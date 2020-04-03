Filings
The following filings were reported by the Webster County Circuit Clerk’s Office.
DISSOLUTION WITHOUT CHILDREN
March 18
Kalene R. Shatswell v. Riley B. Shatswell
March 19
Amanda Heckmaster v. Travis L. Heckmaster
March 20
Amanda M. Higgle v. Robert T. Higgle
March 24
Emily M. Rattenborg v. Jason R. Rattenborg
ADULT ABUSE STALKING
March 19
X v. Peyton B. Miller (two cases)
ADULT ABUSE WITHOUT STALKING
March 19
X v. Robert T. Higgle
March 23
X v. Jaime K. Welker
March 24
X v. Francisco M. Cruz
FELONY
March 24
State v. Keith L. Seybold
State v. Isaac Baldwin
State v. Arthur Edward Wolken
CHILD SUPPORT ADMINISTRATIVE ORDER
March 20
Webster County Children’s Division v. Joseph David Miller
TRANSCRIPT JUDGMENT
March 18
Lester E. Cox Medical Centers v. Bradley G. Nelson
Lester E. Cox Medical Centers v. Kabage (two cases)
Dispositions
The following dispositions were reported by the Webster County Circuit Clerk’s Office.
TRANSCRIPT JUDGMENT
March 18
Lester E. Cox Medical Centers v. Bradley G. Nelson. Other final disposition.
Lester E. Cox Medical Centers v. Kabage. Other final disposition.
Lester E. Cox Medical Centers v. Kabage. Other final disposition.
CHILD SUPPORT ADMINISTRATIVE ORDER
March 20
Webster County Children’s Division v. Joseph David Miller. Other final disposition.
FELONY
March 23
State v. Willie R. Hodges. Guilty plea.
State v. Cody Dean Baker. Guilty plea.
State v. Cody Dean Baker. Guilty plea.
March 24
State v. Jonathan W. Lynn. Guilty plea.
PERSONAL INJURY VEHICULAR
March 20
Christy Whisnant v. Amelia Mabbitt. Dismissed by parties.
Marshfield P.D.
The following calls were handled by the Marshfield Police Department.
March 9
Assisted paramedics in the 800 block of South White Oak
Responded to a theft in the 400 block of North White Oak
Assisted paramedics in the 1000 block of Banning
Responded to a disturbance in the 600 block of East Washington
Assisted a motorist in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Assisted a motorist in the 600 block of East Second
Checked a suspicious subject in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Assisted a citizen in the 600 block of North Marshall
Assisted an agency in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Assisted a motorist in the 900 block of Ryan
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of Elm and Golf Course
Checked a suspicious subject in the 1300 block of Spur
Assisted a citizen in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Assisted an agency in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Responded to a disturbance in the 100 block of Alford
March 10
Checked a suspicious activity in the 200 block of East Madison
Assisted a motorist in the 100 block of Highway DD
Assisted paramedics in the 1200 block of Banning
Assisted a motorist in the 1300 block of Spur
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 200 block of West Washington
Performed a wellbeing check in the 600 block of North Locust
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of Highway DD
Checked a suspicious subject in the area of Commercial and South Pine
Assisted paramedics in the 500 block of West Hubble
Assisted an agency in the 400 block of South White Oak
Responded to an animal complaint in the 100 block of South Walnut
Assisted paramedics in the 800 block of South White Oak
Checked a suspicious activity in the 400 block of West Washington
Responded to a theft in the 300 block of North Mill
Assisted a citizen in the 800 block of West Washington
Assisted an agency in the 800 block of South White Oak
Assisted an agency in the 500 block of Commercial
Assisted an agency in the 200 block of East Washington
Checked a suspicious subject in the 400 block of East Burford
March 11
Checked a suspicious subject in the 200 block of East Jackson
Responded to an alarm in the 1000 block of South White Oak
Assisted an agency in the 200 block of North Street
Responded to a report of property damage in the 800 block of East Madison
Assisted a citizen in the area of West Jefferson and Spur
Assisted a motorist in the area of South Locust and East Madison
Responded to a report of property damage in the area of West Bedford and North Clay
Assisted a citizen in the 100 block of Senior
Checked a suspicious activity in the 400 block of North Fulton
Assisted an agency in the 200 block of South Oak Grove
Assisted a motorist in the area of East Washington and North Cherry
Responded to a disturbance in the 300 block of North Buffalo
Assisted a citizen in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Assisted an agency in the 700 block of South Olive
Responded to a 911 call in the 200 block of North Pitts
Assisted an agency in the 200 block of East Washington
Assisted an agency in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Assisted an agency in the 1100 block of North Buffalo
March 12
Assisted paramedics in the 100 block of Hillsboro
Assisted paramedics in the 800 block of South White Oak
Responded to animal control in the 900 block of West Washington
Assisted a citizen in the 100 block of Kari
Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of South Mill
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of North Mill
Responded to a disturbance in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Responded to a theft in the 900 block of South Prairie Lane
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Assisted an agency in the 200 block of East Washington
Assisted an agency in the 100 block of North Blair
Assisted an agency in the area of West Jefferson and Spur
Responded to an alarm in the 1000 block of South White Oak
Performed a wellbeing check in the 500 block of South Mill
