Filings
The following filings were reported by the Webster County Circuit Clerk’s Office.
PERSONAL INJURY — VEHICULAR
April 14
Danielle Mayfield v. Ozark Motor Lines et al.
CHANGE OF NAME
April 13
In re. Elizabeth Susan Hansen
DISSOLUTION WITH CHILDREN
April 10
William E. Morgan v. Sheena D. Morgan
DISSOLUTION WITHOUT CHILDREN
April 9
Lonnie D. Hawkins v. Stephanie E. Hawkins
April 10
Skipper L. Lamkey v. Katrina L. Lamkey
April 13
Crista D. Beckley v. Amanda J. Beckley
HABEAS CORPUS — DOMESTIC
April 13
Amanda N. Graham v. Donovan Sardison
MOTION TO MODIFY
April 8
Jenny Hougardy Crawford v. Timothy Hougardy
ADULT ABUSE WITHOUT STALKING
April 14
X v. Thomas E. Phelan
MECHANICS LIEN
April 13
Herrman Lumber Co. — Branson, Inc. v. Timothy W. Johnson et al.
TRANSCRIPT JUDGMENT
April 10
Division of Employment Security v. Aaron Bingham
Dispositions
The following dispositions were reported by the Webster County Circuit Clerk’s Office.
TRANSCRIPT JUDGMENT
April 10
Division of Employment Security v. Aaron Bingham. Other final disposition.
MECHANICS LIEN
April 13
Herrman Lumber Co. — Branson, Inc. v. Timothy W. Johnson et al. Other final disposition.
FELONY
April 13
State v. Lacie Leeper. Guilty plea.
DISSOLUTION WITH CHILDREN
April 10
Samantha U. Barty v. David N. Barts. Consent judgment.
ADULT ABUSE WITHOUT STALKING
April 8
X v. Clint R. Terrill. Dismissed by court without prejudice.
X v. Joseph L. Wright. Dismissed by court without prejudice.
Judgments
The following judgments were reported by the Webster County Circuit Clerk’s Office.
March 23
State v. Marissa Ann Swigert. For Aug. 27, 2018, sentence in Sept. 15, 2016, charge of possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, probation revoked for violating conditions (drugs and reporting). Sentenced to four years in Department of Corrections.
Laura Stinnett v. Michael Stinnett. Court dissolves marriage. Debts and property divided. Judgment entered and signed.
March 24
State v. Jonathan W. Lynn. For July 23, 2018, charge of possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, sentenced to four years in Department of Corrections, to be served concurrently with any other sentence and with credit for time served.
X v. Peyton B. Miller. Judgment full order protection (two counts).
Guy Atkinson et al. v. Betty Atkinson et al., non-final interlocutory order entered.
March 26
Lewis Childress et al. v. Alan Lovins et al. (five filings). Judgment in favor of defendants; plaintiffs’ easement to family burial plot was easement in gross and did not run with the land. All relief requested by plaintiffs denied, and defendants’ request for attorney fees also denied.
Division of Employment Security v. Daniel Cummins. Certificate of tax assessment. Judgment for petitioner in amount of $7,307.04 plus $216.67 interest and $1,461.41 penalties for total of $8,985.12.
Division of Employment Security v. Debra Porter. Certificate of tax assessment. Judgment for petitioner in amount of $11.87 plus 25 cents interest and $200 penalties for total of $212.12.
March 30
State v. Christopher Nichols. For Feb. 27, 2017, sentence in Dec. 9, 2016, charge of receiving stolen property, probation probation revoked for violation. Sentenced to seven years in Department of Corrections with suspended execution of sentence in favor of five years probation.
April 3
Vickiann Grey v. Brent Grey. Court dissolves marriage. Debts and property divided. Judgment entered and signed.
April 6
State v. Isaac Baldwin. For Oct. 19, 2019, charge of possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, suspended imposition of sentence in favor of five years probation; must serve 100 hours community service, pay $150 lab fee and $150 to Law Enforcement Restitution Fund, and complete CORE Program.
State v. Curtis L. Barton. For each of three charges of second-degree burglary from Nov. 16, 2018, sentenced to nine years in Department of Corrections to be served concurrently with any other sentence, with credit for time served.
State v. Jared Evan Lowder. For April 3, 2017, sentence in Sept. 5, 2016, charge of possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, probation revoked following review; sentenced to five years in Department of Corrections with suspended execution of sentence in favor of five years probation.
Pamela M. Vandrie v. Lorin G. Vandrie. Court dissolves marriage. Debts and property divided. Judgment entered and signed.ps
April 7
X v. Francisco M. Cruz. Judgment full order protection.
April 9
State v. Stanley E. Hall. For Aug. 13, 2018, sentences for Sept. 14, 2017, charges of possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid (two counts), probation revoked for violations; sentenced to five years in Department of Corrections with suspended execution of sentence in favor of five years probation.
April 13
Samantha U. Barty v. David N. Barty. Court dissolves marriage. Debts and property divided. Judgment entered and signed.
Division of Employment Security v. Aaron Bingham. Certificate of tax assessment. Judgment for petitioner in amount of $397.25 interest na d$1,938 penalties for a total of $2,335.25.
State v. Thomas Everette Brasher. For Sept. 11, 2017, sentence in March 17, 2016, charge of possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, probation revoked for violating conditions (reporting, drugs and residency). Sentenced to five years in Department of Corrections.
State v. Chelsea Dianne Blair Gower. For Sept. 16, 2014, sentence in July 2, 2010, charge of second-degree burglary, probation revoked for violating conditions (association, drugs and laws). Probation revoked; sentenced to four years in Department of Corrections, to be served concurrently with other sentences.
State v. Lacie Leeper. For March 20, 2017, sentence in Nov. 2, 2015, charge of possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, probation revoked for violation; sentenced to five years in Department of Corrections, to be served concurrently with any other sentence.
State v. Lacie Leeper. For June 19, 2017, charge of delivery or possession of controlled substance at county/private jail/correctional center except with prescription, sentenced to five years in Department of Corrections, to be served concurrently with any other sentence.
Marshfield P.D.
The following calls were handled by the Marshfield Police Department.
March 20
Responded to a disturbance in the 400 block of North Pine
Assisted a citizen in the 1300 block of Spur
Responded to a disturbance in the 400 block of East Burford
Responded to a 911 call in the 600 block of Woodlawn
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of West Jefferson and West Hubble
Assisted a motorist in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Assisted an agency in the 200 block of Commercial
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of South White Oak and West Jackson
Responded to a disturbance in the 600 block of East Madison
Checked a suspicious subject in the 1300 block of Spur
Assisted an agency in the 300 block of North Marshall
Responded to a 911 call in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Assisted paramedics in the 800 block of South White Oak
Performed a wellbeing check in the 400 block of Blinn
Responded to an animal complaint in the 700 block of Woodlawn
Checked a suspicious subject in the 700 block of North Marshall
Assisted paramedics in the 200 block of North White Oak
Checked suspicious activity in the 500 block of East Jackson
Assisted a citizen in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Assisted paramedics in the 500 block of South Walnut
Checked suspicious activity in the 500 block of East Burford
March 21
Assisted a motorist in the 700 block of Commercial
Responded to a 911 call in the 100 block of North Cherry
Assisted a motorist in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Assisted a citizen in the area of West Washington and Spur
Performed a wellbeing check in the 100 block of Wilson Way
Assisted a motorist in the area of Highway 38 and Spur
Assisted a motorist in the area of Highway 38 and Truman
Assisted a citizen in the 600 block of Commercial
Checked suspicious activity in the 500 block of North Clay
Assisted a citizen in the 800 block of West Washington
Checked suspicious activity in the 400 block of East Burford
March 22
Assisted paramedics in the 400 block of East Burford
Responded to an animal complaint in the 200 block of East Second
Responded to a 911 call in the 200 block of East Third
Assisted a citizen in the 400 block of North Pine
Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 700 block of South Marshall
Responded to a report of property damage in the 700 block of East Washington
March 23
Responded to an animal complaint in the area of Elm and Golf Course
Responded to an alarm in the 1300 block of Spur
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 300 block of Lundh
Responded to an alarm in the 500 block of West Hubble
Assisted a citizen in the 100 block of North Blair
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of Spur and Interstate 44
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Responded to a disturbance in the 200 block of South Crittenden
Assisted a citizen in the 700 block of North Marshall
Assisted an agency in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Responded to an alarm in the 700 block of Smith
Assisted paramedics in the 200 block of South Walnut
Responded to a report of property damage in the 400 block of North Mill
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 1300 block of Spur
Assisted paramedics in the 900 block of North Pine
Assisted paramedics in the 1100 block of Spur
Assisted an agency in the 600 block of North Locust
Responded to an animal complaint in the area of Cherry Blossom and Highway DD
March 24
Performed a wellbeing check in the 1600 block of North Pine
Assisted a motorist in the area of East Second and South Walnut
Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 100 block of North Clay
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of North Fulton
Responded to a disturbance in the 1200 block of Spur
Assisted paramedics in the 200 block of North White Oak
Performed a wellbeing check in the 800 block of East McVay
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 200 block of St. Charles
Responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of Church
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 100 block of North Blair
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Responded to a disturbance in the 700 block of Willow
Responded to an alarm in the 400 block of McNabb
Performed a wellbeing check in the 300 block of North Buffalo
March 25
Checked suspicious activity in the area of Commercial and South Walnut
Checked suspicious activity in the 200 block of Clay
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of North Pitts
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 300 block of Banning
Assisted a citizen in the 600 block of West Jackson
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 300 block of Wilson Way
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of North Buffalo
Assisted a motorist in the 700 block of South Marshall
Responded to a disturbance in the 700 block of Willow
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Performed a wellbeing check in the 1200 block of Banning
Assisted a citizen in the 1200 block of Banning
Assisted a citizen in the area of Banning and Church
March 26
Performed a wellbeing check in the 100 block of Highway W
Assisted a citizen in the 100 block of South Walnut
Assisted paramedics in the 800 block of South White Oak
Responded to an alarm in the 1300 block of Spur
Performed a wellbeing check in the 800 block of East McVay
Responded to an animal complaint in the 100 block of North Oak Grove
Responded to a disturbance in the 1300 block of Spur
Assisted a citizen in the 700 block of South Marshall
Assisted paramedics in the 200 block of North Clay
Assisted paramedics in the 500 block of Dill
Assisted a motorist in the 1300 block of Spur
Responded to a 911 call in the 900 block of Brookside
Assisted paramedics in the 1600 block of West Washington
Assisted paramedics in the 1200 block of Banning
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Performed a wellbeing check in the 400 block of Haymes Court
Assisted paramedics in the 600 block of Church
Assisted a motorist in the area of Banning and Spur
Assisted paramedics in the 200 block of North White Oak
March 27
Assisted a citizen in the 1300 block of Spur
Responded to an animal complaint in the 700 block of North Marshall
Checked suspicious activity in the 1300 block of West Jefferson
Responded to an alarm in the 300 block of Highway DD
Responded to a disturbance in the 100 block of North Blair
Assisted a motorist in the area of West Washington and Spur
Assisted a citizen in the 400 block of First
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 500 block of East Burford
Checked suspicious activity in the 400 block of North Locust
March 28
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Assisted paramedics in the 800 block of South White Oak
Performed a wellbeing check in the 500 block of South Locust
Responded to a disturbance in the 200 block of South Walnut
Assisted paramedics in the 1000 block of Banning
Responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of West Jackson
Performed a wellbeing check in the 200 block of North Pitts
Assisted a citizen in the 800 block of West Washington
Assisted paramedics in the 900 block of North Pine
Responded to an animal complaint in the 1000 block of Bond Court
Assisted paramedics in the 1600 block of West Washington
Checked a suspicious subject in the area of East Washington and South Fulton
Checked suspicious activity in the 400 block of East Burford
March 29
Responded to a disturbance in the 600 block of South Marshall
Assisted a citizen in the700 block of Stanford
Performed a wellbeing check in the area of West Washington and Spur
Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of South Walnut
Performed a wellbeing check in the 300 block of Young Drive
Checked suspicious activity in the 300 block of Young Drive
Responded to a theft in the 1300 block of Spur
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of East Jackson and South Pine
Responded to a 911 call in the 500 block of East Washington
Responded to a disturbance in the 300 block of Young Drive
Checked suspicious activity in the 100 block of North Oak Grove
March 30
Performed a wellbeing check in the14000 block of Highway 38
Checked a suspicious subject in the 300 block of Banning
Assisted an agency in the 500 block of North Pine
Responded to an animal complaint in the 700 block of East Burford
Performed a wellbeing check in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Assisted a citizen in the 700 block of Stanford
Assisted a citizen in the 400 block of North Crittenden
Assisted a motorist in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Responded to a report of property damage in the 200 block of South Locust
Responded to a 911 call in the 1100 block of Spur
Assisted paramedics in the 500 block of North White Oak
Performed a wellbeing check in the 200 block of North Mill
March 31
Checked suspicious activity in the 400 block of East Jackson
Responded to a theft in the 700 block of West Jackson
Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of North Mill
Assisted paramedics in the 200 block of North Pine
Responded to a disturbance in the 300 block of North Mill
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Performed a wellbeing check in the 500 block of North White Oak
Checked suspicious activity in the 600 block of East Third Street
Assisted a citizen I the 300 block of North Buffalo
Responded to a 911 call in the 400 block of Pomme De Terre Drive
Assisted a motorist in the 500 block of Commercial
April 1
Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of North White Oak
Assisted paramedics in the area of East Hubble and North Pine
Responded to an alarm in the 700 block of South Marshall
Responded to an alarm in the 300 block of McNabb
Assisted paramedics in the 600 block of East Third Street
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Responded to a disturbance in the 400 block of Pomme De Terre
Assisted paramedics in the 900 block of Banning
Assisted paramedics in the 600 block of East Third Street
Assisted paramedics in the 100 block of Kman
Checked suspicious activity in the 1300 block of Hereford Drive
Responded to a disturbance in the 400 block of South Pine
Assisted a citizen in the 900 block of West Washington
Responded to a theft in the 700 block of West Washington
Checked suspicious activity in the 400 block of West Washington
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of West Jefferson and Spur
Responded to an alarm in the 1300 block of Spur
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of Golf Course and Riverview
April 2
Assisted paramedics in the 400 block of West Jackson
Responded to a report of property damage in the 400 block of East Second
Assisted a citizen in the area of West Jackson and West Hubble
Responded to a disturbance in the 400 block of Pomme De Terre Drive
Assisted a citizen in the 400 block of Pomme De Terre Drive
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of North Buffalo
Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of East Madison
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 700 block of West Washington
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of West Washington and West Hubble
Responded to a 911 call in the 800 block of South White Oak
Assisted an agency in the area of East Hubble and North Pine
Responded to a disturbance in the 400 block of Pomme De Terre Drive
Assisted paramedics in the 800 block of East Second Street
