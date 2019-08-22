The Marshfield Fire Department is showing its support for the Children's Miracle Network through its Fill the Bucket campaign. Volunteers will be on the corner of East Jackson Street and South Crittenden Street in Marshfield to collect funds to benefit the hospital. Pictured is Marshfield Fire Department volunteers Josh Cramer, left, and Michael Graves, right, along with Tiffany Rowe and her three children, Ashlynn, Nadia and Lydia, who were impacted by the Children’s Miracle Network in 2014.