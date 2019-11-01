For individuals who enjoy deer hunting or wanting to learn more about deer hunting, the class “Deer Jerky & More” might be for you.
The course will be offered from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Nov. 12 at the Webster County Extension building, 800 S. Marshall St., Marshfield. There is a $20 fee per person, but the second family member can attend for free.
Class participants will learn how to safely dehydrate and preserve venison for jerky. Each participant will make some deer jerky in a food dehydrator while learning food safety issues concerning food preservation/dehydration.
Class attendees will also learn about deer management, hunting techniques, how to create a food plot and how to score antlers. Each person will get to take some deer jerky home. There will also be a dog trained to hunt sheds.
Enjoying the outdoors is a hobby for many in the Ozarks, young and old alike. The class will teach you how to learn more about whitetail deer and how to safely enjoy a deer harvest, according to Kyle Whittaker, county Engagement specialist in Agriculture and Environment for University of Missouri Extension.
To register for the classes, or for more details, contact the Webster County Extension office at 859-2044 or visit the office in person. You can also register online at http://extension.missouri.edu/webster/. Find the class in calendar of events and click “more” under "registration."
