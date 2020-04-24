Virtual tryouts will start for the Jaywalkers Squad, High School Cheer and Junior High School Cheer teams.
Things look much different this year, but interested participants can still try out for these teams. Tryouts for the Jaywalkers Squad begin Sunday. For tryouts, participants will need to wear black athletic shorts or black leggings, athletic tank top/T-shirt, and gym shoes or dance shoes, according to Stephanie Bateman, coach of the MHS Jaywalkers. In addition, their hair must be pulled back, and they must wear performance makeup. With the changes, Bateman said organizers are trying to adjust as much as they can.
"This is very new territory for all," said Bateman. "We had to cancel our end-of-the-year banquet but have hopes to reschedule. I've been sending the girls motivational messages and encouraging them to work on staying active and to keep moving to prevent injury and soreness during tryouts. Additionally, we will be sending them three instructional videos over the next few weeks to encourage them to practice before tryouts."
Bateman explained they will be sending out one hip-hop and one pom tryout video. These are the dances students will use for tryouts, and they will have three full days to work on them before submitting the video.
"We have selected three judges who will have access to the submission videos," said Bateman. "They will review those, and the decisions will be based upon a combined score from all judges. This is for Jaywalkers, and I assume cheer tryouts will be similar."
The Virtual MHS Cheerleader tryout videos will be sent out May 3. Videos must be submitted by May 7, according to Christine Stewart, coach of the MHS cheerleading team. She said participants will submit their tryout videos in a Google form, and then the cheer coaches (present and past) will review their videos.
"We will have a scoring sheet and we will record their scores," said Stewart. "Depending on how many girls try out, that will determine the score cutoff. The top scores will make varsity and the lower scores will make junior varsity. With the junior high, it’s a little different. We will take the same number of incoming seventh- and incoming eighth-graders."
Although virtual tryouts are going to be a challenge, Stewart said she is confident they will be able to select great squads at all levels.
"It's definitely different because you don’t get to see these girls perform in person," said Stewart. "With live tryouts, you get to talk to the girls and see how they interact with others. Also, you get to see different parts of their personality. The coaches realize that it's much easier to submit a video because you can keep redoing the content until you get it almost perfect. In live tryouts, you don’t get to keep starting over. It's more stressful in live tryouts. With that being said, we are very thankful we have the means to do virtual tryouts, and we are excited to see what our athletes can do!"
