Arrests
The following arrests were reported by the Webster County Sheriff’s Office. An arrest is not an indication of guilt.
Dec. 4
Amber D. Daily, 32, was brought in on a Marshfield warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Tristan F. Harrison, 35, was brought in for stealing.
Gregory S. Harrison, 45, was brought in on a Newton County warrant for failure to appear for a motor vehicle carrier violation.
Duwon M. Howard, 54, was transported in on a Webster County warrant for a probation violation.
Cody J. Bellman-Hart, 23, was transported in on a Webster County warrant for failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance.
Lee A. Frank, 43, was brought in on a Webster County warrant for tampering with a motor vehicle.
Dec. 5
Branden R. Terrill, 29, came in on a Webster County warrant for second-degree burglary and second-degree arson.
Levi A. Statler, 22, was booked and released for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Nicholas K. McNabb, 28, was booked and released for driving while revoked/suspended and shoplifting.
Geoffrey K. Kammerer, 47, was placed on a five-day drug court commit.
Jamie D. Tyson, 26, was placed on a seven-day drug court commit.
Amanda C. Riely, 39, was placed on a five-day drug court commit.
Margret L. Harmon, 61, was placed on a 24-hour drug court commit.
Anjelina K. Parson, 21, was brought in on a Christian County warrant for tampering with a motor vehicle.
Randall C. Spencer, 37, was transported in on a writ.
Timothy G. Brown, 27, was transported in on a writ.
Brandon B. Brooks, 23, came in on an Ozark warrant for failure to display plates and no insurance (two counts).
James J.M. Ezell, 22, came in on a Webster County warrant for possession of marijuana.
Cynthia M. Cheever, 29, was placed on 24-hour hold for fourth-degree domestic assault.
Joseph E. Davy, 26, was brought in on a Dallas County warrant for possession of marijuana, a Webster County warrant for no seat belt, no insurance and failure to display plates, a Marshfield warrant for no seat belt and a Seymour warrant for failure to register a motor vehicle.
Dec. 6
Tyler J. Barton, 26, was placed on 24-hour hold for possession of a controlled substance and had a Webster County warrant for probation violation and possession of a controlled substance.
Ashley R. Godsey, 29, was booked and released for no valid license.
Larry R. Pribble, 40, was brought in on a Webster County warrant for second-degree domestic assault and parole violation — burglary.
Peyton B. Miller, 21, was brought in on a Webster County warrant for driving while revoked/suspended.
Stuart W. Yost, 31, was transported in on a writ.
Brianna N. Youman, 24, was brought in for peace disturbance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Cullen M. Beshers, 20, was brought in for open container, minor in possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and peace disturbance and was placed in 12-hour detox.
Daniel J. Marcell, 44, was brought in on a Webster County warrant for forgery.
Dec. 7
Bobby D. Vestal, 64, was brought in for failure to drive on the right side of the road, driving while under the influence of drugs, driving under the influence of drugs with minor in vehicle and possession of a controlled substance.
Dec. 8
Brandon E. Cantrell, 27, was brought in for driving while intoxicated.
Cody A. Campbell, 25, was brought in on a Webster County warrant for a probation violation.
Duane J. Mahoney, 50, was booked and released for driving while suspended.
Dec. 9
Andrew G. Neal, 35, was placed on 24-hour hold for possession of a controlled substance and had a Greene County warrant for third-degree domestic assault.
James L. Bunch, 46, was brought in on a Webster County warrant for a seat belt violation.
Travis J. Denny, 42, was brought in on a Fordland warrant for speeding (two counts), no license, driving while suspended and failure to register a motor vehicle.
Norman G. Williams, 33, was brought in on a Polk County warrant for fishing without a permit.
Jon R. Eslick, 44, was placed on 24-hour hold for third-degree domestic assault and property damage.
Collin R. Dibben, 20, was placed under court arrest on a Webster County warrant for a seat belt violation.
Justin M. Stacey, 40, was brought in on a Greene County warrant for non-support.
Anita S. McNary, 44, was brought in for stealing.
Nicholas L. Green, 18, was brought in for driving without a license.
Donald D. Funk, 43, was brought in on a Greene County warrant for no insurance and no seat belt and on a Strafford warrant for no insurance.
Sierra S. Laduke, 18, was brought in for driving without a license.
Jessie H. Frye, 69, was brought in on a Webster County warrant for passing bad checks (four counts) and a Greene County warrant for passing bad checks, and she was placed on 24-hour hold for unlawful possession of a firearm.
Eldora E. Frye, 68, was placed on 24-hour hold for unlawful possession of a firearm.
Rockland D. Gleason, 71, was placed on 24-hour hold for unlawful possession of a firearm.
William R. Harmon, 33, came in on a 10-day commit and had a Greene County warrant for second-degree assault.
Michael R. Preston, 29, was placed under court arrest on a Webster County warrant for manufacturing a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance (two counts).
Dec. 10
Richard J. Rumisek, 55, was transported in on a Webster County warrant for failure to register as a sex offender.
Phillip L. Herman, 61, was booked and released for indecent exposure.
John D. Claxton, 35, came in on a Webster County warrant for stealing.
Isaac B. Baldwin, 24, was placed under court arrest on a court-sanctioned seven day commit and had a Laclede County warrant for a traffic violation.
Filings
The following filings were reported by the Webster County Circuit Clerk’s Office.
PROMISSORY NOTE
Nov. 27
Stockmens Bank, formerly known as First Home Bank, v. Postel Maps & Atlas, et al.
REPLEVIN
Nov. 27
Infuze Credit Union v. Terry L. Williams, et al.
ADULT ABUSE WITHOUT STALKING
Dec. 2
X v. Albert E. Robertson
PARTITION
Dec. 2
Amanda L. Archie v. Laurie M. Archie
FELONY
Dec. 3
State v. Kenneth M. Tryon
Dec. 10
State v. Sarah Harrigermagill
State v. Lloyd E. Mitchell II
State v. Matthew W. Smith
TRANSCRIPT JUDGMENT
Nov. 27
Division of Employment Security v. William Stahl
Dec. 4
Division of Employment Security v. J. Yarbrough, LLC
Dec. 5
Division of Employment Security v. Jacob Northern
DECLARATORY JUDGMENT
Dec. 9
State of Missouri v. City of Marshfield, Missouri
PERSONAL INJURY — OTHER
Dec. 6
HJC, Minor v. Robert J. Kastning et al.
PERSONAL INJURY — VEHICULAR
Dec. 4
Frederick Carr v. Eric Click and USAA Casualty Insurance
CHANGE OF NAME
Dec. 5
In re. Jennifer Andrews et al.
DISSOLUTION WITHOUT CHILDREN
Dec. 5
Angela H. Goodwin v. Adrian D. Johnson
Dec. 9
Allison D. Richard v. Daniel J. Richard
Darrell Eastland v. Melissa Eastland
Terrilynn J. Wilsey v. Phillip M. Wilsey, Sr.
Dec. 10
Laura L. Wilson v. Heath L. Wilson
MOTION TO MODIFY
Dec. 5
Tiffany L. Spice v. Tim J. Spice
Dec. 6
Ashley Sanders v. Jeremy D. Collins
CHILD SUPPORT ADMINISTRATIVE ORDER
Dec. 5
Webster County Children’s Division v. James Patrick Crider
Dispositions
The following dispositions were reported by the Webster County Circuit Clerk’s Office.
TRANSCRIPT JUDGMENT
Nov. 27
Division of Employment Security v. William Stahl. Other final disposition.
Dec. 4
Division of Employment Security v. J. Yarbrough, LLC. Other final disposition.
Dec. 5
Division of Employment Security v. Jacob Northern. Other final disposition.
CHILD SUPPORT ADMINISTRATIVE ORDER
Dec. 5
Webster County Children’s Division v. James Patrick Crider. Other final disposition.
FELONY
Dec. 2
State v. Corey L. Carroll. Guilty plea.
State v. Charles Butler. Case suspended — mental evaluation.
State v. Joseph L. Hall. Guilty plea.
State v. Cody D. Johnson. Guilty plea.
State v. Lacy J. Evans. Guilty plea.
State v. Lacy L. Staples. Guilty plea.
State v. Logan G. Rozell. Guilty plea.
State v. Jimmy L. Patz. Change of venue.
Dec. 3
State v. Samantha Kearney. Guilty plea.
State v. Dustin J. Bozman. Guilty plea.
State v. Christina M. Townlian. Guilty plea.
Dec. 9
State v. Joshua L. Compton. Guilty plea.
State v. Rhianna Wagnon. Guilty plea.
BREACH OF CONTRACT
Dec. 10
Mark A. Brady v. Try Craft Construction, LLC, et al. Other final disposition.
EXPUNGE CRIMINAL/ARREST RECORD
Dec. 6
Archie A. Tabor v. Webster County Prosecutor’s Office et al. Tried by court — civil.
DISSOLUTION WITH CHILDREN
Dec. 2
L. Radcliffe-McBride v. D. Deshazer-Radcliffe. Uncontested.
Dec. 3
Cammie Valdreau v. John Comstock III. Default judgment.
Dec. 4
Ciera Delacruz v. David Delacruz, Jr. Consent judgment.
Dec. 6
Sabrina J. Clair v. James D. Clair. Consent judgment.
MOTION TO MODIFY
Dec. 2
Eric Wieden v. Mary Heidelberg Doherty. Consent judgment.
Dec. 6
Stefanie D. Collinsworth v. Joshua S. Daugherty. Consent judgment.
Kimberlee Hull v. Jody Hull. Consent judgment.
ADULT ABUSE WITHOUT STALKING
Dec. 2
X v. Kenneth M. Tryon. Tried by court — civil (two cases).
ADULT ABUSE STALKING
Dec. 2
X v. David L. Genetti. Tried by court — civil.
Judgments
The following judgments were reported by the Webster County Circuit Clerk’s Office.
Nov. 20
Paul A. White v. Karey White. Court dissolves marriage. Debts and property divided. Judgment entered and signed.
Nov. 22
Division of Employment Security v. Brett Stevens Construction, LLC. Certificate of tax assessment. Judgment for petitioner in amount of $5,655.54 plus $468.99 interest and $1,400 penalties for a total of $7,524.53.
Webster County Children’s Division v. Bradley Howard Folsom. Responded to pay child support and provide medical insurance on minor children.
Jennifer John v. Paul John. Responded to pay child support and provide medical insurance on minor child.
Christopher G. Mills v. Amanda J. Mills. Court dissolves marriage. Debts and property divided. Judgment entered and signed.
Hannah Mussulman v. Mark Mussulman. Dissolution granted.
State v. Adam M. Roberts. Original sentence issued on Aug. 26, 2019, for possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid and operating a vehicle on a highway without valid license (third and subsequent offense. Following multiple reports of citations and probation violations, sentenced to seven years for second count in Department of Corrections with suspended execution of sentence in favor of five years probation.
Nov. 25
State v. Joshua G. Barnett. For July 13, 2018, charge of first-degree tampering with motor vehicle, sentenced to five years in Department of Corrections, to run concurrently with any other sentence. For July 13, 2018, charge of resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing, creating a substantial risk of serious injury/death to any person, sentenced to three years in Department of Corrections, to run concurrently with any other sentence.
State v. Jill R. Bullock. For Sept. 12, 2019, charge of possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, sentenced to three years in Department of Corrections, concurrent with any other sentence.
State v. Jerry Don Clark. For March 1, 2018, charge of peace disturbance, first offense, suspended imposition of sentence in favor of two years unsupervised probation; must pay $75 to the Law Enforcement Restitution Fund, plus court costs.
State v. Kyle D. Clift. For Oct. 27, 2018, charge of unlawful use of weapon, subsection three, discharge into home, motor vehicle or other transportation, suspended imposition of sentence in favor of five years probation; must pay restitution of $4,538.75 to prosecutor today and serve 75 hours community service within a year; must provide written apology within 30 days to be submitted to prosecutor and not be on premises of Don Vance Ford, nor possess any weapons or ammunition. For Oct. 27, 2018, charge of first-degree property damage, same penalty.
Ronald A. Combs v. Amanda D. Combs. Court dissolves marriage; debts and property divided; judgment entered and signed.
State v. Jessica P. Earnheart. For March 3, 2019, charge of possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, suspended imposition of sentence in favor of five years probation; must obtain substance abuse evaluation and treatment pursuant to Probation and Parole.
State v. Robert S. Fisher. For Jan. 18, 2019, charge of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $150 plus court costs.
State v. Kayli J. Gunari. For Oct. 22, 2018, charge of possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, suspended imposition of sentence in favor of five years probation; must pay $200 to the Law Enforcement Restitution Fund and obtain substance abuse evaluation and treatment pursuant to Probation and Parole.
State v. Kyle R. Sigman. For June 2, 2018, charge of delivery of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid, sentenced to five years in Department of Corrections with suspended execution of sentence in favor of five years probation; must pay $150 to the Law Enforcement Restitution Fund.
State v. Douglas R. Spurgeon. Probation revoked for Nov. 1, 2016, sentence for July 25, 2015, charge of possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid due to violation. Sentenced to five years in Department of Corrections.
State v. Kaitlyn M. White. For June 19, 2018, charge of possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, suspended imposition of sentence in favor of five years probation; must obtain substance abuse evaluation and treatment per Probation and Parole.
Nov. 27
Division of Employment Security v. William Stahl. Certificate of assessment of overpaid benefits entered. Judgment for petitioner in amount of $168 together with all costs and penalties.
Dec. 2
State v. Corey L. Carroll. For April 1, 2018, charge of non-support, total arrears in excess of 12 monthly payments due under order of support, suspended imposition of sentence in favor of five years probation; must pay current support of $358 plus $150 per month toward arrears. For second count, same charge, sentence is the same.
Larrissa Radcliffe-McBride v. Danny Deshazer-Radcliffe. Court dissolves marriage. Debts and property divided. Judgment entered and signed.
State v. Lacy J. Evans. For May 7, 2019, charge of second-degree property damage, defendant pleaded guilty to amended charge of second-degree misdemeanor property damage and sentenced to six months in jail with suspended execution of sentence in favor of two years unsupervised probation. Must pay $750 restitution.
State v. Joseph L. Hall. For Dec. 1, 2018, charge of non-support, total arrears in excess of 12 monthly payments due under order of support, suspended imposition of sentence in favor of five years probation; must pay current support plus $125 per month toward arrears or $750 every six months and maintain employment with wage withholding, and must also pay court costs.
Eric Wieden v. Mary Heidelberg Doherty. Court grants judgment of modification and signs.
State v. Cody Johnson. For March 8, 2019, charge of possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, sentenced to seven years in Department of Corrections with suspended execution of sentence in favor of five years probation; must obtain substance abuse evaluation and treatment pursuant to Probation and Parole.
State v. Logan G. Rozell. For June 25, 2019, charge of second-degree assault, sentenced to seven years in Department of Corrections with suspended execution of sentence in favor of five years probation; must pay $150 to Law Enforcement Restitution Fund and complete 75 hours of community service; ordered to have no contact with two victims.
State v. Lacy L. Staples. For March 28, 2019, charge of possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, suspended imposition of sentence in favor of five years probation; must be screened for Webster County Drug Court and if accepted complete the program; otherwise complete substance abuse evaluation and treatment as directed by Probation and Parole.
X v. Kenneth M. Tryon (two cases). Judgment full order protection in both cases.
Dec. 3
State v. Dustin J. Bozman. For June 2, 2019, charge of first-degree harassment, suspended imposition of sentence in favor of five years probation; ordered not to possess alcohol and to obtain alcohol assessment and treatment as directed by Probation and Parole. May not possess weapons or have contact with victim; counseling and treatment ordered as directed by Probation and Parole.
State v. Samantha Kearney. For Feb. 25, 2019, charge of possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, suspended imposition of sentence in favor of five years probation; must obtain drug and alcohol assessment as directed by Probation and Parole and submit to any tests for drugs or alcohol upon request of Probation and Parole.
State v. Christina M. Townlian. For April 4, 2019, charge of possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, suspended imposition of sentence in favor of five years probation; must pay $150 to the Law Enforcement Restitution Fund and $150 lab fee, and must report to Probation and Parole and serve 75 hours community service.
Dec. 4
Cammie Valdreau v. John Comstock III. Judgment filed for dissolution of marriage with parenting plan.
Ciera Delacruz v. David Delacruz, Jr. Judgment and decree of dissolution of marriage entered, along with parenting plan.
State v. William B. McDaniel. For Jan. 30, 2019, charge of first-degree domestic assault, sentenced to 10 years in Department of Corrections.
Dec. 5
Webster County Children’s Division v. James Patrick Crider. Respondent to pay child support and provide medical insurance on minor children.
Division of Employment Security v. J. Yarbrough, LLC. Certificate of tax assessment. Judgment for petitioner in amount of $313.88 plus $24.64 interest and $1,156.92 penalties for total of $1,495.44.
Dec. 6
Sabrina J. Clair v. James D. Clair. Court dissolves marriage. Debts and property divided. Judgment entered and signed.
Stefanie D. Collinsworth v. Joshua S. Daugherty. Modification uncontested and approved by court.
Division of Employment Security v. Jacob Northern. Certificate of tax assessment. Judgment for petitioner in amount of $515.33 plus $31.28 interest and $400 penalties for total of $946.61.
Dec. 9
State v. Timothy Reeves, Jr. For June 14, 2018, sentence in March 23, 2017, charge of third-degree domestic assault, probation revoked for violation of conditions (association, special conditions, admission to use of drugs); sentenced to three years in Department of Corrections.
State v. Rhianna Wagnon. For Feb. 18, 2019, charge of receiving stolen property, suspended imposition of sentence in favor of five years probation; must complete 100 hours of community service and pay $150 to the Law Enforcement Restitution Fund.
Dec. 10
Mark A. Brady v. Tru Craft Construction, LLC, and Elijah Allen Long. Plaintiff present; defendant failed to appear. Judgment against defendant in amount of $71,026.30 for breach of contract.
Marshfield P.D.
The following calls were handled by the Marshfield Police Department.
Oct. 5
Checked suspicious activity in the 1300 block of Spur.
Assisted a motorist in the 14000 block of Highway 38.
Assisted a motorist in the 14000 block of Highway 38.
Checked suspicious activity in the 200 block of East Third.
Responded to a disturbance in the 1300 block of Spur.
Checked a suspicious subject in the area of Church and Sunset.
Checked a suspicious subject in the area of South Vine and Commercial.
Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of Church.
Assisted a citizen in the 14000 block of Highway 38.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 600 block of Church.
Responded to a theft in the 1300 block of Spur.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 700 block of South Vine.
Assisted an agency in the 300 block of North Buffalo.
Assisted a motorist in the 1300 block of Spur.
Oct. 6
Responded to a disturbance in the 800 block of East Madison.
Responded to a report of property damage in the 1100 block of Westview Place.
Responded to a theft in the 400 block of Lucas.
Responded to a disturbance in the 600 block of West Washington.
Assisted paramedics in the 1000 block of Dalton.
Checked a suspicious subject in the 300 block of East Third.
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden.
Responded to animal complaint in the 400 block of South Walnut.
Responded to a noise complaint in the 500 block of Church.
Responded to a 911 call in the 1300 block of Spur.
Assisted a citizen in the 100 block of Oak Grove.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of Interstate 44.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 1300 block of Spur.
Oct. 7
Responded to a disturbance in the 300 block of North Pine.
Assisted motorist in the 100 block of East Jefferson.
Assisted a motorist in the 14000 block of Highway 38.
Responded to a 911 call in the 1200 block of Spur.
Checked a suspicious subject in the 500 block of Commercial.
Checked a suspicious subject in the 300 block of East Third.
Assisted a motorist in the 700 block of West Washington.
Assisted a motorist in the 300 block of Highway DD.
Responded to a report of property damage in the 600 block of West Washington.
Responded to a theft in the 100 block of South Oak Grove.
Assisted a citizen in the 400 block of South Elm.
Responded to a 911 call in the 400 block of South Walnut.
Responded to a 911 call in the 400 block of George.
Oct. 8
Responded to a disturbance in the 100 block of Highway W.
Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of Commercial.
Responded to a report of property damage in the 1000 block of Banning.
Assisted a motorist in the 500 block of South Marshall.
Assisted a citizen in the 1200 block of Sunset.
Responded to a 911 call in the 900 block of West Washington.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 500 block of Massey.
Responded to a disturbance in the 1300 block of West Jefferson.
Checked a suspicious subject in the 200 block of East Washington.
Responded to a disturbance in the 600 block of South Vine.
Assisted a motorist in the 1200 block of Banning.
Assisted motorist in the area of Banning and Spur.
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden.
Assisted a motorist in the 300 block of Highway DD.
Oct. 9
Checked a suspicious subject in the 700 block of West Jackson.
Assisted a motorist in the 300 block of Highway DD.
Checked suspicious activity in the 1300 block of Schoolview.
Checked suspicious activity in the 800 block of Shaffer.
Responded to an alarm in the 800 block of George.
Checked suspicious activity in the 900 block of South Prairie.
Oct. 10
Assisted an agency in the 600 block of South Elm.
Checked a suspicious subject in the area of West Washington and North Blair.
Responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of East Madison.
Assisted a motorist in the 300 block of Highway DD.
Assisted a motorist in the 1300 block of Spur.
Responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of East Madison.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 200 block of East Washington.
Responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of East Madison.
Assisted a motorist in the 1200 block of Spur.
Assisted a motorist in the 200 block of East Washington.
Responded to a disturbance in the 14000 block of Highway 38.
Assisted an agency in the 400 block of East Burford.
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of East Hubble and North Pine.
Assisted a motorist in the area of Massey and Senior Drive.
Oct. 11
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 200 block of South Clay.
Responded to an alarm in the 700 block of Commercial.
Assisted motorist in the area of Spur and Interstate 44.
Assisted motorist in the area of Spur and Interstate 44.
Responded to an alarm in the 700 block of Stanford.
Responded to a theft in the 500 block of West Hubble.
Assisted motorist in the 1000 block of Highway A.
Responded to a theft in the 1000 block of Banning.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 200 block of South Walnut.
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of Spur and Interstate 44.
Assisted a citizen in the block of Commercial.
Assisted a motorist in the 14000 block of Highway 38.
Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 300 block of Highway DD.
Assisted a citizen in the 800 block of Willow.
Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 500 block of East Madison.
Assisted a citizen in the area of Commercial and South Walnut.
Assisted an agency in the 300 block of South Crittenden.
Assisted an agency in the 1100 block of Highway A.
Responded to an alarm in the 400 block of West Jackson.
Assisted an agency in the 300 block of North Pitts.
Checked suspicious activity in the 1300 block of Spur.
Checked suspicious activity in the 1300 block of Spur.
Oct. 12
Checked a suspicious subject in the 200 block of North.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 500 block of North Buffalo.
Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 600 block of North Locust.
Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 500 block of East Madison
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 500 block of South Vine.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of South Olive and Commercial.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 600 block of West Jackson.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 700 block of South Vine.
Responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of East Madison.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of West Jackson and West Washington.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 700 block of South Vine.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 300 block of North Pitts.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of Interstate 44.
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 600 block of West Jackson.
Assisted paramedics in the 100 block of North Pitts.
Responded to a theft in the 1300 block of Spur.
Responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of South Buffalo.
Checked a suspicious subject in the area of South Walnut and Commercial.
Responded to a 911 call in the 900 block of North Pine.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 200 block of East Jackson.
Responded to a disturbance in the 1300 block of Spur.
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden.
Responded to an alarm in the 700 block of West Hubble.
Assisted motorist in the 1300 block of Spur.
Oct. 13
Responded to a noise complaint in the 500 block of East Madison.
Assisted a citizen in the 400 block of West Jackson.
Responded to an alarm in the 14000 block of Highway 38.
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 1300 block of Spur.
Responded to a theft in the 500 block of South Walnut.
Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 700 block of South Marshall.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 400 block of East Third.
Assisted a citizen in the 800 block of Willow.
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden.
Checked a suspicious subject in the 200 block of East Jackson.
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden.
Checked a suspicious subject in the 200 block of East Jackson.
Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of South Walnut.
Responded to a 911 call in the 800 block of Fox Hill.
Assisted an agency in the 500 block of South Marshall.
Assisted an agency in the 1600 block of West Washington.
Oct. 14
Assisted a citizen in the 14000 block of Highway 38.
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden.
Responded to a noise complaint in the area of North Locust and East Washington.
Checked a suspicious subject in the area of Smith and Welch.
Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of Church.
Responded to a juvenile complaint in the area of Massey and North Buffalo.
Assisted motorist in the area of East Bedford and North Elm.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 500 block of South Walnut.
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of East Hubble and North Elm.
Checked a suspicious subject in the 200 block of East Third.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 500 block of South Walnut.
Responded to a disturbance in the area of South Vine and Commercial.
Assisted an agency in the 300 block of Lura.
Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 600 block of Church.
Assisted an agency in the 600 block of North Locust.
Checked suspicious activity in the 300 block of North Pitts.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 800 block of West Washington.
Responded to a 911 call in the 200 block of North.
Assisted an agency in the 300 block of Highway DD.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of Elm and Golf Course.
Responded to a disturbance in the 300 block of South Walnut.
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of South White Oak and West Jackson. Responded to an alarm in the 1300 block of Spur.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 18000 block of Highway 38.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 400 block of East Second.
Oct. 15
Checked a suspicious subject in the 800 block of West Washington.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of East Second and South Olive.
Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 500 block of Dill.
Responded to an alarm in the 14000 block of Highway 38.
Responded to a 911 call in the 100 block of South Elm.
Responded to a theft in the 100 block of Maple.
Assisted a motorist in the 200 block of Commercial.
Responded to an alarm in the 100 block of West Jefferson.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 500 block of North Buffalo.
Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of South Walnut.
Assisted a motorist in the 900 block of West Washington.
Assisted an agency in the 300 block of South Crittenden.
Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 500 block of Julian.
Assisted motorist in the area of West Jefferson and Spur.
Responded to a disturbance in the 400 block of East Burford.
Responded to a noise complaint in the 400 block of South Olive.
Responded to an alarm in the 1300 block of Spur.
Responded to a 911 call in the 800 block of East Burford.
Responded to an alarm in the 1300 block of Spur.
Oct. 16
Responded to an alarm in the 100 block of South Prairie Lane.
Responded to a disturbance in the 700 block of East Washington.
Checked suspicious activity in the 500 block of North White Oak.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 1300 block of Spur.
Checked a suspicious subject in the 1300 block of Spur.
Responded to a 911 call in the 1700 block of Woodridge.
Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of Dill.
Responded to a disturbance in the 200 block of St. Charles.
Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of St. Charles.
Assisted a citizen in the 14000 block of Highway 38.
Responded to a theft in the 1300 block of Spur.
Responded to a theft in the 400 block of South Pltts.
Assisted an agency in the 1300 block of North Clay.
Assisted an agency in the 300 block of South Crittenden.
Oct. 17
Assisted a citizen in the area of North Pitts and East Burford.
Responded to an alarm in the 1300 block of West Jefferson.
Responded to a disturbance in the area of East McVay and South Vine.
Assisted motorist in the area of Spur and Interstate 44.
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 300 block of North Marshall.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 800 block of South White Oak.
Responded to a disturbance in the 700 block of West Hubble.
Responded to a theft in the 500 block of Pine Ridge.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 200 block of South Pine.
Checked a suspicious subject in the 600 block of North Locust.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 500 block of South Vine.
Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of North White Oak.
Assisted an agency in the 100 block of Kari.
Responded to a theft in the 800 block of West Washington.
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 800 block of South Marshall.
Oct. 18
Performed a wellbeing check in the 500 block of East Bedford.
Checked suspicious activity in the 500 block of South Elm.
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of North Marshall.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 400 block of South Marshall.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of West Hubble and Banning.
Assisted an agency in the 300 block of South Crittenden.
Checked suspicious activity in the area of Sunshine and St. Charles.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 14000 block of Highway 38.
Assisted paramedics in the 1200 block of Banning.
Assisted a citizen in the 1100 block of Highway A.
Assisted motorist in the area of West Jackson and South Clay.
Assisted motorist in the area of South Crittenden and East Jackson.
Responded to a 911 call in the 900 block of West Washington.
Assisted a citizen in the 400 block of Lucas.
Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 300 block of Highway DD.
Oct. 19
Responded to a disturbance in the 1100 block of Smith.
Responded to a noise complaint in the 500 block of North White Oak
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 14000 block of Highway 38.
Responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of Church.
Assisted a motorist in the 700 block of Cambridge.
Responded to an alarm in the 700 block of West Jackson.
Assisted a motorist in the 200 block of Highway W.
Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 500 block of North Buffalo.
Responded to a theft in the 900 block of West Washington.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 900 block of West Washington
Checked a suspicious subject in the 400 block of South Vine.
Responded to a disturbance in the 1100 block of Smith.
Oct. 20
Checked suspicious activity in the 400 block of George.
Responded to a noise complaint in the 300 block of Maple.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 14000 block of Highway 38.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 500 block of Commercial.
Assisted a motorist in the 1300 block of Spur.
Responded to a 911 call in the 200 block of Highway W.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 700 block of West Jackson.
Responded to a 911 call in the 800 block of Commercial.
Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of North White Oak.
Responded to an alarm in the 1300 block of Spur.
Oct. 21
Assisted an agency in the 400 block of South Vine.
Checked suspicious activity in the 900 block of West Washington Assisted a motorist in the area of South Crittenden and East Jackson.
Assisted motorist in the area of Spur and Interstate 44.
Responded to an alarm in the 600 block of North Marshall.
Assisted a citizen in the 600 block of North Marshall.
Assisted an agency in the area of West Third and South Marshall.
Responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of South Marshall.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 300 block of South Crittenden.
Checked suspicious activity in the 300 block of South Crittenden.
Assisted motorist in the 500 block of Pine Ridge.
Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 200 block of Sunshine.
Checked suspicious activity in the 200 block of Commercial.
Assisted a citizen in the 600 block of South Vine.
Assisted a motorist in the 14000 block of Highway 38.
Checked a suspicious subject in the 400 block of South Pitts.
Oct. 22
Assisted motorist in the area of South Crittenden and East Jackson.
Assisted a motorist in the 500 block of South Vine.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 500 block of Commercial.
Assisted a motorist in the 500 block of North Buffalo.
Checked suspicious activity in the 700 block of Birchwood.
Assisted an agency in the 500 block of Chestnut.
Checked suspicious activity in the 400 block of George.
Assisted a citizen in the 14000 block of Highway 38.
Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of Church.
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of North Marshall.
Responded to a disturbance in the 200 block of North.
Assisted a motorist in the 900 block of West Washington.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 300 block of North Marshall.
Responded to a theft in the 900 block of West Washington.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 600 block of South Pine.
Assisted an agency in the 200 block of East Washington.
Assisted an agency in the 300 block of South Crittenden.
Oct. 23
Performed a wellbeing check in the 500 block of Church.
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of North Marshall.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 1400 block of Spur.
Responded to a report of property damage in the 600 block of East Second.
Checked suspicious activity in the 700 block of Birchwood.
Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of Wildwood.
Assisted an agency in the area of Interstate 44.
Checked a suspicious subject in the area of East Jackson and South Locust.
Responded to a 911 call in the 200 block of South Walnut.
Responded to an alarm in the 1200 block of Banning.
Assisted a citizen in the 600 block of East Burford.
Responded to a report of property damage in the 700 block of South Marshall.
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 600 block of South Marshall.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 500 block of Church.
Oct. 24
Responded to a theft in the 800 block of West Washington.
Responded to property damage in the 1200 block of Spur.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 100 block of Alford.
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 1500 block of West Washington.
Responded to report of property damage in the 1200 block of Spur.
Assisted motorist in the 1100 block of Spur.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 300 block of North Marshall.
Assisted a motorist in the 100 block of Vivian.
Assisted a citizen in the 800 block of South White Oak.
Checked suspicious activity in the 1200 block of Spur.
Oct. 25
Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 300 block of North Marshall.
Responded to a disturbance in the 400 block of South Mill.
Responded to a theft in the 300 block of North Locust.
Checked a suspicious subject in the 1300 block of Spur.
Responded to a noise complaint in the area of East Washington and North Locust.
Responded to an alarm in the 700 block of Aspen.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of Interstate 44.
Checked a suspicious subject in the 1300 block of Spur.
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of West Washington and George.
Responded to a disturbance in the 400 block of South Mill.
Checked a suspicious subject in the 1300 block of Spur.
Assisted an agency in the 100 block of Eastbrook Drive.
Responded to an alarm in the 700 block of Aspen.
Checked a suspicious subject in the 1300 block of Spur.
Responded to a disturbance in the 400 block of South Mill.
Responded to a 911 call in the 1300 block of Banning.
Assisted an agency m the 300 block of South Crittenden.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of Highway W and Spur.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 200 block of East Madison.
Checked suspicious activity in the 400 block of West Jackson.
Responded to a disturbance in the 100 block of North Clay.
Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 200 block of North Pine.
Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 300 block of North Marshall.
Assisted a citizen in the 700 block of West Washington.
Responded to a disturbance in the 400 block of South Mill.
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of West Washington and George.
Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 300 block of North Marshall.
Responded to a disturbance in the 400 block of South Mill.
Checked a suspicious subject in the 1300 block of Spur.
Responded to a noise complaint in the area of East Washington and North Locust.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 200 block of East Madison.
Checked suspicious activity in the 400 block of West Jackson.
Assisted a motorist in the 1200 block of Spur.
Responded to a disturbance in the 100 block of North Clay.
Oct. 26
Performed a wellbeing check in the 600 block of Maple.
Assisted a citizen in the 700 block of South Olive.
Responded to a report of property damage in the 300 block of Sunshine.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 700 block of East Bedford.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 600 block of Maple.
Checked suspicious activity in the 1300 block of Spur.
Responded to a disturbance in the area of East Jackson and South Pine.
Responded to a theft in the 1300 block of Spur.
Performed a wellbeing check in the area of Highway A and Dry Creek Road.
Responded to an alarm in the 200 block of East Madison.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 1300 block of Spur.
Assisted an agency in the area of Highway A and Dry Creek Road.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 200 block of South Walnut.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 700 block of East Bedford.
Responded to a noise complaint in the area of North Locust and East Washington.
Responded to an alarm in the 300 block of McNabb.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 500 block of Commercial.
Checked a suspicious subject in the 300 block of North Buffalo.
Oct. 27
Responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of Church.
Performed a wellbeing check rn the 500 block of South Walnut.
Responded to a disturbance in the 1300 block of Spur.
Assisted paramedics in the 500 block of East McVay.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 200 block of North Pine.
Responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of Commercial.
Responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of Church.
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden.
Responded to animal complaint in the 500 block of Church.
Checked suspicious activity in the 200 block of East Jackson.
Performed a wellbeing check m the 200 block of North Pine.
Assisted paramedics in the 500 block of East McVay.
Responded to a disturbance in the 1300 block of Spur.
Oct. 28
Responded to a report of property damage in the 300 block of Young.
Assisted a motorist in the 200 block of East Washington.
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden.
Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of North White Oak.
Assisted a motorist in the 14000 block of Highway 38.
Assisted an agency in the 800 block of Fraker.
Responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of East Madison.
Responded to a disturbance in the 200 block of North Pine.
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of Hubble and Banning.
Assisted paramedics in the 400 block of Warren Court.
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of West Hubble and Banning.
Assisted a motorist in the 200 block of East Washington.
Responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of East Madison.
Responded to a disturbance in the 200 block of North Pine.
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of West Hubble and Banning.
Responded to a 911 call in the 800 block of Tomahawk.
Responded to a report of property damage in the 100 block of North Oak Grove.
Assisted paramedics in the 500 block of Church.
Oct. 29
Assisted motorist in the 200 block of North White Oak.
Responded to a theft in the 400 block of South Marshall.
Assisted motorist in the 200 block of North White Oak.
Responded to a theft in the 400 block of South Marshall.
Responded to a disturbance in the 200 block of North White Oak.
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of Spur and Interstate 44.
Responded to a disturbance in the 200 block of North White Oak.
Checked a suspicious subject in the area of North Fulton and East Jefferson.
Responded to a disturbance in the 200 block of North White Oak.
Responded to a report of property damage in the 1000 block of West Washington.
Responded to a theft in the 800 block of West Washington.
Assisted an agency in the 700 block of Tomahawk.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of North Fulton and East Jefferson.
Responded to a disturbance in the 200 block of North White Oak.
Assisted a motorist in the area of North Marshall and East Jefferson.
Oct. 30
Responded to a report of property damage In the 300 block of North Fulton.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 600 block of South Elm.
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of Banning and Spur.
Assisted a motorist in the 200 block of North Clay.
Responded to a theft in the 600 block of South Elm.
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden.
Assisted a motorist in the 800 block of West Washington.
Responded to a report of property damage in the 300 block of North Fulton.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 600 block of South Elm.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 600 block of North Marshall.
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of Spur and Interstate 44.
Responded to an alarm in the 800 block of Commercial.
Responded to a report of property damage in the 300 block of North Fulton.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 600 block of South Elm.
Responded to a noise complaint in the 400 block of George.
Assisted a citizen in the 400 block of Hillcrest.
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of Hubble and Banning.
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of West Bedford and North Clay.
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of West Hubble and Banning.
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 100 block of Highway W.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 600 block of South Elm.
Responded to a theft in the 500 block of South Walnut.
Assisted motorist in the area of East Hubble and North Marshall.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 100 block of North Blair.
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of West Bedford and North Clay.
Oct. 31
Assisted a motorist in the 1200 block of Banning.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 600 block of East Madison.
Assisted an agency in the 700 block of South White Oak.
Assisted an agency in the 200 block of North White Oak.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of East Washington and North Walnut.
Assisted an agency in the 600 block of West Washington.
Responded to a disturbance in the 300 block of South Crittenden.
Assisted a motorist in the 500 block of Welch.
Checked suspicious activity in the 1300 block of Spur.
Responded to a disturbance in the 400 block of Church.
Checked suspicious activity in the 300 block of North Buffalo.
Checked suspicious activity in the 14000 block of Highway 38.
Assisted a motorist in the 1200 block of Banning.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 600 block of East Madison.
Assisted an agency in the 700 block of South White Oak.
Assisted an agency in the 200 block of North White Oak.
Assisted an agency in the 1000 block of Bond Court.
Assisted an agency in the 300 block of East Burford.
Assisted an agency m the 200 block of North.
Assisted an agency fn the 600 block of East Washington.
Assisted a motorist in the 500 block of Welch.
Responded to a disturbance in the 400 block of Church.
Checked suspicious activity in the 600 block of North Marshall.
Assisted an agency in the 300 block of Lura.
Assisted an agency in the 100 block of North Locust.
Nov. 15
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden.
Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of South Walnut.
Assisted a motorist in the 100 block of Pleasant Prairie.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 700 block of Birchwood.
Assisted an agency in the 200 block of South Oak Grove.
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden.
Assisted a citizen in the 900 block of West Washington.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 600 block of Church.
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of North Buffalo.
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of Interstate 44.
Checked a suspicious subject in the 300 block of Highway DD.
Checked a suspicious subject in the 800 block of South Marshall.
Checked suspicious activity in the 800 block of Shaffer.
Assisted a motorist in the 900 block of West Washington.
Assisted a citizen in the 600 block of East Washington.
Assisted a motorist in the 900 block of West Washington.
Responded to an alarm in the 1100 block of Spur.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 14000 block of Highway 38.
Performed a wellbeing check in the area of East Bedford and North Fulton.
Nov. 16
Assisted motorist in the area of Banning and Spur.
Assisted a citizen in the 400 block of East Third.
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of Pleasant Prairie and Highway W.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 200 block of East Jackson.
Assisted an agency in the 400 block of Church.
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of Banning and Church.
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden.
Responded to a theft in the 14000 block of Highway 38.
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden.
Performed a wellbeing check in the area of Spur and Interstate 44.
Assisted a motorist in the 1300 block of Spur.
Responded to a 911 call in the 100 block of Kari.
Responded to a theft in the 900 block of West Washington.
Responded to a 911 call in the 800 block of North Marshall.
Assisted a citizen in the 100 block of Highway W.
Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of Church.
Responded to a disturbance in the 300 block of East Third.
Nov. 17
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of North Pitts.
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden.
Checked a suspicious subject in the 14000 block of Highway 38.
Assisted a citizen in the 14000 block of Highway 38.
Assisted a motorist in the 500 block of South Locust.
Responded to a 911 call in the 100 block of Commercial.
Responded to animal complaint in the 200 block of North Buffalo.
Responded to a theft in the 14000 block of Highway 38.
Nov. 18
Performed a wellbeing check in the 200 block of Towne Loop.
Responded to a disturbance in the 400 block of Church.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 1100 block of Highway A.
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of Banning.
Assisted a citizen in the 800 block of South White Oak.
Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 700 block of South Marshall.
Checked suspicious activity in the 1300 block of Spur.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 400 block of North Fulton.
Responded to a report of property damage in the 500 block of South Walnut.
Responded to an alarm in the 100 block of York.
Nov. 19
Assisted a motorist in the 1200 block of Banning
Responded to animal complaint in the area of East Hubbie and North Pine.
Responded to a theft in the 100 block of Highway DD.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 200 block of Wildwood.
Responded to a disturbance in the 700 block of South Locust.
Assisted motorist in the area of Church and Smith Avenue.
Assisted a motorist in the 200 block of North.
Assisted a motorist in the 1300 block of Spur.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 300 block of Lura.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 700 block of East Burford.
Responded to animal complaint in the area of Price and North Clay.
Assisted a motorist in the 1100 block of Spur.
Responded to a 911 call in the 100 block of Senior Drive.
Nov. 20
Responded to a theft in the 200 block of North White Oak.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 400 block of East Second.
Checked a suspicious subject in the area of East Second and South Walnut.
Checked a suspicious subject in the area of East Third and South Marshall.
Responded to a report of property damage in the 600 block of South Elm.
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden.
Responded to an alarm in the 1200 block of Spur.
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden.
Assisted a citizen in the 14000 block of Highway 38.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 500 block of Pine Ridge.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 400 block of South Mill.
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of Maple and South Marshall.
Assisted motorist in the area of Spur and Interstate 44.
Responded to a theft in the 800 block of East Washington.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 600 block of South Elm.
Responded to an alarm in the 700 block of South White Oak.
Assisted a motorist in the area of Spur and Interstate 44.
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of Maple and Marshall.
Responded to a theft in the 800 block of East Washington.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 600 block of South Elm.
Responded to an alarm in the 700 block of South White Oak.
Assisted motorist in the 100 block of East Jefferson.
Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of Elizabeth.
Responded to a report of property damage in the 400 block of Church.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 1300 block of Spur.
Checked a suspicious subject in the area of East Third and South Marshall.
Responded to a report of property damage in the 400 block of Church.
Checked a suspicious subject in the area of East Second and South Walnut.
Responded to a report of property damage in the 400 block of Church.
Checked a suspicious subject in the area of East Second and South Walnut.
Nov. 21
Performed a wellbeing check in the 500 block of Church.
Checked suspicious activity in the 300 block of Lura.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 500 block of Church.
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of Blackhorse and Long State Highway Y.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of Highway 38 and Highway E.
Responded to a disturbance in the 100 block of Kman.
Assisted a citizen in the 1000 block of South White Oak.
Responded to a disturbance in the 100 block of Kman.
Responded to a report of property damage in the 14000 block of Highway 38.
Responded to a noise complaint in the area of North Locust and East Washington.
Assisted a citizen in the area of Banning and Spur.
Responded to an alarm in the 300 block of McNabb.
Assisted an agency in the 200 block of East Washington.
Assisted an agency in the 300 block of North Locust.
