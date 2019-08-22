The Marshfield Fire Department will be at the four-way stop at the corners of East Jackson and South Crittenden streets this weekend as part of a campaign with the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.
Known as the Bucket Brigade campaign, the Marshfield Fire Department is collecting money to support families through the Children’s Miracle Network. In past years, the Marshfield Fire Department has raised funds to benefit the Muscular Dystrophy Association through the Fill the Boot campaign. However, Mark Heil, firefighter and first responder, said they decided this year to support the Children’s Miracle Network since it hits close to home.
"We noticed that the Fill the Boot campaign, the actual town didn’t benefit from it, not that we could tell," said Heil. "It was more of a nationwide thing, but with this it hits close to home because it all goes back to help families in the community."
According to statistics provided by the Marshfield Fire Department, in fiscal year 2018, CoxHealth, Marshfield’s local Children’s Miracle Network Hospital, had 4,812 inpatient and outpatient visits from children (ages 18 and under) that reside in Webster County. The number of the patients from Webster County with specific injuries or illnesses included: Cardiology — 59; congenital defects — 95; diabetes — 17; ER Visits/Trauma — 2,890; Gastrointestinal — 252; General Surgery — 181; Neonatology — 15; Nephrology — 7; Neurology — 137; Oncology/Hematology — 77; Organ Transplants — 23; Orthopetics — 356; Respiratory (including Asthma) — 1,208; Sickle Cell — 3; Urology — 117.
The Children's Miracle Network Hospital has provided direct family assistance to 237 families in Webster County, according to the report. One-hundred eleven of those families live in the city of Marshfield. Some of the funding helps children from Webster County who use the services of hospitals other than Cox Health. Many additional children from Webster County are assisted by programs and life-saving equipment purchased by the local Children's Miracle Network Hospital. Some of the families impacted by the Children’s Miracle Network include the Wilks family, Marshfield, who have an 8-year-old son from the Congo that was diagnosed with Sickle Cell Disease and suffered a stroke after his adoption. The Children’s Miracle Network assisted the family with hospital bills and travel expenses for consistent trips to St. Louis. The Hupman family, Marshfield, also received helped from the Children's Miracle Network regarding their son, Ayden, who was diagnosed with a developmental speech disorder. The Children’s Miracle Network is currently helping the family with the cost of their speech therapy expenses. According to Tiffany Rowe, one of the MFD volunteer firefighters, the Children's Miracle Network played an important part in her life.
"We actually used Children’s Miracle Network when my twins were born," said Rowe. "We're actually recipients ourselves of those funds in 2014. Since the twins were premature, there was a lot of bills since we stayed in the hospital and they stayed in the hospital. The Children’s Miracle Network was able to help with the medical bills afterwards, so that took a lot of stress off of us afterwards."
Last Friday, the Marshfield Fire Department volunteers started the campaign and raised $1,250 for that day. Volunteers will be out again this Friday, Aug. 23 and Saturday, Aug. 24 with buckets for the fundraiser.
