Filings

The following filings were reported by the Webster County Circuit Clerk’s Office.

CHANGE OF NAME

June 2

In re. Kathie L. Hair

June 3

In re. Aurora G. Taylor

DISSOLUTION WITH CHILDREN

May 29

Stephanie Wright v. Joseph L. Wright Sr.

June 2

James Potter v. Sarah D. Potter

June 8

Tabitha J. Raines v. David J. Raines

June 9

Shelly D. Sugg v. Ewell B. Sugg

DISSOLUTION WITHOUT CHILDREN

June 4

Nathaniel C. Burchfield v. Melody T. Burchfield

June 8

Mary Hamilton v. Frank Hamilton

MOTION TO MODIFY

May 28

Chase E. Ward v. Hailey V. Ward

June 5

James Matthew Mitchell v. Amanda Dawn Mitchell

June 9

Victor Sabillon v. America Y. Briones

ADULT ABUSE STALKING

June 1

X v. Sebastian D. Tucker

X v. Clint R. Terrill

June 4

X v. Christopher M. Dudley

ADULT ABUSE WITHOUT STALKING

May 27

X v. Joseph L. Wright

June 3

X v. Cody M. Julian

X v. Angel West

FELONY

May 28

State v. John Caudle

State v. Bradly Folsom

State v. Larry Lansdown

June 2

State v. Carter E. Cantrell

State v. Carter Cantrell

June 4

Harvey L. Newburn

State v. Harvey Lee Newburn (four cases)

June 8

State v. Dianna Ryan

State v. Sierra Sawyer

State v. Jesse William Lester

CHILD SUPPORT ADMINISTRATIVE ORDER

June 1

Webster County Children’s Division v. Kimberly Patricia Tibbe

June 9

Webster County Children’s Division v. Tori Elizabeth Raines

BREACH OF CONTRACT

June 3

Jeff P. Case et al. v. T. Machelle D. Fields

OTHER MISCELLANEOUS ACTIONS

June 3

Easton Engelking, a minor, et al v. Ward Lawson

TRANSCRIPT JUDGMENT

June 4

Division of Employment Security v. Excel Tree Service Inc.

Dispositions

The following dispositions were reported by the Webster County Circuit Clerk’s Office.

ADMINISTRATIVE ORDER

June 1

Webster County Children’s Division v. Kimberly Patricia Tibbe. Other final disposition.

FELONY

June 1

State v. Paul W. Owens. Guilty Plea.

State v. Aaron L. Gann. Guilty plea.

State v. Ryan Michael Clarke. Guilty plea.

State v. David W. Burgess. Guilty plea.

June 2

State v. Aaron L. Gann. Guilty plea.

State v. Gregory Dunham. Guilty plea.

June 8

State v. Larry D. Pinion. Guilty plea.

State v. Riley J. Engelhardt. Guilty plea.

State v. Lloyd E. Mitchell II. Guilty plea.

State v. Darin J. Murphy. Guilty plea.

State v. Wayne Irvin Griffith. Guilty plea.

State v. Joseph Thomas Wolf. Guilty plea.

State v. Esther Smothers. Guilty plea.

State v. Michael R. Preston. Guilty plea.

State v. Ashley E. Zellefrow. Guilty plea.

BREACH OF CONTRACT

May 27

Robbie Letterman Farms v. Big G. Trucking LLC et al. Other final disposition.

PARTITION

June 2

Phillip Lawson et al. v. Janice Smile et al. Dismissed by court with prejudice.

EXPUNGE RECORDS

May 29

Kevin Srigley v. Jill Peck and Benjamin Berkstresser. Dismissed by parties.

MOTION TO MODIFY

May 27

State of Missouri et al. and Ralph Skinner v. Miranda Ann Wright. Other final disposition.

DISSOLUTION WITHOUT CHILDREN

May 27

Tiffany Welch-Cox v. Kyle Cox. Consent judgment.

May 29

Dale E. Lewis v. Devita M. Lewis. Consent judgment.

June 3

Amanda M. Higgle v. Robert T. Higgle. Dismissed by parties.

June 8

Kalene R. Shatswell v. Riley B. Shatswell. Default judgment.

June 9

William J. McCoy v. Halley L. McCoy. Uncontested.

Danett L. Letterman v. Danton D. Letterman. Consent judgment.

DISSOLUTION WITH CHILDREN

May 27

Kathleen M. Tice v. Joel E. Tice. Consent judgment.

January Harrison v. Jeff Harrison. Consent judgment.

June 8

Robert E. Rousselot v. Andrea J. Rousselot. Consent judgment.

June 9

Brian Matlock v. Jennifer Matlock. Consent judgment.

Claudia Edwards v. David T. Edwards. Consent judgment.

MOTION TO MODIFY

May 29

Jennifer Hiserote Scott v. Curtis Hiserote. Consent judgment.

ADULT ABUSE STALKING

June 1

X v. Sebastian D. Tucker. Dismissed by court without prejudice.

X v. Clint R. Terrill. Dismissed by court without prejudice.

ADULT ABUSE WITHOUT STALKING

June 3

X v. Wendall K. Suter. Consent judgment.

X v. David J. Mahan. Consent judgment.

X v. Joseph L. Wright. Consent judgment.

X v. Angel West. Dismissed by court without prejudice.

TRANSCRIPT JUDGMENT

June 4

Division of Employment Security v. Excel Tree Service Inc. Other final disposition.

CHILD SUPPORT ADMINISTRATIVE ORDER

June 9

Webster County Children’s Division v. Tori Elizabeth Raines. Other final disposition.

CONTRACT — OTHER

June 8

Mary Whited et al. v. Joyce Stevenson. Dismissed by parties.

CHANGE OF NAME

June 3

In re. Stella F. Holiday. Dismissed by parties.

June 9

In re. Seth H. Pettit. Tried by court — civil.

Judgments

The following judgments were reported by the Webster County Circuit Clerk’s Office.

May 27

State v. Cody J. Bellman-Hart. For June 27, 2017, sentence in Nov. 22, 2015, charge of possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, probation violation filed; sentenced to four years in Department of Corrections with suspended execution of sentence in favor of five years probation.

Robbie Letterman Farms v. Big G Trucking LLC et al. Judgment is rendered for plaintiff and against defendant in amount of $34,915.28; all other parties are voluntarily dismissed without prejudice. Judgment shall bear interest in amount of 9% per annum.

Tiffany Welch-Cox v. Kyle Cox. Court dissolves marriage. Debts and property divided. Judgment entered and signed.

January Harrison v. Jeff Harrison. Court dissolves marriage. Debts and property divided. Judgment entered and signed.

Kathleen M. Tice v. Joel E. Tice. Court dissolves marriage. Debts and property divided. Judgment entered and signed.

State of Missouri et al. and Ralph Skinner v. Miranda Ann Wright. Court grants modification. Judgment signed.

May 29

Jennifer Hiserote Scott v. Curtis Hiserote. Court grants termination of child support on both minor children.

Dale E. Lewis v. Devita M. Lewis. Court dissolves marriage. Debts and property divided. Judgment entered and signed.

June 1

State v. David W. Burgess. For Oct. 12, 2019, charge of peace disturbance, first offense, suspended imposition of sentence in favor of two years probation; no alcohol, no firearms at residence, allow probation to visit his home six times a year, proof of medical checkups, one alcoholism support meeting per month with proof to probation officer.

State v. Ryan Michael Clarke, July 2, 2019, charges on two counts. For count one, unlawful use of a weapon, subsection 11, possession of weapon and a felony controlled substance, suspended imposition of sentence in favor of five years probation. For count two, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid, suspended imposition of sentence in favor of five years probation.

State v. Kody Allen Johnson. For April 27, 2020, sentence for April 12, 2019, charge of stealing a motor vehicle, watercraft or aircraft, probation revoked. Sentenced to six years in Department of Corrections; if defendant is paroled, he will need to pay restitution in amount of $13,706.61 as condition of parole. Credit for time served applied.

State v. James F. Miller. For July 2, 2018, charge of possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, suspended imposition of sentence in favor of five years probation; ordered to pay $150 to Law Enforcement Restitution Fund and serve 50 hours community service; must obtain substance abuse evaluation and treatment and anger management evaluation and treatment, both as directed by Probation and Parole, and must not consume alcohol.

State v. Jacob Morgan. For Aug. 14, 2017, sentence in April 21, 2017, charge of possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, probation revoked for violating conditions (supervision strategy); sentence of five years previously imposed but suspended is ordered executed with credit for time served.

State v. Jacob W. Morgan. For Oct. 29, 2018, sentence in Oct. 29, 2017, charge of second-degree burglary, probation revoked for violating conditions (supervision strategy); sentence of five years previously imposed but suspended is ordered executed with credit for time served.

State v. Paul W. Owens. For Dec. 31, 2018, charge of driving while intoxicated, suspended imposition of sentence in favor of two years probation; must pay $200 to the Law Enforcement Restitution Fund and spend 10 days in jail.

Webster County Children’s Division v. Kimberly Patricia Tibbe. Respondent to pay child support and provide medical insurance on minor children.

June 2

State v. Gregory Dunham. For May 10, 2019, charge of second-degree domestic assault, suspended imposition of sentence in favor of five years probation with conditions listed on plea.

State v. Randy Rogers. For Jan. 29, 2018, sentenced in Nov. 4, 2013, charge of second-degree burglary, probation revoked for violating conditions (laws and drugs); sentenced to seven years in Department of Corrections with suspended execution of sentence in favor of five years probation.

June 3

X v. David J. Mahan. Judgment full order protection.

X v. Wendall K. Suter. Judgment full order protection.

X v. Joseph L. Wright. Judgment full order protection.

June 5

Division of Employment Security v. Excel Tree Service Inc. Certification of tax assessment entered. Judgment for petitioner in the amount of $2,032.04 plus $54.86 interest for a total of $2,086.90 together with all costs.

June 8

State v. Cale Wayne Berry. For Oct. 30, 2017, sentence in April 29, 2016, charge of second-degree burglary, probation revoked for violating conditions (reporting/directives); sentenced to five years in Department of Corrections to be served concurrently with any other sentences.

State v. Cale Wayne Berry. For Oct. 30, 2017, sentence in April 13, 2016, charge of second-degree burglary, probation revoked for violating conditions (reporting/directives); sentenced to five years in Department of Corrections to be served concurrently with any other sentences.

State v. Riley J. Engelhardt. For Feb. 27, 2019, charge of delivery of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid, suspended imposition of sentence in favor of five years probation; must serve 75 hours community service and pay $150 lab fee and $150 to the Law Enforcement Restitution Fund.

State v. Wayne Irvin Griffeth. For Jan. 21, 2019, charge of operating vehicle on highway without a valid license, second offense, suspended imposition of sentence in favor of two years probation; must serve 80 hours community service and show valid license.

State v. Charles F. Hollingshead. For March 30, 2017, charge of non-support, total arrears in excess of 12 monthly payments due under order of support, suspended imposition of sentence in favor of five years probation; must pay current support plus $100 per month toward arrearages.

State v. Lloyd E. Mitchell II. For March 3, 2019, charge of driving while intoxicated — persistent, sentenced to three years in Department of Corrections with suspended execution of sentence in favor of five years probation; must pay $200 to Law Enforcement Restitution Fund, complete Substance Awareness Traffic Offender Program within one year and serve 480 hours of community service.

State v. Darin J. Murphy. For May 25, 2019, charge of possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, suspended imposition of sentence in favor of five years probation; must pay $300 to Law Enforcement Restitution Fund and obtain substance abuse evaluation and treatment as directed by Probation and Parole.

State v. Larry D. Pinion. For July 31, 2018, charge of possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, sentenced to seven years in Department of Corrections with suspended execution of sentence in favor of five years probation; defendant to waive earned compliance credit and complete 100 hours of community service within one year; must obtain substance abuse evaluation and treatment as directed by Probation and Parole and attend recovery group four times a month; must pay $150 to Law Enforcement Restitution Fund and $150 lab fee.

State v. Michael R. Preston. For Aug. 10, 2018, charge of manufacture of 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid, suspended imposition of sentence in favor of five years probation; must pay $300 to Law Enforcement Restitution Fund and obtain substance evaluation and treatment as directed by Probation and Parole.

Robert E. Rousselot v. Andrea J. Rousselot. Court dissolves marriage. Debts and property divided. Judgment entered and signed.

Kalene R. Shatswell v. Riley B. Shatswell. Court dissolves marriage. Debts and property divided. Judgment entered.

State v. Esther Smothers. For Sept. 16, 2019, charge of possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, suspended imposition of sentence in favor of five years probation; must complete substance abuse evaluation and treatment as directed by Probation and Parole.

State v. Shelby B. Taylor. For July 2, 2018, sentence in June 6, 2018, charges of resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony and operating vehicle on highway without valid license — third and subsequent offense, probation revoked for violating conditions (laws); sentenced to four years in Department of Corrections with suspended execution of sentence in favor of five years probation.

State v. Martin S. Walker. For Jan. 14, 2019, sentence in Nov. 3, 2018, charge of failure to register as a sex offender, probation revoked for violating conditions (laws and special conditions), probation revoked; sentenced to 10 years in Department of Corrections.

State v. Joseph Thomas Wolf. For Aug. 14, 2019, charges of possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid (two counts), suspended imposition of sentence in favor of five years probation; must pay $200 to the Law Enforcement Restitution Fund and obtain substance abuse evaluation and treatment as directed by Probation and Parole; must serve 180 hours community service.

State v. Ashley E. Zellefrow. For Aug. 10, 2018, charge of manufacture of 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, suspended imposition of sentence in favor of five years probation; must pay $300 to Law Enforcement Restitution Fund and obtain substance abuse evaluation and treatment as directed by Probation and Parole.

June 9

Claudia Edwards v. David T. Edwards. Court dissolves marriage. Debts and property divided. Judgment entered and signed.

Danett L. Letterman v. Danton D. Letterman. Court dissolves marriage. Debts and property divided. Judgment entered and signed.

William J. McCoy v. Halley L. McCoy. Court dissolves marriage. Debts and property divided. Judgment entered and signed.

In re. Seth H. Pettit. Judgment of name change entered.

June 10

Brian Matlock v. Jennifer Matlock. Court dissolves marriage. Debts and property divided. Judgment entered and signed.

Webster County Children’s Division v. Tori Elizabeth Raines. respondent to pay child support and provide medical insurance on minor child.

Marshfield P.D.

The following calls were handled by the Marshfield Police Department.

May 17

Responded to an alarm in the 300 block of South Prairie Lane

Checked suspicious activity in the 200 block of Towne Loop

Responded to an alarm in the 500 block of Dill

Checked suspicious activity in the 1300 block of West Jefferson

Motorist assisted in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Responded to juvenile complaint in the 700 block of South Marshall

Performed a wellbeing check in the 700 block of West Jackson

Performed a wellbeing check in the 900 block of West Washington

Performed a wellbeing check in the area of East Hubble and North Pine

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Checked suspicious activity in the 200 block of East Jackson

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of East Third and South Pine

Responded to a 911 call in the 300 block of North Mill

May 18

Assisted a citizen in the 100 block of North Cherry

Responded to theft in the 700 block of North Marshall

Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of North Pine

Performed a wellbeing check in the 1300 block of Spur

Responded to a disturbance in the 100 block of North Olive

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Checked suspicious activity in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 900 block of Schoolview

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 1200 block of Spur

Assisted an agency in the 500 block of West Hubble

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Assisted a citizen in the 1200 block of Banning

Responded to an animal complaint in the 600 block of Church

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 200 block of East Madison

Checked suspicious subject in the 900 block of West Washington

May 19

Responded to a disturbance in the 700 block of South Buffalo

Responded to a disturbance in the 300 block of South Main

Responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of East Madison

Responded to juvenile complaint in the 300 block of North Marshall

Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of South Marshall

Performed a wellbeing check in the 600 block of East Washington

Checked suspicious activity in the 200 block of North

Assisted motorist in the 1900 block of North Marshall

Responded to a 911 call in the 200 block of North White Oak

Assisted an agency in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Performed a wellbeing check in the 1300 block of West Washington

Responded to a disturbance in the 1300 block of Banning

Assisted a citizen in the 400 block of West Jackson

Responded to an alarm in the 1300 block of Spur

Responded to a report of property damage in the 400 block of West Washington

Checked suspicious activity in the 300 block of North Buffalo

Checked suspicious subject in the 1300 block of Spur

Responded to a 911 call in the 1000 block of North Pine

Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of South Buffalo

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of North Buffalo

May 20

Checked suspicious subject in the 1300 block of Spur

Checked suspicious activity in the 500 block of South Walnut

Performed a wellbeing check in the 1500 block of North Pine

Responded to an animal complaint in the 300 block of North Marshall

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of George and Warren

Checked suspicious activity in the 1300 block of Spur

Responded to a disturbance in the 300 block of Sunshine

Assisted a citizen in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Responded to theft in the 100 block of Highway W

Checked suspicious activity in the 800 block of East Burford

Responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of East Madison

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Assisted an agency in the 300 block of North Marshall

Responded to theft in the 1300 block of Spur

Performed a wellbeing check in the 1300 block of Banning

May 21

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 500 block of South Walnut

Responded to a noise complaint in the 800 block of East Washington

Performed a wellbeing check in the 200 block of North Pitts

Checked suspicious subject in the 300 block of Banning

Responded to a disturbance in the 200 block of North Pine

Responded to a 911 call in the 1300 block of Banning

Checked suspicious activity in the 300 block of North Buffalo

Performed a wellbeing check in the 500 block of North Buffalo

Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of North Pine

Checked suspicious subject in the 600 block of First

Checked suspicious activity in the 1500 block of West Washington

Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of South Walnut

Checked suspicious activity in the 200 block of East Jackson

Responded to an alarm in the 500 block of George

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of Shaffer and South Elm

Performed a wellbeing check in the 200 block of North Buffalo

Responded to a report of property damage in the 100 block of Highway W

May 22

Assisted a citizen in the 400 block of East Burford

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 1300 block of Spur

Assisted a motorist in the area of East Jackson and South Crittenden

Checked suspicious activity in the area of Interstate 44

Responded to a theft in the 900 block of Brookside Drive

Responded to a report of property damage in the 600 block of North Marshall

Responded to a theft in the 1300 block of West Jefferson

Responded to a theft in the 1000 block of Bond Court

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of North Clay

Checked a suspicious subject in the 600 block of West Washington

Performed a wellbeing check in the 200 block of North White Oak

Responded to a theft in the 600 block of South Elm

Responded to a disturbance in the 200 block of North

Responded to a disturbance in the 200 block of North

Responded to a theft in the 900 block of Lewis

Performed a wellbeing check in the 100 block of Highway W

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 700 block of West Washington

Responded to a theft in the 200 block of Highway W

May 23

Responded to a disturbance in the 400 block of South Mill

Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 900 block of Julian

Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 900 block of West Washington

Assisted an agency in the 300 block of North Pitts

Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of West Hubble and Banning

Responded to animal complaint in the 600 block of West Jackson

Responded to a disturbance in the 600 block of West Jackson

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Checked suspicious activity in the 300 block of North Buffalo

Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 500 block of South Vine

Performed a wellbeing check in the 600 block of South Elm

May 24

Responded to a report of property damage in the 400 block of South Pine

Responded to a disturbance in the 300 block of North Locust

Responded to an alarm in the 700 block of South Vine

Responded to a 911 call in the 600 block of Birchwood

Checked suspicious activity in the area of East Washington and South Fulton

Checked a suspicious subject in the area of North Fulton and St. Charles

Responded to an alarm in the 200 block of East Jackson

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 1300 block of Banning

Checked a suspicious subject in the 900 block of West Washington

Assisted a citizen in the 1300 block of Spur

Performed a wellbeing check in the 500 block of Church

Assisted a motorist in the area of Interstate 44

Responded to an alarm in the 500 block of George

Responded to a theft in the 500 block of South Walnut

Responded to an alarm in the 300 block of South Pitts

Assisted a motorist in the area of Banning and Spur

Responded to animal complaint in the 300 block of North Buffalo

Responded to a noise complaint in the 400 block of South Walnut

May 25

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of Interstate 44

Checked suspicious activity in the 200 block of North

Responded to a disturbance in the 1000 block of Banning

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of East Jackson and South Walnut

Assisted an agency in the 500 block of North Pine

Responded to a 911 call in the 900 block of Lewis

Responded to a noise complaint in the 600 block of South White Oak

Responded to a juvenile complaint in the area of North Olive and East Bedford

Assisted an agency in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Assisted a motorist in the area of East Third and South Marshall

Responded to a noise complaint in the 300 block of Terrace Drive

Responded to an alarm in the 1300 block of West Jefferson

Assisted a citizen in the 600 block of Julian

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of South Pine and East Madison

May 26

Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of North

Responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of South Vine

Responded to a juvenile complaint in the area of West Washington and West Hubble

Responded to a theft in the 800 block of South Marshall

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Checked a suspicious subject in the 700 block of North Marshall

Assisted a motorist in the area of West Hubble and Banning

Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 1300 block of Spur

Responded to a theft in the 100 block of Kari Drive

Responded to a theft in the 300 block of North White Oak

Checked a suspicious subject in the 900 block of West Washington

Assisted an agency in the 400 block of Alexander Court

Checked suspicious activity in the 500 block of Church

Responded to an alarm in the 700 block of South Marshall

Assisted a citizen in the 700 block of South Buffalo

Checked suspicious activity in the 500 block of South Walnut

Responded to a theft in the 700 block of South Buffalo

Assisted a citizen in the 14000 block of Highway 38

May 27

Responded to an alarm in the 700 block of South Marshall

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 1300 block of Spur

Responded to a 911 call in the 600 block of East Third

Responded to a report of property damage in the 500 block of North White Oak

Responded to a report of property damage in the area of Birchwood and Woodlawn

Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of Interstate 44

Responded to a report of property damage in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Assisted an agency in the 500 block of Commercial

Responded to a theft in the 200 block of North White Oak

Responded to a theft in the 500 block of East Bedford

Checked suspicious activity in the 1300 block of Spur

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 1300 block of Spur

Assisted an agency in the 700 block of West Jackson

May 28

Checked suspicious activity in the 1300 block of Banning

Checked a suspicious subject in the area of West Jefferson and Spur

Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Responded to a 911 call in the 700 block of St. Charles

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 500 block of Commercial

Performed a wellbeing check in the 500 block of East Burford

Assisted paramedics in the 300 block of North Marshall

Performed a wellbeing check in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Performed a wellbeing check in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Assisted an agency in the 300 block of South Crittenden

