Young Insurance has acquired the Banta Benham Agency.
Banta Benham has been a fixture of the Marshfield community for decades and has been known as “The Agency the Works for You.” Previous agency owners Kerry and Mary Proctor worked extremely hard to build and maintain a successful business for years in the Marshfield area, while also being very active in their community through their church and local Gideon chapter and in spending time with friends and family.
In October 2019, the Proctors made the decision to retire. They sold their longtime property and casualty agency to another business staple of the community. Young Insurance, also located in Marshfield, acquired the agency to expand its product offerings. Young Insurance is excited to transition into a full-service insurance agency. They will now be able to offer members of the community all insurance products and coverages.
As of Sept. 1, 2020, Banta Benham will be changing its name to Young Insurance. Agents Michelle Ward and Marcie Bel will remain the property and casualty specialists. The original Young Insurance office remains located in the Young Shopping Center. The company will continue assisting customers with life insurance, health insurance, Medicare and Investments. Young Insurance Home and Auto Division (previously Banta Benham) remains located on the square of Marshfield. They will continue assisting customers with their insurance needs in the areas of home, auto, renters, motorcycle, commercial, umbrella, etc. Young Insurance representatives say that they look forward to serving the community for years to come.
