Filings
The following filings were reported by the Webster County Circuit Clerk’s Office.
EXPUNGE RECORDS
Sept. 18
Chad I. Nuttall v. Circuit Court of Webster County et al.
MOTION TO MODIFY
Sept. 23
Terry W. Lemler v. Christiana D. Lemler Akin
DISSOLUTION WITH CHILDREN
Sept. 20
Richard A. Dueker v. Samantha R. Dueker
Sept. 23
Tommy L. Tedder v. Michelle L. Tedder
Kelley R. Atkeson v. Dustin Fluit
DISSOLUTION WITHOUT CHILDREN
Sept. 18
Robert J. Cantrell v. Linda A. Cantrell
Sept. 24
Matthew R. Addler v. Sydney Addler
MODIFY REGISTRATION OF FOREIGN JUDGMENT
Sept. 20
Tammy L. Tobin v. Brant J. Bargewell
MOTION TO MODIFY
Sept. 24
Justin M. Dill v. Lindsey A. Jenkins
ADULT ABUSE WITHOUT STALKING
Sept. 18
X v. John Crawford
X v. Timothy A. Thurman
X v. John Crawford
FELONY
Sept. 24
State v. Corey L. Carroll
State v. Glenn A. Lacy
State v. David L. Henry
State v. Terrence D. Pruitt
State v. Chance Edward Emerick
CHILD SUPPORT ADMINISTRATIVE ORDER
Sept. 18
Webster County Children’s Division v. Amanda Lynn Crider
Webster County Children’s Division v. Cody William Cheek
TRANSCRIPT JUDGMENT
Sept. 20
Division of Employment Security v. Cody Mays
Division of Employment Security v. The Postal Group, LLC
Division of Employment Security v. Farmer Grove Homesteads, Inc.
Division of Employment Security v. Double M of Missouri, LLC
Division of Employment Security v. Charles Hicks
Division of Employment Security v. Sound Envision, LLC
Division of Employment Security v. Tydo Race Cars, Inc.
Division of Employment Security v. Coltrane Asphalt, LLC
Dispositions
The following dispositions were reported by the Webster County Circuit Clerk’s Office.
TRANSCRIPT JUDGMENT
Sept. 20
Division of Employment Security v. Cody Mays. Other final disposition.
Division of Employment Security v. The Postal Group, LLC. Other final disposition.
Division of Employment Security v. Farmer Grove Homesteads, Inc. Other final disposition.
Division of Employment Security v. Double M of Missouri, LLC. Other final disposition.
Division of Employment Security v. Charles Hicks. Other final disposition.
Division of Employment Security v. Sound Envision, LLC. Other final disposition.
Division of Employment Security v. Tydo Race Cars, Inc. Other final disposition.
Division of Employment Security v. Coltrane Asphalt, LLC. Other final disposition.
FELONY
Sept. 20
State v. Lachlan Randolph. Guilty plea.
Sept. 23
State v. Timothy L. Smith. Guilty plea.
State v. Timothy L. Smith. Guilty plea.
CHILD SUPPORT ADMINISTRATIVE ORDER
Sept. 18
Webster County Children’s Division v. Amanda Lynn Crider. Other final disposition.
Sept. 23
Webster County Children’s Division v. Cody William Cheek. Other final disposition.
DISSOLUTION WITHOUT CHILDREN
Sept. 18
Denice Y. Baker v. Steven D. Baker. Consent judgment.
Sept. 19
Jana Gibson v. Henry Gibson. Dismissed by parties.
Sept. 24
Daniel McSwain v. Ashley Caudill. Default judgment.
Melissa A. Morrow v. Kyle A. Morrow. Uncontested.
DISSOLUTION WITH CHILDREN
Sept. 24
Stephanie N. Clift v. Justin W. Clift. Uncontested.
ADULT ABUSE WITHOUT STALKING
Sept. 18
X v. John Crawford. Dismissed by court without prejudice.
ADULT ABUSE STALKING
Sept. 18
X v. Chris R. Cable. Tried by court — civil.
Judgments
The following judgments were reported by the Webster County Circuit Clerk’s Office.
Sept. 18
Denice Y. Baker v. Steven D. Baker. Dissolution granted. Judgment signed.
X v. Chris R. Cable. Judgment full order protection.
Sept. 20
State v. Lachlan Randolph. For Dec. 3, 2017, charge of receiving stolen property, suspended imposition of sentence in favor of five years probation.
Sept. 23
State v. Todd A. Chance. For March 14, 2018, charges of first-degree tampering with motor vehicle and possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, probation violation filed. Suspended imposition of sentence in favor of five years probation; must complete post conviction drug treatment program.
Division of Employment Security v. Coltrane Asphalt, LLC. Certificate of tax assessment. Judgment for petitioner in the amount of $2,182.23 plus $99.98 interest and $470.98 penalties for a total of $2,753.19.
Division of Employment Security v. Double M of Missouri, LLC. Certificate of tax assessment. Judgment for petitioner in the amount of $753.30 plus $34.54 interest and $200 penalties for a total of $987.84.
Division of Employment Security v. Farmer Grove Homesteads, Inc. Certificate of tax assessment. Judgment for petitioner in the amount of $1,667.23 plus $74.36 interest and $462.91 penalties for a total of $2,204.50.
Division of Employment Security v. Charles Hicks. Certificate of tax assessment. Judgment for petitioner in the amount of $221.25 plus $11.66 interest and $200 penalties for a total of $432.91.
Division of Employment Security v. Cody Mays. Certificate of tax assessment. Judgment for petitioner in the amount of $2,710.01 plus $150.36 interest and $1,000 penalties for a total of $3,860.37.
Division of Employment Security v. Sound Envision, LLC. Certificate of tax assessment. Judgment for petitioner in the amount of $114.65 in penalties.
Division of Employment Security v. The Postel Group, LLC. Certificate of tax assessment. Judgment for petitioner in the amount of $547.56 plus $58.56 interest and $200 penalties for a total of $806.12.
Division of Employment Security v. Tydo Race Cars, Inc. Certificate of tax assessment. Judgment for petitioner in the amount of $800 in penalties.
State v. Timothy L. Smith. For July 29, 2018, charge of first-degree property damage, suspended imposition of sentence in favor of five years probation. Must pay restitution of $2,005.
State v. Timothy L. Smith. For March 13, 2019, charge of peace disturbance, first offense, suspended imposition of sentence in favor of two years unsupervised probation; must have no contact with victim and must not have gun in vehicle.
Sept. 24
Daniel McSwain v. Ashley Caudill. Court dissolves marriage. Judgment entered.
Stephanie N. Clift v. Justin W. Clift. Court dissolves marriage. Debts and property divided. Judgment entered and signed.
Melissa A. Morrow v. Kyle A. Morrow. Court dissolves marriage. Debts and property divided. Judgment entered and signed.
Marriage licenses
July 22
David Reginald Smith, 42, Marshfield and Cynthia Rena Campbell, 42, West Plains
Joshua Ronald Termin, 25, Marshfield and Montana Jenae Dasal, 23 Marshfield
July 24
Paul Dean Barnes, 59, Rogersville and Robin Nicole Pruitt, 23, Fordland
Zachary Wayne Kold, 28, Rogersville and Nicole Chantel Lackey, 28 Rogersville
July 26
Logan John Leonard Lippy, 22, Marshfield and Allyson Marie Jackson, 23, Marshfield
July 29
Joseph A.J. Schwartz, 23, Seymour and Amelia K.M. Schwartz, 18, Seymour
Petie S.Z. Schwartz, 25, Seymour and Leah V. Schwartz, 20, Seymour
July 31
John Bradlet Maggard, 43, Marshfield and Michelle Lousie, 44, Marshfield
Logan Wyatt Letterman, 19, Hollister and Andrea Florene Peterson, 18, Hollister
Aug. 1
Shawn Daniel Daily, Jr., 27, Seymour and Krista Marie Campbell, 23, Seymour
Ival Douglas Stinnett, Sr., 50, Seymour and Amy Marie Stinnett, 36, Seymour
Aug. 7
Henry A.M. Schwartz, 19, Seymour and Elizabeth R.M. Schwartz, 18, Seymour
Aug. 9
Lawrence Roger Dowell, Jr., 48, Marshfield and Twila Marie Williams, 48, Marshfield
Aug. 12
Richard Allen Sartin, Jr., 32, Fordland and Chelsea Laray Kensinger, 31, Fordland
William Jack Pate, 25, Marshfield and Logan Mackenzie Noe, 26, Marshfield
Aug. 14
James-Robert Kreg Akers, 34, Seymour and Brittany Nichole Sanders, 25, Seymour
Aug. 19
William Joseph Viers II, 57, Seymour and Lisa Ann Engleson, 58, Seymour
Aug. 22
Daniel K. Hilty, 20, Seymour and Annie E. Beechy, 20, Seymour
Aug. 23
Samuel L. Schwartz, 21, Seymour and Emma L. Graber, 20, Seymour
Trevar Wylie Stidham, 17, Seymour and Heaven Nicole Hignight, 19, Mountain Grove
Aug. 26
Zechariah William Wellman, 31, Rogersville and Christa Lynn Gammon, 30, Rogersville
David Lee Webb, 60, Brixey and Barbara Lynn Ray, 59, Las Vegas, NV
Aug. 29
Clinton Colby Lininger, 44, Marshfield and Cassandra Rae Chapman, 38, Marshfield
Aug. 30
John Earl Steffensen, 33, Marshfield and Alison Michele Cantwell, 29, Marshfield
Sept. 3
David F.J. Schwartz, 18, Seymour and Anna A.J. Schwartz, 19, Seymour
Sept. 4
Zachary Ryan McClanahan, 27, Rogersville and Sydni Ann Gentile, 22, Rogersville
Sept. 6
Joseph William Eagle, 67, Marshfield and Muriel Geronima Ozo Green, 67, Springfield
Austin Miles Burton, 24, Ozark and Courtney Cecile Jones, 29, Ozark
Sept. 9
Derick Joseph Ray Adams, 27, Marshfield and Tiffany Jo Bressner, 25, Marshfield
Chandler James Pickert, 22, Seymour and Shannon Adele Pickett, 20, Conway
Jerry Franklin Graham, Jr., 58, Conway and Betty Marie Hammers, 63, Marshfield
Sept. 10
Dalton Garrett Peterson, 22, Marshfield and Karen Daniela Mendoza Marin, 27, Marshfield
Kaleb Micheal Taggart, 21, Ballwin and Caitlin Rae McNiel-Gorman, 22, Fordland
Sept. 11
Amos I. Eicher, 22, Seymour and Elizabeth K. Hilty, 18, Seymour
Food inspections
The following food inspections were released by the Webster County Health Unit.
Aug. 29
Casey’s General Store, 151 Loveland, Seymour. Routine inspection. Priority violations: None observed. Core violations: Some foods left uncovered in walk-in freezer and single-serve containers stored face up. Corrected at time of inspection. Ice buildup in walk-in freezer and customer microwave in need of more frequent cleaning. Correct by next routine inspection.
