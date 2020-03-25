Marshfield P.D.
The following calls were handled by the Marshfield Police Department.
Feb. 28
Performed a wellbeing check in the 500 block of Pine Ridge
Responded to a 911 call in the area of INTERSTATE 44
Assisted an agency in the 200 block of North Pitts
Assisted an agency in the 700 block of North Marshall
Responded to an alarm in the 1100 block of Spur
Performed a wellbeing check in the 300 block of North Buffalo
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 800 block of North Olive
Responded to a juvenile complaint in the area of West Jefferson and Spur
Responded to an animal complaint in the 600 block of Arrow Court
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of South Vine and Commercial
Assisted paramedics in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of South Vine
Assisted a citizen in the area of Banning and Spur
Responded to a theft in the 1000 block of Spur
Checked a suspicious subject in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of Highway DD
Performed a wellbeing check in the 400 block of West Bedford
Assisted paramedics in the 1600 block of West Washington
Assisted an agency in the 600 block of North Locust
Performed a wellbeing check in the 500 block of East Hubble
Checked a suspicious activity in the 100 block of Highway W
Assisted a citizen in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Feb. 29
Assisted a motorist in the 300 block of Highway DD
Assisted an agency in the 700 block of North Marshall
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Checked a suspicious activity in the 200 block of North Pine
Assisted a citizen in the area of Chestnut and Commercial
Checked a suspicious subject in the 400 block of East Burford
Responded to a theft in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Responded to a theft in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Assisted paramedics in the 200 block of Crestwood
Performed a wellbeing check in the 500 block of West Jackson
Responded to a theft in the 400 block of North Mill
Responded to an alarm in the 300 block of McNabb
Performed a wellbeing check in the 900 block of South Marshall
Assisted paramedics in the 500 block of Blinn
Checked a suspicious subject in the area of Spur and INTERSTATE 44
Performed a wellbeing check in the 100 block of Kari Responded to a disturbance in the 1400 block of Glenwood
Assisted a motorist in the 300 block of South Walnut
Assisted an agency in the 1100 block of Highway A
Checked a suspicious activity in the 400 block of North Marshall
Responded to an animal complaint in the 300 block of McNabb
Assisted an agency in the 200 block of East Jefferson
Feb. 1
Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of East Hubble
Assisted a motorist in the 700 block of West Washington
Responded to a theft in the 1300 block of Spur
Responded to an animal complaint in the 400 block of South Walnut
Assisted a motorist in the 400 block of North Olive
Responded to a report of property damage in the 1300 block of Spur
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 1100 block of Banning
Checked a suspicious subject in the 700 block of West Washington
Assisted paramedics in the 1600 block of West Washington
Responded to a 911 call in the 300 block of Ash
Checked a suspicious subject in the area of Spur and INTERSTATE 44
Assisted a citizen in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Assisted paramedics in the 700 block of Banning
Responded to an alarm in the 200 block of East Madison
Checked a suspicious activity in the 400 block of North Crittenden
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 1300 block of Spur
Responded to a theft in the 1300 block of Spur
Assisted a citizen in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Assisted a motorist in the 300 block of North Marshall
Checked a suspicious activity in the area of North Fulton and St. Charles
Feb. 2
Assisted paramedics in the 1300 block of Hereford
Assisted paramedics in the 800 block of South White Oak
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 800 block of South Marshall
Assisted a citizen in the area of North Pitts and East Burford
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Responded to a 911 call in the 300 block of East Jackson
Assisted paramedics in the 500 block of North Clay
Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 700 block of Aspen
Assisted paramedics in the 1100 block of Banning
Responded to a theft in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Assisted paramedics in the 700 block of North Marshall
Assisted an agency in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Checked a suspicious activity in the 900 block of Bradford Court
Performed a wellbeing check in the 200 block of East Jackson
Responded to a report of property damage in the area of INTERSTATE 44
Assisted paramedics in the 1600 block of West Washington
Assisted paramedics in the 1600 block of West Washington
Responded to an alarm in the 500 block of Church
Assisted an agency in the 400 block of North Crittenden
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 1200 block of Banning
Checked a suspicious activity in the 1000 block of Banning
Feb. 3
Assisted paramedics in the 300 block of North Buffalo
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 400 block of North Fulton
Checked a suspicious activity in the 800 block of West Washington
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of North Buffalo and Dill
Responded to an animal complaint in the 700 block of South Marshall
Assisted a motorist in the area of Julian and North Elm
Responded to a 911 call in the 400 block of West Washington
Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of East Second
Assisted a motorist in the 1000 block of West Washington
Assisted an agency in the 200 block of East Washington
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Assisted an agency in the 200 block of East Washington
Assisted a motorist in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Assisted an agency in the 600 block of North Marshall
Assisted a citizen in the 600 block of South Pine
Responded to a report of property damage in the 800 block of South Marshall
Assisted paramedics in the 500 block of Church
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Feb. 4
Assisted an agency in the 400 block of North Crittenden
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 1200 block of Banning
Checked a suspicious activity in the 1000 block of Banning
Performed a wellbeing check in the 300 block of North Mill
Checked a suspicious subject in the 100 block of East Jefferson
Responded to a 911 call in the 200 block of Commercial
Assisted a citizen in the area of North Blair and West Washington
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 700 block of East McVay
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Responded to a report of property damage in the 300 block of North Pitts
Assisted a citizen in the 100 block of Maple
Assisted paramedics in the 1300 block of Spur
Checked a suspicious activity in the area of East McVay and South Walnut
Feb. 5
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of East Washington
Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 300 block of East Third
Assisted an agency in the 200 block of Pine Ridge
Responded to a theft in the 800 block of Shaffer
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 200 block of South Prairie Lane
Performed a wellbeing check in the 300 block of Pine Ridge
Assisted a motorist in the 1000 block of South White Oak
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of Crestwood and North Marshall
Feb. 6
Checked a suspicious subject in the 700 block of Banning
Assisted paramedics in the 800 block of South White Oak
Assisted an agency in the 900 block of South Marshall
Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of Commercial
Assisted an agency in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Assisted paramedics in the 100 block of North Oak Grove
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 200 block of Highway W
Assisted an agency in the 200 block of North Pitts
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 1300 block of Spur
Assisted a citizen in the 1200 block of Banning
Assisted a motorist in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Responded to a report of property damage in the 300 block of Towne Loop
Assisted paramedics in the 1600 block of West Washington
Assisted an agency in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Performed a wellbeing check in the 700 block of South Vine
Assisted paramedics in the 700 block of West Washington
Assisted a citizen in the 1000 block of South White Oak
Assisted paramedics in the 100 block of North Vine
Responded to a report of property damage in the 1300 block of Banning
Feb. 7
Responded to a theft in the 400 block of North Fulton
Performed a wellbeing check in the 700 block of East Bedford
Responded to a theft in the 500 block of Julian
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of North Mill
Responded to a report of property damage in the 700 block of Banning
Assisted a motorist in the 400 block of West Bedford
Assisted a motorist in the 400 block of McNabb
Performed a wellbeing check in the 100 block of Senior
Assisted a citizen in the 700 block of West Jackson
Assisted paramedics in the 200 block of North
Assisted a citizen in the 800 block of East Washington
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Feb. 8
Assisted paramedics in the 100 block of Hillsboro
Responded to an alarm in the 300 block of South Pitts
Responded to a disturbance in the 600 block of Church
Responded to an alarm in the 200 block of North Clay
Responded to an animal complaint in the 1200 block of North Marshall
Performed a wellbeing check in the 300 block of North Marshall
Responded to a theft in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of Pine Ridge
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 200 block of North
Assisted a citizen in the 400 block of East Burford
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of North White Oak and Massey
Assisted paramedics in the 1600 block of West Washington
Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 300 block of North Buffalo
Assisted a motorist in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Responded to a 911 call in the 800 block of South White Oak
Checked a suspicious subject in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Feb. 9
Responded to a disturbance in the 100 block of Alford
Responded to a report of property damage in the 200 block of West Madison
Checked a suspicious activity in the 1300 block of Spur
Assisted paramedics in the 800 block of South White Oak
Responded to a theft in the 400 block of North White Oak
Assisted paramedics in the 1000 block of Banning
Responded to a disturbance in the 600 block of East Washington
Assisted a motorist in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Assisted a motorist in the 600 block of East Second
Checked a suspicious subject in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Assisted a citizen in the 600 block of North Marshall
Assisted an agency in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Assisted a motorist in the 900 block of Ryan
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of Elm and Golf Course
Checked a suspicious subject in the 1300 block of Spur
Assisted a citizen in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Assisted an agency in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Responded to a disturbance in the 100 block of Alford
Feb. 10
Checked a suspicious activity in the 200 block of East Madison
Assisted a motorist in the 100 block of Highway DD
Assisted paramedics in the 1200 block of Banning
Assisted a motorist in the 1300 block of Spur
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 200 block of West Washington
Performed a wellbeing check in the 600 block of North Locust
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of Highway DD
Checked a suspicious subject in the area of Commercial and South Pine
Assisted paramedics in the 500 block of West Hubble
Assisted an agency in the 400 block of South White Oak
Responded to an animal complaint in the 100 block of South Walnut
Assisted paramedics in the 800 block of South White Oak
Checked a suspicious activity in the 400 block of West Washington
Responded to a theft in the 300 block of North Mill
Assisted a citizen in the 800 block of West Washington
Assisted an agency in the 800 block of South White Oak
Assisted an agency in the 500 block of Commercial
Assisted an agency in the 200 block of East Washington
Checked a suspicious subject in the 400 block of East Burford
Feb. 11
Checked a suspicious subject in the 200 block of East Jackson
Responded to an alarm in the 1000 block of South White Oak
Assisted an agency in the 200 block of North Street
Responded to a report of property damage in the 800 block of East Madison
Assisted a citizen in the area of West Jefferson and Spur
Assisted a motorist in the area of South Locust and East Madison
Responded to a report of property damage in the area of West Bedford and North Clay
Assisted a citizen in the 100 block of Senior
Checked a suspicious activity in the 400 block of North Fulton
Assisted an agency in the 200 block of South Oak Grove
Assisted a motorist in the area of East Washington and North Cherry
Responded to a disturbance in the 300 block of North Buffalo
Assisted a citizen in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Assisted an agency in the 700 block of South Olive
Responded to a 911 call in the 200 block of North Pitts
Assisted an agency in the 200 block of East Washington
Assisted an agency in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Assisted an agency in the 1100 block of North Buffalo
Feb. 12
Assisted paramedics in the 100 block of Hillsboro
Assisted paramedics in the 800 block of South White Oak
Responded to animal control in the 900 block of West Washington
Assisted a citizen in the 100 block of Kari
Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of South Mill
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of North Mill
Responded to a disturbance in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Responded to a theft in the 900 block of South Prairie Lane
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Assisted an agency in the 200 block of East Washington
Assisted an agency in the 100 block of North Blair
Assisted an agency in the area of West Jefferson and Spur
Responded to an alarm in the 1000 block of South White Oak
Performed a wellbeing check in the 500 block of South Mill
