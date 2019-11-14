University of Missouri Extension will offer an Ag Lenders Seminar Dec. 5 in Pineville
The seminar will focus on key issues affecting your agricultural lending decisions. No one has all the answers, but this seminar presents an opportunity to discuss and learn about current trends. Commodity prices, government policies, the changing structure of agriculture, environmental concerns and international trade all affect the success of your clients. Like many facets of business, farm finance is becoming more complex, and evaluating farm loan requests requires increased knowledge.
An agricultural economist from the University of Missouri, Joe Horner, will discuss commodity outlooks and industrial hemp’s future in Missouri. A MASBDA representative will talk about the many changes to their financial programs. Ag business specialists Jennifer Lutes and Taylor Young will provide a land and rental rates outlook, along with a detailed look at beginning farmers.
The registration fee of $50 includes the “Missouri Farm Financial Outlook 2019” book and lunch from Maggie Mae’s. The publication contains current articles by MU faculty on agricultural outlook, management and budgets for planning next year’s farm operations.
To register for the seminar, complete the attached form and send to the McDonald CountyExtension Center (PO Box 336, Pineville MO 64856). Registration deadline is November 29.
For more information, contact Jennifer Lutes at 223-4775 or LutesJL@Missouri.edu
