Filings
DECLARATORY JUDGMENT
June 12
Timothy Knotts v. Missouri Department of Revenue
June 16
Marshfield Motor Company v. Missouri Department of Revenue
June 24
Alan Letterman v. Missouri Department of Revenue
DISSOLUTION WITH CHILDREN
June 15
Rachel Patty v. Dustin M. Patty
June 16
Brian K. Cline v. Katrina R. Cline
June 23
Christopher D. Jones v. Nikkole F. Jones
June 25
Carson Thomas Hall v. Mystic Hall
June 26
Joel D. Steinle v. Kassidy J. Steinle
DISSOLUTION WITHOUT CHILDREN
June 12
Keith A. Kenyeri v. Lindsey N. Kenyeri
June 22
Jeremy Collins v. Shannon Drake
MOTION TO MODIFY
June 15
Cory J. Bridgewater v. Mandy E. Dunn
June 24
Joshua T. Hood v. Brenda L. Prosser
ADULT ABUSE WITHOUT STALKING
June 12
X v. Michael J. Higbee
X v. Philip J. Matney
X v. Joseph Callahan
June 16
X v. Scott L. Steelman Jr.
June 24
X v. Walter R. Metcalf
June 25
X v. Brandon L. Blakey
June 29
X v. Carson T. Hall
FELONY
June 16
State v. Jeanna Tiedemann
State v. Jeanna Maxine Tiedemann
June 17
State v. Vasiliy Vedernikov
June 30
State v. Jessie D. Doherty
State v. Jerry Franklin Graham
State v. Matthew R. Oranje
CHILD SUPPORT ADMINISTRATIVE ORDER
June 12
Webster County Children’s Division v. Chelsea K. Gebo
Webster County Children’s Division v. Jessica L. Wolken
June 17
Sydney L. Young v. Kevin Lee King
June 25
Webster County Children’s Division v. Sheena Nichole Riley
FAMILY ACCESS MOTION
June 18
Steven Matthew Wells v. Rhonda Leanne Wells
ADULT ABUSE STALKING
June 19
X v. Heath J. Linders
TRANSCRIPT JUDGMENT
June 22
Division of Employment Security v. Daniel Cummins
Division of Employment Security v. Heidi Hartigan
Division of Employment Security v. Travis Roffers
Division of Employment Security v. C.W. Throne Distributing LLC
Division of Employment Security v. Debra Porter
June 24
Premier Capital LLC v. Gregory Griffith
REFUSAL OF BREATH TEST
June 26
Kathleen Hall v. Director of Revenue
CHANGE OF NAME
June 30
In re. Brandon T. Bissell
Dispositions
CHILD SUPPORT ADMINISTRATIVE ORDER
June 12
Webster County Children’s Division v. Chelsea K. Gebo. Other final disposition.
Webster County Children’s Division v. Jessica L. Wolken. Other final disposition.
June 17
Sydney L. Young v. Kevin Lee King. Other final disposition.
June 25
Webster County Children’s Division v. Sheena Nichole Riley. Other final disposition.
FELONY
June 15
State v. James F. Miller. Guilty plea.
State v. David Anthony Royalty. Guilty plea.
State v. David A. Royalty. Guilty plea.
State v. John R. Eslick. Guilty plea.
State v. Chad Youngblood. Guilty plea.
June 22
State v. Blake C. Montag. Guilty plea.
State v. Vasiliy Vedernikov. Guilty plea.
June 25
State v. Lance Bahnmiller. Guilty plea. (Two cases.)
CHANGE OF NAME
June 16
In re. Kathie L. Hair. Tried by court — civil.
June 24
In re. Aurora G. Taylor. Tried by court — civil.
DISSOLUTION WITHOUT CHILDREN
June 15
Tommy D. Hightower v. Tiffany B. Hightower. Consent judgment.
Jordan T. Harr v. Taylor M. Harr. Uncontested.
June 16
Michael Simons v. Sandra Simons. Consent judgment.
June 17
Collyn M. Rippee v. Raevyn S. Rippee. Consent judgment.
June 19
Wyatt Dean Berry V. Kellie Ann Berry. Consent judgment
June 23
Skipper L. Lamkey v. Katrina L. Lamkey. Uncontested.
Zackery L. Wormington v. Autum R. Wormington. Consent judgment.
DISSOLUTION WITH CHILDREN
June 10
Wilma J. Lansdown v. Larry Lansdown. Consent judgment.
June 15
Stephanie R. Lender v. Danny J. Lender. Uncontested.
Kevin McLaughlin v. Tabitha McLaughlin. Default judgment.
June 23
Jeffrey R. Oberbeck v. Kelly Oberbeck. Default judgment.
Morle Stephens v. Timothy D. Stephens. Consent judgment.
Corey E. Hankins v. Emily R. Hankins. Consent judgment.
FAMILY ACCESS MOTION
June 15
Steven M. Thompson et al. v. Sara E. McNew. Dismissed by court without prejudice.
ADULT ABUSE WITHOUT STALKING
June 15
X v. Michael J. Higbee. Dismissed by court without prejudice.
June 17
X v. Cody M. Julian. Dismissed by court without prejudice.
June 30
X v. Joe Cornelison. Dismissed by court without prejudice.
X v. Brandon L. Blakey. Dismissed by court without prejudice.
TRANSCRIPT JUDGMENT
June 22
Division of Employment Security v. Daniel Cummins. Other final disposition.
Division of Employment Security v. Heidi Hartigan. Other final disposition.
Division of Employment Security v. Travis Roffers. Other final disposition.
Division of Employment Security v. C.W. Throne Distributing LLC. Other final disposition.
Division of Employment Security v. Debra Porter. Other final disposition.
June 24
Premier Capital LLC v. Gregory Griffith. Other final disposition.
CHILD SUPPORT MOTION TO MODIFY
June 17
Jamie L. Cunningham Hiner v. Daniel D. Cunningham. Other final disposition.
MOTION TO MODIFY
June 17
Cassandra J. Hoyt v. David W. Hoyt. Consent judgment.
June 18
Matthew Bridges et al. v. Jessica Tacolla. Consent judgment.
ADULT ABUSE STALKING
June 17
X v. Christopher M. Dudley. Tried by court — civil.
Judgments
June 10
Wilma J. Lansdown v. Larry Lansdown. Court dissolves marriage. Debts and property divided. Judgment entered and signed.
June 15
State v. Joshua L. Compton. For Dec. 13, 2017, charge of Stealing — motor vehicle, watercraft or aircraft, sentenced to four years in Department of Corrections, to be served concurrently with any other sentence. For Dec. 13, 2017, charge of possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid, sentenced to four years in Department of Corrections, to be served concurrently with any other sentence.
State v. John R. Eslick. For Dec. 9, 2019, charge of third-degree domestic assault, suspended imposition of sentence in favor of five years probation. For Dec. 3, 2019, charge of first-degree property damage, sentenced to four years in Department of Corrections with suspended execution of sentence in favor of five years probation; must complete 40 hours community service, have no contact with two victims and no offensive contact with two others; must have mental health evaluation and treatment as directed by Probation and Parole.
Jordan T. Harr v. Taylor M. Harr. Court dissolves marriage. Debts and property divided. Judgment entered and signed.
Tommy D. Hightower Jr. v. Tiffany B. Hightower. Court dissolves marriage. Debts and property divided. Judgment entered and signed.
Stephanie R. Lender v. Danny J. Lender. Court dissolves marriage. Debts and property divided. judgment entered and signed.
Kevin McLaughlin v. Tabitha McLaughlin. Court dissolves marriage. Debts and property divided. Judgment entered and signed.
State v. James F. Miller. For June 10, 2019, charge of third-degree domestic assault, suspended imposition of sentence in favor of five years probation; must serve 40 hours community service, pay restitution (as determined at hearing), have no contact with victim and no offensive contact with one other.
State v. David Anthony Royalty. For June 5, 2019, charge of possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, suspended imposition of sentence in favor of five years probation; must obtain substance abuse evaluation and treatment as directed by Probation and Parole and serve 14 days shock jail time. For June 5, 2019, charge of resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop, sentenced to two years unsupervised probation.
State v. David A. Royalty. For Sept. 27, 2019, charge of possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, suspended imposition of sentence in favor of five years probation; must serve 14 days shock jail time.
State v. Chad Youngblood. For Feb. 25, 2020, charge of possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, suspended imposition of sentence in favor of five years probation; must serve 15 days shock jail time with credit for time served and obtain substance abuse evaluation and treatment as directed by Probation and Parole.
June 16
Webster County Children’s Division v. Chelsea K. Gebo. Responded to pay child support and provide medical insurance on minor children.
Michael Simons v. Sandra Simons. Court dissolves marriage. Debts and property divided. Judgment entered and signed.
Webster County Children’s Division v. Jessica L. Wolken. Respondent to pay child support and provide medical insurance on minor children.
June 17
Jamie L. Cunningham Hier v. Daniel D. Cunningham. Court grants judgment of modification. Judgment entered and signed.
X v. Christopher M. Dudley. Judgment full order protection.
Sydney L. Young v. Kevin Lee King. Responded to pay child support and provide medical insurance on minor children.
Collyn M. Rippee v. Raevyn S. Rippee. Court dissolves marriage. Debts and property divided. Judgment entered and signed.
In re. Kathie L. Hair. Name change entered.
June 18
Matthew Bridges et al. v. Jessica Tacolla. Court grants modification by agreement of parties. Judgment entered and signed.
State v. Joshua Duke Burton. For Aug. 28, 2018, sentence in Dec. 19, 2016, charge of possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, probation revoked for violating conditions (reporting). Sentenced to seven years in Department of Corrections with suspended execution of sentence in favor of five years probation.
Cassandra J. Hoyt v. David W. Hoyt. Court grants modification by agreement. Judgment entered and signed.
June 19
Wyatt Dean Berry v. Kellie Ann Berry. Court dissolves marriage. Debts and property divided. Judgment entered and signed.
June 22
State v. Blake C. Montag. For March 19, 2019, charge of possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, suspended imposition of sentence in favor of five years probation; must pay $150 lab fee and $150 to the Law Enforcement Restitution Fund; must serve 75 hours community service and obtain substance abuse evaluation and treatment as directed by Probation and Parole.
State v. Vasiliy Vedernikov. For Jan. 28, 2017, charges of second-degree domestic assault and second-degree kidnapping, probation revoked, sentenced to five years in Department of Corrections for each count with sentences to run concurrently.
State v. Vasiliy Vedernikov. For March 26, 2020, charge of possession of a forging instrument, sentenced to seven years in Department of Corrections, to run concurrently with any other sentence.
June 23
Division of Employment Security v. Daniel Cummins. Certificate of tax assessment. Judgment for petitioner in the amount of $1,118.55 plus $23.30 interest and $223.71 penalties for a total of $1,365.56.
Division of Employment Security v. C.W. Throne Distributing LLC. Certificate of tax assessment. Judgment for petitioner in the amount of $330.13 plus $6.90 interest and $200 penalties for a total of $537.03.
Corey E. Hankins v. Emily R. Hankins. Court dissolves marriage. Debts and property divided. Judgment entered and signed.
Division of Employment Security v. Heidi Hartigan. Certificate of tax assessment. Judgment for petitioner in the amount of $49.80 plus $1.05 interest and $200 penalties for a total of $250.85.
Skipper L. Lamkey v. Katrina L. Lamkey. Court dissolves marriage. Debts and property divided. Judgment entered and signed.
Jeffrey R. Oberbeck v. Kelly Oberbeck. Court dissolves marriage. Debts and property divided. Judgment entered and signed.
Division of Employment Security v. Debra Porter. Certificate of tax assessment. Judgment for petitioner in the amount of $11.93, interest of 25 cents and penalties of $200 for a total of $212.18.
Division of Employment Security v. Travis Roffers. Certificate of tax assessment. Judgment for petitioner in the amount of $200 penalties.
Morle Stephens v. Timothy D. Stephens. Court dissolves marriage. Debts and property divided. Judgment entered and signed.
Zackery L. Wormington v. Autum R. Wormington. Court dissolves marriage. Debts and property divided. Judgment entered and signed.
June 24
Premier Capital LLC v. Gregory Griffith. Judgment revived in the sum of $77,652.69 plus interest at 9% per annum from June 4, 2010, plus court costs.
State v. Ronald Medina. For Dec. 18, 2017, sentence in May 27, 2017, charge of possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, probation revoked for violations (residency and reporting); sentenced to eight years in Department of Corrections with suspended execution of sentence in favor of five years probation.
In re. Aurora G. Taylor. Name changed.
June 25
State v. Lance Bahnmiller. For Aug. 6, 2019, charge of leaving the scene of an accident with property damage exceeding $1,000, sentenced to four years in Department of Corrections, to be served concurrently with any other sentence.
State v. Lance Bahnmiller. For March 6, 2020, charge of fourth-degree domestic assault, first or second offense, sentenced to one year in jail, to be served concurrently with any other sentence. For March 6, 2020, charge of resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony, sentenced to four years in Department of Corrections, to be served concurrently with any other sentence.
Webster County Children’s Division v. Sheena Nichole Riley. Respondent to pay child support and provide medical insurance on minor child.
June 26
State v. Berton Carl Folsom. For April 9, 2017, charge of second-degree murder, sentenced to 20 years in Department of Corrections, to be served concurrently with any other sentence and with credit for time served. For April 9, 2017, charge of armed criminal action, sentenced to 20 years in Department of Corrections, to be served concurrently with any other sentence and with credit for time served.
June 29
State v. Shawna (Shane) M. Babcock. For Oct. 12, 2018, sentence in Sept. 1, 2018, charge of second-degree domestic assault, following probation revocation, court issues new probation order for period of five years.
State v. Neal Donald Herron. For Aug. 16, 2016, sentence on Jan. 11, 2016, charge of possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, probation revoked for violations (residency, employment, association, reporting/directives and drugs), sentenced to seven years in Department of Corrections.
State v. Jordan Humbyrd. For April 8, 2019, sentence in Oct. 29, 2018, charge of possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, probation revoked for violations (reporting); suspended imposition of sentence in favor of five years probation.
State v. Brandy L. Mueller. Charges were originally filed April 24, 2018, and original sentencing was March 18, 2019. Probation revoked for violations (reporting). For each of Counts 1-4, all forgery, sentenced to five years in Department of Corrections with suspended execution of sentence in favor of five years probation.
State v. Scott Sloan. For Feb. 6, 2017, sentence in Dec. 17, 2016, charge of second-degree domestic assault, probation revoked for violations (reporting and residency); sentenced to four years in Department of Corrections.
Arrests
May 18
Richard D. Frato, 50, was brought in for obstruction of a court order.
David J. Suter, 28, was placed in 12-hour detox.
Adrian D. Johnson, 64, was placed in 12-hour detox.
Jean M. Frierdich, 64, was court-committed to the Department of Corrections.
William R. Harmon, 33, was brought in for driving while suspended.
May 19
Micheala L. Stokes, 22, was brought in for stealing.
Christopher D. Sarginson, 47, was brought in for fourth-degree domestic assault and second-degree property damage.
Kyle P. Gavin, 27, was brought in for driving while revoked/suspended.
Cale W. Berry, 21, was brought in for a parole violation/second-degree burglary.
Julie M. Stevens, 41, was transported in for failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance.
Wendell K. Suter, 61, was placed on 24-hour hold for first-degree trespassing.
Timothy M.A. Reeves, 25, was brought in on 11 counts from the City of Seymour.
John R. Grant, 37, was transported in for failure to appear for no license and no insurance and for no seat belt.
May 20
Trevor L. Venolia, 19, was booked and released for no valid license.
May 21
Shane M. Babcock, 31, was transported in on a writ.
Sandra L. Schroeder, 55, was booked and released for possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.
Tywana S. Lahm, 43, was booked and released for driving while revoked/suspended.
Margaret L. Harmon, 61, was placed on drug court commit.
Joseph F. Lorenz, 26, was placed on drug court commit.
Brandon W. Cantrell, 40, was placed on drug court commit.
Stacy J. So, 43, was transported in for failure to appear for driving while intoxicated, driving while revoked and no insurance.
Scott G. Allen, 44, was placed on 24-hour hold for first-degree domestic assault, first-degree assault, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child and two weapons charges.
Amber N. Moore, 34, was brought in for no insurance, failure to drive on the right half of the road and failure to register.
Chance G. Anderson, 19, was placed in 12-hour detox.
May 22
Heather J. Linders, 31, was brought in for harassment, unlawful use of a weapon, possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jason P. Caston, 43, was transported in for non-support.
John D. Dudley, 33, was brought in for failure to appear for speeding.
May 23
Robert J. Hebeler, 48, was brought in for driving while revoked/suspended.
Patricia J. Roseborough, 73, was brought in for failure to appear for operating with no valid license.
Ashley M. Miller, 31, was brought in for stealing.
Tammy Frizzell, 47, was brought in on two counts of third-degree assault.
Triston R. Griffin, 21, was brought in for driving while intoxicated, possession of a controlled substance, no license, careless and imprudent driving, no seat belt and no insurance.
Charles C. Young, 38, was brought in for second-degree burglary, property damage and resisting arrest.
May 24
Nathaniel L. Smith, 28, was brought in for possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, driving while revoked and no insurance.
Paul E. Peak, 55, was brought in for three counts of non-support and failure to register.
May 25
Willie C. Ivy, 45, was brought in for driving while revoked/suspended.
Austin W. Brasher, 23, was brought in for driving while suspended, failure to signal, no insurance and displaying the plates of another.
Joe Cornelison, 27, was placed on 12-hour detox.
Jeremy F. Johnson, 29, was brought in for resisting.
Heather D. Shelby-McAdams, 30, was brought in for no valid driver’s license, failure to register, displaying the plates of another and stealing.
May 26
Kody T. Adamson, 30, was placed on 12-hour detox.
Aycelinn H. neville, 18, was placed under five-day court commit.
Larry G. Lansdown, 57, was brought in for bond surrender tampering.
James R. Townlian, 46, was brought in for no insurance, failure to register and expired tags.
May 27
Harley O. Gambill, 27, was placed on 24-hour hold for second-degree assault.
Beverly S. Hicks, 57, was brought in for passing bad checks, no seat belt and speeding.
Kenny M. Davis, 40, was transported in for failure to appear for non-support.
William R. Harman, 33, was placed on 24-hour hold for second-degree assault.
Elshamichael Q. Nelson, 28, came in for driving while intoxicated and no valid license.
Lawrence H. Sumpter, 59, was brought in for two counts of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of paraphernalia.
Robert L. Brosam, 43, was brought in for larceny.
Heather B. Moore, 38, was brought in for first-degree trespassing.
Jesse H. Frye, 70, was brought i for two counts of failure to register as a sex offender and no valid license.
Travis A. Rohlman, 17, was brought in for no valid license and no insurance.
Beverly S. Hicks, 57, was brought in on a Fordland warrant for speeding, Wright County warrants for no seat belt, speeding and passing bad checks and a Douglas County warrant for passing bad checks.
Harley O. Gambill, 27, was brought in on a Webster County warrant for second-degree assault.
May 28
Rodrick D. Winrow, 39, was brought in on a Webster County warrant for possession of a controlled substance,
Heidi A. Johnson, 41, came in on a Greene County warrant for stealing and a Webster County warrant for no seat belt.
Megan M. Smith, 37, was placed on 12-hour detox.
Justin W. Tamblyn, 31, was brought in for driving while revoked/suspended.
Amber D. Bettle, 39, was placed on 24-hour hold for unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
May 29
Chance K. Greer, 23, was brought in on Webster County warrants for driving while revoked and careless and imprudent driving.
Camryn T. Harris, 24, was transported in on a Webster County warrant for third-degree assault.
Rebecca L. Kinder, 38, was transported in on a Webster County warrant for a parole violation.
May 30
Adrian D. Johnson II, 34, was brought in for driving while revoked/suspended.
John D. Rives, 41, was brought in on a Juneau County, Wisconsin, warrant for failure to register as a sex offender.
Eric L. Rosenberger was transported in on a Webster County warrant for two counts of probation violation.
Louie E. Aragon Jr., 25, was brought in on a Webster County warrant for assault, armed criminal action, unlawful possession of an illegal weapon and a parole violation.
May 31
Kaitlyn M. White, was transported in on a Webster County warrant for a probation violation.
Clint R. Terrill, 29, was brought in for tampering with a motor vehicle.
Scott R. Sloan, 28, was brought in on a probation violation.
June 1
Ricky J. Denny, 65, was brought in for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Stephen P. Hoffman, 61, was brought on for third- and fourth-degree assault.
Joseph E. Cruse, 34, was placed on 24-hour hold for first-degree assault and third-degree domestic assault.
Jennifer E. Pierson, 41, was placed on 30-day court commit.
Miles G. Mertens, 28, was brought in for fourth-degree assault.
Robert D. King, 51, was brought in for driving while suspended.
Jennifer E. Pierson, 41, was placed on a 30-day court commit.
June 2
Elvin D. Propps, 61, was brought in for stealing a motor vehicle and resisting arrest.
Matthew W. Smith, 42, was brought in on Seymour warrants for driving while suspended (three counts), no insurance and shoplifting.
Angel R. West, 39, was brought in on a Rogersville warrant for no insurance and a Webster County warrant for passing bad checks.
Elvin D. Propps, 61, was brought in on Webster County warrants for stealing and resisting arrest.
Jessica L. Hahn, 32, was transported in on a Webster County warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
Michael N. Miller, 35, was brought in on Webster County warrants for second-degree domestic assault and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Amanda L. Cruse, 37, was brought in for littering and was placed on 12-hour detox.
June 3
James R. Woodruff, 34, was brought in for a parole violation.
Christopher M. Dudley, 33, was brought in on a Webster County warrant for first-degree harassment.
Dustin E.E. Moore, 31, was brought in on a Webster County warrant for tampering with a motor vehicle and for parole violation, driving while suspended and identity theft.
June 4
Ronnie F. Marney, 47, was placed on 12-hour detox.
June 7
Jack D. Baldwin, 47, was brought in for possession of a controlled substance.
June 8
Dianna J. Ryan, 31, was brought in on a Webster County warrant for tampering with a motor vehicle, second-degree assault and possession of a controlled substance.
Patricia K. Morton, 49, was brought in on a Webster County warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
Amanda L. Cruse, 37, was brought in for operating a motor vehicle without a valid license.
June 9
Michael W. Emerick, 40, was brought in for failure to register as a sex offender.
June 11
Scotty R. Cole, 47, was brought in for two counts of second-degree child molestation and one count of third-degree child molestation.
Joseph P. Callihan, 31, was brought in for third-degree domestic assault.
Reign J. Pope, 22, was booked and released for driving while intoxicated and possession of marijuana.
June 12
Michael J. Higbee, 42, was brought in on a Webster County warrant for third-degree domestic assault.
June 13
Shawn R. Grubaugh, 47, was placed on 24-hour hold for tampering with a motor vehicle and third-degree assault.
Charles A. Blay, 50, was placed on 12-hour detox.
Cynthia M. Farris, 38,, was placed on 24-hour hold for possession of a controlled substance (two counts) and introducing a controlled substance in jail.
Jamar D. Griffin-Jefferson, 17, was booked and released for possession of a controlled substance.
June 14
Jeromy E. Wallen, 34, was brought in for possession of a controlled substance.
June 16
Charles G. Hawthorn, 49, was brought in for driving while revoked and resisting and had a Wright County warrant for non-support.
June 17
Matthew W. Smith, 43, was booked and released for driving while suspended.
Ashton W. Page, 18, was brought in for speeding and no seat belt.
June 18
David W. Helton, 52, was brought in for unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and failure to signal.
June 19
Benjamin F. Vestal, 34, was booked and released for driving without a license.
Kyle M. Lorenz, 29, was booked and released for possession of marijuana.
June 21
Brandon L. Lemons, 36, was placed on 24-hour hold for second-degree burglary.
June 1
Performed a wellbeing check in the 200 block of North Buffalo
Assisted an agency in the 500 block of East Madison
Responded to a noise complaint in the 700 block of West Hubble
Responded to a disturbance in the 400 block of East Washington
Checked a suspicious subject in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Assisted a citizen in the 1000 block of Spur
Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of South Walnut
Responded to a 911 call in the 900 block of Lewis
Assisted a motorist in the 500 block of South Walnut
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of Dill
June 2
Responded to an alarm in the 800 block of Commercial
Assisted a citizen in the 1400 block of North Elm
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of Banning
Assisted a citizen in the 600 block of North Marshall
Checked a suspicious subject in the area of Shaffer & South Elm
Responded to a disturbance in the 700 block of South Marshall
Checked a suspicious subject in the 1200 block of Spur
Responded to theft in the 14000 block of Hwy 38
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of Banning
Assisted paramedics in the 600 block of South Vine
Checked suspicious activity in the 400 block of West Washington
Checked a suspicious subject in the 300 block of North Buffalo
Checked suspicious activity in the 100 block of Hwy W
June 3
Checked suspicious activity in the 500 block of South Vine
Checked suspicious activity in the 1200 block of Spur
Responded to a 911 call in the 1300 block of Spur
Responded to an alarm in the 14000 block of Hwy 38
Checked suspicious activity in the 700 block of East Washington
Responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of East Madison
Performed a wellbeing check in the 600 block of Johnson Drive
Assisted a motorist in the 400 block of East McVay
Responded to an animal complaint in the 14000 block of Hwy 38
Responded to an alarm in the 1000 block of Spur
Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of North Olive
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Performed a wellbeing check in the 700 block of Willow
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 800 block of West Washington
Assisted a citizen in the 600 block of North Marshall
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of Banning
Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of East Madison
Assisted a citizen in the 700 block of South Marshall
June 4
Checked a suspicious subject in the 14000 block of Hwy 38
Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of South Walnut
Assisted an agency in the 300 block of Banning
Checked suspicious activity in the 100 block of North Clay
Responded to an animal complaint in the area of East Jackson & South Walnut
Checked a suspicious subject in the 500 block of South Prairie Lane
Responded to a 911 call in the 14000 block of Hwy 38
Assisted a citizen in the 600 block of North Marshall
Checked a suspicious subject in the 1300 block of Spur
Responded to an alarm in the 200 block of North Clay
Assisted a citizen in the 800 block of Lewis
Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 300 block of North Buffalo
Checked a suspicious subject in the area of East Jackson & South Pine
Responded animal complaint in the area of West Bedford & North Clay
Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of East Madison
June 5
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 100 block of Pleasant Prairie Road
Checked suspicious activity in the 1300 block of Spur
Responded to an alarm in the 14000 block of Hwy 38
Responded to a disturbance in the 1300 block of Spur
Assisted a citizen in the 400 block of South Mill
Motorist assisted in the 14000 block of Hwy 38
Responded to a 911 call in the 200 block of North Buffalo
Assisted a citizen in the 1300 block of Spur
Assisted a citizen in the 1400 block of North Elm
Assisted a citizen in the 600 block of North Marshall
Performed a wellbeing check in the 300 block of Banning
June 6
Responded to a 911 call in the 900 block of Julian
Responded to a disturbance in the 200 block of East Washington
Assisted a motorist in the 14000 block of Hwy 38
Assisted a citizen in the 1300 block of Spur
Responded to theft in the 400 block of Shady Lane
Responded to a noise complaint in the area of West Burford & North Buffalo
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 200 block of East Jackson
Checked suspicious activity in the 100 block of Hwy W
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of Hwy 38 & Spur
Assisted a citizen in the 1400 block of North Elm
Performed a wellbeing check in the 600 block of North Marshall
Responded to a disturbance in the 300 block of North Marshall
Responded to an alarm in the 300 block of McNabb
Performed a wellbeing check in the 300 block of North Marshall
Assisted a motorist in the area of West Hubble & Banning
Responded to a disturbance in the 100 block of Hwy W
Assisted a citizen in the 400 block of Shady Lane
Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of West Hubble
Checked a suspicious subject in the 900 block of West Washington
June 7
Responded to a disturbance in the 700 block of West Jackson
Checked a suspicious subject in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 400 block of Warren
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of Spur & I-44
Responded to an animal complaint in the 400 block of West Jackson
Responded to a disturbance in the 14000 block of Hwy 38
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Assisted a citizen in the 700 block of South Marshall
Performed a wellbeing check in the 14000 block of Hwy 38
Responded to theft in the 14000 block of Hwy 38
Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 600 block of South Vine
Assisted an agency in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of East Madison
Responded to a disturbance in the 300 block of North Marshall
June 8
Performed a wellbeing check in the 600 block of East Washington
Performed a wellbeing check in the 300 block of Banning
Checked a suspicious subject in the 300 block of North Buffalo
Responded to an alarm in the 1300 block of Spur
Responded to theft in the 700 block of North Marshall
Responded to a 911 call in the 1300 block of Spur
Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of South Buffalo
Performed a wellbeing check in the 14000 block of Hwy 38
Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of South Prairie
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 200 block of East Jackson
Checked a suspicious subject in the 200 block of East Jackson
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Checked suspicious in the 200 block of South Crittenden
Assisted an agency in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Performed a wellbeing check in the 200 block of North Street
June 9
Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of South Walnut
Performed a wellbeing check in the 600 block of East Second
Performed a wellbeing check in the 1300 block of West Washington
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 800 block of East Burford
Assisted a citizen in the 400 block of Shady Lane
Checked a suspicious subject in the 1300 block of Spur
Responded to a 911 call in the 700 block of Woodlawn
Responded to theft in the 500 block of West Jackson
Assisted a citizen in the 14000 block of Hwy 38
Responded to theft in the 200 block of North Pitts
Assisted an agency in the 500 block of West Jackson
Responded to an alarm in the 1300 block of Spur
Assisted a citizen in the 700 block of South Buffalo
Checked suspicious activity in the 1000 block of Banning
Responded to a 911 in the 300 block of Maple
Assisted a citizen in the 600 block of North Marshall
Assisted an agency in the 1400 block of North Elm
Responded to an alarm in the 500 block of George
Motorist assisted in the 1300 block of Spur
Checked a suspicious subject in the 1300 block of Spur
Checked a suspicious subject in the 1300 block of Spur
Performed a wellbeing check in the 200 block of East Madison
Checked suspicious activity in the 300 block of North Buffalo
Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of East Washington
Performed a wellbeing check in the 300 block of South Crittenden
June 10
Responded to a disturbance in the 400 block of East Burford
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 1200 block of Banning
Assisted a motorist in the area of East Hubble & North Pine
Checked a suspicious subject in the area of West Jefferson & Scenic
Responded to a 911 call in the 500 block of East Jackson
Responded to an alarm in the 400 block of West Washington
Assisted a motorist in the area of Spur & I-44
Responded to report of property damage in the 400 block of West Washington
Responded to theft in the 1200 block of Banning
Checked a suspicious subject in the 400 block of North Olive
Responded to theft in the 14000 block of Hwy 38
Responded to a noise complaint in the 1200 block of North Marshall
Checked suspicious activity in the area of St. Charles & North Street
Assisted a citizen in the 900 block of South Marshall
Responded to report of property damage in the 300 block of North Buffalo
Responded to a 911 call in the 1300 block of Spur
Responded to a 911 call in the 100 block of York
Responded to report of property damage in the 300 block of North Buffalo
Assisted a citizen in the 600 block of Tyler
Responded to an alarm in the 500 block of North Buffalo
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Responded to a 911 call in the 900 block of Brookside
Responded to an alarm in the 800 block of Commercial
Performed a wellbeing check in the 500 block of Commercial
Responded to report of property damage in the 900 block of West Washington
Assisted a citizen in the 400 block of South Mill
June 11
Responded to an animal complaint in the 400 block of West Jackson
Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 700 block of South Marshall
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of North Buffalo
Checked a suspicious subject in the 700 block of West Washington
Responded to an alarm in the 1100 block of South White Oak
Checked suspicious activity in the area of Lura & North Buffalo
Responded to report of property damage in the 400 block of South Mill
Responded to a noise complaint in the 300 block of North Buffalo
Responded to theft in the 14000 block of Hwy 38
Responded to an animal complaint in the 400 block of West Jackson
Assisted a citizen in the 400 block of Massey
Assisted a citizen in the 100 block of North Cherry
Performed a wellbeing check in the 500 block of Pine Ridge
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Checked suspicious activity 600 block of South White Oak
Responded to theft in the 14000 block of Hwy 38
Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of Commercial
June 12
Responded to an alarm in the 900 block of West Washington
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of North White Oak & West Washington
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 100 block of Garst
Checked a suspicious subject in the 600 block of Sellview
Responded to theft in the 14000 block of Hwy 38
Assisted an agency in the 500 block of Commercial
Performed a wellbeing check in the 500 block of South Vine
Assisted a citizen in the 14000 block of Hwy 38
Responded to an alarm in the 900 block of West Washington
Performed a wellbeing check in the 200 block of North White Oak
Assisted a motorist in the area of West Hubble & North Marshall
Checked suspicious activity in the 400 block of East Burford
Responded to theft in the 600 block of Johnson
June 13
Responded to an alarm in the 900 block of West Washington
Performed a wellbeing check in the area of Smith & West Hubble
Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of East Jackson
Assisted a citizen in the 400 block of South Mill
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 300 block of North White Oak
Assisted an agency in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Responded to theft in the 900 block of West Washington
Responded to theft in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Checked a suspicious subject in the 900 block of West Washington
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of South Prairie
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 500 block of Commercial
Checked suspicious activity in the area of West Hubble & North Buffalo
June 14
Responded to a noise complaint in the 400 block of South White Oak
Checked suspicious activity in the 400 block of Blinn
Assisted a motorist in the 1300 block of West Jefferson
Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 200 block of East Burford
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of North Pitts
Responded to theft in the 14000 block of Hwy 38
Responded to report property damage in the 400 block of North Crittenden
Assisted a citizen in the 1600 block of North Pine
Responded to theft in the 1200 block of Spur
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of West Hubble & North Marshall
Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of South Buffalo
Assisted an agency in the area of I-44
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 200 block of Sunshine
Assisted paramedics in the 900 block of West Washington
June 15
Responded to a noise complaint in the 600 block of Church
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 500 block of North Crittenden
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 200 block of Sunshine
Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of Sunshine
Checked suspicious activity in the 300 block of North Buffalo
Assisted a citizen in the 100 block of Maple
Responded to a disturbance in the 100 block of Alford
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Assisted an agency in the 200 block of North
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of West Jackson & South Clay
Responded to an alarm in the 900 block of West Washington
Responded to report of property damage in the 700 block of North Marshall
Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of South Oak Grove
Assisted a citizen in the 100 block of East Third Street
June 16
Responded to a 911 call in the area of I-44
Assisted a citizen in the 600 block of Johnson
Responded to report of property damage in the 700 block of East Washington
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Responded to a 911 call in the 1200 block of Banning
Performed a wellbeing check in the 500 block of Massey
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 300 block of North Crittenden
Checked a suspicious subject in the 300 block of West Bedford
Checked suspicious activity in the 800 block of East McVay
Responded to a disturbance in the 800 block of East McVay
Checked suspicious activity in the 300 block of North Buffalo
Performed a wellbeing check in the 600 block of North Marshall
Performed a wellbeing check in the 300 block of Banning
Performed a wellbeing check in the 700 block of South Marshall
June 17
Responded to a noise complaint in the 400 block of Lucas
Assisted a citizen in the 700 block of East Washington
Responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of Commercial
Assisted a citizen in the 800 block of West Washington
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of North Olive & East Bedford
Assisted a citizen in the 700 block of East Washington
Performed a wellbeing check in the 100 block of Kari Drive
Performed a wellbeing check in the 600 block of North Marshall
Assisted an agency in the 300 block of Banning
June 18
Responded to report of property damage in the 1300 block of Banning
Assisted an agency in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Responded to an alarm in the 500 block of South Prairie
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 700 block of West Jackson
Responded to a 911 call in the 1300 block of Spur
Performed a wellbeing check in the 1400 block of North Elm
Assisted an agency in the 300 block of Banning
Checked suspicious activity in the 300 block of North Buffalo
Performed a wellbeing check in the 1400 block of North Elm
Performed a wellbeing check in the 100 block of Garst
Responded to a noise complaint in the 500 block of Massey
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Responded to theft in the 200 block of East Washington
Checked suspicious activity in the 600 block of East Madison
Assisted a citizen in the 800 block of South White Oak
