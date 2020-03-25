Marshfield P.D.

The following calls were handled by the Marshfield Police Department.

Feb. 28

Performed a wellbeing check in the 500 block of Pine Ridge

Responded to a 911 call in the area of INTERSTATE 44

Assisted an agency in the 200 block of North Pitts

Assisted an agency in the 700 block of North Marshall

Responded to an alarm in the 1100 block of Spur

Performed a wellbeing check in the 300 block of North Buffalo

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 800 block of North Olive

Responded to a juvenile complaint in the area of West Jefferson and Spur

Responded to an animal complaint in the 600 block of Arrow Court

Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of South Vine and Commercial

Assisted paramedics in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of South Vine

Assisted a citizen in the area of Banning and Spur

Responded to a theft in the 1000 block of Spur

Checked a suspicious subject in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of Highway DD

Performed a wellbeing check in the 400 block of West Bedford

Assisted paramedics in the 1600 block of West Washington

Assisted an agency in the 600 block of North Locust

Performed a wellbeing check in the 500 block of East Hubble

Checked a suspicious activity in the 100 block of Highway W

Assisted a citizen in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Feb. 29

Assisted a motorist in the 300 block of Highway DD

Assisted an agency in the 700 block of North Marshall

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Checked a suspicious activity in the 200 block of North Pine

Assisted a citizen in the area of Chestnut and Commercial

Checked a suspicious subject in the 400 block of East Burford

Responded to a theft in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Responded to a theft in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Assisted paramedics in the 200 block of Crestwood

Performed a wellbeing check in the 500 block of West Jackson

Responded to a theft in the 400 block of North Mill

Responded to an alarm in the 300 block of McNabb

Performed a wellbeing check in the 900 block of South Marshall

Assisted paramedics in the 500 block of Blinn

Checked a suspicious subject in the area of Spur and INTERSTATE 44

Performed a wellbeing check in the 100 block of Kari Responded to a disturbance in the 1400 block of Glenwood

Assisted a motorist in the 300 block of South Walnut

Assisted an agency in the 1100 block of Highway A

Checked a suspicious activity in the 400 block of North Marshall

Responded to an animal complaint in the 300 block of McNabb

Assisted an agency in the 200 block of East Jefferson

Feb. 1

Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of East Hubble

Assisted a motorist in the 700 block of West Washington

Responded to a theft in the 1300 block of Spur

Responded to an animal complaint in the 400 block of South Walnut

Assisted a motorist in the 400 block of North Olive

Responded to a report of property damage in the 1300 block of Spur

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 1100 block of Banning

Checked a suspicious subject in the 700 block of West Washington

Assisted paramedics in the 1600 block of West Washington

Responded to a 911 call in the 300 block of Ash

Checked a suspicious subject in the area of Spur and INTERSTATE 44

Assisted a citizen in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Assisted paramedics in the 700 block of Banning

Responded to an alarm in the 200 block of East Madison

Checked a suspicious activity in the 400 block of North Crittenden

Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 1300 block of Spur

Responded to a theft in the 1300 block of Spur

Assisted a citizen in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Assisted a motorist in the 300 block of North Marshall

Checked a suspicious activity in the area of North Fulton and St. Charles

Feb. 2

Assisted paramedics in the 1300 block of Hereford

Assisted paramedics in the 800 block of South White Oak

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 800 block of South Marshall

Assisted a citizen in the area of North Pitts and East Burford

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Responded to a 911 call in the 300 block of East Jackson

Assisted paramedics in the 500 block of North Clay

Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 700 block of Aspen

Assisted paramedics in the 1100 block of Banning

Responded to a theft in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Assisted paramedics in the 700 block of North Marshall

Assisted an agency in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Checked a suspicious activity in the 900 block of Bradford Court

Performed a wellbeing check in the 200 block of East Jackson

Responded to a report of property damage in the area of INTERSTATE 44

Assisted paramedics in the 1600 block of West Washington

Assisted paramedics in the 1600 block of West Washington

Responded to an alarm in the 500 block of Church

Assisted an agency in the 400 block of North Crittenden

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 1200 block of Banning

Checked a suspicious activity in the 1000 block of Banning

Feb. 3

Assisted paramedics in the 300 block of North Buffalo

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 400 block of North Fulton

Checked a suspicious activity in the 800 block of West Washington

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of North Buffalo and Dill

Responded to an animal complaint in the 700 block of South Marshall

Assisted a motorist in the area of Julian and North Elm

Responded to a 911 call in the 400 block of West Washington

Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of East Second

Assisted a motorist in the 1000 block of West Washington

Assisted an agency in the 200 block of East Washington

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Assisted an agency in the 200 block of East Washington

Assisted a motorist in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Assisted an agency in the 600 block of North Marshall

Assisted a citizen in the 600 block of South Pine

Responded to a report of property damage in the 800 block of South Marshall

Assisted paramedics in the 500 block of Church

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Feb. 4

Assisted an agency in the 400 block of North Crittenden

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 1200 block of Banning

Checked a suspicious activity in the 1000 block of Banning

Performed a wellbeing check in the 300 block of North Mill

Checked a suspicious subject in the 100 block of East Jefferson

Responded to a 911 call in the 200 block of Commercial

Assisted a citizen in the area of North Blair and West Washington

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 700 block of East McVay

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Responded to a report of property damage in the 300 block of North Pitts

Assisted a citizen in the 100 block of Maple

Assisted paramedics in the 1300 block of Spur

Checked a suspicious activity in the area of East McVay and South Walnut

Feb. 5

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of East Washington

Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 300 block of East Third

Assisted an agency in the 200 block of Pine Ridge

Responded to a theft in the 800 block of Shaffer

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 200 block of South Prairie Lane

Performed a wellbeing check in the 300 block of Pine Ridge

Assisted a motorist in the 1000 block of South White Oak

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of Crestwood and North Marshall

Feb. 6

Checked a suspicious subject in the 700 block of Banning

Assisted paramedics in the 800 block of South White Oak

Assisted an agency in the 900 block of South Marshall

Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of Commercial

Assisted an agency in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Assisted paramedics in the 100 block of North Oak Grove

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 200 block of Highway W

Assisted an agency in the 200 block of North Pitts

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 1300 block of Spur

Assisted a citizen in the 1200 block of Banning

Assisted a motorist in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Responded to a report of property damage in the 300 block of Towne Loop

Assisted paramedics in the 1600 block of West Washington

Assisted an agency in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Performed a wellbeing check in the 700 block of South Vine

Assisted paramedics in the 700 block of West Washington

Assisted a citizen in the 1000 block of South White Oak

Assisted paramedics in the 100 block of North Vine

Responded to a report of property damage in the 1300 block of Banning

Feb. 7

Responded to a theft in the 400 block of North Fulton

Performed a wellbeing check in the 700 block of East Bedford

Responded to a theft in the 500 block of Julian

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of North Mill

Responded to a report of property damage in the 700 block of Banning

Assisted a motorist in the 400 block of West Bedford

Assisted a motorist in the 400 block of McNabb

Performed a wellbeing check in the 100 block of Senior

Assisted a citizen in the 700 block of West Jackson

Assisted paramedics in the 200 block of North

Assisted a citizen in the 800 block of East Washington

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Feb. 8

Assisted paramedics in the 100 block of Hillsboro

Responded to an alarm in the 300 block of South Pitts

Responded to a disturbance in the 600 block of Church

Responded to an alarm in the 200 block of North Clay

Responded to an animal complaint in the 1200 block of North Marshall

Performed a wellbeing check in the 300 block of North Marshall

Responded to a theft in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of Pine Ridge

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 200 block of North

Assisted a citizen in the 400 block of East Burford

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of North White Oak and Massey

Assisted paramedics in the 1600 block of West Washington

Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 300 block of North Buffalo

Assisted a motorist in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Responded to a 911 call in the 800 block of South White Oak

Checked a suspicious subject in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Feb. 9

Responded to a disturbance in the 100 block of Alford

Responded to a report of property damage in the 200 block of West Madison

Checked a suspicious activity in the 1300 block of Spur

Assisted paramedics in the 800 block of South White Oak

Responded to a theft in the 400 block of North White Oak

Assisted paramedics in the 1000 block of Banning

Responded to a disturbance in the 600 block of East Washington

Assisted a motorist in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Assisted a motorist in the 600 block of East Second

Checked a suspicious subject in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Assisted a citizen in the 600 block of North Marshall

Assisted an agency in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Assisted a motorist in the 900 block of Ryan

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of Elm and Golf Course

Checked a suspicious subject in the 1300 block of Spur

Assisted a citizen in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Assisted an agency in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Responded to a disturbance in the 100 block of Alford

Feb. 10

Checked a suspicious activity in the 200 block of East Madison

Assisted a motorist in the 100 block of Highway DD

Assisted paramedics in the 1200 block of Banning

Assisted a motorist in the 1300 block of Spur

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 200 block of West Washington

Performed a wellbeing check in the 600 block of North Locust

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of Highway DD

Checked a suspicious subject in the area of Commercial and South Pine

Assisted paramedics in the 500 block of West Hubble

Assisted an agency in the 400 block of South White Oak

Responded to an animal complaint in the 100 block of South Walnut

Assisted paramedics in the 800 block of South White Oak

Checked a suspicious activity in the 400 block of West Washington

Responded to a theft in the 300 block of North Mill

Assisted a citizen in the 800 block of West Washington

Assisted an agency in the 800 block of South White Oak

Assisted an agency in the 500 block of Commercial

Assisted an agency in the 200 block of East Washington

Checked a suspicious subject in the 400 block of East Burford

Feb. 11

Checked a suspicious subject in the 200 block of East Jackson

Responded to an alarm in the 1000 block of South White Oak

Assisted an agency in the 200 block of North Street

Responded to a report of property damage in the 800 block of East Madison

Assisted a citizen in the area of West Jefferson and Spur

Assisted a motorist in the area of South Locust and East Madison

Responded to a report of property damage in the area of West Bedford and North Clay

Assisted a citizen in the 100 block of Senior

Checked a suspicious activity in the 400 block of North Fulton

Assisted an agency in the 200 block of South Oak Grove

Assisted a motorist in the area of East Washington and North Cherry

Responded to a disturbance in the 300 block of North Buffalo

Assisted a citizen in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Assisted an agency in the 700 block of South Olive

Responded to a 911 call in the 200 block of North Pitts

Assisted an agency in the 200 block of East Washington

Assisted an agency in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Assisted an agency in the 1100 block of North Buffalo

Feb. 12

Assisted paramedics in the 100 block of Hillsboro

Assisted paramedics in the 800 block of South White Oak

Responded to animal control in the 900 block of West Washington

Assisted a citizen in the 100 block of Kari

Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of South Mill

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of North Mill

Responded to a disturbance in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Responded to a theft in the 900 block of South Prairie Lane

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Assisted an agency in the 200 block of East Washington

Assisted an agency in the 100 block of North Blair

Assisted an agency in the area of West Jefferson and Spur

Responded to an alarm in the 1000 block of South White Oak

Performed a wellbeing check in the 500 block of South Mill

