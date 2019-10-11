Have you ever wondered what types of trees grow in your woods or landscape? As fall approaches and leaves begin to change, many people enjoy looking at the fall foliage. You can learn the species of those beautiful trees! Being able to identify different trees species is also important in managing your timber for production, wildlife habitat or just for aesthethic value.
University of Missouri Extension agent Kyle Whittaker will offer a Tree Identification Class from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 19 at the Webster County Extension building, 800 S. Marshall St., Marshfield. There is a $10 per person cost for the program (though the second person in a couple can attend for free).
To register for the class, or for more details, contact the Webster County Extension office at 859-2044 or visit the office in person.
Class participants will learn to identify different types of trees found in a forest and a landscape. They will also learn where these trees typically grow, what they are used for and some interesting facts. Participants should plan to spend some time outdoors observing trees.
