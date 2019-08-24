A Regional Management-Intensive Grazing School will be held on September 17-19 at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church Commons Building, in Marshfield . The school is based on research conducted at the University of Missouri Forage Systems Research Center, Linneus.
What is a management intensive grazing system (also known as rotational grazing management)? It is a system where grazing is managed for both the benefit of the livestock and forage. Livestock graze in each pasture long enough to harvest the forage but are removed before too much leaf area is consumed. A basic system may have four or five pastures while a management intensive system will have 8 or more pastures per herd of livestock.
Topics covered at the Grazing School will include Inventory of Farm Resources, Soils and Topography, Plant Growth and Species, Grazing Basics, Livestock Water, Extending the Grazing System, Fencing (temporary and permanent electric fence), Matching Livestock with Forage Resources, Economics of Grazing, Pasture Fertility, Layout and Design of a Management-Intensive Grazing System and two farm visits covering forage estimates, pasture evaluations, grazing heights and system layout.
For more information, agenda and to register please call the Webster County Soil and Water Conservation District and Natural Resources Conservation Service at 468-4l76, Ext. 3. Registration is based on first-come, first-serve basis as the school is limited to 30 attendees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.