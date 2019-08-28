What a great way to start the 2019-2020 school year off for Conway FFA! We had 78 members and their families attending the Ice Cream Social on Thursday, August 22. It is energizing to have such a great crowd and see so many of our kids out playing games and getting to know each other. Thank you to Hiland Dairy for donating the ice cream for this event and to our officers, Ag Leadership class and parents for donating the toppings and desserts.