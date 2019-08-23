Arrests
The following arrests were reported by the Webster County Sheriff’s Office.
July 31
Amber M. Reynolds, 39, came in on a Springfield warrant for larceny and a Webster County warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
Christopher L. Hershey, 37, was transported in on a Webster County warrant for theft.
Jesse K. St. John, 33, was transported in on a Webster County warrant for stealing.
Ashton W. Page, 17, was brought in on Marshfield warrants for assault and disturbing the peace.
Makayla D. Spitz, 22, was brought in on a Republic warrant for probation violation.
Jennifer D. Fairman, 27, was brought in on a Webster County warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
Thomas R. Carlisle, 19, was brought in on a Webster County warrant for speeding and a Marshfield warrant, also for speeding.
Aug. 1
Jimmy L. Patz, 57, was brought in on a Webster County warrant for harassment.
Adam T. Hilburn, 27, was brought in on a Webster County warrant for tampering with a motor vehicle, stealing and stealing a motor vehicle.
Diana J. Taylor, 29, was brought in for speeding, careless and imprudent driving and no valid license.
Timothy A. Buckner, 46, was brought in on a Fordland warrant for failure to yield to an emergency vehicle.
Eli J. Clemens, 31, was placed on 12-hour detox.
Collin R. Dibben, 19, was brought in for driving while intoxicated.
Jonathan L. Chastain, 25, was placed on 24-hour hold for possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, possession of burglary tools and possession of counterfeit currency, and he had Christian County warrants for possession of a controlled substance and stealing.
Misty A. Capps, 40, was brought in for driving while revoked and had two Webster County warrants for driving while revoked.
Daniel J. Twaddle, 32, was brought in on a Webster County warrant for a probation violation.
Jason S. Parsley, 36, was placed on 24-hour hold for fraudulent use of a credit device.
Craig L. Temen, 33, was booked and released for trespassing.
Aug. 2
Eugenia D. Mitts, 24, was placed on 24-hour hold for fourth-degree assault.
Jacob A. Love, 28, was transferred in on a Webster County warrant for fourth-degree domestic assault.
Cindi A. Mayne, 50, was brought in on a Laclede County warrant for a seat belt violation.
Kimberly W. Mitshifer, 56, was booked and released for fourth-degree domestic assault.
Aug. 3
Ethan S. Baldwin, 19, was placed on 24-hour hold for second-degree sexual assault.
Misti L. Reyes, 48, was booked and released for driving while revoked/suspended.
Sara E. McNew, 40, was brought in on a Webster County warrant for no support.
Kevin M. Buble, 43, was booked and released for driving while suspended/revoked.
Zachary D. Roberts, 20, was booked and released for possession of a controlled substance.
Sean R. Smith, 28, was brought in on a Webster County warrant for a seat belt violation.
Aug. 4
Dana M. Eliot, 27, was placed on 24-hour hold for third-degree assault.
Celine E. Martin, 19, was brought in on a Webster County warrant for tampering with a motor vehicle/stealing.
Paul E. Morgan, 64, was placed on 24-hour hold for fourth-degree domestic assault.
Terry L. Lafferty, 43, was placed on 24-hour hold for second-degree domestic assault.
Zachary A. Lescord, 30, was booked and released for receiving stolen property and had a Laclede County warrant for driving while revoked.
Aug. 5
Jesse R. Fletcher, 40, was placed under court arrest on a Webster County warrant for first-degree harassment.
Beverly S. Hicks, 36, was brought in on a Fordland warrant for speeding.
Perry D. Dill, 50, came in on a Webster County warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
Geneva M. Kimmi, 40, came in on a Webster County warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
Mark P. Alves, 30, was brought in on Webster County warrants for no insurance (three counts) and failure to register a motor vehicle, and he had Fordland warrants for failure to register a motor vehicle (two counts), defective equipment, speeding and no insurance.
Aug. 6
Christopher S. Ford, 42, was placed on 24-hour hold for tampering with a victim, possession of a controlled substance, escaping confinement, fourth-degree assault of a law enforcement officer and first-degree tampering.
Braden M. McGrath, 22, was brought in on a Henry County warrant for speeding and driving while suspended.
Jared E. Lowder, 27, came in on a court commit.
Tiffani L. Hodges, 31, was placed under court arrest on a Webster County warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
Dakota R. Field, 23, was brought in on a Webster County warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
James I. McCabe, 51, was placed under court arrest for a Webster County warrant for driving while intoxicated with serious injury.
Robert J. Allen, 29, was placed under court arrest for a Webster County warrant for stealing a motor vehicle.
Raymond L. Barton, 54, was booked and released for driving while suspended/revoked.
Timothy J. Strickland, 19, was booked and released for driving while suspended, leaving the scene of an accident and careless and imprudent driving.
William R. Harmon, 33, was placed under court arrest on a Niangua warrant for driving while suspended, no insurance and possession of a controlled substance.
James D. Pursell, 45, was transferred in on a Webster County warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
Shawna M. Jackson, 33, was placed on 24-hour hold for possession of a forging instrument.
Levi C. Dotson, 34, was brought in on a St. Clair warrant for driving while revoked.
Aug. 7
Vernon E. Heflin, 39, was booked and released for driving while revoked/suspended.
Daniel W. Truster, 19, was booked and released for stealing and minor in possession.
Brittnee R.S. Williams, 21, was transported in on aWebster County warrant for speeding and no valid license.
Crystal Y. Eddy, 33, was placed on 24-hour hold for second-degree domestic assault and resisting.
Aug. 8
Logan L. Strain, 22, was brought in on a Marshfield warrant for driving while revoked/suspended and failure to register a motor vehicle.
Cody J. Smith, 41, was booked and released for stealing.
Keith L. Seybold, 55, was transferred in on a Webster County warrant for tampering with a motor vehicle.
Christopher J. Constable, 35, was brought in on a Webster County warrant for non-support.
Austin J. Maglynn, 21, was brought in on a Webster County warrant for receiving stolen property (two counts) and second-degree burglary.
David L. Henry, 41, was transported in on a Webster County warrant for second-degree domestic assault and endangering the welfare of a child.
Aug. 9
Merle D. Shive, 38, was placed under court arrest on a Webster County warrant for property damage.
Jerriesha S. Bostic, 24, was booked and released for driving while suspended/revoked.
Roy D. Edgington, 65, was brought in on a Webster County warrant for driving while intoxicated.
Floyd F. Manning, 40, was placed on 24-hour hold for first-degree burglary.
Travis W. Cantrell, 35, came in on Webster County warrants for first-degree harassment and littering.
Scarlet L. Wolcott, 43, was brought in on a Marshfield warrant for failure to register a motor vehicle.
Aug. 10
Jenny B. Pomeroy, 46, was brought in on a Douglas County warrant for window tint and placed on 24-hour hold for possession of a controlled substance, careless and imprudent driving and possession of meth.
Thomas V. Bendy, 30, was brought in for driving while suspended.
Aug. 11
Justin S. Hamilton, 37, was brought in on Webster County warrants for driving while intoxicated and non-support.
Jeffery S. Parsons, 37, was placed on 24-hour hold for second-degree assault.
Jay’lan E. Williams,18, was brought in on a Rogersville warrant for no driver’s license.
John H. Williams, 56, was brought in on a Greene County warrant for fourth-degree domestic assault.
Aug. 12
Thomas E. Brasher, 21, was placed on 24-hour hold for second-degree tampering with a motor vehicle.
James H. Long, 26, was brought in on a Marshfield warrant for driving while revoked and no insurance.
James F. Miller, 48, was placed under court arrest as a court correction.
Lukas M. Hardin, 20, was brought in on a Rogersville warrant for possession of marijuana and speeding.
Kyle S. Thomas, 27, was transported in on a Webster County warrant for resisting (three times).
Rickey D. Blankenship, 58, was placed under court arrest for a court commit.
Logan R. Hinshaw, 25, was placed on 24-hour hold for second-degree assault.
Alex D. Rozmiarek, 21, was brought in on a Nodaway County warrant for fourth-degree assault.
Stacy J. Sturdevant, 34, was brought in on a Webster County warrant for second-degree burglary and stealing.
Jessica D. Harman, 34, was brought in on a Marshfield warrant for stealing.
Tyler S. Crabtree, 55, was brought in on a Webster County warrant for a traffic offense.
Aug. 13
Kimberly P. Tibetts, 38, was booked and released for trespassing.
Joshua A. Young, 26, was brought in on a Webster County warrant for third-degree domestic assault.
Craig A. King, 27, was brought in on a Fordland warrant for a nuisance yard and a Rogersville warrant for defective equipment (two counts), no insurance and no plates.
Tina M. Herman, 35, was brought in on a Webster County warrant for no seat belt.
Trevor S. Hummel, 32, was booked and released for driving while intoxicated, no insurance, no seat belt and no child restraint.
Joseph L. Hall, 39, was booked and released for driving while revoked/suspended and had a Marshfield warrant for speeding and driving while revoked.
Steven R. Menter, 38, was brought in on a Webster County warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
Marshfield P.D.
The following calls were handled by the Marshfield Police Department.
Aug. 2
Assisted a motorist in the 700 block of West Washington.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of Commercial and South Marshall.
Assisted a citizen in the 1300 block of Spur.
Responded to an animal complaint in the 14000 block of Highway 38.
Checked a suspicious subject in the 300 block of South Crittenden.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 300 block of Banning.
Responded to a disturbance in the 1300 block of Spur.
Assisted a motorist in the 600 block of North Locust.
Assisted an agency in the 300 block of South Crittenden.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 200 block of East Jackson.
Responded to a report of property damage in the 1000 block of Spur.
Responded to a disturbance in the 200 block of East Jackson.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 500 block Pine Ridge.
Checked a suspicious activity in the 14000 block of Highway 38.
Checked a suspicious activity in the area of West Bedford and North Clay.
Performed a wellbeing check in the area of East Second and South Elm.
Responded to a disturbance in the 1200 block of Sunset.
Assisted a citizen in the 600 block of Church.
Responded to an alarm in the 200 block of North Olive.
Responded to a motor vehicle in the 300 block of West Jackson.
Responded to a disturbance in the 200 block of Hillcrest.
Aug. 3
Checked a suspicious activity in the 300 block of South Crittenden.
Responded to a disturbance in the 100 block of South Elm.
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of North Clay and West Washington.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 1100 block of Spur.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 500 block of Church.
Responded to a 911 call in the 13000 block of Spur.
Responded to juvenile complaint in the area of West Jackson and South White Oak.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 1300 block of Spur.
Responded to a disturbance in the 300 block of North Marshall.
Responded to a 911 call in the 400 Block of West Washington.
Assisted a citizen in the area of Mcnabb and Highway 38.
Checked a suspicious activity in the 300 block of South Crittenden.
Aug. 4
Responded to a noise complaint in the 1300 block of Spur.
Checked a suspicious subject in the 100 block of Highway W.
Responded to an alarm in the 1300 block of Spur.
Checked a suspicious activity in the 300 block of East Third.
Responded to a noise complaint in the 1400 block of North Elm.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 1600 block of West Washington.
Performed a wellbeing check in the area of East Jackson and South Walnut.
Responded to an alarm in the 200 block of South Marshall.
Performed a wellbeing check the the 14000 block of Highway 38.
Checked a suspicious subject in the 200 block of East Jackson.
Responded to a report of property damage in the 500 block of Church.
Assisted a motorist in the 1300 block of Spur.
Responded to a 911 call in the 1200 block of Spur.
Responded to a disturbance in the 600 block of East Madison.
Checked a suspicious subject in the 100 block of Highway W.
Checked a suspicious activity in the 900 block of Smith.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 1300 block of Spur.
Aug. 5
Responded to a theft in the 900 block of West Washington.
Assisted a motorist in the 700 block of South Olive.
Responded to an alarm in the 400 block of McNamm.
Responded to a noise complaint in the 1300 block of Spur.
Checked a suspicious activity in the 200 block of East Jackson.
Responded to a disturbance in the area of East Washington and North Pine.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 1200 Block of Banning.
Responded to a theft in the 900 block of West Washington.
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden.
Checked a suspicious activity in the 500 block of East Hubble.
Assisted a citizen in the 600 block of East Madison.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 1500 block of West Jefferson.
Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of South Vine.
Aug. 6
Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of North White Oak.
Assisted a citizen in the 100 block of Highway W.
Assisted a citizen in the 800 block of Shaffer.
Responded to an animal complaint in the 100 block of North White Oak.
Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of North Fulton.
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of Briarwood and East Hubble.
Checked a suspicious activity in the 600 block of East Madison.
Responded to an animal complaint in the 1200 block of Richwater.
Assisted a citizen in the 400 block of George.
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 1300 block of West Washington.
Aug. 7
Assisted a motorist in the 300 block of West Jackson.
Responded to a disturbance in the 400 block of South Pine.
Assisted a motorist in the area of West Washington and Spur.
Checked a suspicious activity in the 1200 block of Banning.
Assisted an agency in the 300 block of South Crittenden.
Responded to a report of property damage in the 500 block of South Clay.
Assisted an agency in the 200 block of East Washington.
Responded to an animal complaint in the 100 block of North Oak Grove.
Assisted a citizen in the 100 block of Highway W.
Responded to an animal complaint in the 200 block of South Clay.
Assisted a motorist in the 200 block of North Fulton.
Assisted a motorist in the 500 block of Welch.
Responded to a theft in the 900 block of West Washington.
Responded to a 911 call in the 1000 block of Banning.
Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 14000 block of Highway 38.
Aug. 8
Checked a suspicious activity in the 500 block of East Second.
Responded to a noise complaint in the 600 block of East Washington.
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of North.
Assisted an agency in the 600 bloc of East Second.
Responded to a 911 call in the 1300 block of Spur.
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden.
Assisted a citizen in the 700 block of East Washington.
Assisted a motorist in the 1300 block of Spur.
Assisted a citizen in the 700 block of East Washington.
Assisted a motorist in the 1300 block of Spur.
Assisted an agency in the 200 block of East Washington.
Assisted a motorist in the 14000 block of Highway 38.
Checked a suspicious subject in the 400 block of East Washington.
Assisted a citizen in the 700 block of East Washington.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of East Jackson and South Crittenden.
Performed a wellbeing check in the area of Banning and Spur.
