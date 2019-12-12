A blood drive will be held in Strafford 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at Strafford High School, 210 McCabe St.
The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO) will conduct the drive. CBCO is the area's exclusive provider of blood and plasma products to patients at over 40 area hospitals. Currently, CBCO is experiencing a shortage of type O negative blood and type AB plasma. Donations are needed immediately to ensure that adequate reserve levels are maintained.
During the month of December, participants at all CBCO blood drives will receive a maroon long-sleeved shirt.
On average, a transfusion takes place every seven minutes and around 200 donations are needed each day to meet the area's blood needs.
