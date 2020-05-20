Filings

The following filings were reported by the Webster County Circuit Clerk’s Office.

PERSONAL INJURY — OTHER

May 6

Raymond Owens v. XPO Logistics Freight Inc.

MOTION TO MODIFY

May 7

Michael D. Grim v. Annemarie Grim

Jamie L. Cunningham Hiner v. Daniel D. Cunningham

May 11

Jeffery R. Vannest Jr. v. Kirsten Lynn Vannest

DISSOLUTION WITH CHILDREN

May 11

Morle Stephens v. Timothy D. Stephens

CHILD SUPPORT ADMINISTRATIVE ORDER

May 7

Cassandra Aerial Crocker v. Rusty Michael Hofbauer

May 11

Kaisha M. Lane v. Joshua Mead

 

Dispositions

The following dispositions were reported by the Webster County Circuit Clerk’s Office.

CHILD SUPPORT ADMINISTRATIVE ORDER

May 7

Cassandra Aerial Crocker v. Rusty Michael Hofbauer. Other final disposition.

May 11

Kaisha M. Lane v. Joshua Mead. Other final disposition.

FELONY

May 11

State v. Ralph W. Tuttle III. Guilty plea. (Two cases.)

DISSOLUTION WITHOUT CHILDREN

May 6

Dawn Young v. Charles Lindsay. Consent judgment.

May 11

Amanda Heckmaster v. Travis L. Heckmaster. Uncontested.

FAMILY ACCESS MOTION

May 12

Virginia A. Ward Moore v. James A. Ward. Dismissed by court without prejudice.

ADULT ABUSE WITHOUT STALKING

May 6

X v. Logan A. Stewart. Tried by court — civil.

X v. Shannon M. Drake. Dismissed by parties.

ADULT ABUSE — STALKING

May 12

X v. Randal G. Lee. Dismissed by parties.

 

Judgments

The following judgments were reported by the Webster County Circuit Clerk’s Office.

May 6

Dawn Young v. Charles Lindsay. Court dissolves marriage. Debts and property divided. Judgment entered and signed.

X v. Logan A. Stewart. Judgment full order protection.

May 11

Amanda Heckmaster v. Travis L. Heckmaster. Court dissolves marriage. Judgment entered and signed.

Cassandra Aerial Crocker v. Rusty Michael Hofbauer. Respondent is owed a duty of support and to provide medical insurance for minor child.

State v. Kurtis W. Kastner. For March 29, 2016, sentence in Aug. 5, 2015, charge of possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, probation revoked for violation; sentenced to four years in Department of Corrections with suspended execution of sentence in favor of five years of probation.

Kaisha M. Lane v. Joshua Mead. Respondent to pay child support and provide medical insurance on minor child.

 

Marshfield P.D.

The following calls were handled by the Marshfield Police Department.

April 2

Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of East Madison

Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 700 block of West Washington

Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of West Washington and West Hubble

Responded to a 911 call in the 800 block of South White Oak

Assisted an agency in the area of East Hubble and North Pine

Responded to a disturbance in the 400 block of Pomme De Terre Drive

Assisted paramedics in the 800 block of East Second Street

April 3

Responded to a 911 call in the 300 block of North Mill

Responded to a disturbance in the 200 block of East Jackson

Assisted paramedics in the 900 block of Woodhurst

Checked a suspicious subject in the 200 block of East Jackson

Assisted a citizen in the 700 block of Poplar

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of North Walnut

Assisted a citizen in the 700 block of Birchwood

Assisted a citizen in the 700 block of Stanford

Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of South Crittenden

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 300 block of Crittenden

Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 1200 block of Spur

Responded to a theft in the 800 block of South Prairie Lane

April 4

Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of North Fulton

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Responded to an animal complaint in the 900 block of Dalton

Assisted paramedics in the 200 block of North White Oak

Assisted paramedics in the 1400 block of Glenwood

Assisted a citizen in the 700 block of Stanford

Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of South Clay

Assisted paramedics in the 200 block of North White Oak

April 5

Responded to a disturbance in the 600 block of Church

Assisted paramedics in the 800 block of Riverview

Responded to a theft in the 300 block of McNabb

Responded to an alarm in the 1300 block of Spur

Responded to a disturbance in the 100 block of North Blair

Checked a suspicious subject in the 200 block of East Jackson

Performed a wellbeing check in the 200 block of East Jefferson

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden 

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of West Washington and Spur

Checked a suspicious subject in the 1300 block of West Jefferson

Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of Sunshine

Responded to an alarm in the 300 block of South Pitts

Responded to a theft in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Responded to a theft in the 500 block of Massey

Responded to an alarm in the 300 block of McNabb

Motorist assisted in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Performed a wellbeing check in the 1000 block of Highway A

Assisted motorist in the area of Highway A and Commerce

Assisted paramedics in the 700 block of North Marshall

April 6

Performed a wellbeing check in the 300 block of North Marshall

Responded to an alarm in the 1000 block of South White Oak

Checked suspicious activity in the area of Spur and Highway 38

Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of Travis

Assisted a citizen in the 600 block of Church 

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden 

Assisted a citizen in the 800 block of Commercial

Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of Church

Assisted paramedics in the 500 block of Church 

Checked suspicious activity in the 100 block of South Crittenden

Assisted paramedics in the 200 block of North White Oak

Responded to an animal complaint in the 800 block of Joann

Responded to a disturbance in the area of North Buffalo and North White Oak

Performed a wellbeing check in the 700 block of Stanford

Assisted paramedics in the 1000 block of Berkley

Responded to a 911 call in the 800 block of West Washington

Responded to a disturbance in the 700 block of South Buffalo

Performed a wellbeing check in the 300 block of North Marshall

April 7

Checked suspicious activity in the 300 block of North Marshall

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 200 block of East Jackson

Performed a wellbeing check in the 200 block of North Pine

Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 400 block of Hillcrest

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Assisted a citizen in the 600 block of East Third Street

Assisted paramedics in the 800 block of South White Oak

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Responded to a 911 call in the 400 block of Pomme De Terre

Responded to a theft in the 700 block of West Washington

Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of West Jackson

Checked suspicious activity in the 100 block of Highway W

Assisted paramedics in the 900 block of Woodhurst

Performed a wellbeing check in the 600 block of East Second

April 8

Assisted paramedics in the 800 block of East Second

Assisted paramedics in the 1000 block of West Washington

Performed a wellbeing check in the 600 block of Church

Performed a wellbeing check in the 800 block of East Second

Assisted paramedics in the 600 block of North Pine

Responded to an alarm in the 200 block of North Olive

Assisted an agency in the 200 block of North

Performed a wellbeing check in the 300 block of North Marshall

Responded to a disturbance in the 200 block of South Oak Grove

Responded to a disturbance in the 400 block of North Mill

Checked suspicious activity in the 400 block of South Pine

Assisted an agency in the 500 block of South Walnut

Assisted an agency in the 400 block of Haymes Court

Checked a suspicious subject in the 700 block of West Washington

Assisted a citizen in the 400 block of Haymes Court

Responded to an alarm in the 400 block of Pomme De Terre

Motorist assisted in the 200 block of North Clay

Assisted paramedics in the 1000 block of West Washington

Responded to an alarm in the 1100 block of Spur

Assisted a citizen in the 800 block of Commercial

Assisted a citizen in the 600 block of North Marshall

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 400 block of South Pine

Checked suspicious activity in the 1000 block of North Marshall

Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 600 block of West Jackson

Responded to a report of property damage in the 1500 block of West Washington

Responded to a theft in the 1300 block of Spur

Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of Maple

April 9

Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 400 block of South Pine

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 500 block of Welch

Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 1300 block of Spur

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Walnut

Checked a suspicious subject in the 700 block of South Marshall

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of North Buffalo

Assisted an agency in the 1200 block of Banning

Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of North White Oak

Assisted paramedics in the 900 block of George

Performed a wellbeing check in the 200 block of North Pitts

Assisted paramedics in the 200 block of South Walnut

Responded to an animal complaint in the 400 block of North Crittenden

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of West Hubble and North Buffalo

Responded to a 911 call in the 200 block of North

Responded to a disturbance in the 400 block of North Crittenden

April 10

Checked suspicious activity in the 100 block of North Blair

Responded to a noise complaint in the 1500 block of West Brook

Checked suspicious activity in the 400 block of West Washington

Assisted paramedics in the 700 block of Aspen

Assisted a citizen in the 600 block of West Jackson

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Responded to a report of property damage in the 700 block of St. Charles

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 400 block of South Pine

Responded to a theft in the 500 block of East Jackson

Responded to an animal complaint in the 800 block of Joann

Responded to a disturbance in the 100 block of Kari Drive

Performed a wellbeing check in the 1200 block of North Marshall

Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of North Pitts

Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of West Washington and George

Performed a wellbeing check in the 200 block of South Walnut

Assisted paramedics in the 800 block of South White Oak

Assisted paramedics in the 400 block of South Vine

April 11

Responded to a disturbance in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Responded to a report of property damage in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Assisted motorist in the 900 block of Ryan Court

Responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of North Buffalo

Assisted paramedics in the 600 block of East Third

Responded to a disturbance in the 600 block of Woodlawn

Performed a wellbeing check in the area of Interstate 44

Responded to a noise complaint in the 1300 block of Spur

Performed a wellbeing check in the 900 block of George

Responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of South Vine

April 12

Assisted paramedics in the 600 block of North Olive

Assisted paramedics in the 200 block of East Jackson

Checked a suspicious subject in the 200 block of North Fulton

Responded to a disturbance in the 200 block of North Pine

Assisted a citizen in the 400 block of Alexander Court

Assisted motorist in the area of Interstate 44

Assisted a citizen in the 700 block of East Washington

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Responded to an alarm in the 400 block of Pomme De Terre

Assisted paramedics in the 300 block of North Buffalo

Checked suspicious activity in the 400 block of Maple

April 13

Responded to an alarm in the 400 block of Pomme De Terre

Responded to a theft in the 800 block of Washington

Performed a wellbeing check in the 100 block of Wilson Way

Responded to a theft in the 100 block of Wilson Way

Assisted paramedics in the 800 block of South White Oak

Responded to a theft in the 400 block of North Olive

Assisted a citizen in the 1000 block of Smith

Checked suspicious activity in the 14000 block of Highway 38 

Responded to a 911 call in the 100 block of Vivian

Responded to a disturbance in the 700 block of St. Charles

Responded to a 911 call in the 200 block of South Walnut

Assisted a citizen in the 400 block of Maple

Responded to a theft in the 700 block of West Washington

Checked suspicious activity in the 700 block of West Washington

April 14

Responded to an animal complaint in the 600 block of First

Responded to a disturbance in the 700 block of Willow

Checked a suspicious subject in the 800 block of West Washington

Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of West Washington and Spur

Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of South Buffalo

Responded to a 911 call in the 500 block of East Jackson

Responded to paramedics in the 800 block of South White Oak

Assisted a citizen in the 400 block of North Olive

Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 400 block of South Pine

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of Towne Loop

Responded to a 911 call in the 500 block of East Jackson

Assisted paramedics in the 800 block of South White Oak

Assisted a citizen in the 400 block of North Olive

Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 400 block of South Pine

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of Towne Loop

Responded to a 911 call in the 700 block of St. Charles

Checked a suspicious subject in the 500 block of South Buffalo

Performed a wellbeing check in the 500 block of Pine Ridge

Assisted a citizen in the 400 block of West Washington

Assisted motorist in the 1300 block of Spur

Responded to an alarm in the 1100 block of Banning

Assisted an agency in the 100 block of East Third Street

April 15

Performed a wellbeing check in the area of North Locust and East Washington

Responded to a disturbance in the 400 block of South Mill

Responded to an animal complaint in the 400 block of Massey

Responded to an alarm in the 200 block of South Marshall

Assisted paramedics in the 200 block of East Bedford

Responded to a theft in the 1400 block of Spur

Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 600 block of North Marshall

Responded to a report of property damage in the 400 block of South Pine

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 900 block of West Washington

Assisted a citizen the 400 block of West Washington

Assisted paramedics in the 500 block of Church

Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of East Jackson

Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of East Jackson

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of North Buffalo

April 16

Checked a suspicious subject in the area of West Jackson and West Hubble

Checked suspicious activity in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Assisted an agency in the 700 block of South Olive

Assisted a citizen in the 1000 block of North Marshall

Performed a wellbeing check in the area of North White Oak and West Washington

Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 1300 block of Spur

Assisted paramedics in the 1100 block of Banning

Checked suspicious activity in the area of Highway A and Commerce

Assisted an agency in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Assisted paramedics in the 1400 block of Hereford

Assisted paramedics in the 200 block of North Buffalo

April 17

Assisted a citizen in the 400 block of South Mill

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Checked a suspicious subject in the 1000 block of Spur

Assisted a citizen in the 1000 block of Spur

Assisted an agency in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Performed a wellbeing check in the 500 block of East McVay

Responded to a 911 call in the 200 block of North White Oak

April 18

Performed a wellbeing check in the 400 block of North Fulton

Responded to a noise complaint in the 200 block of North Locust

Checked a suspicious subject in the 200 block of North White Oak

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of Maple

Checked a suspicious subject in the 200 block of Highway W

Responded to a theft in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Responded to an alarm in the 600 block of George

Checked a suspicious subject in the area of Banning and North Marshall

Assisted a motorist in the area of Banning and Spur

Responded to a disturbance in the 700 block of West Hubble

Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 300 block of North Marshall

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 100 block of North Pitts

Responded to an animal complaint in the 400 block of Lee Drive

Responded to an animal complaint in the area of Elm Branch and North Elm

Responded to a disturbance in the 200 block of North Pine

Responded to an alarm in the 1100 block of Spur

April 19

Checked suspicious activity in the 600 block of South White Oak

Performed a wellbeing check in the 800 block of East McVay

Responded to a disturbance in the 300 block of North Marshall

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of Elm and Golf Course

Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of East Second

Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of South Locust

Responded to a 911 call in the 100 block of East Hubble

Responded to a theft in the 200 block of North Blair

Performed a wellbeing check in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 300 block of North Crittenden

Assisted a citizen in the 100 block of Brook Hills Drive

Checked a suspicious subject in the 300 block of North Pitts

Responded to an alarm in the 1300 block of Spur

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 1300 block of Spur

Checked a suspicious subject in the area of North Fulton and St. Charles

April 20

Checked a suspicious subject in the 1300 block of Banning

Checked a suspicious subject in the 200 block of East Jackson

Responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of South Vine

Assisted a motorist in the area of Maple and South Clay

Checked suspicious activity in the 1000 block of South White Oak

Responded to a theft in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Responded to a theft in the 600 block of North Pine

Checked suspicious activity in the 300 block of Banning

Checked a suspicious subject in the 300 block of McNabb

April 21

Responded to a disturbance in the 700 block of East Washington

Checked a suspicious subject in the 300 block of North Fulton

Responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of West Jackson

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 1200 block of Banning

Checked suspicious activity in the 1000 block of Banning

April 22

Checked suspicious activity in the 400 block of East Burford

Assisted a citizen in the 600 block of East Washington

Checked suspicious activity in the 400 block of South Pine

Checked suspicious activity in the area of Sunshine and East Burford

Responded to an alarm in the 1300 block of Spur

Responded to a theft in the 800 block of West Washington

Performed a wellbeing check in the 300 block of North Buffalo

Performed a wellbeing check in the 300 block of South Prairie Lane

Responded to a theft in the 1300 block of Spur

Responded to report of property damage in the 400 block of West Washington

Responded to an animal complaint in the 200 block of North Buffalo

Checked suspicious activity in the 700 block of West Jackson

Responded to a 911 call in the 1100 block of Spur

Responded to an alarm in the 500 block of West Hubble

April 23

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 600 block of North Marshall

Assisted a citizen in the 700 block of North Elm

Responded to a disturbance in the 200 block of North White Oak

Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 300 block of North Marshall

Assisted a motorist in the 1200 block of Spur

Assisted an agency in the area of West Washington and West Hubble

Checked a suspicious subject in the area of West Washington and South Prairie Lane

Checked suspicious activity in the 600 block of North Marshall

Performed a wellbeing check in the 200 block of South Crittenden

Checked a suspicious subject in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Checked suspicious activity in the 600 block of North Locust

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 1000 block of Spur

Checked suspicious activity in the 700 block of Tomahawk

Checked a suspicious subject in the 300 block of North Buffalo

Checked suspicious activity in the 300 block of North Marshall

April 24

Assisted a citizen in the 600 block of East Washington

Responded to an alarm in the 1100 block of Spur

Assisted a citizen in the 600 block of East Washington

Checked suspicious activity in the area of Interstate 44

Assisted a citizen in the 600 block of East Washington

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Assisted a motorist in the area of Interstate 44

Performed a wellbeing check in the 400 block of East Washington

Responded to a theft in the 500 block of Pine Ridge

Checked a suspicious subject in the 800 block of North Olive

Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of North Mill

Assisted paramedics in the 400 block of East Second

April 25

Responded to a disturbance in the 300 block of North Buffalo 

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 100 block of Pleasant Prairie 

Checked a suspicious subject in the 1300 block of Banning

Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of West Third 

Responded to a disturbance in the 700 block of West Washington

Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of East Washington

Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of St. Charles

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Checked suspicious activity in the 200 block of Church

April 26

Responded to an animal complaint in the 100 block of North Blair

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 700 block of South Marshall

Checked suspicious activity in the 600 block of Church

Checked a suspicious subject in the 1400 block of North Elm

Responded to a theft in the 400 block of South Vine

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of Lucas and South White Oak

Assisted paramedics in the 700 block of South Olive

Performed a wellbeing check in the 400 block of Dill

Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 400 block of East Second

Responded to an animal complaint in the 500 block of South Vine

Responded to an alarm in the 1300 block of Spur

April 27

Checked a suspicious subject in the area of East Jackson and South Crittenden

Assisted paramedics in the 300 block of North Mill

Performed a wellbeing check in the 1000 block of Bond Court

Responded to an animal complaint in the 500 block of South Vine

Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Responded to a theft in the 300 block of North Buffalo

Responded to a theft in the 100 block of South Pine 

Responded to an animal complaint in the 500 block of South Vine

Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 800 block of Commercial

April 28

Responded to an alarm in the 1300 block of West Jefferson

Responded to an alarm in the 1300 block of Spur

Checked a suspicious subject in the 900 block of West Washington

Responded to a 911 call in the 200 block of North White Oak

Performed a wellbeing check in the 1200 block of West Washington

Checked a suspicious subject in the 400 block of Forest Drive

Responded to a 911 call in the 1500 block of Spring Hills

Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 400 block of South Pine

Responded to a theft in the 300 block of McNabb

Responded to a theft in the 800 block of West Washington

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Assisted an agency in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 400 block of First 

Assisted an agency in the 400 block of West Burford

April 29

Checked suspicious activity in the area of Highway A and Commerce

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of East Washington

Checked a suspicious subject in the area of Spur and Interstate 44

Assisted a citizen I the 300 block of South Crittenden

Responded to an alarm in the 1100 block of Spur

Assisted an agency in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of Highway 38 and Truman

Performed a wellbeing check in the 800 block of South White Oak

Assisted paramedics in the 600 block of East Washington

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Performed a wellbeing check in the 1300 block of Banning

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of Highway A and Commerce

April 30

Responded to an alarm in the 1300 block of Spur

Checked suspicious activity in the 900 block of West Washington

Responded to a noise complaint in the area of Lucas and South White Oak

Checked suspicious activity in the 500 block of Maple

Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 400 block of McNabb

Responded to a disturbance in the 400 block of South Pine 

Responded to a 911 call in the 200 block of East Second

Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of West Washington and Spur

Performed a wellbeing check in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Checked a suspicious subject in the 300 block of North Buffalo

Responded to a theft in the 1300 block of Spur

Responded to a 911 call in the 500 block of East Washington

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Assisted a citizen in the 400 block of South White Oak

May 1

Responded to a theft in the 200 block of Ash

Performed a wellbeing check in the 800 block of South White Oak

Responded to an alarm in the 200 block of East Washington

Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of North Pitts

Checked suspicious activity in the 900 block of West Washington

Responded to an alarm in the 1100 block of Spur 

Assisted a citizen in the 400 block of East Burford

Responded to a theft in the 300 block of Ash

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 800 block of Willow

Responded to animal complaint in the 14000 block of Hwy 38

Assisted an agency in the 500 block of Maple

Performed a wellbeing check in the 200 block of East Burford

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Assisted a citizen in the 400 block of West Jackson

Responded to a disturbance in the 200 block of North White Oak

Responded to a theft in the 800 block of South White Oak

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 800 block of Willow

Assisted paramedics in the 600 block of Mollie

Assisted an agency in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Checked a suspicious subject in the 100 block of West Madison

Performed a wellbeing check in the 200 block of North White Oak

Responded to a 911 call in the 300 block of West Jackson

May 2

Responded to an alarm in the 200 block of East Washington

Assisted an agency in the 200 block of Commercial

Assisted paramedics in the 500 block of West Hubble

Assisted a citizen in the area of Hwy A & Commerce

Assisted a citizen in the 800 block of Willow

Responded to a report of property damage in the 1300 block of West Jefferson

Assisted a citizen in the 1300 block of Spur 

Performed a wellbeing check in the 14000 block of Hwy 38

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 1200 block of Spur

Checked a suspicious subject in the 800 block of West Washington

Performed a wellbeing check in the 500 block of East Madison

Assisted an agency in the 1600 block of North Pine

May 3

Performed a wellbeing check in the 600 block of South Elm

Performed a wellbeing check in the 200 block of South Walnut

Checked a suspicious subject in the 300 block of North Marshall

Responded to a disturbance in the 1300 block of Spur

Assisted a citizen in the 400 block of East Madison

Responded to a disturbance in the 400 block of East Washington

Responded to a 911 call in the 900 block of Lewis

Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 14000 block of Hwy 38

Responded to a disturbance in the 700 block of West Washington

Checked suspicious activity in the 400 block of Lucas

Responded to a disturbance in the 400 block of West McVay

Responded to a report of property damage in the 200 block of North Pine

Responded to a theft in the 1000 block of Banning

Checked suspicious activity in the area of East Bedford & North Marshall

Responded to an alarm in the 200 block of East Madison

Responded to a noise complaint in the 400 block of Lucas

May 4

Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 300 block of North Marshall

Assisted paramedics in the 800 block of East Second

Checked a suspicious subject in the 600 block of North Locust

Assisted a citizen in the 1200 block of West Washington

Assisted a citizen in the 1100 block of Sunset

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Assisted an agency in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Assisted a motorist in the 100 block of Pleasant Prairie

Assisted an agency in the 200 block of North 

Performed a wellbeing check in the 200 block of North

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of Crestwood & North Marshall

Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 500 block of West Jackson

May 5

Assisted paramedics in the 400 block of South White Oak

Checked a suspicious subject in the 300 block of North Buffalo

Checked a suspicious subject in the area of East Jackson & South Pine

Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 700 block of East Bedford

Responded to a 911 call in the 700 block of South Buffalo

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of Chestnut & East Second

Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 500 block of Maple

Responded to a 911 call in the 100 block of Senior

Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 300 block of North Marshall

Assisted a citizen in the 14000 block of Hwy 38

Checked suspicious activity in the 1300 block of Banning

Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of Chestnut

Assisted an agency in the 400 block of Jump

May 6

Responded to an alarm in the 400 block of Commercial

Responded to a theft in the 700 block of East Washington

Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of East Madison

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Assisted an agency in the 1300 block of Spur

Performed a wellbeing check in the 14000 block of Hwy 38

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden

May 7

Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of Oak Grove

Responded to a disturbance in the area of East McVay & South Elm

Performed a wellbeing check in the 14000 block of Hwy 38

Responded to a disturbance in the 700 block of South Buffalo

Checked suspicious activity in the 1300 block of Spur

Checked a suspicious subject in the 400 block of North Olive

Responded to an alarm in the 1000 block of Spur

Checked a suspicious subject in the 300 block of North Buffalo

