block of East Third.
Responded to an alarm in the 800 block of West Washington.
Checked a suspicious subject in the 300 block of North.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 200 block of East Jackson.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 600 block of North Locust.
Checked a suspicious subject in the 800 block of East Burford.
Assisted a citizen in the 1300 block of West Jefferson.
Responded to an animal complaint in the 400 block of West Washington.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 400 block of Church.
Checked a suspicious subject in the 300 block of South Crittenden.
Assisted a citizen in the area of South White Oak and West Jackson.
Responded to a theft in the 100 block of Highway W.
Checked a suspicious subject in the area of South Elm and Highway 38.
Responded to a report of property damage in the 1300 block of Spur.
Assisted a citizen in the 1300 block of West Jefferson.
Assisted a citizen in the 100 block of Highway W.
Checked a suspicious subject in the 300 block of South Crittenden.
Aug. 22
Assisted an agency in the 500 block of Church.
Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of South Walnut.
Assisted a motorist in the 400 block of East Jackson.
Responded to an alarm in the 200 block of East Madison.
Responded to a disturbance in the 200 block of St. Charles.
Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of South Elm.
Checked a suspicious subject in the 700 block of East Bedford.
Responded to a disturbance in the 200 block of North Pine.
Checked suspicious activity in the 200 block of East Washington.
Responded to a disturbance in the 400 block of Lucas.
Assisted a motorist in the area of Interstate 44.
Assisted paramedics in the 500 block of Church.
