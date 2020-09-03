Filings

The following filings were reported by the Webster County Circuit Clerk’s Office.

BREACH OF CONTRACT

Aug. 14

Sofi Lending Corp. v. David Ringo

SMALL CLAIMS TRIAL DE NOVO

Aug. 18

Michael B. Kyle v. Dhaliwal LLC

CHANGE OF NAME

Aug. 12

In re. Britney Nikole Gavin

CHILD SUPPORT MOTION TO MODIFY

Aug. 13

Bobby C. Laer v. Tammy L. Laver Williams

DISSOLUTION WITH CHILDREN

Aug. 13

Jennifer Moore v. Jacob A. Moore

Aug. 14

Brian L. Jenkins v. Evalina D. Jenkins

Aug. 19

Jesse Tabor v. Sommer Tabor

Aug. 20

Rheannon Steinkamp v. Michael Steinkamp

DISSOLUTION WITHOUT CHILDREN

Aug. 12

Amy S. Wiley v. Shawn D. Wiley

Aug. 17

Rebecca L. Kinder v. Jonathan R. Kinder

Chyanne M. Lester v. Isaac S. Lester

MOTION TO MODIFY

Aug. 13

Corey E. Hankins v. Emily R. Hankins

ADULT ABUSE WITHOUT STALKING

Aug. 12

X v. David L. Franklin

Aug. 13

X v. Byron K. Pruett

Aug. 17

X v. Kristofer C. Lumbert

Aug. 20

X v. David L. Smith

Aug. 21

X v. Joseph L. Wright

FELONY

Aug. 14

State v. Cody J. Katska

Aug. 20

State v. David Lee Taylor

Aug. 21

State v. Justin S. Hamilton

CHILD SUPPORT ADMINISTRATIVE ORDER

Aug. 12

Amanda Marie Kotval v. Brandon Thomas Lair

Aug. 21

Allie Chyanne Godsey v. Koi Magaven Banks

PERSONAL INJURY — OTHER

Aug. 21

Tonya Brown et al. v. Home Court Advantage Inc. et al.

FAMILY ACCESS MOTION

Aug. 19

Tiffany L. Spice v. Tim J. Spice

TRANSCRIPT JUDGMENT

Aug. 20

Division of Employment Security v. Gary J. Martin

Division of Employment Security v. Ashley Disposal Services Inc.

 

Dispositions

The following dispositions were reported by the Webster County Circuit Clerk’s Office.

CHILD SUPPORT ADMINISTRATIVE ORDER

Aug. 12

Amanda Marie Kotval v. Brandon Thomas Lair. Other final disposition.

Aug. 20

Allie Chyanne Godsey v. Koi Magaven Banks. Other final disposition.

FELONY

Aug. 17

State v. Brittany N. Persinger. Guilty plea.

State v. Sydney Perry. Guilty plea.

State v. Dwayne A. Day (two cases). Guilty plea.

Aug. 24

State v. Jessica Anne Estrada. Guilty plea.

MOTION, RULES 29.15 OR 24.035

Aug. 17

Ririe Gregg Fields v. State of Missouri. Dismissed by parties.

DISSOLUTION WITHOUT CHILDREN

Aug. 14

Lacy Joann Page v. James David Page. Consent judgment.

Aug. 17

Christopher P. Holliday v. Nicole S. Holliday. Consent judgment.

then S. Evans v. Richard L. Evans. Consent judgment.

Aug. 21

Julie M. Elder v. James R. Spell. Dismissed by court without prejudice.

ADULT ABUSE WITHOUT STALKING

Aug. 12

X v. Carson T. Hall. Dismissed by court without prejudice.

Aug. 17

X v. Byron K. Pruett. Dismissed by court without prejudice.

ADULT ABUSE STALKING

Aug. 12

X v. Kelby Humble. Dismissed by court without prejudice.

TRANSCRIPT JUDGMENT

Aug. 20

Division of Employment Security v. Gary J. Martin. Other final disposition.

Division of Employment Security v. Ashley Disposal Services Inc. Other final disposition.

DECLARATORY JUDGMENT

Aug. 25

Alan Letterman v. Missouri Department of Revenue. Other final disposition.

CHILD SUPPORT MOTION TO MODIFY

Aug. 25

Courtney Michelle Hintz v. Noah Adam Ogden. Dismissed by court without prejudice.

 

Judgments

The following judgments were reported by the Webster County Circuit Clerk’s Office.

July 30

Justin M. Dill v. Lindsey A. Jenkins. Court grants modification by agreement of all parties. Judgment entered.

Aug. 5

X v. Michael S. Howell. Judgment full order protection.

X v. Corey L. McAllister. Judgment full order protection.

X v. Dalton L. Wright. Judgment full order protection.

Aug. 6

Regina R. Bennett v. Michael H. Bennett. Court dissolves marriage. Debts and property divided. Judgment entered and signed by the court.

Matthew Bridges et al. v. Jessica Tacolla. Amended judgment and decree of modification (nunc pro tunc)

Aug. 7

Brian Chism v. Amanda Chism. Court dissolves marriage. Property and debt divided. Judgment entered and signed.

Aug. 11

Rachel Patty v. Dustin M. Patty. Court dissolves marriage. Property and debt divided. Judgment entered and signed.

Chase E. Ward v. Hailey V. Ward. Court dissolves marriage. Property and debt divided. Judgment entered and signed.

Aug. 12

Stockmens Bank v. KP Properties and Investments and Kevin M. Postel. Judgment against KP Properties & Investments et al. in amount of $104.633.80.

Aug. 14

Amanda Marie Kotval v. Brandon Thomas Lair. Responded ordered to pay child support and provide medical insurance on minor child.

Lacy Joann Page v. James David Page. Court dissolves marriage. Property and debt divided. Judgment entered and signed.

Aug. 17

Thenia S. Evans v. Richard L. Evans. Court dissolves marriage. Property and debt divided. Judgment entered and signed.

Timothy Knotts v. Missouri Director of Revenue. Judgment against Missouri Director of Revenue Kenneth Zellers.

Aug. 18

Christopher P. Holliday v. Nicole S. Holliday. Court dissolves marriage. Property and debt divided. Judgment entered and signed.

Aug. 20

Division of Employment Security v. Ashley Disposal Services Inc. Certificate of tax assessment. Judgment for petitioner in amount of $171.07 plus $4.97 interest for a total of $176.04 together with all costs.

Division of Employment Security v. Gary J. Martin. Certificate of assessment of overpaid benefits. Judgment for petitioner in amount of $1,836 together with all costs and penalties.

Aug. 21

Allie Chyanne Godsey v. Koi Magaven Banks. Respondent to pay child support and provide medical insurance on minor child.

Aug. 25

Alan Letterman v. Missouri Department of Revenue. Judgment declaring ownership.

 

Marshfield P.D.

The following calls were handled by the Marshfield Police Department.

July 31

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Performed a wellbeing check in the 1400 block of Woodland

Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 1300 block of Spur

Assisted an agency in the 200 block of East Burford

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of Lura

Responded to a 911 call in the 1300 block of Banning

Assisted an agency in the 1300 block of Wallis

Performed a wellbeing check in the 600 block of Church

Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of West Washington and West Hubble

Assisted a citizen in the 400 block of South Pine

Assisted a citizen in the 100 block of Senior Drive

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 700 block of South Olive

Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 1200 block of Spur

Performed a wellbeing check in the area of Interstate 44

Checked suspicious activity in the 200 block of North

Responded to an alarm in the 900 block of South Marshall

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 300 block of Banning

Performed a wellbeing check in the 600 block of North Marshall

Performed a wellbeing check in the 300 block of Banning

Performed a wellbeing check in the 1400 block of North Elm

Performed a wellbeing check in the 700 block of South Marshall

Aug. 1

Performed a wellbeing check in the 200 block of North

Checked a suspicious subject in the area of South Locust and East Madison

Assisted a citizen in the 600 block of Woodlawn

Responded to a theft in the 1300 block of Spur

Responded to an alarm in the 1300 block of Spur

Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of North

Checked suspicious activity in the 300 block of Pine Ridge

Checked suspicious activity in the 500 block of East Madison

Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 1000 block of Berkley

Responded to a disturbance in the 1300 block of Hereford

Responded to a 911 call in the 400 block of Creekside Place

Motorist assisted in the 600 block of Commercial

Responded to a disturbance in the 200 block of North

Aug. 2

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of North White Oak and West Bedford

Responded to a theft in the 900 block of West Washington

Assisted a citizen in the 400 block of Commercial

Responded to a 911 call in the 400 block of North Olive

Responded to a theft in the 200 block of Pine Ridge

Checked suspicious activity in the 300 block of East Third

Performed a wellbeing check in the 500 block of Church 

Checked a suspicious subject in the 1300 block of Spur

Responded to a report of property damage in the 100 block of Senior Drive

Responded to a 911 call in the 14000 block of Highway 38 

Motorist assisted in the 1300 block of Spur

Checked suspicious activity in the 1700 block of Woodridge

Performed a wellbeing check in the 300 block of Lura

Responded to a disturbance in the 200 block of North Pine

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 600 block of North Locust

Performed a wellbeing check in the 600 block of North Marshall

Performed a wellbeing check in the 300 block of Banning

Performed a wellbeing check in the 1400 block of North Elm

Performed a wellbeing check in the 400 block of Creekside Place

Responded to an alarm in the 1100 block of Spur

Responded to a theft in the 300 block of Hillcrest

Aug. 3

Assisted a citizen in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of Forest Drive and North Pine

Performed a wellbeing check in the 900 block of West Washington

Assisted an agency in the 1400 block of South Elm

Assisted a citizen in the 1100 block of Spur

Responded to a theft in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Assisted motorist in the 1000 block of Bond Court

Responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of East Madison

Performed a wellbeing check in the 600 block of North Marshall

Performed a wellbeing check in the 300 block of Banning

Performed a wellbeing check in the 1400 block of North Elm

Performed a wellbeing check in the 700 block of South Marshall

Aug. 4

Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 200 block of North Olive

Assisted paramedics in the 900 block of North Elm

Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of East Jackson and South Walnut

Responded to an alarm in the 1000 block of Schoolview

Assisted a citizen in the 800 block of South White Oak

Assisted motorist in the area of West Third and South Marshall

Motorist assisted in the 500 block of East Washington

Responded to a theft in the 1300 block of Banning

Responded to a disturbance in the 1200 block of Banning

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 400 block of West Washington

Assisted a citizen in the 400 block of East Third

Responded to a disturbance in the 700 block of South Buffalo

Aug. 5

Performed a wellbeing check in the 600 block of North Marshall

Performed a wellbeing check in the 300 block of Banning

Performed a wellbeing check in the 1400 block of North Elm

Performed a wellbeing check in the 700 block of South Marshall

Assisted an agency in the 600 block of South Vine

Assisted a citizen in the 1200 block of Spur

Responded to a disturbance in the 200 block of East Jackson

Motorist assisted in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 600 block of North Locust

Assisted a citizen in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Performed a wellbeing check in the 600 block of North Marshall

Performed a wellbeing check in the 300 block of Banning

Performed a wellbeing check in the 1400 block of North Elm

Performed a wellbeing check in the 700 block of South Marshall

Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of East Jackson and South Crittenden

Checked a suspicious subject in the 400 block of West Washington

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 400 block of South Walnut

Responded to a 911 call in the 1000 block of Banning

Responded to a report of property damage in the 100 block of Alford

Responded to a disturbance in the 1300 block of Banning

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 1300 block of Spur

Aug. 6

Assisted a citizen in the 900 block of West Washington

Responded to a theft in the 1300 block of Spur

Performed a wellbeing check in the 500 block of South Mill

Checked a suspicious subject in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Motorist assisted in the 300 block of West Washington

Assisted a citizen in the 1200 block of Spur

Assisted a citizen in the 700 block of South White Oak

Assisted an agency in the 200 block of East Washington

Performed a wellbeing check in the 1400 block of North Elm

