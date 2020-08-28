Marshfield P.D.
The following calls were handled by the Marshfield Police Department.
July 17
Performed a wellbeing check in the 100 block of North Blair
Assisted citizen in the 900 block of West Washington
Checked suspicious activity in the 1400 block of North Elm
Responded to motor vehicle accident in the area of West Washington and West Hubble
Performed a wellbeing check in the 500 block of South Marshall
Motorist assisted in the 900 block of Joann
Checked suspicious subject in the 200 block of East Jackson
Responded to disturbance in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Responded to alarm in the 1300 block of Spur
Assisted citizen in the 600 block of Sellview
Checked suspicious subject in the area of North Crittenden and East Washington
Motorist assisted in the 600 block of Commercial
Assisted citizen in the area of West Jefferson and West Hubble
Checked suspicious activity in the 100 block of South Oak Grove
Responded to theft in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Assisted citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Assisted citizen in the 400 block of Pomme De Terre
Responded to theft in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Responded to 911 call in the 600 block of Church
Performed a wellbeing check in the 300 block of North Pitts
July 18
Responded to animal complaint in the 200 block of North Olive
Responded to disturbance in the 1300 block of Spur
Responded to animal complaint in the area of West Washington and South Prairie
Responded to disturbance in the 200 block of North Pine
Responded to theft in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Assisted citizen in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Checked suspicious activity in the 900 block of West Washington
July 19
Responded to juvenile complaint in the 500 block of North Buffalo
Responded to juvenile complaint in the 800 block of South Marshall
Checked suspicious subject in the 1400 block of North Elm
Checked suspicious activity in the 200 block of East Jackson
Checked suspicious subject in the 600 block of East Third
Assisted citizen in the 100 block of North Vine
Responded to 911 call in the 700 block of Stanford
Assisted citizen in the 800 block of East Third
Responded to disturbance in the 800 block of Commercial
Assisted citizen in the area of Garst and North Marshall
Checked suspicious subject in the area of Commercial and South Pine
Responded to disturbance in the 200 block of East Jefferson
Responded to disturbance in the 1300 block of Spur
Responded to juvenile complaint in the 500 block of North Buffalo
July 20
Checked suspicious activity in the 300 block of Bluff
Performed a wellbeing check in the 200 block of East McVay
Responded to animal complaint in the 100 block of York
Responded to animal complaint in the 100 block of York
Motorist assisted in the 600 block of North Locust
Responded to 911 call in the 500 block of East Second
Assisted agency in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Assisted agency in the 500 block of East Washington
Assisted citizen in the 500 block of East Jackson
Responded to theft in the 200 block of Commercial
Checked suspicious activity in the 600 block of South Pine
Responded to motor vehicle accident in the 1300 block of Spur
Responded to disturbance in the 600 block of South Pine
Performed a wellbeing check in the area of West Washington and Spur
July 21
Responded to disturbance in the 700 block of East Washington
Assisted citizen in the 500 block of Commercial
Assisted citizen in the 300 block of North Pitts
Motorist assisted in the 700 block of West Washington
Motorist assisted in the 300 block of McNabb
Responded to motor vehicle accident in the area of South Crittenden and East Jackson
Checked suspicious vehicle in the 700 block of South Walnut
Assisted paramedics in the 800 block of Willow
Checked suspicious activity in the area of East Hubble and North Elm
Performed a wellbeing check in the 1400 block of North Elm
Performed a wellbeing check in the 300 block of Bluff
Checked suspicious vehicle in the 200 block of North Clay
Checked suspicious activity in the 300 block of North Buffalo
Checked suspicious activity in the 1300 block of Spur
Checked suspicious vehicle in the 400 block of North Marshall
Checked suspicious activity in the 1000 block of South White Oak
Performed a wellbeing check in the 500 block of South Buffalo
Assisted citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Checked suspicious subject in the 900 block of West Washington
Motorist assisted in the 1300 block of Spur
Motorist assisted in the 900 block of West Washington
Assisted citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Responded to disturbance in the 400 block of East Third
Responded to disturbance in the 700 block of East Washington
July 22
Responded to disturbance in the 1300 block of Spur
Assisted agency in the 1400 block of Spur
Responded to 911 call in the 400 block of East Washington
Checked suspicious subject in the 500 block of South Prairie
Assisted citizen in the 900 block of Smith
Motorist assisted in the 200 block of North Clay
Checked suspicious subject in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Assisted citizen in the 700 block of West Washington
Assisted citizen in the 300 block of North Buffalo
Motorist assisted in the 200 block of Highway 38
Responded to alarm in the 100 block of Kman
Checked suspicious activity in the 700 block of South Marshall
Checked suspicious activity in the 100 block of Garst
Checked suspicious activity in the 300 block of Banning
July 23
Performed a wellbeing check in the 600 block of South Walnut
Responded to disturbance in the 500 block of Church
Responded to disturbance in the 500 block of South Marshall
Performed a wellbeing check in the 700 block of St. Charles
Responded to animal complaint in the 400 block of North Crittenden
Responded to 911 call in the 1300 block of Spur
Motorist assisted in the 400 block of Church
Assisted motorist in the area of Pleasant Prairie and Highway W
Responded to disturbance in the 600 block of East Madison
Motorist assisted in the 100 block of Pleasant Prairie
Assisted citizen in the 1000 block of Banning
Performed a wellbeing check in the 400 block of South Olive
Responded to disturbance in the 300 block of North Clay
Responded to animal complaint in the 700 block of St. Charles
Assisted citizen in the 900 block of Smith
Responded to alarm in the 400 block of East Jackson
Checked suspicious activity in the area of East Hubble and North Marshall
