A Farmer Tax Workshop is now available for individuals wanting to know about changes to tax laws or with questions about taxes.
Understanding taxes and changes to tax laws is a key part to success, according to Kyle Whitaker, county engagement specialist in agriculture and environment for University of Missouri Extension.
That is why Whitaker is offering its free workshop from 6:15 to 8:15 p.m. this Thursday at the Webster County Extension building, 800 S. Marshall, Marshfield.
Workshop topics include qualified conservation contributions, depreciation, sales of business property (Form 4797), allocation of basis after purchase or inheritance, farm rentals and qualified business income deductions (Form 199A).
To register for the workshop, or for more details, contact the Webster County Extension office at 859-2044 or visit the office in person.
