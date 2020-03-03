Sometimes when we're shopping, we're looking for something a little out of the ordinary, maybe as a special gift for a loved one, or as a rare treat for ourselves.
There is a new option in Marshfield for those who want a brand-new shopping experience — and its 20-year-old entrepreneur owner is part of what makes its offerings unique.
The Shabby Sheep is located at 219 S. Crittenden St., just off the Marshfield square by the four-way stoplight. Its owner, Lorissa, Ellis, will turn 21 in June, and although she can’t yet share a cocktail with her vendors, she has managed to compile 20 of them, and all share her desire to provide something a little different for shoppers.
"We're more than just a team; we're like a family," Loretta Ellis, Lorissa's mom, who turned out with a huge team of vendors and supporters for the recent grand opening of the store.
Heather Stephens, the previous owner of the store, remains on as a vendor in the new business. Though it has the same name as it did under Stephens' ownership, the store has been expanded and redone, with new floors, display areas and counters.
Lorissa Ellis worked in the store before purchasing it. About a year ago, she graduated from the radiology program at Ozarks Technical Community College, but her enjoyment of retail work led her away from the radiology path.
"She is one of a kind," her mother said during the grand opening, a giant smile on her face. "Her family all kicked in and helped her get started, but she has a heart of gold, so we were happy to do it."
When asked what makes the Shabby Sheep different, Lorissa Ellis pointed out the variety of items offered — from clothes to home decor to skincare items and even to coffee (the proceeds of which benefit a local charity, the Forgotten Initiative).
"I'm trying to get something for everyone," she said. "We have a really big variety here."
Of the 20 vendors who display their wares in the store, the youngest is Ashley Stephens, a 13-year-old Niangua student. "I carry mostly kids' clothes from 2T to 14/16, and I carry adult clothes to extra-large," she said.
She also offers knickknacks, stickers, fun leggings for kids, and more.
"I just love to be my own boss and make my own money," she said. "It allows me to do a lot more stuff, and I love clothes — they’re my favorite thing."
