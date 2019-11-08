University of Missouri Extension is offering a Fall Centerpiece Class, just in time for Thanksgiving.
The course is for individuals who would like to learn how to make a fresh flower fall. Class participants will learn the basic principles and elements of design and make a fall centerpiece they can use on their Thanksgiving table. Attendees will also learn different color schemes used in floral design and how to make fresh flower arrangements last and looking good for as long as possible.
The Fall Centerpiece Class is from 6 to 9 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, at the Webster County Extension building, 800 S. Marshall, Marshfield. There is a $35 per-person cost for the program, all supplies will be supplied and snacks will be served.
To register for the classes, or for more details, contact the Webster County Extension office at 859-2044, or visit the office in person.
