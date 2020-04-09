Filings
The following filings were reported by the Webster County Circuit Clerk’s Office.
EXPUNGE RECORDS
March 13
Kevin Srigley v. Jill Peck and Benjamin Berkstresser
PARTITION
March 13
Kim S. Tyson v. Ray D. Collins
CHANGE OF NAME
March 11
In re. Mary S. Dickson
MOTION TO MODIFY
March 16
Billy D. Lumley v. Paula K. Lumley
DISSOLUTION WITH CHILDREN
March 11
Briana N. Parris v. Jacob A. Parris
March 13
Nichole Buckner v. Justin Buckner
March 17
Kevin McLaughlin v. Tabitha McLaughlin
DISSOLUTION WITHOUT CHILDREN
March 13
Seth Letterman v. Amanda Letterman et al.
FAMILY ACCESS MOTION
March 12
Virginia A. Ward v. James A. Ward
March 13
Cynthia M. Hurd (Cheevers) v. Travis C. Hurd
ADULT ABUSE STALKING
March 17
X v. Heather Moore
ADULT ABUSE WITHOUT STALKING
March 13
X v. Carter E. Cantrell
FELONY
March 17
State v. Chad Youngblood
CHILD SUPPORT ADMINISTRATIVE ORDER
March 13
Webster County Children’s Division v. Michael Shane Chambers
MECHANICS LIEN
March 11
Bobo Homes LLC et al v. Volodymir Mogyliuk
Bobo Homes LLC et al. v. Aurora Transport LLC
TRANSCRIPT JUDGMENT
March 13
Division of Employment Security v. Rough Country Excavating LLC
The following filings were reported by the Webster County Circuit Clerk’s Office.
EXPUNGE RECORDS
March 13
Kevin Srigley v. Jill Peck and Benjamin Berkstresser
PARTITION
March 13
Kim S. Tyson v. Ray D. Collins
CHANGE OF NAME
March 11
In re. Mary S. Dickson
MOTION TO MODIFY
March 16
Billy D. Lumley v. Paula K. Lumley
DISSOLUTION WITH CHILDREN
March 11
Briana N. Parris v. Jacob A. Parris
March 13
Nichole Buckner v. Justin Buckner
March 17
Kevin McLaughlin v. Tabitha McLaughlin
DISSOLUTION WITHOUT CHILDREN
March 13
Seth Letterman v. Amanda Letterman et al.
FAMILY ACCESS MOTION
March 12
Virginia A. Ward v. James A. Ward
March 13
Cynthia M. Hurd (Cheevers) v. Travis C. Hurd
ADULT ABUSE STALKING
March 17
X v. Heather Moore
ADULT ABUSE WITHOUT STALKING
March 13
X v. Carter E. Cantrell
FELONY
March 17
State v. Chad Youngblood
CHILD SUPPORT ADMINISTRATIVE ORDER
March 13
Webster County Children’s Division v. Michael Shane Chambers
MECHANICS LIEN
March 11
Bobo Homes LLC et al v. Volodymir Mogyliuk
Bobo Homes LLC et al. v. Aurora Transport LLC
TRANSCRIPT JUDGMENT
March 13
Division of Employment Security v. Rough Country Excavating LLC
Dispositions
The following dispositions were reported by the Webster County Circuit Clerk’s Office.
TRANSCRIPT JUDGMENT
March 13
Division of Employment Security v. Rough Country Excavating LLC. Other final disposition.
CHILD SUPPORT ADMINISTRATIVE ORDER
March 13
Webster County Children’s Division v. Michael Shane Chambers. Other final disposition.
MECHANICS LIEN
March 11
Bobo Homes LLC et al. v. Volodymir Mogyliuk. Other final disposition.
Bobo Homes et al. v. Aurora Transport LLC. Other final disposition.
FELONY
March 11
State v. Amber D. Daily. Guilty plea.
BREACH OF CONTRACT
March 12
Lester E. Cox Medical Centers v. Richard Gower et al. Bankruptcy stay.
March 24
Michael Freelander v. State Auto Property and Casualty. Moved to federal court
CHILD SUPPORT MOTION TO MODIFY
March 11
Alisha Rhoten v. Tommy Rhoten. Consent judgment.
DISSOLUTION WITHOUT CHILDREN
March 11
Monique R. Ballard v. Teddy L. Ballard. Consent judgment.
DISSOLUTION WITH CHILDREN
March 11
Amy M. Byrd v. Mark E. Byrd. Consent judgment.
March 13
Stephanie Taylor v. Jason Taylor. Consent judgment.
March 20
Laura Stinnett v. Michael Stinnett. Consent judgment.
PETITION FOR CHILD CUSTODY/SUPPORT
March 20
William T. Weaver v. Kirsten L. Rogers. Consent judgment.
ADULT ABUSE WITHOUT STALKING
March 19
X v. Robert T. Higgle. Dismissed by court without prejudice.
ADULT ABUSE STALKING
March 17
X v. Heather Moore. Dismissed by court without prejudice.
March 24
X v. Peyton B. Miller. Dismissed by court — civil (two cases).
The following dispositions were reported by the Webster County Circuit Clerk’s Office.
TRANSCRIPT JUDGMENT
March 13
Division of Employment Security v. Rough Country Excavating LLC. Other final disposition.
CHILD SUPPORT ADMINISTRATIVE ORDER
March 13
Webster County Children’s Division v. Michael Shane Chambers. Other final disposition.
MECHANICS LIEN
March 11
Bobo Homes LLC et al. v. Volodymir Mogyliuk. Other final disposition.
Bobo Homes et al. v. Aurora Transport LLC. Other final disposition.
FELONY
March 11
State v. Amber D. Daily. Guilty plea.
BREACH OF CONTRACT
March 12
Lester E. Cox Medical Centers v. Richard Gower et al. Bankruptcy stay.
March 24
Michael Freelander v. State Auto Property and Casualty. Moved to federal court
CHILD SUPPORT MOTION TO MODIFY
March 11
Alisha Rhoten v. Tommy Rhoten. Consent judgment.
DISSOLUTION WITHOUT CHILDREN
March 11
Monique R. Ballard v. Teddy L. Ballard. Consent judgment.
DISSOLUTION WITH CHILDREN
March 11
Amy M. Byrd v. Mark E. Byrd. Consent judgment.
March 13
Stephanie Taylor v. Jason Taylor. Consent judgment.
March 20
Laura Stinnett v. Michael Stinnett. Consent judgment.
PETITION FOR CHILD CUSTODY/SUPPORT
March 20
William T. Weaver v. Kirsten L. Rogers. Consent judgment.
ADULT ABUSE WITHOUT STALKING
March 19
X v. Robert T. Higgle. Dismissed by court without prejudice.
ADULT ABUSE STALKING
March 17
X v. Heather Moore. Dismissed by court without prejudice.
March 24
X v. Peyton B. Miller. Dismissed by court — civil (two cases).
Judgments
The following judgments were reported by the Webster County Circuit Clerk’s Office.
March 11
Monique R. Ballard v. Teddy L. Ballard. Court dissolves marriage. Debts and property divided. Judgment entered and signed.
Amy M. Byrd v. Mark E. Byrd. Court dissolves marriage. Debts and property divided. Judgment entered and signed.
State v. Amber D. Daily. For June 29, 2019, charge of possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, suspended imposition of sentence in favor of five years probation; must obtain substance evaluation and treatment as directed by Probation and Parole.
Robie R. Reid v. Kandice M. Reid. Court dissolves marriage. Debts and property divided. Judgment entered.
Alisha Rhoten v. Tommy Rhoten. Judgment of modification signed and filed.
March 13
Webster County Children’s Division v. Michael Shane Chambers. Respondent to pay child support and provide medical insurance on minor child.
Stephanie Taylor v. Jason Taylor. Qualified domestic relations order signed and filed. Certificate of dissolution sent to vital records.
March 17
Division of Employment Security v. Rough Country Excavating LLC. Certificate of tax assessment. Judgment for petitioner in amount of $195.99 plus interest in amount of $6.56 for a total of $202.55.
March 18
Lester E. Cox Medical Centers v. Angela M. Kabage and Jacob Albert Kabage. Judgment for plaintiff in amount of $4,259.74 with interest at the statutory rate from March 5, 2018, until paid in full, plus attorney fees in the amount of $600 and court costs in the amount of $122.
Lester E. Cox Medical Centers v. Angela M. Kabage and Jacob Albert Kabage. Judgment for plaintiff in amount of $4,259.74 with interest at the statutory rate from March 5, 2018, until paid in full, plus attorney fees in the amount of $600 and court costs in the amount of $172.
Lester E. Cox Medical Centers v. Bradley G. Nelson. Judgment for petitioner in amount of $917.88.
March 20
Webster County Children’s Division v. Joseph David Miller. Respondent to pay child support and provide medical insurance on minor child.
William T. Weaver v. Kirsten L. Rogers. Judgment and decree of child custody, visitation and support filed.
State v. James R. Schroeder. For Dec. 30, 2019, sentence in July 24, 2017, charge of possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, 120-day court report filed; sentenced to eight years in Department of Corrections with suspended execution of sentence in favor of five years probation.
State v. James R. Schroeder. For Dec. 30, 2019, sentence in Jan. 13, 2019, charge of possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, 120-day court report filed; sentenced to eight years in Department of Corrections with suspended execution of sentence in favor of five years probation.
March 23
State v. Shawna (Shane) M. Babcock. For Oct. 12, 2018, sentence in Sept. 1, 2018, charge of second-degree domestic assault, probation revoked for violating condition (consuming alcohol). Sentenced to five years in Department of Corrections.
State v. Cody Dean Baker. For July 7, 2019, charges of fourth-degree assault and trespassing, sentenced to four days in Webster County Jail with credit for time served.
State v. Cody Dean Baker. For Jan. 3, 2018, charge of forgery, suspended imposition of sentence in favor of five years probation; must serve 100 hours community service, pay $200 to the Law Enforcement Restitution Fund and have no contact with Quilting Time Quilt Shop or Guy Weigand.
State v. Joshua Duke Bruton. For Aug. 28, 2018, sentence in Dec. 19, 2016, charge of possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, probation revoked for violating condition (reporting). Sentenced to seven years in Department of Corrections.
State v. Willie R. Hodges. For July 25, 2017, charge of second-degree burglary, suspended imposition of sentence in favor of five years probation; must serve 120 hours community service within one year.
State v. Ronald Medina. For Dec. 18, 2017, sentence in May 27, 2017, charge of possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, probation revoked for violating conditions (residency and reporting). Sentenced to eight years in Department of Corrections.
State v. Marissa Ann Swigert. For Aug. 27, 2018, sentence in Sept. 15, 2016, charge of possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, probation revoked for violating conditions (drugs and reporting). Sentenced to four years in Department of Corrections.
Laura Stinnett v. Michael Stinnett. Court dissolves marriage. Debts and property divided. Judgment entered and signed.
March 24
State v. Jonathan W. Lynn. For July 23, 2018, charge of possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, sentenced to four years in Department of Corrections, to be served concurrently with any other sentence and with credit for time served.
X v. Peyton B. Miller. Judgment full order protection (two counts).
Guy Atkinson et al. v. Betty Atkinson et al., non-final interlocutory order entered.
The following judgments were reported by the Webster County Circuit Clerk’s Office.
March 11
Monique R. Ballard v. Teddy L. Ballard. Court dissolves marriage. Debts and property divided. Judgment entered and signed.
Amy M. Byrd v. Mark E. Byrd. Court dissolves marriage. Debts and property divided. Judgment entered and signed.
State v. Amber D. Daily. For June 29, 2019, charge of possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, suspended imposition of sentence in favor of five years probation; must obtain substance evaluation and treatment as directed by Probation and Parole.
Robie R. Reid v. Kandice M. Reid. Court dissolves marriage. Debts and property divided. Judgment entered.
Alisha Rhoten v. Tommy Rhoten. Judgment of modification signed and filed.
March 13
Webster County Children’s Division v. Michael Shane Chambers. Respondent to pay child support and provide medical insurance on minor child.
Stephanie Taylor v. Jason Taylor. Qualified domestic relations order signed and filed. Certificate of dissolution sent to vital records.
March 17
Division of Employment Security v. Rough Country Excavating LLC. Certificate of tax assessment. Judgment for petitioner in amount of $195.99 plus interest in amount of $6.56 for a total of $202.55.
March 18
Lester E. Cox Medical Centers v. Angela M. Kabage and Jacob Albert Kabage. Judgment for plaintiff in amount of $4,259.74 with interest at the statutory rate from March 5, 2018, until paid in full, plus attorney fees in the amount of $600 and court costs in the amount of $122.
Lester E. Cox Medical Centers v. Angela M. Kabage and Jacob Albert Kabage. Judgment for plaintiff in amount of $4,259.74 with interest at the statutory rate from March 5, 2018, until paid in full, plus attorney fees in the amount of $600 and court costs in the amount of $172.
Lester E. Cox Medical Centers v. Bradley G. Nelson. Judgment for petitioner in amount of $917.88.
March 20
Webster County Children’s Division v. Joseph David Miller. Respondent to pay child support and provide medical insurance on minor child.
William T. Weaver v. Kirsten L. Rogers. Judgment and decree of child custody, visitation and support filed.
State v. James R. Schroeder. For Dec. 30, 2019, sentence in July 24, 2017, charge of possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, 120-day court report filed; sentenced to eight years in Department of Corrections with suspended execution of sentence in favor of five years probation.
State v. James R. Schroeder. For Dec. 30, 2019, sentence in Jan. 13, 2019, charge of possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, 120-day court report filed; sentenced to eight years in Department of Corrections with suspended execution of sentence in favor of five years probation.
March 23
State v. Shawna (Shane) M. Babcock. For Oct. 12, 2018, sentence in Sept. 1, 2018, charge of second-degree domestic assault, probation revoked for violating condition (consuming alcohol). Sentenced to five years in Department of Corrections.
State v. Cody Dean Baker. For July 7, 2019, charges of fourth-degree assault and trespassing, sentenced to four days in Webster County Jail with credit for time served.
State v. Cody Dean Baker. For Jan. 3, 2018, charge of forgery, suspended imposition of sentence in favor of five years probation; must serve 100 hours community service, pay $200 to the Law Enforcement Restitution Fund and have no contact with Quilting Time Quilt Shop or Guy Weigand.
State v. Joshua Duke Bruton. For Aug. 28, 2018, sentence in Dec. 19, 2016, charge of possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, probation revoked for violating condition (reporting). Sentenced to seven years in Department of Corrections.
State v. Willie R. Hodges. For July 25, 2017, charge of second-degree burglary, suspended imposition of sentence in favor of five years probation; must serve 120 hours community service within one year.
State v. Ronald Medina. For Dec. 18, 2017, sentence in May 27, 2017, charge of possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, probation revoked for violating conditions (residency and reporting). Sentenced to eight years in Department of Corrections.
State v. Marissa Ann Swigert. For Aug. 27, 2018, sentence in Sept. 15, 2016, charge of possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, probation revoked for violating conditions (drugs and reporting). Sentenced to four years in Department of Corrections.
Laura Stinnett v. Michael Stinnett. Court dissolves marriage. Debts and property divided. Judgment entered and signed.
March 24
State v. Jonathan W. Lynn. For July 23, 2018, charge of possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, sentenced to four years in Department of Corrections, to be served concurrently with any other sentence and with credit for time served.
X v. Peyton B. Miller. Judgment full order protection (two counts).
Guy Atkinson et al. v. Betty Atkinson et al., non-final interlocutory order entered.
Marshfield P.D.
The following calls were handled by the Marshfield Police Department.
March 12
Assisted paramedics in the 100 block of Hillsboro
Assisted paramedics in the 800 block of South White Oak
Responded to animal control in the 900 block of West Washington
Assisted a citizen in the 100 block of Kari
Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of South Mill
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of North Mill
Responded to a disturbance in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Responded to a theft in the 900 block of South Prairie Lane
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Assisted an agency in the 200 block of East Washington
Assisted an agency in the 100 block of North Blair
Assisted an agency in the area of West Jefferson and Spur
Responded to an alarm in the 1000 block of South White Oak
Performed a wellbeing check in the 500 block of South Mill
The following calls were handled by the Marshfield Police Department.
March 12
Assisted paramedics in the 100 block of Hillsboro
Assisted paramedics in the 800 block of South White Oak
Responded to animal control in the 900 block of West Washington
Assisted a citizen in the 100 block of Kari
Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of South Mill
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of North Mill
Responded to a disturbance in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Responded to a theft in the 900 block of South Prairie Lane
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Assisted an agency in the 200 block of East Washington
Assisted an agency in the 100 block of North Blair
Assisted an agency in the area of West Jefferson and Spur
Responded to an alarm in the 1000 block of South White Oak
Performed a wellbeing check in the 500 block of South Mill
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.