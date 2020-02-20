Marshfield P.D.

The Marshfield Police Department responded to the following calls.

Jan. 4

Responded to a disturbance in the 400 block of West Washington

Responded to a disturbance in the area of South White Oak and West Jackson

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Assisted a citizen in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Jan. 5

Checked suspicious activity in the 600 block of Commercial

Assisted a motorist in the 200 block of East Jackson

Responded to a theft in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Performed a wellbeing check in the 500 block of South Walnut

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 1300 block of Spur

Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of Church

Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of North

Responded to a theft in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 1000 block of Highway A

Responded to an alarm in the 1100 block of Spur

Responded to a theft in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Jan. 6

Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 300 block of North Clay

Assisted a motorist in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Responded to an alarm in the 400 block of West Jackson

Responded to a theft in the 400 block of Church

Checked to suspicious subject in the 500 block of Church

Assisted a citizen in the 400 block of East Burford

Assisted a citizen in the 400 block of East Madison

Checked suspicious activity in the 500 block of South Prairie Lane

Responded to a noise complaint in the 500 block of Massey

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of Interstate 44

Assisted a citizen in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Performed a wellbeing check in the 400 block of Church

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 1300 block of Spur

Responded to a 911 call in the 1400 block of West Washington

Jan. 7

Assisted a motorist in the 200 block of East Second

Responded to a 911 call in the 800 block of East Bedford

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Assisted an agency in the 200 block of East Washington

Assisted a citizen in the 1300 block of Spur

Assisted a motorist in the 600 block of East Second

Responded to an animal complaint in the area of Banning and Big Bear

Assisted a motorist in the 200 block of East Washington

Responded to a 911 call in the 800 block of East Washington

Assisted a motorist in the 100 block of Vivian

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of Meadowview and North Pine

Checked a suspicious subject in the area of East Bedford and North Marshall

Assisted an agency in the 200 block of Terrace

Checked a suspicious subject in the 1200 block of Spur

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 400 block of North Crittenden

Responded to an animal complaint in the 800 block of East Bedford

Assisted an agency in the 300 block of West Jackson

Assisted a motorist in the 400 block of East Jackson

Jan. 8

Checked a suspicious subject in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Assisted an agency in the 200 block of North Pine

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 100 block of Fishel Way

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Responded to a noise complaint in the 200 block of North Buffalo

Assisted an agency in the 500 block of Church

Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of Pine Ridge

Checked a suspicious subject in the 1400 block of Spur

Checked suspicious activity in the 1300 block of Banning

Assisted an agency in the 100 block of Highway W

Responded to a disturbance in the 600 block of Church

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Assisted an agency in the 100 block of Allen

Responded to a report of property damage in the 100 block of North Elm

Jan. 9

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of Highway 38 and York

Checked suspicious activity in the 400 block of South Clay

Performed a wellbeing check in the 800 block of West Washington

Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 300 block of North Marshall

Assisted an agency in the 800 block of Shaffer

Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 300 block of North Marshall

Assisted an agency in the 800 block of Shaffer

Assisted a motorist in the 500 block of East Jackson

Assisted a motorist in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Responded to a disturbance in the area of East Jackson and South Pine

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Assisted an agency in the 200 block of North Pine

Assisted a motorist in the 300 block of North Crittenden

Responded to a 911 call in the 700 block of Banning

Responded to a report of property damage in the 200 block of North

Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of East Jackson and South Walnut

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 800 block of West Washington

Checked a suspicious vehicle I the 14000 block of Highway 38

Jan. 10

Responded to an alarm in the 1300 block of Spur

Assisted an agency in the 700 block of Commercial

Assisted a citizen in the 800 block of West Washington

Responded to an alarm in the 1300 block of Spur

Checked suspicious activity in the 800 block of West Washington

Responded to a theft in the 1300 block of Spur

Assisted a motorist in the 1200 block of Spur

Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 1200 block of Spur

Assisted a citizen in the 700 block of Commercial

Assisted an agency in the 400 block of East Madison

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Assisted a citizen in the 100 block of Alford

Performed a wellbeing check in the 400 block of North Mill

Performed a wellbeing check in the 800 block of East Third Street

Assisted a motorist in the 1300 block of Spur

Responded to a 911 call in the 900 block of George

Assisted a citizen in the 1300 block of Spur

Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 300 block of North Marshall

Responded to a disturbance in the 400 block of Church

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Responded to an alarm in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Jan. 11

Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of East Jackson and South Pitts

Assisted a citizen in the 1300 block of Spur

Assisted a motorist in the 200 block of Prairie Lane

Assisted a motorist in the area of Spur and Interstate 44

Assisted a motorist in the 1600 block of West Washington

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 1300 block of Spur

Performed a wellbeing check in the 800 block of West Washington

Assisted a motorist in the 700 block of East Washington

Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of South Walnut

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of Julian and North Elm

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 600 block of Church

Jan. 12

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Responded to an alarm in the 1300 block of Spur

Checked a suspicious subject in the 200 block of East Jackson

Jan. 13

Responded to a 911 call in the 500 block of South Locust

Assisted a motorist in the 800 block of South White Oak

Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of South Walnut

Responded to a theft in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of St. Charles

Responded to a theft in the 800 block of West Washington

Assisted a citizen in the area of West Washington and Spur

Responded to an alarm in the 1300 block of Spur

Responded to a 911 call in the 1000 block of Dalton

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 1100 block of Spur

Assisted paramedics in the 500 block of South Vine

Jan. 14

Responded to a theft in the 700 block of West Jackson

Assisted a motorist in the 300 block of Highway DD

Assisted a motorist in the 300 block of McNabb

Assisted a motorist in the 1100 block of Spur

Assisted a motorist in the area of West Jefferson and Spur

Checked suspicious activity in the 700 block of South Marshall

Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of North

Assisted a motorist in the 1600 block of West Washington

Responded to a 911 call in the 300 block of West Jackson

Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of South Mill

Checked a suspicious subject in the 1100 block of Banning

Responded to an alarm in the 1000 block of Banning

Checked a suspicious subject in the 500 block of Commercial

Assisted a citizen in the area of West Jackson and South Clay

Performed a wellbeing check in the 500 block of South Walnut

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Checked suspicious activity in the 1500 block of Hereford

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Assisted a motorist in the area of Elm and Golf Course Road

Responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of South Mill

Jan. 15

Checked suspicious activity in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Assisted an agency in the area of Interstate 44

Responded to a disturbance in the 200 block of North

Responded to a disturbance in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Checked suspicious activity in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Responded to noise complaint in the 600 block of East Washington

Assisted a motorist in the 400 block of George

Checked suspicious activity in the 100 block of North Blair

Assisted a citizen in the 900 block of West Washington

Assisted a motorist in the 1000 block of Banning

Responded to an alarm in the 1300 block of Spur

Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 400 block of East Washington

Responded to an animal complaint in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Responded to a theft in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Assisted a citizen in the 100 block of South Crittenden

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Jan. 16

Assisted paramedics in the 500 block of South Marshall

Responded to an alarm in the 1300 block of Spur

Checked a suspicious subject in the 1100 block of North Pine

Performed a wellbeing check in the 200 block of South Walnut

Assisted a citizen in the area of West Washington and Spur

Responded to a theft in the 1000 block of Spur

Responded to a report of property damage in the 800 block of South Marshall

Assisted an agency in the 200 block of East Washington

Responded to a report of property damage in the 200 block of South Elm

Assisted a motorist in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Responded to a disturbance in the 600 block of East Washington

Responded to a 911 call in the 800 block of East Washington

Responded to a disturbance in the 100 block of East Hubble

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Responded to a 911 call in the 800 block of East Third

Assisted a motorist in the 100 block of West Hubble

Performed a wellbeing check in the 500 block of Pine Ridge

Jan. 17

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Assisted a citizen in the 1300 block of Banning

Assisted a motorist in the area of West Jefferson and Spur

Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of North Pine and East Washington

Responded to a disturbance in the 800 block of East Washington

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Assisted a motorist in the 1100 block of Spur

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Assisted paramedics in the 100 block of South Fulton

Assisted a motorist in the 100 block of South Fulton

Assisted a citizen in the 100 block of Maple

Assisted a citizen in the 100 block of Maple

Responded to an alarm in the 1300 block of Spur

Checked a suspicious subject in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Performed a wellbeing check in the 600 block of East Second

Checked a suspicious subject in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Jan. 18

Responded to a disturbance in the area of East Third and South Pine

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 500 block of South Locust

Responded to a 911 call in the 1000 block of Banning

Responded to a theft in the 700 block of West Washington

Responded to a 911 call in the 400 block of South Vine

Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of Wildwood

Responded to a theft in the 300 block of Lura

Assisted a motorist in the 500 block of Welch

Responded to a 911 call in the 1400 block of Spur

Jan. 19

Checked a suspicious subject in the 1100 block of North Pine

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of South Buffalo and Maple

Responded to a noise complaint in the area of Alford and Hereford

Responded to a theft in the 900 block of West Washington

Responded to an alarm in the 700 block of South White Oak

Responded to a disturbance in the 400 block of East Madison

Responded to an alarm in the 200 block of North White Oak

Jan. 20

Assisted a motorist in the 900 block of West Washington

Responded to an alarm in the 500 block of Commercial

Performed a wellbeing check in the 600 block of First

Responded to a disturbance in the 600 block of South Elm

Assisted a motorist in the 1600 block of Briarwood

Responded to an animal complaint in the 600 block of East Madison

Assisted a citizen in the area of East Washington and North Pine

Assisted a citizen in the 600 block of Commercial

Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of Commercial

Jan. 21

Assisted an agency in the 700 block of East Washington

Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of Chestnut

Assisted paramedics in the 200 block of South Prairie

Responded to a disturbance in the 400 block of North Crittenden

Responded to a theft in the 900 block of South Prairie

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Checked suspicious activity in the 500 block of Church

Assisted a citizen in the 600 block of Maple

Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 300 block of North Marshall

Assisted a motorist in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Responded to an alarm in the 700 block of North Marshall

Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 300 block of North Marshall

Responded to a 911 call in the 300 block of West Jackson

Checked suspicious activity in the 800 block of Commercial

Performed a wellbeing check in the 100 block of South Elm

Responded to a theft in the 100 block of East Hubble

Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 400 block of East Second

Assisted a motorist in the 900 block of West Washington

Assisted a motorist in the 400 block of Meadowview

Responded to a theft in the 1300 block of Spur

Jan. 22

Assisted a citizen in the 1300 block of Spur

Assisted an agency in the 500 block of South Locust

Responded to a 911 call in the 500 block of South Olive

Responded to a theft in the 1300 block of Spur

Checked a suspicious subject in the area of Spur and Interstate 44

Performed a wellbeing check in the 1200 block of Banning

Responded to a 911 call in the 200 block of West Jackson

Checked a suspicious subject in the 900 block of South Marshall

Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of South Prairie

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Performed a wellbeing check in the area of Commercial and South Pine

Responded to a theft in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Responded to a disturbance in the 300 block of North Marshall

Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of South Locust

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of Highway 38 and Stevens Drive

Responded to a theft in the 400 block of East Jackson

Jan. 23

Responded to a theft in the 500 block of Church

Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of North Locust

Checked suspicious activity in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Assisted a motorist in the area of Spur and Interstate 44

Checked a suspicious subject in the 700 block of West Jackson

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Responded to a disturbance in the 100 block of North Crittenden

Responded to a theft in the 700 block of East Washington

Performed a wellbeing check in the 600 block of First

Checked a suspicious subject in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Performed a wellbeing check in the 500 block of Pine Ridge

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Performed a wellbeing check in the 1600 block of West Washington

Jan. 24

Performed a wellbeing check in the 1300 block of Spur

Responded to a disturbance in the 200 block of North

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of North Mill

Responded to an alarm in the 400 block of East Jackson

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of North Mill

Responded to an alarm in the 1100 block of Spur

Performed a wellbeing check in the 400 block of Blinn

Responded to a disturbance in the 300 block of North Marshall

Assisted an agency in the area of East Hubble and North Pine

Checked a suspicious subject in the 200 block of West Jackson

Responded to a 911 call in the 700 block of Banning

Assisted a motorist in the area of Highway 38 and Truman

Jan. 25

Checked suspicious activity in the 1100 block of Smith Ave.

Checked suspicious activity in the 1300 block of Spur

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 100 block of Garst

Responded to a theft in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Assisted an agency in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Responded to a theft in the 700 block of East Washington

Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of South Locust

Checked suspicious activity in the 400 block of North Marshall

Responded to a 911 call in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Assisted a citizen in the 400 block of South Pine

Responded to an alarm in the 100 block of West Jefferson

Responded to an alarm in the 300 block of Highway DD

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 500 block of West Hubble

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 300 block of Banning

Jan. 26

Performed a wellbeing check in the 500 block of Church

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 1300 block of Spur

Assisted a motorist in the 1000 block of Spur

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of North Pitts

Assisted a motorist in the area of Pitts and Bedford

Responded to a theft in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of North Clay

Assisted an agency in the 200 block of Commercial

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 400 block of North Crittenden

Assisted a citizen in the 100 block of Kari

Assisted a citizen in the 900 block of Banning

Performed a wellbeing check in the 500 block of Church

Jan. 27

Assisted a motorist in the 300 block of Highway DD

Performed a wellbeing check in the 1300 block of Banning

Responded to a theft in the 500 block of South Vine

Assisted an agency in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Assisted a citizen in the 600 block of East Washington

Assisted an agency in the 200 block of East Washington

Assisted an agency in the 100 block of South Clay

Responded to a theft in the 400 block of George

Assisted paramedics in the 200 block of North White Oak

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 1300 block of Spur

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 1200 block of Banning

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 500 block of South Walnut

Responded to a disturbance in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Checked suspicious activity in the 400 block of Church

Responded to a theft in the 300 block of West Jackson

Assisted a motorist in the 1300 block of Spur

Jan. 28

Performed a wellbeing check in the area of East Hubble and North Elm

Assisted a citizen in the 1300 block of Banning

Responded to a disturbance in the 1300 block of Banning

Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of West Hubble and Banning

Responded to a theft in the 300 block of West Jackson

Performed a wellbeing check in the 200 block of North

Responded to a 911 call in the 800 block of East Washington

Responded to a 911 call in the 1300 block of West Jefferson

Assisted a motorist in the 200 block of Sunshine

Performed a wellbeing check in the area of East Hubble and North Elm

Assisted a citizen in the 1300 block of Banning

Responded to a disturbance in the 1300 block of Banning

Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of West Hubble and Banning

Responded to a theft in the 300 block of West Jackson

Performed a wellbeing check in the 200 block of North

Responded to a 911 call in the 800 block of East Washington

Responded to a 911 call in the 1300 block of West Jefferson

Assisted a motorist in the 200 block of Sunshine

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 1200 block of Spur

Responded to a 911 call in the 700 block of Banning

Responded to a 911 call in the 800 block of Tomahawk

Responded to a 911 call in the 100 block of South Oak Grove

Responded to an alarm in the 1100 block of Richwater

Responded to a theft in the 900 block of West Washington

Responded to report of property damage in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Jan. 29

Responded to a 911 call in the 400 block of West Washington

Assisted a motorist in the 200 block of North Fulton

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 1500 block of West Washington

Responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of South Locust

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 300 block of North

Performed a wellbeing check in the 200 block of South Walnut

Responded to a disturbance in the 200 block of South Oak Grove

Assisted an agency in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Responded to a 911 call in the 200 block of North White Oak

Responded to a 911 call in the 1300 block of Spur

Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of West Hubble and North Marshall

Responded to a 911 call in the 800 block of East Third

Assisted a motorist in the 1000 block of Banning

Responded to a theft in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Assisted a citizen in the 800 block of South White Oak

Assisted a citizen in the 400 block of Dill

Jan. 30

Assisted a motorist in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Checked a suspicious subject in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of West Hubble and Banning

Checked suspicious activity in the 1300 block of Spur

Checked a suspicious subject in the area of East Third and South Pine

Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 1300 block of Spur

Responded to a disturbance in the 400 block of South White Oak

Checked suspicious activity in the 400 block of East Burford

Responded to a 911 call in the 400 block of North Olive

Assisted a citizen in the 600 block of First

Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 700 block of South White Oak

Responded to an animal complaint in the 300 block of North Buffalo

Performed a wellbeing check in the 100 block of Alford

Assisted an agency I the 200 block of Commercial

Responded to a 911 call in the 600 block of East Madison

Performed a wellbeing check in the 400 block of West Washington

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Assisted paramedics in the 300 block of North Crittenden

Assisted an agency in the 200 block of Commercial

Performed a wellbeing check in the 200 block of North Pine

Responded to a disturbance in the area of Julian and North Elm

Assisted a motorist in the 1300 block of Spur

Assisted a motorist in the 200 block of West Jackson

Assisted an agency in the 200 block of North Street

Jan. 31

Assisted a motorist in the area of Banning and Spur

Assisted a citizen in the 1200 block of Spur

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of Crittenden

Assisted an agency in the 300 block of State Highway DD

Assisted a motorist in the 100 block of Highway W

Checked suspicious activity in the 1300 block of Spur

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of North Mill and West Bedford

Checked a suspicious subject in the 1200 block of Spur

Performed a wellbeing check in the 500 block of South Locust

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Checked suspicious activity in the 200 block of East Jackson

Checked a suspicious subject in the 800 block of West Washington

Performed a wellbeing check in the 300 block of Highway DD

Performed a wellbeing check in the 600 block of Church

Responded to an alarm in the 900 block of West Washington

Responded to a disturbance in the 800 block of South White Oak

Performed a wellbeing check in the 200 block of North

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 1300 block of Spur

Feb. 1

Performed a wellbeing check in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of East Madison

Assisted a motorist in the 200 block of South Olive

Assisted paramedics in the 1000 block of South White Oak

Performed a wellbeing check in the 500 block of South Buffalo

Responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of Pine Ridge

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of North Olive

Responded to a theft in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Assisted a motorist in the area of Spur and Interstate 44

Responded to a theft in the 300 block of North Crittenden

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Assisted an agency in the area of West Washington and Spur

Assisted a motorist in the 1300 block of Spur

Feb. 2

Responded to a disturbance in the 200 block of North Mill

Performed a wellbeing check in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Responded to a 911 call in the area of Interstate 44

Assisted an agency in the 200 block of Crestwood

Assisted a motorist in the 800 block of East Washington

Responded to report of property damage in the 600 block of Johnson

Assisted a citizen in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Responded to a theft in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Checked suspicious activity in the 100 block of Senior Drive

Responded to an animal complaint in the 300 block of North Buffalo

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 1300 block of Spur

Checked suspicious activity in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of Spur and Interstate 44

Checked a suspicious subject in the 200 block of East Third Street

Responded to a noise complaint in the 400 block of South White Oak

Responded to a noise complaint in the 400 block of South White Oak

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of Sunshine

Responded to a noise complaint in the area of Lucas and South Buffalo

Feb. 3

Responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of Commercial

Assisted a motorist in the 1000 of West Washington

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of Commercial and South Pine

Assisted a motorist in the 600 block of East Washington

Responded to a theft in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Performed a wellbeing check in the 700 block of Woodlawn

Performed a wellbeing check in the 300 block of North Locust

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of North Buffalo

Responded to a 911 call in the 300 block of South Prairie Lane

Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 600 block of Church

Assisted a citizen in the 1000 block of Bond Court

Responded to a theft in the 300 block of East Burford

Assisted a citizen in the area of George and Warren

Responded to an animal complaint in the 200 block of South Locust

Assisted a motorist in the 200 block of South Locust

Assisted a motorist in the 100 block of East Madison

Responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of Commercial

Feb. 4

Assisted an agency in the 600 block of North Marshall

Performed a wellbeing check in the 200 block of South Walnut

Responded to report of property damage in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Responded to a theft in the 200 block of McNabb

Responded to a theft in the 200 block of Pine Ridge

Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of South Prairie Lane

Responded to a disturbance in the 1000 block of Dalton

Performed a wellbeing check in the 200 block of South Walnut

Assisted paramedics in the 300 block of State Highway DD

Responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of East Madison

Assisted an agency in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Feb. 5

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of Warren and South Prairie Lane

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 800 block of St. Charles

Responded to a 911 call in the 700 block of West Hubble

Assisted a citizen in the 1200 block of Banning

Performed a wellbeing check in the 800 block of South White Oak

Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of East Jackson and South Walnut

Assisted paramedics in the 800 block of South White Oak

Feb. 6

Performed a wellbeing check in the 300 block of North Marshall

Responded to a disturbance in the 1300 block of Spur

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Responded to a 911 call in the 100 block of East Hubble

Responded to a theft in the 14000 block of State Highway 38

Assisted an agency in the area of Banning and Spur

Responded to an alarm in the 800 block of East McVay

Assisted a motorist in the 500 block of West Jackson

Assisted a motorist in the 400 block of Church

Responded to a 911 call in the 200 block of North Pine

Assisted a motorist in the 200 block of North Walnut

Responded to an alarm in the 600 block of George

