JEFFERSON CITY — Discover nature every day, all year long, with the Missouri Department of Conservation's (MDC) 2020 Natural Events Calendar – on sale now for $9 plus tax. The annual offering features stunning nature photography and daily notes about wild happenings – and it makes a great holiday gift!
The perennially popular calendar measures 10x14 inches folded and 20x14 open. Along with amazing images of native animals, plants, and places, it also includes phases of the moon, numerous holidays and days of recognition, daily notes about natural events, and more.
The 2020 Natural Events Calendar is available for $9 plus tax at MDC nature centers and regional offices, and through the Department's online Nature Shop at mdcnatureshop.com/ or by calling 877-521-8632. Customers can get a 15% discount through their MDC Heritage Card or Permit Card.
MDC’s online Nature Shop makes holiday shopping a breeze for anyone interested in nature-themed gifts. Offerings include our ever-popular Natural Events Calendar, plus a variety of books and more for all ages.
Holiday shoppers can also skip retail stores and visit one of MDC’s nature centers around the state in Kirkwood, Cape Girardeau, Springfield, Kansas City, Blue Springs, and Jefferson City for an array of reasonably priced, nature-themed holiday gifts.
Conservation makes Missouri a great place to hunt and fish so give the gift of hunting and fishing permits for hunters and anglers. Buy them from vendors around the state, online at mdc.mo.gov/buypermits, or through MDC’s FREE mobile apps, Mo Hunting and Mo Fishing, available for download through Google Play for Android devices or the App Store for Apple devices.
