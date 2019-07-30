Arrests
The following arrests were reported by the Webster County Sheriff’s Office. An arrest is not an indication of guilt.
July 10
James D. Woodruff, 33, was booked and released for a traffic violation.
Christopher D. Rowland, 34, was transported in on a Webster County warrant for tampering with a motor vehicle.
Michelle L. Ward, 45, was brought in on four Rogersville municipal warrants and two Marshfield municipal warrants.
Miranda L. Russell, 24, was brought in on a Rogersville warrant for no license and a Seymour warrant for no license/expired plates.
Charles F. Hollingshead, 48, came in on a Webster County warrant for non-support.
Roman N. Leontyuk, 30, was brought in on a Webster County warrant for speeding.
Brandon D. Rushing, 32, was brought in on a Greene County warrant for passing bad checks.
July 11
Kimberly D. Bridgeman was brought in on a Marshfield warrant for failure to register a motor vehicle, a Fordland warrant for expired plates and two Webster County warrants for no seat belt (three counts) and no booster seat.
William L. Murray, 33, was brought in o a Greene County warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Corey R. Sartin, 27, was brought in for driving while intoxicated and careless and imprudent driving.
Terracotta M. Warren, 42, was brought in for trespassing and resisting arrest.
Billy T. Holiman, 45, was brought in on a Webster County warrant for third-degree assault.
Michelle L. Ward, 45, was placed on 12-hour detox.
Martha M. King, 24, came in on a commit.
Stephen J. Smith, 29, was placed on 24-hour hold for possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of paraphernalia and had Seymour warrants for driving while suspended and failure to stop.
July 12
Raymond L. Barton, 53, was brought in on Marshfield warrants for driving while revoked, open container, failure to register a motor vehicle, no insurance, no license and defective equipment.
Joshua D. Cantrell, 22, came in on a Webster County warrant for a seat belt violation and failure to register a motor vehicle.
Geoffrey K. Kammerer, 47, was placed on a 48-hour drug court commit.
July 13
Roy E. Kirkpatric, 43, was brought in on a Fair Grove warrant for speeding.
Michael L. Foster, 21, came in on a Douglas County warrant for a seat belt violation.
James N. Casteel, 36, came in on a Harrison County warrant for speeding and a seat belt violation and on a Buchanan County warrant for neglect of a child.
Ryan S. Reel, 22, was booked and released for driving while revoked/suspended.
July 14
Joe D.W. Alexander, 21, was placed on 24-hour hold for fourth-degree domestic assault.
Steven l. Bennet, 29, was brought in on a Seymour warrant for expired tags and no insurance.
Lakin J. Bogart, 26, came in on a Webster County warrant for passing bad checks.
Lonnie B. Dean, 44, was transported in on a Webster County warrant for driving while suspended/revoked.
Lee A. Frank, 43, was transported in on a Webster County warrant for tampering with a motor vehicle.
Robin S. Kennedy, 47, was transported in on a Webster County warrant for passing bad checks (four counts).
July 15
Melissa A. Grabber, 41, was brought in on a Douglas County warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
David M. Twine, 38, was placed on 12-hour detox.
Julia A. Gilbert, 25, was brought in on a Greene County warrant for failure to register a trailer.
Christina D. Emerick, 43, came in on a Webster County warrant for no seat belt.
Brianna F. Brooks, 24, came in on a Webster County warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
Dennis J. Ritter, 67, was brought in on a Webster County warrant for third-degree domestic assault and was placed on 24-hour hold for child abuse.
July 16
Kristina A. Vasquez, 37, was brought in on Marshfield warrants for no insurance (four counts), no license (three counts), failure to register a motor vehicle and speeding.
Cody Allmon, 27, was brought in for driving while intoxicated and no motorcycle license.
Jonathan D. Vencill, 28, was brought in on a Nixa warrant for possession of drug equipment.
Lonnie B. Dean, 44, was transported in on a Webster County warrant for driving while revoked (second offense).
Tricia A. Claghorn, 55, was transported in on a Webster County warrant for a probation violation.
July 17
Amber D. Rains, 17, was booked and released for possession of a controlled substance.
Gregory F. Rogers, 55, was brought in on a Greene County warrant for a probation violation.
Jerry D. Short, 50, was brought in on a Jasper County warrant for a probation violation.
Billie R. Haden, 21, was brought in on a Webster County warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
Marty A. Evans, 51, was brought in on a Webster County warrant for first-degree property damage.
Filings
The following filings were reported by the Webster County Circuit Clerk’s Office.
SMALL CLAIMS TRIAL DE NOVO
July 15
Eric Holloway v. Roye Cole
QUIET TITLE
July 11
Kim Cantrell v. Roy Lee Newberry et al.
CHILD SUPPORT MOTION TO MODIFY
July 11
Elizabeth Adams v. Paul B. Adams
DISSOLUTION WITH CHILDREN
July 10
Timothy B. Watters v. Victoria L. Watters
July 11
Rheannon C. Steinkamp v. Michael C. Steinkamp
DISSOLUTION WITHOUT CHILDREN
July 15
Austin . Wallace v. Ashley N. Wallace
MOTION TO MODIFY
July 12
Hubert Merriett v. Amanda Pauls (Merriett)
ADULT ABUSE WITHOUT STALKING
July 10
X v. Rebecca A. Weter
FELONY
July 12
State v. Tommy Speer
State v. Ronald Reese Collins
CHILD SUPPORT ADMINISTRATIVE ORDER
July 10
Angela Christine Williams v. Ryan Joaquin Howell
July 12
Rebecca Dawn Lawrence v. Matthew M. Wolfel
July 15
Chistan Michelle Woods v. Jonathan David Coker
Dispositions
The following dispositions were reported by the Webster County Circuit Clerk’s Office.
TRANSCRIPT JUDGMENT
July 9
Division of Employment Services v. Excel Tree Service, Inc. Other final disposition.
July 11
Volt Credit Union v. Dalton J. Pope. Other final disposition.
CHILD SUPPORT ADMINISTRATIVE ORDER
July 10
Angela Christine Williams v. Ryan Joaquin Howell. Other final disposition.
July 12
Rebecca Dawn Lawrence v. Matthew M. Wolfel. Other final disposition.
July 15
Christan Michelle Woods v. Jonathan David Coker. Other final disposition.
FELONY
July 10
State v. Jeremy S. Norris. Guilty plea.
OTHER TORT
July 15
Matthew Ashley v. Anthony E. Melvin et al. Dismissed by parties.
OTHER ADMINISTRATIVE REVIEW
July 15
Timothy Cypret v. Missouri Department of Social Services. Dismissed by parties.
DISSOLUTION WITH CHILDREN
July 11
Daniel D. Scott v. Rachel M. Scott. Consent judgment.
MOTION TO MODIFY
July 9
Sheina M. Trigg v. Jeremy L. Scott. Consent judgment.
ADULT ABUSE WITHOUT STALKING
July 9
v. Gary W. Genetti. Default judgment.
July 10
X v. Victoria L. Watters. Dismissed by parties.
X v. Michelle K. Larkowski. Dismissed by parties.
Judgments
The following judgments were reported by the Webster County Circuit Clerk’s Office.
July 9
X v. Gary W. Genetti. Judgment full order protection.
State v. William G. Cox. For Sept. 18, 2017, sentence on Nov. 13, 2015, charge of possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, defendant admits to violating probation conditions (drugs and reporting/directives). Sentenced to three years in Department of Corrections.
July 10
X v. Shannon E. Cardwell. Judgment full order protection.
Division of Employment Security v. Excel Tree Service, Inc. Certificate of tax assessment entered. Judgment for petitioner in amount of $1,699.71 plus $57.99 interest for a total of $1,757.70.
X v. William B. Harlow. Judgment full order protection.
X v. Randy L. Miller. Judgment full order protection.
In re. Lillyana N. Fairbanks. Judgment name change.
In re. Sofia K. Fairbanks. Judgment name change.
In re. Zariyah R. Fairbanks. Judgment name change.
In re. Kingsleigh B. Fairbanks. Judgment name change.
State v. Jeremy S. Norris. For May 3, 2018, charge of tampering with property of another, second degree, suspended imposition of sentence in favor of two years unsupervised probation; must serve 40 hours community service and avoid contact with victim. Defendant to pay court costs.
July 11
Sharilyn K. Lang v. Dale P. Lang. Amended judgment and decree of dissolution of marriage nunc pro tunc. Exhibits filed, including petitioner’s proposed parenting plan and statement of marital assets and debts.
Sheina M. Trigg v. Jeremy L. Scott. Consent agreement as to modification of child custody, visitation and child support and amended judgment incorporating said agreement filed, along with respondent’s proposed stipulated parenting plan.
July 12
Daniel D. Scott v. Rachel M. Scott. Judgment and decree of dissolution of marriage, settlement agreement and joint parenting plan filed.
July 16
Volt Credit Union v. Dalton J. Pope. Judgment originated in Greene County on June 19. Judgment in favor of plaintiff and against defendant in sum of $3,646.94 plus attorney fees of $832, together with interest thereon at a rate of 15.49 percent, plus costs of action.
Marriage licenses
The following marriage licenses were reported by the Webster County Recorder’s Office.
July 1
Jacob Frederick Underwood, 22, Fordland, and Martha Frances Ruth Discher, 21, Gainesville
July 3
Johnny G. Eicher, 19, Seymour, to Leah S.H. Schwartz, 18, Seymour
July 8
Joshua Scott Guthrie, 31, Penrith, North Dakota, and Ashton Loretta Phillips, 27, Penrith, North Dakota
Michael Paul House, 45, Marshfield, and Danielle Leah Martin, 41, Marshfield
Ronnie James Shawley, 29, Rogersville, and Amber Nicole Guyll, 24, Rogersville
Jose Eduardo Perez, 18, Marshfield, and Angel Breann Dawson, 20, Marshfield
Bill Justin Andreatta, 19, Niangua, and Michele Louise Bernardo, 33, Marshfield
Slayde Lewis Denton, 19, Niangua, and Alexa Nichole Hankins, 20, Niangua
Webster County Commission
The following minutes were reported by Webster County Clerk Stan Whitehurst.
June 26
On Wednesday, June 26, Ipock participated in a diagnostic inspection of railway crossings in southern Webster County, beginning at the Greene County line and ending just east of the Village of Diggins. Also participating were Steve Prange, Matt DeMoss and Tucker Cox Keeling from CMT; Jack Wright and Larry Scheperle, MoDOT Multi-Modal Division; and John Caufield, Burlington Northern Sante Fe Railway (BNSF).
Also on Wednesday, June 26, Owens and Stan Whitehurst, county clerk, attended a meeting of the Southwest Missouri Council of Governments (SMCOG) held at the Greene County Library on South Campbell Avenue in Springfield.
June 27
On Thursday, June 27, Owens and Stan Whitehurst, county clerk, participated in a diagnostic inspection of railway crossings in southern Webster County, beginning at the Wright County line and ending just east of the Village of Diggins. Also participating were Matt DeMoss and Tucker Cox Keeling from CMT; Jack Wright and Larry Scheperle, MoDOT Multi-Modal Division; and John Caufield, Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway (BNSF).
Marshfield PD
The following calls were handled by the Marshfield Police Department.
June 9
Assisted paramedics in the 700 block of Aspen.
Checked suspicious activity in the 14000 block of Highway 38.
Responded to a report of property damage in the 200 block of North Street.
Assisted paramedics in the 800 block of South White Oak.
Checked suspicious activity in the 600 block of West Hubble.
June 10
Responded to a disturbance in the 1300 block of Spur.
Performed a wellbeing check in the area of West Washington and South Prairie Lane.
Responded to a disturbance in the 1000 block of Banning.
Checked a suspicious subject in the 300 block of South Crittenden.
Responded to a theft in the 100 block of Highway W.
Responded to a report of property damage in the 200 block of North Vine.
Assisted a citizen in the area of East Hubble and North Pine.
Assisted a citizen in the 100 block of South Oak Grove.
Responded to a theft in the 400 block of North Marshall.
Assisted an agency in the 400 block of North Marshall.
Assisted paramedics in the 300 block of Pine Ridge.
Assisted paramedics in the 200 block of North.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 14000 block of Highway 38.
Assisted an agency in the 1300 block of Spur.
Assisted paramedics in the 800 block of South White Oak.
Checked a suspicious subject in the area of North Elm and East Hubble.
Checked a suspicious subject in the area of East Jackson and South Crittenden.
June 11
Checked suspicious activity in the 1000 block of Banning.
Checked suspicious activity in the 400 block of North Marshall.
Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of North.
Responded to a theft in the 900 block of West Washington.
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden.
Responded to a 911 call in the 200 block of North.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 800 block of East Bedford.
Responded to a theft in the 700 block of West Washington.
Assisted a citizen in the 1300 block of Spur.
Responded to a 911 call in the 800 block of South White Oak.
Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of South Prairie.
June 12
Assisted an agency in the 700 block of Aspen.
Responded to a noise complaint in the 700 block of East Second.
Assisted a motorist in the 1300 block of Banning.
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden.
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of Interstate 44.
Assisted a motorist in the 300 block of North Vine.
Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of North.
Assisted paramedics in the 400 block of Pomme de Terre.
Assisted a motorist in the 1100 block of Spur.
Responded to a 911 call in the 800 block of South White Oak.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 400 block of North Crittenden.
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of Banning and Pine Ridge.
Assisted a motorist in the 14000 block of Highway DD.
Assisted a motorist in the 14000 block of Highway 38.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of East Second and South Walnut.
Responded to a 911 call in the 200 block of North.
Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of South Walnut.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 500 block of Church.
June 13
Assisted a motorist in the area of Interstate 44.
Responded to a 911 call in the 200 block of North White Oak.
Assisted a motorist in the area of Spur and Interstate 44.
Assisted a citizen in the area of Interstate 44.
Assisted a motorist in the 700 block of South Marshall.
Assisted an agency in the 1400 block of Briarwood.
Responded to a disturbance in the 400 block of Blinn.
Assisted a motorist in the area of Spur and Interstate 44.
Responded to an alarm in the 1100 block of Spur.
Assisted a citizen in the 800 block of South White Oak.
Responded to a disturbance in the 400 block of Blinn.
Assisted a motorist in the area of Spur and Interstate 44.
Responded to an alarm in the 1100 block of Spur.
Assisted a citizen in the 800 block of South White Oak.
Responded to a disturbance in the 300 block of Highway DD.
Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of South Crittenden.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 500 block of South Walnut.
Responded to a theft in the 900 block of West Washington.
Assisted a motorist in the 1300 block of Spur.
Responded to a disturbance in the 700 block of East Washington.
June 14
Checked a suspicious subject in the area of Spur and Highway 38.
Assisted a citizen in the 100 block of Kari.
Assisted a citizen in the area of West Jefferson and Spur.
Responded to an animal complaint in the 600 block of North Locust.
Responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of East Hubble.
Responded to a report of property damage in the 600 block of South Pine.
Assisted paramedics in the 500 block of Church.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 800 block of Willow.
Responded to a 911 call in the 1000 block of Banning.
Responded to a disturbance in the 300 block of South Crittenden.
Responded to an alarm in the 700 block of West Hubble.
Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 200 block of Commercial.
Assisted a citizen in the 1000 block of Banning.
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Clay.
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 1100 block of Spur.
Responded to a theft in the 700 block of West Jackson.
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Clay.
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 1100 block of Spur.
Responded to a theft in the 700 block of West Jackson.
Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of North White Oak.
Checked suspicious activity in the 100 block of Kimberly Court.
Assisted a citizen in the 400 block of Warren Court.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 400 block of Warren Court.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 1300 block of Spur.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 800 block of Commercial.
June 15
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 1300 block of Spur.
Checked suspicious activity in the 400 block of South Olive.
Responded to an alarm in the 1300 block of West Jefferson.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 1200 block of North Buffalo.
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden.
Assisted a citizen in the area of West Jackson and South Clay.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 300 block of South Crittenden.
Assisted a motorist in the 14000 block of Highway 38.
Responded to a 911 call in the 1000 block of Banning.
Responded to a 911 call in the 300 block of Bluff Road.
Responded to an animal complaint in the 100 block of Maple.
Responded to an alarm in the 300 block of South Oak Grove.
Assisted a citizen in the 100 block of Hillsboro.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 14000 block of Highway 38.
Responded to an alar in the 100 block of West Jefferson.
Assisted a citizen in the 700 block of East McVay.
Responded to a disturbance in the 400 block of East Burford.
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden.
Responded to a 911 call in the 200 block of North White Oak.
Responded to a disturbance in the 400 block of East Burford.
Checked a suspicious subject in the 200 block of East Washington.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 700 block of Willow.
June 16
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 1100 block of Richter.
Assisted paramedics in the 800 block of South White Oak.
Responded to a theft in the 900 block of West Washington.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 1400 block of Glenwood.
Responded to an alarm in the 200 block of South Elm.
Assisted an agency in the 800 block of Willow.
Assisted paramedics in the 1000 block of Banning.
Responded to an animal complaint in the 100 block of West Hubble Drive.
Assisted a citizen in the 700 block of Willow.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 100 block of North Vine.
Assisted a motorist in the 600 block of North Locust.
Assisted a citizen in the 700 block of Banning.
Checked suspicious activity in the 1300 block of Spur.
Responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of Church.
Assisted paramedics in the 300 block of North Marshall.
Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of North White Oak.
Responded to a disturbance in the 100 block of North Blair.
June 17
Assisted paramedics in the 800 block of South White Oak.
Checked suspicious activity in the 500 block of Church.
Responded to a 911 call in the 800 block of South White Oak.
Responded to an alarm in the 600 block of George.
Responded to an alarm in the 300 block of McNabb.
Responded to an alarm in the 600 block of George.
Assisted a motorist in the area of North Walnut and East Washington.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 200 block of North Olive.
Assisted a motorist in the area of Spur and Interstate 44.
Responded to a disturbance in the 100 block of North Vine.
Assisted a motorist in the 600 block of Travis.
Assisted an agency in the 300 block of South Prairie Lane.
Responded to a theft in the 1300 block of Spur.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of Interstate 44.
Responded to a disturbance in the 300 block fo North Marshall.
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Prairie.
Assisted a citizen in the 100 block of Crestwood.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 100 block of Garst.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 200 block of North White Oak.
Checked suspicious activity in the 1500 block of West Jefferson.
Responded to a disturbance in the 400 block of Warren.
Responded to a report of property damage in the 200 block of North.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 500 block of Church.
Responded to an alarm in the 800 block of Commercial.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 300 block of South Crittenden.
Checked a suspicious subject in the 1300 block of Spur.
Checked suspicious activity in the 300 block of South Walnut.
June 18
Responded to a report of property damage in the 700 block of South Marshall.
Assisted a motorist in the 14000 block of Highway 38.
Assisted a citizen in the area of East Hubble and North Pine.
Assisted a motorist in the 100 block of Highway DD.
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden.
Assisted a citizen in the 1300 block of Spur.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of Interstate 44.
Assisted a motorist in the area of Interstate 44.
Responded to a juvenile complaint in the area of West Washington and Spur.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of Highway 38 and Truman.
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden.
Responded to an alarm in the 400 block of Pomme de Terre.
Responded to a noise complaint in the 500 block of South Walnut.
Responded to a juvenile complaint in the area of East Jackson and South Locust.
Assisted a motorist in the area of Spur and Interstate 44.
Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of North White Oak.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 14000 block of Highway 38.
June 19
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden.
Assisted an agency in the 300 block of South Crittenden.
Checked suspicious activity in the 200 block of East Jackson.
Assisted paramedics in the 200 block of Wildwood.
Responded to a theft in the 300 block of South Crittenden.
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 200 block of West Jackson.
Assisted a citizen in the 1600 block of West Washington.
Responded to a 911 call in the 300 block of North Marshall.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of West Hubbell and Banning.
Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 700 block of South Marshall.
Responded to a theft in the 900 block of West Washington.
Assisted a citizen in the 100 block of Kari.
Responded to a disturbance in the 400 block of Church.
June 20
Checked a suspicious subject in the area of South Vine and Commercial.
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of North Buffalo.
Checked suspicious activity in the 300 block of Highway DD.
Responded to a 911 call in the 1600 block of West Washington.
Assisted a citizen in the 600 block of Commercial.
Responded to a theft in the 900 block of West Washington.
Assisted an agency in the 300 block of South Crittenden.
Checked suspicious activity in the 500 block of Pine Ridge.
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 300 block of South Crittenden.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 600 block of South Pine.
Assisted an agency in the 200 block of East Washington.
Responded to an animal complaint in the 400 block of West Washington.
Assisted a citizen in the 400 block of West Jackson.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of Interstate 44.
Responded to a disturbance in the area of South White Oak and West Jackson.
Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of North White Oak.
Responded to a disturbance in the 14000 block of Highway 38.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 600 block of Commercial.
Responded to an animal complaint in the 1300 block of Spur.
Assisted a motorist in the area of East McVay and South Locust.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 700 block of East Bedford.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 500 block of Church.
Property Transfers
The following property transfers were reported by the Webster County Recorder’s Office. Full property descriptions are available to the public in that office.
WARRANTY DEED
May 16
May 24
Zella Nadine Crisp to Sheila J. Sturdefant, Trustee, PT SE1/4 SW1/4 S13 T28 R17.
Jerry L. Cornelison to Charles F. Nichols, Jr., LOTS 9 & 10 BLOCK 9 EAST ADDITION.
Mike K. Blankenship to Jerry W. Foster II, PT LOT 8 NW1/4 S5 T29 R17.
Jason M. Hogan to Dustin Russell, PT SW1/4 NW1/4 & PT NW1/4.
Eli S. Zook to Aaron L.Z. Schwartz, PT SE1/4 NW1/4 S26 T29 R18.
May 28
Willard Diener to Joseph P. Stutzman, PT SW1/4 SE1/4 7 PT S1/2.
Willard Diener to John S. Brenneman, E1/2 NE1/4 NW1/4 S34 T32.
William Kent Watts to Melinda B. Van Aalsburg, Trustee, NE1/4 NE1/4 SW1/4 S30 T28.
Todd Kimbrell to Otis Teal, PT SE1/4 NE1/4 S36 T31 R18.
Robert Beverly to Alan Wylie, PT NW1/4 NW1/4 S36 T29.
Aaron L. Anno to Leslie R Brown, LOT 7 JOHNSON HEIGHTS.
Rhonda Fay Young to Daniel Cummins, PT SE1/4 SE1/4 S7 T28 R18.
Jacob W.P. Schwartz to Samuel N.M. Schwartz, PT SE1/4 SE1/4 S31 T29 R17.
Jacob W.P. Schwartz to Christian N.M. Schwartz, PT NE1/4 S6 T28 R17.
Jacob W.P. Schwartz to to Eli N.M. Schwartz, PT SE1/4 SE1/4 S31 T29 R18.
May 29
Danny D. Pruitt to William T. Weaver, PT NE1/4 SE1/4 S1 T31 R19.
Steven Mike Cruise to Curtis Scott Cruise, see document.
Curtis S. Cruise to Curtis S. Cruise, PT SE1/4 NW1/4 S26 T30 R19.
Frank Ipock to Frank Ipock, PT W/12 NE1/4 S10 T28 R17.
Leon C. Jalas to Ben Jalas, PT SW1/4 NW1/4 & PT NW1/4.
May 30
Steven R. Richardson to Julie Miller, PT LOT 1 NW1/4 S19 T28 R19.
Majestic Homes, LLC, to Brad Crawford, LOT 5 SCARBOROUGH ACRES.
Ronald Lea to Dyllon K. Wilson, PT SE1/4 NE1/4 S29 T31 R18.
Christy E. Eicher to Menno C.M. Schwartz, PT LOT 1 NE1/4 S1 T28 R28.
Kristine White to John Allen Ballew, PT SW1/4 SE1/4 S16 T30 R18.
Jacob S.Z. Schwartz to Denise Lupold West, PT W1/2 SE1/4 S15 T29 R18.
Jimmie Van Alphen to Dustin Bozman, PT 2/12 LOT 1 NW1/4 S2 T29.
May 31
Daniel J. McNew to Westan D. McNew, PT LOT 1 CHURCH OF CHRIST.
Maga Holdings, LLC, to Karen Hutton, PT LOTS 10 & 11 BLOCK 5.
Avila Family Living Trust to Michael Markley, PT NE1/4 NE1/4 S26 T28 R19.
Steven McNish to Michael Kramer, PT N1/2 NE1/4 SE1/4 S31 T31.
Charles Henderson to Steven Murphy, PT N1/2 LOT 1 SW1/4 S18 T3.
Thomas Lynn Lowder to Timothy L. Lowder, PT N1/2 N1/2 NW1/4 S15 T31.
Kevin W. Kastner to Joey Palmer, LOT 25 JOHNSON HEIGHTS.
George Baumann to Randy James Melton, LOT 17 FINAL PLAT WHITE OAK.
Tim Lowder to Douglas A. Knight, PT SW1/4 NE1/4 S15 T30 R18.
Dennis E. Kautzmann to Ron Cardwell Construction, Inc. PT SW1/4 SE1/4 S16 T30 R18.
Keely Ireland to Natalia Findley, PT BLOCK 33 EAST ADDITION SEYMOUR.
Jamie Mitchell to Dale W. Richardson, PT SW1/4 SW1/4 S33 T28 R1.
Gerald F. Sharp to Gerald F. Sharp, PT SW1/4 SE1/4 S19 T32 R19.
Rickie Nunn to Coleman Cantrell, PT NE1/4 NE1/4 S10 T31 R19.
Michael Bingham to Michael Wade Smith, LOT14 AMENDED PLAT LOW.
Gerald F. Sharp to Timothy Michael Lynch, Trustee, PT SW1/4 SE1/4 S19 T32 R19.
Pennymac Loan Services, LLC, to Jon Freeman, PT NE1/4 SW1/4 S35 T31 R18.
June 3
Donald L. Summers to Brent Yarbrough, PT 2/12 SW1/4 SW1/4 S11.
Lavern Ropp to Ralph Beiler, PT S1/2 LOT 1 SW14 S7 T28.
Cheryl A. Carlson to Cheryl A. Carlson, Trustee, LOT 27 FINAL PLAT LEABROOK.
Aaron M. Zook to Daniel F. Schwartz,PT 21 T29 R17.
Daniel Cottengim to Tabitha Rae Richardson, PT BLOCK 4 BEATIE HEIR’S.
Nicholas Joy to Jared Sugden, PT N1/2 LOT 2 NW1/4 S7 T31.
Daron R. Hemphill to Sheena Crandall, N1/2 NW1/4 S3 T31 R17.
June 4
Rost Properties, LLC, to Erin Lewis, PT LOTS 12 & 13 BLOCK 2.
Donald V. Johnson to David J. Mathews, LOTS 9 & 10 BLOCK A JACKSON.
Mick Risenhoover to Chase B. Hogue, PT SW1/4 NW1/4 S12 T29 R1.
Oak Oak, Inc., to William M. Ramage III, LOT 6 PARADISE LAKES.
Daniel Joseph Novakovich to Glenda J. Hauth, Trustee, LOT 2 BLOCK 1 FYAN THIRD.
Kathleen Miner to Joshua L. Liming, PT NW1/4 NE1/4 S15 T30 R18.
Henry Bliss to Nick Smiley, PT 4/12 SE1/4 S4 T30 R19.
June 5
Ben F. Biddle to Ben F. Biddle, LOTS 1 & 2 BLOCK 8 EAST ADDITION.
Wilmington Savings Fund Society to Kenneth Cantrell, LOT 18 BLOCK C ANDERSON.
June 6
Seth M. Owens to Rickie J. Nunn, LOT 1 AMENDED FINAL PLAT.
Johnathan W. Felton to Brent L. Courter, LOT 24 LEABROOKE FIRST ADDITION.
Harvey J.H. Schwartz to Harvey J.H. Schwartz, S1/2 SW1/4 SE1/4 S29 T30.
Joann Loftin to Glen Barnes, PT NW1/4 SE1/4 S2 T28 R17.
James D. Kooiman to D. Ross Enterprises, LLC, PT NW1/4 NE1/4 S15 T30 R18.
June 7
Kenneth D. Ray to Carrie Anne O’Neal, SW1/4 SW1/4 S25 T32 R19.
Karen A. Wyant to Matthew Heilig, PT W1/2 LOT 2 NE1/4 S2 T31.
Julie Dianne Whitney, Trustee, to Carmine V. Heilig, PT W1/2 LOT 2 NE1/4 S1 T31.
Bonnie S. Bertoldie, Trustee, to Jeffery S. Rezak, PT SE1/4 SE1/4 S23 T31 R18.
John K. Johnson to Tim A. Vestal, PT S5 T31 R19 SEE DOCUMENT.
Steven J. McFaul to Cindy Crowell, PT NW1/4 NE1/4 S30 T28 R17.
June 10
Elite Estates, Inc., to Eric Hagen, PT SE1/4 NE1/4 S26 T28 R18.
John K. Johnson to Kyle A. Johnson, PT S5 T31 R19 SEE DOCUMENT.
Michael K. Ballard to Kale Ivie, PT NW1/4 SE1/4 S20 T31 R17.
Katherine S. Watson to Jeffrey K. Watson, Trustee, LOT 20 & 21 HARGIS SUBDIVISION.
Brian R. Cogdill to Brian R. Cogdill, Trustee, PT NE1/4 SE1/4 & PT SE1/4.
Matthew E. Vinson to Michael S. Collier, PT NW1/4 S14 T28 R18.
Oak Oak, Inc., to Jared W. Mitchell, LOT 20 REPLAT LOTS 20 & 21.
South White Oak, LP, to Chad N. Greene, LOT 20 FINAL PLAT AMENDED.
South White Oak, LP, Kenya Clifton, LOT 5 FINAL PLAT SOUTH W.
Adam Cardoza to Laurel Pendergraft, LOT 18 FINAL PLAT STONEY.
Kevin Parkison, to Ronald R. Collins, Jr., LOT 52 FINAL PLAT LEABROOKE.
Randy J. Smith to Randy J. Smith, PT NE1/4 S27 T31 R17 SEE DOCUMENT.
June 11
Jacob C.L. Schwartz to Samuel U. Schwartz, PT NE1/4 SE1/4 S21 T29 R18.
Jacob C.L. Schwartz to Jacob J. Schwartz, PT NE1/4 SE1/4 S21 T29 R18.
Leland Combes to Leland Combes, Trustee, PT SE1/4 NW1/4 S15 T28 R17.
Doug Galloway to Hunter J. Galloway, PT SE1/4 SW1/4 S20 T29 R19.
David McCormack to Terry Sherman, PT NW1/4 SW1/4 S20 T29 R19.
Chuck H. Light to Timothy W. Jackson, PT LOT 1 NE1/4 S2 T30 R19.
June 12
BAM Property, LLC, to Jeffrey T. You, PT LOT 7 NW1/4 S6 T29 R18.
Ronald E. Pierson to Ronald E. Pierson, PT SW1/4 NW1/4 S14 T29 R1.
Erin Gamble to Elijah A. Long, LOT 16 FINAL PLAT PLEASANT.
June 13
Esther Rushin to Esther Rushin, PT LOT 4 NW1/4 S1 T29 R19.
Adam George to Joey Don Davis, PT NE1/4 SE1/4 S30 T30 R18.
Sheldon Kabage to Sheldon Cabbage, PT SE1/4 NE1/4 S24 T28 R18.
Deborah Long to Robert Burks, PT SE1/4 NW1/4 S21 T30 R18.
Robert A. Carnahan, Trustee, to Ronald Lee Hyde II, W1/2 LOT 4 NE1/4 SE T29 R1.
Jared M. Wingo to Matt T. Wingo, PT SE1/4 SE1/4 S27 T30 R19.
Roy W. Wilson, Trustee, to Stephen A. Globke, PT NW1/4 NE1/4 S33 T30 R19.
June 14
Jason Noble Williams to James David Massengale, Jr., Trustee, NW1/4 SE1/4 & SW1/4 NE1/4.
Petie W.Z. Schwartz to Moses A.L. Schwartz, PT LOT 2 SW1/4 S5 T28 R17.
Donald E. Oleson, Jr., to Colin Jackson, LOT 35 FINAL PLAT PINE RIDGE.
Douglas Smith to Shylena Parkison, LOT 7 SAWYER CREEK ROGERSVILLE.
Paul Milstead to Donald Stafford, LOT 30-32 LINNINGTON ADDITION.
Joseph H. Schwartz to Jacob E.L. Schwartz, PT SW1/4 NW1/4 S26 T29 R1.
Clearwater Construction, LLC, to Robert Boggs, LOT 37 SOUTHTOWNE TERRACE.
Clearwater Construction, LLC, to Robert Boggs, LOT 36 SOUTHTOWNE TERRACE.
Clearwater Construction, LLC, to Robert Boggs, LOT 38 SOUTHTOWNE TERRACE.
Clearwater Construction, LLC, to Robert Boggs, LOT 34 SOUTHTOWNE TERRACE.
City of Seymour to Benson Johnson, PT LOT 1, 15 BLOCK H SEYMOUR.
June 17
Christian Z. Schwartz to Alvin A. Graber, PT E1/2 SW1/4 S22 T29 R17.
Christian Z. Schwartz to Joseph E.P. Schwartz, PT E1/2 SW1/4 S22 T29 R17.
Jonathan N. Hidden to Jonathan N. Hidden, PT NW1/4 NE1/4 S12 T30 R18.
June 18
Terra J. Lamb to Nanci Cloud, LOT 21 DEERFIELD PARK.
Steven J. Statzel to Gary Ballard, PT S1/2 SW1/4 S21 T28 R19.
Darst Properties, LLC, to Stefaniya Sosoienko, PT SW1/4 SW1/4 S15 T30 R1.
Larry D. Barker to Larry D. Barker, SW1/4 S9 T29 R17.
Ronald J. Cluck II to benjamin Gregory, PT LOTS 3, 4, BLOCK 2.
June 19
Patty S. Dill to Melissa A. Clark, LOT 6 THIRD PEARCE ESTATE.
Hulon E. Champlin to Joe Mingus, PT NW1/4 NW1/4 S25 T31 R1.
Clint R. Archer to Elam Stoltzfus, PT NE1/4 S19 T31 R16.
June 20
Professional Asset Management, LLC, to Marguerite C. Carrier, PT W1/2 NW1/4 NE1/4 S9.
Daniel D. Scott to S&S Cattle Development, LLC, to PT NW1/4 NE1/4 & S1/2.
Zachary Duane Scott to S&S Cattle Development, LLC, to PT S1/2 NW1/4 S12 T29 R19.
Larry R. Floyd to Jennipher R. Berry, PT S1 T30 R18.
Scripps Media, Inc., to Summitmedia, LLC, PT NW1/4 NW1/4 S32 T29 R1.
Frederick E. Turner to Frederick E. Turner, Trustee, E1/2 W1/2 NW1/4 NE1/4 S9.
Alford L. Berry to Garrett Lowder, PT N1/2 NW1/4 S15 T31 R19.
James L. Jones to Eli D. Schwartz, E1/2 LOT 4 NE1/4 S3 T29 R17.
James D. Lowery to Heather Lowery Minshall, PT W1/2 LOT 4 NW1/4 S5 T29.
Kenneth F. Thompson to thomas R. Espy, LOT 46 REPLAT WESTVIEW.
Melissa K. Walden to Ethan McSpadden, LOT 3 BLOCK 2 WILSON ADDITION.
June 21
The City of Seymour, Missouri, to Paradigm Investments, LLC, PT W1/2 LOT 1 NW1/4 S1 T28.
Aubrey F. Schwab, Trustee, to Aubrey F. Schwab, Trustee, W1/2 SE1/4 S24 T32 R17.
Melissa Nash to Coleton R. Tucker, LOT 4 BLOCK 2 WILSON ADDITION.
Amy Menzies-Courtney to Marshfield R-1 School District, PT SE1/4 NW1/4 S11 T30 R18.
Pacific Service Corp. to Jerry L. Murphy, LOT 15 FINAL PLAT CANTRELL.
Curtis Tyler to Michael A. Phillips, N1/2 LOTS 3, 4 BLOCK 4.
Linda Carpenter to Jason Paul Carpenter, Trustee, LOT 7 FINAL PLAT AMENDED.
June 24
Lori Carrillo to Matthew Helmmick, PT S1/2 LOT 1 SW1/4 S30 T3.
James M. Freeman to Mark S. Griffith, Jr., LOT 4 FINAL PLAT SOUTH EL.
Franklin Matthew Miller to Cory A. Elliott, LOT 6 FINAL PLAT HARDEN.
Albert W. Van Alphen to Whitney Joyce, PT S31 T29 R18 SEE DOCUMENT.
Thomas L. Schroeder to Michael David Schroeder, PT LOT 34 REPLAT WESTVIEW.
Amy Gregoire to Michael J. Gregoire, PT E1/2 LOT 1 NW1/4 SE T30.
Aaron M. Zook to Daniel L. Zook, PT N1/2 SE1/4 & S1/2 NE1/4.
Derrick Allen Hupman to Robert Allen Hupman, PT NE1/4 NE1/4 S5 T31 R19.
Robert Allen Hupman to Derrick Allen Hupman, S5 T31 R19.
June 25
Moore Family Farms, LLC, to Andrew Hicks, N1/2 NE1/4 S31 T31 R16.
Stacey Structural Moving, LLC, to Kevin Stacey, PT SE1/4 S32 T32 R19.
Peteyboy Properties, LLC, to Mark Replogle Trust Agreement, SW1/4 NW1/4 S5 T31 R16.
Dmitriy Poperechnyy to Dylan Travers Schultz, PT SE1/4 NW1/4 S17 T28 R19.
Dylan T. Schultz to Randall R. Rodden, PT NW1/4 NE1/4 & PT SW1/4.
Robert Arthur Schultz, Trustee, to Randall R. Rodden, PT NW1/4 NE1/4 & PT SW1/4.
Elbert L. Cannon and Lois Jean Cannon to Roy Carter, PT NE1/4 SW1/4 S1 T31 R18.
June 26
Patricia L. Glenn to Jonathan Charles McElveen, PT BLOCK 7 FORDLAND.
Floyd Walker to Nicole M. Burks, PT W1/2 LOT 2 NW1/4 S4 T31.
Guffey Investments, LLC, to Terry Lansdown, N1/2 NE1/4 S13 T29 R17.
June 27
Anita R. Berry, Trustee, to Feeback Homes, LLC, LOTS 25, 27 FINAL PLAT.
Patricia A. Wise to Robert Bruner, PT E1/2 SW1/4 S20 T31 R17.
June 28
John K. Johnson to Tim A. Vestal, PT SE1/4 SE1/4 S5 T31 R19.
Sally J. Modica to Michael S. Lobosco, PT NW1/4 NW1/4 S24 T31 R1.
John K. Johnson to Sally J. Modica, PT SW1/4 NE1/4 S15 T30 R18.
Charles L. Adams to Richard Neal, PT NW1/4 S30 T30 R16.
Thomas R. Espy to Thomas R. Espy, Trustee, LOT 46 REPLAT WESTVIEW.
Gary Todd Walton, Jr., to Gary Todd Walton, LOT 6 MARSHALL ADDITION.
South White Oak, L.P., to Arthur A. Antonuk, LOT 14 SOUTH WHITE OAK ADDITION.
Jeremy W. Yeubanks to Brian Bauer, LOT 35 REPLAT BRIARWOOD.
Chris S. Schwartz to Christian C. Hilty, PT NW1/4 S21 T30 R16.
July 1
Rebecca Linn Greer to James Lee Wesley Greer, Trustee, PT NW1/4 & W1/2 NE 1/4 S23.
Rick Gene Crawford to Rick Gene Crawford, PT NW1/4 S21 T30 R18.
Ron Cardwell Construction, Inc., to Anthony Rosas, LOT 1 FINAL PLAT PURYEAR.
Roy E.M. Schwartz to Jacob E. Hilty, PT SE1/4 SE1/4 S20 T29 R17.
Chris S. Schwartz to David L. Graber, PT SE1/4 S17 T30 R16.
Matthew P. Taylor to Anthony Brasier, PT W1/2 NW1/4 SE1/4 S34 T2.
Elizabeth A. Burke to Steven Traxinger, PT NW1/4 NW1/4 S22 T29 R1.
Stephen C. Lightbody to Jeremy Wayne Yeubanks, PT SE1/4 NE1/4 S15 T30 R18.
July 2
Bryce Wilks to JDE Investments, LLC, PT SW1/4 NW1/4 S34 T31 R1.
Tarrise A. McCart to Richard Blair Winegard, PT NE1/4 SW1/4 S20 T30 R18.
Dale P. Rector to Russell Douglas, PT SW1/4 SE1/4 S6 T28 R18.
James Richard Townlian to Bruce D. Temen, LOTS 25-28 BLOCK 6 ECKLES.
Dale Coursey to Jerry Chapman, PT S1/2 LOT 2, S21/4 S18 T3.
July 3
Bezzco, Inc., to Paul Harold Pearson, LOT 9 2ND AMENDED FINAL.
Mary J. Perryman to Jacob Cantrell, LOT 5 BLOCK 2 REPLAT BLOCK.
Teresa Elephant to Terry Rippee, PT LOTS 9, 10 PACKTOLUS.
Richie J. Richardson to Jerry Lucas, S12 NW1/4 S28 T30 R19.
Rhett Silkey to Joshua Hood, LOT 6 BLOCK 3 CLAIRVIEW.
July 8
Donald L. Parker to Larry Wolgast, PT S1/2 LOT 1 SW1/4 S19 T3.
Belinda Symmes to Justin Langam, UNIT 2 CARROLLTON TERRACE.
Marilyn K. Davis to Kenneth Hill, PT W1/2 SE1/4 S23 T30 R19.
Samuel E. Hilty to Petie H.P. Hilty, PT N1/2 SE1/4 S12 T29 R18.
Samuel E. Hilty to Jacob T. Borntreger, PT N1/2 SE1/4 S12 T29 R18.
Mark Green to Professional Asset Management, LLC, PT NE1/4 N21/4 & S1/2 NW1.
John M. Roberts to Sherri L. Smith, LOT 18 FINAL PLAT PARK PLACE.
David Alan Partin to Jonathan Groves, LOT 48 TIMOTHY MOUNTAIN.
Jackie Lee McLaughlin to Revocable Trust Agreement, LOT 14 AMENDED PLAT LOTS.
Paul A. Vlietstra to Brian Cody Cottengim, E1/2 SE1/4 NE1/4 S17 T29 R1.
July 9
Edward W. Lovan to Zach Adams, PT S1/2 LOT 1 SW1/4 S31 T3.
Kevin B. Adams to William B. Fesperman, LOT 8 FINAL PLAT INDIAN.
Gregory Lyell to Charles D. Fannen, PT N1/2 LOT 1 NW1/4 S18 T2.
William B. Fesperman to Marvin L. Boyer, Jr., LOT 141 AMENDED FINAL PLAT.
Christine R. Duncan to Deirdre C. Lavery, LOT 43 FINAL PLAT CRESTWOOD.
James S. Mandle to Nancy R. Montgomery, LOT 5 FINAL PLAT HIGHLAND.
July 10
Kirk M. Penner, Trustee, to Kirk M. Penner, Trustee, PT SW1/4 SE1/4 S3 T28 R17.
Kirk M. Penner, Trustee, to Krik M. Penner, Trustee, PT S1/2 S11 T28 R17.
Bill W. Aldrich to J.S. Property, LLC, BLOCK 4 ROGERSVILLE.
Nedra N. Fillmer to Michael J. MacDonald, PT NE14 S21/4 S8 T30 R18.
Don Summers to Brent Jones, LOT 14 FINAL PLAT NIANGUA.
Robert T. Rand to Brent Jones, LOT 15 FINAL PLAT NIANGUA.
July 11
Aaron M. Zook to Daniel F. Schwartz, PT N1/2 SE1/4 AND SE1/2 NE1/4.
Lloyd H. Hensley to David Leroy Edel, SEE DOCUMENT.
Todd W. Clark to Ryan Padgett, LOT 1 REPLAT MOUNT VERNON.
Richard J. Blauvelt to Amanda Nakole Serrano, PT NE1/4 NE1/4 S25 T29 R18.
Kimberly Renee Burk, Trustee, to Vickie Lawerence, LOT 151 LEABROOKE 5TH ADDITION.
Jason N. Williams to JMD Industries, Inc., PT E1/2 SW1/4 S15 T30 R17.
The Seymour Bank to Robert Ward, PT LOT 18 BLOCK I SEYMOUR.
July 12
The Seymour Bank to Daniel Akers, LOTS 29-31 BLOCK 7 ECKLES.
Charles D. Fannen to Andrew Feistel, PT N1/2 LOT 1 NW1/4 S18 T2.
Fair Grove Properties, Inc., to Robert Clafin, LOT 35 AMENDED FAIR GROVE.
Zella Nadine Crisp, Trustee, to Zella Nadine Crisp, LOTS 1-3 BLOCK M SEYMOUR.
Zella Nadine Crisp to Sheila J. Sturdefant, Trustee, LOTS 1-3 BLOCK M SEYMOUR.
Deutsche Bank National Trust to Steve Throckmorton, LOT 17 FISHEL-STEVENS ADDITION.
July 15
Julia Atkinson to David F. Blackburn, PT E1/2 SE1/4 S22 & PT NW1.
Prodacks, LLC, to Nancy L. Williams, LOT 5 & S1/2 LOT 4 BLOCK 2.
Randall S. Mall to Shirley A. Ellingsworth, LOT 2, 3 PT LOT 4 BLOCK 1.
Marshfield Public Schools Foundation to Marshfield R-1 School District, LOT 1 FINAL PLAT MARSHFIELD.
Nancy Cornelison to Loftin Rost, LLC, LOT 6 BLOCK 2 SPRING ROW.
April Renay Feuerborn TO Merritt J. Walker, PT LOT 44 AMENDED PLAT.
July 16
Julie L. Crawford to Michael Andrew Bailey, PT SW1/4 NE1/4 & PT SE1/4.
Richard Jimenez Medina to Homepride Bank, PT N1/2 LOT 1 NW1/4 S7 T28.
Julie Ann Robinson to Tiffani Jallen, PT NW1/4 NW1/4 S9 T30 R17.
Bob Arndt to Darrell Nickell, Trustee, LOT 49 FINAL PLAT CRESTWOOD.
South White Oak, L.P., to Jacob R. Scott, LOT 21 FINAL AMENDED PLAT.
Brandon S. Uchtman to Michael Harris, PT SE1/4 NE1/4 S29 T29 R18.
William P. Eicher to Peter W. Eicher, PT W1/2 SE1/4 S23 T29 R18.
July 17
John Samuel Kalman to Montnie M. Beckham, Jr., PT W1/2 LOT 1 NW1/4 S5 T30.
Jason D. Spain to Shawn D. Adams, Trustee, PT NE1/4 NE1/4 S19 T31 R18.
Jason D. Spain to Jamie W. Bramlett, PT NE1/4 NE1/4 S19 T31 R18.
Jason D. Spain to Jason D. Spain, PT NE1/4 NE1/4 S19 T31 R18.
Old 66 Village, LLC, to Educational Investments, LLC, LOT 43 SOUTHTOWNE TERRACE.
QUIT CLAIM
May 16
Renee D. Clouse to Zachary A. Clouse, LOTS 13 & 14 BLOCK 1 SEYMOUR.
May 21
Brandon H. Davis to Brandon H. Davis, Trustee, LOT 9 FINAL PLAT HIGHLAND.
May 23
Willis A. King to Willis A. King, PT SW1/4 SW1/4 & PT NW1/4.
May 24
Danny William Genetti to James David Genetti, PT SE1/4 NE1/4 & PT NE1/4.
Ozarks Charitable Real Estate Foundation to City of Marshfield, LOTS 1-8 BLOCK 1 OLIVE ROAD.
Thomas Ray Zimmerman to Justin Zimmerman, PT SW1/4 SE1/4 S28 T28 R17.
May 28
Linda L. Burmeister to Linda L. Burmeister, Trustee, PT NW1/4 SW1/4 & PT SW1/4.
Greg D. Dickson to Brandon Kelley, PT NW1/4 S36 T29 R18.
William P. Eicher to Jacob W.P. Schwartz, PT NE1/4 S6 T28 R17.
Brandon Kelley to Greg D. Dickson, PT NW1/4 S36 T29 R18.
May 29
Kristin L. Hill, Trustee, to Amy Gregoire, PT E1/2 LOT 1 NW1/4 S3 T30.
June 3
Judith A. Wrenn to Judith A. Wrenn Revocable Living Trust, LOT 15 FINAL PLAT REPLAT.
Jeffrey Lynn Larmon to Shank Land Holding, LLC, PT SE1/4 S33 T29 R17.
June 5
Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC, to Wilmington Savings Fund Society, LOT 18 BLOCK C ANDERSON.
June 6
Angela M. Hull to David E. Dinwiddie, LOT 8 HIDEAWAY.
June 7
Karen A. Whitney, Trustee, to Karen A. Wyant, PT W1/2 LOT 2 NE1/4 S1 T31.
June 10
Maraland K. Stevens to Randy G. Wilson, SW1/4 NE1/4 S11 T30 R19.
June 11
Alexander T. Prewitt to Anne Lyn Dorris Revocable Trust, PT NE1/4 SW1/4 S21 T28 R19.
June 17
Steven Patrick Carlock to Steven Dean Carlock, LOT 5 6 FINAL PLAT DEWEY.
June 18
Gina M. Statzel to Steen J. Statzel, PT S1/2 SW1/4 S21 T28 R18.
Steven W. Chapman to Pamela D. Chapman, PT SE1/4 NW1/4 S11 T30 R18.
Mary M. Champbell Trustee to Lloyd H. Hensley, PT NW1/4 NW1/4 S19 T30 R1.
June 19
Deborah S. Dennis to Gary L. Helms, NW1/4 NE1/4 S7 T28 R17.
June 20
Linda L. Burmeister to Linda L. Burmeister, Trustee, PT NW1/4 SW1/4 & PT SW1/4.
June 25
Carmen Short to Heather Flinn, LOT 5 BLOCK 1 CARPENTER ADDITION.
Jerry Defreece to Stacy Defreece, PT NW1/4 NE1/4 & PT SW1/4.
Lori Ann Barry to James A. Coyle, PT SW1/4 SW1/4 S11 T30 R1.
June 27
Anita R. Berry to Anita R. Berry, Trustree, LOTS 26, 27 FINAL PLAT.
June 28
Lloyd H. Hensley to Mary M. Campbell, Trustee, PT NE1/4 NW1/4 S19 T30 R19.
Marlin Neil Fullerton to Christa Lee Fullerton, PT NE1/4 NW1/4 S26 T28 R19.
Ruby F. Carlisle to Matthew D. Lockwood, LOT 8 FINAL PLAT FISHEL.
Ruby F. Carlisle to Matthew D. Lockwood, PT LOT 8 BLOCK 2 GILLAM ADDITION.
Ruby F. Carlisle to Matthew D. Lockwood, PT W1/2 LOT 2 NE1/4 S2 T31.
Ruby F. Carlisle to Matthew D. Lockwood, LOT 2 REPLAT LOTS 3-5 BLOCK.
July 1
Erica Labiak to Nicholas Labiak, PT SE1/4 SE1/4 S22 T31 R18.
July 2
David Lee Dudley to Dalton Booyer, PT S21/4 N21/4 S25 T31 R1.
July 8
Marjorie A. Hernandez to Stanley B. Hernandez, SW1/4 NW1/4 S26 T32 R18.
July 9
James Edwin Robinson to Julie Ann Robinson, PT NW1/4 NW1/4 S29 T30 R17.
July 10
Joyce Whitney to City of Fordland, PT E1/2 NE1/4 S6 T28 R18.
City of Fordland to Jennifer Chavarrie, PT E1/2 NE1/4 S6 T28 R18.
TRUSTEE’S DEED
May 20
Southpaw PC to Freedom Mortgage Corp., PT SW/14 SW1/4 S3 T30 R18.
May 22
Jeffery R. Wilson to Extreme Real Estate Investments, LOT 14 FINAL PLAT CRESTWOOD.
Alan S. Ferrier, Jr., to The Seymour Bank, PT LOTS 41-43 PACTOLUS ADDITION.
Millsap & Singer PC to Ronald Lea, PT NE1/4 NW1/4 S32 T31 R18.
May 31
Revocable Trust Agreement to Betty Lorene Atwood, LOT 12 FIRST ADDITION SUNSET.
June 3
Judith A Wrenn, Trustee, to Kenneth E. James, LOT 15 FINAL PLAT REPLAT.
Joan Smith Joint Revocable Trust to Nolan Snider, PT S1/2 NW1/4 & PT N1/2.
June 6
Gerald L. Case, Trustee, to David E. Dinwiddie, LOT 8 HIDEAWAY.
June 14
Martha & James Myers Map Trust to Roy W. Wilson, PT SE1/4 S1/4 S16 T30 R18.
June 17
Jerry D. Kleier, Trustee, to Seymour Special Road District, PT E1/2 NW1/4 S3 T28 R17.
June 19
Larry Edward Summers, Trustee, to Elam Stoltzfus, PT NE1/4 S19 T32 R16.
June 20
Helen S. Forehand, Trustee, to James L. Jones, PT W1/2 LOT 4 NE1/4 S3 T29.
June 24
Twenty-Twenty Revocable Trust to Garith Dedmon, N1/2 NW1/4 S13 T30 R17.
Jim Fox, Trustee, to Jimmy D. Freie, LOT 4 KANEL ROLLING ACRES.
July 1
Michael Lynn Campbell, Trustee, to Mark Fuller, PT SE1/4 NW1/4 S24 T29 R17.
Judith Ann Hallmark to Chase M. Davis, PT W1/2 SE1/4 NW1/4 S8 T28.
July 2
Michael Eugene Fraker, Trustee, to Daniel J. Poirier, LOTS 2, 3 FINAL PLAT EAST.
July 15
Dallas E. Robertson, Trustee, to Gary Hamilton, PT SE1/4 SW1/4 S28 T30 R17.
Food inspections
The Webster County Health Unit has released a report of its recent food inspections.
May 31
The Mason Jar, 627 Lynch Road, Seymour. Pre-opening inspection. Priority violations: None observed. Core violations: None observed. Approved for opening.
Ozark Trails Camp Arrowhead, 4202 State Highway DD, Marshfield. Routine inspection. Priority violations: None observed. Core violations: Five ready-to-eat salad items not date-marked. Broken seal on ice machine. Corrected at time of inspection.
June 11
Post Game Pizza, 319 S. Main St., Rogersville. Routine inspection. Priority violations: None observed. Core violations: Bag of red onions stored on ground in walk-in cooler. Chicken wings stored uncovered in walk-in cooler. Pizza boxes stored too close to mop sink with no protective barrier in place. Corrected at time of inspection. Ceiling tiles over cash register show excessive water damage. Correct by July 15.
Seymour Senior Center, 205 Commercial St., Seymour. Routine inspection. Priority violations: None observed. Core violations: None observed.
Taco Bell, 150 Loveland St., Seymour. Followup inspection. Priority violations: All corrected. Core violations: All corrected.
June 17
Badger’s Den BBQ, 263 Carlie Ave., Rogersville. Routine inspection. Priority violations: None observed. Core violations: None observed.
Shop N’Go, 262 E. Main St., Fordland. Routine inspection. Priority violations: None observed. Core violations: Some food left uncovered in reach-in freezers. Pest control spray located over eating area. Corrected at time of inspection.
June 24
Rusty Spur Cafe, 800 E. Clinton Ave., Seymour. Routine inspection. Priority violations: All items corrected. Core violations: All items corrected.
June 26
Hucklebuck’s Smoke N Grill, Enterprise Drive, Seymour. Pre-opening inspection. Priority violations: Pre-opening inspection. Approved to open. Work is still in progress for entire building. Core violations: Damaged floor in walk-in cooler. Correct by next routine inspection. Uncovered food items; single-serve cup was used to scoop ice into customer’s cup. Corrected at time of inspection.
July 1
Fairgrounds Lemonade Stand, Webster County Fairgrounds, Marshfield. Routine inspection. Priority violations: None observed. Core violations: None observed. Approved to serve for Webster County Fair.
July 2
Webster County Fairgrounds, 517 Garst Drive, Marshfield. Pre-opening inspection. Priority violations: None observed. Core violations: Non observed. Approved to serve for Webster County Fair.
NOTE: Effective July 1, any food establishment complaints will be included with the weekly food inspection reports.
