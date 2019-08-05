SPRINGFIELD — Women entrepreneurs and small businesses at all stages can take home useful insights from the 2019 SCORE E3 Women’s Conference Wednesday, Aug. 21, and Thursday, Aug. 22, at the Doubletree Convention Center, 2431 N. Glenstone Ave., Springfield.
Experts in business development, financing and marketing will provide sessions for business startups, companies experiencing new growth, and businesses in a transitional phase.
“Our mentoring sessions often reveal that women entrepreneurs are not prepared for the basics of running a business,” said Mary Overbey, conference diversity and inclusion chair. “They may be an expert in their chosen field, but accounting, marketing, financials, planning, etc., just aren’t in their wheelhouse. This conference will allow women to learn the information they need to truly succeed, give them the opportunity to connect with other local women on the same journey, and identify the resources that can assist them before it’s too late.”
Network with other business-minded women and conference speakers at a kick-off reception 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, at the eFactory, 405 N. Jefferson Ave.
The Thursday, Aug. 22, conference at the Doubletree Convention Center begins at 8 a.m. with registration and continental breakfast, and will include networking and exhibitors all day, as well as the following highlights:
• Keynote speaker is Kelsey Raymond, cofounder and CEO of Influence & Co., a content marketing agency with offices in St. Louis, Kansas City and Columbia. She was named to Forbes 30 Under 30 list. Her topic is “Lessons Learned From Growing from Two to 80 Employees.”
• Morning and afternoon breakout sessions focusing on business, finance. marketing and self-care.
• Multiple panel presentations and Q&A opportunities.
Registration fee is $85, or $65 for students.
To register or for more details, visit swmissouri.score.org/E3.
The E3 conference is sponsored by SCORE Southwest Missouri, the U.S. Small Business Administration, Missouri State University Small Business Development Center, Rosie, Minorities in Business and the Springfield-Greene County Library District.
