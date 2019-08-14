Filings
The following filings were reported by the Webster County Circuit Clerk’s Office
CHILD SUPPORT MOTION TO MODIFY
July 31
Reba C. Lowery v. Ty C. Lowery
DISSOLUTION WITH CHILDREN
July 31
Jessica L. Schwartz v. Pete M. Schwartz
DISSOLUTION WITHOUT CHILDREN
Aug. 5
Mitchell P. Richards v. Cheryl A. Richards
MOTION TO MODIFY
Aug. 5
Stacie Porter v. Shannon Porter
ADULT ABUSE STALKING
Aug. 6
X v. Christopher R. Cable
ADULT ABUSE WITHOUT STALKING
X v. Christopher S. Ford
FELONY
Aug. 1
State v. Michael Salute
State v. Brandon M. Strain
State v. Brandon M. Strain (second case)
Aug. 2
State v. Jeffrey Parsons
State v. Jeffrey Parsons (second case)
CHILD SUPPORT ADMINISTRATIVE ORDER
July 31
Webster County Children’s Division v. Ashley Nicole Caudill
Dispositions
The following dispositions were reported by the Webster County Circuit Clerk’s Office.
CHILD SUPPORT ADMINISTRATIVE ORDER
July 31
Webster County Children’s Division v. Ashley Nicole Caudill. Other final disposition.
FELONY
Aug. 5
State v. Cole Romines. Guilty plea.
State v. Adriano R. Clark. Guilty plea.
State v. Klint E. Willis. Guilty plea.
State v. Craigo Masters. Guilty plea.
State v. Erica E. Speck. Guilty plea.
State v. Jodean Hendricks. Guilty plea.
State v. Andrea L. Anderson. Alford plea.
State v. Jeffrey Parsons. Alford plea.
State v. Kimberly D. Cantrell. Guilty plea.
State v. Jeffrey Parsons. Guilty plea
State v. Jason Sage. Guilty plea.
One record fully redacted.
OTHER REAL ESTATE ACTIONS
July 31
Glenworth Auction and real Estate v. Duane A. Guffey et al. Dismissed by court without prejudice.
DECLARATORY JUDGMENT
Aug. 2
Dennis and Rebecca Miller v. Owen LLC et al. Dismissed by parties.
CHANGE OF NAME
Aug. 6
In re. Kristina Martin. Consent judgment.
DISSOLUTION WITHOUT CHILDREN
July 31
Michael C. Coleman v. Destiny M. Coleman. Consent judgment.
Aug. 1
Miranda S. Kaper v. Jason S. Kaper. Consent judgment.
Wendy J. Henderson v. Michael E. Henderson. Dismissed by parties.
Aug. 5
Troy Davis v. Christy Davis. Consent judgment.
DISSOLUTION WITH CHILDREN
July 31
Ashley N. Diehl v. Justin S. Diehl. Consent judgment.
Jeanette M. Reed-stokes v. Jacob B. Stokes. Consent judgment.
Aug. 1
Nicole D. Jinks v. Jesse R. Jinks. Consent judgment.
Brandon N. Honeycutt v. Casie R. Honeycutt. Consent judgment.
MOTION TO MODIFY
Aug. 5
Tyler R. Howard v. Ashley R. Howard. Change of venue.
ADULT ABUSE WITHOUT STALKING
Aug. 5
X v. Jeremiah Butts. Dismissed by court without prejudice.
X v. Gerald D. Matlock. Tried by court — civil.
ADULT ABUSE STALKING
Aug. 5
X v. Monique D. Ayala. Tried by court — civil.
X v. Melissa A. Grabher. Dismissed by court without prejudice.
X v. Tammy D. Frizzell. Consent judgment.
Aug. 6
X v. Christopher R. Cable. Dismissed by court without prejudice.
Judgments
The following judgments were reported by the Webster County Circuit Clerk’s Office.
July 19
Division of Employment Security v. Marshfield Cabinets, LLC. Certificate of tax assessment. Judgment for petitioner in amount of $1,201.65 plus $38.91 interest and $400 penalties for a total of $1,640.56.
Jennifer R. Phelps v. Michael K. Phelps. Modification granted.
July 22
Michael B. Carter v. Sarah E. Carter. Court dissolves marriage. Debts and property divided. Judgment entered and signed.
Nicholas Labiak v. Erica Labiak. Amended judgment and decree of dissolution of marriage nunc pro tunc.
July 25
Lester E. Cox Medical Centers v. Robert L. Greene. Judgment for petitioner in amount of $13,581.56 with post-judgment interest to accrue at 9 percent per annum.
July 29
State v. Alan S. Ferrier. For Jan. 6, 2019, charge of possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, sentenced to four years in Department of Corrections with suspended execution of sentence in favor of five years probation; must pay $200 to the Law Enforcement Restitution Fund and obtain substance abuse evaluation and treatment.
State v. Tyrel A. Jackson. For Nov. 23, 2018, charge of third-degree assault with special victim, sentenced to seven years in Department of Corrections, concurrent with any other sentence.
State v. Evan J. Johnson. For July 16, 2018, charge of endangering the welfare of a child, second degree, suspended imposition of sentence in favor of two years unsupervised probation; must follow all directives of Family Services in Children’s Division; must pay $75 to Law Enforcement Restitution Fund and pay court costs.
State v. Dennis M. Jungers. For May 7, 2018, charge of possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, sentenced to seven years in Department of Corrections with suspended execution of sentence in favor of five years probation; must complete drug court and pay $150 lab fee and $150 to the Law Enforcement Restitution Fund.
State v. Dennis M. Jungers. For July 10, 2018, charge of possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, sentenced to seven years in Department of Corrections with suspended execution of sentence in favor of five years probation; must pay $150 lab fee and $150 to the Law Enforcement Restitution Fund, perform 75 hours community service and complete drug court. For July 10, 2018, charge of endangering the welfare of a child, first degree, physical injury, no sexual content, sentenced to seven years in Department of Corrections with suspended execution of sentence in favor of five years probation; must pay $150 lab fee and $150 to the Law Enforcement Restitution Fund, perform 75 hours community service and complete drug court.
State v. Connie Mackey. For June 27, 2018, charge of possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, suspended imposition of sentence in favor of four years probation; must pay $150 lab fee.
State v. Matthew McCarty. For Oct. 30, 2018, charge of delivery of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid, suspended imposition of sentence in favor of five years probation; must pay lab fee of $150 and Law Enforcement Restitution Fund fee of $150 and serve 75 hours community service. For Oct. 29, 2018, charge of delivery of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid, suspended imposition of sentence in favor of five years probation; must pay lab fee of $150 and Law Enforcement Restitution Fund fee of $150 and serve 75 hours community service.
State v. Nicholas M. Sanna. For June 8, 2017, charge of first-degree harassment, suspended imposition of sentence in favor of five years probation; ordered to have no contact with victim except custody and care of minor child; must not possess any weapons.
State v. Kourtney Stevens. For Aug. 24, 2018, charge of endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk, first degree, no sexual conduct, suspended imposition of sentence in favor of five years probation; must pay $150 to the Law Enforcement Restitution Fund and complete 50 hours community service.
State v. Karla Williams. For Oct. 10, 2018, charge of possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, suspended imposition of sentence in favor of five years probation; must pay $150 to the Law Enforcement Restitution Fund and $150 lab fee and undergo substance abuse evaluation and treatment.
State v. Donald D. Yates. For Feb. 22, 2018, charge of endangering the welfare of a child (second degree), suspended imposition of sentence in favor of two years probation; must pay $75 to the Law Enforcement Restitution Fund and attend counseling; must have no offensive contact with victim.
July 30
State v. Andre M. Miles-Johnson. For June 28, 2018, charge of delivery of 50 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid, suspended imposition of sentence in favor of two years unsupervised probation; must report to sheriff for monthly drug tests for one year.
July 31
Michael C. Coleman v. Destiny M. Coleman. Judgment and decree of dissolution of marriage.
Ashley N. Diehl v. Justin S. Diehl. Marriage dissolved. Judgment entered.
Aug. 1
Brandon N. Honeycutt v. Casie R. Honeycutt. Judgment and parenting plan entered; child support to be paid directly to respondent.
Miranda S. Kaper v. Jason S. Kaper. Judgment and marital settlement agreement.
Jeanette M. Reed-Stokes v. Jacob B. Stokes. Dissolution granted.
Aug. 5
State v. Andrea L. Anderson. For Dec. 20, 2018, charge of stealing, suspended imposition of sentence in favor of five years probation; must pay $150 monthly toward restitution of $6,855.07 and serve 80 hours community service. For Dec. 20, 2018, charge of forgery, suspended imposition of sentence in favor of five years probation; must pay $150 monthly toward restitution of $6,855.07 and serve 80 hours community service.
X v. Monique D. Ayala. Judgment full order protection.
State v. Kimberly D. Cantrell. For April 12, 2018, charge of possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, sentenced to 10 years in Department of Corrections with suspended execution of sentence in favor of five years probation; must pay $150 to the Law Enforcement Restitution Fund, complete Exodus program and completely 100 hours of community service.
State v. Tricia A. Claghorn. For June 18, 2018, charge of possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, defendant to complete Court-Ordered Detention Sanction; court does not find defendant to be an absconder.
State v. Adriano R. Clark. For March 10, 2017, charge of non-support, total arrears in excess of 12 monthly payments due under order of support, suspended imposition of sentence in favor of five years unsupervised probation; must pay child support, cooperate and take all necessary actions to make payments occur.
X v. Tammy D. Frizzell. Judgment full order protection.
State v. Jodean Hendricks. For July 12, 2018, charge of possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less with prior drug offense, sentenced to 90 days in jail with suspended execution of sentence in favor of two years unsupervised probation; must pay $150 to Law Enforcement Restitution Fund and court costs.
X v. Darin J. Lunsford. Judgment full order protection.
State v. Craig Masters. For May 1, 2018, charge of non-support, total arrears in excess of 12 monthly payments due under order of support, suspended imposition of sentence in favor of five years probation; must pay $277 per month in present support plus $100 per month in arrears.
X v. Gerald D. Matlock. Judgment full order protection.
State v. Jeffrey Parsons. For Jan. 15, 2019, charge of third-degree domestic assault, suspended imposition of sentence in favor of five years probation; must have no contact with victim except to see minor child as may be ordered in custody case.
State v. Jeffrey Parsons. For March 3, 2019, charge of first-degree burglary, suspended imposition of sentence; must have no contact with victim except to see minor child as may be ordered in custody case.
State v. Cole Romines. For March 3, 2017, charge of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia with prior drug offense, sentenced to one year in jail with suspended execution of sentence in favor of two years unsupervised probation; must pay court costs.
State v. Erica E. Speck. For June 8, 2018, charge of second-degree burglary, suspended imposition of sentence in favor of five years probation, 4150 lab fee, $150 to Law Enforcement Restitution Fund and 100 hours community service. For June 8, 2018, charge of forgery, suspended imposition of sentence in favor of five years probation, 4150 lab fee, $150 to Law Enforcement Restitution Fund and 100 hours community service.
State v. Klint E. Willis. For Dec. 27, 2017, charge of passing bad check, suspended imposition of sentence in favor of vie years unsupervised probation; must pay restitution of $2,338.17 at rate of $65 per month; state agrees to early discharge any time after 30 months of successful probation of restitution is paid in full.
Aug. 6
Troy Davis v. Christy Davis. Court dissolves marriage; debts and property divided and judgment entered and signed.
Nicole D. Jinks v. Jesse R. Jinks. Court dissolves marriage; debts and property divided and judgment entered and signed.
In re. Kristina Martin. Name changed.
Marshfield P.D.
The following calls were handled by the Marshfield Police Department.
July 12
Assisted paramedics in the 200 block of North White Oak.
Responded to a 911 call in the 1100 block of Spur.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 400 block of Warren Court.
Responded to a theft in the 900 block of West Washington.
Responded to a report of property damage in the 1000 block of Highway A.
Responded to a 911 call in the 900 block of Victoria.
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 200 block of North Clay.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 1200 block of North Buffalo.
Assisted a motorist in the 200 block of North Clay.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 200 block of East Washington.
Assisted an agency in the 400 block of Haymes Court.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 300 block of Banning.
Assisted a citizen in the 700 block of West Hubble.
Responded to a noise complaint in the area of South Buffalo and West Jackson.
Assisted paramedics in the 1600 block of West Washington.
Responded to an alarm in the 700 block of Stanford.
Responded to a theft in the 14000 block of Highway 38.
July 13
Checked suspicious activity in the 100 block of Highway W.
Responded to a disturbance in the 400 block of West Madison.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 100 block of Highway W.
Responded to an alarm in the 700 block of West Hubble.
Responded to a 911 call in the 200 block of North Pitts.
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 700 block of West Jackson.
Assisted a motorist in the area of Highway 38 and Truman (twice).
Performed a wellbeing check in the 800 block of South White Oak.
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 1300 block of Spur.
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden.
Checked suspicious activity in the 300 block of East Washington.
Responded to a theft in the 700 block of West Jackson.
Responded to an alarm in the 300 block of South Pitts (twice).
Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 400 block of Warren Court.
Responded to a report of property damage in the 400 block of East Second.
Responded to a disturbance in the 200 block of Terrace Drive.
Assisted a citizen in the 400 block of North Marshall.
Assisted an agency in the 500 block of South Prairie Lane.
July 14
Assisted paramedics in the 800 block of South White Oak.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 300 block of South Clay.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 700 block of Willow.
Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 700 block of South Marshall.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 600 block of Church.
Responded to a disturbance in the 300 block of North Marshall.
Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 300 block of North Marshall.
Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of Maple.
Assisted paramedics in the 200 block of North Vine.
Responded a noise complaint in the area of West Washington and Allen.
Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 1300 block of Spur.
Checked suspicious activity in the 300 block of South Walnut.
July 15
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 800 block of Commercial.
Checked a suspicious subject in the 200 block of East Jackson (twice).
Assisted paramedics in the 700 block of Aspen.
Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of Commercial.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 500 block of South Prairie Lane.
Assisted paramedics in the 800 block of South White Oak.
Responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of South Prairie Lane.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 500 block of South Prairie Lane.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 500 block of Commercial.
Assisted a citizen in the 700 block of West Jackson.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 500 block of South Prairie Lane.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 400 block of Haymes Court.
Assisted an agency in the 500 block of South Prairie Lane.
Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of North.
Assisted a citizen in the 1300 block of Spur.
Responded to a disturbance in the 200 block of North Pine.
Assisted an agency in the 100 block of North Clay.
Assisted in the 400 block of West Burford.
Assisted paramedics in the 800 block of South White Oak.
Checked suspicious activity in the 200 block of West Second.
Responded to an alarm in the 1300 block of Spur.
Checked suspicious activity in the 100 block of Highway W.
Assisted paramedics in the 1600 block of West Washington.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 200 block of North Pitts.
July 16
Responded to a theft in the 700 block of West Washington.
Assisted a motorist in the area of West Jefferson and Spur.
Assisted paramedics in the 600 block of West Washington.
Responded to a theft in the 1300 block of Banning.
Assisted a citizen in the 600 block of Church.
Responded to a disturbance in the 400 block of West Jackson.
Assisted a motorist in the 500 block of East Hubble.
Responded to a 911 call in the 800 block of South White Oak.
Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of North.
Assisted an agency in the 700 block of Tomahawk.
responded to a 911 call in the 100 block of Allen.
Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of Wildwood.
Responded to a theft in the 900 block of West Washington.
Assisted paramedics in the 800 block of Joann.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 1200 block of Spur.
Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 700 block of South Marshall.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of North Buffalo and North White Oak.
Checked a suspicious activity in the 14000 block of Highway 38.
Assisted paramedics in the 600 block of East Madison.
July 17
Assisted a motorist in the 900 block of West Washington.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 100 block of Highway W.
Assisted a motorist in the 14000 block of Highway 38.
Assisted an agency in the 200 block of East Washington.
Assisted a motorist in the 200 block of North Clay.
Responded to a 911 call in the 1000 block of Julian.
Responded to a 911 call in the 600 block of Sellview.
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of West Washington and West Hubble.
Assisted a motorist in the 1300 block of Spur.
Assisted a citizen in the 600 block of Pine Ridge.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 400 block of North Crittenden.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of West Washington and South Clay.
responded to a disturbance in the 400 block of South View.
Responded to a theft in the 700 block of West Washington.
Assisted an agency in the 300 block of North Pitts.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of Spur and Interstate 44.
Assisted paramedics in the 200 block of North.
Assisted a citizen in the 1300 block of Spur.
July 18
Responded to an alarm in the 1300 block of Spur.
Performed a wellbeing check in the area of East Jackson and South Walnut.
Assisted a motorist in the 900 block fo South Prairie Lane.
Checked a suspicious subject in the area of South Mill and Maple.
Assisted a motorist in the 500 block of North Clay.
Responded to a 911 call in the area of Banning and Spur.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of West Washington and South Prairie Lane.
Checked suspicious activity in the 100 block of Highway W.
Checked suspicious activity in the area of Price Drive and North Clay.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 300 block of Banning.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 1000 block of West Washington.
Assisted a citizen in the 14000 block of Highway 38.
Checked a suspicious subject in the area of East Burford and North Fulton.
Responded to a 911 call in the 1200 block of North Marshall.
July 19
Assisted a citizen in the 14000 block of Highway 38.
Checked a suspicious subject in the area of East Burford and North Fulton.
Responded to a 911 call in the 1200 block of North Marshall.
Responded to a disturbance in the 1000 block of Banning.
Assisted a motorist in the 1300 block of Spur.
Responded to a 911 call in the 1200 block of North Marshall.
Responded to a theft in the 100 block of Timbers Way.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 500 block of Lindsey.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 800 block of East Third.
Responded to an alarm in the 700 block of West Washington.
Assisted a motorist in the 1200 block of Spur.
Checked suspicious activity in the 1100 block of North Buffalo.
Assisted a motorist in the area of West Washington and North Blair.
Assisted paramedics in the 500 block of Church.
Assisted paramedics in the 400 block of Haymes Court.
Responded to a disturbance in the 100 block of Highway W.
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of North Locust.
Responded to a theft in the 900 block of West Washington.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 500 block of West Hubble.
Responded to an animal complaint in the 700 block of West Washington.
Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 1300 block of Spur.
Assisted a citizen in the 100 block of Maple.
Responded to a noise complaint in the 200 block of Pine Ridge.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 400 block of East Second.
Responded to a noise complaint in the area of Kman and McNabb.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 500 block of Travis.
Responded to a theft in the 1300 block of Spur.
July 20
Checked suspicious subject in the 1600 block of West Washington.
Responded to a disturbance in the 300 block of Banning.
Responded to an alarm in the 1000 block of South White Oak.
Responded to a report of property damage in the 700 block of South Marshall.
Assisted an agency in the 300 block of South Crittenden.
Responded to a disturbance in the 600 block of Woodlawn.
Responded to a theft in the 200 block of North.
Responded to a noise complaint in the 100 block of North Blair.
Assisted paramedics in the 200 block of North.
Checked suspicious activity in the 800 block of West Washington.
Responded to a noise complaint in the area of Sunset and Pine Ridge.
Responded to an animal complaint in the 700 block of West Washington.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 600 block of Church.
Assisted paramedics in the 400 block of Church.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 300 block of Young Drive.
Assisted a motorist in the 1100 block of Westview Place.
Checked suspicious activity in the area of South Pitts and East Washington.
July 21
Checked a suspicious subject in the 14000 block of Highway 38.
Assisted paramedics in the 800 block of East Bedford.
Assisted a citizen in the 100 block of Highway W.
Checked suspicious activity in the 14000 block of Highway 38.
Assisted paramedics in the 400 block of West Jackson.
Assisted paramedics in the 300 block of Ash.
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of West Jackson and West Hubble.
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 300 block of Highway DD.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 1000 block of Spur.
Assisted paramedics in the 400 block of North Mill.
Assisted paramedics in the 100 block of South Elm.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 300 block of North Mill.
Assisted paramedics in the 400 block of Lucas.
Assisted paramedics in the 200 block of North.
Assisted paramedics in the 100 block of South Elm.
Assisted paramedics in the 200 block of North.
July 22
Responded to a disturbance in the 300 block of Banning.
Responded to a disturbance in the 800 block of Jameson.
Checked a suspicious subject in the 1300 block of Spur.
Assisted an agency in the 1300 block of Spur.
Responded to a 911 call in the 300 block of Ash.
Responded to a report of property damage in the 500 block of East Burford.
Assisted paramedics in the 1200 block of Banning.
Responded to a disturbance in the 300 block of Banning.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 400 block of Bluff Road.
Assisted paramedics in the 200 block of North.
Checked a suspicious subject in the 300 block of North Crittenden.
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of Banning.
Responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of Chestnut.
Responded to a 911 call in the 1300 block of Spur.
Assisted an agency in the 200 block of North.
Responded to a disturbance in the area of East McVay and South Elm.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 200 block of North.
Assisted paramedics in the 800 block of South White Oak.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 1300 block of Spur.
Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 300 block of North Marshall.
Responded to a theft in the 14000 block of Highway 38.
Responded to an alarm in the 400 block of McNabb.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 300 block of Banning.
Checked a suspicious subject in the 700 block of South Marshall.
Responded to a theft in the 14000 block of Highway 38.
Assisted a citizen in the 100 block of Highway W.
Assisted a motorist in the 1300 block of Spur.
Responded to a 911 call in the 1300 block of Spur.
Assisted an agency in the 800 block of Shaffer.
July 23
Checked suspicious activity in the 200 block of Crestwood.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 1300 block of Spur.
Responded to a report of property damage in the 1100 block of North Buffalo.
Checked a suspicious subject in the 1200 block of Spur.
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 1300 block of Spur.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 100 block of Highway W.
Assisted paramedics in the 600 block of East Madison.
Checked a suspicious subject in the 14000 block of Highway 38.
responded to a theft in the 1300 block of Spur.
Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of Pine Ridge.
Assisted a motorist in the 200 block of North Pitts.
Responded to a report of property damage in the 200 block of North White Oak.
Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of Maple.
Assisted a citizen in the 100 block of South Elm.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 400 block of South Olive.
Checked a suspicious subject in the 700 block of South Olive.
Responded to a disturbance in the 400 block of Haymes.
July 24
Assisted an agency in the 400 block of Haymes Court.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 100 block of Highway W.
Checked a suspicious subject in the 500 block of Commercial.
Responded to a 911 call in the 500 block of West Hubble.
Assisted a citizen in the 400 block of Haymes.
Responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of Chestnut.
Assisted paramedics in the 800 block of South White Oak.
Assisted a citizen in the area of South Elm and East Washington.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 700 block of West Washington.
Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 700 block of South Marshall.
Responded to a disturbance in the 700 block of South Marshall.
Assisted a citizen in the 14000 block of Highway 38.
July 25
Assisted paramedics in the 200 block of South Walnut.
Assisted an agency in the 400 block of Haymes Court.
Responded to an alarm in the 1100 block of Spur.
Checked a suspicious subject in the area of West Jackson and Allen.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 500 block of Pine Ridge.
Checked a suspicious subject in the 500 block of Pine Ridge.
Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of Welch.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 1300 block of Spur.
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of East Washington.
Assisted paramedics in the 600 block of East Madison.
Responded to a report of property damage in the 700 block of East McVay.
Responded to a disturbance in the 600 block of South Pine.
Responded to a disturbance in the 400 block of South Mill.Responded to an alarm in the 900 block of George.
