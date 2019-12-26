Everyone needs a little stress relief from the holidays, but how do caretakers cope with challenges when taking care of a loved one with dementia?
That's where the Stress Busting Program comes in. Starting Jan. 6, the Senior Age Area Agency on Aging is offering classes to help caregivers of family members or friends with dementia or other related memory challenges. This free nine-week class provides coping skills and techniques to manage stress.
"We feel that the Stress Busting Program is so valuable to the caregivers of loved ones that are being challenged by memory loss because it teaches the caregivers much needed techniques such as journaling, hand massage, aromatherapy and guided imagery, as well as art and more fun creative ideas to assist them to care for themselves while caring for the one they love so dearly," said Theresa Bedwell with the Senior Age Agency On Aging.
Topics in the classes include stress: effects on mind, body and spirit; caregiver stress and relaxation; challenging behaviors of people with dementia; grief, loss and depression; coping with stress; positive thinking; and healthy living: taking care of yourself.
Onsite companion care for loved ones will be made available during each class session (at no charge to the caregiver). Classes will take place 9:45 to 11:15 a.m. Mondays, starting Jan. 6, at the Strafford Senior Center, 201 W. Bumgarner Blvd. For more information, call 736-9898.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.