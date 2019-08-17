Stargazers Garden Club of Marshfield has awarded Karen Sapp of 227 N. White Oak its Yard of the Month award. The beautifully manicure lawn has lots of flowers, including begonias, cannas, vinca, petunias and salvia. She has lived at the property for one year. Judges were Nadine Forbis and M. June Boone. Stargazers Garden Club is a member of the Federated Garden Club of Missouri-South Central District.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.