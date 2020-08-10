Orscheln Farm and Home recently announced the promotion of Dustin Young to manager of the Marshfield location.
He began his career with Orscheln in 2007 as a part-time sales clark at the Warsaw location. Among the various positions he has held while working for Orscheln, he served as operations assistant for Marshfield for eight years before becoming store manager.
"Marshfield has made some outstanding improvements under Dustin’s leadership that we are very proud of, including taking the customer shopping experience to a higher level," said district manager Ken Johns. "We can't wait to see what Dustin does next and look forward to his continued growth in his new role."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.