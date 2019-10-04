Filings

The following filings were reported by the Webster County Circuit Clerk’s Office.

EXPUNGE RECORDS

Sept. 18

Chad I. Nuttall v. Circuit Court of Webster County et al.

MOTION TO MODIFY

Sept. 23

Terry W. Lemler v. Christiana D. Lemler Akin

DISSOLUTION WITH CHILDREN

Sept. 20

Richard A. Dueker v. Samantha R. Dueker

Sept. 23

Tommy L. Tedder v. Michelle L. Tedder

Kelley R. Atkeson v. Dustin Fluit

DISSOLUTION WITHOUT CHILDREN

Sept. 18

Robert J. Cantrell v. Linda A. Cantrell

Sept. 24

Matthew R. Addler v. Sydney Addler

MODIFY REGISTRATION OF FOREIGN JUDGMENT

Sept. 20

Tammy L. Tobin v. Brant J. Bargewell

MOTION TO MODIFY

Sept. 24

Justin M. Dill v. Lindsey A. Jenkins

ADULT ABUSE WITHOUT STALKING

Sept. 18

X v. John Crawford

X v. Timothy A. Thurman

X v. John Crawford

FELONY

Sept. 24

State v. Corey L. Carroll

State v. Glenn A. Lacy

State v. David L. Henry

State v. Terrence D. Pruitt

State v. Chance Edward Emerick

CHILD SUPPORT ADMINISTRATIVE ORDER

Sept. 18

Webster County Children’s Division v. Amanda Lynn Crider

Webster County Children’s Division v. Cody William Cheek

TRANSCRIPT JUDGMENT

Sept. 20

Division of Employment Security v. Cody Mays

Division of Employment Security v. The Postal Group, LLC

Division of Employment Security v. Farmer Grove Homesteads, Inc.

Division of Employment Security v. Double M of Missouri, LLC

Division of Employment Security v. Charles Hicks

Division of Employment Security v. Sound Envision, LLC

Division of Employment Security v. Tydo Race Cars, Inc.

Division of Employment Security v. Coltrane Asphalt, LLC

Dispositions

The following dispositions were reported by the Webster County Circuit Clerk’s Office.

TRANSCRIPT JUDGMENT

Sept. 20

Division of Employment Security v. Cody Mays. Other final disposition.

Division of Employment Security v. The Postal Group, LLC. Other final disposition.

Division of Employment Security v. Farmer Grove Homesteads, Inc. Other final disposition.

Division of Employment Security v. Double M of Missouri, LLC. Other final disposition.

Division of Employment Security v. Charles Hicks. Other final disposition.

Division of Employment Security v. Sound Envision, LLC. Other final disposition.

Division of Employment Security v. Tydo Race Cars, Inc. Other final disposition.

Division of Employment Security v. Coltrane Asphalt, LLC. Other final disposition.

FELONY

Sept. 20

State v. Lachlan Randolph. Guilty plea.

Sept. 23

State v. Timothy L. Smith. Guilty plea.

State v. Timothy L. Smith. Guilty plea.

CHILD SUPPORT ADMINISTRATIVE ORDER

Sept. 18

Webster County Children’s Division v. Amanda Lynn Crider. Other final disposition.

Sept. 23

Webster County Children’s Division v. Cody William Cheek. Other final disposition.

DISSOLUTION WITHOUT CHILDREN

Sept. 18

Denice Y. Baker v. Steven D. Baker. Consent judgment.

Sept. 19

Jana Gibson v. Henry Gibson. Dismissed by parties.

Sept. 24

Daniel McSwain v. Ashley Caudill. Default judgment.

Melissa A. Morrow v. Kyle A. Morrow. Uncontested.

DISSOLUTION WITH CHILDREN

Sept. 24

Stephanie N. Clift v. Justin W. Clift. Uncontested.

ADULT ABUSE WITHOUT STALKING

Sept. 18

X v. John Crawford. Dismissed by court without prejudice.

ADULT ABUSE STALKING

Sept. 18

X v. Chris R. Cable. Tried by court — civil.

Judgments

The following judgments were reported by the Webster County Circuit Clerk’s Office.

Sept. 18

Denice Y. Baker v. Steven D. Baker. Dissolution granted. Judgment signed.

X v. Chris R. Cable. Judgment full order protection.

Sept. 20

State v. Lachlan Randolph. For Dec. 3, 2017, charge of receiving stolen property, suspended imposition of sentence in favor of five years probation.

Sept. 23

State v. Todd A. Chance. For March 14, 2018, charges of first-degree tampering with motor vehicle and possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, probation violation filed. Suspended imposition of sentence in favor of five years probation; must complete post conviction drug treatment program.

Division of Employment Security v. Coltrane Asphalt, LLC. Certificate of tax assessment. Judgment for petitioner in the amount of $2,182.23 plus $99.98 interest and $470.98 penalties for a total of $2,753.19.

Division of Employment Security v. Double M of Missouri, LLC. Certificate of tax assessment. Judgment for petitioner in the amount of $753.30 plus $34.54 interest and $200 penalties for a total of $987.84.

Division of Employment Security v. Farmer Grove Homesteads, Inc. Certificate of tax assessment. Judgment for petitioner in the amount of $1,667.23 plus $74.36 interest and $462.91 penalties for a total of $2,204.50.

Division of Employment Security v. Charles Hicks. Certificate of tax assessment. Judgment for petitioner in the amount of $221.25 plus $11.66 interest and $200 penalties for a total of $432.91.

Division of Employment Security v. Cody Mays. Certificate of tax assessment. Judgment for petitioner in the amount of $2,710.01 plus $150.36 interest and $1,000 penalties for a total of $3,860.37.

Division of Employment Security v. Sound Envision, LLC. Certificate of tax assessment. Judgment for petitioner in the amount of $114.65 in penalties.

Division of Employment Security v. The Postel Group, LLC. Certificate of tax assessment. Judgment for petitioner in the amount of $547.56 plus $58.56 interest and $200 penalties for a total of $806.12.

Division of Employment Security v. Tydo Race Cars, Inc. Certificate of tax assessment. Judgment for petitioner in the amount of $800 in penalties.

State v. Timothy L. Smith. For July 29, 2018, charge of first-degree property damage, suspended imposition of sentence in favor of five years probation. Must pay restitution of $2,005.

State v. Timothy L. Smith. For March 13, 2019, charge of peace disturbance, first offense, suspended imposition of sentence in favor of two years unsupervised probation; must have no contact with victim and must not have gun in vehicle.

Sept. 24

Daniel McSwain v. Ashley Caudill. Court dissolves marriage. Judgment entered.

Stephanie N. Clift v. Justin W. Clift. Court dissolves marriage. Debts and property divided. Judgment entered and signed.

Melissa A. Morrow v. Kyle A. Morrow. Court dissolves marriage. Debts and property divided. Judgment entered and signed.

Marriage licenses

July 22

David Reginald Smith, 42, Marshfield and Cynthia Rena Campbell, 42, West Plains

Joshua Ronald Termin, 25, Marshfield and Montana Jenae Dasal, 23 Marshfield

July 24

Paul Dean Barnes, 59, Rogersville and Robin Nicole Pruitt, 23, Fordland

Zachary Wayne Kold, 28, Rogersville and Nicole Chantel Lackey, 28 Rogersville

July 26

Logan John Leonard Lippy, 22, Marshfield and Allyson Marie Jackson, 23, Marshfield

July 29

Joseph A.J. Schwartz, 23, Seymour and Amelia K.M. Schwartz, 18, Seymour

Petie S.Z. Schwartz, 25, Seymour and Leah V. Schwartz, 20, Seymour

July 31

John Bradlet Maggard, 43, Marshfield and Michelle Lousie, 44, Marshfield

Logan Wyatt Letterman, 19, Hollister and Andrea Florene Peterson, 18, Hollister

Aug. 1

Shawn Daniel Daily, Jr., 27, Seymour and Krista Marie Campbell, 23, Seymour

Ival Douglas Stinnett, Sr., 50, Seymour and Amy Marie Stinnett, 36, Seymour

Aug. 7

Henry A.M. Schwartz, 19, Seymour and Elizabeth R.M. Schwartz, 18, Seymour

Aug. 9

Lawrence Roger Dowell, Jr., 48, Marshfield and Twila Marie Williams, 48, Marshfield

Aug. 12

Richard Allen Sartin, Jr., 32, Fordland and Chelsea Laray Kensinger, 31, Fordland

William Jack Pate, 25, Marshfield and Logan Mackenzie Noe, 26, Marshfield

Aug. 14

James-Robert Kreg Akers, 34, Seymour and Brittany Nichole Sanders, 25, Seymour

Aug. 19

William Joseph Viers II, 57, Seymour and Lisa Ann Engleson, 58, Seymour

Aug. 22

Daniel K. Hilty, 20, Seymour and Annie E. Beechy, 20, Seymour

Aug. 23

Samuel L. Schwartz, 21, Seymour and Emma L. Graber, 20, Seymour

Trevar Wylie Stidham, 17, Seymour and Heaven Nicole Hignight, 19, Mountain Grove

Aug. 26

Zechariah William Wellman, 31, Rogersville and Christa Lynn Gammon, 30, Rogersville

David Lee Webb, 60, Brixey and Barbara Lynn Ray, 59, Las Vegas, NV

Aug. 29

Clinton Colby Lininger, 44, Marshfield and Cassandra Rae Chapman, 38, Marshfield

Aug. 30

John Earl Steffensen, 33, Marshfield and Alison Michele Cantwell, 29, Marshfield

Sept. 3

David F.J. Schwartz, 18, Seymour and Anna A.J. Schwartz, 19, Seymour

Sept. 4

Zachary Ryan McClanahan, 27, Rogersville and Sydni Ann Gentile, 22, Rogersville

Sept. 6

Joseph William Eagle, 67, Marshfield and Muriel Geronima Ozo Green, 67, Springfield

Austin Miles Burton, 24, Ozark and Courtney Cecile Jones, 29, Ozark

Sept. 9

Derick Joseph Ray Adams, 27, Marshfield and Tiffany Jo Bressner, 25, Marshfield

Chandler James Pickert, 22, Seymour and Shannon Adele Pickett, 20, Conway

Jerry Franklin Graham, Jr., 58, Conway and Betty Marie Hammers, 63, Marshfield

Sept. 10

Dalton Garrett Peterson, 22, Marshfield and Karen Daniela Mendoza Marin, 27, Marshfield

Kaleb Micheal Taggart, 21, Ballwin and Caitlin Rae McNiel-Gorman, 22, Fordland

Sept. 11

Amos I. Eicher, 22, Seymour and Elizabeth K. Hilty, 18, Seymour

Food inspections

The following food inspections were released by the Webster County Health Unit.

Aug. 29

Casey’s General Store, 151 Loveland, Seymour. Routine inspection. Priority violations: None observed. Core violations: Some foods left uncovered in walk-in freezer and single-serve containers stored face up. Corrected at time of inspection. Ice buildup in walk-in freezer and customer microwave in need of more frequent cleaning. Correct by next routine inspection.

