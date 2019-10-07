SPRINGFIELD — Captain John Enderle, commanding officer of Highway Patrol Troop D, Springfield, announces the opening of a new driver examination station in Rogersville.
Testing hours will be 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the testing location will be within Rogersville City Hall located at 211 E. Center Street, Rogersville. Testing will occur each Wednesday, beginning Oct. 9. The phone number for testing is 942-8054.
The only 100 percent survivable traffic crash is the one that never happens. Make sure everyone in the vehicle is properly restrained in a seat belt or child restraint. Every day as we travel on Missouri’s roadways, we trust that every other driver on the road is going to obey the speed limit, pay attention, and drive sober, the Highway Patrol advises.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.