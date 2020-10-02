Filings

The following filings were reported by the Webster County Circuit Clerk’s Office.

FAMILY ACCESS MOTION

Aug. 28

Sharon Rose Dabney Leigh v. Terry Dean Dabney Jr.

HABEAS CORPUS — DOMESTIC

Aug. 28

Audrea P. Obermark v. Justin L. Barker

ADULT ABUSE — STALKING

Aug. 28

X v. James A. Shaffer

X v. Diann Jennings

X v. Denise K. West

X v. Joshua L. Shaffer

X v. Billy J. Gibson

Sept. 4

X v. Josh Moore

ADULT ABUSE WITHOUT STALKING

Aug. 31

Entry fully redacted

Sept. 1

X v. Randy E. Page

Sept. 4

X v. Dorion R. Reed

Sept. 7

X v. Scott D. Smith

OTHER MISCELLANEOUS ACTIONS

Sept. 3

Summit Natural Gas of Missouri Inc. v. Raymond Paul Palmer et al.

QUIET TITLE

Sept. 3

Beverly Barlow v. Saxon Holdings Trust et ux.

MOTION TO MODIFY

Sept. 3

Iosefina Simon Doroscan v. James W. Simon

FELONY

Sept. 2

State v. Zachary Watkins

Sept. 8

State v. Justin Heath Lemm

CHILD SUPPORT ADMINISTRATIVE ORDER

Sept. 2

Webster County Children’s Division v. Mary J. Schwartz

TRANSCRIPT JUDGMENT

Sept. 2

Division of Employment Security v. Benjamin A. Swanson

Dispositions

The following dispositions were reported by the Webster County Circuit Clerk’s Office.

FELONY

Aug. 31

State v. Thomas E. Brasher. Guilty plea.

State v. Adam Hilburn. Guilty plea.

State v. Uriah W. Bowman. Guilty plea.

State v. Travis N. George. Guilty plea.

State v. Zarabeth Biggers. Guilty plea.

State v. Tyler J. Barton. Guilty plea.

State v. Aycelinn Beville. Guilty plea.

State v. Brianna Faith Brooks. Guilty plea.

State v. Amber Johnson. Guilty plea.

Sept. 1

State v. Richard D. King. Guilty plea.

State v. William L. Jackson Jr. Guilty plea.

Sept. 3

State v. Heather D. Gulley. Bind-over to circuit — waive preliminary hearing.

Sept. 8

State v. Dennis F. Gillespie. Guilty plea.

State v. Petie C.M. Schwartz. Guilty plea.

State v. Aaron C.M. Schwartz. Guilty plea.

CHANGE OF NAME

Sept. 1

In re. Britney Nikole Gavin. Tried by court — civil.

DISSOLUTION WITHOUT CHILDREN

Aug. 31

Richard Steen v. Shawna Steen. Consent judgment.

Seth Letterman v. Amanda Letterman et al. Consent judgment.

Sept. 8

Sunni L. Jackson v. Robert M. Jackson. Dismissed by court with prejudice.

Heather L. Durrant v. Larry A. Durrant. Consent judgment.

DISSOLUTION WITH CHILDREN

Sept. 1

Stephanie E. Kalman Ragsdale v. Christopher S. Kalman. Dismissed by court without prejudice.

Lindsay Tobin v. John C. Tobin. Dismissed by court without prejudice.

Leslie A. Rice v. Kevin A. Rice. Dismissed by court without prejudice.

Cheryl Ferrier v. Alan Ferrier Jr. Default judgment.

MOTION TO MODIFY

Aug. 28

Sharon Rose Dabney Leigh v. Terry Dean Dabney Jr. Other final disposition.

Valerie A. Adcock v. Dustin L. Adcock. Consent judgment.

ADULT ABUSE — STALKING

Aug. 28

X v. James A. Shaffer. Dismissed by parties.

X v. Diann Jennings. Dismissed by parties.

X v. Denise K. West. Dismissed by parties.

X v. Joshua L. Shaffer. Dismissed by parties.

X v. Billy J. Gibson. Dismissed by court without prejudice.

Sept. 4

X v. Josh Moore. Dismissed by court without prejudice.

ADULT ABUSE WITHOUT STALKING

Sept. 2

X v. David L. Franklin. Consent judgment.

X v. Joseph L. Wright. Dismissed by court without prejudice.

TRANSCRIPT JUDGMENT

Sept. 2

Division of Employment Security v. Benjamin A. Swanson. Other final disposition.

CHILD SUPPORT ADMINISTRATIVE ORDER

Sept. 2

Webster County Children’s Division v. Mary J. Schwartz. Other final disposition.

PERSONAL INJURY — VEHICULAR

Sept. 8

Gabriel Tholl v. Don Vance Ford and Don Vance Ford Sales Inc. Change of venue.

PERSONAL INJURY — OTHER

Sept. 3

Kenneth Porter et al. v. Walmart Stores East I LP. Dismissed by parties.

EMPLOYMENT DISCRIMINATION

Sept. 2

Cathy Rahder v. Seymour R-II School District. Dismissed by parties.

Judgments

The following judgments were reported by the Webster County Circuit Clerk’s Office.

Aug. 28

Valerie A. Adcock v. Dustin L. Adcock. Judgment against Dustin Lee Adcock. Court grants paternity, custody and support. Judgment entered and signed.

Bailey S. Russell et al. v. Paxton J. Long. Judgment against Paxton J. Long. Court grants paternity, custody and support. Judgment entered and signed.

Aug. 31

State v. Aycelinn Beville. For Feb. 27, 2020, charge of first-degree attempted burglary, suspended imposition of sentence in favor of five years probation; must pay $500 restitution and serve 40 hours community service and have no contact with victims or co-defendants. For first-degree attempted kidnapping/facilitating a felony/inflicting injury/terrorizing, suspended imposition of sentence in favor of five years probation.

State v. Zarabeth Biggers. For July 8, 2018, charge of possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, suspended imposition of sentence in favor of five years probation; must serve 80 hours community service and pay $150 lab fee and $150 to the Law Enforcement Restitution Fund.

State v. Uriah W. Bowman. For April 17, 2019, charge of delivery of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid, sentenced to eight years in Department of Corrections with suspended execution of sentence in favor of five years probation; must pay $150 lab fee and $150 to the Law Enforcement Restitution Fund.

State v. Thomas E. Brasher. For Aug. 31, 2018, charge of possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, sentenced to seven years in Department of Corrections with suspended execution of sentence in favor of five years probation; must pay $150 lab fee and $150 to the Law Enforcement Restitution Fund and serve 40 hours community service every month unless employees full time.

State v. Brianna Faith Brooks. For Feb. 11, 2020, charge of delivery or possession of a controlled substance at a county/private jail or correctional center except with prescription, sentenced to seven years in Department of Corrections with suspended execution of sentence in favor of five years probation; must pay $300 to the Law Enforcement Restitution Fund and serve 120 hours public service.

Seth Letterman v. Amanda Letterman et al. Court dissolves marriage; property and debts divided. Judgment entered and signed.

State v. Austin T. Charlton. For June 11, 2018, sentence in June 4, 2017, charge of possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, probation revoked for violating condition (drugs). Sentenced to four years in Department of Corrections.

State v. Tricia A. Claghorn. For Dec. 17, 2018, sentence in June 18, 2018, charge of possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, probation revoked for violating condition (supervision). Sentenced to three years in Department of Corrections.

State v. Travis N. George. For May 9, 2019, charge of possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, suspended imposition of sentence in favor of five years probation; must pay $150 to the Law Enforcement Restitution Fund.

State v. Adam Hilburn. For Nov. 9, 2018, charge of stealing — $750 or more, sentenced to six years in Department of Corrections.

State v. Amber Johnson. For July 30, 2020, charge of forgery, sentenced to six years in Department of Corrections with suspended execution of sentence in favor of five years probation; must serve 40 hours community service and pay $1,506.22 restitution and $150 to the Law Enforcement Restitution Fund.

State v. Chad D. Mead. For Dec. 18, 2017, sentence in Sept. 25, 2017 charge of third-degree domestic assault, probation revoked for violation (residency); sentenced to four years in Department of Corrections.

Richard Steen v. Shawna Steen. Court dissolves marriage; property and debt divided. Judgment entered and signed.

Sept. 1

State v. William Lewis Jackson Jr. For April 29, 2019, sentence in July 23, 2018, charge of first-degree harassment, probation revoked; sentenced to four years in Department of Corrections.

State v. William L. Jackson Jr. For Feb. 7, 2020, charge of second-degree domestic assault, sentenced to five years in Department of Corrections with suspended execution of sentence in favor of five years probation; must have no contact with three named victims unless court approved and must undergo mental health assessment and follow all recommendations. For Feb. 7, 2020, charge of unlawful use of a weapon — exhibiting, sentenced to three years in Department of Corrections with suspended execution of sentence in favor of five years probation; must have no contact with three named victims unless court approved and must undergo mental health assessment and follow all recommendations.

State v. Richard D. King. For April 24, 2019, charge of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, sentenced to 270 days in jail with suspended execution in favor of two years probation; must complete anger management and family counseling and serve 40 hours community service; must pay $75 to the Law Enforcement Restitution Fund and provide quarterly proof of children’s school enrollment.

In re. Britney Nikole Gavin. Judgment for name change to Britney Nikole Gavin-Richards.

Sept. 2

X v. David L. Franklin. Judgment full order protection. Respondent not to abuse, stalk or molest, nor to communicate with victim or be within 100 feet of all parties served in open court.

Webster County Children’s Division v. Mary J. Schwartz. Respondent to pay child support and provide medical insurance on minor children.

Sept. 3

Division of Employment Security v. Benjamin A. Swanson. Certificate of assessment of overpaid benefits. Judgment for petitioner in the amount of $400 together with all costs and penalties.

Sept. 4

State v. Martin S. Walker. For Jan. 14, 2019, sentence in Nov. 3, 2018, charge of failure to register as a sex offender (third offense), probation revoked for violations (laws and special conditions); sentenced to 10 years in Department of Corrections with suspended execution of sentence in favor of five years probation.

Sept. 8

Heather L. Durrant v. Larry A. Durrant. Court dissolves marriage; debts and property divided. Judgment entered and signed.

State v. Dennis F. Gillespie. For July 12, 2018, charge of third-degree child molestation, child less than 14 years of age, sentenced to 10 years in Department of Corrections with suspended execution of sentence in favor of five years probation; must successfully complete Missouri Sex Offender Program and have no contact with victim or family, no alcohol and not be in a vehicle where alcohol is present; must not be in an establishment where alcohol is the primary item for sale.

State v. Aaron C.M. Schwartz. For June 7, 2020, charge of third-degree child molestation, child less than 14 years of age, sentenced to 10 years in Department of Corrections with suspended execution of sentence in favor of five years probation; must complete Missouri Sex Offender Program and serve 100 hours community service; must write apology letter to Amish community and pay $250 to the Law Enforcement Restitution Fund. For second count, same charge, sentenced to five years in Department of Corrections with suspended execution and five years probation; must complete MOSOP and serve 100 hours community service; must write apology letter to Amish community and pay $250 to the Law Enforcement Restitution Fund.

State v. Petie C.M. Schwartz. For June 7, 2020, charge of third-degree child molestation, child less than 14 years of age, sentenced to 10 years in Department of Corrections with suspended execution of sentence in favor of five years probation; must complete Missouri Sex Offender Program and serve 100 hours community service; must write apology letter to Amish community and pay $250 to the Law Enforcement Restitution Fund. For second count, same charge, sentenced to five years in Department of Corrections with suspended execution and five years probation; must complete MOSOP and serve 100 hours community service; must write apology letter to Amish community and pay $250 to the Law Enforcement Restitution Fund.

Marriage licenses

The following marriage licenses were reported by the Webster County Recorder’s Office.

July 22

Jacob Lowell Morgan, 20, Strafford and Hailey Catlin Gortney, 20, Strafford

July 23

Keith Lawrence Skidmore, 36, Rogersville and Kayla Renee Blazer, 35, Rogersville

July 24

Jeffrey Allen Davidson, 52, Fordland, and Renne Lynn Wallace, 53, Seymour

Kyle Edward Cornelison, 27, Fordland and Haley Maria Zamora, 20, Lemon Grove, California

July 27

Kyle Wesley Kulenkamp, 34, Carlinville, Illinois, and Carson Dare Strong, 30, Carlinville, Illinois

Ian Lee Horton, 52, Rogersville and Wendy Jo Henderson, 47, Rogersville

James Omar Richard Lawson Jr., 27, Marshfield and Amber Marie Renner, 26, Marshfield

July 28

Johnathan Lane Kopplin, 33, Seymour and Elizabeth Mary Adams, 29, Niangua

July 29

Clyde Walter Todd, 81, Marshfield and Pamela Dawn Chapman, 49, Marshfield

Christian Wayne French, 25, Marshfield and Brittney Nichol Hile, 24, Marshfield

July 30

Dustin Jo Bozman, 28, Marshfield and Amanda Nicole Harman, 28, Marhsfiled

July 31

Dustin Lee Stafford, 30, Seymour and Brianna Glen Bailey, 26, Seymour

Aug. 3

Camden Rush Billings, 18, Seymour and Mica Leanne Caswell, 19, Seymour

Zachary Dean Holerson, 24, Fordland and Linda Suzanne Stafford, 33, Fordland

Aug. 4

Homer Lee Clair, 37, Marshfield and Crystal Hope Whittenburg, 32, Marshfield

Aug. 5

Ralph Raymond Davison III, 28, Rogersville and Stephanie Rose Ralston, 39, Rogersville

John Richard Schatz, 41, Rogersville and Amanda Sue Heckmaster, 35, Rogersville

Aug. 6

Austin Lane Woods, 21, Fordland and Chassity Hope Smith, 19, Fordland

Aug. 10

Adam Bryant Heater, 29, Marshfield and Brionna Mae Jackson, 25, Marshfield

Dillion Dwayne Everett Shetrone, 23, Marshfield and Cherokee Dawn Nations Bohannon, 25, Marshfield

Marcus Hunter Attaway, 24, Rogersville and Tiffany Renae Harrill, 21, Rogersville

Jason Michael Wilson, 39, Elkland and Jessica Nichole Taylor, 31, Elkland

Aug. 11

Robert Edward Bennett, 60, Peeples Valley, Arizona and Jesslyn Sue Berdine, 58, El Mirage, Arizona

Aug. 13

Elwyn Lee Osterkamp Sr., 68, Niangua and Starlet Ann Griffin, 66, Niangua

Aug. 18

Christopher Austin Daniel Lovell, 21, Marshfield and Hailey Jo Hicks-Engle, 18, Marshfield

Aug. 21

Danny Cecil Hall Jr., 37, Fair Grove and Alishia Dawn Wyman,35, Fair Grove

Aug. 24

Jerime Lee Coble, 24, Strafford and Holly Elizabeth Payton, 19, Strafford

Jonathan Spencer Eckert, 35, Marshfield and Lacy Amanda Schnelle, 38, Marshfield

Aug. 25

Michael Allen Davis, 39, Rogersville and Jessica Caroline Hall, 44, Marshfield

Dalton Jay Volner, 24, Marshfield and Kristina May Whistle, 21, Marshfield

Aug. 27

Henry J.P. Borntreger, 18, Seymour and Leah L. Schwartz, 18, Seymour

Montana Joseph Miller, 23, Seymour and Charli Breann Newsom, 22, Seymour

Aug. 28

Eric Thomas Martin, 28, Marshfield and Makayla Shonn Looney, 27, Marshfield

Sept. 8

Chad Ryan Dinwiddie, 21, Conway and Ashley Margaret Shields, 33, Niangua

Sept. 9

Aaron Lawrence Hampton, 36, Marshfield and Hannah Elizabeth Kimbrough, 27, Peace Valley, Missouri

Jeffrey Scott Decarlis, 42,Fair Grove an Kasey Raeann Hightower, 34, Fair Grove

Dennis Wade Cantrell, 27, Marshfield and Mikaela Renee Latimer, 25, Springfield

Chrisman Charles Ellis, 41, Marshfield and Jamie Suann Perryman, 37, Marshfield

Sept. 14

Lance Allen Monahan, 28, Marshfield and Shannon Renee Epperson, 27, Marshfield

Aaron Scott Hooker, 26, Elkland and Shelby Lee Price, 24, Elkland

Sept. 15

Adam Blair Meetze, 43, Fordland and Victoria Dawn Meets, 46, Fordland

Sept. 16

John Michael Powelson, 68, Niangua and Shirley Ann Barnett, 60, Ozark

Sept. 21

Michael Harold Owens Jr., 39, Seymour and Stacy Ann Moore, 35, Seymour

Sept. 23

Jacob Paul Wilson, 21, Niangua and Sara Nicole Bunch, 21, Niangua

Sept. 24

Christopher Michael Thompson, 34, Springfield and Carrie Ann Ziegelbein, 35, Springfield

Reuben R.M. Schwartz, 20, Seymour and Mary Y. Schwartz, 21, Seymour

Sept. 25

Jacob Michael Roberts, 26, Marshfield and Emily Jane Davenport, 25, Marshfield

Andrew Wayne Hamilton, 24, Marshfield and Jessica Ellen Stepp, 27, Marshfield

Sept. 28

Matthew Dale Taylor, 21, Marshfield and Taylor Nicole Dunn, 22, Marshfield

Marshfield P.D.

The following calls were handled by the Marshfield Police Department.

Aug. 5

Performed a wellbeing check in the 600 block of North Marshall

Performed a wellbeing check in the 300 block of Banning

Performed a wellbeing check in the 1400 block of North Elm

Performed a wellbeing check in the 700 block of South Marshall

Assisted an agency in the 600 block of South Vine

Assisted a citizen in the 1200 block of Spur

Responded to a disturbance in the 200 block of East Jackson

Motorist assisted in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 600 block of North Locust

Assisted a citizen in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Performed a wellbeing check in the 600 block of North Marshall

Performed a wellbeing check in the 300 block of Banning

Performed a wellbeing check in the 1400 block of North Elm

Performed a wellbeing check in the 700 block of South Marshall

Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of East Jackson and South Crittenden

Checked a suspicious subject in the 400 block of West Washington

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 400 block of South Walnut

Responded to a 911 call in the 1000 block of Banning

Responded to a report of property damage in the 100 block of Alford

Responded to a disturbance in the 1300 block of Banning

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 1300 block of Spur

Aug. 6

Assisted a citizen in the 900 block of West Washington

Responded to a theft in the 1300 block of Spur

Performed a wellbeing check in the 500 block of South Mill

Checked a suspicious subject in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Motorist assisted in the 300 block of West Washington

Assisted a citizen in the 1200 block of Spur

Assisted a citizen in the 700 block of South White Oak

Assisted an agency in the 200 block of East Washington

Performed a wellbeing check in the 1400 block of North Elm

Aug. 7

Assisted a motorist in the 200 block of South Prairie Lane

Responded to juvenile complaint in the 1100 block of Spur

Assisted motorist in the area of Highway 38 and Truman

Performed a wellbeing check in the 600 block of North Marshall

Performed a wellbeing check in the 300 block of Banning

Performed a wellbeing check in the 1400 block of North Elm

Assisted a citizen in the 100 block of Kari Drive

Assisted a citizen in the 900 block of George

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 200 block of East Jackson

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Assisted motorist in the area of East Jackson and South Crittenden

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Performed a wellbeing check in the 800 block of East Bedford

Assisted a motorist in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of North Buffalo

Performed a wellbeing check in the 600 block of North Marshall

Performed a wellbeing check in the 300 block of Banning

Performed a wellbeing check in the 200 block of East Madison

Performed a wellbeing check in the 700 block of North Marshall

Aug. 8

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of Young Drive

Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of South Walnut

Performed a wellbeing check in the 700 block of North Marshall

Performed a wellbeing check in the 300 block of Banning

Performed a wellbeing check in the 600 block of North Marshall

Assisted a citizen in the area of West Jackson and South White Oak

Responded to a theft in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Responded to an alarm in the 800 block of Commercial

Responded to a disturbance in the 600 block of South Walnut

Responded to a theft in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of Lura

Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 1300 block of Spur

Checked suspicious activity in the 700 block of East Washington

Responded to an animal complaint in the 100 block of South Elm

Checked suspicious activity in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Responded to a disturbance in the 1300 block of Banning

Responded to juvenile complaint in the 500 block of North White Oak

Checked suspicious activity in the 1300 block of Spur

Checked a suspicious subject in the 500 block of South Prairie Lane

Responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of Church

Aug. 9

Checked suspicious activity in the 200 block of Church

Performed a wellbeing check in the 700 block of South Marshall

Performed a wellbeing check in the 200 block of East Madison

Performed a wellbeing check in the 1400 block of North Elm

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 300 block of North

Assisted a citizen in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Assisted a motorist in the 400 block of Haymes Court

Responded to a report of property damage in the 400 block of South Pine

Performed a wellbeing check in the 500 block of South Buffalo

Responded to an alarm in the 1300 block of Spur

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Responded to a theft in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of Banning

Responded to an alarm in the 700 block of West Jackson

Responded to an alarm in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Performed a wellbeing check in the 600 block of North Marshall

Performed a wellbeing check in the 300 block of Banning

Performed a wellbeing check in the 1400 block of North Elm

Assisted a citizen in the 700 block of South Marshall

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of Garst Drive and North Marshall

Aug. 10

Performed a wellbeing check in the 600 block of North Marshall

Performed a wellbeing check in the 300 block of Banning

Performed a wellbeing check in the 1400 block of North Elm

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 300 block of Banning

Responded to an alarm in the 800 block of Commercial

Assisted a citizen in the area of East Washington and Young Avenue

Checked a suspicious subject in the area of West Hubble and Banning

Responded to a disturbance in the 100 block of Kari Drive

Performed a wellbeing check in the 600 block of North Marshall

Performed a wellbeing check in the 300 block of Banning

Performed a wellbeing check in the 1400 block of North Elm

Performed a wellbeing check in the 700 block of South Marshall

Responded to an animal complaint in the 100 block of South Mill

Checked a suspicious subject in the 200 block of East Jackson

Responded to a 911 call in the 500 block of Pine Ridge

Assisted motorist in the area of Interstate 44

Responded to a vehicle theft in the 1200 block of East Washington

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Assisted an agency in the 400 block of Church

Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of Highway A and Commerce Road

Responded to an alarm in the 1300 block of Spur

Assisted a citizen in the 400 block of East Bedford

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 900 block of George

Assisted a citizen in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Assisted a citizen I the 700 block of South Marshall

Aug. 11

Assisted an agency in the 200 block of East Third

Assisted a motorist in the 1200 block of Spur

Responded to a report of property damage in the 200 block of Highway W

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 100 block of Wilson Way

Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of East Second Street

Responded to a theft in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Performed a wellbeing check in the 700 block of South Walnut

Performed a wellbeing check in the 700 block of South Marshall

Performed a wellbeing check in the 300 block of Banning

Performed a wellbeing check in the 1400 block of North Elm

Assisted paramedics in the 200 block of South Walnut

Responded to a theft in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Assisted a motorist in the 200 block of East Second Street

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Responded to a disturbance in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Assisted a motorist in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Performed a wellbeing check in the 200 block of South Walnut

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Checked a suspicious subject in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Aug. 12

Performed a wellbeing check in the 500 block of East McVay

Performed a wellbeing check in the 700 block of South Marshall

Performed a wellbeing check in the 300 block of Banning

Performed a wellbeing check in the 1400 block of North Elm

Responded to a disturbance in the 200 block of North

Checked suspicious activity in the area of East Third and South Pine

Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of North

Assisted an agency in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Responded to a theft in the 700 block of Stanford

Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of North

Responded to a theft in the 1200 block of Spur

Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of Welch

Responded to an alarm in the 700 block of South Prairie Lane

Responded to a 911 call in the 300 block of North Buffalo

Responded to a 911 call in the 300 block of North Elm

Performed a wellbeing check in the 600 block of North Marshall

Performed a wellbeing check in the 300 block of Banning

Performed a wellbeing check in the 1400 block of North Elm

Performed a wellbeing check in the 100 block of Garst

Performed a wellbeing check in the 700 block of South Marshall

Responded to a disturbance in the 700 block of North Marshall

Aug. 13

Performed a wellbeing check in the 700 block of South Marshall

Performed a wellbeing check in the 300 block of Banning

Performed a wellbeing check in the 1400 block of North Elm

Performed a wellbeing check in the 100 block of Garst

Assisted an agency in the 500 block of Church

Assisted a motorist in the 1600 block of West Washington

Assisted an agency in the 200 block of North White Oak

Checked a suspicious subject in the 200 block of East Jackson

Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of East McVay

Assisted a citizen in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Assisted a citizen in the 400 block of Maple

Responded to an alarm in the 200 block of Hillsboro

Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 1300 block of Spur

Responded to an animal complaint in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Responded to a report of property damage in the 400 block of West Washington

Assisted an agency in the area of South Buffalo and Maple

Performed a wellbeing check in the 300 block of North Locust

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of Banning

Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of Spur and I-44

Performed a wellbeing check in the 600 block of North Marshall

Performed a wellbeing check in the 300 block of Banning

Performed a wellbeing check in the 1400 block of North Elm

Performed a wellbeing check in the 700 block of South Marshall

Aug. 14

Responded to an alarm in the 1300 block of Spur

Responded to a 911 call in the 1000 block of Banning

Responded to a 911 call in the 500 block of South Mill

Responded to a disturbance in the 700 block of East Washington

Assisted a motorist in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Responded to a theft in the 600 block of Woodlawn

Responded to a theft in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Assisted a motorist in the 300 block of Banning

Assisted a motorist in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Responded to a disturbance in the 700 block of West Washington

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 1500 block of North Pine

Assisted motorist in the 200 block of North Clay

Assisted a citizen in the area of Highway A and Commerce Road

Assisted a citizen in the 1300 block of Banning

Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of East McVay

Checked suspicious activity in the 100 block of Garst

Checked suspicious activity in the 300 block of Banning

Checked suspicious activity in the 1400 block of North Elm

Checked suspicious activity in the 700 block of South Marshall

Checked a suspicious subject in the 600 block of South Walnut

Checked suspicious activity in the 300 block of Banning

Checked suspicious activity in the 1400 block of North Elm

Checked suspicious activity in the 700 block of South Marshall

Checked suspicious activity in the 600 block of North Marshall

Aug. 15

Checked suspicious activity in the 700 block of South Marshall

Responded to noise complaint in the 500 block of South Walnut

Checked suspicious activity in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Assisted a citizen in the 700 block of East Washington

Assisted a citizen in the 400 block of West Washington

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Clay

Assisted an agency in the 1200 block of West Washington

Responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of West Jackson

Responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of West Jackson

Responded to an alarm in the 500 block of Commercial

Assisted a motorist in the 1300 block of Spur

Responded to an animal complaint in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Assisted an agency in the 300 block of Banning

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of Banning

Assisted an agency in the 300 block of Banning

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Assisted a motorist in the 800 block of West Washington

Responded to a theft in the 200 block of Maple

Assisted a citizen in the 400 block of West Washington

Checked a suspicious subject in the 300 block of North Buffalo

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of North Buffalo

Checked suspicious activity in the 300 block of Banning

Checked suspicious activity in the 1400 block of North Elm

Checked suspicious activity in the 700 block of South Marshall

Checked suspicious activity in the 100 block of Garst

Aug. 16

Checked suspicious activity in the 300 block of Sunshine

Checked suspicious activity in the 300 block of Banning

Checked suspicious activity in the 1400 block of North Elm

Checked suspicious activity in the 700 block of South Marshall

Checked suspicious activity in the 100 block of Garst

Checked suspicious activity in the 1400 block of North Elm

Checked suspicious activity in the 700 block of South Marshall

Checked suspicious activity in the 200 block of East Madison

Responded to noise complaint in the 500 block of South Buffalo

Performed a wellbeing check in the 100 block of Highway W

Assisted paramedics in the 300 block of North Marshall

Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of East Jackson

Responded to an animal complaint in the 500 block of Church

Performed a wellbeing check in the 600 block of West Jackson

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 100 block of Blair

Responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of Dill

Assisted an agency in the 500 block of West Jackson

Assisted paramedics in the 200 block of Wilson Way

Assisted a citizen in the 700 block of Stanford

Responded to a theft in the 300 block of McNabb

Aug. 17

Checked suspicious activity in the 300 block of Banning

Checked suspicious activity in the 700 block of South Marshall

Checked a suspicious subject in the 300 block of Lura

Performed a wellbeing check in the 600 block of Garst

Checked suspicious activity in the 200 block of East Madison

Checked suspicious activity in the 1400 block of North Elm

Responded to a disturbance in the 300 block of North Buffalo

Checked suspicious activity in the 200 block of North

Responded to a disturbance in the 900 block of Dalton

Performed a wellbeing check in the area of North Olive and St. Charles

Assisted a motorist in the 400 block of West Jackson

Responded to an alarm in the 300 block of South Oak Grove

Assisted a motorist in the 300 block of Highway DD

Checked suspicious activity in the 700 block of Willow

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 1000 block of Spur

Aug. 18

Responded to a theft in the 900 block of West Washington

Responded to a disturbance in the 100 block of Kimberly Court

Responded to a disturbance in the 700 block of North Marshall

Checked suspicious activity in the 300 block of Banning

Checked suspicious activity in the 1400 block of North Elm

Checked suspicious activity in the 700 block of South Marshall

Responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of Dill

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Checked a suspicious subject in the 500 block of Church

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of West Jefferson

Assisted an agency in the 300 block of West Jefferson

Responded to a 911 call in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Performed a wellbeing check in the 500 block of Maple

Assisted an agency in the 200 block of East Washington

Assisted a citizen in the 600 block of East Madison

Responded to a theft in the 1300 block of Spur

Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of Commercial

Responded to an animal complaint in the 600 block of South Buffalo

Performed a wellbeing check in the 700 block of West Jackson

Checked a suspicious subject in the 1000 block of Banning

Checked suspicious activity in the 1400 block of North Elm

Checked suspicious activity in the 700 block of South Marshall

Responded to juvenile complaint in the 300 block of North Clay

Responded to a disturbance in the 300 block of North Buffalo

Aug. 19

Performed a wellbeing check in the 700 block of West Jackson

Responded to a 911 call in the 700 block of Woodlawn

Responded to a report of theft in the 500 block of Commercial

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 700 block of West Washington

Checked suspicious activity in the 300 block of Banning

Checked suspicious activity in the 700 block of South Marshall

Checked a suspicious subject in the 700 block of Willow

Checked a suspicious subject in the 1300 block of Spur

Checked suspicious activity in the 300 block of Banning

Checked suspicious activity in the 1400 block of North Elm

Checked suspicious activity in the 700 block of South Marshall

Checked suspicious activity in the 600 block of North Marshall

Responded to a 911 call in the 500 block of South Vine

Responded to an animal complaint in the 300 block of Maple

Performed a wellbeing check in the 800 block of South White Oak

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of Highway 38 and Truman

Assisted an agency in the 600 block of East Washington

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 500 block of Church

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of North Buffalo

Assisted an agency in the 600 block of East Washington

Aug. 20

Checked suspicious activity in the 300 block of Banning

Checked suspicious activity in the 700 block of South Marshall

Checked suspicious activity in the 600 block of North Marshall

Assisted paramedics in the 600 block of Church

Assisted an agency in the 600 block of East Washington

Responded to juvenile complaint in the 200 block of North Pine

Responded to a 911 call in the 1600 block of West Washington

Assisted a motorist in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Assisted a citizen in the 700 block of Stanford

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Responded to a 911 call in the 300 block of West Washington

Assisted motorist in the area of West Hubble and Banning

Responded to a 911 call I the 500 block of Church

Assisted a motorist in the 200 block of West Washington

Performed a wellbeing check in the area of Pine Ridge and Turtle Creek

Assisted motorist in the 500 block of Lindsey

Responded to juvenile complaint in the 1500 block of West Brook

Assisted a citizen in the 400 block of West Washington

Responded to an animal complaint in the 1000 block of Banning

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.