Annie, our cook, is still working out of Lebanon, but she will be delivering meals to the Conway Senior Center 11:30 a.m. to 12:30pm. Please, call one day in advance to reserve your meal at 532-3040.
April 22: Ham
April 23: Italian breaded chicken
April 24: Salmon/tuna patties
April 27: Easy roast chicken
April 28: Roast beef
Hope everyone is in the best of health. Take care!
