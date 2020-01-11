The Webster County OACAC Neighborhood Center will offer life skills classes in January.
Developmental Assets Training will be offered Wednesday, Jan. 15 and Jan. 21, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Webster County Health Unit, 233 E. Washington St., Marshfield.
The Search Institute has identified 40 skills, experiences, relationships and behaviors that enable young people to develop into successful contributing adults. This training will inform attendees about the 40 Developmental Aspects Framework, along with concrete ways to build developmental relationships with youth. Participants will be equipped with the tools needed to be effective asset builders in the lives of youth.
Parents who attend and have school-aged children will qualify to receive winter clothing assistance for each school-aged child in the home.
Participants should make childcare arrangements. To register, call 859-4589.
