Judgments

The following judgments were reported by the Webster County Circuit Clerk’s Office.

Feb. 11

Lance D. Underwood v. Kayla L. Underwood. Court dissolves marriage; debts and property divided. Judgment entered and signed.

State v. Stuart W. Yost. For March 29, 2016, charge of receiving stolen property, sentenced to seven years in Department of Corrections, to be served concurrently with any other sentence; suspended execution of sentence in favor of five years probation; must pay $65 restitution to Webster County Prosecuting Attorney within 30 days.

State v. Blake D. Young. For May 20, 2019, charge of non-support, total arrears in excess of 12 monthly payments due under order of support, suspended imposition of sentence in favor of five years probation; must pay current support of $266 per month plus $100 each month toward arrears.

Feb. 12

In the matter of Luke Elliott v. Missouri Children’s Division. Judgment and decree: Children’s Division shall grant Jason and Kristi Elliott’s application for adoption subsidy for Luke Elliott, to be granted retroactive to Dec. 22, 2017.

Feb. 13

State v. Chula K. Roberts. For Feb. 26, 2019, charge of unlawful delivery of drug paraphernalia, sentenced to one year in Webster County Jail with suspended imposition of sentence in favor of two years unsupervised probation.

Feb. 14

Travis A. Cummings v. Jessi M. Cummings. Judgment and decree of dissolution of marriage signed and filed. Debts and property divided.

Stefanie D. Collinsworth v. Joshua S. Daugherty. Judgment and modification of parenting plan and child support entered.

State v. Larry J. Dykes. For Jan. 17, 2018, charge of second-degree child molestation, child less than 12 years of age, sentenced to 15 years in Department of Corrections, to be served concurrently with any other sentence.

State v. Larry J. Dykes. For Nov. 15, 2016, charge of first-degree child molestation, sentenced to 15 years in Department of Corrections, to be served concurrently with any other sentence.

Feb. 18

Jeffrey Griffith v. Missouri Department of Revenue. Plaintiff given possession of 1993 Ford.

Marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were reported by the Webster County Recorder’s Office.

Jan. 3

Brady Logan Taylor, 26, Springfield, and Caytlin Bliss Wilgus, 26, Springfield

Jan. 6

Tommy Lee Tedder, 44, Rogersville, and Deborah Anne Denise Childers, 23, Rogersville

Kevin Demetrius Johnson III, 19, Marshfield, and Mallary Ann Milligan, 20, Marshfield

Jan. 9

Brent Eugene Easley, 55, Marshfield, and Cleona Kaye Russell, 53, Marshfield

Jan. 14

Brenden Ray Hood, 18, Seymour, and Autumn Elizabeth Swopes, 20, Seymour

Jan. 15

Larry Wayne Perryman, 78, Marshfield, and Joetta Perryman, 68, Elkland

Jan. 16

Justin Riley Kanengieter, 21, Marshfield, an Sydney Brianne White, 22, Marshfield

Feb. 3

Mark Steven Bloxham Jr., 44, Seymour, and Charity Hope Rice, 42, Seymour

Feb. 7

Jason Matthew Tuter, 19, Marshfield, and Breanna Nicole Russell, 19, Marshfield

Feb. 10

Robert McClain II, 33, Lawrenceville, Georgia, and Hannah Elizabeth Jones, 25, Lawrence, Georgia

Marshfield P.D.

The following calls were handled by the Marshfield Police Department.

Feb. 7

Checked suspicious activity in the 400 block of East Burford

Performed a wellbeing check in the 300 block of Lura

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Responded to an alarm in the 1600 block of North Pine

Responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of South Prairie Lane

Assisted a motorist in the 200 block of North White Oak

Assisted a motorist in the 1200 block of Spur

Assisted a citizen in the 1300 block of Spur

Assisted an agency in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Assisted a citizen in the 600 block of East Washington

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of Highway 38 and Truman Road

Feb. 8

Responded to theft in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Checked suspicious activity in the 1000 block of South White Oak

Responded to theft in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Responded to 300 block of North Marshall

Assisted a citizen in the 400 block of Sunshine

Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 300 block of George

Assisted a motorist in the area of West Hubble and Banning

Responded to a disturbance in the 600 block of South White Oak

Checked suspicious activity in the area of East McVay and South Pine

Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 1300 block of Spur

Responded to an animal complaint in the 900 block of Victoria

Assisted a motorist in the 900 block of West Washington

Feb. 9

Responded to an alarm in the 700 block of Hubble

Responded to an animal complaint in the 200 block of North Buffalo

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 1300 block of West Jefferson

Assisted an agency in the 300 block of North Pitts

Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of Lindsey

Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of Lindsey

Responded to an alarm in the 700 block of South White Oak

Performed a wellbeing check in the 300 block of North Mill

Responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of Lindsey

Checked suspicious activity in the 600 block of Church

Responded to a disturbance in the area of West Jackson and West Hubble

Assisted a motorist in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Responded to an alarm in the 1300 block of Spur

Checked suspicious activity in the 700 block of Marshall

Feb. 10

Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 500 block of West Hubble

Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of East Hubble and North Marshall

Assisted a motorist in the area of Spur and INTERSTATE 44

Assisted a citizen in the 600 block of Church

Performed a wellbeing check in the 600 block of Church

Assisted an agency in the 300 block of North Pitts

Performed a wellbeing check in the 600 block of Church

Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 400 block of North Crittenden

Assisted a motorist in the 800 block of West Washington

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Checked a suspicious subject in the 1000 block of West Washington

Responded to a disturbance in the 400 block of East Third

Feb. 11

Performed a wellbeing check in the 400 block of East Jackson

Responded to an alarm in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Assisted an agency in the 200 block of Commercial

Checked a suspicious subject in the area of Wallis Avenue and Lundh Boulevard

Checked suspicious activity in the area of INTERSTATE 44

Assisted a citizen in the 400 block of East Third Street

Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of Commercial

Checked a suspicious subject in the 100 block of North Blair

Assisted a citizen in the 1400 block of Briarwood

Checked a suspicious subject in the 500 block of Commercial

Responded to an animal complaint in the 300 block of North Buffalo

Assisted a motorist in the 700 block of West Washington

Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 800 block of West Washington

Assisted a motorist in the 100 block of York

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of East Jackson and South Walnut

Assisted a citizen in the 400 block of East Washington

Responded to an animal complaint in the 100 block of Pleasant Prairie Road

Performed a wellbeing check in the 800 block of South White Oak

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 300 block of East Washington

Performed a wellbeing check in the 400 block of East Jackson

Checked suspicious activity in the 400 block of North Marshall

Responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of South Mill

Checked a suspicious subject in the 1100 block of Banning

Feb. 12

Assisted a citizen in the 100 block of Pleasant Prairie

Checked a suspicious subject in the area of East Bedford and North Locust

Assisted a citizen in the area of West Washington and West Jackson

Assisted a motorist in the 400 block of Bluff Road

Responded to an alarm in the 1000 block of Spur

Performed a wellbeing check in the 600 block of Church

Performed a wellbeing check in the 300 block of North

Checked a suspicious subject in the 1300 block of Spur

Assisted a motorist in the 600 block of South Olive

Feb. 13

Checked suspicious activity in the 400 block of North Marshall

Responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of South Mill

Checked a suspicious subject in the 1100 block of Banning

Checked suspicious activity in the 1300 block of Spur

Performed a wellbeing check in the 600 block of North Marshall

Checked suspicious activity in the 500 block of South Walnut

Assisted a motorist in the 1200 block of Spur

Assisted a citizen in the 100 block of East Jefferson

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 900 block of West Washington

Responded to a disturbance in the 400 block of West Jackson

Responded to 911 call in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Assisted an agency in the area of St. Charles and North Street

