Filings
The following filings were reported by the Webster County Circuit Clerk’s Office.
PARTITION
May 4
James L. Greer et al. v. Kim Peacock
PERSONAL INJURY — OTHER
April 30
Rita Barnes v. Class Act Management Company, doing business as McDonald’s
DISSOLUTION WITH CHILDREN
April 29
Stephen K. Lowe v. Kaitlynn N. Lowe
May 4
Cheryl Ferrier v. Alan Ferrier Jr.
DISSOLUTION WITHOUT CHILDREN
May 4
Tiffany Welch-Cox v. Kyle Cox
MOTION TO MODIFY
May 1
Tiffany R. Ferreira v. Edmond D.L. Ferreira
ADULT ABUSE WITHOUT STALKING
April 29
X v. Shannon M. Drake
May 3
X v. Miranda L. Russell
TRANSCRIPT JUDGMENT
April 29
Division of Employment Security v. C.W. Throne Distributing LLC
Dispositions
The following dispositions were reported by the Webster County Circuit Clerk’s Office.
TRANSCRIPT JUDGMENT
April 29
Division of Employment Security v. C.W. Throne Distributing LLC. Other final disposition.
FELONY
May 4
State v. Thomas L. Bell. Guilty plea.
May 5
State v. Adam C. Haynes. Guilty plea.
State v. Christopher S. Ford. Change of venue.
State v. Christopher Ford. Change of venue.
BREACH OF CONTRACT
April 30
Protran LLC v. National Indemnity Co. Change of venue.
DISSOLUTION WITHOUT CHILDREN
April 29
Keith Messerly v. Dana Messerly. Consent judgment.
April 30
Darrell Eastland v. Melissa Eastland. Dismissed by parties.
May 5
Deborah A. Miller v. Randy L. Miller. Consent judgment.
Judgments
The following judgments were reported by the Webster County Circuit Clerk’s Office.
April 15
X v. Candita S. Floyd. Judgment full order protection.
Briana N. Parris v. Jacob A. Parris. Court dissolves marriage. Debts and property divided. Judgment entered and signed.
April 16
Alvin Davidson v. Cressi S. Davidson. Court dissolves marriage. Debts and property divided. Judgment entered and signed.
State of Missouri et al. and Samantha F. Sout v. Kyle W. Fischer. Court enters judgment of modification against Kyle Wessly Fischer.
April 17
State v. Jennifer C. Potts. For Dec. 12, 2018, sentence in Aug. 2, 2018, charges of driving while intoxicated — persistent and two charges of endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk — first degree, first offense, no sexual conduct, probation revoked; sentenced to 10 years in Department of Corrections for each count with suspended execution of sentence in favor of five years probation.
Webster County Children’s Division v. Toby Ray Vest. Respondent to pay child support and provide medical insurance on minor child.
April 20
Billy D. Lumley v. Paula K. Lumley. Judgment terminating support of child.
Amanda N. Graham v. Donovan Sardison. Judgment entered; custody of child returned to petitioner in open court. Petitioner’s attorney to prepare judgment to be filed.
April 22
Shania June Ashford v. Joseph Dale Bruton Jr. Responded owes a duty of support and must provide medical insurance for minor child.
April 27
John D. Coverdell v. Heather B. Coverdell. Court dissolves marriage. Debts and property divided. Judgment entered and signed.
State v. Ririe G. Fields. For Feb. 10, 2020, sentence in Oct. 28, 2019, charge of third-degree domestic assault, probation provoked for violation (special conditions); sentenced to five years in Department of Corrections.
State v. Kody Allen Johnson. For April 12, 2019, charge of stealing — motor vehicle, watercraft, aircraft, sentenced to six years in Department of Corrections, with suspended execution of sentence in favor of five years probation; must undergo substance evaluation and treatment as directed by Probation and Parole and pay restitution.
State v. James D. Pursell Jr. For April 14, 2019, charge of possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, sentenced to seven years in Department of Corrections, to be served concurrently with any other sentence; suspended execution of sentence granted in favor of five years probation and must serve 40 hours community service and pay $150 lab fee.
State v. Jesse K. St. John. For Dec. 10, 2018, sentence in Oct. 17, 2018, charges of second-degree assault and first-degree harassment, probation revoked for violation (drugs); sentence of seven years on assault charge and four years on harassment charge ordered executed with credit for time served.
State v. Joshua A. Steele. For Jan. 7, 2019, sentence in Oct. 18, 2018, charges of stealing — all the property under 570.030.5(3), probation revoked for violating conditions (reporting and residency); sentenced to five years in Department of Corrections for each count, with suspended execution of sentence in favor of five years probation; must pay $460 in restitution and serve 200 hours of community service, and must obtain substance abuse evaluation and treatment as directed by Probation and Parole.
April 28
X v. Harvey L. Newburn. Judgment full order protection.
X v. Thomas E. Phelan. Judgment full order protection.
April 29
Keith Messerly v. Dana Messerly. Court dissolves marriage. Debts and property divided. Judgment entered and signed.
April 30
Division of Employment Security v. C.W. Throne Distributing LLC. Certificate of tax assessment. Judgment for petitioner in amount of $745.31 plus $31.26 interest and $600 penalties for a total of $1,376.67.
May 4
State v. Joseph James Barfoot. For Oct. 30, 2017, sentence in Nov. 29, 2015, charge of possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, probation revoked for violation (residency); sentence of five years previously imposed but suspended is ordered executed with credit for time served.
State v. Thomas L. Bell. For Sept. 9, 2019, charge of second-degree domestic assault, sentenced to seven years in Department of Corrections with suspended execution of sentence in favor of five years probation; must serve 160 hours community service and receive mental health, anger management and domestic violence evaluation and treatment as directed by Probation and Parole; assigned one year shock jail time with credit for time served; must have no contact with victim or be within 500 feet of victim’s residence, place of employment or school; must not consume alcohol or non-prescription drugs.
State v. Aaron Gale Goin. For May 21, 2018, sentence in Sept. 29, 2016, charge of distributing/delivering/manufacturing/production or attempt to or possession with intent to distribute/deliver/manufacture/produce a controlled substance, probation revoked; sentenced to 10 years in Department of Corrections with suspended execution of sentence in favor of five years probation.
State v. Dennis Gene Grider Jr. For Nov. 25, 2014, sentence in April 10, 2014, charge of distributing/delivering/manufacturing/production or attempt to or possession with intent to distribute/deliver/manufacture/produce a controlled substance, probation revoked for violations (special conditions, residency and reporting/directives); sentence of 18 years previously imposed but suspended is ordered executed.
May 5
Deborah A. Miller v. Randy L. Miller. Judgment and decree of dissolution of marriage filed.
Marshfield P.D.
The following calls were handled by the Marshfield Police Department.
March 26
Assisted paramedics in the 1600 block of West Washington
Assisted paramedics in the 1200 block of Banning
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Performed a wellbeing check in the 400 block of Haymes Court
Assisted paramedics in the 600 block of Church
Assisted a motorist in the area of Banning and Spur
Assisted paramedics in the 200 block of North White Oak
March 27
Assisted a citizen in the 1300 block of Spur
Responded to an animal complaint in the 700 block of North Marshall
Checked suspicious activity in the 1300 block of West Jefferson
Responded to an alarm in the 300 block of Highway DD
Responded to a disturbance in the 100 block of North Blair
Assisted a motorist in the area of West Washington and Spur
Assisted a citizen in the 400 block of First
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 500 block of East Burford
Checked suspicious activity in the 400 block of North Locust
March 28
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Assisted paramedics in the 800 block of South White Oak
Performed a wellbeing check in the 500 block of South Locust
Responded to a disturbance in the 200 block of South Walnut
Assisted paramedics in the 1000 block of Banning
Responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of West Jackson
Performed a wellbeing check in the 200 block of North Pitts
Assisted a citizen in the 800 block of West Washington
Assisted paramedics in the 900 block of North Pine
Responded to an animal complaint in the 1000 block of Bond Court
Assisted paramedics in the 1600 block of West Washington
Checked a suspicious subject in the area of East Washington and South Fulton
Checked suspicious activity in the 400 block of East Burford
March 29
Responded to a disturbance in the 600 block of South Marshall
Assisted a citizen in the700 block of Stanford
Performed a wellbeing check in the area of West Washington and Spur
Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of South Walnut
Performed a wellbeing check in the 300 block of Young Drive
Checked suspicious activity in the 300 block of Young Drive
Responded to a theft in the 1300 block of Spur
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of East Jackson and South Pine
Responded to a 911 call in the 500 block of East Washington
Responded to a disturbance in the 300 block of Young Drive
Checked suspicious activity in the 100 block of North Oak Grove
March 30
Performed a wellbeing check in the14000 block of Highway 38
Checked a suspicious subject in the 300 block of Banning
Assisted an agency in the 500 block of North Pine
Responded to an animal complaint in the 700 block of East Burford
Performed a wellbeing check in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Assisted a citizen in the 700 block of Stanford
Assisted a citizen in the 400 block of North Crittenden
Assisted a motorist in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Responded to a report of property damage in the 200 block of South Locust
Responded to a 911 call in the 1100 block of Spur
Assisted paramedics in the 500 block of North White Oak
Performed a wellbeing check in the 200 block of North Mill
March 31
Checked suspicious activity in the 400 block of East Jackson
Responded to a theft in the 700 block of West Jackson
Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of North Mill
Assisted paramedics in the 200 block of North Pine
Responded to a disturbance in the 300 block of North Mill
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Performed a wellbeing check in the 500 block of North White Oak
Checked suspicious activity in the 600 block of East Third Street
Assisted a citizen I the 300 block of North Buffalo
Responded to a 911 call in the 400 block of Pomme De Terre Drive
Assisted a motorist in the 500 block of Commercial
April 1
Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of North White Oak
Assisted paramedics in the area of East Hubble and North Pine
Responded to an alarm in the 700 block of South Marshall
Responded to an alarm in the 300 block of McNabb
Assisted paramedics in the 600 block of East Third Street
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Responded to a disturbance in the 400 block of Pomme De Terre
Assisted paramedics in the 900 block of Banning
Assisted paramedics in the 600 block of East Third Street
Assisted paramedics in the 100 block of Kman
Checked suspicious activity in the 1300 block of Hereford Drive
Responded to a disturbance in the 400 block of South Pine
Assisted a citizen in the 900 block of West Washington
Responded to a theft in the 700 block of West Washington
Checked suspicious activity in the 400 block of West Washington
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of West Jefferson and Spur
Responded to an alarm in the 1300 block of Spur
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of Golf Course and Riverview
April 2
Assisted paramedics in the 400 block of West Jackson
Responded to a report of property damage in the 400 block of East Second
Assisted a citizen in the area of West Jackson and West Hubble
Responded to a disturbance in the 400 block of Pomme De Terre Drive
Assisted a citizen in the 400 block of Pomme De Terre Drive
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of North Buffalo
Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of East Madison
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 700 block of West Washington
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of West Washington and West Hubble
Responded to a 911 call in the 800 block of South White Oak
Assisted an agency in the area of East Hubble and North Pine
Responded to a disturbance in the 400 block of Pomme De Terre Drive
Assisted paramedics in the 800 block of East Second Street
April 3
Responded to a 911 call in the 300 block of North Mill
Responded to a disturbance in the 200 block of East Jackson
Assisted paramedics in the 900 block of Woodhurst
Checked a suspicious subject in the 200 block of East Jackson
Assisted a citizen in the 700 block of Poplar
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of North Walnut
Assisted a citizen in the 700 block of Birchwood
Assisted a citizen in the 700 block of Stanford
Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of South Crittenden
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 300 block of Crittenden
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 1200 block of Spur
Responded to a theft in the 800 block of South Prairie Lane
April 4
Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of North Fulton
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Responded to an animal complaint in the 900 block of Dalton
Assisted paramedics in the 200 block of North White Oak
Assisted paramedics in the 1400 block of Glenwood
Assisted a citizen in the 700 block of Stanford
Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of South Clay
Assisted paramedics in the 200 block of North White Oak
April 5
Responded to a disturbance in the 600 block of Church
Assisted paramedics in the 800 block of Riverview
Responded to a theft in the 300 block of McNabb
Responded to an alarm in the 1300 block of Spur
Responded to a disturbance in the 100 block of North Blair
Checked a suspicious subject in the 200 block of East Jackson
Performed a wellbeing check in the 200 block of East Jefferson
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of West Washington and Spur
Checked a suspicious subject in the 1300 block of West Jefferson
Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of Sunshine
Responded to an alarm in the 300 block of South Pitts
Responded to a theft in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Responded to a theft in the 500 block of Massey
Responded to an alarm in the 300 block of McNabb
Motorist assisted in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Performed a wellbeing check in the 1000 block of Highway A
Assisted motorist in the area of Highway A and Commerce
Assisted paramedics in the 700 block of North Marshall
April 6
Performed a wellbeing check in the 300 block of North Marshall
Responded to an alarm in the 1000 block of South White Oak
Checked suspicious activity in the area of Spur and Highway 38
Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of Travis
Assisted a citizen in the 600 block of Church
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Assisted a citizen in the 800 block of Commercial
Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of Church
Assisted paramedics in the 500 block of Church
Checked suspicious activity in the 100 block of South Crittenden
Assisted paramedics in the 200 block of North White Oak
Responded to an animal complaint in the 800 block of Joann
Responded to a disturbance in the area of North Buffalo and North White Oak
Performed a wellbeing check in the 700 block of Stanford
Assisted paramedics in the 1000 block of Berkley
Responded to a 911 call in the 800 block of West Washington
Responded to a disturbance in the 700 block of South Buffalo
Performed a wellbeing check in the 300 block of North Marshall
April 7
Checked suspicious activity in the 300 block of North Marshall
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 200 block of East Jackson
Performed a wellbeing check in the 200 block of North Pine
Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 400 block of Hillcrest
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Assisted a citizen in the 600 block of East Third Street
Assisted paramedics in the 800 block of South White Oak
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Responded to a 911 call in the 400 block of Pomme De Terre
Responded to a theft in the 700 block of West Washington
Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of West Jackson
Checked suspicious activity in the 100 block of Highway W
Assisted paramedics in the 900 block of Woodhurst
Performed a wellbeing check in the 600 block of East Second
April 8
Assisted paramedics in the 800 block of East Second
Assisted paramedics in the 1000 block of West Washington
Performed a wellbeing check in the 600 block of Church
Performed a wellbeing check in the 800 block of East Second
Assisted paramedics in the 600 block of North Pine
Responded to an alarm in the 200 block of North Olive
Assisted an agency in the 200 block of North
Performed a wellbeing check in the 300 block of North Marshall
Responded to a disturbance in the 200 block of South Oak Grove
Responded to a disturbance in the 400 block of North Mill
Checked suspicious activity in the 400 block of South Pine
Assisted an agency in the 500 block of South Walnut
Assisted an agency in the 400 block of Haymes Court
Checked a suspicious subject in the 700 block of West Washington
Assisted a citizen in the 400 block of Haymes Court
Responded to an alarm in the 400 block of Pomme De Terre
Motorist assisted in the 200 block of North Clay
Assisted paramedics in the 1000 block of West Washington
Responded to an alarm in the 1100 block of Spur
Assisted a citizen in the 800 block of Commercial
Assisted a citizen in the 600 block of North Marshall
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 400 block of South Pine
Checked suspicious activity in the 1000 block of North Marshall
Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 600 block of West Jackson
Responded to a report of property damage in the 1500 block of West Washington
Responded to a theft in the 1300 block of Spur
Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of Maple
April 9
Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 400 block of South Pine
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 500 block of Welch
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 1300 block of Spur
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Walnut
Checked a suspicious subject in the 700 block of South Marshall
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of North Buffalo
Assisted an agency in the 1200 block of Banning
Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of North White Oak
Assisted paramedics in the 900 block of George
Performed a wellbeing check in the 200 block of North Pitts
Assisted paramedics in the 200 block of South Walnut
Responded to an animal complaint in the 400 block of North Crittenden
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of West Hubble and North Buffalo
Responded to a 911 call in the 200 block of North
Responded to a disturbance in the 400 block of North Crittenden
April 10
Checked suspicious activity in the 100 block of North Blair
Responded to a noise complaint in the 1500 block of West Brook
Checked suspicious activity in the 400 block of West Washington
Assisted paramedics in the 700 block of Aspen
Assisted a citizen in the 600 block of West Jackson
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Responded to a report of property damage in the 700 block of St. Charles
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 400 block of South Pine
Responded to a theft in the 500 block of East Jackson
Responded to an animal complaint in the 800 block of Joann
Responded to a disturbance in the 100 block of Kari Drive
Performed a wellbeing check in the 1200 block of North Marshall
Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of North Pitts
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of West Washington and George
Performed a wellbeing check in the 200 block of South Walnut
Assisted paramedics in the 800 block of South White Oak
Assisted paramedics in the 400 block of South Vine
April 11
Responded to a disturbance in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Responded to a report of property damage in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Assisted motorist in the 900 block of Ryan Court
Responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of North Buffalo
Assisted paramedics in the 600 block of East Third
Responded to a disturbance in the 600 block of Woodlawn
Performed a wellbeing check in the area of Interstate 44
Responded to a noise complaint in the 1300 block of Spur
Performed a wellbeing check in the 900 block of George
Responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of South Vine
April 12
Assisted paramedics in the 600 block of North Olive
Assisted paramedics in the 200 block of East Jackson
Checked a suspicious subject in the 200 block of North Fulton
Responded to a disturbance in the 200 block of North Pine
Assisted a citizen in the 400 block of Alexander Court
Assisted motorist in the area of Interstate 44
Assisted a citizen in the 700 block of East Washington
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Responded to an alarm in the 400 block of Pomme De Terre
Assisted paramedics in the 300 block of North Buffalo
Checked suspicious activity in the 400 block of Maple
April 13
Responded to an alarm in the 400 block of Pomme De Terre
Responded to a theft in the 800 block of Washington
Performed a wellbeing check in the 100 block of Wilson Way
Responded to a theft in the 100 block of Wilson Way
Assisted paramedics in the 800 block of South White Oak
Responded to a theft in the 400 block of North Olive
Assisted a citizen in the 1000 block of Smith
Checked suspicious activity in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Responded to a 911 call in the 100 block of Vivian
Responded to a disturbance in the 700 block of St. Charles
Responded to a 911 call in the 200 block of South Walnut
Assisted a citizen in the 400 block of Maple
Responded to a theft in the 700 block of West Washington
Checked suspicious activity in the 700 block of West Washington
April 14
Responded to an animal complaint in the 600 block of First
Responded to a disturbance in the 700 block of Willow
Checked a suspicious subject in the 800 block of West Washington
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of West Washington and Spur
Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of South Buffalo
Responded to a 911 call in the 500 block of East Jackson
Responded to paramedics in the 800 block of South White Oak
Assisted a citizen in the 400 block of North Olive
Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 400 block of South Pine
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of Towne Loop
Responded to a 911 call in the 500 block of East Jackson
Assisted paramedics in the 800 block of South White Oak
Assisted a citizen in the 400 block of North Olive
Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 400 block of South Pine
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of Towne Loop
Responded to a 911 call in the 700 block of St. Charles
Checked a suspicious subject in the 500 block of South Buffalo
Performed a wellbeing check in the 500 block of Pine Ridge
Assisted a citizen in the 400 block of West Washington
Assisted motorist in the 1300 block of Spur
Responded to an alarm in the 1100 block of Banning
Assisted an agency in the 100 block of East Third Street
April 15
Performed a wellbeing check in the area of North Locust and East Washington
Responded to a disturbance in the 400 block of South Mill
Responded to an animal complaint in the 400 block of Massey
Responded to an alarm in the 200 block of South Marshall
Assisted paramedics in the 200 block of East Bedford
Responded to a theft in the 1400 block of Spur
Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 600 block of North Marshall
Responded to a report of property damage in the 400 block of South Pine
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 900 block of West Washington
Assisted a citizen the 400 block of West Washington
Assisted paramedics in the 500 block of Church
Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of East Jackson
Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of East Jackson
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of North Buffalo
April 16
Checked a suspicious subject in the area of West Jackson and West Hubble
Checked suspicious activity in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Assisted an agency in the 700 block of South Olive
Assisted a citizen in the 1000 block of North Marshall
Performed a wellbeing check in the area of North White Oak and West Washington
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 1300 block of Spur
Assisted paramedics in the 1100 block of Banning
Checked suspicious activity in the area of Highway A and Commerce
Assisted an agency in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Assisted paramedics in the 1400 block of Hereford
Assisted paramedics in the 200 block of North Buffalo
April 17
Assisted a citizen in the 400 block of South Mill
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Checked a suspicious subject in the 1000 block of Spur
Assisted a citizen in the 1000 block of Spur
Assisted an agency in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Performed a wellbeing check in the 500 block of East McVay
Responded to a 911 call in the 200 block of North White Oak
April 18
Performed a wellbeing check in the 400 block of North Fulton
Responded to a noise complaint in the 200 block of North Locust
Checked a suspicious subject in the 200 block of North White Oak
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of Maple
Checked a suspicious subject in the 200 block of Highway W
Responded to a theft in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Responded to an alarm in the 600 block of George
Checked a suspicious subject in the area of Banning and North Marshall
Assisted a motorist in the area of Banning and Spur
Responded to a disturbance in the 700 block of West Hubble
Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 300 block of North Marshall
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 100 block of North Pitts
Responded to an animal complaint in the 400 block of Lee Drive
Responded to an animal complaint in the area of Elm Branch and North Elm
Responded to a disturbance in the 200 block of North Pine
Responded to an alarm in the 1100 block of Spur
April 19
Checked suspicious activity in the 600 block of South White Oak
Performed a wellbeing check in the 800 block of East McVay
Responded to a disturbance in the 300 block of North Marshall
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of Elm and Golf Course
Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of East Second
Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of South Locust
Responded to a 911 call in the 100 block of East Hubble
Responded to a theft in the 200 block of North Blair
Performed a wellbeing check in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 300 block of North Crittenden
Assisted a citizen in the 100 block of Brook Hills Drive
Checked a suspicious subject in the 300 block of North Pitts
Responded to an alarm in the 1300 block of Spur
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 1300 block of Spur
Checked a suspicious subject in the area of North Fulton and St. Charles
April 20
Checked a suspicious subject in the 1300 block of Banning
Checked a suspicious subject in the 200 block of East Jackson
Responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of South Vine
Assisted a motorist in the area of Maple and South Clay
Checked suspicious activity in the 1000 block of South White Oak
Responded to a theft in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Responded to a theft in the 600 block of North Pine
Checked suspicious activity in the 300 block of Banning
Checked a suspicious subject in the 300 block of McNabb
April 21
Responded to a disturbance in the 700 block of East Washington
Checked a suspicious subject in the 300 block of North Fulton
Responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of West Jackson
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 1200 block of Banning
Checked suspicious activity in the 1000 block of Banning
April 22
Checked suspicious activity in the 400 block of East Burford
Assisted a citizen in the 600 block of East Washington
Checked suspicious activity in the 400 block of South Pine
Checked suspicious activity in the area of Sunshine and East Burford
Responded to an alarm in the 1300 block of Spur
Responded to a theft in the 800 block of West Washington
Performed a wellbeing check in the 300 block of North Buffalo
Performed a wellbeing check in the 300 block of South Prairie Lane
Responded to a theft in the 1300 block of Spur
Responded to report of property damage in the 400 block of West Washington
Responded to an animal complaint in the 200 block of North Buffalo
Checked suspicious activity in the 700 block of West Jackson
Responded to a 911 call in the 1100 block of Spur
Responded to an alarm in the 500 block of West Hubble
April 23
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 600 block of North Marshall
Assisted a citizen in the 700 block of North Elm
Responded to a disturbance in the 200 block of North White Oak
Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 300 block of North Marshall
Assisted a motorist in the 1200 block of Spur
Assisted an agency in the area of West Washington and West Hubble
Checked a suspicious subject in the area of West Washington and South Prairie Lane
Checked suspicious activity in the 600 block of North Marshall
Performed a wellbeing check in the 200 block of South Crittenden
Checked a suspicious subject in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Checked suspicious activity in the 600 block of North Locust
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 1000 block of Spur
Checked suspicious activity in the 700 block of Tomahawk
Checked a suspicious subject in the 300 block of North Buffalo
Checked suspicious activity in the 300 block of North Marshall
April 24
Assisted a citizen in the 600 block of East Washington
Responded to an alarm in the 1100 block of Spur
Assisted a citizen in the 600 block of East Washington
Checked suspicious activity in the area of Interstate 44
Assisted a citizen in the 600 block of East Washington
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Assisted a motorist in the area of Interstate 44
Performed a wellbeing check in the 400 block of East Washington
Responded to a theft in the 500 block of Pine Ridge
Checked a suspicious subject in the 800 block of North Olive
Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of North Mill
Assisted paramedics in the 400 block of East Second
April 25
Responded to a disturbance in the 300 block of North Buffalo
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 100 block of Pleasant Prairie
Checked a suspicious subject in the 1300 block of Banning
Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of West Third
Responded to a disturbance in the 700 block of West Washington
Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of East Washington
Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of St. Charles
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Checked suspicious activity in the 200 block of Church
April 26
Responded to an animal complaint in the 100 block of North Blair
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 700 block of South Marshall
Checked suspicious activity in the 600 block of Church
Checked a suspicious subject in the 1400 block of North Elm
Responded to a theft in the 400 block of South Vine
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of Lucas and South White Oak
Assisted paramedics in the 700 block of South Olive
Performed a wellbeing check in the 400 block of Dill
Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 400 block of East Second
Responded to an animal complaint in the 500 block of South Vine
Responded to an alarm in the 1300 block of Spur
April 27
Checked a suspicious subject in the area of East Jackson and South Crittenden
Assisted paramedics in the 300 block of North Mill
Performed a wellbeing check in the 1000 block of Bond Court
Responded to an animal complaint in the 500 block of South Vine
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Responded to a theft in the 300 block of North Buffalo
Responded to a theft in the 100 block of South Pine
Responded to an animal complaint in the 500 block of South Vine
Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 800 block of Commercial
April 28
Responded to an alarm in the 1300 block of West Jefferson
Responded to an alarm in the 1300 block of Spur
Checked a suspicious subject in the 900 block of West Washington
Responded to a 911 call in the 200 block of North White Oak
Performed a wellbeing check in the 1200 block of West Washington
Checked a suspicious subject in the 400 block of Forest Drive
Responded to a 911 call in the 1500 block of Spring Hills
Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 400 block of South Pine
Responded to a theft in the 300 block of McNabb
Responded to a theft in the 800 block of West Washington
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Assisted an agency in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 400 block of First
Assisted an agency in the 400 block of West Burford
April 29
Checked suspicious activity in the area of Highway A and Commerce
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of East Washington
Checked a suspicious subject in the area of Spur and Interstate 44
Assisted a citizen I the 300 block of South Crittenden
Responded to an alarm in the 1100 block of Spur
Assisted an agency in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of Highway 38 and Truman
Performed a wellbeing check in the 800 block of South White Oak
Assisted paramedics in the 600 block of East Washington
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Performed a wellbeing check in the 1300 block of Banning
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of Highway A and Commerce
April 30
Responded to an alarm in the 1300 block of Spur
Checked suspicious activity in the 900 block of West Washington
Responded to a noise complaint in the area of Lucas and South White Oak
Checked suspicious activity in the 500 block of Maple
Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 400 block of McNabb
Responded to a disturbance in the 400 block of South Pine
Responded to a 911 call in the 200 block of East Second
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of West Washington and Spur
Performed a wellbeing check in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Checked a suspicious subject in the 300 block of North Buffalo
Responded to a theft in the 1300 block of Spur
Responded to a 911 call in the 500 block of East Washington
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Assisted a citizen in the 400 block of South White Oak
