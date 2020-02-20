Marshfield P.D.
The Marshfield Police Department responded to the following calls.
Jan. 4
Responded to a disturbance in the 400 block of West Washington
Responded to a disturbance in the area of South White Oak and West Jackson
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Assisted a citizen in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Jan. 5
Checked suspicious activity in the 600 block of Commercial
Assisted a motorist in the 200 block of East Jackson
Responded to a theft in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Performed a wellbeing check in the 500 block of South Walnut
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 1300 block of Spur
Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of Church
Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of North
Responded to a theft in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 1000 block of Highway A
Responded to an alarm in the 1100 block of Spur
Responded to a theft in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Jan. 6
Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 300 block of North Clay
Assisted a motorist in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Responded to an alarm in the 400 block of West Jackson
Responded to a theft in the 400 block of Church
Checked to suspicious subject in the 500 block of Church
Assisted a citizen in the 400 block of East Burford
Assisted a citizen in the 400 block of East Madison
Checked suspicious activity in the 500 block of South Prairie Lane
Responded to a noise complaint in the 500 block of Massey
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of Interstate 44
Assisted a citizen in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Performed a wellbeing check in the 400 block of Church
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 1300 block of Spur
Responded to a 911 call in the 1400 block of West Washington
Jan. 7
Assisted a motorist in the 200 block of East Second
Responded to a 911 call in the 800 block of East Bedford
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Assisted an agency in the 200 block of East Washington
Assisted a citizen in the 1300 block of Spur
Assisted a motorist in the 600 block of East Second
Responded to an animal complaint in the area of Banning and Big Bear
Assisted a motorist in the 200 block of East Washington
Responded to a 911 call in the 800 block of East Washington
Assisted a motorist in the 100 block of Vivian
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of Meadowview and North Pine
Checked a suspicious subject in the area of East Bedford and North Marshall
Assisted an agency in the 200 block of Terrace
Checked a suspicious subject in the 1200 block of Spur
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 400 block of North Crittenden
Responded to an animal complaint in the 800 block of East Bedford
Assisted an agency in the 300 block of West Jackson
Assisted a motorist in the 400 block of East Jackson
Jan. 8
Checked a suspicious subject in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Assisted an agency in the 200 block of North Pine
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 100 block of Fishel Way
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Responded to a noise complaint in the 200 block of North Buffalo
Assisted an agency in the 500 block of Church
Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of Pine Ridge
Checked a suspicious subject in the 1400 block of Spur
Checked suspicious activity in the 1300 block of Banning
Assisted an agency in the 100 block of Highway W
Responded to a disturbance in the 600 block of Church
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Assisted an agency in the 100 block of Allen
Responded to a report of property damage in the 100 block of North Elm
Jan. 9
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of Highway 38 and York
Checked suspicious activity in the 400 block of South Clay
Performed a wellbeing check in the 800 block of West Washington
Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 300 block of North Marshall
Assisted an agency in the 800 block of Shaffer
Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 300 block of North Marshall
Assisted an agency in the 800 block of Shaffer
Assisted a motorist in the 500 block of East Jackson
Assisted a motorist in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Responded to a disturbance in the area of East Jackson and South Pine
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Assisted an agency in the 200 block of North Pine
Assisted a motorist in the 300 block of North Crittenden
Responded to a 911 call in the 700 block of Banning
Responded to a report of property damage in the 200 block of North
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of East Jackson and South Walnut
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 800 block of West Washington
Checked a suspicious vehicle I the 14000 block of Highway 38
Jan. 10
Responded to an alarm in the 1300 block of Spur
Assisted an agency in the 700 block of Commercial
Assisted a citizen in the 800 block of West Washington
Responded to an alarm in the 1300 block of Spur
Checked suspicious activity in the 800 block of West Washington
Responded to a theft in the 1300 block of Spur
Assisted a motorist in the 1200 block of Spur
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 1200 block of Spur
Assisted a citizen in the 700 block of Commercial
Assisted an agency in the 400 block of East Madison
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Assisted a citizen in the 100 block of Alford
Performed a wellbeing check in the 400 block of North Mill
Performed a wellbeing check in the 800 block of East Third Street
Assisted a motorist in the 1300 block of Spur
Responded to a 911 call in the 900 block of George
Assisted a citizen in the 1300 block of Spur
Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 300 block of North Marshall
Responded to a disturbance in the 400 block of Church
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Responded to an alarm in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Jan. 11
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of East Jackson and South Pitts
Assisted a citizen in the 1300 block of Spur
Assisted a motorist in the 200 block of Prairie Lane
Assisted a motorist in the area of Spur and Interstate 44
Assisted a motorist in the 1600 block of West Washington
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 1300 block of Spur
Performed a wellbeing check in the 800 block of West Washington
Assisted a motorist in the 700 block of East Washington
Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of South Walnut
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of Julian and North Elm
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 600 block of Church
Jan. 12
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Responded to an alarm in the 1300 block of Spur
Checked a suspicious subject in the 200 block of East Jackson
Jan. 13
Responded to a 911 call in the 500 block of South Locust
Assisted a motorist in the 800 block of South White Oak
Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of South Walnut
Responded to a theft in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of St. Charles
Responded to a theft in the 800 block of West Washington
Assisted a citizen in the area of West Washington and Spur
Responded to an alarm in the 1300 block of Spur
Responded to a 911 call in the 1000 block of Dalton
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 1100 block of Spur
Assisted paramedics in the 500 block of South Vine
Jan. 14
Responded to a theft in the 700 block of West Jackson
Assisted a motorist in the 300 block of Highway DD
Assisted a motorist in the 300 block of McNabb
Assisted a motorist in the 1100 block of Spur
Assisted a motorist in the area of West Jefferson and Spur
Checked suspicious activity in the 700 block of South Marshall
Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of North
Assisted a motorist in the 1600 block of West Washington
Responded to a 911 call in the 300 block of West Jackson
Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of South Mill
Checked a suspicious subject in the 1100 block of Banning
Responded to an alarm in the 1000 block of Banning
Checked a suspicious subject in the 500 block of Commercial
Assisted a citizen in the area of West Jackson and South Clay
Performed a wellbeing check in the 500 block of South Walnut
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Checked suspicious activity in the 1500 block of Hereford
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Assisted a motorist in the area of Elm and Golf Course Road
Responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of South Mill
Jan. 15
Checked suspicious activity in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Assisted an agency in the area of Interstate 44
Responded to a disturbance in the 200 block of North
Responded to a disturbance in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Checked suspicious activity in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Responded to noise complaint in the 600 block of East Washington
Assisted a motorist in the 400 block of George
Checked suspicious activity in the 100 block of North Blair
Assisted a citizen in the 900 block of West Washington
Assisted a motorist in the 1000 block of Banning
Responded to an alarm in the 1300 block of Spur
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 400 block of East Washington
Responded to an animal complaint in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Responded to a theft in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Assisted a citizen in the 100 block of South Crittenden
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Jan. 16
Assisted paramedics in the 500 block of South Marshall
Responded to an alarm in the 1300 block of Spur
Checked a suspicious subject in the 1100 block of North Pine
Performed a wellbeing check in the 200 block of South Walnut
Assisted a citizen in the area of West Washington and Spur
Responded to a theft in the 1000 block of Spur
Responded to a report of property damage in the 800 block of South Marshall
Assisted an agency in the 200 block of East Washington
Responded to a report of property damage in the 200 block of South Elm
Assisted a motorist in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Responded to a disturbance in the 600 block of East Washington
Responded to a 911 call in the 800 block of East Washington
Responded to a disturbance in the 100 block of East Hubble
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Responded to a 911 call in the 800 block of East Third
Assisted a motorist in the 100 block of West Hubble
Performed a wellbeing check in the 500 block of Pine Ridge
Jan. 17
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Assisted a citizen in the 1300 block of Banning
Assisted a motorist in the area of West Jefferson and Spur
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of North Pine and East Washington
Responded to a disturbance in the 800 block of East Washington
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Assisted a motorist in the 1100 block of Spur
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Assisted paramedics in the 100 block of South Fulton
Assisted a motorist in the 100 block of South Fulton
Assisted a citizen in the 100 block of Maple
Assisted a citizen in the 100 block of Maple
Responded to an alarm in the 1300 block of Spur
Checked a suspicious subject in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Performed a wellbeing check in the 600 block of East Second
Checked a suspicious subject in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Jan. 18
Responded to a disturbance in the area of East Third and South Pine
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 500 block of South Locust
Responded to a 911 call in the 1000 block of Banning
Responded to a theft in the 700 block of West Washington
Responded to a 911 call in the 400 block of South Vine
Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of Wildwood
Responded to a theft in the 300 block of Lura
Assisted a motorist in the 500 block of Welch
Responded to a 911 call in the 1400 block of Spur
Jan. 19
Checked a suspicious subject in the 1100 block of North Pine
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of South Buffalo and Maple
Responded to a noise complaint in the area of Alford and Hereford
Responded to a theft in the 900 block of West Washington
Responded to an alarm in the 700 block of South White Oak
Responded to a disturbance in the 400 block of East Madison
Responded to an alarm in the 200 block of North White Oak
Jan. 20
Assisted a motorist in the 900 block of West Washington
Responded to an alarm in the 500 block of Commercial
Performed a wellbeing check in the 600 block of First
Responded to a disturbance in the 600 block of South Elm
Assisted a motorist in the 1600 block of Briarwood
Responded to an animal complaint in the 600 block of East Madison
Assisted a citizen in the area of East Washington and North Pine
Assisted a citizen in the 600 block of Commercial
Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of Commercial
Jan. 21
Assisted an agency in the 700 block of East Washington
Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of Chestnut
Assisted paramedics in the 200 block of South Prairie
Responded to a disturbance in the 400 block of North Crittenden
Responded to a theft in the 900 block of South Prairie
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Checked suspicious activity in the 500 block of Church
Assisted a citizen in the 600 block of Maple
Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 300 block of North Marshall
Assisted a motorist in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Responded to an alarm in the 700 block of North Marshall
Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 300 block of North Marshall
Responded to a 911 call in the 300 block of West Jackson
Checked suspicious activity in the 800 block of Commercial
Performed a wellbeing check in the 100 block of South Elm
Responded to a theft in the 100 block of East Hubble
Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 400 block of East Second
Assisted a motorist in the 900 block of West Washington
Assisted a motorist in the 400 block of Meadowview
Responded to a theft in the 1300 block of Spur
Jan. 22
Assisted a citizen in the 1300 block of Spur
Assisted an agency in the 500 block of South Locust
Responded to a 911 call in the 500 block of South Olive
Responded to a theft in the 1300 block of Spur
Checked a suspicious subject in the area of Spur and Interstate 44
Performed a wellbeing check in the 1200 block of Banning
Responded to a 911 call in the 200 block of West Jackson
Checked a suspicious subject in the 900 block of South Marshall
Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of South Prairie
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Performed a wellbeing check in the area of Commercial and South Pine
Responded to a theft in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Responded to a disturbance in the 300 block of North Marshall
Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of South Locust
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of Highway 38 and Stevens Drive
Responded to a theft in the 400 block of East Jackson
Jan. 23
Responded to a theft in the 500 block of Church
Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of North Locust
Checked suspicious activity in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Assisted a motorist in the area of Spur and Interstate 44
Checked a suspicious subject in the 700 block of West Jackson
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Responded to a disturbance in the 100 block of North Crittenden
Responded to a theft in the 700 block of East Washington
Performed a wellbeing check in the 600 block of First
Checked a suspicious subject in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Performed a wellbeing check in the 500 block of Pine Ridge
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Performed a wellbeing check in the 1600 block of West Washington
Jan. 24
Performed a wellbeing check in the 1300 block of Spur
Responded to a disturbance in the 200 block of North
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of North Mill
Responded to an alarm in the 400 block of East Jackson
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of North Mill
Responded to an alarm in the 1100 block of Spur
Performed a wellbeing check in the 400 block of Blinn
Responded to a disturbance in the 300 block of North Marshall
Assisted an agency in the area of East Hubble and North Pine
Checked a suspicious subject in the 200 block of West Jackson
Responded to a 911 call in the 700 block of Banning
Assisted a motorist in the area of Highway 38 and Truman
Jan. 25
Checked suspicious activity in the 1100 block of Smith Ave.
Checked suspicious activity in the 1300 block of Spur
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 100 block of Garst
Responded to a theft in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Assisted an agency in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Responded to a theft in the 700 block of East Washington
Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of South Locust
Checked suspicious activity in the 400 block of North Marshall
Responded to a 911 call in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Assisted a citizen in the 400 block of South Pine
Responded to an alarm in the 100 block of West Jefferson
Responded to an alarm in the 300 block of Highway DD
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 500 block of West Hubble
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 300 block of Banning
Jan. 26
Performed a wellbeing check in the 500 block of Church
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 1300 block of Spur
Assisted a motorist in the 1000 block of Spur
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of North Pitts
Assisted a motorist in the area of Pitts and Bedford
Responded to a theft in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of North Clay
Assisted an agency in the 200 block of Commercial
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 400 block of North Crittenden
Assisted a citizen in the 100 block of Kari
Assisted a citizen in the 900 block of Banning
Performed a wellbeing check in the 500 block of Church
Jan. 27
Assisted a motorist in the 300 block of Highway DD
Performed a wellbeing check in the 1300 block of Banning
Responded to a theft in the 500 block of South Vine
Assisted an agency in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Assisted a citizen in the 600 block of East Washington
Assisted an agency in the 200 block of East Washington
Assisted an agency in the 100 block of South Clay
Responded to a theft in the 400 block of George
Assisted paramedics in the 200 block of North White Oak
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 1300 block of Spur
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 1200 block of Banning
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 500 block of South Walnut
Responded to a disturbance in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Checked suspicious activity in the 400 block of Church
Responded to a theft in the 300 block of West Jackson
Assisted a motorist in the 1300 block of Spur
Jan. 28
Performed a wellbeing check in the area of East Hubble and North Elm
Assisted a citizen in the 1300 block of Banning
Responded to a disturbance in the 1300 block of Banning
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of West Hubble and Banning
Responded to a theft in the 300 block of West Jackson
Performed a wellbeing check in the 200 block of North
Responded to a 911 call in the 800 block of East Washington
Responded to a 911 call in the 1300 block of West Jefferson
Assisted a motorist in the 200 block of Sunshine
Performed a wellbeing check in the area of East Hubble and North Elm
Assisted a citizen in the 1300 block of Banning
Responded to a disturbance in the 1300 block of Banning
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of West Hubble and Banning
Responded to a theft in the 300 block of West Jackson
Performed a wellbeing check in the 200 block of North
Responded to a 911 call in the 800 block of East Washington
Responded to a 911 call in the 1300 block of West Jefferson
Assisted a motorist in the 200 block of Sunshine
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 1200 block of Spur
Responded to a 911 call in the 700 block of Banning
Responded to a 911 call in the 800 block of Tomahawk
Responded to a 911 call in the 100 block of South Oak Grove
Responded to an alarm in the 1100 block of Richwater
Responded to a theft in the 900 block of West Washington
Responded to report of property damage in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Jan. 29
Responded to a 911 call in the 400 block of West Washington
Assisted a motorist in the 200 block of North Fulton
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 1500 block of West Washington
Responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of South Locust
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 300 block of North
Performed a wellbeing check in the 200 block of South Walnut
Responded to a disturbance in the 200 block of South Oak Grove
Assisted an agency in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Responded to a 911 call in the 200 block of North White Oak
Responded to a 911 call in the 1300 block of Spur
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of West Hubble and North Marshall
Responded to a 911 call in the 800 block of East Third
Assisted a motorist in the 1000 block of Banning
Responded to a theft in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Assisted a citizen in the 800 block of South White Oak
Assisted a citizen in the 400 block of Dill
Jan. 30
Assisted a motorist in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Checked a suspicious subject in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of West Hubble and Banning
Checked suspicious activity in the 1300 block of Spur
Checked a suspicious subject in the area of East Third and South Pine
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 1300 block of Spur
Responded to a disturbance in the 400 block of South White Oak
Checked suspicious activity in the 400 block of East Burford
Responded to a 911 call in the 400 block of North Olive
Assisted a citizen in the 600 block of First
Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 700 block of South White Oak
Responded to an animal complaint in the 300 block of North Buffalo
Performed a wellbeing check in the 100 block of Alford
Assisted an agency I the 200 block of Commercial
Responded to a 911 call in the 600 block of East Madison
Performed a wellbeing check in the 400 block of West Washington
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Assisted paramedics in the 300 block of North Crittenden
Assisted an agency in the 200 block of Commercial
Performed a wellbeing check in the 200 block of North Pine
Responded to a disturbance in the area of Julian and North Elm
Assisted a motorist in the 1300 block of Spur
Assisted a motorist in the 200 block of West Jackson
Assisted an agency in the 200 block of North Street
Jan. 31
Assisted a motorist in the area of Banning and Spur
Assisted a citizen in the 1200 block of Spur
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of Crittenden
Assisted an agency in the 300 block of State Highway DD
Assisted a motorist in the 100 block of Highway W
Checked suspicious activity in the 1300 block of Spur
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of North Mill and West Bedford
Checked a suspicious subject in the 1200 block of Spur
Performed a wellbeing check in the 500 block of South Locust
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Checked suspicious activity in the 200 block of East Jackson
Checked a suspicious subject in the 800 block of West Washington
Performed a wellbeing check in the 300 block of Highway DD
Performed a wellbeing check in the 600 block of Church
Responded to an alarm in the 900 block of West Washington
Responded to a disturbance in the 800 block of South White Oak
Performed a wellbeing check in the 200 block of North
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 1300 block of Spur
Feb. 1
Performed a wellbeing check in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of East Madison
Assisted a motorist in the 200 block of South Olive
Assisted paramedics in the 1000 block of South White Oak
Performed a wellbeing check in the 500 block of South Buffalo
Responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of Pine Ridge
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of North Olive
Responded to a theft in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Assisted a motorist in the area of Spur and Interstate 44
Responded to a theft in the 300 block of North Crittenden
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Assisted an agency in the area of West Washington and Spur
Assisted a motorist in the 1300 block of Spur
Feb. 2
Responded to a disturbance in the 200 block of North Mill
Performed a wellbeing check in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Responded to a 911 call in the area of Interstate 44
Assisted an agency in the 200 block of Crestwood
Assisted a motorist in the 800 block of East Washington
Responded to report of property damage in the 600 block of Johnson
Assisted a citizen in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Responded to a theft in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Checked suspicious activity in the 100 block of Senior Drive
Responded to an animal complaint in the 300 block of North Buffalo
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 1300 block of Spur
Checked suspicious activity in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of Spur and Interstate 44
Checked a suspicious subject in the 200 block of East Third Street
Responded to a noise complaint in the 400 block of South White Oak
Responded to a noise complaint in the 400 block of South White Oak
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of Sunshine
Responded to a noise complaint in the area of Lucas and South Buffalo
Feb. 3
Responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of Commercial
Assisted a motorist in the 1000 of West Washington
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of Commercial and South Pine
Assisted a motorist in the 600 block of East Washington
Responded to a theft in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Performed a wellbeing check in the 700 block of Woodlawn
Performed a wellbeing check in the 300 block of North Locust
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of North Buffalo
Responded to a 911 call in the 300 block of South Prairie Lane
Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 600 block of Church
Assisted a citizen in the 1000 block of Bond Court
Responded to a theft in the 300 block of East Burford
Assisted a citizen in the area of George and Warren
Responded to an animal complaint in the 200 block of South Locust
Assisted a motorist in the 200 block of South Locust
Assisted a motorist in the 100 block of East Madison
Responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of Commercial
Feb. 4
Assisted an agency in the 600 block of North Marshall
Performed a wellbeing check in the 200 block of South Walnut
Responded to report of property damage in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Responded to a theft in the 200 block of McNabb
Responded to a theft in the 200 block of Pine Ridge
Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of South Prairie Lane
Responded to a disturbance in the 1000 block of Dalton
Performed a wellbeing check in the 200 block of South Walnut
Assisted paramedics in the 300 block of State Highway DD
Responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of East Madison
Assisted an agency in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Feb. 5
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of Warren and South Prairie Lane
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 800 block of St. Charles
Responded to a 911 call in the 700 block of West Hubble
Assisted a citizen in the 1200 block of Banning
Performed a wellbeing check in the 800 block of South White Oak
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of East Jackson and South Walnut
Assisted paramedics in the 800 block of South White Oak
Feb. 6
Performed a wellbeing check in the 300 block of North Marshall
Responded to a disturbance in the 1300 block of Spur
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Responded to a 911 call in the 100 block of East Hubble
Responded to a theft in the 14000 block of State Highway 38
Assisted an agency in the area of Banning and Spur
Responded to an alarm in the 800 block of East McVay
Assisted a motorist in the 500 block of West Jackson
Assisted a motorist in the 400 block of Church
Responded to a 911 call in the 200 block of North Pine
Assisted a motorist in the 200 block of North Walnut
Responded to an alarm in the 600 block of George
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.