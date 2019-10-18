The Marshfield Walmart store, 14740 State Highway 38, is hosting a hiring event Wednesday, Oct. 23, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the store parking lot for anyone who wishes to apply for a job.
Interested people may apply for several positions, including cashiers and personal shoppers. The Missouri Job Center Mobile Unit will be on site to assist with online applications and resumes.
