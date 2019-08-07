Property transfers
The following property transfers were reported by the Webster County Recorder’s Office.
QUIT CLAIM
June 18
Gina M. Statzel to Steen J. Statzel, PT S1/2 SW1/4 S21 T28 R18.
Steven W. Chapman to Pamela D. Chapman, PT SE1/4 NW1/4 S11 T30 R18.
Mary M. Champbell Trustee to Lloyd H. Hensley, PT NW1/4 NW1/4 S19 T30 R1.
June 19
Deborah S. Dennis to Gary L. Helms, NW1/4 NE1/4 S7 T28 R17.
June 20
Linda L. Burmeister to Linda L. Burmeister, Trustee, PT NW1/4 SW1/4 & PT SW1/4.
June 25
Carmen Short to Heather Flinn, LOT 5 BLOCK 1 CARPENTER ADDITION.
Jerry Defreece to Stacy Defreece, PT NW1/4 NE1/4 & PT SW1/4.
Lori Ann Barry to James A. Coyle, PT SW1/4 SW1/4 S11 T30 R1.
June 27
Anita R. Berry to Anita R. Berry, Trustree, LOTS 26, 27 FINAL PLAT.
June 28
Lloyd H. Hensley to Mary M. Campbell, Trustee, PT NE1/4 NW1/4 S19 T30 R19.
Marlin Neil Fullerton to Christa Lee Fullerton, PT NE1/4 NW1/4 S26 T28 R19.
Ruby F. Carlisle to Matthew D. Lockwood, LOT 8 FINAL PLAT FISHEL.
Ruby F. Carlisle to Matthew D. Lockwood, PT LOT 8 BLOCK 2 GILLAM ADDITION.
Ruby F. Carlisle to Matthew D. Lockwood, PT W1/2 LOT 2 NE1/4 S2 T31.
Ruby F. Carlisle to Matthew D. Lockwood, LOT 2 REPLAT LOTS 3-5 BLOCK.
July 1
Erica Labiak to Nicholas Labiak, PT SE1/4 SE1/4 S22 T31 R18.
July 2
David Lee Dudley to Dalton Booyer, PT S21/4 N21/4 S25 T31 R1.
July 8
Marjorie A. Hernandez to Stanley B. Hernandez, SW1/4 NW1/4 S26 T32 R18.
July 9
James Edwin Robinson to Julie Ann Robinson, PT NW1/4 NW1/4 S29 T30 R17.
July 10
Joyce Whitney to City of Fordland, PT E1/2 NE1/4 S6 T28 R18.
City of Fordland to Jennifer Chavarrie, PT E1/2 NE1/4 S6 T28 R18.
TRUSTEE’S DEED
May 20
Southpaw PC to Freedom Mortgage Corp., PT SW/14 SW1/4 S3 T30 R18.
May 22
Jeffery R. Wilson to Extreme Real Estate Investments, LOT 14 FINAL PLAT CRESTWOOD.
Alan S. Ferrier, Jr., to The Seymour Bank, PT LOTS 41-43 PACTOLUS ADDITION.
Millsap & Singer PC to Ronald Lea, PT NE1/4 NW1/4 S32 T31 R18.
May 31
Revocable Trust Agreement to Betty Lorene Atwood, LOT 12 FIRST ADDITION SUNSET.
June 3
Judith A Wrenn, Trustee, to Kenneth E. James, LOT 15 FINAL PLAT REPLAT.
Joan Smith Joint Revocable Trust to Nolan Snider, PT S1/2 NW1/4 & PT N1/2.
June 6
Gerald L. Case, Trustee, to David E. Dinwiddie, LOT 8 HIDEAWAY.
June 14
Martha & James Myers Map Trust to Roy W. Wilson, PT SE1/4 S1/4 S16 T30 R18.
June 17
Jerry D. Kleier, Trustee, to Seymour Special Road District, PT E1/2 NW1/4 S3 T28 R17.
June 19
Larry Edward Summers, Trustee, to Elam Stoltzfus, PT NE1/4 S19 T32 R16.
June 20
Helen S. Forehand, Trustee, to James L. Jones, PT W1/2 LOT 4 NE1/4 S3 T29.
June 24
Twenty-Twenty Revocable Trust to Garith Dedmon, N1/2 NW1/4 S13 T30 R17.
Jim Fox, Trustee, to Jimmy D. Freie, LOT 4 KANEL ROLLING ACRES.
July 1
Michael Lynn Campbell, Trustee, to Mark Fuller, PT SE1/4 NW1/4 S24 T29 R17.
Judith Ann Hallmark to Chase M. Davis, PT W1/2 SE1/4 NW1/4 S8 T28.
July 2
Michael Eugene Fraker, Trustee, to Daniel J. Poirier, LOTS 2, 3 FINAL PLAT EAST.
July 15
Dallas E. Robertson, Trustee, to Gary Hamilton, PT SE1/4 SW1/4 S28 T30 R17.
Food inspections
The Webster County Health Unit has released a report of its recent food inspections. Effective July 1, any food establishment complaints will be included with the weekly food inspection reports.
May 31
The Mason Jar, 627 Lynch Road, Seymour. Pre-opening inspection. Priority violations: None observed. Core violations: None observed. Approved for opening.
Ozark Trails Camp Arrowhead, 4202 State Highway DD, Marshfield. Routine inspection. Priority violations: None observed. Core violations: Five ready-to-eat salad items not date-marked. Broken seal on ice machine. Corrected at time of inspection.
June 11
Post Game Pizza, 319 S. Main St., Rogersville. Routine inspection. Priority violations: None observed. Core violations: Bag of red onions stored on ground in walk-in cooler. Chicken wings stored uncovered in walk-in cooler. Pizza boxes stored too close to mop sink with no protective barrier in place. Corrected at time of inspection. Ceiling tiles over cash register show excessive water damage. Correct by July 15.
Seymour Senior Center, 205 Commercial St., Seymour. Routine inspection. Priority violations: None observed. Core violations: None observed.
Taco Bell, 150 Loveland St., Seymour. Followup inspection. Priority violations: All corrected. Core violations: All corrected.
June 17
Badger’s Den BBQ, 263 Carlie Ave., Rogersville. Routine inspection. Priority violations: None observed. Core violations: None observed.
Shop N’Go, 262 E. Main St., Fordland. Routine inspection. Priority violations: None observed. Core violations: Some food left uncovered in reach-in freezers. Pest control spray located over eating area. Corrected at time of inspection.
June 24
Rusty Spur Cafe, 800 E. Clinton Ave., Seymour. Routine inspection. Priority violations: All items corrected. Core violations: All items corrected.
June 26
Hucklebuck’s Smoke N Grill, Enterprise Drive, Seymour. Pre-opening inspection. Priority violations: Pre-opening inspection. Approved to open. Work is still in progress for entire building. Core violations: Damaged floor in walk-in cooler. Correct by next routine inspection. Uncovered food items; single-serve cup was used to scoop ice into customer’s cup. Corrected at time of inspection.
July 1
Fairgrounds Lemonade Stand, Webster County Fairgrounds, Marshfield. Routine inspection. Priority violations: None observed. Core violations: None observed. Approved to serve for Webster County Fair.
July 2
Webster County Fairgrounds, 517 Garst Drive, Marshfield. Pre-opening inspection. Priority violations: None observed. Core violations: Non observed. Approved to serve for Webster County Fair.
July 7
Subway, 425 S. Mill St., Rogersville. Routine inspection. Priority violations: Cleaners stored above paper products. Corrected at time of inspection. Bathroom cleaners stored too close to food contact items. Correct by next routine inspection. Core violations: Bag of buns left uncovered in walk-in freezer. Corrected at time of inspection.
July 12
Sonic, 436 S. Mill St., Rogersville. Routine inspection. Priority violations: None observed. Core violations: None observed.
Garden Tea Room, 201 Helena Ave., Suite B, Rogersville. Routine inspection. Priority violations: None observed. Core violations: None observed.
Pizza Place, 110 Dempsey Drive, Suite J, Rogersville. Routine inspection. Priority violations: None observed. Core violations: Hard-to-reach areas in need of more frequent cleaning. Back entrance door sweep has gap between door and ground. No hot water at hand sink. Correct by next routine inspection.
Cozumel Mexican Restaurant, 200 Dempsey Drive, Rogersville. Follow-up inspection. Priority violations: No date marking on several food items throughout facility. Corrected at time of inspection. Employees not washing hands in between tasks and putting on gloves. Correct by next routine inspection. Core violations: Several food items left uncovered throughout facility. Corrected at time of inspection. Food remnants found in hand sink. Correct by next routine inspection.
Rogersville Pharmacy, 319 S. Main St., Suite N, Rogersville. Routine inspection. Priority violations: Eggs stored above ready-to-eat foods. Corrected at time of inspection. Core violations: None observed.
Rogersville Snack Shop, 412 S. Mill St., Rogersville. Routine inspection. Priority violations: None observed. Core violations: Dust accumulation on fan units in walk-in cooler. Correct by next routine inspection.
Underwoods Express, 409 S. Mill St., Rogersville. Routine inspection. Priority violations: None observed. Core violations: Open bin of absorbing material stored on wire shelving under napkins and paper products; dust accumulation collecting on all products, creating contamination. Corrected at time of inspection.
July 26
Bill’s Quick Mart, 20 Glendale Drive, Rogersville. Routine inspection. Priority violations: None observed. Core violations: Microwave has debris accumulation. Correct by next routine inspection. Fan unit in walk-in cooler has dust accumulation. Correct by next inspection.
Hardee’s, 412 Mill St., Rogersville. Routine inspection. Priority violations: Mildew forming in ice chest. Correct by Aug. 30. Employees not washing hands prior to putting on gloves. Discussed with employees. Core violations: Fan units in walk-in coolers have dust accumulation; box fans throughout kitchen have dust accumulation; common and hard-to-reach areas in need of more frequent cleaning; walk-in cooler door was not closed securely. Correct by next routine inspection.
Arrests
The following arrests were reported by the Webster County Sheriff’s Office.
July 17
Jennifer M. Young, 40, was transported in on a Webster County warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
Sheena N. Riley was transported in on a Webster County warrant for possession (two counts) and failure to register a motor vehicle (two counts).
Jeanna M. Tiedman, 52, was brought in on a Webster County warrant for possession of a controlled substance and was placed on 24-hour hold for forgery, possession of a controlled substance and identity theft.
Cyon T. Patterson, 36, was brought in on Webster County warrants for failure to register a motor vehicle and no seat belt.
Dakota L. Cantrell, 26, was brought in for stealing.
Ciera R. Ince, 37,was brought in on a Greene County warrant for a child restraint violation.
Mary A. Williams, 45, was brought in on a Webster County warrant of possession of a controlled substance.
Cody D. Dean, 31, was brought in on a Webster County warrant for failure to register a motor vehicle and no seat belt.
Sarah P. Vanengers, 31, was brought in on a Webster County warrant for no insurance and on charges of property damage, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Billie R. Haden, 21, was transported in on a Webster County warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
July 18
Charles R. Ragsdale, 50, was brought in on Iowa warrants for false affidavit (three counts), false application and third-degree fraud.
Logan T. Kritch, 32, was brought in on a Webster County warrant for no valid driver’s license and a Marshfield warrant for failure to register a motor vehicle.
July 19
John D. Dudley, 32, was brought in on Billings warrants for driving while revoked, possession of marijuana and speeding.
Angela L. Myers, 37, was brought in on a Jefferson City warrant for a parole violation, a Springfield warrant for possession of narcotics equipment and a Taney County warrant for tampering with a motor vehicle.
Jessica L. French, 25, was brought in for possession of a controlled substance.
Christina M. Townlin, 44, was brought in on a Rogersville warrant for no insurance.
Billie N. Wright, 21, was brought in on Webster County warrants for speeding and no insurance.
Darrell A. Eastland, 40, came in on a commit.
Tony L. Williams, 30, was brought in on a Marshfield warrant for trespassing.
Lorin E. Hildebrand, 51, was brought in for failure to register as a sex offender.
John O’Banion, 26, came in on a commit.
July 20
Samuel L. Bowers, 33, was brought in on Webster County warrants for no insurance and failure to register a motor vehicle.
Randall Thompson, 21, was brought in on a Seymour warrant for theft.
Anna V. Miller, 33, was placed on 12-hour detox.
James R. Williamson, 52, was placed on 12-hour detox.
Duncan E. Haney, 19, was brought in on Marshfield warrants for speeding, expired plates and no insurance.
July 21
Marvin A. Wilkerson, 56, was brought in on a Webster County warrant for driving while intoxicated (habitual) and on Rogersville warrants for failure to register a motor vehicle, consumption of alcohol in a vehicle and no state operating license.
Connir L. Chapman, 59, was brought in on a Jackson County warrant for stealing.
Cameron K. Lawson, 31, was brought in on a Marshfield warrant for failure to register a motor vehicle.
Frank R. Wyatt, 39, was brought in on a Platte County warrant for a non-moving traffic violation (three counts).
Timothy L. Webster, 28, was brought in on a Webster County warrant for stealing.
July 22
Michael T. Hamilton, 41, was placed on 12-hour detox.
Randall S. Thompson, 20, was brought in on a Taney County warrant for tampering with a motor vehicle.
Kristie S. Johnson, 47, was brought in on a Nixa warrant for expired plats and no insurance.
William B. Harlow, 47, came in on a Greene County warrant for violating an order of ex party.
Chance L. Smith, 21, was transferred in on a writ.
Robert J. Hudson, 37, was placed on 12-hour detox.
Melissa A. Perritt, 45, was brought in on a Fordland warrant for no seat belt.
Cory C. Williams, 29, was placed on 24-hour hold for tampering with a motor vehicle and first-degree property damage.
Christopher M. Dudley, 32, was brought in on a Niangua warrant for no valid license.
July 23
Jason L. Hylton, 43, was transported in on a Webster County warrant for possession of a controlled substance and driving while suspended/revoked.
Phillip M. Thomas, 28, was booked and released for leaving the scene of an accident and no insurance.
Adrian G. Eskew, 34, was placed on 24-hour hold for sexual misconduct with a child and first-degree sexual misconduct.
Christina M. Townlian, 40, was brought in on Seymour warrants for shoplifting, theft (three counts), no insurance, no plates and displaying the plates of another and on a Marshfield warrant for stealing (three counts).
July 24
Mark M. McCormack, 50, was brought in on a Marshfield warrant for a nuisance violation.
Stephen B. Elkins, 26, was brought in on an Ozark warrant for possession of narcotic equipment.
Crystal M. Kenney, 23, was brought in on Marshfield warrants for driving while intoxicated, failure to register a motor vehicle and no title and on Fordland warrants for no insurance and speeding.
Micayla L. Pickens, 25, was brought in on a Dade County warrant for a probation violation.
Brandon W. Stark, 35, was placed on 24-hour hold for driving while revoked (fifth violation) and driving while intoxicated (aggravated).
Jessica A. Estrada, 38, was placed on 12-hour detox and was brought in on driving while intoxicated with priors.
James B. Ayler, 40, was brought in on a Webster County warrant for second-degree property damage.
James R. Williamson, 52, was placed on 12-hour hold.
July 25
Daniel V. Cox, 35, was brought in for driving while revoked.
Zachery E. Hicks-Engle, 18, was brought in on a Marshfield warrant for speeding.
Jennifer D. Fairman, 27, was brought in on a Seymour warrant for keeping a dog without a rabies license.
Douglas P. Massey, 59,w as brought in on a Webster County warrant for no seat belt.
Jessica L. French, 25, was brought in for driving while revoked.
Charity D. Bryson, 35, was brought in for possession of marijuana.
Amanda C. Riley, 39, came in on a commit.
Geoffrey K. Kammerer, 47, came in on a commit.
Martha M. King, 24, came in on a commit.
Todd A. Chance,33, came in on a commit.
Morgan W. Pryor, 25, was brought in for driving while suspended and careless and imprudent driving.
Junelle A. Waterhouse, 25, was brought in for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, and she had a Republic warrant for possession of narcotics equipment.
Tammy D. Frizzell, 46, was placed on 24-hour hold for third-degree domestic assault and had a Greene County warrant for damage to jail property.
Jacob M. Hill, 27, came in on a Webster County warrant for speeding.
Samantha R. Joerger, 32, was brought in on a Webster County warrant for passing bad checks (two counts).
Jason R. Gilley, 44, was brought in for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Paul E. Peak was transported in on three counts of non-support.
July 26
Harold W. Choate, 45, was brought in for no insurance, driving while intoxicated and driving while revoked and on a Republic warrant for driving under the influence.
Kason K. King, 36, was booked and released for driving while suspended, possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
Marty A. Evans, 51, was placed on 24-hour hold for first-degree burglary and property damage.
Sydney H. Perry, 29, was brought in on a Webster County warrant for abuse/neglect of a child.
Derrick D. Staples, 37, was brought in on a parole hold.
Christina M. Townlian, 40, was brought in on a Webster County warrant for possession of marijuana, stealing and possession of a controlled substance.
Jesse R. Fletcher, 40, was brought in on a Green County warrant for driving while intoxicated and on a Springfield warrant for trespassing.
July 27
Jesse H. Freye, 69, was booked and released for driving while revoked/suspended and no insurance.
Michael L. Werner, 19, was booked and released for driving while intoxicated and had a Marshfield warrant for shoplifting and defective equipment (two counts).
Bryant L. Wilson, 24, was brought in on a Seymour warrant for expired tags and no license.
Kathleen J. Bardwell, 43, was brought it on a Webster County warrant for endangering the welfare of a child.
Harley R. Sampson, 25, was placed on parole hold and had a Webster County warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
Troy K. Phillips, 42, was brought in on a Webster County warrant for fraud.
July 28
Rocky R. Young, 40, was brought in on a Webster County warrant for fourth-degree assault.
Ethan D. Riley, 29, was booked and released for driving while revoked.
James N. Williamson, 38, was booked and released for driving while revoked and possession of marijuana.
Malakei B. Trowbridge, 18, was brought in on a Marshfield warrant for no insurance.
Deanne Treese, 47, was brought in on a Seymour warrant for speeding.
Darin J. Lunsford, 50, was brought in on a Webster County warrant for second-degree domestic assault.
Dakota J. Northern, 24, was brought in on a Webster County warrant for passing bad checks (two counts).
July 29
Joshua G. Barnett, 33, was transported in on a writ.
Erin M. Rader, 21, was brought in on a Marshfield warrant for speeding and also on a charge of stealing.
Lacy L. Staples, 36, was brought in on a Webster County warrant for possession of a controlled substance (two counts).
Mary E. Thornburn, 48, was brought in on a Webster County warrant for driving while intoxicated, a Greene County warrant for driving while revoked and a Seymour warrant for driving while revoked.
Chester M. Blackington, 32, came in on a Webster County warrant for tampering with a witness.
Tyrel A. Jackson, 33, was transported in on a writ.
Steven W. Yost, 35, was brought in on a Seymour warrant for driving while suspended.
Caleb R. Kleier, 17, was brought in on Webster County warrants for no insurance and no seat belt.
Mercedees N. Shelton, 24, was brought in on a Fordland warrant for expired tags.
Tony L. Williams, 30, was placed on 12-hour detox.
Dan M. Deren, 46, was brought in on a Seymour warrant for no insurance, a Fordland warrant for speeding and a Seymour warrant for driving while suspended.
July 30
Ethan S. Baldwin, 18, was placed on 24-hour hold for possession of drug paraphernalia and stealing.
Timothy L. Choate, 33, was brought in on a Wright County warrant for a probation violation.
Tori L. Totten, 38, was placed under court arrest on a seven-day commit.
Cody W. Galloway, 29, was brought in on a Jefferson County warrant for a parole violation.
James E. Forstor, 26, came in on a Webster County warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
Tyler A. Wolfe, 19, was placed under court arrest on a Webster County warrant for stealing — over $750.
Cody D. Baker, 25, was placed under court arrest on a Webster County warrant for forgery.
Casey J. May, 29, was placed under court arrest on a Webster County warrant for driving while intoxicated with injury.
Douglas E. Watson, 53, was placed under court arrest on a Webster County warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
Tracey C. Copeland, 42, was brought in for driving without a license.
Christian N. Sherill, 20, was brought in for stealing and minor in possession.
Julie M. Elder, 45, was placed on 12-hour detox.
Marshfield P.D.
The following calls were handled by the Marshfield Police Department.
June 28
Assisted an agency in the 800 block of Shaffer.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 1500 block of West Jefferson.
Responded to a 911 call in the 500 block of Massey.
Assisted paramedics in the 500 block of North White Oak.
Responded to a disturbance in the 300 block of West Jackson.
Assisted a motorist in the 600 block of North Locust.
Assisted a motorist in the 1400 block of Spur.
Assisted an agency in the 1600 block of North Pine.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 300 block of North Marshall.
Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of Commercial.
Assisted an agency in the 200 block of North Pitts.
Assisted paramedics in the 500 block of Church.
Assisted a citizen in the 600 block of South Vine.
Checked a suspicious subject in the 1200 block of Banning.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of West Washington and West Jackson.
June 29
Responded to a noise complaint in the 400 block of North Clay.
Assisted paramedics in the 500 block of South Olive.
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of Banning.
Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of North Fulton.
Responded to a report of property damage in the 900 block of West Washington.
Responded to a theft in the 14000 block of Highway 38.
Assisted a motorist in the area of Interstate 44.
Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of Maple.
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden.
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of North Buffalo.
Responded to a noise complaint in the 700 block of Woodlawn.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 600 block of North Marshall.
Responded to a disturbance in the 700 block of Poplar.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 14000 block of Highway 38.
June 30
Responded to an alarm in the 800 block of East Bedford.
Responded to a 911 call in the 500 block of Welch.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 300 block of South Crittenden.
Responded to an animal complaint in the 14000 block of Highway 38.
Responded to an animal complaint in the 400 block of North Olive.
Responded to a 911 call in the 1300 block of West Jefferson.
Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of South Vine.
Responded to a disturbance in the 300 block of Maple.
Assisted a motorist in the 14000 block of Highway 38.
Responded to a disturbance in the 300 block of Church.
Responded to a 911 call in the 200 block of East Third Street.
Assisted a motorist in the 500 block of North White Oak.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 300 block of North Marshall.
Responded to a disturbance in the area of South Buffalo and Maple.
Responded to a theft in the 14000 block of Highway 38.
Assisted paramedics in the 200 block of Commercial.
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of North Clay.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 1500 block of West Jefferson.
Checked a suspicious subject in the 200 block of Church.
July 1
Assisted paramedics in the 800 block of South White Oak.
Responded to a theft in the 1500 block of West Jefferson.
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of North Clay.
Assisted paramedics in the 700 block of Aspen.
Assisted paramedics in the 500 block of East McVay.
Assisted a citizen in the 400 block of East Washington.
Assisted paramedics in the 800 block of South White Oak.
Assisted a motorist in the area of Interstate 44.
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 100 block of East Jefferson.
Performed a wellbeing check in the area of South Elm and Highway 38.
Assisted paramedics in the 800 block of South White Oak.
Assisted a citizen in the 600 block of Lindsey.
Assisted a motorist in the area of Price Drive and North Marshall.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 600 block of Church.
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of West Jackson and South Clay.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 200 block of South Walnut.
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of Banning.
Assisted a citizen in the 1600 block of West Washington.
Responded to an alarm in the 200 block of East Washington.
Checked a suspicious subject in the area of East Jefferson and North Crittenden.
Checked suspicious activity in the 600 block of East McVay.
Checked suspicious activity in the 900 block of West Washington.
July 2
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 300 block of South Walnut.
Assisted a motorist in the 1300 block of West Jefferson.
Responded to a disturbance in the area of Lee Drive and West Burford.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 1300 block of West Jefferson.
Assisted a citizen in the area of East Hubble and North Pine.
Assisted an agency in the 200 block of East Washington.
Assisted a motorist in the 800 block of South Marshall.
Checked a suspicious subject in the 100 block of South Crittenden.
Assisted an agency in the 100 block of North Blair.
Assisted a motorist in the 14000 block of Highway 38.
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of Interstate 44.
Responded to an alarming the 600 block of Tyler Avenue.
Responded to a theft in the 1300 block of Spur.
Responded to an alarm in the 1200 block of Banning.
Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 200 block of East Jackson.
Assisted a motorist in the 600 block of North Marshall.
Responded to a noise complaint in the 700 block of South Locust.
Responded to another noise complaint in the 700 block of South Locust.
Responded to a noise complaint in the area of South Elm and Highway 38.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 1300 block of Spur.
July 3
Responded to an animal complaint in the 200 block of Wildwood.
Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 500 block of North White Oak.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 500 bock of North White Oak.
Assisted paramedics in the 800 block of East Second.
Assisted paramedics in the 600 block of Maple.
Assisted an agency in the 300 block of South Crittenden.
Assisted a citizen in the 1300 block of Spur.
Assisted an agency in the 300 block of South Crittenden.
Responded to an animal complaint in the 1200 block of Spur.
Assisted paramedics in the 400 block of Chestnut.
Assisted a motorist in the 900 block of South Prairie Lane.
Responded to an alarm in the 100 block of West Madison.
Checked suspicious activity in the 800 block of South Marshall.
Responded to an alarm in the 100 block of West Madison.
Assisted an agency in the 600 block of East Madison.
Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of South Clay.
July 4
Responded to a noise complaint in the 100 block of Blair.
Responded to a noise complaint in the 100 block of Alford.
Responded to a 911 call in the 400 block of Lee Drive.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 200 block of East Madison.
Responded to a noise complaint in the 500 block of South Walnut.
Responded to an animal complaint in the 14000 block of Highway 38.
Assisted a motorist in the 200 block of West Jackson.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of Maple and South Clay.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 200 block of South Walnut.
Assisted a motorist in the 1300 block of Spur.
Responded to a disturbance in the 300 block of Maple.
Responded to a theft in the 900 block of West Washington.
Assisted a motorist in the 200 block of East Jackson.
Responded to a report of property damage in the 600 block of North Marshall.
Responded to an alarm in the 900 block of West Washington.
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of Banning.
Responded to a 911 call in the 700 block of South Marshall.
Performed a wellbeing check in the area of Banning and Big Bear Court.
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 100 block of Blair.
Performed a wellbeing check in the area of First Street and South Pine.
Responded to a noise complaint in the 1100 block of Sunset Avenue.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 600 block of East Jackson.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 800 block of West Washington.
Assisted paramedics in the 200 block of North White Oak.
Responded to a 911 call in the 900 block of West Washington.
Assisted a motorist in the area of George and Warren.
Responded to a disturbance in the 700 block of East McVay.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of Highway A and Commerce.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 600 block of East Madison.
July 5
Checked a suspicious subject in the 1300 block of Spur.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 14000 block of Highway 38.
Responded to a theft in the 600 block of South Pine.
Assisted a citizen in the 100 block of North Locust.
Assisted paramedics in the 800 block of South White Oak.
Checked suspicious activity in the 500 block of Commercial.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of Interstate 44.
Assisted paramedics in the 200 block of North Street.
Assisted an agency in the 1300 block of Banning.
Assisted a citizen in the 700 block of North Marshall.
Responded to a report of property damage in the 100 block of South Pine.
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of Young.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 400 block of East Second.
Responded to a disturbance in the 200 block of South Crittenden.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 1300 block of West Jefferson.
July 6
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 400 block of South Olive.
Assisted paramedics in the 800 block of South White Oak (twice).
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden.
Responded to an animal complaint in the 900 block of West Washington.
Assisted a citizen in the 700 block of South Olive.
Responded to an alarm in the 800 block of Commercial.
Responded to an alarming the 1300 block of Spur.
Assisted a motorist in the 700 block of South Marshall.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of Julian and North Elm.
Performed a wellbeing check in the area of Crestwood and North Pine.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 500 block of South Buffalo.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 1200 block of Spur.
Assisted paramedics in the 1600 block of West Washington.
Assisted paramedics in the 600 block of North Marshall.
Responded to a juvenile complaint in the area of Lewis and Golf Course Road.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 200 block of East Jackson.
Checked suspicious activity in the 1300 block of West Jefferson.
Checked suspicious activity in the 900 block of Lewis.
July 7
Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of North White Oak.
Checked suspicious activity in the 400 block of Church.
Responded to a theft in the 1300 block of Spur.
Responded to a 911 call in the 400 block of Church.
Responded to an alarm in the 700 block of South Vine.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of Interstate 44.
Assisted paramedics in the 500 block of South Vine.
Checked suspicious activity in the 700 block of South Marshall.
Responded to a disturbance in the 600 block of Church.
Assisted a motorist in the area of West Hubble and Banning.
Responded to a noise complaint in the 400 block of Lucas.
July 8
Responded to an alarm in the 1300 block of Spur.
Responded to a 911 call in the 300 block of Highway DD.
Responded to a theft in the 400 block of Forest.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of Interstate 44.
Responded to a disturbance in the 100 block of Highway W.
Responded to a theft in the 400 block of Forest.
Assisted an agency in the 200 block of East Jackson.
Assisted a motorist in the 1300 block of Spur.
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of Bluff Road.
Performed a wellbeing check in the area of West Jackson and South White Oak.
Assisted paramedics in the 200 block of North White Oak.
Responded to a disturbance in the 700 block of East Hubble.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 500 block of South Buffalo.
Assisted a motorist in the area of West Jackson and South Clay.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of East McVay and North Marshall.
Assisted an agency in the area of East Bedford and North Marshall.
Assisted paramedics in the 200 block of Commercial.
Responded to a disturbance in the 700 block of South Olive.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 500 block of South Walnut.
Responded to an alarm in the 1300 block of Spur.
July 9
Responded to a disturbance in the 500 bock of South Vine (twice).
Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of West Hubble.
Assisted paramedics in the 1600 block of West Washington.
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of Banning and Spur.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 300 block of South Crittenden.
Assisted a citizen in the 700 block of South Olive.
Assisted a motorist in the 1200 block of Banning.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 600 block of Lindsey.
Responded to a theft in the 100 bock of Highway W.
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 1300 block of West Jefferson.
Responded to a report of property damage in the 600 block of South Walnut.
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden.
Checked suspicious activity in the 14000 block of Highway 38.
Responded to an animal complaint in the 700 block of West Washington.
Responded to a 911 call in the 800 block of South White Oak.
Responded to a theft in the 100 block of Highway W.
Assisted paramedics in the 400 block of Meadowview (twice).
Responded to a disturbance in the 1000 block of Banning.
July 10
Checked a suspicious subject in the 700 block of South Marshall.
Responded to a report of property damage in the 700 block of South Marshall.
Assisted paramedics in the 800 block of South White Oak.
Assisted a citizen in the 1300 block of Spur.
Responded to a theft in the 700 block of West Hubble.
Assisted a motorist in the 500 block of Pine Ridge.
Responded to a 911 call in the 1300 block of Spur.
Assisted an agency in the 1300 block of Hereford.
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden.
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Oak Grove.
Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of South Locust.
Assisted paramedics in the 200 block of East Third.
July 11
Responded to an alarm in the 200 block of North Crittenden.
Responded to an alarm in the 1100 block of Banning.
Assisted a citizen in the 14000 block of Highway 38.
Assisted paramedics in the 200 block of South Locust
Assisted a citizen in the 700 block of South Buffalo.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 800 block of South White Oak.
Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of East Jefferson.
Assisted a motorist in the 1600 block of West Washington.
Responded to a theft in the 1300 block of Spur.
Checked a suspicious subject in the 200 block of East Washington.
Assisted a motorist in the 1000 block of West Washington.
Assisted paramedics in the 1300 block of Spur.
Checked a suspicious subject in the 200 block of East Washington.
Assisted a motorist in the 1000 block of West Washington and West Jackson.
Responded to an animal complaint in the area of Highway 38 and Truman.
Responded to a disturbance in the 100 block of Highway W.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of Highway A and Commerce Road.
Filings
The following filings were reported by the Webster County Circuit Clerk’s Office.
CHANGE OF NAME
July 18
In re. Stella F. Holiday
DISSOLUTION WITHOUT CHILDREN
July 18
Chrisman C. Ellis v. Rebecca L. Ellis
July 26
Melissa A. Morrow v. Kyle A. Morrow
July 29
Ronald D. Brittain, Jr. v. Toshie Brittain
Shyann N. Bridges v. Justin A. Bridges
DISSOLUTION WITH CHILDREN
July 26
Amanda Douglas v. Eric Douglas
MOTION TO MODIFY
July 19
Rachel C. Rigby v. Matthew I. Waite
Todd M. Maynard v. Ginger B. Johnson
July 22
Justin W. Mitchell v. Crystal E. (Mitchell) Kropp
July 23
Justin Charles Garner v. Tiffany Dawn Garner
July 24
Victoria C. Krysiak v. Steven A. Krysiak
July 25
Christopher Baumgartner v. Lydia Baumgartner
ADULT ABUSE STALKING
July 18
X v. Monique D. Ayala
X v. Nicole L. Ayala
July 19
X v. Melissa A. Grabher
July 26
X v. Tammy D. Frizzell
July 30
X v. Gene O. Rast
ADULT ABUSE WITHOUT STALKING
July 17
X v. Jeremiah Butts
July 23
X v. Gerald D. Matlock
July 26
X v. Kristina A. Vasquez
July 29
X v. Darin J. Lunsford
FELONY
July 23
State v. James A. Ward
State v. Harrison L. Pierce
State v. Lukas M. Hardin
State v. Theresa L. Dayton
State v. Nathan W. Wade
State v. Darin J. Murphy
State v. Jason Sage
July 30
State v. Amanda R. Wallace
State v. Shelby C. Robinson
State v. Robert Johnston
State v. Chester M. Blackington
State v. Robert D. Johnston
State v. Robert S. Fisher
State v. Marty A. Cornwell
State v. Chester M. Blackington
State v. Pamela E. Humphrey
State v. Chester Michael Blackington
CHILD SUPPORT ADMINISTRATIVE ORDER
July 23
Webster County Children’s Division v. Lawrence John Capuano
TRANSCRIPT JUDGMENT
July 18
IS: Discover Credit Card
Division of Employment Services v. Marshfield Cabinets, LLC
PERSONAL INJURY OTHER
July 24
KIL v. Robert J. Kastning et al.
Dispositions
The following dispositions were reported by the Webster County Circuit Clerk’s Office.
FELONY
July 29
State v. Nicholas M. Sanna. Guilty plea.
State v. Donald D. Yates. Guilty plea.
State v. Dennis M. Jungers. Guilty plea.
State v. Connie Mackey. Guilty plea.
State v. Dennis M. Jungers. Guilty plea.
State v. Evan J. Johnson. Guilty plea.
State v. Kourtney Stevens. Guilty plea.
State v. Karla Williams. Guilty plea.
State v. Matthew McCarty. Guilty plea.
State v. Tyrel A. Jackson. Guilty plea.
State v. Andre M.Miles-Johnson. Guilty plea.
State v. Alan S. Ferrier. Guilty plea.
DISSOLUTION WITHOUT CHILDREN
July 22
Michael B. Carter v. Sarah E. Carter. Consent judgment.
July 26
Steven J. Studnicka v. Ashley D. Studnicka. Dismissed by court without prejudice.
DISSOLUTION WITH CHILDREN
July 22
Michael T. Harleman v. Kara-Lee N. Harleman. Dismissed by court without prejudice.
July 24
Ashley J. Tackett v. John R. Tackett, Jr. Consent judgment.
TRANSCRIPT JUDGMENT
July 18
Division of Employment Services v. Marshfield Cabinets, LLC. Other final disposition.
CHILD SUPPORT ADMINISTRATIVE ORDER
July 23
Webster County Children’s Division v. Lawrence John Capuano. Other final disposition.
MOTION TO MODIFY
July 19
Jennifer R. Phelps v. Michael K. Phelps. Consent judgment.
ADULT ABUSE WITHOUT STALKING
July 22
X v. Sydney Perry. Dismissed by court without prejudice.
ADULT ABUSE STALKING
July 18
X v. Nicole L. Ayala. Dismissed by court without prejudice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.