Filings
The following filings were reported by the Webster County Circuit Clerk’s Office.
FAMILY ACCESS MOTION
Aug. 28
Sharon Rose Dabney Leigh v. Terry Dean Dabney Jr.
HABEAS CORPUS — DOMESTIC
Aug. 28
Audrea P. Obermark v. Justin L. Barker
ADULT ABUSE — STALKING
Aug. 28
X v. James A. Shaffer
X v. Diann Jennings
X v. Denise K. West
X v. Joshua L. Shaffer
X v. Billy J. Gibson
Sept. 4
X v. Josh Moore
ADULT ABUSE WITHOUT STALKING
Aug. 31
Entry fully redacted
Sept. 1
X v. Randy E. Page
Sept. 4
X v. Dorion R. Reed
Sept. 7
X v. Scott D. Smith
OTHER MISCELLANEOUS ACTIONS
Sept. 3
Summit Natural Gas of Missouri Inc. v. Raymond Paul Palmer et al.
QUIET TITLE
Sept. 3
Beverly Barlow v. Saxon Holdings Trust et ux.
MOTION TO MODIFY
Sept. 3
Iosefina Simon Doroscan v. James W. Simon
FELONY
Sept. 2
State v. Zachary Watkins
Sept. 8
State v. Justin Heath Lemm
CHILD SUPPORT ADMINISTRATIVE ORDER
Sept. 2
Webster County Children’s Division v. Mary J. Schwartz
TRANSCRIPT JUDGMENT
Sept. 2
Division of Employment Security v. Benjamin A. Swanson
Dispositions
The following dispositions were reported by the Webster County Circuit Clerk’s Office.
FELONY
Aug. 31
State v. Thomas E. Brasher. Guilty plea.
State v. Adam Hilburn. Guilty plea.
State v. Uriah W. Bowman. Guilty plea.
State v. Travis N. George. Guilty plea.
State v. Zarabeth Biggers. Guilty plea.
State v. Tyler J. Barton. Guilty plea.
State v. Aycelinn Beville. Guilty plea.
State v. Brianna Faith Brooks. Guilty plea.
State v. Amber Johnson. Guilty plea.
Sept. 1
State v. Richard D. King. Guilty plea.
State v. William L. Jackson Jr. Guilty plea.
Sept. 3
State v. Heather D. Gulley. Bind-over to circuit — waive preliminary hearing.
Sept. 8
State v. Dennis F. Gillespie. Guilty plea.
State v. Petie C.M. Schwartz. Guilty plea.
State v. Aaron C.M. Schwartz. Guilty plea.
CHANGE OF NAME
Sept. 1
In re. Britney Nikole Gavin. Tried by court — civil.
DISSOLUTION WITHOUT CHILDREN
Aug. 31
Richard Steen v. Shawna Steen. Consent judgment.
Seth Letterman v. Amanda Letterman et al. Consent judgment.
Sept. 8
Sunni L. Jackson v. Robert M. Jackson. Dismissed by court with prejudice.
Heather L. Durrant v. Larry A. Durrant. Consent judgment.
DISSOLUTION WITH CHILDREN
Sept. 1
Stephanie E. Kalman Ragsdale v. Christopher S. Kalman. Dismissed by court without prejudice.
Lindsay Tobin v. John C. Tobin. Dismissed by court without prejudice.
Leslie A. Rice v. Kevin A. Rice. Dismissed by court without prejudice.
Cheryl Ferrier v. Alan Ferrier Jr. Default judgment.
MOTION TO MODIFY
Aug. 28
Sharon Rose Dabney Leigh v. Terry Dean Dabney Jr. Other final disposition.
Valerie A. Adcock v. Dustin L. Adcock. Consent judgment.
ADULT ABUSE — STALKING
Aug. 28
X v. James A. Shaffer. Dismissed by parties.
X v. Diann Jennings. Dismissed by parties.
X v. Denise K. West. Dismissed by parties.
X v. Joshua L. Shaffer. Dismissed by parties.
X v. Billy J. Gibson. Dismissed by court without prejudice.
Sept. 4
X v. Josh Moore. Dismissed by court without prejudice.
ADULT ABUSE WITHOUT STALKING
Sept. 2
X v. David L. Franklin. Consent judgment.
X v. Joseph L. Wright. Dismissed by court without prejudice.
TRANSCRIPT JUDGMENT
Sept. 2
Division of Employment Security v. Benjamin A. Swanson. Other final disposition.
CHILD SUPPORT ADMINISTRATIVE ORDER
Sept. 2
Webster County Children’s Division v. Mary J. Schwartz. Other final disposition.
PERSONAL INJURY — VEHICULAR
Sept. 8
Gabriel Tholl v. Don Vance Ford and Don Vance Ford Sales Inc. Change of venue.
PERSONAL INJURY — OTHER
Sept. 3
Kenneth Porter et al. v. Walmart Stores East I LP. Dismissed by parties.
EMPLOYMENT DISCRIMINATION
Sept. 2
Cathy Rahder v. Seymour R-II School District. Dismissed by parties.
Judgments
The following judgments were reported by the Webster County Circuit Clerk’s Office.
Aug. 28
Valerie A. Adcock v. Dustin L. Adcock. Judgment against Dustin Lee Adcock. Court grants paternity, custody and support. Judgment entered and signed.
Bailey S. Russell et al. v. Paxton J. Long. Judgment against Paxton J. Long. Court grants paternity, custody and support. Judgment entered and signed.
Aug. 31
State v. Aycelinn Beville. For Feb. 27, 2020, charge of first-degree attempted burglary, suspended imposition of sentence in favor of five years probation; must pay $500 restitution and serve 40 hours community service and have no contact with victims or co-defendants. For first-degree attempted kidnapping/facilitating a felony/inflicting injury/terrorizing, suspended imposition of sentence in favor of five years probation.
State v. Zarabeth Biggers. For July 8, 2018, charge of possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, suspended imposition of sentence in favor of five years probation; must serve 80 hours community service and pay $150 lab fee and $150 to the Law Enforcement Restitution Fund.
State v. Uriah W. Bowman. For April 17, 2019, charge of delivery of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid, sentenced to eight years in Department of Corrections with suspended execution of sentence in favor of five years probation; must pay $150 lab fee and $150 to the Law Enforcement Restitution Fund.
State v. Thomas E. Brasher. For Aug. 31, 2018, charge of possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, sentenced to seven years in Department of Corrections with suspended execution of sentence in favor of five years probation; must pay $150 lab fee and $150 to the Law Enforcement Restitution Fund and serve 40 hours community service every month unless employees full time.
State v. Brianna Faith Brooks. For Feb. 11, 2020, charge of delivery or possession of a controlled substance at a county/private jail or correctional center except with prescription, sentenced to seven years in Department of Corrections with suspended execution of sentence in favor of five years probation; must pay $300 to the Law Enforcement Restitution Fund and serve 120 hours public service.
Seth Letterman v. Amanda Letterman et al. Court dissolves marriage; property and debts divided. Judgment entered and signed.
State v. Austin T. Charlton. For June 11, 2018, sentence in June 4, 2017, charge of possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, probation revoked for violating condition (drugs). Sentenced to four years in Department of Corrections.
State v. Tricia A. Claghorn. For Dec. 17, 2018, sentence in June 18, 2018, charge of possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, probation revoked for violating condition (supervision). Sentenced to three years in Department of Corrections.
State v. Travis N. George. For May 9, 2019, charge of possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, suspended imposition of sentence in favor of five years probation; must pay $150 to the Law Enforcement Restitution Fund.
State v. Adam Hilburn. For Nov. 9, 2018, charge of stealing — $750 or more, sentenced to six years in Department of Corrections.
State v. Amber Johnson. For July 30, 2020, charge of forgery, sentenced to six years in Department of Corrections with suspended execution of sentence in favor of five years probation; must serve 40 hours community service and pay $1,506.22 restitution and $150 to the Law Enforcement Restitution Fund.
State v. Chad D. Mead. For Dec. 18, 2017, sentence in Sept. 25, 2017 charge of third-degree domestic assault, probation revoked for violation (residency); sentenced to four years in Department of Corrections.
Richard Steen v. Shawna Steen. Court dissolves marriage; property and debt divided. Judgment entered and signed.
Sept. 1
State v. William Lewis Jackson Jr. For April 29, 2019, sentence in July 23, 2018, charge of first-degree harassment, probation revoked; sentenced to four years in Department of Corrections.
State v. William L. Jackson Jr. For Feb. 7, 2020, charge of second-degree domestic assault, sentenced to five years in Department of Corrections with suspended execution of sentence in favor of five years probation; must have no contact with three named victims unless court approved and must undergo mental health assessment and follow all recommendations. For Feb. 7, 2020, charge of unlawful use of a weapon — exhibiting, sentenced to three years in Department of Corrections with suspended execution of sentence in favor of five years probation; must have no contact with three named victims unless court approved and must undergo mental health assessment and follow all recommendations.
State v. Richard D. King. For April 24, 2019, charge of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, sentenced to 270 days in jail with suspended execution in favor of two years probation; must complete anger management and family counseling and serve 40 hours community service; must pay $75 to the Law Enforcement Restitution Fund and provide quarterly proof of children’s school enrollment.
In re. Britney Nikole Gavin. Judgment for name change to Britney Nikole Gavin-Richards.
Sept. 2
X v. David L. Franklin. Judgment full order protection. Respondent not to abuse, stalk or molest, nor to communicate with victim or be within 100 feet of all parties served in open court.
Webster County Children’s Division v. Mary J. Schwartz. Respondent to pay child support and provide medical insurance on minor children.
Sept. 3
Division of Employment Security v. Benjamin A. Swanson. Certificate of assessment of overpaid benefits. Judgment for petitioner in the amount of $400 together with all costs and penalties.
Sept. 4
State v. Martin S. Walker. For Jan. 14, 2019, sentence in Nov. 3, 2018, charge of failure to register as a sex offender (third offense), probation revoked for violations (laws and special conditions); sentenced to 10 years in Department of Corrections with suspended execution of sentence in favor of five years probation.
Sept. 8
Heather L. Durrant v. Larry A. Durrant. Court dissolves marriage; debts and property divided. Judgment entered and signed.
State v. Dennis F. Gillespie. For July 12, 2018, charge of third-degree child molestation, child less than 14 years of age, sentenced to 10 years in Department of Corrections with suspended execution of sentence in favor of five years probation; must successfully complete Missouri Sex Offender Program and have no contact with victim or family, no alcohol and not be in a vehicle where alcohol is present; must not be in an establishment where alcohol is the primary item for sale.
State v. Aaron C.M. Schwartz. For June 7, 2020, charge of third-degree child molestation, child less than 14 years of age, sentenced to 10 years in Department of Corrections with suspended execution of sentence in favor of five years probation; must complete Missouri Sex Offender Program and serve 100 hours community service; must write apology letter to Amish community and pay $250 to the Law Enforcement Restitution Fund. For second count, same charge, sentenced to five years in Department of Corrections with suspended execution and five years probation; must complete MOSOP and serve 100 hours community service; must write apology letter to Amish community and pay $250 to the Law Enforcement Restitution Fund.
State v. Petie C.M. Schwartz. For June 7, 2020, charge of third-degree child molestation, child less than 14 years of age, sentenced to 10 years in Department of Corrections with suspended execution of sentence in favor of five years probation; must complete Missouri Sex Offender Program and serve 100 hours community service; must write apology letter to Amish community and pay $250 to the Law Enforcement Restitution Fund. For second count, same charge, sentenced to five years in Department of Corrections with suspended execution and five years probation; must complete MOSOP and serve 100 hours community service; must write apology letter to Amish community and pay $250 to the Law Enforcement Restitution Fund.
Marriage licenses
The following marriage licenses were reported by the Webster County Recorder’s Office.
July 22
Jacob Lowell Morgan, 20, Strafford and Hailey Catlin Gortney, 20, Strafford
July 23
Keith Lawrence Skidmore, 36, Rogersville and Kayla Renee Blazer, 35, Rogersville
July 24
Jeffrey Allen Davidson, 52, Fordland, and Renne Lynn Wallace, 53, Seymour
Kyle Edward Cornelison, 27, Fordland and Haley Maria Zamora, 20, Lemon Grove, California
July 27
Kyle Wesley Kulenkamp, 34, Carlinville, Illinois, and Carson Dare Strong, 30, Carlinville, Illinois
Ian Lee Horton, 52, Rogersville and Wendy Jo Henderson, 47, Rogersville
James Omar Richard Lawson Jr., 27, Marshfield and Amber Marie Renner, 26, Marshfield
July 28
Johnathan Lane Kopplin, 33, Seymour and Elizabeth Mary Adams, 29, Niangua
July 29
Clyde Walter Todd, 81, Marshfield and Pamela Dawn Chapman, 49, Marshfield
Christian Wayne French, 25, Marshfield and Brittney Nichol Hile, 24, Marshfield
July 30
Dustin Jo Bozman, 28, Marshfield and Amanda Nicole Harman, 28, Marhsfiled
July 31
Dustin Lee Stafford, 30, Seymour and Brianna Glen Bailey, 26, Seymour
Aug. 3
Camden Rush Billings, 18, Seymour and Mica Leanne Caswell, 19, Seymour
Zachary Dean Holerson, 24, Fordland and Linda Suzanne Stafford, 33, Fordland
Aug. 4
Homer Lee Clair, 37, Marshfield and Crystal Hope Whittenburg, 32, Marshfield
Aug. 5
Ralph Raymond Davison III, 28, Rogersville and Stephanie Rose Ralston, 39, Rogersville
John Richard Schatz, 41, Rogersville and Amanda Sue Heckmaster, 35, Rogersville
Aug. 6
Austin Lane Woods, 21, Fordland and Chassity Hope Smith, 19, Fordland
Aug. 10
Adam Bryant Heater, 29, Marshfield and Brionna Mae Jackson, 25, Marshfield
Dillion Dwayne Everett Shetrone, 23, Marshfield and Cherokee Dawn Nations Bohannon, 25, Marshfield
Marcus Hunter Attaway, 24, Rogersville and Tiffany Renae Harrill, 21, Rogersville
Jason Michael Wilson, 39, Elkland and Jessica Nichole Taylor, 31, Elkland
Aug. 11
Robert Edward Bennett, 60, Peeples Valley, Arizona and Jesslyn Sue Berdine, 58, El Mirage, Arizona
Aug. 13
Elwyn Lee Osterkamp Sr., 68, Niangua and Starlet Ann Griffin, 66, Niangua
Aug. 18
Christopher Austin Daniel Lovell, 21, Marshfield and Hailey Jo Hicks-Engle, 18, Marshfield
Aug. 21
Danny Cecil Hall Jr., 37, Fair Grove and Alishia Dawn Wyman,35, Fair Grove
Aug. 24
Jerime Lee Coble, 24, Strafford and Holly Elizabeth Payton, 19, Strafford
Jonathan Spencer Eckert, 35, Marshfield and Lacy Amanda Schnelle, 38, Marshfield
Aug. 25
Michael Allen Davis, 39, Rogersville and Jessica Caroline Hall, 44, Marshfield
Dalton Jay Volner, 24, Marshfield and Kristina May Whistle, 21, Marshfield
Aug. 27
Henry J.P. Borntreger, 18, Seymour and Leah L. Schwartz, 18, Seymour
Montana Joseph Miller, 23, Seymour and Charli Breann Newsom, 22, Seymour
Aug. 28
Eric Thomas Martin, 28, Marshfield and Makayla Shonn Looney, 27, Marshfield
Sept. 8
Chad Ryan Dinwiddie, 21, Conway and Ashley Margaret Shields, 33, Niangua
Sept. 9
Aaron Lawrence Hampton, 36, Marshfield and Hannah Elizabeth Kimbrough, 27, Peace Valley, Missouri
Jeffrey Scott Decarlis, 42,Fair Grove an Kasey Raeann Hightower, 34, Fair Grove
Dennis Wade Cantrell, 27, Marshfield and Mikaela Renee Latimer, 25, Springfield
Chrisman Charles Ellis, 41, Marshfield and Jamie Suann Perryman, 37, Marshfield
Sept. 14
Lance Allen Monahan, 28, Marshfield and Shannon Renee Epperson, 27, Marshfield
Aaron Scott Hooker, 26, Elkland and Shelby Lee Price, 24, Elkland
Sept. 15
Adam Blair Meetze, 43, Fordland and Victoria Dawn Meets, 46, Fordland
Sept. 16
John Michael Powelson, 68, Niangua and Shirley Ann Barnett, 60, Ozark
Sept. 21
Michael Harold Owens Jr., 39, Seymour and Stacy Ann Moore, 35, Seymour
Sept. 23
Jacob Paul Wilson, 21, Niangua and Sara Nicole Bunch, 21, Niangua
Sept. 24
Christopher Michael Thompson, 34, Springfield and Carrie Ann Ziegelbein, 35, Springfield
Reuben R.M. Schwartz, 20, Seymour and Mary Y. Schwartz, 21, Seymour
Sept. 25
Jacob Michael Roberts, 26, Marshfield and Emily Jane Davenport, 25, Marshfield
Andrew Wayne Hamilton, 24, Marshfield and Jessica Ellen Stepp, 27, Marshfield
Sept. 28
Matthew Dale Taylor, 21, Marshfield and Taylor Nicole Dunn, 22, Marshfield
Marshfield P.D.
The following calls were handled by the Marshfield Police Department.
Aug. 5
Performed a wellbeing check in the 600 block of North Marshall
Performed a wellbeing check in the 300 block of Banning
Performed a wellbeing check in the 1400 block of North Elm
Performed a wellbeing check in the 700 block of South Marshall
Assisted an agency in the 600 block of South Vine
Assisted a citizen in the 1200 block of Spur
Responded to a disturbance in the 200 block of East Jackson
Motorist assisted in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 600 block of North Locust
Assisted a citizen in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Performed a wellbeing check in the 600 block of North Marshall
Performed a wellbeing check in the 300 block of Banning
Performed a wellbeing check in the 1400 block of North Elm
Performed a wellbeing check in the 700 block of South Marshall
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of East Jackson and South Crittenden
Checked a suspicious subject in the 400 block of West Washington
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 400 block of South Walnut
Responded to a 911 call in the 1000 block of Banning
Responded to a report of property damage in the 100 block of Alford
Responded to a disturbance in the 1300 block of Banning
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 1300 block of Spur
Aug. 6
Assisted a citizen in the 900 block of West Washington
Responded to a theft in the 1300 block of Spur
Performed a wellbeing check in the 500 block of South Mill
Checked a suspicious subject in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Motorist assisted in the 300 block of West Washington
Assisted a citizen in the 1200 block of Spur
Assisted a citizen in the 700 block of South White Oak
Assisted an agency in the 200 block of East Washington
Performed a wellbeing check in the 1400 block of North Elm
Aug. 7
Assisted a motorist in the 200 block of South Prairie Lane
Responded to juvenile complaint in the 1100 block of Spur
Assisted motorist in the area of Highway 38 and Truman
Performed a wellbeing check in the 600 block of North Marshall
Performed a wellbeing check in the 300 block of Banning
Performed a wellbeing check in the 1400 block of North Elm
Assisted a citizen in the 100 block of Kari Drive
Assisted a citizen in the 900 block of George
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 200 block of East Jackson
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Assisted motorist in the area of East Jackson and South Crittenden
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Performed a wellbeing check in the 800 block of East Bedford
Assisted a motorist in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of North Buffalo
Performed a wellbeing check in the 600 block of North Marshall
Performed a wellbeing check in the 300 block of Banning
Performed a wellbeing check in the 200 block of East Madison
Performed a wellbeing check in the 700 block of North Marshall
Aug. 8
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of Young Drive
Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of South Walnut
Performed a wellbeing check in the 700 block of North Marshall
Performed a wellbeing check in the 300 block of Banning
Performed a wellbeing check in the 600 block of North Marshall
Assisted a citizen in the area of West Jackson and South White Oak
Responded to a theft in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Responded to an alarm in the 800 block of Commercial
Responded to a disturbance in the 600 block of South Walnut
Responded to a theft in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of Lura
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 1300 block of Spur
Checked suspicious activity in the 700 block of East Washington
Responded to an animal complaint in the 100 block of South Elm
Checked suspicious activity in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Responded to a disturbance in the 1300 block of Banning
Responded to juvenile complaint in the 500 block of North White Oak
Checked suspicious activity in the 1300 block of Spur
Checked a suspicious subject in the 500 block of South Prairie Lane
Responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of Church
Aug. 9
Checked suspicious activity in the 200 block of Church
Performed a wellbeing check in the 700 block of South Marshall
Performed a wellbeing check in the 200 block of East Madison
Performed a wellbeing check in the 1400 block of North Elm
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 300 block of North
Assisted a citizen in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Assisted a motorist in the 400 block of Haymes Court
Responded to a report of property damage in the 400 block of South Pine
Performed a wellbeing check in the 500 block of South Buffalo
Responded to an alarm in the 1300 block of Spur
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Responded to a theft in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of Banning
Responded to an alarm in the 700 block of West Jackson
Responded to an alarm in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Performed a wellbeing check in the 600 block of North Marshall
Performed a wellbeing check in the 300 block of Banning
Performed a wellbeing check in the 1400 block of North Elm
Assisted a citizen in the 700 block of South Marshall
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of Garst Drive and North Marshall
Aug. 10
Performed a wellbeing check in the 600 block of North Marshall
Performed a wellbeing check in the 300 block of Banning
Performed a wellbeing check in the 1400 block of North Elm
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 300 block of Banning
Responded to an alarm in the 800 block of Commercial
Assisted a citizen in the area of East Washington and Young Avenue
Checked a suspicious subject in the area of West Hubble and Banning
Responded to a disturbance in the 100 block of Kari Drive
Performed a wellbeing check in the 600 block of North Marshall
Performed a wellbeing check in the 300 block of Banning
Performed a wellbeing check in the 1400 block of North Elm
Performed a wellbeing check in the 700 block of South Marshall
Responded to an animal complaint in the 100 block of South Mill
Checked a suspicious subject in the 200 block of East Jackson
Responded to a 911 call in the 500 block of Pine Ridge
Assisted motorist in the area of Interstate 44
Responded to a vehicle theft in the 1200 block of East Washington
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Assisted an agency in the 400 block of Church
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of Highway A and Commerce Road
Responded to an alarm in the 1300 block of Spur
Assisted a citizen in the 400 block of East Bedford
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 900 block of George
Assisted a citizen in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Assisted a citizen I the 700 block of South Marshall
Aug. 11
Assisted an agency in the 200 block of East Third
Assisted a motorist in the 1200 block of Spur
Responded to a report of property damage in the 200 block of Highway W
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 100 block of Wilson Way
Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of East Second Street
Responded to a theft in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Performed a wellbeing check in the 700 block of South Walnut
Performed a wellbeing check in the 700 block of South Marshall
Performed a wellbeing check in the 300 block of Banning
Performed a wellbeing check in the 1400 block of North Elm
Assisted paramedics in the 200 block of South Walnut
Responded to a theft in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Assisted a motorist in the 200 block of East Second Street
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Responded to a disturbance in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Assisted a motorist in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Performed a wellbeing check in the 200 block of South Walnut
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Checked a suspicious subject in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Aug. 12
Performed a wellbeing check in the 500 block of East McVay
Performed a wellbeing check in the 700 block of South Marshall
Performed a wellbeing check in the 300 block of Banning
Performed a wellbeing check in the 1400 block of North Elm
Responded to a disturbance in the 200 block of North
Checked suspicious activity in the area of East Third and South Pine
Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of North
Assisted an agency in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Responded to a theft in the 700 block of Stanford
Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of North
Responded to a theft in the 1200 block of Spur
Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of Welch
Responded to an alarm in the 700 block of South Prairie Lane
Responded to a 911 call in the 300 block of North Buffalo
Responded to a 911 call in the 300 block of North Elm
Performed a wellbeing check in the 600 block of North Marshall
Performed a wellbeing check in the 300 block of Banning
Performed a wellbeing check in the 1400 block of North Elm
Performed a wellbeing check in the 100 block of Garst
Performed a wellbeing check in the 700 block of South Marshall
Responded to a disturbance in the 700 block of North Marshall
Aug. 13
Performed a wellbeing check in the 700 block of South Marshall
Performed a wellbeing check in the 300 block of Banning
Performed a wellbeing check in the 1400 block of North Elm
Performed a wellbeing check in the 100 block of Garst
Assisted an agency in the 500 block of Church
Assisted a motorist in the 1600 block of West Washington
Assisted an agency in the 200 block of North White Oak
Checked a suspicious subject in the 200 block of East Jackson
Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of East McVay
Assisted a citizen in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Assisted a citizen in the 400 block of Maple
Responded to an alarm in the 200 block of Hillsboro
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 1300 block of Spur
Responded to an animal complaint in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Responded to a report of property damage in the 400 block of West Washington
Assisted an agency in the area of South Buffalo and Maple
Performed a wellbeing check in the 300 block of North Locust
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of Banning
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of Spur and I-44
Performed a wellbeing check in the 600 block of North Marshall
Performed a wellbeing check in the 300 block of Banning
Performed a wellbeing check in the 1400 block of North Elm
Performed a wellbeing check in the 700 block of South Marshall
Aug. 14
Responded to an alarm in the 1300 block of Spur
Responded to a 911 call in the 1000 block of Banning
Responded to a 911 call in the 500 block of South Mill
Responded to a disturbance in the 700 block of East Washington
Assisted a motorist in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Responded to a theft in the 600 block of Woodlawn
Responded to a theft in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Assisted a motorist in the 300 block of Banning
Assisted a motorist in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Responded to a disturbance in the 700 block of West Washington
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 1500 block of North Pine
Assisted motorist in the 200 block of North Clay
Assisted a citizen in the area of Highway A and Commerce Road
Assisted a citizen in the 1300 block of Banning
Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of East McVay
Checked suspicious activity in the 100 block of Garst
Checked suspicious activity in the 300 block of Banning
Checked suspicious activity in the 1400 block of North Elm
Checked suspicious activity in the 700 block of South Marshall
Checked a suspicious subject in the 600 block of South Walnut
Checked suspicious activity in the 300 block of Banning
Checked suspicious activity in the 1400 block of North Elm
Checked suspicious activity in the 700 block of South Marshall
Checked suspicious activity in the 600 block of North Marshall
Aug. 15
Checked suspicious activity in the 700 block of South Marshall
Responded to noise complaint in the 500 block of South Walnut
Checked suspicious activity in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Assisted a citizen in the 700 block of East Washington
Assisted a citizen in the 400 block of West Washington
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Clay
Assisted an agency in the 1200 block of West Washington
Responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of West Jackson
Responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of West Jackson
Responded to an alarm in the 500 block of Commercial
Assisted a motorist in the 1300 block of Spur
Responded to an animal complaint in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Assisted an agency in the 300 block of Banning
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of Banning
Assisted an agency in the 300 block of Banning
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Assisted a motorist in the 800 block of West Washington
Responded to a theft in the 200 block of Maple
Assisted a citizen in the 400 block of West Washington
Checked a suspicious subject in the 300 block of North Buffalo
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of North Buffalo
Checked suspicious activity in the 300 block of Banning
Checked suspicious activity in the 1400 block of North Elm
Checked suspicious activity in the 700 block of South Marshall
Checked suspicious activity in the 100 block of Garst
Aug. 16
Checked suspicious activity in the 300 block of Sunshine
Checked suspicious activity in the 300 block of Banning
Checked suspicious activity in the 1400 block of North Elm
Checked suspicious activity in the 700 block of South Marshall
Checked suspicious activity in the 100 block of Garst
Checked suspicious activity in the 1400 block of North Elm
Checked suspicious activity in the 700 block of South Marshall
Checked suspicious activity in the 200 block of East Madison
Responded to noise complaint in the 500 block of South Buffalo
Performed a wellbeing check in the 100 block of Highway W
Assisted paramedics in the 300 block of North Marshall
Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of East Jackson
Responded to an animal complaint in the 500 block of Church
Performed a wellbeing check in the 600 block of West Jackson
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 100 block of Blair
Responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of Dill
Assisted an agency in the 500 block of West Jackson
Assisted paramedics in the 200 block of Wilson Way
Assisted a citizen in the 700 block of Stanford
Responded to a theft in the 300 block of McNabb
Aug. 17
Checked suspicious activity in the 300 block of Banning
Checked suspicious activity in the 700 block of South Marshall
Checked a suspicious subject in the 300 block of Lura
Performed a wellbeing check in the 600 block of Garst
Checked suspicious activity in the 200 block of East Madison
Checked suspicious activity in the 1400 block of North Elm
Responded to a disturbance in the 300 block of North Buffalo
Checked suspicious activity in the 200 block of North
Responded to a disturbance in the 900 block of Dalton
Performed a wellbeing check in the area of North Olive and St. Charles
Assisted a motorist in the 400 block of West Jackson
Responded to an alarm in the 300 block of South Oak Grove
Assisted a motorist in the 300 block of Highway DD
Checked suspicious activity in the 700 block of Willow
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 1000 block of Spur
Aug. 18
Responded to a theft in the 900 block of West Washington
Responded to a disturbance in the 100 block of Kimberly Court
Responded to a disturbance in the 700 block of North Marshall
Checked suspicious activity in the 300 block of Banning
Checked suspicious activity in the 1400 block of North Elm
Checked suspicious activity in the 700 block of South Marshall
Responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of Dill
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Checked a suspicious subject in the 500 block of Church
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of West Jefferson
Assisted an agency in the 300 block of West Jefferson
Responded to a 911 call in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Performed a wellbeing check in the 500 block of Maple
Assisted an agency in the 200 block of East Washington
Assisted a citizen in the 600 block of East Madison
Responded to a theft in the 1300 block of Spur
Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of Commercial
Responded to an animal complaint in the 600 block of South Buffalo
Performed a wellbeing check in the 700 block of West Jackson
Checked a suspicious subject in the 1000 block of Banning
Checked suspicious activity in the 1400 block of North Elm
Checked suspicious activity in the 700 block of South Marshall
Responded to juvenile complaint in the 300 block of North Clay
Responded to a disturbance in the 300 block of North Buffalo
Aug. 19
Performed a wellbeing check in the 700 block of West Jackson
Responded to a 911 call in the 700 block of Woodlawn
Responded to a report of theft in the 500 block of Commercial
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 700 block of West Washington
Checked suspicious activity in the 300 block of Banning
Checked suspicious activity in the 700 block of South Marshall
Checked a suspicious subject in the 700 block of Willow
Checked a suspicious subject in the 1300 block of Spur
Checked suspicious activity in the 300 block of Banning
Checked suspicious activity in the 1400 block of North Elm
Checked suspicious activity in the 700 block of South Marshall
Checked suspicious activity in the 600 block of North Marshall
Responded to a 911 call in the 500 block of South Vine
Responded to an animal complaint in the 300 block of Maple
Performed a wellbeing check in the 800 block of South White Oak
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of Highway 38 and Truman
Assisted an agency in the 600 block of East Washington
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 500 block of Church
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of North Buffalo
Assisted an agency in the 600 block of East Washington
Aug. 20
Checked suspicious activity in the 300 block of Banning
Checked suspicious activity in the 700 block of South Marshall
Checked suspicious activity in the 600 block of North Marshall
Assisted paramedics in the 600 block of Church
Assisted an agency in the 600 block of East Washington
Responded to juvenile complaint in the 200 block of North Pine
Responded to a 911 call in the 1600 block of West Washington
Assisted a motorist in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Assisted a citizen in the 700 block of Stanford
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Responded to a 911 call in the 300 block of West Washington
Assisted motorist in the area of West Hubble and Banning
Responded to a 911 call I the 500 block of Church
Assisted a motorist in the 200 block of West Washington
Performed a wellbeing check in the area of Pine Ridge and Turtle Creek
Assisted motorist in the 500 block of Lindsey
Responded to juvenile complaint in the 1500 block of West Brook
Assisted a citizen in the 400 block of West Washington
Responded to an animal complaint in the 1000 block of Banning
