Filings
The following filings were reported by the Webster County Circuit Clerk’s Office.
CIVIL REPORTS
DOMESTIC RELATIONS
DISSOLUTION WITH CHILDREN
NOV. 4
Elizabeth M. Galloway v. Joshua C. Galloway.
NOV. 11
Matthew J. Lafferty v. Erica R. Lafferty.
NOV. 12
Angel R. West v. Robert S. West.
DISSOLUTION WITHOUT CHILDREN
NOV. 12
Tammy S. Clift v. Susan R. Clift.
NOV. 13
Carl William Jarrett II v. Anna Marie Jarrett.
MOTION TO MODIFY
NOV. 17
Christin L. Shipman Elliot v. Brandyn D. Shipman.
PROTECTION ORDERS
ADULT ABUSE W/O STALKING
NOV. 14
XX v. Joseph L. Hall.
CRIMINAL
FELONY
NOV. 4
State v. Steven M. Wells.
State v. Heather Breann Moore.
State v. Nicholas Kade McNabb.
NOV.10
State v. Micheala Camp (Stokes-Smikle).
State v. Brian Woods.
State v. Hayden Mitchell Sanders.
State v. Jermaine Cole.
NOV. 17
State v. Andrew A. Mitchell.
State v. Rodrick D. Winrow.
State v. Joycie Marie Martinez.
CIVIL NON-CASES
ADMINISTRATIVE ORDER
NOV. 5
Webster Co. Children's Division v. Austin Tanner Charlton.
NOV. 13
Webster Co. Children's Division v. Ruby Nicole Todd.
TRANSCRIPT JUDGMENT
NOV. 5
DES-CONT v. MACH 5 Transportation LLC.
NOV. 11
Volt Credit Union v. Anthony Donofrio.
NOV. 16
DES-BPC v. Tony Ruiz Jr.
ADMIN REVIEW
NOV. 12
Samuel J. Cousins v. DOR.
CONTRACT
BREACH OF CONTRACT
NOV. 13
DSI Holdings Corp v. John Hollingsworth Et Al.
PERSONAL INJURY
Amanda Lansdown v. Hank Family, L.P. Et Al.
Dispositions
The following dispositions were reported by the Webster County Circuit Clerk’s Office.
CIVIL NON-CASES
DECLARATORY JUDGMENT
NOV. 12.
Timothy Knotts v. Mo. Director of Revenue. Other final disposition.
NOV. 17
Brian Cooper v. MO Department of Revenue. Other final disposition.
TRANSCRIPT JUDGMENT
NOV. 5
DES-CONT v. MACH 5 Transportation LLC. Other final disposition.
NOV. 11
Volt Credit Union v. Anthony Donofrio. Other final disposition.
NOV. 16
DES-BPC v. Tony Ruiz Jr. Other final disposition.
ADMINISTRATIVE ORDER
NOV. 5
Webster County Children's Division v. Austin Tanner Charlton. Other final diposition.
NOV. 13
Webster County Children's Division v. Ruby Nicole Todd. Other final disposition.
CRIMINAL
FELONY
NOV. 9
State v. Wade A. Andrade. Guilty plea.
State v. Charles Benz. Guilty plea.
State v. Billy Joe Gibson. Guilty plea.
NOV. 12
State v. Tony J. Miller, Jr. Guilty plea.
State v. Paula Jane Blevins. Guilty plea.
State v. Carter E. Cantrell. Guilty plea.
State v. Carter Cantrell. Guilty plea.
NOV. 13
State v. Ronald Reese Collins. Guilty plea.
NOV. 16
State v. William G. Cantrell. Guilty plea.
State v. Derek C. Stewart. Guilty plea.
State v. Dakota Ray Field. Guilty plea.
State v. Cali R. Spilman. Guilty plea.
State v. Rolland William Fisher Jr. Guilty plea.
State v. Nakoha Brent Jensen. Guilty plea.
State v. Hannah Rae Rushing. Guilty plea.
State v. Corey McCallisiter. Guilty plea.
State v. Jermaine Cole. Guilty plea.
CIVIL-REPORTS
REAL ESTATE
NOV. 6
Darrell Derks v. Jo L. Woods. Dismissed by parties.
Personal Injury-Vehicular
NOV. 8
Packyleon Wolfe Et Al v. Rondelyn Yarbrough, Guardi. Dismissed by parties.
MISCELLANEOUS
NOV. 9
Michael B. Kyle v. Dhaliwal, LLC. Other final disposition.
DOMESTIC RELATIONS
DISSOLUTION W/O CHILDREN
NOV. 10
Teresa A. Jones v. Jeffrey A. Jones. Consent judment.
Troy A. Hodge v. Bailey M. Hodge. Uncontested.
NOV. 16
Dennis J. Edgar v. Sheryl L. Edgar. Consent judgment.
Kaitlyn Young v. Tyler L. Dowdy. Default judgment.
Margaret A. Raser v. Robert C. Raser. Default judgment.
Lady Jancris R. Espina v. Myles D. Ragsdale. Consent judgment.
DISSOLUTION W/CHILDREN
NOV. 4
Steve R. Mcguire v. Elizabeth F. Mcguire. Consent judgment.
MOTION TO MODIFY
NOV. 12
Jacqueline Marie Collins v. James Randall Collins. Consent judgment.
Nicole D. Jinks v. Jesse R. Jinks. Default judgment.
PROTECTION ORDERS
ADULT ABUSE W/O STALKING
NOV. 4
Xx v. Steven T. Huskey. Dismissed by court without prejudice.
Xx v. Jordan Williams. Dismissed by court without prejudice.
NOV. 13
Xx v. James M. Kloppe. Dismissed by parties.
ADULT ABUSE WITH STALKING
NOV. 4
Xx v. Gage Blevins. Dismissed by court without prejudice.
Xx v. Deshari Barrickman Et Al. Dismissed by court without prejudice.
Xx v. Andy Sircy Et Al. Dismissed by court without prejudice.
Judgments
The following judgments were reported by the Webster County Circuit Clerk’s Office.
OCT. 28
DES-CONT vs. Heidi Hartigan. Certificate of tax assessment. Judgment for petitioner in the amount of $149.45 and $8.40 interest and $400 penalties for a total of $557.85.
Tara M. Brooks v. John C. Brooks. Court dissolves marriage. Debts and and property divided. Judgment entered and signed.
OCT. 30
Webster County Children's Division v. Michael Allen R. Riggs. Judgment entered. Respondent to pay child support and provide medical insurance on minor child.
NOV. 2
Lucinda Rowland v. Larry Rowland. Court dissolves marriage. Debts and property divided. Judgment entered and signed.
State v. Lewis P. Barnett. For July 6, 2018, charge of possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid.
State v. David Lee Taylor. For Nov. 2, 2020, charge of endangering the welfare of a child, second-degree. Guilty plea.
Jeffery L. Billingsley v. Maggi K. Billingsley. Court dissolves marriage, property and debt divided. Judgment will be submitted by petitioner attorney.
State v. Nicholas Knapp. For May 10, 2020, charge of possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid. Incarceration in the Department of Corrections (Suspended Execution of Sentence, starts Nov. 4). Six years in DOC, 5 years probation, $200 LERF, $46 crime victim compensation fund, defendant to complete successfully the Freeway Ministry Program.
NOV. 3
Lucasta Kay Cummins v. Landon Eugene Luckey. Respondent to pay child support and provide medical insurance on minor child.
NOV. 4
Steve R McGuire v. Elizabeth F. McGuire. Court dissolves marriage, property and debt divided. Judgment entered and signed.
NOV. 5
Webster County Children's Division v. Austin Tanner Charlton. Judgment entered. Respondent to pay child support and provide medical insurance on minor children.
DES-CONT v. MACH 5 Transportation LLC. Certificate of tax assessment. Judgment for plaintiff in the amount of $100 penalties.
NOV. 8
Jeff P. Case Et Al. v. T. Machelle D. Fields. Judgment entered.
NOV. 9
State v. Charles Benz. For April 5, 2020, charge of stealing -- all other property under (Felony D). Guilty plea.
Michael B. Kyle v. Dhaliwal, LLC. Finding, order and judgment.
State v. Billy Joe Gibson. For Aug. 27, charge of unlawful possession of a firearm. Incarceration in the Department of Corrrections for five years.
State v. Pamela S. Standfield. For Dec. 6, 2018, charge of fradulently attempting to obtain controlled substance. Suspended imposition of sentence (start date Nov. 9, 2020). Incarceration in the Department of Corrections for two years.
State v. Ralph W. Tuttle III. For July 1, 2018, charge of child molestation. Incarceration in the Department of Corrections for 10 years (start date Nov. 9, 2020).
NOV. 10
Troy A. Hodge v. Bailey M. Hodge. Court dissolves marriages, property and debt divided. Judgment entered and signed.
Teresa A. Jones v. Jeffrey A. Jones. Court dissolves marriage. Debts and property divided. Judgment entered and signed.
State v. Geoffrey Kent Kammerer. For March 14, 2016, charge of possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less marijuana.
