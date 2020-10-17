FILINGS
The following filings were reported by the Webster County Circuit Clerk's Office.
Wrongful Death
Sept. 10
Lemay ET AL v. Tower Consultants Inc.
Domestic Relations
DISSOLUTION WITH CHILDREN
Sept. 9
Annalisa M. Baker v. William L. Baker
DISSOLUTION WITHOUT CHILDREN
Sept. 21
Troy A. Hodge v. Bailey M. Hodge
MOTION TO MODIFY
Sept. 21
Jerry D. Clark v. Linda (Clark) Hibner
ADULT ABUSE WITH STALKING
Sept. 18
X v. Frederick H. Reed
ADULT ABUSE WITHOUT STALKING
Sept. 16
X v. Christopher B. Edwards.
FELONY
Sept. 17
State v. Albert Robertson
Administrative Order
Sept. 9
Britany Lynn Richards v. Hobert Riley Crewse
Sept. 10
Webster County Children's Divisoin v. Samuel J Schwartz
DISPOSITIONS
The following dispositions were reported by the Webster County Circuit Clerk's Office.
FELONY
Transcript Judgment
Sept. 9
DES-CONT v. J's Lawn & Landscape, LLC
DES-CONT v. Chris Jensen
Sept. 10
DES-CONT v. Ozark Raceway Park, LLC
Sept. 21
State v. Mark Kister. Guilty plea.
State v. Amanda L. Cruse Robinson. Remand to lower court/tribunal.
Sept. 22
State v. Elizabeth Anntonette Figard. Guilty plea.
Declaratory Judgment
Sept. 16
Corey L. Grisham v. Linda Wright ET AL.
Sept. 22
Steve McFarland v. Missouri Department of Revenue. Other Final Deposition.
MOTION TO MODIFY
Sept. 21
Reba C. Lowery v. TY C Lowery. Consent judgment.
Sept. 22
Derek O'Dell v. Danielle Hampton Lester. DUNCO Uncontested.
DISSOLUTION WITH CHILDREN
Sept. 22
Stephen K. Lowe v. Kaitlynn N. Lowe. Consent judgment.
Taylor L. Harris v. Levi C. Harris. DUNCO Uncontested.
ADULT ABUSE WITHOUT STALKING
Sept. 16
X v. Randy E. Page. Dismissed by court without prejudice.
X v. Dorion R. Reed. Tried by Court-Civil.
X v. Scott D. Smith. Tried by Court-Civil.
ADULT ABUSE - STALKING
Sept. 18
X v. Frederick H. Reed. Dismissed by court without prejudice.
JUDGMENTS
The following judgments were reported by the Webster County Circuit Clerk's Office.
SEPT. 9
DES-CONT v. C J's Lawn & Landscape, LLC. Judgment against C J's Lawn & Landscape LLC. Judgment entered. Certificate of tax assessment. Judgment for petitioners in the amount of $738.22, plus $26.16 interest for a total of $809.38.
DES-CONT v. Chris Jensen. Judgment against Chris Jensen. Certificate of tax assessment. Judgment for petitioner in the amount of $783.22, plus $26.16 interest for a total of $809.38.
Britany Lynn Richards v. Hobert Riley Crewse. Judgment against Hobert Riley Crewse. Judgment entered. Respondent owes a duty to support and provide medical insurance on minor children.
Brett Perry v. Sydney Perry. Judgment against Sydney Perry. Judgment entered and signed. Court dissolves marriage, debts and property divided.
SEPT. 10
Amber Hale v. Steve Wait, Lance Frost & BNSF Rail. Judgment entered.
James Jacobs v. Missouri Department of Revenue. Judgment against Missouri Department of Revenue. Judgment nunc pro tunc declaring ownership.
DES-CONT v. Ozark Raceway Park, LLC. Judgment entered. Certificate of tax assessment. Judgment for petitioner in the amount of $200 penalties.
Webster County Children's Division v. Samuel J. Schwartz. Judgment against Samuel J. Schwartz. Judgment entered. Respondent to pay child support and provide medical insurance on minor children.
SEPT. 11
State v. Chester M. Blackington. For Sept. 11, 2015, charge of non-support, total arrears in excess of 12 due under order of support, suspended imposition of sentence, five years probation, pay child support in the amount of $12,504.05 at a rate of at least $375 per month on the first of every month beginning June 1, 2018.
SEPT. 14
State v. Matthew C. Green. For Aug. 24, 2019, charge of possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, suspended imposition of sentence in favor of five years probation; must follow all directives of Missouri Board of Probation & Parole. Guilty plea.
State v. Wilfred Hall. For Aug. 27, 2020, charge of possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, sentenced to five years in the Missouri Department of Corrections.
Amanda M. Fedell v. Robert P. Fedell. Judgment against Robert Paul Fedell. Judgment entered and signed. Court dissolves marriage, property and debt divided.
Diana K. Hediger v. Nelson E. Hediger. Judgment against Nelson Edward Hediger. Judgment entered and signed. Court dissolves marriage, property and debt divided.
Rebecca L. Kinder v. Jonathan R. Kinder. Judgment against Jonathan R. Kinder. Judgment entered and signed. Court dissolves marriage, property and debt divided.
Arvest Bank v. Lynn Street Properties, LLC, ET AL. Judgment against Lynn Street Properties. Judgment entered.
State v. Louis Earnest Matney. Guilty plea.
Arvest Bank v. Lynn Street Properties, LLC, ET AL. Judgment against Seager Enterprises, LLC. Judgment entered.
Arvest Bank v. Lynn Street Properties, LLC, ET AL. Judgment against Angela Seager. Judgment entered.
Arvest Bank v. Lynn Street Properties, LLC, ET AL. Judgment against Timothy Seager. Judgment entered.
State v. Keith L. Seybold. For May 21, 2019, charge of first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, suspended execution of sentence in favor of five years probation.
Tammy M. Taylor v. Craig E. Taylor. Judgment against Craig E. Taylor. Judgment entered and signed. Court dissolves marriage, property and debt divided.
Marshfield Mills Inc. v. Dannie Thomas Et Al. Judgment against Brenda Thomas. Consent judgment and stay of execution, with $60,000.
Marshfield Mills Inc. v. Dannie Thomas Et Al. Judgment against Dannie Thomas. Consent judgment and stay of execution, with $60,000.
Amy S. Wiley v. Shawn D. Wiley. Judgment against Shawn D. Wiley. Judgment entered and signed. Court dissolves marriage, property and debt divided.
SEPT. 22
State v. Elizabeth Anntonette Figard. For July 5, 2020, charge of first-degree trespassing and stealing - value less than $150 and no prior stealing offense.
JULY 8
State v. Phillip H. Tuttle. For July 8, 2019, charge of delivery of a controlled substance except for 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid, sentenced to nine years in Department of Corrections, pursuant to long term treatment program.
SEPT. 15
Cheryl Ferrier v. Alan Ferrier, Jr. Judgment against Alan Ferrier, Jr. Judgment entered and signed. Court dissolves marriage, property and debt divided.
SEPT. 16
X v. Dorion Reed. Judgment against Dorion Reed. Judgment full order of protection.
X v. Scott D. Smith. Judgment against Scott D. Smith. Judgment full order of protection.
SEPT. 21
State v. Mark Kister. For Oct. 12, 2012, charged with driving while intoxicated - persistent offender, suspended execution of sentence, five years probation, 480 hours community service by Oct. 1, 2022, ignition interlock on any vehicle driven, $150 LERF and any treatment per probation officer.
Reba C. Lowery v. Ty C Lowery. Judgment against Reba C. Lowery. Judgment entered and signed. Court grants modification.
SEPT. 22
Derek O'Dell v. Danielle Hampton Lester. Judgment against Danielle Hampton Lester. Court grants modification. Judgment entered and signed.
Taylor L. Harris v. Levi C. Harris. Judgment against Levi C. Harris. Judgment entered and signed. Court dissolves marriage, debts and property divided.
Stephen K. Lowe v. Kaitlynn N. Lowe. Judgment against Kaitlynn N. Lowe. Judgment entered and signed. Court dissolves marriage, debts and property divided.
Steve McFarland v. Missouri Department of Revenue. Judgement against Missouri Department of Revenue. Judgment declaring ownership, finds pet is the lawful owner of the aforementioned trailer.
APRIL 12
State v. Stacie Lynn Porter. For Jan. 5, 2015, charge of possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana.
APRIL 16
State vs. Jaie Dee Tyson. For April 16, 2018, charge of delivery of 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid, suspended imposition of sentence, five years probation, 30 days in jail (credit for time served), 100 hours of community service by deadline to be set by drug court or Oct. 16, 2019 (whichever is earlier), $300 LERF, defendant to complete Webster County Drug Court, defendant to show proof of G.E.D. or high school diploma to probation officer.
JAN. 30
State v. Brandon D. Walker. For Jan. 20, 2015, charge of receiving stolen property, suspended execution of sentence, in favor of five years probation in the Department of Corrections, $2,575 restitution PD to Webster County PA at a rate of $60 per month beginning May 1, 2017.
JAN. 26
State v. Robert Stephen Wallace. For Oct. 27, 2014, charge of possession of a controlled substance except for 35 grams or less marijuana, suspended imposition of sentence, five years probation, $150 lab fee, 150 hours community service, treatment as directed.
JAN. 13
State v. Chester M. Blackington. For Oct. 30, 2018, charge of violation of order of protection for adult (second offense), suspended execution of sentence, four years in Department of Corrections concurrent with any other sentence, suspended execution of sentence, five years supervised probation, no communication with P.L. unless in writing and about minor child.
State v. Chester M. Blackington. For Feb. 18, 2019, charge of violation of order of protection for adult (second offense),
APRIL 30
State v. Chester M. Blackington. For March 17, 2018, charge of third-degree domestic assault, suspended imposition of sentence, five years probation, anger management evaluation and follow up per probation and parole, 150-hours community service by April 30, 2020, $300 LERF and must get drivers license within one year.
