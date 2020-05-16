Filings

The following filings were reported by the Webster County Circuit Clerk’s Office.

PARTITION

May 4

James L. Greer et al. v. Kim Peacock

PERSONAL INJURY — OTHER

April 30

Rita Barnes v. Class Act Management Company, doing business as McDonald’s

DISSOLUTION WITH CHILDREN

April 29

Stephen K. Lowe v. Kaitlynn N. Lowe

May 4

Cheryl Ferrier v. Alan Ferrier Jr.

DISSOLUTION WITHOUT CHILDREN

May 4

Tiffany Welch-Cox v. Kyle Cox

MOTION TO MODIFY

May 1

Tiffany R. Ferreira v. Edmond D.L. Ferreira

ADULT ABUSE WITHOUT STALKING

April 29

X v. Shannon M. Drake

May 3

X v. Miranda L. Russell

TRANSCRIPT JUDGMENT

April 29

Division of Employment Security v. C.W. Throne Distributing LLC

 

Dispositions

The following dispositions were reported by the Webster County Circuit Clerk’s Office.

TRANSCRIPT JUDGMENT

April 29

Division of Employment Security v. C.W. Throne Distributing LLC. Other final disposition.

FELONY

May 4

State v. Thomas L. Bell. Guilty plea.

May 5

State v. Adam C. Haynes. Guilty plea.

State v. Christopher Ford. Change of venue.

BREACH OF CONTRACT

April 30

Protran LLC v. National Indemnity Co. Change of venue.

DISSOLUTION WITHOUT CHILDREN

April 29

Keith Messerly v. Dana Messerly. Consent judgment.

April 30

Darrell Eastland v. Melissa Eastland. Dismissed by parties.

May 5

Deborah A. Miller v. Randy L. Miller. Consent judgment.

 

Judgments

The following judgments were reported by the Webster County Circuit Clerk’s Office.

April 15

X v. Candita S. Floyd. Judgment full order protection.

Briana N. Parris v. Jacob A. Parris. Court dissolves marriage. Debts and property divided. Judgment entered and signed.

April 16

Alvin Davidson v. Cressi S. Davidson. Court dissolves marriage. Debts and property divided. Judgment entered and signed.

State of Missouri et al. and Samantha F. Sout v. Kyle W. Fischer. Court enters judgment of modification against Kyle Wessly Fischer.

April 17

State v. Jennifer C. Potts. For Dec. 12, 2018, sentence in Aug. 2, 2018, charges of driving while intoxicated — persistent and two charges of endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk — first degree, first offense, no sexual conduct, probation revoked; sentenced to 10 years in Department of Corrections for each count with suspended execution of sentence in favor of five years probation. 

Webster County Children’s Division v. Toby Ray Vest. Respondent to pay child support and provide medical insurance on minor child.

April 20

Billy D. Lumley v. Paula K. Lumley. Judgment terminating support of child.

Amanda N. Graham v. Donovan Sardison. Judgment entered; custody of child returned to petitioner in open court. Petitioner’s attorney to prepare judgment to be filed.

April 22

Shania June Ashford v. Joseph Dale Bruton Jr. Responded owes a duty of support and must provide medical insurance for minor child.

April 27

John D. Coverdell v. Heather B. Coverdell. Court dissolves marriage. Debts and property divided. Judgment entered and signed.

State v. Ririe G. Fields. For Feb. 10, 2020, sentence in Oct. 28, 2019, charge of third-degree domestic assault, probation provoked for violation (special conditions); sentenced to five years in Department of Corrections.

State v. Kody Allen Johnson. For April 12, 2019, charge of stealing — motor vehicle, watercraft, aircraft, sentenced to six years in Department of Corrections, with suspended execution of sentence in favor of five years probation; must undergo substance evaluation and treatment as directed by Probation and Parole and pay restitution.

State v. James D. Pursell Jr. For April 14, 2019, charge of possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, sentenced to seven years in Department of Corrections, to be served concurrently with any other sentence; suspended execution of sentence granted in favor of five years probation and must serve 40 hours community service and pay $150 lab fee.

State v. Jesse K. St. John. For Dec. 10, 2018, sentence in Oct. 17, 2018, charges of second-degree assault and first-degree harassment, probation revoked for violation (drugs); sentence of seven years on assault charge and four years on harassment charge ordered executed with credit for time served.

State v. Joshua A. Steele. For Jan. 7, 2019, sentence in Oct. 18, 2018, charges of stealing — all the property under 570.030.5(3), probation revoked for violating conditions (reporting and residency); sentenced to five years in Department of Corrections for each count, with suspended execution of sentence in favor of five years probation; must pay $460 in restitution and serve 200 hours of community service, and must obtain substance abuse evaluation and treatment as directed by Probation and Parole.

April 28

X v. Harvey L. Newburn. Judgment full order protection.

X v. Thomas E. Phelan. Judgment full order protection.

April 29

Keith Messerly v. Dana Messerly. Court dissolves marriage. Debts and property divided. Judgment entered and signed.

April 30

Division of Employment Security v. C.W. Throne Distributing LLC. Certificate of tax assessment. Judgment for petitioner in amount of $745.31 plus $31.26 interest and $600 penalties for a total of $1,376.67.

May 4

State v. Joseph James Barfoot. For Oct. 30, 2017, sentence in Nov. 29, 2015, charge of possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, probation revoked for violation (residency); sentence of five years previously imposed but suspended is ordered executed with credit for time served.

State v. Thomas L. Bell. For Sept. 9, 2019, charge of second-degree domestic assault, sentenced to seven years in Department of Corrections with suspended execution of sentence in favor of five years probation; must serve 160 hours community service and receive mental health, anger management and domestic violence evaluation and treatment as directed by Probation and Parole; assigned one year shock jail time with credit for time served; must have no contact with victim or be within 500 feet of victim’s residence, place of employment or school; must not consume alcohol or non-prescription drugs.

State v. Aaron Gale Goin. For May 21, 2018, sentence in Sept. 29, 2016, charge of distributing/delivering/manufacturing/production or attempt to or possession with intent to distribute/deliver/manufacture/produce a controlled substance, probation revoked; sentenced to 10 years in Department of Corrections with suspended execution of sentence in favor of five years probation.

State v. Dennis Gene Grider Jr. For Nov. 25, 2014, sentence in April 10, 2014, charge of distributing/delivering/manufacturing/production or attempt to or possession with intent to distribute/deliver/manufacture/produce a controlled substance, probation revoked for violations (special conditions, residency and reporting/directives); sentence of 18 years previously imposed but suspended is ordered executed.

May 5

Deborah A. Miller v. Randy L. Miller. Judgment and decree of dissolution of marriage filed.

 

Marshfield P.D.

The following calls were handled by the Marshfield Police Department.

March 26

Assisted paramedics in the 1600 block of West Washington

Assisted paramedics in the 1200 block of Banning

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Performed a wellbeing check in the 400 block of Haymes Court

Assisted paramedics in the 600 block of Church 

Assisted a motorist in the area of Banning and Spur

Assisted paramedics in the 200 block of North White Oak

March 27

Assisted a citizen in the 1300 block of Spur

Responded to an animal complaint in the 700 block of North Marshall

Checked suspicious activity in the 1300 block of West Jefferson

Responded to an alarm in the 300 block of Highway DD

Responded to a disturbance in the 100 block of North Blair

Assisted a motorist in the area of West Washington and Spur

Assisted a citizen in the 400 block of First

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 500 block of East Burford

Checked suspicious activity in the 400 block of North Locust

March 28

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Assisted paramedics in the 800 block of South White Oak

Performed a wellbeing check in the 500 block of South Locust

Responded to a disturbance in the 200 block of South Walnut

Assisted paramedics in the 1000 block of Banning

Responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of West Jackson

Performed a wellbeing check in the 200 block of North Pitts

Assisted a citizen in the 800 block of West Washington

Assisted paramedics in the 900 block of North Pine

Responded to an animal complaint in the 1000 block of Bond Court

Assisted paramedics in the 1600 block of West Washington

Checked a suspicious subject in the area of East Washington and South Fulton

Checked suspicious activity in the 400 block of East Burford

March 29

Responded to a disturbance in the 600 block of South Marshall

Assisted a citizen in the700 block of Stanford

Performed a wellbeing check in the area of West Washington and Spur

Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of South Walnut

Performed a wellbeing check in the 300 block of Young Drive

Checked suspicious activity in the 300 block of Young Drive

Responded to a theft in the 1300 block of Spur

Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of East Jackson and South Pine

Responded to a 911 call in the 500 block of East Washington

Responded to a disturbance in the 300 block of Young Drive

Checked suspicious activity in the 100 block of North Oak Grove

March 30

Performed a wellbeing check in the14000 block of Highway 38

Checked a suspicious subject in the 300 block of Banning

Assisted an agency in the 500 block of North Pine

Responded to an animal complaint in the 700 block of East Burford

Performed a wellbeing check in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Assisted a citizen in the 700 block of Stanford

Assisted a citizen in the 400 block of North Crittenden

Assisted a motorist in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Responded to a report of property damage in the 200 block of South Locust

Responded to a 911 call in the 1100 block of Spur

Assisted paramedics in the 500 block of North White Oak

Performed a wellbeing check in the 200 block of North Mill

March 31

Checked suspicious activity in the 400 block of East Jackson

Responded to a theft in the 700 block of West Jackson

Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of North Mill

Assisted paramedics in the 200 block of North Pine

Responded to a disturbance in the 300 block of North Mill

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Performed a wellbeing check in the 500 block of North White Oak

Checked suspicious activity in the 600 block of East Third Street

Assisted a citizen I the 300 block of North Buffalo

Responded to a 911 call in the 400 block of Pomme De Terre Drive

Assisted a motorist in the 500 block of Commercial

April 1

Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of North White Oak

Assisted paramedics in the area of East Hubble and North Pine

Responded to an alarm in the 700 block of South Marshall

Responded to an alarm in the 300 block of McNabb

Assisted paramedics in the 600 block of East Third Street

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Responded to a disturbance in the 400 block of Pomme De Terre 

Assisted paramedics in the 900 block of Banning

Assisted paramedics in the 600 block of East Third Street

Assisted paramedics in the 100 block of Kman

Checked suspicious activity in the 1300 block of Hereford Drive

Responded to a disturbance in the 400 block of South Pine

Assisted a citizen in the 900 block of West Washington

Responded to a theft in the 700 block of West Washington

Checked suspicious activity in the 400 block of West Washington

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of West Jefferson and Spur

Responded to an alarm in the 1300 block of Spur

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of Golf Course and Riverview

April 2

Assisted paramedics in the 400 block of West Jackson

Responded to a report of property damage in the 400 block of East Second

Assisted a citizen in the area of West Jackson and West Hubble

Responded to a disturbance in the 400 block of Pomme De Terre Drive

Assisted a citizen in the 400 block of Pomme De Terre Drive

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of North Buffalo

Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of East Madison

Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 700 block of West Washington

Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of West Washington and West Hubble

Responded to a 911 call in the 800 block of South White Oak

Assisted an agency in the area of East Hubble and North Pine

Responded to a disturbance in the 400 block of Pomme De Terre Drive

Assisted paramedics in the 800 block of East Second Street

April 3

Responded to a 911 call in the 300 block of North Mill

Responded to a disturbance in the 200 block of East Jackson

Assisted paramedics in the 900 block of Woodhurst

Checked a suspicious subject in the 200 block of East Jackson

Assisted a citizen in the 700 block of Poplar

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of North Walnut

Assisted a citizen in the 700 block of Birchwood

Assisted a citizen in the 700 block of Stanford

Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of South Crittenden

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 300 block of Crittenden

Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 1200 block of Spur

Responded to a theft in the 800 block of South Prairie Lane

April 4

Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of North Fulton

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Responded to an animal complaint in the 900 block of Dalton

Assisted paramedics in the 200 block of North White Oak

Assisted paramedics in the 1400 block of Glenwood

Assisted a citizen in the 700 block of Stanford

Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of South Clay

Assisted paramedics in the 200 block of North White Oak

April 5

Responded to a disturbance in the 600 block of Church

Assisted paramedics in the 800 block of Riverview

Responded to a theft in the 300 block of McNabb

Responded to an alarm in the 1300 block of Spur

Responded to a disturbance in the 100 block of North Blair

Checked a suspicious subject in the 200 block of East Jackson

Performed a wellbeing check in the 200 block of East Jefferson

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden 

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of West Washington and Spur

Checked a suspicious subject in the 1300 block of West Jefferson

Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of Sunshine

Responded to an alarm in the 300 block of South Pitts

Responded to a theft in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Responded to a theft in the 500 block of Massey

Responded to an alarm in the 300 block of McNabb

Motorist assisted in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Performed a wellbeing check in the 1000 block of Highway A

Assisted motorist in the area of Highway A and Commerce

Assisted paramedics in the 700 block of North Marshall

April 6

Performed a wellbeing check in the 300 block of North Marshall

Responded to an alarm in the 1000 block of South White Oak

Checked suspicious activity in the area of Spur and Highway 38

Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of Travis

Assisted a citizen in the 600 block of Church 

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden 

Assisted a citizen in the 800 block of Commercial

Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of Church

Assisted paramedics in the 500 block of Church 

Checked suspicious activity in the 100 block of South Crittenden

Assisted paramedics in the 200 block of North White Oak

Responded to an animal complaint in the 800 block of Joann

Responded to a disturbance in the area of North Buffalo and North White Oak

Performed a wellbeing check in the 700 block of Stanford

Assisted paramedics in the 1000 block of Berkley

Responded to a 911 call in the 800 block of West Washington

Responded to a disturbance in the 700 block of South Buffalo

Performed a wellbeing check in the 300 block of North Marshall

April 7

Checked suspicious activity in the 300 block of North Marshall

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 200 block of East Jackson

Performed a wellbeing check in the 200 block of North Pine

Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 400 block of Hillcrest

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Assisted a citizen in the 600 block of East Third Street

Assisted paramedics in the 800 block of South White Oak

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Responded to a 911 call in the 400 block of Pomme De Terre

Responded to a theft in the 700 block of West Washington

Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of West Jackson

Checked suspicious activity in the 100 block of Highway W

Assisted paramedics in the 900 block of Woodhurst

Performed a wellbeing check in the 600 block of East Second

April 8

Assisted paramedics in the 800 block of East Second

Assisted paramedics in the 1000 block of West Washington

Performed a wellbeing check in the 600 block of Church

Performed a wellbeing check in the 800 block of East Second

Assisted paramedics in the 600 block of North Pine

Responded to an alarm in the 200 block of North Olive

Assisted an agency in the 200 block of North

Performed a wellbeing check in the 300 block of North Marshall

Responded to a disturbance in the 200 block of South Oak Grove

Responded to a disturbance in the 400 block of North Mill

Checked suspicious activity in the 400 block of South Pine

Assisted an agency in the 500 block of South Walnut

Assisted an agency in the 400 block of Haymes Court

Checked a suspicious subject in the 700 block of West Washington

Assisted a citizen in the 400 block of Haymes Court

Responded to an alarm in the 400 block of Pomme De Terre

Motorist assisted in the 200 block of North Clay

Assisted paramedics in the 1000 block of West Washington

Responded to an alarm in the 1100 block of Spur

Assisted a citizen in the 800 block of Commercial

Assisted a citizen in the 600 block of North Marshall

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 400 block of South Pine

Checked suspicious activity in the 1000 block of North Marshall

Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 600 block of West Jackson

Responded to a report of property damage in the 1500 block of West Washington

Responded to a theft in the 1300 block of Spur

Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of Maple

April 9

Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 400 block of South Pine

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 500 block of Welch

Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 1300 block of Spur

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Walnut

Checked a suspicious subject in the 700 block of South Marshall

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of North Buffalo

Assisted an agency in the 1200 block of Banning

Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of North White Oak

Assisted paramedics in the 900 block of George

Performed a wellbeing check in the 200 block of North Pitts

Assisted paramedics in the 200 block of South Walnut

Responded to an animal complaint in the 400 block of North Crittenden

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of West Hubble and North Buffalo

Responded to a 911 call in the 200 block of North

Responded to a disturbance in the 400 block of North Crittenden

April 10

Checked suspicious activity in the 100 block of North Blair

Responded to a noise complaint in the 1500 block of West Brook

Checked suspicious activity in the 400 block of West Washington

Assisted paramedics in the 700 block of Aspen

Assisted a citizen in the 600 block of West Jackson

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Responded to a report of property damage in the 700 block of St. Charles

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 400 block of South Pine

Responded to a theft in the 500 block of East Jackson

Responded to an animal complaint in the 800 block of Joann

Responded to a disturbance in the 100 block of Kari Drive

Performed a wellbeing check in the 1200 block of North Marshall

Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of North Pitts

Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of West Washington and George

Performed a wellbeing check in the 200 block of South Walnut

Assisted paramedics in the 800 block of South White Oak

Assisted paramedics in the 400 block of South Vine

April 11

Responded to a disturbance in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Responded to a report of property damage in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Assisted motorist in the 900 block of Ryan Court

Responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of North Buffalo

Assisted paramedics in the 600 block of East Third

Responded to a disturbance in the 600 block of Woodlawn

Performed a wellbeing check in the area of Interstate 44

Responded to a noise complaint in the 1300 block of Spur

Performed a wellbeing check in the 900 block of George

Responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of South Vine

April 12

Assisted paramedics in the 600 block of North Olive

Assisted paramedics in the 200 block of East Jackson

Checked a suspicious subject in the 200 block of North Fulton

Responded to a disturbance in the 200 block of North Pine

Assisted a citizen in the 400 block of Alexander Court

Assisted motorist in the area of Interstate 44

Assisted a citizen in the 700 block of East Washington

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Responded to an alarm in the 400 block of Pomme De Terre

Assisted paramedics in the 300 block of North Buffalo

Checked suspicious activity in the 400 block of Maple

April 13

Responded to an alarm in the 400 block of Pomme De Terre

Responded to a theft in the 800 block of Washington

Performed a wellbeing check in the 100 block of Wilson Way

Responded to a theft in the 100 block of Wilson Way

Assisted paramedics in the 800 block of South White Oak

Responded to a theft in the 400 block of North Olive

Assisted a citizen in the 1000 block of Smith

Checked suspicious activity in the 14000 block of Highway 38 

Responded to a 911 call in the 100 block of Vivian

Responded to a disturbance in the 700 block of St. Charles

Responded to a 911 call in the 200 block of South Walnut

Assisted a citizen in the 400 block of Maple

Responded to a theft in the 700 block of West Washington

Checked suspicious activity in the 700 block of West Washington

April 14

Responded to an animal complaint in the 600 block of First

Responded to a disturbance in the 700 block of Willow

Checked a suspicious subject in the 800 block of West Washington

Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of West Washington and Spur

Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of South Buffalo

Responded to a 911 call in the 500 block of East Jackson

Responded to paramedics in the 800 block of South White Oak

Assisted a citizen in the 400 block of North Olive

Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 400 block of South Pine

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of Towne Loop

Responded to a 911 call in the 500 block of East Jackson

Assisted paramedics in the 800 block of South White Oak

Assisted a citizen in the 400 block of North Olive

Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 400 block of South Pine

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of Towne Loop

Responded to a 911 call in the 700 block of St. Charles

Checked a suspicious subject in the 500 block of South Buffalo

Performed a wellbeing check in the 500 block of Pine Ridge

Assisted a citizen in the 400 block of West Washington

Assisted motorist in the 1300 block of Spur

Responded to an alarm in the 1100 block of Banning

Assisted an agency in the 100 block of East Third Street

April 15

Performed a wellbeing check in the area of North Locust and East Washington

Responded to a disturbance in the 400 block of South Mill

Responded to an animal complaint in the 400 block of Massey

Responded to an alarm in the 200 block of South Marshall

Assisted paramedics in the 200 block of East Bedford

Responded to a theft in the 1400 block of Spur

Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 600 block of North Marshall

Responded to a report of property damage in the 400 block of South Pine

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 900 block of West Washington

Assisted a citizen the 400 block of West Washington

Assisted paramedics in the 500 block of Church

Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of East Jackson

Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of East Jackson

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of North Buffalo

April 16

Checked a suspicious subject in the area of West Jackson and West Hubble

Checked suspicious activity in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Assisted an agency in the 700 block of South Olive

Assisted a citizen in the 1000 block of North Marshall

Performed a wellbeing check in the area of North White Oak and West Washington

Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 1300 block of Spur

Assisted paramedics in the 1100 block of Banning

Checked suspicious activity in the area of Highway A and Commerce

Assisted an agency in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Assisted paramedics in the 1400 block of Hereford

Assisted paramedics in the 200 block of North Buffalo

April 17

Assisted a citizen in the 400 block of South Mill

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Checked a suspicious subject in the 1000 block of Spur

Assisted a citizen in the 1000 block of Spur

Assisted an agency in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Performed a wellbeing check in the 500 block of East McVay

Responded to a 911 call in the 200 block of North White Oak

April 18

Performed a wellbeing check in the 400 block of North Fulton

Responded to a noise complaint in the 200 block of North Locust

Checked a suspicious subject in the 200 block of North White Oak

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of Maple

Checked a suspicious subject in the 200 block of Highway W

Responded to a theft in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Responded to an alarm in the 600 block of George

Checked a suspicious subject in the area of Banning and North Marshall

Assisted a motorist in the area of Banning and Spur

Responded to a disturbance in the 700 block of West Hubble

Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 300 block of North Marshall

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 100 block of North Pitts

Responded to an animal complaint in the 400 block of Lee Drive

Responded to an animal complaint in the area of Elm Branch and North Elm

Responded to a disturbance in the 200 block of North Pine

Responded to an alarm in the 1100 block of Spur

April 19

Checked suspicious activity in the 600 block of South White Oak

Performed a wellbeing check in the 800 block of East McVay

Responded to a disturbance in the 300 block of North Marshall

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of Elm and Golf Course

Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of East Second

Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of South Locust

Responded to a 911 call in the 100 block of East Hubble

Responded to a theft in the 200 block of North Blair

Performed a wellbeing check in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 300 block of North Crittenden

Assisted a citizen in the 100 block of Brook Hills Drive

Checked a suspicious subject in the 300 block of North Pitts

Responded to an alarm in the 1300 block of Spur

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 1300 block of Spur

Checked a suspicious subject in the area of North Fulton and St. Charles

April 20

Checked a suspicious subject in the 1300 block of Banning

Checked a suspicious subject in the 200 block of East Jackson

Responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of South Vine

Assisted a motorist in the area of Maple and South Clay

Checked suspicious activity in the 1000 block of South White Oak

Responded to a theft in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Responded to a theft in the 600 block of North Pine

Checked suspicious activity in the 300 block of Banning

Checked a suspicious subject in the 300 block of McNabb

April 21

Responded to a disturbance in the 700 block of East Washington

Checked a suspicious subject in the 300 block of North Fulton

Responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of West Jackson

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 1200 block of Banning

Checked suspicious activity in the 1000 block of Banning

April 22

Checked suspicious activity in the 400 block of East Burford

Assisted a citizen in the 600 block of East Washington

Checked suspicious activity in the 400 block of South Pine

Checked suspicious activity in the area of Sunshine and East Burford

Responded to an alarm in the 1300 block of Spur

Responded to a theft in the 800 block of West Washington

Performed a wellbeing check in the 300 block of North Buffalo

Performed a wellbeing check in the 300 block of South Prairie Lane

Responded to a theft in the 1300 block of Spur

Responded to report of property damage in the 400 block of West Washington

Responded to an animal complaint in the 200 block of North Buffalo

Checked suspicious activity in the 700 block of West Jackson

Responded to a 911 call in the 1100 block of Spur

Responded to an alarm in the 500 block of West Hubble

April 23

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 600 block of North Marshall

Assisted a citizen in the 700 block of North Elm

Responded to a disturbance in the 200 block of North White Oak

Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 300 block of North Marshall

Assisted a motorist in the 1200 block of Spur

Assisted an agency in the area of West Washington and West Hubble

Checked a suspicious subject in the area of West Washington and South Prairie Lane

Checked suspicious activity in the 600 block of North Marshall

Performed a wellbeing check in the 200 block of South Crittenden

Checked a suspicious subject in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Checked suspicious activity in the 600 block of North Locust

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 1000 block of Spur

Checked suspicious activity in the 700 block of Tomahawk

Checked a suspicious subject in the 300 block of North Buffalo

Checked suspicious activity in the 300 block of North Marshall

April 24

Assisted a citizen in the 600 block of East Washington

Responded to an alarm in the 1100 block of Spur

Assisted a citizen in the 600 block of East Washington

Checked suspicious activity in the area of Interstate 44

Assisted a citizen in the 600 block of East Washington

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Assisted a motorist in the area of Interstate 44

Performed a wellbeing check in the 400 block of East Washington

Responded to a theft in the 500 block of Pine Ridge

Checked a suspicious subject in the 800 block of North Olive

Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of North Mill

Assisted paramedics in the 400 block of East Second

April 25

Responded to a disturbance in the 300 block of North Buffalo 

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 100 block of Pleasant Prairie 

Checked a suspicious subject in the 1300 block of Banning

Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of West Third 

Responded to a disturbance in the 700 block of West Washington

Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of East Washington

Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of St. Charles

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Checked suspicious activity in the 200 block of Church

April 26

Responded to an animal complaint in the 100 block of North Blair

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 700 block of South Marshall

Checked suspicious activity in the 600 block of Church

Checked a suspicious subject in the 1400 block of North Elm

Responded to a theft in the 400 block of South Vine

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of Lucas and South White Oak

Assisted paramedics in the 700 block of South Olive

Performed a wellbeing check in the 400 block of Dill

Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 400 block of East Second

Responded to an animal complaint in the 500 block of South Vine

Responded to an alarm in the 1300 block of Spur

April 27

Checked a suspicious subject in the area of East Jackson and South Crittenden

Assisted paramedics in the 300 block of North Mill

Performed a wellbeing check in the 1000 block of Bond Court

Responded to an animal complaint in the 500 block of South Vine

Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Responded to a theft in the 300 block of North Buffalo

Responded to a theft in the 100 block of South Pine 

Responded to an animal complaint in the 500 block of South Vine

Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 800 block of Commercial

April 28

Responded to an alarm in the 1300 block of West Jefferson

Responded to an alarm in the 1300 block of Spur

Checked a suspicious subject in the 900 block of West Washington

Responded to a 911 call in the 200 block of North White Oak

Performed a wellbeing check in the 1200 block of West Washington

Checked a suspicious subject in the 400 block of Forest Drive

Responded to a 911 call in the 1500 block of Spring Hills

Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 400 block of South Pine

Responded to a theft in the 300 block of McNabb

Responded to a theft in the 800 block of West Washington

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Assisted an agency in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 400 block of First 

Assisted an agency in the 400 block of West Burford

April 29

Checked suspicious activity in the area of Highway A and Commerce

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of East Washington

Checked a suspicious subject in the area of Spur and Interstate 44

Assisted a citizen I the 300 block of South Crittenden

Responded to an alarm in the 1100 block of Spur

Assisted an agency in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of Highway 38 and Truman

Performed a wellbeing check in the 800 block of South White Oak

Assisted paramedics in the 600 block of East Washington

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Performed a wellbeing check in the 1300 block of Banning

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of Highway A and Commerce

April 30

Responded to an alarm in the 1300 block of Spur

Checked suspicious activity in the 900 block of West Washington

Responded to a noise complaint in the area of Lucas and South White Oak

Checked suspicious activity in the 500 block of Maple

Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 400 block of McNabb

Responded to a disturbance in the 400 block of South Pine 

Responded to a 911 call in the 200 block of East Second

Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of West Washington and Spur

Performed a wellbeing check in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Checked a suspicious subject in the 300 block of North Buffalo

Responded to a theft in the 1300 block of Spur

Responded to a 911 call in the 500 block of East Washington

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Assisted a citizen in the 400 block of South White Oak

