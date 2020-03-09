Judgments
The following judgments were reported by the Webster County Circuit Clerk’s Office.
Feb. 11
Lance D. Underwood v. Kayla L. Underwood. Court dissolves marriage; debts and property divided. Judgment entered and signed.
State v. Stuart W. Yost. For March 29, 2016, charge of receiving stolen property, sentenced to seven years in Department of Corrections, to be served concurrently with any other sentence; suspended execution of sentence in favor of five years probation; must pay $65 restitution to Webster County Prosecuting Attorney within 30 days.
State v. Blake D. Young. For May 20, 2019, charge of non-support, total arrears in excess of 12 monthly payments due under order of support, suspended imposition of sentence in favor of five years probation; must pay current support of $266 per month plus $100 each month toward arrears.
Feb. 12
In the matter of Luke Elliott v. Missouri Children’s Division. Judgment and decree: Children’s Division shall grant Jason and Kristi Elliott’s application for adoption subsidy for Luke Elliott, to be granted retroactive to Dec. 22, 2017.
Feb. 13
State v. Chula K. Roberts. For Feb. 26, 2019, charge of unlawful delivery of drug paraphernalia, sentenced to one year in Webster County Jail with suspended imposition of sentence in favor of two years unsupervised probation.
Feb. 14
Travis A. Cummings v. Jessi M. Cummings. Judgment and decree of dissolution of marriage signed and filed. Debts and property divided.
Stefanie D. Collinsworth v. Joshua S. Daugherty. Judgment and modification of parenting plan and child support entered.
State v. Larry J. Dykes. For Jan. 17, 2018, charge of second-degree child molestation, child less than 12 years of age, sentenced to 15 years in Department of Corrections, to be served concurrently with any other sentence.
State v. Larry J. Dykes. For Nov. 15, 2016, charge of first-degree child molestation, sentenced to 15 years in Department of Corrections, to be served concurrently with any other sentence.
Feb. 18
Jeffrey Griffith v. Missouri Department of Revenue. Plaintiff given possession of 1993 Ford.
Marriage licenses
The following marriage license applications were reported by the Webster County Recorder’s Office.
Jan. 3
Brady Logan Taylor, 26, Springfield, and Caytlin Bliss Wilgus, 26, Springfield
Jan. 6
Tommy Lee Tedder, 44, Rogersville, and Deborah Anne Denise Childers, 23, Rogersville
Kevin Demetrius Johnson III, 19, Marshfield, and Mallary Ann Milligan, 20, Marshfield
Jan. 9
Brent Eugene Easley, 55, Marshfield, and Cleona Kaye Russell, 53, Marshfield
Jan. 14
Brenden Ray Hood, 18, Seymour, and Autumn Elizabeth Swopes, 20, Seymour
Jan. 15
Larry Wayne Perryman, 78, Marshfield, and Joetta Perryman, 68, Elkland
Jan. 16
Justin Riley Kanengieter, 21, Marshfield, an Sydney Brianne White, 22, Marshfield
Feb. 3
Mark Steven Bloxham Jr., 44, Seymour, and Charity Hope Rice, 42, Seymour
Feb. 7
Jason Matthew Tuter, 19, Marshfield, and Breanna Nicole Russell, 19, Marshfield
Feb. 10
Robert McClain II, 33, Lawrenceville, Georgia, and Hannah Elizabeth Jones, 25, Lawrence, Georgia
Marshfield P.D.
The following calls were handled by the Marshfield Police Department.
Feb. 7
Checked suspicious activity in the 400 block of East Burford
Performed a wellbeing check in the 300 block of Lura
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Responded to an alarm in the 1600 block of North Pine
Responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of South Prairie Lane
Assisted a motorist in the 200 block of North White Oak
Assisted a motorist in the 1200 block of Spur
Assisted a citizen in the 1300 block of Spur
Assisted an agency in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Assisted a citizen in the 600 block of East Washington
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of Highway 38 and Truman Road
Feb. 8
Responded to theft in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Checked suspicious activity in the 1000 block of South White Oak
Responded to theft in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Responded to 300 block of North Marshall
Assisted a citizen in the 400 block of Sunshine
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 300 block of George
Assisted a motorist in the area of West Hubble and Banning
Responded to a disturbance in the 600 block of South White Oak
Checked suspicious activity in the area of East McVay and South Pine
Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 1300 block of Spur
Responded to an animal complaint in the 900 block of Victoria
Assisted a motorist in the 900 block of West Washington
Feb. 9
Responded to an alarm in the 700 block of Hubble
Responded to an animal complaint in the 200 block of North Buffalo
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 1300 block of West Jefferson
Assisted an agency in the 300 block of North Pitts
Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of Lindsey
Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of Lindsey
Responded to an alarm in the 700 block of South White Oak
Performed a wellbeing check in the 300 block of North Mill
Responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of Lindsey
Checked suspicious activity in the 600 block of Church
Responded to a disturbance in the area of West Jackson and West Hubble
Assisted a motorist in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Responded to an alarm in the 1300 block of Spur
Checked suspicious activity in the 700 block of Marshall
Feb. 10
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 500 block of West Hubble
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of East Hubble and North Marshall
Assisted a motorist in the area of Spur and INTERSTATE 44
Assisted a citizen in the 600 block of Church
Performed a wellbeing check in the 600 block of Church
Assisted an agency in the 300 block of North Pitts
Performed a wellbeing check in the 600 block of Church
Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 400 block of North Crittenden
Assisted a motorist in the 800 block of West Washington
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Checked a suspicious subject in the 1000 block of West Washington
Responded to a disturbance in the 400 block of East Third
Feb. 11
Performed a wellbeing check in the 400 block of East Jackson
Responded to an alarm in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Assisted an agency in the 200 block of Commercial
Checked a suspicious subject in the area of Wallis Avenue and Lundh Boulevard
Checked suspicious activity in the area of INTERSTATE 44
Assisted a citizen in the 400 block of East Third Street
Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of Commercial
Checked a suspicious subject in the 100 block of North Blair
Assisted a citizen in the 1400 block of Briarwood
Checked a suspicious subject in the 500 block of Commercial
Responded to an animal complaint in the 300 block of North Buffalo
Assisted a motorist in the 700 block of West Washington
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 800 block of West Washington
Assisted a motorist in the 100 block of York
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of East Jackson and South Walnut
Assisted a citizen in the 400 block of East Washington
Responded to an animal complaint in the 100 block of Pleasant Prairie Road
Performed a wellbeing check in the 800 block of South White Oak
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 300 block of East Washington
Performed a wellbeing check in the 400 block of East Jackson
Checked suspicious activity in the 400 block of North Marshall
Responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of South Mill
Checked a suspicious subject in the 1100 block of Banning
Feb. 12
Assisted a citizen in the 100 block of Pleasant Prairie
Checked a suspicious subject in the area of East Bedford and North Locust
Assisted a citizen in the area of West Washington and West Jackson
Assisted a motorist in the 400 block of Bluff Road
Responded to an alarm in the 1000 block of Spur
Performed a wellbeing check in the 600 block of Church
Performed a wellbeing check in the 300 block of North
Checked a suspicious subject in the 1300 block of Spur
Assisted a motorist in the 600 block of South Olive
Feb. 13
Checked suspicious activity in the 400 block of North Marshall
Responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of South Mill
Checked a suspicious subject in the 1100 block of Banning
Checked suspicious activity in the 1300 block of Spur
Performed a wellbeing check in the 600 block of North Marshall
Checked suspicious activity in the 500 block of South Walnut
Assisted a motorist in the 1200 block of Spur
Assisted a citizen in the 100 block of East Jefferson
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 900 block of West Washington
Responded to a disturbance in the 400 block of West Jackson
Responded to 911 call in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Assisted an agency in the area of St. Charles and North Street
