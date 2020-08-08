Juanita Day Garden Club

The Juanita Day Garden Club of Niangua has made their selection for August 2020 recognition. Loyd and Bonnie Davis of Washington Street in Niangua are the winners. The neatly kept lawn featuring trees, shrubs, cannas, cleome and petunias is lovingly cared for and is enhanced by a collection of interesting yard art.

 Contributed photo

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.