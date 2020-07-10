Filings

The following filings were reported by the Webster County Sheriff’s Office.

DECLARATORY JUDGMENT

June 12

Timothy Knotts v. Missouri Department of Revenue

June 16

Marshfield Motor Company v. Missouri Department of Revenue

June 24

Alan Letterman v. Missouri Department of Revenue

DISSOLUTION WITH CHILDREN

June 15

Rachel Patty v. Dustin M. Patty

June 16

Brian K. Cline v. Katrina R. Cline

June 23

Christopher D. Jones v. Nikkole F. Jones

June 25

Carson Thomas Hall v. Mystic Hall

June 26

Joel D. Steinle v. Kassidy J. Steinle

DISSOLUTION WITHOUT CHILDREN

June 12

Keith A. Kenyeri v. Lindsey N. Kenyeri

June 22

Jeremy Collins v. Shannon Drake

MOTION TO MODIFY

June 15

Cory J. Bridgewater v. Mandy E. Dunn

June 24

Joshua T. Hood v. Brenda L. Prosser

ADULT ABUSE WITHOUT STALKING

June 12

X v. Michael J. Higbee

X v. Philip J. Matney

X v. Joseph Callahan

June 16

X v. Scott L. Steelman Jr.

June 24

X v. Walter R. Metcalf

June 25

X v. Brandon L. Blakey

June 29

X v. Carson T. Hall

FELONY

June 16

State v. Jeanna Tiedemann

State v. Jeanna Maxine Tiedemann

June 17

State v. Vasiliy Vedernikov

June 30

State v. Jessie D. Doherty

State v. Jerry Franklin Graham

State v. Matthew R. Oranje

CHILD SUPPORT ADMINISTRATIVE ORDER

June 12

Webster County Children’s Division v. Chelsea K. Gebo

Webster County Children’s Division v. Jessica L. Wolken

June 17

Sydney L. Young v. Kevin Lee King

June 25

Webster County Children’s Division v. Sheena Nichole Riley

FAMILY ACCESS MOTION

June 18

Steven Matthew Wells v. Rhonda Leanne Wells

ADULT ABUSE STALKING

June 19

X v. Heath J. Linders

TRANSCRIPT JUDGMENT

June 22

Division of Employment Security v. Daniel Cummins

Division of Employment Security v. Heidi Hartigan

Division of Employment Security v. Travis Roffers

Division of Employment Security v. C.W. Throne Distributing LLC

Division of Employment Security v. Debra Porter

June 24

Premier Capital LLC v. Gregory Griffith

REFUSAL OF BREATH TEST

June 26

Kathleen Hall v. Director of Revenue

CHANGE OF NAME

June 30

In re. Brandon T. Bissell

 

Dispositions

The following dispositions were reported by the Webster County Circuit Clerk’s Office.

CHILD SUPPORT ADMINISTRATIVE ORDER

June 12

Webster County Children’s Division v. Chelsea K. Gebo. Other final disposition.

Webster County Children’s Division v. Jessica L. Wolken. Other final disposition.

June 17

Sydney L. Young v. Kevin Lee King. Other final disposition.

June 25

Webster County Children’s Division v. Sheena Nichole Riley. Other final disposition.

FELONY

June 15

State v. James F. Miller. Guilty plea.

State v. David Anthony Royalty. Guilty plea.

State v. David A. Royalty. Guilty plea.

State v. John R. Eslick. Guilty plea.

State v. Chad Youngblood. Guilty plea.

June 22

State v. Blake C. Montag. Guilty plea.

State v. Vasiliy Vedernikov. Guilty plea.

June 25

State v. Lance Bahnmiller. Guilty plea. (Two cases.)

CHANGE OF NAME

June 16

In re. Kathie L. Hair. Tried by court — civil.

June 24

In re. Aurora G. Taylor. Tried by court — civil.

DISSOLUTION WITHOUT CHILDREN

June 15

Tommy D. Hightower v. Tiffany B. Hightower. Consent judgment.

Jordan T. Harr v. Taylor M. Harr. Uncontested.

June 16

Michael Simons v. Sandra Simons. Consent judgment.

June 17

Collyn M. Rippee v. Raevyn S. Rippee. Consent judgment.

June 19

Wyatt Dean Berry V. Kellie Ann Berry. Consent judgment

June 23

Skipper L. Lamkey v. Katrina L. Lamkey. Uncontested.

Zackery L. Wormington v. Autum R. Wormington. Consent judgment.

DISSOLUTION WITH CHILDREN

June 10

Wilma J. Lansdown v. Larry Lansdown. Consent judgment.

June 15

Stephanie R. Lender v. Danny J. Lender. Uncontested.

Kevin McLaughlin v. Tabitha McLaughlin. Default judgment.

June 23

Jeffrey R. Oberbeck v. Kelly Oberbeck. Default judgment.

Morle Stephens v. Timothy D. Stephens. Consent judgment.

Corey E. Hankins v. Emily R. Hankins. Consent judgment.

FAMILY ACCESS MOTION

June 15

Steven M. Thompson et al. v. Sara E. McNew. Dismissed by court without prejudice.

ADULT ABUSE WITHOUT STALKING

June 15

X v. Michael J. Higbee. Dismissed by court without prejudice.

June 17

X v. Cody M. Julian. Dismissed by court without prejudice.

June 30

X v. Joe Cornelison. Dismissed by court without prejudice.

X v. Brandon L. Blakey. Dismissed by court without prejudice.

TRANSCRIPT JUDGMENT

June 22

Division of Employment Security v. Daniel Cummins. Other final disposition.

Division of Employment Security v. Heidi Hartigan. Other final disposition.

Division of Employment Security v. Travis Roffers. Other final disposition.

Division of Employment Security v. C.W. Throne Distributing LLC. Other final disposition.

Division of Employment Security v. Debra Porter. Other final disposition.

June 24

Premier Capital LLC v. Gregory Griffith. Other final disposition.

CHILD SUPPORT MOTION TO MODIFY

June 17

Jamie L. Cunningham Hiner v. Daniel D. Cunningham. Other final disposition.

MOTION TO MODIFY

June 17

Cassandra J. Hoyt v. David W. Hoyt. Consent judgment.

June 18

Matthew Bridges et al. v. Jessica Tacolla. Consent judgment.

ADULT ABUSE STALKING

June 17

X v. Christopher M. Dudley. Tried by court — civil.

 

Judgments

The following judgments were reported by the Webster County Circuit Clerk’s Office.

June 10

Wilma J. Lansdown v. Larry Lansdown. Court dissolves marriage. Debts and property divided. Judgment entered and signed.

June 15

State v. Joshua L. Compton. For Dec. 13, 2017, charge of Stealing — motor vehicle, watercraft or aircraft, sentenced to four years in Department of Corrections, to be served concurrently with any other sentence. For Dec. 13, 2017, charge of possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid, sentenced to four years in Department of Corrections, to be served concurrently with any other sentence.

State v. John R. Eslick. For Dec. 9, 2019, charge of third-degree domestic assault, suspended imposition of sentence in favor of five years probation. For Dec. 3, 2019, charge of first-degree property damage, sentenced to four years in Department of Corrections with suspended execution of sentence in favor of five years probation; must complete 40 hours community service, have no contact with two victims and no offensive contact with two others; must have mental health evaluation and treatment as directed by Probation and Parole.

Jordan T. Harr v. Taylor M. Harr. Court dissolves marriage. Debts and property divided. Judgment entered and signed.

Tommy D. Hightower Jr. v. Tiffany B. Hightower. Court dissolves marriage. Debts and property divided. Judgment entered and signed.

Stephanie R. Lender v. Danny J. Lender. Court dissolves marriage. Debts and property divided. judgment entered and signed.

Kevin McLaughlin v. Tabitha McLaughlin. Court dissolves marriage. Debts and property divided. Judgment entered and signed.

State v. James F. Miller. For June 10, 2019, charge of third-degree domestic assault, suspended imposition of sentence in favor of five years probation; must serve 40 hours community service, pay restitution (as determined at hearing), have no contact with victim and no offensive contact with one other.

State v. David Anthony Royalty. For June 5, 2019, charge of possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, suspended imposition of sentence in favor of five years probation; must obtain substance abuse evaluation and treatment as directed by Probation and Parole and serve 14 days shock jail time. For June 5, 2019, charge of resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop, sentenced to two years unsupervised probation.

State v. David A. Royalty. For Sept. 27, 2019, charge of possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, suspended imposition of sentence in favor of five years probation; must serve 14 days shock jail time.

State v. Chad Youngblood. For Feb. 25, 2020, charge of possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, suspended imposition of sentence in favor of five years probation; must serve 15 days shock jail time with credit for time served and obtain substance abuse evaluation and treatment as directed by Probation and Parole.

June 16

Webster County Children’s Division v. Chelsea K. Gebo. Responded to pay child support and provide medical insurance on minor children.

Michael Simons v. Sandra Simons. Court dissolves marriage. Debts and property divided. Judgment entered and signed.

Webster County Children’s Division v. Jessica L. Wolken. Respondent to pay child support and provide medical insurance on minor children.

June 17

Jamie L. Cunningham Hier v. Daniel D. Cunningham. Court grants judgment of modification. Judgment entered and signed.

X v. Christopher M. Dudley. Judgment full order protection.

Sydney L. Young v. Kevin Lee King. Responded to pay child support and provide medical insurance on minor children.

Collyn M. Rippee v. Raevyn S. Rippee. Court dissolves marriage. Debts and property divided. Judgment entered and signed.

In re. Kathie L. Hair. Name change entered.

June 18

Matthew Bridges et al. v. Jessica Tacolla. Court grants modification by agreement of parties. Judgment entered and signed.

State v. Joshua Duke Burton. For Aug. 28, 2018, sentence in Dec. 19, 2016, charge of possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, probation revoked for violating conditions (reporting). Sentenced to seven years in Department of Corrections with suspended execution of sentence in favor of five years probation.

Cassandra J. Hoyt v. David W. Hoyt. Court grants modification by agreement. Judgment entered and signed.

June 19

Wyatt Dean Berry v. Kellie Ann Berry. Court dissolves marriage. Debts and property divided. Judgment entered and signed.

June 22

State v. Blake C. Montag. For March 19, 2019, charge of possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, suspended imposition of sentence in favor of five years probation; must pay $150 lab fee and $150 to the Law Enforcement Restitution Fund; must serve 75 hours community service and obtain substance abuse evaluation and treatment as directed by Probation and Parole.

State v. Vasiliy Vedernikov. For Jan. 28, 2017, charges of second-degree domestic assault and second-degree kidnapping, probation revoked, sentenced to five years in Department of Corrections for each count with sentences to run concurrently.

State v. Vasiliy Vedernikov. For March 26, 2020, charge of possession of a forging instrument, sentenced to seven years in Department of Corrections, to run concurrently with any other sentence.

June 23

Division of Employment Security v. Daniel Cummins. Certificate of tax assessment. Judgment for petitioner in the amount of $1,118.55 plus $23.30 interest and $223.71 penalties for a total of $1,365.56.

Division of Employment Security v. C.W. Throne Distributing LLC. Certificate of tax assessment. Judgment for petitioner in the amount of $330.13 plus $6.90 interest and $200 penalties for a total of $537.03.

Corey E. Hankins v. Emily R. Hankins. Court dissolves marriage. Debts and property divided. Judgment entered and signed.

Division of Employment Security v. Heidi Hartigan. Certificate of tax assessment. Judgment for petitioner in the amount of $49.80 plus $1.05 interest and $200 penalties for a total of $250.85.

Skipper L. Lamkey v. Katrina L. Lamkey. Court dissolves marriage. Debts and property divided. Judgment entered and signed.

Jeffrey R. Oberbeck v. Kelly Oberbeck. Court dissolves marriage. Debts and property divided. Judgment entered and signed.

Division of Employment Security v. Debra Porter. Certificate of tax assessment. Judgment for petitioner in the amount of $11.93, interest of 25 cents and penalties of $200 for a total of $212.18.

Division of Employment Security v. Travis Roffers. Certificate of tax assessment. Judgment for petitioner in the amount of $200 penalties.

Morle Stephens v. Timothy D. Stephens. Court dissolves marriage. Debts and property divided. Judgment entered and signed.

Zackery L. Wormington v. Autum R. Wormington. Court dissolves marriage. Debts and property divided. Judgment entered and signed.

June 24

Premier Capital LLC v. Gregory Griffith. Judgment revived in the sum of $77,652.69 plus interest at 9% per annum from June 4, 2010, plus court costs.

State v. Ronald Medina. For Dec. 18, 2017, sentence in May 27, 2017, charge of possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, probation revoked for violations (residency and reporting); sentenced to eight years in Department of Corrections with suspended execution of sentence in favor of five years probation.

In re. Aurora G. Taylor. Name changed.

June 25

State v. Lance Bahnmiller. For Aug. 6, 2019, charge of leaving the scene of an accident with property damage exceeding $1,000, sentenced to four years in Department of Corrections, to be served concurrently with any other sentence.

State v. Lance Bahnmiller. For March 6, 2020, charge of fourth-degree domestic assault, first or second offense, sentenced to one year in jail, to be served concurrently with any other sentence. For March 6, 2020, charge of resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony, sentenced to four years in Department of Corrections, to be served concurrently with any other sentence.

Webster County Children’s Division v. Sheena Nichole Riley. Respondent to pay child support and provide medical insurance on minor child.

June 26

State v. Berton Carl Folsom. For April 9, 2017, charge of second-degree murder, sentenced to 20 years in Department of Corrections, to be served concurrently with any other sentence and with credit for time served. For April 9, 2017, charge of armed criminal action, sentenced to 20 years in Department of Corrections, to be served concurrently with any other sentence and with credit for time served.

June 29

State v. Shawna (Shane) M. Babcock. For Oct. 12, 2018, sentence in Sept. 1, 2018, charge of second-degree domestic assault, following probation revocation, court issues new probation order for period of five years.

State v. Neal Donald Herron. For Aug. 16, 2016, sentence on Jan. 11, 2016, charge of possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, probation revoked for violations (residency, employment, association, reporting/directives and drugs), sentenced to seven years in Department of Corrections.

State v. Jordan Humbyrd. For April 8, 2019, sentence in Oct. 29, 2018, charge of possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, probation revoked for violations (reporting); suspended imposition of sentence in favor of five years probation.

State v. Brandy L. Mueller. Charges were originally filed April 24, 2018, and original sentencing was March 18, 2019. Probation revoked for violations (reporting). For each of Counts 1-4, all forgery, sentenced to five years in Department of Corrections with suspended execution of sentence in favor of five years probation.

State v. Scott Sloan. For Feb. 6, 2017, sentence in Dec. 17, 2016, charge of second-degree domestic assault, probation revoked for violations (reporting and residency); sentenced to four years in Department of Corrections.

 

Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Webster County Sheriff’s Office.

May 18

Richard D. Frato, 50, was brought in for obstruction of a court order.

David J. Suter, 28, was placed in 12-hour detox.

Adrian D. Johnson, 64, was placed in 12-hour detox.

Jean M. Frierdich, 64, was court-committed to the Department of Corrections.

William R. Harmon, 33, was brought in for driving while suspended.

May 19

Micheala L. Stokes, 22, was brought in for stealing.

Christopher D. Sarginson, 47, was brought in for fourth-degree domestic assault and second-degree property damage.

Kyle P. Gavin, 27, was brought in for driving while revoked/suspended.

Cale W. Berry, 21, was brought in for a parole violation/second-degree burglary.

Julie M. Stevens, 41, was transported in for failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance.

Wendell K. Suter, 61, was placed on 24-hour hold for first-degree trespassing.

Timothy M.A. Reeves, 25, was brought in on 11 counts from the City of Seymour.

John R. Grant, 37, was transported in for failure to appear for no license and no insurance and for no seat belt.

May 20

Trevor L. Venolia, 19, was booked and released for no valid license.

May 21

Shane M. Babcock, 31, was transported in on a writ.

Sandra L. Schroeder, 55, was booked and released for possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.

Tywana S. Lahm, 43, was booked and released for driving while revoked/suspended.

Margaret L. Harmon, 61, was placed on drug court commit.

Joseph F. Lorenz, 26, was placed on drug court commit.

Brandon W. Cantrell, 40, was placed on drug court commit.

Stacy J. So, 43, was transported in for failure to appear for driving while intoxicated, driving while revoked and no insurance.

Scott G. Allen, 44, was placed on 24-hour hold for first-degree domestic assault, first-degree assault, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child and two weapons charges.

Amber N. Moore, 34, was brought in for no insurance, failure to drive on the right half of the road and failure to register.

Chance G. Anderson, 19, was placed in 12-hour detox.

May 22

Heather J. Linders, 31, was brought in for harassment, unlawful use of a weapon, possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jason P. Caston, 43, was transported in for non-support.

John D. Dudley, 33, was brought in for failure to appear for speeding.

May 23

Robert J. Hebeler, 48, was brought in for driving while revoked/suspended.

Patricia J. Roseborough, 73, was brought in for failure to appear for operating with no valid license.

Ashley M. Miller, 31, was brought in for stealing.

Tammy Frizzell, 47, was brought in on two counts of third-degree assault.

Triston R. Griffin, 21, was brought in for driving while intoxicated, possession of a controlled substance, no license, careless and imprudent driving, no seat belt and no insurance.

Charles C. Young, 38, was brought in for second-degree burglary, property damage and resisting arrest.

May 24

Nathaniel L. Smith, 28, was brought in for possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, driving while revoked and no insurance.

Paul E. Peak, 55, was brought in for three counts of non-support and failure to register.

May 25

Willie C. Ivy, 45, was brought in for driving while revoked/suspended.

Austin W. Brasher, 23, was brought in for driving while suspended, failure to signal, no insurance and displaying the plates of another.

Joe Cornelison, 27, was placed on 12-hour detox.

Jeremy F. Johnson, 29, was brought in for resisting.

Heather D. Shelby-McAdams, 30, was brought in for no valid driver’s license, failure to register, displaying the plates of another and stealing.

May 26

Kody T. Adamson, 30, was placed on 12-hour detox.

Aycelinn H. neville, 18, was placed under five-day court commit.

Larry G. Lansdown, 57, was brought in for bond surrender tampering.

James R. Townlian, 46, was brought in for no insurance, failure to register and expired tags.

May 27

Harley O. Gambill, 27, was placed on 24-hour hold for second-degree assault.

Beverly S. Hicks, 57, was brought in for passing bad checks, no seat belt and speeding.

Kenny M. Davis, 40, was transported in for failure to appear for non-support.

William R. Harman, 33, was placed on 24-hour hold for second-degree assault.

Elshamichael Q. Nelson, 28, came in for driving while intoxicated and no valid license.

Lawrence H. Sumpter, 59, was brought in for two counts of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of paraphernalia.

Robert L. Brosam, 43, was brought in for larceny.

Heather B. Moore, 38, was brought in for first-degree trespassing.

Jesse H. Frye, 70, was brought i for two counts of failure to register as a sex offender and no valid license.

Travis A. Rohlman, 17, was brought in for no valid license and no insurance.

Beverly S. Hicks, 57, was brought in on a Fordland warrant for speeding, Wright County warrants for no seat belt, speeding and passing bad checks and a Douglas County warrant for passing bad checks.

Harley O. Gambill, 27, was brought in on a Webster County warrant for second-degree assault.

May 28

Rodrick D. Winrow, 39, was brought in on a Webster County warrant for possession of a controlled substance,

Heidi A. Johnson, 41, came in on a Greene County warrant for stealing and a Webster County warrant for no seat belt.

Megan M. Smith, 37, was placed on 12-hour detox.

Justin W. Tamblyn, 31, was brought in for driving while revoked/suspended.

Amber D. Bettle, 39, was placed on 24-hour hold for unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

May 29

Chance K. Greer, 23, was brought in on Webster County warrants for driving while revoked and careless and imprudent driving.

Camryn T. Harris, 24, was transported in on a Webster County warrant for third-degree assault.

Rebecca L. Kinder, 38, was transported in on a Webster County warrant for a parole violation.

May 30

Adrian D. Johnson II, 34, was brought in for driving while revoked/suspended.

John D. Rives, 41, was brought in on a Juneau County, Wisconsin, warrant for failure to register as a sex offender.

Eric L. Rosenberger was transported in on a Webster County warrant for two counts of probation violation.

Louie E. Aragon Jr., 25, was brought in on a Webster County warrant for assault, armed criminal action, unlawful possession of an illegal weapon and a parole violation.

May 31

Kaitlyn M. White, was transported in on a Webster County warrant for a probation violation.

Clint R. Terrill, 29, was brought in for tampering with a motor vehicle.

Scott R. Sloan, 28, was brought in on a probation violation.

June 1

Ricky J. Denny, 65, was brought in for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Stephen P. Hoffman, 61, was brought on for third- and fourth-degree assault.

Joseph E. Cruse, 34, was placed on 24-hour hold for first-degree assault and third-degree domestic assault.

Jennifer E. Pierson, 41, was placed on 30-day court commit.

Miles G. Mertens, 28, was brought in for fourth-degree assault.

Robert D. King, 51, was brought in for driving while suspended.

Jennifer E. Pierson, 41, was placed on a 30-day court commit.

June 2

Elvin D. Propps, 61, was brought in for stealing a motor vehicle and resisting arrest.

Matthew W. Smith, 42, was brought in on Seymour warrants for driving while suspended (three counts), no insurance and shoplifting.

Angel R. West, 39, was brought in on a Rogersville warrant for no insurance and a Webster County warrant for passing bad checks.

Elvin D. Propps, 61, was brought in on Webster County warrants for  stealing and resisting arrest.

Jessica L. Hahn, 32, was transported in on a Webster County warrant for possession of a controlled substance.

Michael N. Miller, 35, was brought in on Webster County warrants for second-degree domestic assault and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Amanda L. Cruse, 37, was brought in for littering and was placed on 12-hour detox.

June 3

James R. Woodruff, 34, was brought in for a parole violation.

Christopher M. Dudley, 33, was brought in on a Webster County warrant for first-degree harassment.

Dustin E.E. Moore, 31, was brought in on a Webster County warrant for tampering with a motor vehicle and for parole violation, driving while suspended and identity theft.

June 4

Ronnie F. Marney, 47, was placed on 12-hour detox.

June 7

Jack D. Baldwin, 47, was brought in for possession of a controlled substance.

June 8

Dianna J. Ryan, 31, was brought in on a Webster County warrant for tampering with a motor vehicle, second-degree assault and possession of a controlled substance.

Patricia K. Morton, 49, was brought in on a Webster County warrant for possession of a controlled substance.

Amanda L. Cruse, 37, was brought in for operating a motor vehicle without a valid license.

June 9

Michael W. Emerick, 40, was brought in for failure to register as a sex offender.

June 11

Scotty R. Cole, 47, was brought in for two counts of second-degree child molestation and one count of third-degree child molestation.

Joseph P. Callihan, 31, was brought in for third-degree domestic assault.

Reign J. Pope, 22, was booked and released for driving while intoxicated and possession of marijuana.

June 12

Michael J. Higbee, 42, was brought in on a Webster County warrant for third-degree domestic assault.

June 13

Shawn R. Grubaugh, 47, was placed on 24-hour hold for tampering with a motor vehicle and third-degree assault.

Charles A. Blay, 50, was placed on 12-hour detox.

Cynthia M. Farris, 38,, was placed on 24-hour hold for possession of a controlled substance (two counts) and introducing a controlled substance in jail.

Jamar D. Griffin-Jefferson, 17, was booked and released for possession of a controlled substance.

June 14

Jeromy E. Wallen, 34, was brought in for possession of a controlled substance.

June 16

Charles G. Hawthorn, 49, was brought in for driving while revoked and resisting and had a Wright County warrant for non-support.

June 17

Matthew W. Smith, 43, was booked and released for driving while suspended.

Ashton W. Page, 18, was brought in for speeding and no seat belt.

June 18

David W. Helton, 52, was brought in for unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and failure to signal.

June 19

Benjamin F. Vestal, 34, was booked and released for driving without a license.

Kyle M. Lorenz, 29, was booked and released for possession of marijuana.

June 21

Brandon L. Lemons, 36, was placed on 24-hour hold for second-degree burglary.

 

June 1

Performed a wellbeing check in the 200 block of North Buffalo

Assisted an agency in the 500 block of East Madison

Responded to a noise complaint in the 700 block of West Hubble

Responded to a disturbance in the 400 block of East Washington

Checked a suspicious subject in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Assisted a citizen in the 1000 block of Spur

Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of South Walnut

Responded to a 911 call in the 900 block of Lewis

Assisted a motorist in the 500 block of South Walnut

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of Dill

June 2

Responded to an alarm in the 800 block of Commercial

Assisted a citizen in the 1400 block of North Elm

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of Banning

Assisted a citizen in the 600 block of North Marshall

Checked a suspicious subject in the area of Shaffer & South Elm

Responded to a disturbance in the 700 block of South Marshall

Checked a suspicious subject in the 1200 block of Spur

Responded to theft in the 14000 block of Hwy 38

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of Banning

Assisted paramedics in the 600 block of South Vine

Checked suspicious activity in the 400 block of West Washington

Checked a suspicious subject in the 300 block of North Buffalo

Checked suspicious activity in the 100 block of Hwy W

June 3

Checked suspicious activity in the 500 block of South Vine

Checked suspicious activity in the 1200 block of Spur

Responded to a 911 call in the 1300 block of Spur

Responded to an alarm in the 14000 block of Hwy 38

Checked suspicious activity in the 700 block of East Washington

Responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of East Madison

Performed a wellbeing check in the 600 block of Johnson Drive

Assisted a motorist in the 400 block of East McVay

Responded to an animal complaint in the 14000 block of Hwy 38

Responded to an alarm in the 1000 block of Spur

Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of North Olive

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Performed a wellbeing check in the 700 block of Willow

Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 800 block of West Washington

Assisted a citizen in the 600 block of North Marshall

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of Banning

Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of East Madison

Assisted a citizen in the 700 block of South Marshall

June 4

Checked a suspicious subject in the 14000 block of Hwy 38

Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of South Walnut

Assisted an agency in the 300 block of Banning

Checked suspicious activity in the 100 block of North Clay

Responded to an animal complaint in the area of East Jackson & South Walnut

Checked a suspicious subject in the 500 block of South Prairie Lane

Responded to a 911 call in the 14000 block of Hwy 38

Assisted a citizen in the 600 block of North Marshall 

Checked a suspicious subject in the 1300 block of Spur

Responded to an alarm in the 200 block of North Clay

Assisted a citizen in the 800 block of Lewis

Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 300 block of North Buffalo

Checked a suspicious subject in the area of East Jackson & South Pine

Responded animal complaint in the area of West Bedford & North Clay

Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of East Madison

June 5

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 100 block of Pleasant Prairie Road

Checked suspicious activity in the 1300 block of Spur

Responded to an alarm in the 14000 block of Hwy 38

Responded to a disturbance in the 1300 block of Spur

Assisted a citizen in the 400 block of South Mill

Motorist assisted in the 14000 block of Hwy 38

Responded to a 911 call in the 200 block of North Buffalo

Assisted a citizen in the 1300 block of Spur

Assisted a citizen in the 1400 block of North Elm

Assisted a citizen in the 600 block of North Marshall

Performed a wellbeing check in the 300 block of Banning

June 6

Responded to a 911 call in the 900 block of Julian

Responded to a disturbance in the 200 block of East Washington

Assisted a motorist in the 14000 block of Hwy 38

Assisted a citizen in the 1300 block of Spur

Responded to theft in the 400 block of Shady Lane

Responded to a noise complaint in the area of West Burford & North Buffalo

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 200 block of East Jackson

Checked suspicious activity in the 100 block of Hwy W

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of Hwy 38 & Spur

Assisted a citizen in the 1400 block of North Elm

Performed a wellbeing check in the 600 block of North Marshall

Responded to a disturbance in the 300 block of North Marshall

Responded to an alarm in the 300 block of McNabb

Performed a wellbeing check in the 300 block of North Marshall

Assisted a motorist in the area of West Hubble & Banning

Responded to a disturbance in the 100 block of Hwy W

Assisted a citizen in the 400 block of Shady Lane

Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of West Hubble

Checked a suspicious subject in the 900 block of West Washington

June 7

Responded to a disturbance in the 700 block of West Jackson

Checked a suspicious subject in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 400 block of Warren

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of Spur & I-44

Responded to an animal complaint in the 400 block of West Jackson

Responded to a disturbance in the 14000 block of Hwy 38

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Assisted a citizen in the 700 block of South Marshall

Performed a wellbeing check in the 14000 block of Hwy 38

Responded to theft in the 14000 block of Hwy 38

Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 600 block of South Vine

Assisted an agency in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of East Madison

Responded to a disturbance in the 300 block of North Marshall

June 8

Performed a wellbeing check in the 600 block of East Washington

Performed a wellbeing check in the 300 block of Banning

Checked a suspicious subject in the 300 block of North Buffalo

Responded to an alarm in the 1300 block of Spur

Responded to theft in the 700 block of North Marshall

Responded to a 911 call in the 1300 block of Spur

Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of South Buffalo

Performed a wellbeing check in the 14000 block of Hwy 38

Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of South Prairie

Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 200 block of East Jackson

Checked a suspicious subject in the 200 block of East Jackson

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Checked suspicious in the 200 block of South Crittenden

Assisted an agency in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Performed a wellbeing check in the 200 block of North Street

June 9

Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of South Walnut

Performed a wellbeing check in the 600 block of East Second

Performed a wellbeing check in the 1300 block of West Washington

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 800 block of East Burford

Assisted a citizen in the 400 block of Shady Lane

Checked a suspicious subject in the 1300 block of Spur

Responded to a 911 call in the 700 block of Woodlawn

Responded to theft in the 500 block of West Jackson

Assisted a citizen in the 14000 block of Hwy 38

Responded to theft in the 200 block of North Pitts

Assisted an agency in the 500 block of West Jackson 

Responded to an alarm in the 1300 block of Spur

Assisted a citizen in the 700 block of South Buffalo

Checked suspicious activity in the 1000 block of Banning

Responded to a 911 in the 300 block of Maple

Assisted a citizen in the 600 block of North Marshall

Assisted an agency in the 1400 block of North Elm

Responded to an alarm in the 500 block of George

Motorist assisted in the 1300 block of Spur

Checked a suspicious subject in the 1300 block of Spur

Checked a suspicious subject in the 1300 block of Spur

Performed a wellbeing check in the 200 block of East Madison

Checked suspicious activity in the 300 block of North Buffalo

Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of East Washington

Performed a wellbeing check in the 300 block of South Crittenden

June 10

Responded to a disturbance in the 400 block of East Burford

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 1200 block of Banning

Assisted a motorist in the area of East Hubble & North Pine

Checked a suspicious subject in the area of West Jefferson & Scenic

Responded to a 911 call in the 500 block of East Jackson

Responded to an alarm in the 400 block of West Washington

Assisted a motorist in the area of Spur & I-44

Responded to report of property damage in the 400 block of West Washington

Responded to theft in the 1200 block of Banning

Checked a suspicious subject in the 400 block of North Olive

Responded to theft in the 14000 block of Hwy 38

Responded to a noise complaint in the 1200 block of North Marshall

Checked suspicious activity in the area of St. Charles & North Street

Assisted a citizen in the 900 block of South Marshall

Responded to report of property damage in the 300 block of North Buffalo

Responded to a 911 call in the 1300 block of Spur

Responded to a 911 call in the 100 block of York

Responded to report of property damage in the 300 block of North Buffalo

Assisted a citizen in the 600 block of Tyler

Responded to an alarm in the 500 block of North Buffalo

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Responded to a 911 call in the 900 block of Brookside 

Responded to an alarm in the 800 block of Commercial

Performed a wellbeing check in the 500 block of Commercial

Responded to report of property damage in the 900 block of West Washington

Assisted a citizen in the 400 block of South Mill

June 11

Responded to an animal complaint in the 400 block of West Jackson

Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 700 block of South Marshall

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of North Buffalo

Checked a suspicious subject in the 700 block of West Washington

Responded to an alarm in the 1100 block of South White Oak

Checked suspicious activity in the area of Lura & North Buffalo

Responded to report of property damage in the 400 block of South Mill

Responded to a noise complaint in the 300 block of North Buffalo

Responded to theft in the 14000 block of Hwy 38

Responded to an animal complaint in the 400 block of West Jackson

Assisted a citizen in the 400 block of Massey

Assisted a citizen in the 100 block of North Cherry

Performed a wellbeing check in the 500 block of Pine Ridge

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Checked suspicious activity 600 block of South White Oak

Responded to theft in the 14000 block of Hwy 38

Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of Commercial

June 12

Responded to an alarm in the 900 block of West Washington

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of North White Oak & West Washington

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 100 block of Garst

Checked a suspicious subject in the 600 block of Sellview

Responded to theft in the 14000 block of Hwy 38

Assisted an agency in the 500 block of Commercial

Performed a wellbeing check in the 500 block of South Vine

Assisted a citizen in the 14000 block of Hwy 38

Responded to an alarm in the 900 block of West Washington

Performed a wellbeing check in the 200 block of North White Oak

Assisted a motorist in the area of West Hubble & North Marshall

Checked suspicious activity in the 400 block of East Burford

Responded to theft in the 600 block of Johnson

June 13

Responded to an alarm in the 900 block of West Washington

Performed a wellbeing check in the area of Smith & West Hubble

Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of East Jackson

Assisted a citizen in the 400 block of South Mill 

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 300 block of North White Oak

Assisted an agency in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Responded to theft in the 900 block of West Washington

Responded to theft in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Checked a suspicious subject in the 900 block of West Washington

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of South Prairie 

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 500 block of Commercial

Checked suspicious activity in the area of West Hubble & North Buffalo

June 14

Responded to a noise complaint in the 400 block of South White Oak

Checked suspicious activity in the 400 block of Blinn

Assisted a motorist in the 1300 block of West Jefferson

Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 200 block of East Burford 

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of North Pitts

Responded to theft in the 14000 block of Hwy 38

Responded to report property damage in the 400 block of North Crittenden

Assisted a citizen in the 1600 block of North Pine

Responded to theft in the 1200 block of Spur

Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of West Hubble & North Marshall

Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of South Buffalo

Assisted an agency in the area of I-44

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 200 block of Sunshine

Assisted paramedics in the 900 block of West Washington 

June 15

Responded to a noise complaint in the 600 block of Church

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 500 block of North Crittenden

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 200 block of Sunshine

Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of Sunshine

Checked suspicious activity in the 300 block of North Buffalo

Assisted a citizen in the 100 block of Maple

Responded to a disturbance in the 100 block of Alford

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Assisted an agency in the 200 block of North 

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of West Jackson & South Clay

Responded to an alarm in the 900 block of West Washington

Responded to report of property damage in the 700 block of North Marshall

Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of South Oak Grove

Assisted a citizen in the 100 block of East Third Street

June 16

Responded to a 911 call in the area of I-44

Assisted a citizen in the 600 block of Johnson

Responded to report of property damage in the 700 block of East Washington

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Responded to a 911 call in the 1200 block of Banning

Performed a wellbeing check in the 500 block of Massey

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 300 block of North Crittenden

Checked a suspicious subject in the 300 block of West Bedford

Checked suspicious activity in the 800 block of East McVay

Responded to a disturbance in the 800 block of East McVay

Checked suspicious activity in the 300 block of North Buffalo

Performed a wellbeing check in the 600 block of North Marshall

Performed a wellbeing check in the 300 block of Banning

Performed a wellbeing check in the 700 block of South Marshall

June 17

Responded to a noise complaint in the 400 block of Lucas

Assisted a citizen in the 700 block of East Washington

Responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of Commercial

Assisted a citizen in the 800 block of West Washington

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of North Olive & East Bedford

Assisted a citizen in the 700 block of East Washington

Performed a wellbeing check in the 100 block of Kari Drive

Performed a wellbeing check in the 600 block of North Marshall

Assisted an agency in the 300 block of Banning

June 18

Responded to report of property damage in the 1300 block of Banning

Assisted an agency in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Responded to an alarm in the 500 block of South Prairie

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 700 block of West Jackson

Responded to a 911 call in the 1300 block of Spur

Performed a wellbeing check in the 1400 block of North Elm

Assisted an agency in the 300 block of Banning

Checked suspicious activity in the 300 block of North Buffalo

Performed a wellbeing check in the 1400 block of North Elm

Performed a wellbeing check in the 100 block of Garst

Responded to a noise complaint in the 500 block of Massey

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Responded to theft in the 200 block of East Washington

Checked suspicious activity in the 600 block of East Madison

Assisted a citizen in the 800 block of South White Oak

 

Tags

