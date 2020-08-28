Marshfield P.D.

The following calls were handled by the Marshfield Police Department.

July 17

Performed a wellbeing check in the 100 block of North Blair

Assisted citizen in the 900 block of West Washington

Checked suspicious activity in the 1400 block of North Elm

Responded to motor vehicle accident in the area of West Washington and West Hubble

Performed a wellbeing check in the 500 block of South Marshall

Motorist assisted in the 900 block of Joann

Checked suspicious subject in the 200 block of East Jackson

Responded to disturbance in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Responded to alarm in the 1300 block of Spur

Assisted citizen in the 600 block of Sellview

Checked suspicious subject in the area of North Crittenden and East Washington

Motorist assisted in the 600 block of Commercial

Assisted citizen in the area of West Jefferson and West Hubble

Checked suspicious activity in the 100 block of South Oak Grove

Responded to theft in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Assisted citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Assisted citizen in the 400 block of Pomme De Terre

Responded to theft in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Responded to 911 call in the 600 block of Church

Performed a wellbeing check in the 300 block of North Pitts

July 18

Responded to animal complaint in the 200 block of North Olive

Responded to disturbance in the 1300 block of Spur

Responded to animal complaint in the area of West Washington and South Prairie

Responded to disturbance in the 200 block of North Pine

Responded to theft in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Assisted citizen in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Checked suspicious activity in the 900 block of West Washington

July 19

Responded to juvenile complaint in the 500 block of North Buffalo

Responded to juvenile complaint in the 800 block of South Marshall

Checked suspicious subject in the 1400 block of North Elm

Checked suspicious activity in the 200 block of East Jackson

Checked suspicious subject in the 600 block of East Third

Assisted citizen in the 100 block of North Vine

Responded to 911 call in the 700 block of Stanford

Assisted citizen in the 800 block of East Third

Responded to disturbance in the 800 block of Commercial

Assisted citizen in the area of Garst and North Marshall

Checked suspicious subject in the area of Commercial and South Pine

Responded to disturbance in the 200 block of East Jefferson

Responded to disturbance in the 1300 block of Spur

Responded to juvenile complaint in the 500 block of North Buffalo

July 20

Checked suspicious activity in the 300 block of Bluff

Performed a wellbeing check in the 200 block of East McVay

Responded to animal complaint in the 100 block of York

Responded to animal complaint in the 100 block of York

Motorist assisted in the 600 block of North Locust

Responded to 911 call in the 500 block of East Second

Assisted agency in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Assisted agency in the 500 block of East Washington

Assisted citizen in the 500 block of East Jackson

Responded to theft in the 200 block of Commercial

Checked suspicious activity in the 600 block of South Pine

Responded to motor vehicle accident in the 1300 block of Spur

Responded to disturbance in the 600 block of South Pine

Performed a wellbeing check in the area of West Washington and Spur

July 21

Responded to disturbance in the 700 block of East Washington

Assisted citizen in the 500 block of Commercial

Assisted citizen in the 300 block of North Pitts

Motorist assisted in the 700 block of West Washington

Motorist assisted in the 300 block of McNabb

Responded to motor vehicle accident in the area of South Crittenden and East Jackson

Checked suspicious vehicle in the 700 block of South Walnut

Assisted paramedics in the 800 block of Willow

Checked suspicious activity in the area of East Hubble and North Elm

Performed a wellbeing check in the 1400 block of North Elm

Performed a wellbeing check in the 300 block of Bluff

Checked suspicious vehicle in the 200 block of North Clay

Checked suspicious activity in the 300 block of North Buffalo

Checked suspicious activity in the 1300 block of Spur

Checked suspicious vehicle in the 400 block of North Marshall

Checked suspicious activity in the 1000 block of South White Oak

Performed a wellbeing check in the 500 block of South Buffalo

Assisted citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Checked suspicious subject in the 900 block of West Washington

Motorist assisted in the 1300 block of Spur 

Motorist assisted in the 900 block of West Washington

Assisted citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Responded to disturbance in the 400 block of East Third

Responded to disturbance in the 700 block of East Washington

July 22

Responded to disturbance in the 1300 block of Spur

Assisted agency in the 1400 block of Spur

Responded to 911 call in the 400 block of East Washington

Checked suspicious subject in the 500 block of South Prairie

Assisted citizen in the 900 block of Smith

Motorist assisted in the 200 block of North Clay

Checked suspicious subject in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Assisted citizen in the 700 block of West Washington

Assisted citizen in the 300 block of North Buffalo

Motorist assisted in the 200 block of Highway 38

Responded to alarm in the 100 block of Kman

Checked suspicious activity in the 700 block of South Marshall

Checked suspicious activity in the 100 block of Garst

Checked suspicious activity in the 300 block of Banning

July 23

Performed a wellbeing check in the 600 block of South Walnut

Responded to disturbance in the 500 block of Church

Responded to disturbance in the 500 block of South Marshall

Performed a wellbeing check in the 700 block of St. Charles

Responded to animal complaint in the 400 block of North Crittenden

Responded to 911 call in the 1300 block of Spur

Motorist assisted in the 400 block of Church

Assisted motorist in the area of Pleasant Prairie and Highway W

Responded to disturbance in the 600 block of East Madison

Motorist assisted in the 100 block of Pleasant Prairie

Assisted citizen in the 1000 block of Banning

Performed a wellbeing check in the 400 block of South Olive

Responded to disturbance in the 300 block of North Clay

Responded to animal complaint in the 700 block of St. Charles

Assisted citizen in the 900 block of Smith

Responded to alarm in the 400 block of East Jackson

Checked suspicious activity in the area of East Hubble and North Marshall

