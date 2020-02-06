Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Webster County Sheriff’s Office. An arrest is not an indication of guilt.

Jan. 22

Cynthia A. Hager, 56, was brought in on a Webster County warrant for first-degree burglary, stealing and resisting arrest.

Kaitlyn White, 29, was transported in on a Webster County warrant for a probation violation.

Jan. 23

George W. Davis, 44, was brought in for failure to display plates and no seat belt, and he had a Wright County warrant for passing a bad check.

Steven L. Bryan, 29, was brought in on Nixa warrants for speeding and driving while revoked/suspended.

Justin D. White, 38, was transported in on a Webster County warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia.

James J.W. Lawson, 35, was transported in on a Webster County warrant for burglary (two counts).

Jan. 24

Jared M. Rayburn, 33, was booked and released for driving while intoxicated.

Jan. 25

Matthew J. Hale, 30, was booked and released for driving while intoxicated and careless and imprudent driving with accident.

Sean T. Falk, 29, was brought in on a Webster County warrant for a probation violation.

Rachelle D. Bailey, 44, was brought in on a Webster County warrant for failure to appear for driving while intoxicated.

Stephanie M. Wooley, 42, was booked and released for driving while suspended/revoked.

Micah L. Smith, 36, was placed on 12-hour detox.

Jan. 26

Andrew M. Pacheco, 44, was brought in on a Webster County warrant for driving while revoked/suspended and on a Greene County warrant for speeding.

Gregory H. Huffman, 57, was brought in on a Lebanon warrant for animal cruelty.

Damon T. Johnson II, 25, came in on a Marshfield warrant for no insurance, no seat belt and speeding.

Christopher S. Ireland, 41, was brought in on a Marshfield warrant for failure to register a motor vehicle (two counts), possession of drug paraphernalia and shoplifting.

Eduardo Garcia, 37, came in on a Marshfield warrant for no insurance.

Heather D. Shelby-McAdams, 29, was booked and released for expired license.

Jan. 27

Megan M. Smith, 37, was placed on 12-hour detox.

George M. Martin, 43, was placed on 12-hour detox for driving while intoxicated and open container.

Shelli Luttrell, 46, was placed under court arrest on a Webster County warrant for stealing.

Adam T. Hilburn, 28, was placed on 24-hour hold for tampering with motor vehicle, unlicensed weapon, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Shane M. Babcock, 31, was brought in for a probation violation.

David L. Henry, 42, was brought in on a Webster County warrant for a probation violation and a Seymour warrant for defective equipment.

Kyle A. Sherman, 27, was transported in on a Webster County warrant for driving while suspended/revoked, no insurance and seat belt violation.

Jamie S.M. Casares, 37, came in on a Webster County warrant for speeding.

Alex S. Bishop, 20, was transported in on a Webster County warrant for speeding.

Brian K. Symes, 52, was placed on 24-hour hold for receiving stolen property.

Christopher J. Johnson, 19, came in on a Niangua warrant for a peace disturbance.

Thomas N. Martin, 45, was placed on 24-hour hold for third-degree domestic assault.

Thomas E. Brasher, 22, was transported in on a Webster County warrant for tampering with a vehicle and a Marshfield warrant for failure to register a motor vehicle (two counts) and no operator’s license.

Terry L. Lafferty, 44, was booked and released for driving under the influence of drugs, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and a lane violation.

Tristen L. Nelson, 17, was booked and released for stealing.

Wade A. Andrade, 19, was placed on 24-hour hold for first-degree burglary.

Alex S. Bishop, 20, was transported in on a Webster County warrant for speeding.

Jan. 28

Donald P. Rabon, 25, was brought in on a Webster County warrant for a seat belt violation.

Taylor L. Penberthy, 23, was placed under court arrest on a Webster County warrant for second-degree burglary.

William J. Shiffelt, 51, was brought in on a Webster County warrant for a seat belt violation.

Chasity N. Cooper, 25, was brought in on a Texas County warrant for stealing.

Amrut B. Patel, 58, was placed under 48-hour commit following a court arrest.

Lahana C. Page, 24, was transported in on a Webster County warrant for possession of a controlled substance and a Greene County warrant for tampering with a motor vehicle.

Filings

The following filings were reported by the Webster County Circuit Clerk’s Office.

EXPUNGE CRIME/ARREST RECORD

Jan. 8

Daniel Lee Crawford v. Webster County Circuit Court

OTHER MISCELLANEOUS ACTIONS

Jan. 10

In. re. Marshfield Fire Protection District

CHANGE OF NAME

Jan. 13

In re. Chanler J. Higgle

MOTION TO MODIFY

Jan. 10

Ashley D. Counterman Knotts v. Timothy R. Counterman

Jan. 14

Zachary Kane Bull v. Tammy Elizabeth Bull Cantrell

DISSOLUTION WITH CHILDREN

Jan. 9

Amy M. Byrd v. Mark E. Byrd

Jan. 10

Katy B. Taylor v. Dustin E. Taylor

Jan. 11

Stephanie Taylor v. Jason Taylor

Jan. 16

Vincent R. Canales III v. Whitney Kristine Canales

DISSOLUTION WITHOUT CHILDREN

Jan. 8

Charley D. Hodge v. Joshua D. Hammell

Jan. 10

Matthew Lowry v. Crystal Lowry

Jan. 17

Steven D. Cantrell v. Alison M. Cantrell

Eric D. Testerman v. Jessica R. Testerman

MOTION TO MODIFY

Jan. 10

Matthew C. Cotton v. Sarah McDowell

Scott C. Locke v. Samantha L. Locke

Jan. 14

Nicole D. Jinks v. Jesse R. Jinks

ADULT ABUSE STALKING

Jan. 8

X v. Justin Clift

Jan. 15

X v. Carmen R. Saeler

FELONY

Jan. 10

State v. Matthew Lynn Cline

CHILD SUPPORT ADMINISTRATIVE ORDER

Jan. 13

Madilynn Lawson v. Joe Don Wilkie Alexander

PARTITION

Jan. 21

Mark Wessell et al. v. Steven L. Kindall et al.

PERSONAL INJURY — VEHICULAR

Jan. 21

Gabriel Tholl v. Don Vance Ford and Don Vance Ford Sales

CHILD SUPPORT ADMINISTRATIVE ORDER

Jan. 16

Lauren Albina Stewart v. Keaton Dwain Hulen

Jan. 17

Webster County Children’s Division v. Karla Renee Williams

Dispositions

The following dispositions were reported by the Webster County Circuit Clerk’s Office.

CHILD SUPPORT ADMINISTRATIVE ORDER

Jan. 13

Madilynn Lawson v. Joe Don Wilkie Alexander. Other final disposition.

Jan. 16

Lauren Albina Stewart v.Keaton Dwain Hulen. Other final disposition.

Jan. 17

Webster County Children’s Division v. Karla Renee Williams. Other final disposition.

FELONY

Jan. 13

State v. Pamela S. Standfield. Guilty plea.

State v. Chester M. Blackington. Guilty plea (two cases).

State v. Brandon Wayne Cantrell. Guilty plea.

Richard John Rumisek. Guilty plea.

Jan 15

State v. Jessica Roberts. Guilty plea.

DECLARATORY JUDGMENT

Jan. 14

Burton Leach v. Missouri Department of Revenue. Tried by court — civil.

MOTION TO MODIFY

Jan. 10

Ashley D. Counterman Knotts v. Timothy R. Counterman. Other final disposition.

DISSOLUTION WITHOUT CHILDREN

Jan. 8

James K. Smith v. Christina M. Smith. Consent judgment.

Jennifer M. Livingston v. John T. Livingston. Uncontested.

Jan. 16

Terrilynn J. Wilsey v. Phillip M. Wilsey, Jr. Consent judgemnt.

DISSOLUTION WITH CHILDREN

Jan. 14

Alexis Atwood v. Dakota Atwood. Consent judgment.

MOTION TO MODIFY

Jan. 9

Justin W. Mitchell v. Crystal E. (Mitchell) Kropp. Consent judgment.

Jan. 15

Kyle A. Carpenter v. Emily N. French. Consent judgment.

ADULT ABUSE WITHOUT STALKING

Jan. 10

X v. Jason Cain. Dismissed by court without prejudice.

Jan. 15

X v. Jared E. Lowder. Tried by court — civil.

ADULT ABUSE STALKING

Jan. 15

X v. Stanchez B. Sampson. Tried by court — civil.

X v. Duane J. Mahoney. Tried by court — civil.

X v. Carmen R. Saeler. Dismissed by court without prejudice.

OTHER EXTRAORDINARY REMEDY

Jan. 21

Zachary T. Branch v. Missouri Department of Revenue. Tried by court — civil.

CHILD SUPPORT MOTION TO MODIFY

Jan. 16

Zachary Kane Bull v. Tammy Elizabeth Bull Cantrell. Other final disposition.

CHANGE OF NAME

Jan. 21

In re. Chanler J. Higgle. Tried by court — civil.

Judgments

The following judgments were reported by the Webster County Circuit Clerk’s Office.

Jan. 6

State v. Amber M. Reynolds. For April 17, 2018, charge of possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, suspended imposition of sentence in favor of five years probation; must pay $200 to Law Enforcement Restitution Fund and obtain substance abuse evaluation and treatment per Probation and Parole.

Cory W. Richerson v. Tiffany A. Richerson. Court dissolves marriage. Debts and property divided. Judgment entered and signed.

Jan. 7

In re. Bryson J.E. Cloyd. Name changed.

Jan. 8

James K. Smith v. Christina M.Smith. Court dissolves marriage. Debts and property divided. Judgment entered and signed.

Jan. 10

Ashley D. Counterman Knotts v. Timothy R. Counterman. Court grants modification.

Jan. 13

State v. Pamela S. Standfield. For Dec. 6, 2018, charge of fraudulently attempting to obtain controlled substance, suspended imposition of sentence in favor of five years probation; must obtain drug evaluation and plan through Probation and Parole.

State v. Jeremy Louis Motley. For March 25, 2014, sentence in Dec. 15, 2011, charge of non-support, total arrears in excess of 12 monthly payments due under order of support, probation revoked; sentenced to four years in Department of Corrections with suspended execution of sentence in favor of five years unsupervised probation; must pay minimum of $100 per month toward child support arrears.

State v. Richard John Rumisek. For July 7, 2018, charge of failure to register as a sex offender, suspended imposition of sentence in favor of five years probation.

State v. Brandon Wayne Cantrell. For Sept. 20 2018, charge of possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, sentenced to seven years in Department of Corrections with suspended execution of sentence in favor of five years probation; must complete Webster County drug court.

State v. Stanley E. Hall. For Sept. 14, 2017, charge of possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, suspended imposition of sentence in favor of five years probation; must perform 80 hours community service, obtain drug evaluation by Probation and Parole, and pay $150 lab fee and $150 to the Law Enforcement Restitution Fund. For second charge, same charge, same date, suspended imposition of sentence in favor of five years probation.

State v. Chester M. Blackington. For April 30, 2018, sentence on Sept. 11, 2015, charge of non-support, total arrears in excess of 12 monthly payments due under order of support, probation revoked; sentenced to four years in Department of Corrections with suspended execution of sentence in favor of five years unsupervised probation; must pay at least $375 monthly toward arrears.

State v. Chester M. Blackington. For April 30, 2018, sentence on March 17, 2018, charge of third-degree domestic assault, probation revoked. Sentenced to four years in Department of Corrections with suspended execution of sentence in favor of five years probation.

State v. Chester M. Blackington. For Oct. 30, 2018, charge of violation of order of protection for adult, second offense, sentenced to four years in Department of Corrections, concurrent with any other sentence, with suspended execution of sentence in favor of five years unsupervised probation; must have no communication with victim unless in writing and about minor child.

State v. Chester M. Blackington. For Feb. 18, 2019, charge of violation of order of protection for adult, second offense, sentenced to four years in Department of Corrections, concurrent with any other sentence, with suspended execution of sentence in favor of five years unsupervised probation; must have no communication with victim unless in writing and about minor child.

Jan. 14

State v. Rick Lee Manes. For April 30, 2018, sentence in Jan. 11, 2016, charge of probation of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, probation revoked for violation; sentenced to four years in Department of Corrections, with suspended execution of sentence in favor of five years probation.

Burton Leach v. Missouri Department of Revenue. Judgment in favor of petitioner as lawful owner of 1948 Willys Jeep, subject to all statutory requirements for issue of title, payment of fees and taxes and general eligibility for title.

Justin W. Mitchell v. Crystal E. (Mitchell) Kropp. Court grants modification. Judgment entered and signed.

State v. Johnny J. Bookout. For Oct. 16, 2017, sentence in Sept. 1, 2017, charge of second-degree domestic assault, follow judge’s review, sentenced to six years in Department of Corrections with suspended imposition of sentence in favor of five years probation.

Jennifer M. Livingston v. John T. Livingston. Court dissolves marriage; debts and property divided and judgment entered and signed.

Madilynn Lawson v. Joe Don Wilkie Alexander. Responded to pay child support and provide medical insurance on minor child.

Alexis Atwood v. Dakota Atwood. Court dissolves marriage. Debts and property divided. Judgment entered and signed.

Jan. 15

X v. Jared E. Lowder. Judgment full order protection.

X v. Duane J. Mahoney. Judgment full order protection.

State v. Jessica Roberts. For Sept. 30, 2018, charge of possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, suspended imposition of sentence in favor of five years probation; must obtain substance abuse evaluation and treatment as directed by Probation and Parole.

X v. Stanchez B. Sampson. Judgment full order protection.

In re. Jennifer Andrews et al. Name changed.

Jan. 16

Kyle A. Carpenter v. Emily N. French. Court grants judgment of modification.

Lauren Albina Stewart v. Keaton Dwain Hulen. Responded to pay child support and provide medical insurance on minor child.

Jan. 17

Zachary Kane Bull v. Tammy Elizabeth Bull Cantrell. Court grants modification. Judgment entered and signed.

Webster County Children’s Division v. Karla Renee Williams. Respondent to pay child support and provide medical insurance on minor children.

Terrilynn J Wilsey v. Phillip M. Wilsey, Jr. Court dissolves marriage. Debts and property divided. Judgment entered and signed.

Jan. 21

Zachary T. Branch v. Missouri Department of Revenue. Petitioner found to be lawful owner of 2002 Volkswagen.

State v. Jason Parsley. For Sept. 20, 2016, sentence in Aug. 27, 2016, charge of possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, probation revoked; sentenced to five years in Department of Corrections with suspended execution of sentence in favor of five years probation.

In re. Chanler J. Higgle. Name changed.

Food inspections

The following food inspections were reported by the Webster County Health Unit.

Dec. 18

Walgreens, 1260 Spur Drive, Marshfield. Routine inspection. Priority violations: None observed. Core violations: None observed.

St. George’s Donuts, 1350 Spur Drive, Marshfield. Routine inspection. Priority violations: None observed. Core violations: Facilty in need of more frequent cleaning. Freezer in back storage room has crack in plastic liner. Donut display boxes in need of cleaning and new paint or sealer. Correct by next routine inspection.

Marshfield P.D.

The Marshfield Police Department responded to the following calls.

Dec. 1

Responded to an alarm in the 100 block of West Madison.

Responded to an alarm in the 300 block of McNabb.

Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of North.

Assisted a citizen in the 100 block of Kari.

Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of North White Oak.

Assisted a citizen in the 400 block of South Pine.

Responded to a 911 call in the 100 block of North Oak Grove.

Dec. 2

Checked suspicious activity in the 300 block of North Buffalo.

Responded to a disturbance in the 400 block of South White Oak.

Responded to an alarm in the 1100 block of Spur.

Performed a wellbeing check in the area of West Washington and Allen.

Performed a wellbeing check in the 14000 block of Highway 38.

Responded to a theft in the 300 block of McNabb.

Assisted a citizen in the 100 block of Kari.

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of Interstate 44.

Checked suspicious activity in the 300 block of North Buffalo.

Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of Commercial.

Performed a wellbeing check in the 600 block of Church.

Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of West Jackson and West Washington. Responded to a theft in the 200 block of North.

Responded to a theft in the 14000 block of Highway 38.

Checked suspicious activity in the 700 block of North Marshall.

Responded to a disturbance in the 600 block of Maple.

Assisted a citizen in the 100 block of Kari.

Checked a suspicious subject in the 100 block of Highway W.

Responded to a noise complaint in the 500 block of Massey.

Dec. 3

Checked suspicious activity in the area of East Second and South Vine.

Checked suspicious activity in the 1700 block of Briarwood.

Performed a wellbeing check in the 1000 block of Banning.

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 14000 block of Highway 38.

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 100 block of York.

Responded to an alarm in the 1300 block of Spur.

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of McNabb.

Assisted a citizen in the 14000 block of Highway 38.

Performed a wellbeing check in the 200 block of South Walnut.

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden.

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of Haymes Court and Warren.

Checked a suspicious subject in the 1200 block of Spur.

Responded to a report of property damage in the 200 block of North White Oak.

Dec. 4

Assisted a citizen in the 800 block of South White Oak.

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of North Pitts.

Responded to an alarm in the 14000 block of Highway 38.

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 700 block of South Locust.

Assisted a motorist in the 200 block of West Jackson.

Responded to a theft in the 1300 block of Spur.

Assisted an agency in the 300 block of South Crittenden.

Responded to a theft in the 600 block of East Washington.

Performed a wellbeing check in the 100 block of Highway W.

Checked a suspicious subject in the 600 block of Church.

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden.

Responded to a theft in the 1300 block of Spur.

Assisted a citizen in the 400 block of North Fulton.

Checked a suspicious subject in the 1300 block of Spur.

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden.

Dec. 5

Responded to juvenile complaint in the 500 block of South Walnut.

Checked suspicious activity in the 1200 block of Spur.

Responded to a theft in the 500 block of South Locust.

Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 900 block of West Washington.

Checked a suspicious subject in the 800 block of West Washington.

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden.

Assisted a citizen in the 700 block of West Washington.

Performed a wellbeing check in the 500 block of South Locust.

Assisted paramedics in the 900 block of West Washington.

Responded to a theft in the 500 block of South Locust.

Checked suspicious activity in the 1200 block of Spur.

Dec. 6

Performed a wellbeing check in the 1200 block of Spur.

Assisted a citizen in the 14000 block of Highway 38.

Checked suspicious activity in the 1300 block of Spur.

Assisted a citizen in the 600 block of East Second.

Assisted a motorist in the 14000 block of Highway 38.

Assisted an agency in the 700 block of St. Charles.

Assisted a motorist in the 200 block of Commercial.

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 1000 block of Sunset.

Responded to a 911 call in the 14000 block of Highway 38.

Assisted a citizen in the 400 block of East Madison.

Performed a wellbeing check in the area of Highway 38 and Truman.

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 400 block of Lucas.

Checked suspicious activity in the 200 block of North.

Checked a suspicious subject in the area of North Pitts and East Washington.

Checked suspicious activity in the area of Spur and Interstate 44.

Checked a suspicious subject in the 600 block of East McVay.

Responded to a report of property damage in the 100 block of Maple.

Dec. 7

Checked suspicious activity in the 1400 block of Spur.

Assisted a motorist in the 14000 block of Highway 38.

Responded to a theft in the 1200 block of Spur.

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of Spur and Interstate 44.

Responded to a disturbance in the 600 block of Maple.

Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 200 block of North White Oak.

Responded to an alarm in the 1300 block of Spur.

Assisted paramedics in the 500 block of Pine Ridge.

Assisted a motorist in the 200 block of North Pitts.

Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of Pine Ridge.

Assisted a citizen in the 14000 block of Highway 38.

Responded to an alarm in the 1300 block of Spur.

Dec. 8

Responded to an animal complaint in the 800 block of Lewis.

Checked suspicious activity in the 300 block of North Buffalo.

Responded to a 911 call in the 500 block of North White Oak.

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 14000 block of Highway 38.

Assisted a motorist in the 700 block of West Jackson.

Checked a suspicious subject in the 800 block of South Marshall.

Responded to a 911 call in the 500 block of East Hubble.

Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of North White Oak.

Performed a wellbeing check in the 600 block of First Street.

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of Sunshine.

Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of Highway W.

Responded to a 911 call in the 800 block of West Washington.

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of East Hubble and North Marshall.

Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of South Walnut.

Dec. 9

Responded to a disturbance in the 1300 block of Spur.

Performed a wellbeing check in the 200 block of South Walnut.

Assisted a motorist in the 500 block of Church.

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 800 block of Turtle Creek.

Responded to a theft in the 1600 block of West Brook.

Responded to a motor vehicle accident In the 100 block of Highway W.

Responded to a report of property damage in the 600 block of East Second.

Responded to a disturbance in the 700 block of Stanford.

Checked a suspicious subject in the 600 block of Church.

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden.

Performed a wellbeing check in the 100 block of South Elm.

Responded to a theft in the 14000 block of Highway 38.

Checked suspicious activity in the 300 block of East Third.

Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of St. Charles.

Assisted an agency in the 100 block of North Locust.

Checked suspicious activity in the 300 block of East Washington.

Responded to a 911 call in the 300 block of West Jefferson.

Responded to an alarm in the 800 block of East Hubble.

Responded to a disturbance in the 1300 block of Spur.

Dec. 10

Checked suspicious activity in the 14000 block of Highway 38.

Assisted a motorist in the 700 block of West Washington.

Assisted a motorist in the 200 block of North Pitts.

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden.

Responded to an alarm in the 700 block of Smith.

Assisted a citizen in the 1000 block of Dalton.

Assisted a motorist in the 700 block of Woodlawn.

Assisted a motorist in the 500 block of Maple.

Assisted a citizen in the area of West Jefferson and Spur.

Assisted an agency in the 800 block of East Washington.

Assisted an agency in the 300 block of South Crittenden.

Assisted a citizen in the 600 block of Tyler.

Assisted a citizen in the 600 block of East Second.

Assisted paramedics in the 300 block of West Jefferson.

Assisted an agency in the 800 block of Tomahawk.

Assisted an agency in the 500 block of Welch.

Assisted a motorist in the area of Banning and Pine Ridge.

Responded to a disturbance in the 800 block of Sunset.

Dec. 11

Assisted a citizen in the 14000 block of Highway 38.

Assisted paramedics in the area of Briarwood and Hubble Drive.

Responded to a theft in the 300 block of South Crittenden.

Responded to a theft in the 1300 block of Spur.

Performed a wellbeing check in the 200 block of East Jefferson.

Performed a wellbeing check in the 1300 block of Spur.

Checked suspicious activity in the 300 block of South Crittenden.

Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of East Jackson and South Walnut.

Performed a wellbeing check in the 200 block of Pine Ridge.

Assisted a motorist in the 500 block of South Buffalo.

Responded to a disturbance in the 400 block of East Third.

Responded to a disturbance in the 900 block of West Washington.

Responded to a theft in the 200 block of East Jackson.

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 200 block of Church.

Responded to juvenile complaint in the 700 block of West Hubble.

Assisted an agency in the 200 block of North White Oak.

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of Spur and Interstate 44.

Dec. 12

Responded to a theft in the 14000 block of Highway 38.

Assisted a motorist in the 100 block of South Clay.

Performed a wellbeing check in the 300 block of West Jefferson.

Responded to a theft in the 500 block of West Hubble.

Responded to a theft in the 800 block of West Washington.

Responded to a 911 call in the 1100 block of Highway A.

Responded to a report of property damage in the 500 block of West Hubble.

Checked suspicious activity I the 200 block of East Jefferson.

Assisted a citizen in the 600 block of Church.

Assisted paramedics in the 100 block of Senior Drive.

Responded to a theft in the 700 block of South Buffalo.

Performed a wellbeing check in the 300 block of North Marshall.

Responded to juvenile complaint in the 300 block of North Marshall.

Assisted a citizen in the 1200 block of Banning.

Dec. 13

Responded to an alarm in the 200 block of North White Oak.

Responded to a theft in the 300 block of South Walnut.

Performed a wellbeing check in the 1000 block of Banning.

Checked a suspicious subject in the 600 block of North Locust.

Checked a suspicious subject in the 900 block of West Washington.

Checked a suspicious subject in the area of Spur and Interstate 44.

Assisted an agency in the area of South Pitts and East Madison.

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of Spur and Interstate 44.

Checked a suspicious subject in the 300 block of South Clay.

Responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of North Buffalo.

Assisted a motorist in the area of Spur and Interstate 44.

Responded to a theft in the 900 block of Smith.

Responded to a 911 call in the 1200 block of Spur.

Assisted a motorist in the 300 block of Commercial.

Checked suspicious activity tn the 400 block of North Crittenden.

Performed a wellbeing check in the 1600 block of West Washington.

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden.

Dec. 14

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of North Crittenden.

Responded to a disturbance in the 14000 block of Highway 38.

Performed a wellbeing check in the 600 block of South Walnut.

Performed a wellbeing check in the 400 block of North Crittenden.

Responded to a report of property damage in the 400 block of South Locust.

Assisted a citizen in the 800 block of North Olive.

Assisted a motorist in the 600 block of Commercial.

Responded to a theft in the 14000 block of Highway 38.

Checked suspicious activity in the 600 block of North Locust.

Responded to an alarm in the 1300 block of West Jefferson.

Responded to juvenile complaint in the 400 block of Haymes Court.

Assisted a motorist in the area of Spur and Interstate 44.

Responded to a disturbance in the 1700 block of Briarwood.

Performed a wellbeing check in the 300 block of North Crittenden.

Dec. 15

Responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of South Locust.

Responded to a theft in the 700 block of West Washington.

Responded to a 911 call in the 1000 block of Banning.

Responded to an alarm in the 1100 block of Spur.

Responded to a theft in the 900 block of West Washington.

Checked suspicious activity in the 300 block of North Buffalo.

Checked suspicious activity in the 14000 block of Highway 38.

Assisted a citizen in the 1100 block of Estate Avenue.

Responded to a 911 call in the 400 block of Church.

Dec. 16

Assisted a citizen in the 100 block of Truman.

Responded to a 911 call in the 1300 block of Spur.

Assisted a motorist in the 400 block of Church.

Responded to juvenile complaint in the area of East McVay and South Vine.

Performed a wellbeing check in the 500 block of East McVay.

Performed a wellbeing check in the 100 block of Highway W.

Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 500 block of Pine Ridge.

Assisted a motorist in the area of Smith and Pine Ridge.

Performed a wellbeing check in the 400 block of South Walnut.

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 500 block of South Walnut.

Assisted a citizen in the 400 block of South White Oak.

Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of South Walnut.

Performed a wellbeing check in the 100 block of North Cherry.

Dec. 17

Responded to a disturbance in the 200 block of South Maple.

Assisted paramedics in the 400 block of South White Oak.

Assisted a citizen in the 600 block of South Marshall.

Responded to a theft in the 800 block of West Washington.

Assisted a motorist in the 800 block of West Washington.

Assisted a motorist in the area of State Highway A and Commerce Road.

Assisted a citizen in the 100 block of Maple.

Responded to a theft in the 14000 block of Highway 38.

Responded to an alarm in the 500 block of South Prairie Lane.

Responded to an alarm in the 1300 block of Spur.

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 700 block of West Hubble.

Assisted a motorist in the 1300 block of Spur.

Responded to a disturbance in the 200 block of South Maple.

Dec. 18

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 500 block of South Walnut.

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden.

Assisted a citizen in the 1100 block of Spur.

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 600 block of Church.

Responded to a theft in the 100 block of Vivian.

Performed a wellbeing check in the 1300 block of Spur.

Performed a wellbeing check in the 400 block of West Jackson.

Responded to a theft in the 600 block of East McVay.

Responded to an alarm in the 1300 block of Spur.

Responded to a 911 call in the 400 block of North Mill.

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 200 block of West Jackson.

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 1300 block of West Jefferson.

Checked suspicious activity in the 14000 block of Highway 38.

Responded to a noise complaint in the 1000 block of Banning.

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 1100 block of Spur.

Dec. 19

Assisted a citizen in the 14000 block of Highway 38.

Responded to an alarm in the 1100 block of Spur.

Assisted a motorist in the 1300 block of Spur.

Responded to a theft in the 14000 block of Highway 38.

Checked a suspicious subject in the 400 block of South Pine.

Responded to a report of property damage in the 14000 block of Highway 38.

Performed a wellbeing check in the 1300 block of West Jefferson.

Checked a suspicious subject in the 200 block of East Jackson.

Responded to an animal complaint in the 700 block of Aspen.

Responded to an animal complaint in the 300 block of North Buffalo.

Responded to a noise complaint in the 700 block of North Marshall.

Dec. 20

Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Responded to a theft in the 100 block of Maple

Assisted a motorist in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Assisted a motorist in the 700 block of West Washington

Assisted paramedics in the 300 block of South Clay

Assisted a motorist in the 200 block of West Jackson

Assisted a citizen in the 800 block of East Washington

Responded to a theft in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Performed a wellbeing check in the 300 block of South Clay

Assisted a citizen in the 1300 block of Spur

Responded to a theft in the 1200 block of Banning

Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of East Hubble

Assisted an agency in the 800 block of East Madison

Assisted a motorist in the area of Spur and Interstate 44

Responded to an animal complaint in the 400 block of George

Dec. 21

Responded to an alarm in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 200 block of East Jackson

Responded to a disturbance in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Assisted a motorist in the 1200 block of Spur

Checked a suspicious subject in the area of North Olive and East Bedford

Checked a suspicious subject in the area of Price Drive and North Clay

Checked suspicious activity in the 1300 block of Spur

Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 300 block of Banning

Assisted a citizen in the 1100 block of Spur

Assisted a motorist in the 700 block of West Washington

Checked suspicious activity in the 500 block of Commercial

Responded to a theft in the 100 block of Maple

Dec. 22

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 200 block of East Jackson

Assisted a citizen in the area of East Washington and North Locust

Responded to an animal complaint in the 400 block of George

Assisted an agency in the 500 block of South Olive

Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 1300 block of Spur

Responded to a disturbance in the 400 block of South Pine

Assisted a citizen I the 500 block of George

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Responded to a theft in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Responded to a disturbance in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Assisted a citizen in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of South Pine

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of Interstate 44

Assisted a citizen in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Responded to a disturbance in the 200 block of East Jackson

Performed a wellbeing check in the 100 block of North Blair

Dec. 23

Responded to a theft in the 1300 block of Spur

Responded to a juvenile complaint in the area of East Washington and North Pine

Assisted an agency in the 300 block of North Buffalo

Assisted a citizen in the 400 block of South Elm

Assisted a motorist in the 700 block of West Hubble

Assisted an agency in the 300 block of North Pitts

Assisted a citizen in the 700 block of North Marshall

Performed a wellbeing check in the 200 block of South Walnut

Responded to a report of property damage in the 600 block of Commercial

Responded to an alarm in the 500 block of Commercial

Checked a suspicious subject in the 1300 block of Spur

Dec. 24

Performed a wellbeing check in the 200 block of North

Assisted an agency in the area of South Locust and East Jackson

Assisted a motorist in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Assisted a motorist in the 1300 block of Spur

Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of South Walnut

Responded to a disturbance in the 400 block of North Crittenden

Responded to a theft in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of North White Oak

Assisted a motorist in the 1300 block of West Washington

Assisted an agency in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Dec. 25

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 300 block of Banning

Performed a wellbeing check in the 200 block of North

Performed a wellbeing check in the 600 block of East Madison

Responded to a report of property damage in the 300 block of North Olive

Responded to a theft in the 100 block of Maple

Checked a suspicious subject in the area of Spur and Interstate 44

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 1000 block of Banning

Dec. 26

Checked suspicious activity in the 400 block of Lucas

Checked suspicious activity in the 100 block of North Blair

Checked suspicious activity in the 100 block of South Walnut

Assisted a citizen in the 700 block of West Jackson

Assisted a motorist in the area of Interstate 44

Responded to a theft in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Responded to an animal complaint in the 1300 block of Spur

Responded to a theft in the 300 block of Banning

Assisted an agency in the 200 block of East Washington

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of North White Oak

Assisted an agency in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Assisted an agency in the 100 block of South Crittenden

Responded to a report of property damage in the 300 block of North Olive

Dec. 27

Assisted a motorist in the 1300 block of Spur

Responded to an animal complaint in the 900 block of Julian

Assisted a motorist in the 1200 block of Banning

Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of North

Checked suspicious activity in the 400 block of Lucas

Assisted a motorist in the 1300 block of Spur

Responded to a report of property damage in the 200 block of East Second

Assisted an agency in the 600 block of South Pine

Responded to a report of property damage in the 400 block of West Bedford

Checked suspicious activity in the 500 block of Birchwood

Responded to an alarm in the 500 block of South Prairie

Assisted an agency in the 100 block of South Crittenden

Assisted a citizen in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Responded to a disturbance in the 400 block of East Washington

Checked a suspicious subject in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 200 block of South Pine

Responded to a theft in the 700 block of West Washington

Responded to a report of property damage in the 500 block of East Third

Responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of North White Oak

Checked suspicious activity in the 400 block of North Clay

Checked suspicious activity in the 700 block of West Jackson

Checked a suspicious subject in the 1500 block of Woodridge

Responded to a theft in the 200 block of South Walnut

Dec. 28

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Assisted a motorist in the 100 block of Highway W

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Assisted a motorist in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Responded to a disturbance in the 600 block of First

Performed a wellbeing check in the 200 block of West Jackson

Assisted a motorist in the 700 block of Poplar

Responded to a theft in the 200 block of Highway W

Responded to a theft in the 400 block of North Mill

Responded to a theft in the 200 block of East Jackson

Checked a suspicious subject in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Responded to a report of property damage in the 200 block of West Hubble

Checked suspicious activity in the 200 block of North Buffalo

Checked a suspicious subject in the 1300 block of Spur

Checked a suspicious subject in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Checked suspicious activity in the 400 block of North Crittenden

Dec. 29

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 500 block of East Burford

Assisted a motorist in the 1300 block of Spur

Performed a wellbeing check in the 1300 block of West Washington

Checked suspicious activity in the 1200 block of Banning

Assisted an agency in the 600 block of Maple

Assisted a motorist in the 600 block of North Locust

Assisted a citizen in the 400 block of Church

Assisted a citizen in the 400 block of West Burford

Performed a wellbeing check in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Assisted a motorist in the 400 block of South Olive

Assisted a citizen in the 700 block of West Hubble

Checked a suspicious subject in the 100 block of East Hubble

Assisted an agency in the 1200 block of Spur

Responded to a noise complaint in the 200 block of North Buffalo

Responded to a 911 call in the 900 block of Bradford

Checked a suspicious subject in the 1300 block of Spur

Responded to an animal complaint in the 1300 block of Spur

Dec. 30

Performed a wellbeing check in the area of West Washington and Allen

Responded to a disturbance in the 400 block of Church

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 700 block of North Marshall

Assisted a citizen in the 100 block of Maple

Performed a wellbeing check in the 200 block of South Walnut

Responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of South Walnut

Responded to a 911 call in the 800 block of Lewis

Responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of West Jackson

Assisted a motorist in the area of North Olive and St. Charles

Assisted a motorist in the 100 block of Highway W

Assisted a motorist in the 500 block of East Jackson

Responded to a theft in the 1200 block of Banning

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Assisted an agency in the 200 block of East Madison

Assisted an agency in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 700 block of Stanford

Dec. 31

Checked a suspicious subject in the 200 block of Highway W

Responded to a 911 call in the 800 block of South Marshall

Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of Harvest Drive

Responded to a theft in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of North Buffalo

Assisted an agency in the 100 block of North Blair

Responded to a disturbance in the 100 block of Maple

Responded to a 911 call in the 200 block of North Pine

Assisted a motorist in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 100 block of North Blair

Assisted an agency in the 1100 block of Spur

Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of Commercial

Assisted an agency in the 400 block of Haymes

Assisted a citizen in the 700 block of West Washington

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 400 block of East McVay

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of West Hubble and Banning

Assisted a citizen in the 1100 block of Banning

Checked suspicious activity in the 3000 block of North Marshall

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 800 block of South White Oak

Jan. 1

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of Hillcrest

Responded to a theft in the 900 block of West Washington

Performed a wellbeing check in the 800 block of South White Oak

Assisted an agency in the 500 block of East Bedford

Assisted a citizen in the 1200 block of Spur

Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of West Bedford

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Responded to a theft in the 100 block of East Hubble

Assisted an agency in the 700 block of West Washington

Assisted paramedics in the 700 block of North Marshall

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 1000 block of Banning

Responded to a noise complaint in the 300 block of North Fulton

Responded to a 911 call in the 1000 block of Banning

Jan. 2

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 200 block of East Washington

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 200 block of Highway W

Checked a suspicious subject in the 400 block of South Pine

Responded to a disturbance in the 1200 block of Spur

Performed a wellbeing check in the 100 block of Senior Drive

Assisted a motorist in the 1300 block of Spur

Assisted an agency in the 500 block of North Buffalo

Responded to a theft in the 900 block of West Washington

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of North White Oak

Jan. 3

Assisted a motorist in the 1300 block of Spur

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Responded to a 911 call in the 1200 block of Spur

Assisted a citizen in the area of East Hubble and North Pine

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Responded to a report of property damage in the 1000 block of Banning

Assisted the city in the 400 block of West Washington

Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of Wilson Way

Assisted an agency in the 600 block of North Locust

Assisted a citizen in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Assisted a citizen in the 100 block of North Blair

Jan. 4

Assisted paramedics in the 1600 block of West Washington

Assisted a motorist in the 100 block of Pleasant Prairie

Checked suspicious activity in the 300 block of East Washington

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of Spur and Interstate 44

Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of South Walnut

Responded to a disturbance in the 600 block of Church

Responded to a report of property damage in the 200 block of North

Responded to a 911 call in the 1000 block of Banning

Assisted an agency in the 100 block of Allen

Assisted a motorist in the 1300 block of Spur

Responded to a disturbance in the 400 block of West Washington

Responded to a disturbance in the area of South White Oak and West Jackson

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Assisted a citizen in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Jan. 5

Checked suspicious activity in the 600 block of Commercial

Assisted a motorist in the 200 block of East Jackson

Responded to a theft in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Performed a wellbeing check in the 500 block of South Walnut

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 1300 block of Spur

Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of Church

Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of North

Responded to a theft in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 1000 block of Highway A

Responded to an alarm in the 1100 block of Spur

Responded to a theft in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Jan. 6

Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 300 block of North Clay

Assisted a motorist in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Responded to an alarm in the 400 block of West Jackson

Responded to a theft in the 400 block of Church

Checked to suspicious subject in the 500 block of Church

Assisted a citizen in the 400 block of East Burford

Assisted a citizen in the 400 block of East Madison

Checked suspicious activity in the 500 block of South Prairie Lane

Responded to a noise complaint in the 500 block of Massey

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of Interstate 44

Assisted a citizen in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Performed a wellbeing check in the 400 block of Church

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 1300 block of Spur

Responded to a 911 call in the 1400 block of West Washington

Jan. 7

Assisted a motorist in the 200 block of East Second

Responded to a 911 call in the 800 block of East Bedford

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Assisted an agency in the 200 block of East Washington

Assisted a citizen in the 1300 block of Spur

Assisted a motorist in the 600 block of East Second

Responded to an animal complaint in the area of Banning and Big Bear

Assisted a motorist in the 200 block of East Washington

Responded to a 911 call in the 800 block of East Washington

Assisted a motorist in the 100 block of Vivian

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of Meadowview and North Pine

Checked a suspicious subject in the area of East Bedford and North Marshall

Assisted an agency in the 200 block of Terrace

Checked a suspicious subject in the 1200 block of Spur

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 400 block of North Crittenden

Responded to an animal complaint in the 800 block of East Bedford

Assisted an agency in the 300 block of West Jackson

Assisted a motorist in the 400 block of East Jackson

Jan. 8

Checked a suspicious subject in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Assisted an agency in the 200 block of North Pine

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 100 block of Fishel Way

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Responded to a noise complaint in the 200 block of North Buffalo

Assisted an agency in the 500 block of Church

Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of Pine Ridge

Checked a suspicious subject in the 1400 block of Spur

Checked suspicious activity in the 1300 block of Banning

Assisted an agency in the 100 block of Highway W

Responded to a disturbance in the 600 block of Church

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Assisted an agency in the 100 block of Allen

Responded to a report of property damage in the 100 block of North Elm

Jan. 9

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of Highway 38 and York

Checked suspicious activity in the 400 block of South Clay

Performed a wellbeing check in the 800 block of West Washington

Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 300 block of North Marshall

Assisted an agency in the 800 block of Shaffer

Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 300 block of North Marshall

Assisted an agency in the 800 block of Shaffer

Assisted a motorist in the 500 block of East Jackson

Assisted a motorist in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Responded to a disturbance in the area of East Jackson and South Pine

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Assisted an agency in the 200 block of North Pine

Assisted a motorist in the 300 block of North Crittenden

Responded to a 911 call in the 700 block of Banning

Responded to a report of property damage in the 200 block of North

Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of East Jackson and South Walnut

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 800 block of West Washington

Checked a suspicious vehicle I the 14000 block of Highway 38

Jan. 10

Responded to an alarm in the 1300 block of Spur

Assisted an agency in the 700 block of Commercial

Assisted a citizen in the 800 block of West Washington

Responded to an alarm in the 1300 block of Spur

Checked suspicious activity in the 800 block of West Washington

Responded to a theft in the 1300 block of Spur

Assisted a motorist in the 1200 block of Spur

Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 1200 block of Spur

Assisted a citizen in the 700 block of Commercial

Assisted an agency in the 400 block of East Madison

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Assisted a citizen in the 100 block of Alford

Performed a wellbeing check in the 400 block of North Mill

Performed a wellbeing check in the 800 block of East Third Street

Assisted a motorist in the 1300 block of Spur

Responded to a 911 call in the 900 block of George

Assisted a citizen in the 1300 block of Spur

Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 300 block of North Marshall

Responded to a disturbance in the 400 block of Church

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Responded to an alarm in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Jan. 11

Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of East Jackson and South Pitts

Assisted a citizen in the 1300 block of Spur

Assisted a motorist in the 200 block of Prairie Lane

Assisted a motorist in the area of Spur and Interstate 44

Assisted a motorist in the 1600 block of West Washington

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 1300 block of Spur

Performed a wellbeing check in the 800 block of West Washington

Assisted a motorist in the 700 block of East Washington

Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of South Walnut

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of Julian and North Elm

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 600 block of Church

Jan. 12

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Responded to an alarm in the 1300 block of Spur

Checked a suspicious subject in the 200 block of East Jackson

Jan. 13

Responded to a 911 call in the 500 block of South Locust

Assisted a motorist in the 800 block of South White Oak

Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of South Walnut

Responded to a theft in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of St. Charles

Responded to a theft in the 800 block of West Washington

Assisted a citizen in the area of West Washington and Spur

Responded to an alarm in the 1300 block of Spur

Responded to a 911 call in the 1000 block of Dalton

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 1100 block of Spur

Assisted paramedics in the 500 block of South Vine

Jan. 14

Responded to a theft in the 700 block of West Jackson

Assisted a motorist in the 300 block of Highway DD

Assisted a motorist in the 300 block of McNabb

Assisted a motorist in the 1100 block of Spur

Assisted a motorist in the area of West Jefferson and Spur

Checked suspicious activity in the 700 block of South Marshall

Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of North

Assisted a motorist in the 1600 block of West Washington

Responded to a 911 call in the 300 block of West Jackson

Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of South Mill

Checked a suspicious subject in the 1100 block of Banning

Responded to an alarm in the 1000 block of Banning

Checked a suspicious subject in the 500 block of Commercial

Assisted a citizen in the area of West Jackson and South Clay

Performed a wellbeing check in the 500 block of South Walnut

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Checked suspicious activity in the 1500 block of Hereford

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Assisted a motorist in the area of Elm and Golf Course Road

Responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of South Mill

Jan. 15

Checked suspicious activity in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Assisted an agency in the area of Interstate 44

Responded to a disturbance in the 200 block of North

Responded to a disturbance in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Checked suspicious activity in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Responded to noise complaint in the 600 block of East Washington

Assisted a motorist in the 400 block of George

Checked suspicious activity in the 100 block of North Blair

Assisted a citizen in the 900 block of West Washington

Assisted a motorist in the 1000 block of Banning

Responded to an alarm in the 1300 block of Spur

Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 400 block of East Washington

Responded to an animal complaint in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Responded to a theft in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Assisted a citizen in the 100 block of South Crittenden

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Jan. 16

Assisted paramedics in the 500 block of South Marshall

Responded to an alarm in the 1300 block of Spur

Checked a suspicious subject in the 1100 block of North Pine

Performed a wellbeing check in the 200 block of South Walnut

Assisted a citizen in the area of West Washington and Spur

Responded to a theft in the 1000 block of Spur

Responded to a report of property damage in the 800 block of South Marshall

Assisted an agency in the 200 block of East Washington

Responded to a report of property damage in the 200 block of South Elm

Assisted a motorist in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Responded to a disturbance in the 600 block of East Washington

Responded to a 911 call in the 800 block of East Washington

Responded to a disturbance in the 100 block of East Hubble

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Responded to a 911 call in the 800 block of East Third

Assisted a motorist in the 100 block of West Hubble

Performed a wellbeing check in the 500 block of Pine Ridge

