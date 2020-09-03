Filings
The following filings were reported by the Webster County Circuit Clerk’s Office.
BREACH OF CONTRACT
Aug. 14
Sofi Lending Corp. v. David Ringo
SMALL CLAIMS TRIAL DE NOVO
Aug. 18
Michael B. Kyle v. Dhaliwal LLC
CHANGE OF NAME
Aug. 12
In re. Britney Nikole Gavin
CHILD SUPPORT MOTION TO MODIFY
Aug. 13
Bobby C. Laer v. Tammy L. Laver Williams
DISSOLUTION WITH CHILDREN
Aug. 13
Jennifer Moore v. Jacob A. Moore
Aug. 14
Brian L. Jenkins v. Evalina D. Jenkins
Aug. 19
Jesse Tabor v. Sommer Tabor
Aug. 20
Rheannon Steinkamp v. Michael Steinkamp
DISSOLUTION WITHOUT CHILDREN
Aug. 12
Amy S. Wiley v. Shawn D. Wiley
Aug. 17
Rebecca L. Kinder v. Jonathan R. Kinder
Chyanne M. Lester v. Isaac S. Lester
MOTION TO MODIFY
Aug. 13
Corey E. Hankins v. Emily R. Hankins
ADULT ABUSE WITHOUT STALKING
Aug. 12
X v. David L. Franklin
Aug. 13
X v. Byron K. Pruett
Aug. 17
X v. Kristofer C. Lumbert
Aug. 20
X v. David L. Smith
Aug. 21
X v. Joseph L. Wright
FELONY
Aug. 14
State v. Cody J. Katska
Aug. 20
State v. David Lee Taylor
Aug. 21
State v. Justin S. Hamilton
CHILD SUPPORT ADMINISTRATIVE ORDER
Aug. 12
Amanda Marie Kotval v. Brandon Thomas Lair
Aug. 21
Allie Chyanne Godsey v. Koi Magaven Banks
PERSONAL INJURY — OTHER
Aug. 21
Tonya Brown et al. v. Home Court Advantage Inc. et al.
FAMILY ACCESS MOTION
Aug. 19
Tiffany L. Spice v. Tim J. Spice
TRANSCRIPT JUDGMENT
Aug. 20
Division of Employment Security v. Gary J. Martin
Division of Employment Security v. Ashley Disposal Services Inc.
Dispositions
The following dispositions were reported by the Webster County Circuit Clerk’s Office.
CHILD SUPPORT ADMINISTRATIVE ORDER
Aug. 12
Amanda Marie Kotval v. Brandon Thomas Lair. Other final disposition.
Aug. 20
Allie Chyanne Godsey v. Koi Magaven Banks. Other final disposition.
FELONY
Aug. 17
State v. Brittany N. Persinger. Guilty plea.
State v. Sydney Perry. Guilty plea.
State v. Dwayne A. Day (two cases). Guilty plea.
Aug. 24
State v. Jessica Anne Estrada. Guilty plea.
MOTION, RULES 29.15 OR 24.035
Aug. 17
Ririe Gregg Fields v. State of Missouri. Dismissed by parties.
DISSOLUTION WITHOUT CHILDREN
Aug. 14
Lacy Joann Page v. James David Page. Consent judgment.
Aug. 17
Christopher P. Holliday v. Nicole S. Holliday. Consent judgment.
then S. Evans v. Richard L. Evans. Consent judgment.
Aug. 21
Julie M. Elder v. James R. Spell. Dismissed by court without prejudice.
ADULT ABUSE WITHOUT STALKING
Aug. 12
X v. Carson T. Hall. Dismissed by court without prejudice.
Aug. 17
X v. Byron K. Pruett. Dismissed by court without prejudice.
ADULT ABUSE STALKING
Aug. 12
X v. Kelby Humble. Dismissed by court without prejudice.
TRANSCRIPT JUDGMENT
Aug. 20
Division of Employment Security v. Gary J. Martin. Other final disposition.
Division of Employment Security v. Ashley Disposal Services Inc. Other final disposition.
DECLARATORY JUDGMENT
Aug. 25
Alan Letterman v. Missouri Department of Revenue. Other final disposition.
CHILD SUPPORT MOTION TO MODIFY
Aug. 25
Courtney Michelle Hintz v. Noah Adam Ogden. Dismissed by court without prejudice.
Judgments
The following judgments were reported by the Webster County Circuit Clerk’s Office.
July 30
Justin M. Dill v. Lindsey A. Jenkins. Court grants modification by agreement of all parties. Judgment entered.
Aug. 5
X v. Michael S. Howell. Judgment full order protection.
X v. Corey L. McAllister. Judgment full order protection.
X v. Dalton L. Wright. Judgment full order protection.
Aug. 6
Regina R. Bennett v. Michael H. Bennett. Court dissolves marriage. Debts and property divided. Judgment entered and signed by the court.
Matthew Bridges et al. v. Jessica Tacolla. Amended judgment and decree of modification (nunc pro tunc)
Aug. 7
Brian Chism v. Amanda Chism. Court dissolves marriage. Property and debt divided. Judgment entered and signed.
Aug. 11
Rachel Patty v. Dustin M. Patty. Court dissolves marriage. Property and debt divided. Judgment entered and signed.
Chase E. Ward v. Hailey V. Ward. Court dissolves marriage. Property and debt divided. Judgment entered and signed.
Aug. 12
Stockmens Bank v. KP Properties and Investments and Kevin M. Postel. Judgment against KP Properties & Investments et al. in amount of $104.633.80.
Aug. 14
Amanda Marie Kotval v. Brandon Thomas Lair. Responded ordered to pay child support and provide medical insurance on minor child.
Lacy Joann Page v. James David Page. Court dissolves marriage. Property and debt divided. Judgment entered and signed.
Aug. 17
Thenia S. Evans v. Richard L. Evans. Court dissolves marriage. Property and debt divided. Judgment entered and signed.
Timothy Knotts v. Missouri Director of Revenue. Judgment against Missouri Director of Revenue Kenneth Zellers.
Aug. 18
Christopher P. Holliday v. Nicole S. Holliday. Court dissolves marriage. Property and debt divided. Judgment entered and signed.
Aug. 20
Division of Employment Security v. Ashley Disposal Services Inc. Certificate of tax assessment. Judgment for petitioner in amount of $171.07 plus $4.97 interest for a total of $176.04 together with all costs.
Division of Employment Security v. Gary J. Martin. Certificate of assessment of overpaid benefits. Judgment for petitioner in amount of $1,836 together with all costs and penalties.
Aug. 21
Allie Chyanne Godsey v. Koi Magaven Banks. Respondent to pay child support and provide medical insurance on minor child.
Aug. 25
Alan Letterman v. Missouri Department of Revenue. Judgment declaring ownership.
Marshfield P.D.
The following calls were handled by the Marshfield Police Department.
July 31
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Performed a wellbeing check in the 1400 block of Woodland
Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 1300 block of Spur
Assisted an agency in the 200 block of East Burford
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of Lura
Responded to a 911 call in the 1300 block of Banning
Assisted an agency in the 1300 block of Wallis
Performed a wellbeing check in the 600 block of Church
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of West Washington and West Hubble
Assisted a citizen in the 400 block of South Pine
Assisted a citizen in the 100 block of Senior Drive
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 700 block of South Olive
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 1200 block of Spur
Performed a wellbeing check in the area of Interstate 44
Checked suspicious activity in the 200 block of North
Responded to an alarm in the 900 block of South Marshall
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 300 block of Banning
Performed a wellbeing check in the 600 block of North Marshall
Performed a wellbeing check in the 300 block of Banning
Performed a wellbeing check in the 1400 block of North Elm
Performed a wellbeing check in the 700 block of South Marshall
Aug. 1
Performed a wellbeing check in the 200 block of North
Checked a suspicious subject in the area of South Locust and East Madison
Assisted a citizen in the 600 block of Woodlawn
Responded to a theft in the 1300 block of Spur
Responded to an alarm in the 1300 block of Spur
Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of North
Checked suspicious activity in the 300 block of Pine Ridge
Checked suspicious activity in the 500 block of East Madison
Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 1000 block of Berkley
Responded to a disturbance in the 1300 block of Hereford
Responded to a 911 call in the 400 block of Creekside Place
Motorist assisted in the 600 block of Commercial
Responded to a disturbance in the 200 block of North
Aug. 2
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of North White Oak and West Bedford
Responded to a theft in the 900 block of West Washington
Assisted a citizen in the 400 block of Commercial
Responded to a 911 call in the 400 block of North Olive
Responded to a theft in the 200 block of Pine Ridge
Checked suspicious activity in the 300 block of East Third
Performed a wellbeing check in the 500 block of Church
Checked a suspicious subject in the 1300 block of Spur
Responded to a report of property damage in the 100 block of Senior Drive
Responded to a 911 call in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Motorist assisted in the 1300 block of Spur
Checked suspicious activity in the 1700 block of Woodridge
Performed a wellbeing check in the 300 block of Lura
Responded to a disturbance in the 200 block of North Pine
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 600 block of North Locust
Performed a wellbeing check in the 600 block of North Marshall
Performed a wellbeing check in the 300 block of Banning
Performed a wellbeing check in the 1400 block of North Elm
Performed a wellbeing check in the 400 block of Creekside Place
Responded to an alarm in the 1100 block of Spur
Responded to a theft in the 300 block of Hillcrest
Aug. 3
Assisted a citizen in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of Forest Drive and North Pine
Performed a wellbeing check in the 900 block of West Washington
Assisted an agency in the 1400 block of South Elm
Assisted a citizen in the 1100 block of Spur
Responded to a theft in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Assisted motorist in the 1000 block of Bond Court
Responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of East Madison
Performed a wellbeing check in the 600 block of North Marshall
Performed a wellbeing check in the 300 block of Banning
Performed a wellbeing check in the 1400 block of North Elm
Performed a wellbeing check in the 700 block of South Marshall
Aug. 4
Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 200 block of North Olive
Assisted paramedics in the 900 block of North Elm
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of East Jackson and South Walnut
Responded to an alarm in the 1000 block of Schoolview
Assisted a citizen in the 800 block of South White Oak
Assisted motorist in the area of West Third and South Marshall
Motorist assisted in the 500 block of East Washington
Responded to a theft in the 1300 block of Banning
Responded to a disturbance in the 1200 block of Banning
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 400 block of West Washington
Assisted a citizen in the 400 block of East Third
Responded to a disturbance in the 700 block of South Buffalo
Aug. 5
Performed a wellbeing check in the 600 block of North Marshall
Performed a wellbeing check in the 300 block of Banning
Performed a wellbeing check in the 1400 block of North Elm
Performed a wellbeing check in the 700 block of South Marshall
Assisted an agency in the 600 block of South Vine
Assisted a citizen in the 1200 block of Spur
Responded to a disturbance in the 200 block of East Jackson
Motorist assisted in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 600 block of North Locust
Assisted a citizen in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Performed a wellbeing check in the 600 block of North Marshall
Performed a wellbeing check in the 300 block of Banning
Performed a wellbeing check in the 1400 block of North Elm
Performed a wellbeing check in the 700 block of South Marshall
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of East Jackson and South Crittenden
Checked a suspicious subject in the 400 block of West Washington
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 400 block of South Walnut
Responded to a 911 call in the 1000 block of Banning
Responded to a report of property damage in the 100 block of Alford
Responded to a disturbance in the 1300 block of Banning
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 1300 block of Spur
Aug. 6
Assisted a citizen in the 900 block of West Washington
Responded to a theft in the 1300 block of Spur
Performed a wellbeing check in the 500 block of South Mill
Checked a suspicious subject in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Motorist assisted in the 300 block of West Washington
Assisted a citizen in the 1200 block of Spur
Assisted a citizen in the 700 block of South White Oak
Assisted an agency in the 200 block of East Washington
Performed a wellbeing check in the 1400 block of North Elm
