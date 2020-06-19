Filings
The following filings were reported by the Webster County Circuit Clerk’s Office.
CHANGE OF NAME
June 2
In re. Kathie L. Hair
June 3
In re. Aurora G. Taylor
DISSOLUTION WITH CHILDREN
May 29
Stephanie Wright v. Joseph L. Wright Sr.
June 2
James Potter v. Sarah D. Potter
June 8
Tabitha J. Raines v. David J. Raines
June 9
Shelly D. Sugg v. Ewell B. Sugg
DISSOLUTION WITHOUT CHILDREN
June 4
Nathaniel C. Burchfield v. Melody T. Burchfield
June 8
Mary Hamilton v. Frank Hamilton
MOTION TO MODIFY
May 28
Chase E. Ward v. Hailey V. Ward
June 5
James Matthew Mitchell v. Amanda Dawn Mitchell
June 9
Victor Sabillon v. America Y. Briones
ADULT ABUSE STALKING
June 1
X v. Sebastian D. Tucker
X v. Clint R. Terrill
June 4
X v. Christopher M. Dudley
ADULT ABUSE WITHOUT STALKING
May 27
X v. Joseph L. Wright
June 3
X v. Cody M. Julian
X v. Angel West
FELONY
May 28
State v. John Caudle
State v. Bradly Folsom
State v. Larry Lansdown
June 2
State v. Carter E. Cantrell
State v. Carter Cantrell
June 4
Harvey L. Newburn
State v. Harvey Lee Newburn (four cases)
June 8
State v. Dianna Ryan
State v. Sierra Sawyer
State v. Jesse William Lester
CHILD SUPPORT ADMINISTRATIVE ORDER
June 1
Webster County Children’s Division v. Kimberly Patricia Tibbe
June 9
Webster County Children’s Division v. Tori Elizabeth Raines
BREACH OF CONTRACT
June 3
Jeff P. Case et al. v. T. Machelle D. Fields
OTHER MISCELLANEOUS ACTIONS
June 3
Easton Engelking, a minor, et al v. Ward Lawson
TRANSCRIPT JUDGMENT
June 4
Division of Employment Security v. Excel Tree Service Inc.
Dispositions
The following dispositions were reported by the Webster County Circuit Clerk’s Office.
ADMINISTRATIVE ORDER
June 1
Webster County Children’s Division v. Kimberly Patricia Tibbe. Other final disposition.
FELONY
June 1
State v. Paul W. Owens. Guilty Plea.
State v. Aaron L. Gann. Guilty plea.
State v. Ryan Michael Clarke. Guilty plea.
State v. David W. Burgess. Guilty plea.
June 2
State v. Aaron L. Gann. Guilty plea.
State v. Gregory Dunham. Guilty plea.
June 8
State v. Larry D. Pinion. Guilty plea.
State v. Riley J. Engelhardt. Guilty plea.
State v. Lloyd E. Mitchell II. Guilty plea.
State v. Darin J. Murphy. Guilty plea.
State v. Wayne Irvin Griffith. Guilty plea.
State v. Joseph Thomas Wolf. Guilty plea.
State v. Esther Smothers. Guilty plea.
State v. Michael R. Preston. Guilty plea.
State v. Ashley E. Zellefrow. Guilty plea.
BREACH OF CONTRACT
May 27
Robbie Letterman Farms v. Big G. Trucking LLC et al. Other final disposition.
PARTITION
June 2
Phillip Lawson et al. v. Janice Smile et al. Dismissed by court with prejudice.
EXPUNGE RECORDS
May 29
Kevin Srigley v. Jill Peck and Benjamin Berkstresser. Dismissed by parties.
MOTION TO MODIFY
May 27
State of Missouri et al. and Ralph Skinner v. Miranda Ann Wright. Other final disposition.
DISSOLUTION WITHOUT CHILDREN
May 27
Tiffany Welch-Cox v. Kyle Cox. Consent judgment.
May 29
Dale E. Lewis v. Devita M. Lewis. Consent judgment.
June 3
Amanda M. Higgle v. Robert T. Higgle. Dismissed by parties.
June 8
Kalene R. Shatswell v. Riley B. Shatswell. Default judgment.
June 9
William J. McCoy v. Halley L. McCoy. Uncontested.
Danett L. Letterman v. Danton D. Letterman. Consent judgment.
DISSOLUTION WITH CHILDREN
May 27
Kathleen M. Tice v. Joel E. Tice. Consent judgment.
January Harrison v. Jeff Harrison. Consent judgment.
June 8
Robert E. Rousselot v. Andrea J. Rousselot. Consent judgment.
June 9
Brian Matlock v. Jennifer Matlock. Consent judgment.
Claudia Edwards v. David T. Edwards. Consent judgment.
MOTION TO MODIFY
May 29
Jennifer Hiserote Scott v. Curtis Hiserote. Consent judgment.
ADULT ABUSE STALKING
June 1
X v. Sebastian D. Tucker. Dismissed by court without prejudice.
X v. Clint R. Terrill. Dismissed by court without prejudice.
ADULT ABUSE WITHOUT STALKING
June 3
X v. Wendall K. Suter. Consent judgment.
X v. David J. Mahan. Consent judgment.
X v. Joseph L. Wright. Consent judgment.
X v. Angel West. Dismissed by court without prejudice.
TRANSCRIPT JUDGMENT
June 4
Division of Employment Security v. Excel Tree Service Inc. Other final disposition.
CHILD SUPPORT ADMINISTRATIVE ORDER
June 9
Webster County Children’s Division v. Tori Elizabeth Raines. Other final disposition.
CONTRACT — OTHER
June 8
Mary Whited et al. v. Joyce Stevenson. Dismissed by parties.
CHANGE OF NAME
June 3
In re. Stella F. Holiday. Dismissed by parties.
June 9
In re. Seth H. Pettit. Tried by court — civil.
Judgments
The following judgments were reported by the Webster County Circuit Clerk’s Office.
May 27
State v. Cody J. Bellman-Hart. For June 27, 2017, sentence in Nov. 22, 2015, charge of possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, probation violation filed; sentenced to four years in Department of Corrections with suspended execution of sentence in favor of five years probation.
Robbie Letterman Farms v. Big G Trucking LLC et al. Judgment is rendered for plaintiff and against defendant in amount of $34,915.28; all other parties are voluntarily dismissed without prejudice. Judgment shall bear interest in amount of 9% per annum.
Tiffany Welch-Cox v. Kyle Cox. Court dissolves marriage. Debts and property divided. Judgment entered and signed.
January Harrison v. Jeff Harrison. Court dissolves marriage. Debts and property divided. Judgment entered and signed.
Kathleen M. Tice v. Joel E. Tice. Court dissolves marriage. Debts and property divided. Judgment entered and signed.
State of Missouri et al. and Ralph Skinner v. Miranda Ann Wright. Court grants modification. Judgment signed.
May 29
Jennifer Hiserote Scott v. Curtis Hiserote. Court grants termination of child support on both minor children.
Dale E. Lewis v. Devita M. Lewis. Court dissolves marriage. Debts and property divided. Judgment entered and signed.
June 1
State v. David W. Burgess. For Oct. 12, 2019, charge of peace disturbance, first offense, suspended imposition of sentence in favor of two years probation; no alcohol, no firearms at residence, allow probation to visit his home six times a year, proof of medical checkups, one alcoholism support meeting per month with proof to probation officer.
State v. Ryan Michael Clarke, July 2, 2019, charges on two counts. For count one, unlawful use of a weapon, subsection 11, possession of weapon and a felony controlled substance, suspended imposition of sentence in favor of five years probation. For count two, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid, suspended imposition of sentence in favor of five years probation.
State v. Kody Allen Johnson. For April 27, 2020, sentence for April 12, 2019, charge of stealing a motor vehicle, watercraft or aircraft, probation revoked. Sentenced to six years in Department of Corrections; if defendant is paroled, he will need to pay restitution in amount of $13,706.61 as condition of parole. Credit for time served applied.
State v. James F. Miller. For July 2, 2018, charge of possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, suspended imposition of sentence in favor of five years probation; ordered to pay $150 to Law Enforcement Restitution Fund and serve 50 hours community service; must obtain substance abuse evaluation and treatment and anger management evaluation and treatment, both as directed by Probation and Parole, and must not consume alcohol.
State v. Jacob Morgan. For Aug. 14, 2017, sentence in April 21, 2017, charge of possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, probation revoked for violating conditions (supervision strategy); sentence of five years previously imposed but suspended is ordered executed with credit for time served.
State v. Jacob W. Morgan. For Oct. 29, 2018, sentence in Oct. 29, 2017, charge of second-degree burglary, probation revoked for violating conditions (supervision strategy); sentence of five years previously imposed but suspended is ordered executed with credit for time served.
State v. Paul W. Owens. For Dec. 31, 2018, charge of driving while intoxicated, suspended imposition of sentence in favor of two years probation; must pay $200 to the Law Enforcement Restitution Fund and spend 10 days in jail.
Webster County Children’s Division v. Kimberly Patricia Tibbe. Respondent to pay child support and provide medical insurance on minor children.
June 2
State v. Gregory Dunham. For May 10, 2019, charge of second-degree domestic assault, suspended imposition of sentence in favor of five years probation with conditions listed on plea.
State v. Randy Rogers. For Jan. 29, 2018, sentenced in Nov. 4, 2013, charge of second-degree burglary, probation revoked for violating conditions (laws and drugs); sentenced to seven years in Department of Corrections with suspended execution of sentence in favor of five years probation.
June 3
X v. David J. Mahan. Judgment full order protection.
X v. Wendall K. Suter. Judgment full order protection.
X v. Joseph L. Wright. Judgment full order protection.
June 5
Division of Employment Security v. Excel Tree Service Inc. Certification of tax assessment entered. Judgment for petitioner in the amount of $2,032.04 plus $54.86 interest for a total of $2,086.90 together with all costs.
June 8
State v. Cale Wayne Berry. For Oct. 30, 2017, sentence in April 29, 2016, charge of second-degree burglary, probation revoked for violating conditions (reporting/directives); sentenced to five years in Department of Corrections to be served concurrently with any other sentences.
State v. Cale Wayne Berry. For Oct. 30, 2017, sentence in April 13, 2016, charge of second-degree burglary, probation revoked for violating conditions (reporting/directives); sentenced to five years in Department of Corrections to be served concurrently with any other sentences.
State v. Riley J. Engelhardt. For Feb. 27, 2019, charge of delivery of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid, suspended imposition of sentence in favor of five years probation; must serve 75 hours community service and pay $150 lab fee and $150 to the Law Enforcement Restitution Fund.
State v. Wayne Irvin Griffeth. For Jan. 21, 2019, charge of operating vehicle on highway without a valid license, second offense, suspended imposition of sentence in favor of two years probation; must serve 80 hours community service and show valid license.
State v. Charles F. Hollingshead. For March 30, 2017, charge of non-support, total arrears in excess of 12 monthly payments due under order of support, suspended imposition of sentence in favor of five years probation; must pay current support plus $100 per month toward arrearages.
State v. Lloyd E. Mitchell II. For March 3, 2019, charge of driving while intoxicated — persistent, sentenced to three years in Department of Corrections with suspended execution of sentence in favor of five years probation; must pay $200 to Law Enforcement Restitution Fund, complete Substance Awareness Traffic Offender Program within one year and serve 480 hours of community service.
State v. Darin J. Murphy. For May 25, 2019, charge of possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, suspended imposition of sentence in favor of five years probation; must pay $300 to Law Enforcement Restitution Fund and obtain substance abuse evaluation and treatment as directed by Probation and Parole.
State v. Larry D. Pinion. For July 31, 2018, charge of possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, sentenced to seven years in Department of Corrections with suspended execution of sentence in favor of five years probation; defendant to waive earned compliance credit and complete 100 hours of community service within one year; must obtain substance abuse evaluation and treatment as directed by Probation and Parole and attend recovery group four times a month; must pay $150 to Law Enforcement Restitution Fund and $150 lab fee.
State v. Michael R. Preston. For Aug. 10, 2018, charge of manufacture of 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid, suspended imposition of sentence in favor of five years probation; must pay $300 to Law Enforcement Restitution Fund and obtain substance evaluation and treatment as directed by Probation and Parole.
Robert E. Rousselot v. Andrea J. Rousselot. Court dissolves marriage. Debts and property divided. Judgment entered and signed.
Kalene R. Shatswell v. Riley B. Shatswell. Court dissolves marriage. Debts and property divided. Judgment entered.
State v. Esther Smothers. For Sept. 16, 2019, charge of possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, suspended imposition of sentence in favor of five years probation; must complete substance abuse evaluation and treatment as directed by Probation and Parole.
State v. Shelby B. Taylor. For July 2, 2018, sentence in June 6, 2018, charges of resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony and operating vehicle on highway without valid license — third and subsequent offense, probation revoked for violating conditions (laws); sentenced to four years in Department of Corrections with suspended execution of sentence in favor of five years probation.
State v. Martin S. Walker. For Jan. 14, 2019, sentence in Nov. 3, 2018, charge of failure to register as a sex offender, probation revoked for violating conditions (laws and special conditions), probation revoked; sentenced to 10 years in Department of Corrections.
State v. Joseph Thomas Wolf. For Aug. 14, 2019, charges of possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid (two counts), suspended imposition of sentence in favor of five years probation; must pay $200 to the Law Enforcement Restitution Fund and obtain substance abuse evaluation and treatment as directed by Probation and Parole; must serve 180 hours community service.
State v. Ashley E. Zellefrow. For Aug. 10, 2018, charge of manufacture of 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, suspended imposition of sentence in favor of five years probation; must pay $300 to Law Enforcement Restitution Fund and obtain substance abuse evaluation and treatment as directed by Probation and Parole.
June 9
Claudia Edwards v. David T. Edwards. Court dissolves marriage. Debts and property divided. Judgment entered and signed.
Danett L. Letterman v. Danton D. Letterman. Court dissolves marriage. Debts and property divided. Judgment entered and signed.
William J. McCoy v. Halley L. McCoy. Court dissolves marriage. Debts and property divided. Judgment entered and signed.
In re. Seth H. Pettit. Judgment of name change entered.
June 10
Brian Matlock v. Jennifer Matlock. Court dissolves marriage. Debts and property divided. Judgment entered and signed.
Webster County Children’s Division v. Tori Elizabeth Raines. respondent to pay child support and provide medical insurance on minor child.
Marshfield P.D.
The following calls were handled by the Marshfield Police Department.
May 17
Responded to an alarm in the 300 block of South Prairie Lane
Checked suspicious activity in the 200 block of Towne Loop
Responded to an alarm in the 500 block of Dill
Checked suspicious activity in the 1300 block of West Jefferson
Motorist assisted in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Responded to juvenile complaint in the 700 block of South Marshall
Performed a wellbeing check in the 700 block of West Jackson
Performed a wellbeing check in the 900 block of West Washington
Performed a wellbeing check in the area of East Hubble and North Pine
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Checked suspicious activity in the 200 block of East Jackson
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of East Third and South Pine
Responded to a 911 call in the 300 block of North Mill
May 18
Assisted a citizen in the 100 block of North Cherry
Responded to theft in the 700 block of North Marshall
Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of North Pine
Performed a wellbeing check in the 1300 block of Spur
Responded to a disturbance in the 100 block of North Olive
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Checked suspicious activity in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 900 block of Schoolview
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 1200 block of Spur
Assisted an agency in the 500 block of West Hubble
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Assisted a citizen in the 1200 block of Banning
Responded to an animal complaint in the 600 block of Church
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 200 block of East Madison
Checked suspicious subject in the 900 block of West Washington
May 19
Responded to a disturbance in the 700 block of South Buffalo
Responded to a disturbance in the 300 block of South Main
Responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of East Madison
Responded to juvenile complaint in the 300 block of North Marshall
Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of South Marshall
Performed a wellbeing check in the 600 block of East Washington
Checked suspicious activity in the 200 block of North
Assisted motorist in the 1900 block of North Marshall
Responded to a 911 call in the 200 block of North White Oak
Assisted an agency in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Performed a wellbeing check in the 1300 block of West Washington
Responded to a disturbance in the 1300 block of Banning
Assisted a citizen in the 400 block of West Jackson
Responded to an alarm in the 1300 block of Spur
Responded to a report of property damage in the 400 block of West Washington
Checked suspicious activity in the 300 block of North Buffalo
Checked suspicious subject in the 1300 block of Spur
Responded to a 911 call in the 1000 block of North Pine
Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of South Buffalo
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of North Buffalo
May 20
Checked suspicious subject in the 1300 block of Spur
Checked suspicious activity in the 500 block of South Walnut
Performed a wellbeing check in the 1500 block of North Pine
Responded to an animal complaint in the 300 block of North Marshall
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of George and Warren
Checked suspicious activity in the 1300 block of Spur
Responded to a disturbance in the 300 block of Sunshine
Assisted a citizen in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Responded to theft in the 100 block of Highway W
Checked suspicious activity in the 800 block of East Burford
Responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of East Madison
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Assisted an agency in the 300 block of North Marshall
Responded to theft in the 1300 block of Spur
Performed a wellbeing check in the 1300 block of Banning
May 21
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 500 block of South Walnut
Responded to a noise complaint in the 800 block of East Washington
Performed a wellbeing check in the 200 block of North Pitts
Checked suspicious subject in the 300 block of Banning
Responded to a disturbance in the 200 block of North Pine
Responded to a 911 call in the 1300 block of Banning
Checked suspicious activity in the 300 block of North Buffalo
Performed a wellbeing check in the 500 block of North Buffalo
Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of North Pine
Checked suspicious subject in the 600 block of First
Checked suspicious activity in the 1500 block of West Washington
Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of South Walnut
Checked suspicious activity in the 200 block of East Jackson
Responded to an alarm in the 500 block of George
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of Shaffer and South Elm
Performed a wellbeing check in the 200 block of North Buffalo
Responded to a report of property damage in the 100 block of Highway W
May 22
Assisted a citizen in the 400 block of East Burford
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 1300 block of Spur
Assisted a motorist in the area of East Jackson and South Crittenden
Checked suspicious activity in the area of Interstate 44
Responded to a theft in the 900 block of Brookside Drive
Responded to a report of property damage in the 600 block of North Marshall
Responded to a theft in the 1300 block of West Jefferson
Responded to a theft in the 1000 block of Bond Court
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of North Clay
Checked a suspicious subject in the 600 block of West Washington
Performed a wellbeing check in the 200 block of North White Oak
Responded to a theft in the 600 block of South Elm
Responded to a disturbance in the 200 block of North
Responded to a disturbance in the 200 block of North
Responded to a theft in the 900 block of Lewis
Performed a wellbeing check in the 100 block of Highway W
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 700 block of West Washington
Responded to a theft in the 200 block of Highway W
May 23
Responded to a disturbance in the 400 block of South Mill
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 900 block of Julian
Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 900 block of West Washington
Assisted an agency in the 300 block of North Pitts
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of West Hubble and Banning
Responded to animal complaint in the 600 block of West Jackson
Responded to a disturbance in the 600 block of West Jackson
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Checked suspicious activity in the 300 block of North Buffalo
Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 500 block of South Vine
Performed a wellbeing check in the 600 block of South Elm
May 24
Responded to a report of property damage in the 400 block of South Pine
Responded to a disturbance in the 300 block of North Locust
Responded to an alarm in the 700 block of South Vine
Responded to a 911 call in the 600 block of Birchwood
Checked suspicious activity in the area of East Washington and South Fulton
Checked a suspicious subject in the area of North Fulton and St. Charles
Responded to an alarm in the 200 block of East Jackson
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 1300 block of Banning
Checked a suspicious subject in the 900 block of West Washington
Assisted a citizen in the 1300 block of Spur
Performed a wellbeing check in the 500 block of Church
Assisted a motorist in the area of Interstate 44
Responded to an alarm in the 500 block of George
Responded to a theft in the 500 block of South Walnut
Responded to an alarm in the 300 block of South Pitts
Assisted a motorist in the area of Banning and Spur
Responded to animal complaint in the 300 block of North Buffalo
Responded to a noise complaint in the 400 block of South Walnut
May 25
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of Interstate 44
Checked suspicious activity in the 200 block of North
Responded to a disturbance in the 1000 block of Banning
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of East Jackson and South Walnut
Assisted an agency in the 500 block of North Pine
Responded to a 911 call in the 900 block of Lewis
Responded to a noise complaint in the 600 block of South White Oak
Responded to a juvenile complaint in the area of North Olive and East Bedford
Assisted an agency in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Assisted a motorist in the area of East Third and South Marshall
Responded to a noise complaint in the 300 block of Terrace Drive
Responded to an alarm in the 1300 block of West Jefferson
Assisted a citizen in the 600 block of Julian
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of South Pine and East Madison
May 26
Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of North
Responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of South Vine
Responded to a juvenile complaint in the area of West Washington and West Hubble
Responded to a theft in the 800 block of South Marshall
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Checked a suspicious subject in the 700 block of North Marshall
Assisted a motorist in the area of West Hubble and Banning
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 1300 block of Spur
Responded to a theft in the 100 block of Kari Drive
Responded to a theft in the 300 block of North White Oak
Checked a suspicious subject in the 900 block of West Washington
Assisted an agency in the 400 block of Alexander Court
Checked suspicious activity in the 500 block of Church
Responded to an alarm in the 700 block of South Marshall
Assisted a citizen in the 700 block of South Buffalo
Checked suspicious activity in the 500 block of South Walnut
Responded to a theft in the 700 block of South Buffalo
Assisted a citizen in the 14000 block of Highway 38
May 27
Responded to an alarm in the 700 block of South Marshall
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 1300 block of Spur
Responded to a 911 call in the 600 block of East Third
Responded to a report of property damage in the 500 block of North White Oak
Responded to a report of property damage in the area of Birchwood and Woodlawn
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of Interstate 44
Responded to a report of property damage in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Assisted an agency in the 500 block of Commercial
Responded to a theft in the 200 block of North White Oak
Responded to a theft in the 500 block of East Bedford
Checked suspicious activity in the 1300 block of Spur
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 1300 block of Spur
Assisted an agency in the 700 block of West Jackson
May 28
Checked suspicious activity in the 1300 block of Banning
Checked a suspicious subject in the area of West Jefferson and Spur
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Responded to a 911 call in the 700 block of St. Charles
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 500 block of Commercial
Performed a wellbeing check in the 500 block of East Burford
Assisted paramedics in the 300 block of North Marshall
Performed a wellbeing check in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Performed a wellbeing check in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Assisted an agency in the 300 block of South Crittenden
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.